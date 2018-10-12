BALTIMORE — Amid high levels of crime in Baltimore, the city’s sheriff’s office is beginning a new Friday foot patrol in select districts.

The Baltimore Sun reports that beginning this Friday, 15 deputy sheriffs will walk in Baltimore’s southeast and eastern districts. Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper says Friday was chosen for the patrol as the day typically sees a lot of crime.

Two deputy sheriffs will continue to deploy each night in south Baltimore, with another deputy at Baltimore City College during dismissal.

With a deputy force of 103, the primary purpose of the sheriff’s department is to serve the courts. Deputies typically protect Circuit Court buildings, secure and transport prisoners and serve legal paperwork. Friday’s patrols will be staffed by deputies working overtime from the landlord-tenant section and child support enforcement unit.

