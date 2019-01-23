Volunteers prepare for a food pantry for furloughed government workers affected by the federal shutdown, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Furloughed federal workers struggling to pay their bills have shown up at an emergency food bank in Baltimore to pick up groceries amid mounting need.

As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on, dozens of federal workers and government contractors who have not seen a paycheck in weeks say they’ve been forced to seek out help where they can find it.

The partial government shutdown is now in its 33rd day.

Bobby Shackleford has worked for the Coast Guard for 20 years. The union official whose been working without pay since late December says he helped organize Wednesday’s food giveaway because he knows the cash crunch for many federal workers is punishing. He say he’s got to “dig a little deeper” in his own freezer to prepare meals.

