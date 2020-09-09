“Oh no, I’m definitely going to be late,” my normally unflappable child, a boy who doesn’t even wince when he gets shots, stressed at 9:30 a.m., half an hour into the school day.

I assured him that I would figure out a way to get him online, and that his teacher would understand why we were late. He had met her only once, briefly during an online open house, and he’d been nervous all morning about talking to her. And now, he was also worried about disappointing her.

I rebooted again, for the third time.

Click. Connect. Fail.

Click. Connect. Fail.

Click. Connect. Fail.

So, yeah, the start of school for many families in Northern Virginia this week has been a virtual mess, in the most literal sense. The first day of classes was Tuesday, or maybe Wednesday, depending on when your children were able to log on.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, I was still struggling to get both of my elementary school-aged kids into their Arlington classes, despite a strong Internet connection and a previous successful test run of their school-issued iPads. Eventually, I gave up on my third-grader’s device and found another way to get him connected.

By 11:30 a.m., he was sitting in front of my laptop, listening to his teacher explain how his days were going to look — at least, on paper.

No one, of course, can really know what the coming days and months are going to look like for students.

We are in a school year like no other. In the Washington region, most school systems made the difficult but responsible decision to start virtually to protect staff members, students and their families from getting sick or worse from the deadly novel coronavirus. It was the right call. It was also one that has created unique challenges that are now appearing in front of our children’s faces, in the glow of their screens.

Kindergartners are having to learn that when their teachers say, “Raise your hand to ask a question,” they don’t mean lift your arm. They mean click an image on your screen that resembles a hand waiting for a high-five.

Older students who haven’t been able to spend time with their friends for months are now getting to see some of them every day — but in tiny squares in front of them. They can no longer nudge them on the shoulder to show them something funny or whisper to them between lessons.

I grew up a latchkey kid, who attended under-resourced schools filled with children who were expected to grow up quicker than their peers elsewhere. In middle school, I used to take two public buses to get home and spent many evenings unsupervised, playing video games and watching TV before tossing something in the microwave that counted for dinner.

My past has always reassured me that children aren’t solely shaped by the challenging moments in their lives. I have seen how they are resilient in ways that rabid parental debates over things such as screen time too often don’t give them credit for.

When I learned my children’s school was starting virtually and would remain that way for an unknown period of time, I accepted that they might not learn as much as they would during a normal school year. That didn’t worry me.

What did concern me was what the school year would look like for them if my family continued maintaining the strict social distancing my husband and I both felt was responsible for limiting the spread of the virus. Like many people in the Washington region, we decided to move here, which meant we also chose to move away from our families. Before the pandemic, that didn’t seem a problem, because we knew we could always jump on a plane if they needed us, or if we needed them.

Then came March, followed by canceled trips and months of our little family unit making do, on our own.

I know that my family is in a more fortunate position than many around us that were struggling before the pandemic and are struggling even more now. My husband and I both have employers that have allowed us to work from home, and we have managed, even though it has meant working late and waking up early, to keep our children learning while doing our jobs. They are happy kids. They also miss the people who used to make up their world. A few months ago, they started talking more frequently about their friends and I also noticed a subtle shift in my younger son’s vocabulary. He stopped using the word “people” and started saying “humans,” as if talking about a species different from us.

“There are humans coming,” he would say if he saw heads bobbing on a sidewalk toward us.

“You sound like an alien,” his older brother would correct him, before laughing.

Several weeks ago, my family made a difficult decision that many other in the region have also made recently: We decided we needed a village. We agreed to form a partnership with two families who were also being diligent about social distancing and whose children were friends with ours.

All three families agreed to continue to take safety precautions and let our children attend school together, so they could have a speck of normalcy during this abnormal time.

The chaos of this week confirmed that we made the right decision. Virtual connections proved elusive, but real ones played out among our six children. As their parents typed in passwords and clicked on apps, they joked, talked and meshed in the ways they had before the pandemic placed their friendships on pause.

By lunchtime, five of the six were logged into their classes and I was closer than I had been for hours to getting my first-grader online. The word I had been willing to appear on his screen finally showed up — “join.”

When we saw it, we both sat up a little straighter, and prepared to finally meet his new teacher and classmates.

Click. Connect. Success — sort of.

A face appeared on our screen — it just didn’t belong to the human we were expecting to see. It wasn’t his teacher. It was a father who was also struggling to get his son to class on his first day of first grade.