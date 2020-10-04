“None of the inmates who have tested positive have significant symptoms at this point,” Mondul said.
Earlier in the week, Mondul told the newspaper that not all jail employees had been wearing masks. When asked why there wasn’t a mask policy before now, he said there were no issues before Wednesday.
“We had a mask policy, but the wearing of masks was not mandatory,” Mondul wrote in an email on Saturday. “No issue, no masks.”
It was not immediately clear if facility-wide testing would be conducted for all 255 current inmates and the employees who work there.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Danville Register & Bee.