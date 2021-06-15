Few would insist on such exacting standards for summer delight as to balk at an afternoon with a high temperature such as Tuesday’s. In Washington, it was 82 degrees.
That reading was three degrees below the average for June 15. Significantly, it was well below those 90-degree days we had earlier this month, the ones that grimly suggested that summer’s heat had already set in.
In addition, Tuesday was 19 degrees below the peak thermal torment of which Washington has proved capable on Tuesday’s date.
On June 15, 1994, the mercury here soared to 101 degrees. While that may be regarded as exceptional, it nevertheless helps us feel gratitude anytime such weather history fails to repeat itself, or to come close.
Although our assessment may have been subjective, the blue of Tuesday’s skies may have been a bit deeper and a bit brighter than what we see every day.
Possibly Monday’s heavy weather may have performed the function for which a summer storm is known.
It may have cleared the air. Perhaps it washed away a few of the particles that often circulate aloft as the residue of urban life. Tuesday’s blue skies showed a brightness that seemed to convey the psychological uplift often associated with the word “summertime” and its many pleasurable associations.
The failure of the humidity to reach the oppressive levels of many a summer’s day in Washington probably enhanced the attractions of Tuesday.
However much it may have rained on Monday night, Tuesday seemed dry enough.
Cloud spotters could see a catalogue of types slowly drifting across the blue. They seemed to assume a variety of shapes, ready to be transformed by the imagination into prompts and backdrops for the dreams of a summer’s day.
Our skies gave a home to a kind of flotilla of nautical craft, from proud galleons catching the wind in the canvas of their towering, billowing sails, to flat-bottom skiffs, seemingly gliding along in the current.
Perhaps much of this might have drawn less attention had it not been for the contrast posed by the thunderous fury displayed only hours earlier, on Monday night.
Officially, only a trace of rain, not much more than a mere few drops, fell on Tuesday.
Compare that with Monday, when, amid wind and lightning, 1.83 inches of nighttime rain fell, with most of that coming between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Aside from its own many meteorological charms, Tuesday seemed nothing like its immediate calendar predecessor, and in that alone, could not avoid our notice.