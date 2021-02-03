For Black business owners who are tired of being pushed out of the city.

“This is about equity, y’all,” activist Ronald Moten said. “If we don’t own nothing, we ain’t nothing.”

He, along with developer Douglas Jemal and three D.C. Council members, had come on that snowy day to tell the public what was going to happen to the Secret Garden, a cherished community hub in a Southeast Washington neighborhood that doesn’t have many. The land had sat at the center of a dispute, and those onstage that day were there to announce that a resolution had been reached.

They did that, but they also took the conversation further.

They spoke about what it means for Black Washingtonians to not just occupy the city but also possess a piece of it. They spoke about the micro and the macro, the past and the present.

They spoke about possibilities.

“This is an opportunity to show people what happens when we all come together as a community,” Moten said on that stage as people watched in person and through a video aired live on the Facebook page Make Gogo Forever.

To live in the Washington region is to constantly hear discussions about gentrification — explanations of it, admonishments of it, defenses of it.

But what happened on that stage stands out because it involved real talk and went beyond it. It resulted in a tangible piece of property exchanging hands and a public display of forged connections between people who hold the power to make that happen again.

Before they stepped off the stage, Moten and Jemal hugged. It was a brief embrace, but for those who witnessed it and knew what led up to it, the moment offered hope. It marked both an end and, if words are put to action, a beginning.

Just weeks earlier, Moten and Jemal stood on different sides of a quiet tug of war over the Secret Garden, a 3,900-square-foot outdoor space on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Anacostia.

In a column on Jan. 23, I told you about the conflict over the plot of land. Children and adults come to the space to attend events year-round, including go-go concerts, public vigils and holiday celebrations.

The land sits behind three buildings that Moten and two former gang members purchased with grant money from the city. The three, who formed a company called Check It Enterprises, have been working toward transforming the buildings into a go-go museum that will honor the District’s official music and provide a place for residents to take classes, receive vocational training and hold meetings.

While they purchased the buildings in 2020, the outdoor lot that is now the Secret Garden has long been used as a community space. Moten says that he and others cleared it of weeds and garbage more than a decade ago and that it wasn’t until last year, when they were informed that Jemal owned the property and wanted them to vacate, that they feared losing it.

When I first told you about the Secret Garden and how its fate lay in large part in the hands of Jemal, who has been behind major development projects across the city, I had no idea what might come of it. Nor did the community. Nor did council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), who expressed hope that Moten and Jemal would “find a compromise that is in the best interest of the community.”

Monday marked the first time Moten and Jemal spoke publicly together about the issue. On that stage, they spoke of meeting privately and coming to an understanding. Moten says that the paperwork is being finalized but that Jemal generously donated the land, free of charge, so the community could continue to use it.

“When we told him what we needed the property for, he didn’t fight back,” Moten said on that stage.

When Jemal took the microphone, he didn’t describe the land as his.

“The Secret Garden is not a secret anymore,” he said. “The Secret Garden is your secret. Our secret. It’s the community’s secret.”

He thanked those present for the opportunity to give something back, describing it as feeling “wonderful.”

“Let’s make this a community city, the old D.C.,” he said. “Let’s stay tight with one another. There is nothing that we can’t resolve if we sit down and we talk and we work together and love each other.”

Council members Robert White, Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) also spoke, each touching on the need to get more property in the hands of Black people in the city. McDuffie noted the significance of the event occurring on the first day of Black History Month.

“We can reflect on all the folks whose shoulders we stand on, who had that fierce resolve to fight for rights we enjoy today, but if we truly want to honor their legacy, we need more opportunities to celebrate Black people in this community, owning properties, owning businesses and making investments in the people who are here,” he said. He described the city, with its nearly $17 billion budget, as needing to make “specific, intentional investments to make this the next Black Broadway, the next Black Wall Street.”

Jemal took the microphone again and explained how he got his start in the city. He ran a music store out of rented space, he said, and the building’s owner grew so fed up with fielding noise complaints that he decided to sell him the property.

“Then I finally had something,” Jemal said, turning to Moten. “Now, you finally have something and the community has something. And look what it did for me. And I wish it does the same for this community to start owning and keeping and having things that are tangible at the end of the day, not intangible.”

The Secret Garden is a tucked-away nook in a neglected neighborhood. It is not a piece of prime real estate that stands to make anyone wealthy. But when Moten and others speak about it, they do so with the pride that comes from creating something with a value that goes beyond dollar signs. City grants and Jemal’s gift may have allowed Moten and his partners to hold on to the buildings and the lot, he says, but they worked and served the community for years to make that happen.

The Secret Garden has been used to address gun violence, provide a meeting place for people coming home from prison and serve families that are financially struggling.

There is no telling what will come of Monday’s event. Moten hopes the museum will open this summer and serve as a model for other cities.

But for now, this much is certain: A community hub will remain standing, lawmakers will have lofty goals to meet, and a community activist and developer will be remembered, at least by some, for their public embrace instead of fight.

“Love to see the hug!!!!!” one person wrote as the video aired live. “In the words of Marion Barry . . . “there are no permanent enemies . . . only permanent interest.”

It was one of many celebratory comments that came from people who watched the event from home. Another one:

History made today. Outstanding.