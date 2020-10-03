Indoors, cold moonlight fell in bright parallelograms on household floors, while outdoors, fence posts cast their stark shadows on the ground. High in the sky, close to the moon, a smaller but also bright light shone.

It was, we are told, the planet Mars. It seemed close enough to the moon to serve as its satellite, just as the moon is Earth’s satellite. And although small, it seemed possible to say Mars had a kind of reddish hue, a reminder that we often refer to it as the Red Planet.

In Washington, the temperature then was in the low 50s, not too chilly to stand outdoors and crane one’s neck in wonder.

When it dawned, the day warmed into the welcoming 60s. It was in such temperatures, and under a bright October sky, that a phalanx of white-coated physicians stood outside a building at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to give a briefing on the condition of President Trump, who was hospitalized there.

It was their words upon which Washington and the world fastened. But some who watched their appearance might also have devoted a stray moment to noticing how fine the day seemed.

Much later, as evening approached, another event, likewise televised nationally, also served in its way to demonstrate what wonderful weather was on offer across the breadth of the Washington region.

That event was the Preakness Stakes, one of the legs of thoroughbred racing’s triple crown. An exciting race it was, with a tense and gripping finish.

But the afternoon seemed appropriate to the event. In its way, the day seemed to match the competitors stride for stride, summoning all the resources of autumn in Washington, to bring out the glowing best of the animals and their surroundings.

By quantitative measure, Saturday, though it seemed incontestably pleasant, presented itself as cooler than we might expect at this time of year.