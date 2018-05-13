It was bad enough that I was probably going to get murdered. But getting murdered at a Tysons Corner gas station just made it worse somehow.

“I guess this is the place,” I said to myself as I pulled into a Shell on Leesburg Pike.

I imagined the headline: “Local journalist killed at Tysons Corner gas station in Craigslist deal gone bad.”

I had wanted to meet at a Starbucks in the mall, but my buyer suggested the gas station just outside. Better parking, he said.

I’m sure that’s true, but gas stations are like 10 times sketchier than Starbuckses.

I was selling a digital camera that I shouldn’t have bought in the first place. I do this occasionally: pine for a certain piece of technology, research it, convince myself it’s too expensive, discover that it’s on sale, buy it, regret it, wait too long to return it, sell it at a loss.

The thing with cameras is, the manufacturers lock you into their systems. It’s easier to get out from the Mob than to switch from one kind to another, what with the proprietary lenses and accessories. I thought I would go from Fujifilm to Sony but after I bought the Sony, I remembered I had shelves full of Fujifilm stuff.

I was in too deep. It was time for me to cut my losses and sell the Sony. Barely used! With original box!

First, I tried Facebook Marketplace. That seemed a little friendlier than Craigslist. I sold an old drum set on there in January and a ride cymbal last month. But drummers are naturally trustworthy. I never thought one would murder me.

Alas, my camera got no nibbles on Facebook, so I waded into the great big bazaar that is Craigslist.

It’s a bizarre bazaar. In space, no one can hear you scream. On Craigslist, no one can tell if you’re a Ni­ger­ian scammer.

That’s why you should just assume that everyone is. No sooner had I placed my ad there than I started getting emails and texts from people delighted to buy the camera. But each had a catch.

One person said her mother wanted the camera and provided the mother’s email address for me to contact. Well, why couldn’t the mother email me herself?

Other people smelled fishy from the get-go. “Buying it for my friend,” wrote one. “But will add extra for postage.”

Sorry, no deal. Locally and in-person only.

But in-person is how you get murdered.

Some people were just rude, brusquely texting their lowball offers without any friendly small talk.

“Did you put ‘firm’ in your ad?” My Lovely Wife asked.

I hadn’t, but I didn’t think it would have dissuaded the people who just texted “$400” or “$350.”

Finally, there was someone who seemed like a real human. We negotiated in text messages and arranged to meet. Then, I asked him to call me. I wanted to hear his voice. And I wanted him to hear mine, figuring it’s harder to kill someone you’ve actually spoken with.

“What’s his name?” my wife asked.

“Khan,” I said.

“Con? Like in ‘con man’?”

“I don’t think so. More like Khan as in ‘Wrath of Khan.’ ”

I wrote down his phone number for my wife, then kissed her goodbye.

The Internet is great, obviously, but it’s definitely made scamming easier. It lets strangers into your life.

Of course, it’s probably buyers, not sellers, who are more likely to get harmed. You show up with cash and get murdered by someone who was never really selling that iPhone or Fabergé egg. That’s why authorities tell you to meet in a public place, like a police station parking lot.

But my guy wanted to meet at a gas station.

I was a little early, so I sat in my car and waited. I looked to see if there were any security cameras, figuring that at least the crime would be captured and the culprit apprehended, my death avenged by the justice system.

Unless he’d scoped out the place earlier and disabled the cameras.

And then he texted me: “I’m here. In the blue sedan.”

It was parked at one of the pumps, the view of its front seat blocked.

“Meet me at my car,” I texted back. “Kia Soul.”

I got out, opened the hatch and waited.

After he’d examined the camera and found it to be as I’d described it — perfect, he said, for photographing his toddler children — he reached into his pocket and pulled out a big, folded-over wad of cash.

“This is kind of weird,” he said as I counted it. “I brought my wife along, just to be on the safe side.”

I guess you can’t be too careful.

Buyer — or seller — beware

What’s the weirdest Craigslist encounter you’ve had? Email the details to me at john.kelly@washpost.com with “Craigslist” in the subject line.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.