The neighborhood consensus was that these were frogs, but in the three years Kathy had lived in the Hillsmere neighborhood, near Quiet Waters Park, she had never heard such an amphibial roar. It turns out that Kathy was witness to something special: an explosion of Eastern spadefoot toads.

The toads had always been in Kathy’s backyard, but the species is what biologists call fossorial. That means they spend most of their time underground. Spadefoot toads use their distinctive shovel-like back feet to burrow into sandy soil.

“They can stay for months at a time, mostly only coming out to eat — and in this case to breed,” said Jeff Popp, a wildlife biologist and co-director of the nonprofit Terrapin Institute. The conditions have to be just right for them to reproduce.

Jeff had been in Kathy’s neighborhood monitoring diamondback terrapin nests, so a week later she called him to ask his advice. In heavy rain, a temporary pond forms at the back of her yard. It was still there but getting smaller. And it was filled with the inevitable result of that night of toad passion: thousands upon thousands of tadpoles.

“I mean, I don’t know how I didn’t have any nightmares,” Kathy told me. “There were so many of these tadpoles.”

The dark body of each tadpole was about the size of a pea. Thousands thrashed their tails in a shallow pond that had started at about 12 feet in diameter but was evaporating by the hour. The tadpoles would soon be high and dry, baked into oblivion.

Kathy consulted with Jeff, who said it would be okay for her to add water from her hose, which draws from a well.

“I started out doing it in the evening, then realized that was not enough,” Kathy said.

She started doing it each morning, too, and afternoon. She did it for three days. Jeff came over to watch the tadpoles’ progress.

“These toads have evolved with shallow pools that don’t last long,” Jeff said. “They know there’ll be no fish in those areas, so the tadpoles are going to survive.”

Because such ponds are temporary, the action moves fast. The toads are what biologists call “explosive breeders.” The idea is to overwhelm potential predators: You can’t eat us all. From egg to toad takes less than 25 days.

Before long, Kathy’s backyard was blanketed with tiny toads, each no bigger than a thumbnail. The tadpoles eat mosquito larvae and the adults eat mosquitoes, so they’re a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

But there’s more to it than that. Kathy, 66, is retired from the U.S. Census Bureau. Her daughter, Amanda, and son, Cody, visited to see the proto-toads. The family thought about how Kathy’s nature-loving husband, Ed, who died last year, would have loved the display, too.

And, in this time of virus and quarantine, the toads seemed to bring a heartening message.

“I think I still would have been aware of them out there, but any other time, I don’t know if it would have made me feel as if I had as much purpose in helping them along,” Kathy said. “It brought me a lot of joy just watching them.”

Said Jeff: “Most people would try to get rid of that water, not add to it. Kathy saw these spadefoot toads in there and was very fascinated and very willing to help as many of them make it as possible.”

Those toads will burrow into the ground, awaiting the next perfect storm that brings them to the surface, looking for love.

