An in-between day in an in-between season, Friday had its moments

As we near mid-autumn, Friday, perhaps appropriately, seemed a pleasantly middling day in a transitional season, neither warm nor chilly, not bright, but with its bright moments. In a city where we often talk of compromise, Friday in Washington almost suggested the result of atmospheric bargaining.

A glance at the noontime sky may have suggested that venturing out in shirtsleeves might have entailed a thermal risk.

But with a high of 60, those without windbreakers were rewarded. The afternoon felt comfortable enough for many. That seemed so, even though the average high was five degrees warmer.

As for the sky, it may have seemed more cloudy than not, yet rewarding moments were available for the patient.

Possibly sunset symbolized the day. A pale blue sky bore a tint suggesting a slightly faded, newly found depiction of a day in the Renaissance featuring a delicacy of color that escaped extremes.

