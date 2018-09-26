An injured Eastern box turtle fractured its shell and a vet student at the Maryland Zoo helped design a custom wheelchair from LEGOs for it. (Courtesy of the Maryland Zoo)

A wild Eastern box turtle at Maryland’s Zoo in Baltimore had trouble moving with a fractured shell.

So with some creativity, ingenuity and sketches, a veterinary student designed and built a small wheelchair for the turtle. The material? LEGOs.

And yes, there’s video.

The injured turtle was found in July by a zoo employee in Druid Hill Park. It was brought to the zoo’s hospital and veterinarians found it had several fractures on the bottom part of its shell.

It’s injury was somewhat unique in that it was not on the back of its shell but rather underneath.

So the challenge became how to let him move around and also let the injury heal.

The zoo’s veterinary team did surgery on the turtle and stabilized his shell. They put in metal bone plates, sewing clasps and used surgical wire to hold the “delicate shell fragments together,” officials said.

But then there was another problem. The bottom of the shell had to stay off the ground.

There aren’t turtle-sized wheelchairs, so Garrett Fraess — a fourth year veterinary student who is on a clinical rotation at the zoo — had an idea. He drew some sketches of a customized wheelchair and sent them to a friend in Denmark who is a big LEGO fan. She designed and built a small wheelchair, custom-fit for the grapefruit-sized turtle.

In a video, veterinarians show how they tweaked the LEGO wheelchair and got it on the turtle.

What makes the wheelchair unique is that it surrounds his shell and sits on four LEGO wheels, zoo officials said. With some help from plumbers putty, it attaches to the turtle’s upper shell. Black, yellow and red LEGOS make up the wheelchair.

With the wheelchair strapped on, the turtle can move but still keep the belly of his shell off the ground. It “allows his legs to be freed up so he can move,” the zoo’s turtle experts said.

The turtle appeared to like his new wheels.

“He never even hesitated,” Fraess said. “He took off and has been doing great.”

Eastern box turtles are a native species in Maryland, and the Baltimore zoo has a special project at Druid Hill Park where it has tagged and monitored more than 130 turtles over the last decade.

Tracking the turtles there helps conservationists learn more about how the turtles are surviving in an urban setting. This particular turtle was tagged in 2000 and is believed to be 18-years-old.

Because turtles have a slower metabolism, they heal as fast as birds and mammals so the turtle will likely use his LEGO wheelchair through the winter and into the spring.

Officials said the turtle’s able to use the strength of his front legs and even with the wheelchair strapped to him, he still uses his animal instincts, like “fully closing his shell if he feels threatened,” officials said.

Once the now wheelchair-bound turtle recovers, zoo officials said they plan to return him to the park.

For now, the turtle is showing signs that he’s recovering.

“He can turn on a dime,” he said. “He can scoot like a normal turtle.” And for Fraess it was a fun moment in that he came up with a unique idea and design and “it wasn’t ridiculed for being a zany idea.”