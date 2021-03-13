They are surrounded by more than 90 feet of scribbled reminders.

In the family’s Maryland townhouse, ink-covered paper snakes down one side of a stairway, crosses it and continues up the other side.

It is the family’s diary.

It is also more than that. It is a record of what the country has experienced during the past year.

Those pages tell of intimate and relatable happenings in the family’s life. They also contain headlines, death tolls and illustrations that hit on human connections.

In one section, a drawing of a sun hovers above the words: “Bright spot in my day — someone added rocks to our Rock Garden!!!” In another place, a question reads: “How do we make weekend days different than weekdays?!”

Jeff Allum, his wife, Lona Choi-Allum, and their son, Wyatt, started keeping track of their days on flip-chart paper on March 15, 2020. Days earlier, Wyatt’s elementary school closed, marking the last time he would experience recess with his friends. He ended fifth grade virtually and started middle school the same way.

The family, like the rest of us, had no idea at the time how long the pandemic was going to last. They knew enough, though, to suspect that it wouldn’t end soon.

“We thought this is potentially going to be a long and, quite frankly, stressful part of our lives,” Jeff recalls. Someone suggested keeping a journal, but they figured Wyatt wouldn’t want to spend his free time writing in a book. “We thought, ‘How can we do this in a way that is short and easy, and also maybe a little bit fun?’ ”

The result: “The Tunnel.” That’s the name the family has given to the winding path of notes that now cover their walls.

“It has all these different curves,” Lona says, explaining the appropriateness of the name. “You can see all the twists and turns, which really represent what we’ve been going through.”

The name also offers a not-so-subtle reminder: Light exists at the end of tunnels.

The past year has tested each of us in different ways, taking much more from some families than others. But for even the most fortunate among us — those who have not lost jobs or loved ones — it has been a year of isolation, frustration and adaptation.

It has also been a year that has offered sometimes hard-to-see gifts in the form of moments that wouldn’t have existed otherwise.

The Allum family let me look closely at their daily entries, and within them are reminders of all of that — down to the date.

March 15, 2020:

I had a sleepover

Grocery store shelves nearly empty. Had to go to 2 stores. No bananas.

Cancelled Paris hotel

March 30, 2020:

Gov. Hogan orders stay at home order — 8pm

Did not go outside

Lost Peapod timeslot

May 19, 2020:

Got EVERYTHING in our Peapod order

Drove to a nursery and decided it wasn’t “safe”

Baked a giant chocolate chip cookie with Wyatt

Many of the entries tell of joyful moments. “I did baseball drills with dad,” reads one. “I learned a lot about Fortnite from Wyatt!” reads another.

Yet another: “Question of the day: Would you rather 1) Be the best player on a team that always loses or 2) Be the worst player on a team that always wins?”

But other entries reflect bleak national numbers — “500,000 covid deaths in USA” — and personal struggles. One created by Wyatt features a drawing of a person with tears on his face and the scribbled-over words “online school.” It is a self-portrait.

“There were some days when all of us were having a bad day, and no one wrote anything,” the 12-year-old tells me. During another day, when he was feeling overwhelmed, he found comfort in those sheets of paper. “On the Tunnel, I scribbled this big blob, and it made me feel better. It relieved some stress.”

Jeff and Lona both work as researchers, and they say the social isolation has been more difficult for their son than for them.

“He’s been forced to grow up really fast, like so many children, and he’s done great,” Jeff says. “We’ve tried to note that on the Tunnel from time to time.”

Each family member has a favorite entry. Lona’s is a drawing by Jeff of the character David from the show “Schitt’s Creek.” Wyatt’s is of a family scavenger hunt.

Jeff’s favorite is one he created with Wyatt by his side. It’s a drawing of the Choluteca Bridge in Honduras. As he sketched it, he explained to his son that the bridge was built to withstand anything, and that it remained standing even after a hurricane devastated the country. The problem was that the force of the hurricane washed away the roads on either side of the bridge and rerouted the river, so water no longer flowed under it.

“This pandemic is like our Choluteca,” Jeff says. “We had built our lives to be a certain way, and then all of a sudden, everything changed. We have to learn to live our lives all over again. It was my way of explaining to Wyatt, ‘We’re going to get through this as a family.’ ”

And when the pandemic is over — whenever that is — they will have a record showing exactly how they did that.

Oct. 1, 2020:

I HATE ZOOM!

May 24, 2020:

Would you rather? 1) Eat a dirt covered pretzel or 2) Eat a chocolate covered bug?

March 29, 2020:

How long will this virus last?