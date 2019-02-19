

This house built in 1900 in Arlington’s Glencarlyn neighborhood contained a ledger book from the 1850s that related to the earliest days of the Smithsonian. The book and other ephemera are being auctioned. (David McGuire)

The house on First Street South was one of the first built in the Arlington, Va., subdivision of Glencarlyn. The Olcott family already had a house in Georgetown, but it seemed a good idea to have a summer retreat, and Arlington was the country then. So up it went in 1889, a year after the community was platted.

And down it came in 1900, burned to its foundation in a fire. The Olcotts rebuilt, and in the century since, the house has been in the same family, passed down from generation to generation, eventually a year-round home, not just a summer one. When Mary Olcott Greiner Broman died last fall, it was finally time to sell the house.

And to sell its contents, the remainder of which will be sold Thursday in an online auction by the McGuire Group. A lot of books, bowls, rugs and paper. Lots and lots of paper. Ephemera, they call it. And the cream of this crop must be the leather-bound ledger that contains minutes of the National Institute for the Promotion of Science.



A ledger book from the 1850s contains minutes from the National Institute for the Promotion of Science, the precursor to the Smithsonian. (David McGuire)

The organization was founded in 1840 and is the precursor to the Smithsonian Institution. The book covers the years from 1850 to 1857. In a handsome hand, someone inked the attendees’ names, the motions offered and votes held, the descriptions of experiments conducted or discoveries made.

From the meeting of Feb. 18, 1850: “Lieut. Maury read a paper on the search for John Franklin.”

That’s oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury. And that’s British explorer John Franklin, who led the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to the Arctic. (Spoiler alert: They didn’t find him.)

There’s also a note that President Zachary Taylor had donated a field desk belonging to George Washington. (Taylor may have signed the entry himself. The auction house’s David McGuire isn’t certain.)

The book is a reminder that in our area, the local and the national often intersect.

Who knows how it ended up in an Arlington attic. Paul Kopsick works with McGuire to ferret out interesting items.

“I classify myself as a hunter-gatherer,” he said. “There’s a term for people who can pick out the unusual things. It’s called a ‘divi’ — like ‘divination.’ ”

Kopsick said a lot of history is buried in people’s attics. “There is so much stuff that can be thrown away and lost, without anyone taking a second look at it,” he said.

True. But as someone who hates to de-accession, I’m torn. History seems infinite, storage space less so.

Besides, as Kopsick admitted, “just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s worth anything.”

Snow business

There’s more snow on the way — if it’s not already here — which gives me another chance to remind drivers to clear the white stuff from the roofs of their cars. Uncleared snow can be launched from the roof, hitting other vehicles.

[How hard is it to clean the snow off a vehicle’s roof? For some, impossible.]

Since my last mention of this, several readers have pointed out that lazy drivers can get hoist by their own icy petard: Hit the brakes, and that entire mattress of snow can slide down over the windshield.

John Binford of Silver Spring, Md., says the problem of uncleared snow on vehicles is a matter of enforcement, or lack thereof. The police seem not to care.

“The world, and especially the D.C. area, seems crowded with SUV drivers that can neither park their outsized Chelsea Chariots in a garage or clean them off when it snows,” he wrote. “This won’t change unless law enforcement priorities change and cops actually pull over drivers, ticket them, and force them to clear their roofs before moving on.”

Keith Lynch of Merrifield, Va., wrote in as a pedestrian, not a driver. “When snow falls for the first time in a season, there’s a brief period of wonderful egalitarianism,” he wrote. “There are few cars, and they’re going slowly and carefully. There’s snow on the sidewalks, but it’s safe to walk through and easy to shovel.”

By the next day, everything has changed: “The roads are clear, but most sidewalks are unusable, as nobody shoveled them and the snow has been churned into irregular ice by countless pedestrians. If you walk on the sidewalk, you’re likely to either twist your ankle or slip and fall. At best you’ll make a third of your usual speed. Or you can walk in the road, in which case full-speed traffic will be passing inches from you, and often pounding their horn or screaming at you.”

Keith wanted me to publicize his plea: “Please ask motorists to share the road with pedestrians until the sidewalks are clear, even if it means driving more slowly. If motorists don’t like it, they should ask governments to plow the sidewalks too. Sidewalks are really a convenience for motorists, a way to keep slow foot traffic out of their way, rather than the older system of everyone sharing the same pavement.”

