Former Virginian Howard Bailey was following all this from Jamaica, where “people smoke weed every day” and where he — an avowed nonsmoker — is living in exile, thanks to an ancient pot conviction on his record.
He insists he’s not bitter about marijuana’s new legal status in Virginia.
“To see somebody smile, to see somebody have a burden lifted, that’s a good thing,” Bailey told me over the phone, as he clanked around alone in his Trelawny kitchen on the northern coast of Jamaica. “But I don’t think there’s anything there that will help me.”
Bailey, who became a legal permanent resident of the United States after leaving his native Jamaica at 17, is one of thousands of people whose lives were irreversibly altered — he would say destroyed — by a pot conviction. And as Virginia becomes the latest of 18 states and the District to legalize marijuana, it’s often bittersweet to see folks publicly revel in doing the same thing this week — without consequences — that ruined so many lives years ago.
And cases like his get to the heart of why legalization must come with restorative justice. Because legalizing pot isn’t about making loadies out of nonsmokers. It’s about changing what we enforce.
“Here is a nonviolent crime that does not require us to incarcerate people and we are incarcerating at significantly different rate(s) in different communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said during his confirmation hearing in February. “That is wrong and it’s the kind of problem that will then follow a person for the rest of their lives. It will make it impossible . . . to get a job and will lead to a downward economic spiral.”
Bailey’s life was upturned in that spiral.
He was 40, living in the Chesapeake home near the Indian River that he bought with his VA loan, running his own trucking company, happily married and raising two kids when an old pot conviction resurfaced and took everything from him before dawn, before he even had a chance to put his pants on.
“I heard a knock on my door around 5:30 in the morning. When I answered I saw all these guys in khaki suits and a state trooper,” Bailey said in testimony he gave to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee last month. “I got so scared. I had no idea what was happening. It was ICE and they told me they were taking me because of the conviction — even though it was so many years before. ICE grabbed me and didn’t care that my 11-year-old daughter came out screaming and crying. My wife begged them to let her give me pants to wear before they took me away since I was in my pajama shorts.”
The pot conviction happened when he was just 22, fresh out of the Navy and two tours with Operation Desert Storm. He picked up some packages a friend had sent him. It turned out that the packages were full of pot and were being followed by cops who were on to his friend.
It was the first time Bailey was ever arrested. He still maintains today, decades later, that he didn’t know what was in those packages.
His lawyer told him it would be a “slap on the wrist” if he pleaded guilty and avoided trial. So he did, and learned how to cook during his year working in a prison kitchen.
He built a good life after his prison sentence was behind him. His wife, Judith, flourished in her work as a glass artist. He worked in a restaurant, then moved into trucking, eventually opening up his own small trucking company with four employees.
The old conviction came up in 2010, when he applied for U.S. citizenship and was asked whether he ever had a criminal conviction.
“Yes, I told them,” he said. “I even went to the courthouse and got the paperwork for them, because it wasn’t showing up in their searches.”
That honesty earned him the predawn knock on his door in June 2010, when he became one of more than 855,000 people deported during President Barack Obama’s eviction spree, when he was called the deporter-in-chief. He spent a year in Hampton Roads Regional Jail fighting deportation to a country he hadn’t seen in 25 years.
Then he was shackled in chains and flown, with a group of other men, 2,000 miles to the immigration processing center outside of Las Cruces, N.M.
After that he was moved to Arizona, then Louisiana for another year, missing his son’s football games and his daughter’s Little League tournaments. He missed dozens of Friday night dinners his family always had at Olive Garden.
Finally, he was flown to Jamaica, where he had no one. All his closest family members had left.
“For decades the U.S. immigration system has deported hundreds of thousands of individuals, permanently separating them from loved ones and destabilizing communities,” said Nayna Gupta, policy director at the National Immigrant Justice Center and one of the attorneys fighting for Bailey.
He believes he will return to Virginia.
“My body is in Jamaica, but my heart and my soul are in the U.S.A.,” he said. “Every day I hope I can wake up from this nightmare.”
Bailey received a pardon from Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2017, but it wasn’t enough to help.
“I think a pardon should be a pardon,” said Bailey, who is frustrated that the official act hasn’t help him come home. “How come I got a pardon from the state, but the federal government won’t forgive me?”
Federal folks are listening.
After his video testimony on Capitol Hill last month, three senators — Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Virginia Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner — wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and asked him to reopen Bailey’s case.
Bailey’s mother called him Thursday, amazed at the lines forming outside Metro stations, all those people who want to become pot growers — and can do so, legally.
“My mother couldn’t believe that when she saw it on the news,” he said. “And what is still happening to me.”
