A mask and goggles covered his face, and she couldn’t speak, but he says, “I saw recognition in her eyes.”

A day and a half later, she was gone.

That loss on its own would have made these days difficult for Lynch and his six brothers and sisters. But in the past few months, they have faced an unusual cruelty even for this unusually cruel time: They didn’t just lose their mother once. They lost her twice.

The first time was at the hospital that morning of March 25. The second time was when a man stole a package containing her urn and ashes from Lynch’s D.C. apartment building.

“I guess time heals all wounds, but there is a sense of indignity, a sense of wrong,” the 47-year-old attorney and active Navy reservist tells me when we talk on a recent afternoon. “I go back and forth between feeling sad and angry about that. And I know my siblings feel the same way.”

About a week has passed since Lynch figured out what happened to his mom’s remains. And in that time, a local website has run a plea from him, his neighbors have organized themselves into miniature search parties and fliers have started to circulate through his Shaw neighborhood.

Maybe you’ve seen them. Maybe you’ve even kicked aside a few cardboard boxes in an alleyway, hopeful about what might be hidden beneath them.

What started as a private loss has turned into a public pining — and has forced people to think about what it might mean to have no closure after the loss of a loved one. Funeral and burial services across the country have changed dramatically in the past few months because of the coronavirus. Ceremonies that once drew hundreds of mourners can now safely accommodate only a fraction of that amount. Hugs, kisses and shared food are also no longer the norm. But even those shadowy senses of goodbye are something.

The relatives of Margaret Elizabeth Lynch have been forced to consider that they might not get to give her the send-off she deserves. The family had planned to eventually hold a Catholic service for her and bury the urn in a cemetery.

Kevin Lynch says his family remains hopeful that someone in the city will spot the rectangular, green, marbled urn bearing his mom’s name. The family is even offering a $5,000 reward.

But in case no one does, he says, he wants people to at least know about the woman whose ashes it held.

He wants them to know that she “suffered a lot and sacrificed a lot in this life” and didn’t deserve this end — “nor does anyone.”

“In the absence of having her remains and giving her a proper burial, I would like the world to know what a great mother and a woman she was,” he says. “I want people to know that this person who lived an otherwise unseen life was a real-life hero.”

She was born Margaret Elizabeth Mason, but she was known to most people as Molly.

She was a model and flight attendant before getting married, and then became a nurse, working in that field until she could no longer work, Lynch says.

He is the youngest of her seven children and recalls her working the night shift when the family lived in New Jersey. She would come home in the mornings as he and his siblings were getting ready for school, and no matter how exhausted she felt, he says, she found energy for them. She would take them to their practices and competitions and asks about their days.

On cold mornings, he recalls, she would drive him along his newspaper route so he wouldn’t have to ride his bike.

“She would always give, even if she was dog tired,” he says. “She was very engaged in our lives. It wasn’t perfunctory. She liked us and she loved us. She was actually happy when we succeeded, and sad when we didn’t.”

By the time she was 63, she was working as a nursing supervisor and preparing to retire. She was taking a rare weekend vacation to the shore when she experienced a debilitating stroke that left the left side of her body paralyzed, Lynch says. That was in 1997. Later that year, he says, his father learned he had terminal lung cancer and died the following June.

Lynch says a decision was eventually made to move his mother into a nursing home in San Diego, where he was living. While there, she suffered a second stroke, in 2008.

“The first one took her body,” Lynch says. “The second one took her mind.”

He says she didn’t always recognize him when he visited, but she maintained a feisty personality and joked often with the staff.

The 85-year-old was taken to the hospital in March after becoming ill and having difficulty breathing. She was admitted to the covid-19 unit because her symptoms seemed in line with the virus, Lynch says, but test results that came back after her death were negative.

Lynch says he was expecting his mom’s ashes to arrive in the middle of April, and when he didn’t receive them, he checked the package’s tracking number. It showed they were stuck in transit. He later learned, after working with the Postal Service and viewing a surveillance video from his building, that a mistake was made with the tracking number. The package was delivered on April 15 and, according to the video, a man walked into his building’s lobby, tossed it into a green bag and walked out.

Lynch says police have told him they have a suspect, allegedly a serial package thief, in custody. But so far, the man hasn’t said anything that would help the family recover what was taken.

In the meantime, a statement from Lynch published on Popville, asking people to look out for the package and describing his family as “beside ourselves with grief and despair,” has rallied his neighbors.

One person who read it was Shauna Shepston, who realized she lived in the same building as Lynch. She created a Facebook page and an email account for people to volunteer to search for the urn.

So far, she says, about 35 people have reached out and 16 have gone out to search in small groups at different times. They have covered about 40 square blocks.

“I think definitely when you hear the story, it makes you feel for a minute like, ‘What is going on with humanity?’ ” Shepston says. “Then, when people sign up to come out, it sort of restores your faith that there are good people who want to come out to help their neighbors.”

Lynch, who has joined in some of the searches, describes the community support as “the one good thing” to come out of the incident.

“These are total strangers. I don’t even know many of their last names. They’re just good people,” he says. “We always hear the negative things about our country, our society. We can get very negative. I do, too. It was encouraging to see people offering to help in every single way.”

People have offered to drop off meals and donate toward the reward. Lynch says his family has declined those offers but is “really grateful” that people want to help — even if having so much focus on their family has been an adjustment.

He and his siblings, he says, have always been more comfortable avoiding attention than seeking it out.

They get that from their mom.