The Virginia Community Policing Act requires police to collect and report information on every traffic stop they conduct.
While Black people make up about 20% of the state’s population, Black drivers accounted for about 31% of traffic stops statewide, according to the data. White drivers made up 63% of stops statewide; white people are 69% of the population.
Several Hampton Roads police agencies told the newspaper they regularly review data, including traffic stops, as a way to monitor and improve their practices.