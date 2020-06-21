Andrews now faces Wexton, who ended 40 years of GOP control of the district in 2018 by defeating Barbara Comstock. Wexton begins the race as a significant favorite.
The district stretches from the wealthy northern Virginia suburbs of McLean out west to Winchester.
The convention also selected Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as one of its delegates to the Republican National Convention.
