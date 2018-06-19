ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis City Council has passed a resolution apologizing for the lynchings of African-American men in and around the city.

The resolution passed Monday night also calls for a more complete history of race relations.

The Capital reports that the last lynching in Annapolis occurred in 1906 when Henry “No Toes” Davis was shot and hanged from a tree after he admitted assaulting a white woman.

The city also considered issuing a formal apology for the lynchings in 1898, but that proposal did not pass.

The resolution also cites details from lynchings that occurred in nearby Anne Arundel County.

