Two children — a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — were playing outside when a person emerged from a wooded area and fired shots “indiscriminately” toward Tyler Avenue, striking the children, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. The two children were flown to hospitals with life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old girl who was injured while running from the area was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said. The 11-year-old girl has been released from the hospital, police said Tuesday.
Officers are deployed throughout the city as a precaution to prevent retaliatory violence, Jackson said.
“We’re not playing here in Annapolis. I can’t speak for other jurisdictions, but here in Annapolis, if you shoot, we’re coming after you,” Jackson said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley called for residents who saw what happened to come forward, tell officers what happened and do not trust that camera footage will do everything to help capture the suspects.