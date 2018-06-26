These sales data, recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Boucher Ave., 1018-Jeffrey S. and Sandra K. Wagner to Bruce D. and Caroline H. Collins, $765,000.

Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 7029, No. 16B-Linda C. Schmidt to James K. and Margaret Queen Hiser, $530,000.

First St., 414-Otis L. and Martha J. Cavender to Donald Edward and Mary C. King, $570,000.

Harness Creek View Ct., 33-Derek F. and Robin Dahlgren to William B. and Shannobn K. Crosley, $720,000.

Hunting Wood Rd., 1425-James W. and Ann G. Ruppel to James W. Ruppel, $304,283.

Lake Heron Dr., 1144, No. 2A-514 Phase II Corp. to Louise McKinney Jr., $305,000.

Silverwood Cir., 7, No. 11-Richard E. Hanby and Jeremy Chiappelli to Hossain Said Mahmoudian and Parisa Gholamvand, $158,000.

Third St., 409-William Dax and Elizabeth Dax to Ann G. Ruppel, $600,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Astern Way, 930, No. 101-Joy C. League to William D. and Sandra L. Ruble, $220,000.

Brannock Terr., 704-Raj S. and Priyanka Raj Patel to James and Kimberley McCarl, $590,000.

Choptank Cove Ct., 548-Albert M. and Susan E. Gordon to Carl Bruce and Barbara H. Hagelgans, $680,000.

Dewey Dr., 9-Glenn D. Klakring and Adrianne K. Barnett to Adrianne K. Barnett and Gary Alton Jr., $1.45 million.

Greenbriar Lane, 636-Yesenla R. Martinez to Fredy Omar Cruz, $173,000.

Lejeune Way, 128, No. 57-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Ilene Jamie Clauson, $415,000.

Quiet Water Cv., 2610-Federal National Mortgage Association to Howard and Belinda Pendleton, $280,000.

Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2201-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Richard J. Walker, $225,000.

Washington Dr., 16-M.&B. Chiz Inc. to David Elwin and Carly Mcrae Sessions, $364,900.

ARNOLD AREA

Breton Pl., 642-Jerry D. Rocas and Dennis J. Focas to Corry A. and Carrie L. Unkel, $610,000.

Century Vista Dr., 488-Kelley C. Overman to Brenda S. Bond, $340,000.

Doncaster Rd., 214-Anthony and Kathleen Robonson to Cleent R. and Jill Loew, $720,000.

Lakeview Dr. N., 788-Kyle B. Dick to Christina McJimpsey and Nathan Grove, $574,900.

Mosswood Ct., 1156-Thomas G. and Hollie S. Richards to Kimberly White, $274,900.

Shore Acres Rd., 1026-Anne R. Stewart to Elizabeth M. Kilmer, $545,900.

Windsong Dr., 900-PNC Bank to Thomas W. Baldyga, $216,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Church St., 513-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Andrew and Rebecca Lee, $244,000.

Olive Wood Lane, 740-Kristie M. Calzado to Garry D. Lindsey, $275,000.

Riverview Rd. W., 214-Christie L. McDevitt to Chesterfield Sharps III, $85,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Almond Dr., 1352-Justin and Brandy Livezey to Leslie Kulp III, $270,000.

Commanders Way S., 1122-Monda I. Marsh to Daniel Schimpf, $270,000.

Holly Dr. S., 845-Elizabeth N. Kronz to Heather James Lauder and Max R. Cruickshank, $677,000.

Mermaid Dr., 1112-John W. Gladding to Kristin Venteicher, $379,000.

Saint George Dr., 1179-Howanrt Rand and Belinda S. Pendleton to Marie O’Shea, $400,000.

Winchester Rd. N., 1668-James M. Anthony and Kelly C. O’Meara to Rachel Bisciotti, $436,500.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Cir., 2502, No. 2A-Milosh and Sherry Bukovcan to Terri Harrison, $150,550.

Copley Ct., 1716-Sandra M. Lucian to Hope Louise Hutcherson Perry and Elissa Marie Hutcherson Perry, $201,000.

Fairlawn Ct., 1111-Diane Charbonneau and Laurence D. Williams to Carl Richard and Sandra Marie Muller, $535,000.

Harcourt Ave., 1874-John J. and Virginia W. Dilley to James John Gallagher, $420,000.

New Windsor Ct., 1629-Steven J. and Gayle V. Filo to Anum and Sara Ali, $255,000.

Regents Park Rd. E., 1815-Mark and Sarah Digby to Joshua A. and Maureen S. Hicks, $467,000.

Tyrone St., 1761-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSMP Trust to Shaun and Torie Leway, $345,149.

Weymouth Lane, 2355-Rosemary Ilogu to Jason R. and Stacy L. Baxter, $286,980.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Hemlock Trail, 381-Craig L. and Nancy S. Duerling to Peter Ghali, $570,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Carvel Beach Rd., 169-Michael A. and Sandy L. Funk to Edward Joseph and Marcela A. McDonald, $715,000.

Waterway Ct., 1353-Rosalie and Lisa A. Zinkand to James and Jessica Robinson, $320,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

San Remo Ct., 1001-Marco and Anthony Hugo Decesaris to Matthew J. and Mandi Nader, $385,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bishop Rd., 1509-Edward R. and Nicole H. Luddy to Steven Paul and Shannon Margaret Rotella, $275,000.

Edgewater Dr., 234-Matthew C. and Amy B. Clune to Adam C. and Laura L. Hall, $725,000.

Hamlet Club Dr., 420, No. 104-Terry and Tracy Blanton to William H.C. Ticknor and Pamela C. Ticknor, $325,000.

Magnolia Dr., 442-Taurus Enterpries Inc. to Jeffrey R. Nachreiner and Amelia L. Whitman, $525,000.

Tilden Way, 238-Robert C. and Kathi A. Steinke to Shane D. Naughton and Fallon C. Hornischer, $330,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Friendship Rd., 90-George A. and Sybil C. Russell to Donna M. Miller, $650,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Cheyenne Dr., 2493, No. 69-Joron Johnson and Linda D. Watkins to Erik Erling and Dominique Marguerite Levin, $362,000.

Saint Michael Dr., 902-Robert G. Poore to Timothy J. and Patricia R. Jennings, $565,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Andel Ct., 117-Coreen M. Hellmann and Coreen Decarlo to Nicholas, Dianna and Nick Zientek, $235,000.

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7123-Joseph C. Cammauf Jr. to Kim Schwalleberg and Janet L. Woods, $227,000.

Braden Loop, 1417-Barbara L. Johnson to Lynnette White Bowen, $250,000.

Crafty Fox Ct., 8100-John K. Gardner to John D. and Kellie L. Welch, $340,000.

Eugenia Ave., 16-Stephen Ritzel to Dakota L. Wader, $170,300.

Glaser Lane, 7603-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Beryl Ampong, $324,215.

Joyce Dr., 414-John E. Degrange Sr. to Edward L. and Debra Lynn Windsor, $3,000.

Roesler Ave., 295-Carrera Homes Corp. to Franklin L. Matute and Madai Mejia Alvarado, $310,000.

Sunlight Cir., 110-Alan M. Kasinoff to Ryan C. and Brittany N. Crawford, $300,000.

Westphalia Ct., 643-Pritt Kandhari to Deaneane Deroat, $215,000.

Fifth Ave. SW, 113-Mary Jane McCann and Renae S. Quigley to Hurley M. Wyatt and Tommye H. Chandler Wyatt, $211,500.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Coulbourn Cor., 1189-Christopher M. Goode to Talor N. Gerety, $236,000.

Francis Rd., 7647-Charles Bossert and John A. Bossert to Donald Malcolm Bolander, $190,000.

Ivybrook Lane, 7527-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Richard J. and Amanda Bliss Savannah, $399,000.

Kinglets Roost Lane, 525-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nakisha Joseph, $288,490.

Maltravers Rd., 1818-Precision Properties Group Corp. to Digant and Anoli Patel, $230,000.

Mountain Rd., 104, No. 3A-Harry F. and Deborah A. Reitz to Charli A. Aldrich, $109,000.

Pebblebrook Lane, 526-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Christina and Ryan L. Geisel, $333,970.

Rollins Lane, 715-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lashandra Nicole Cook and Earnest Brandon Jackson, $419,140.

HANOVER AREA

Brimstone Pl., 2232-Bradley T. Cooper and Erin K. Dahlinghaus to Deborah M. and David M. Parsram, $398,999.

Fairbanks Ct., 7680-Ryan J. and Alissa L. Green to Onaje Jones, $210,000.

Hickory Ct., 7019-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp to Mauricio Llacuna De Casa II and Kristine Anne Abalos De Casa, $390,000.

Meadowood Dr., 8228-Pulte Home Corp. to Andrea M. and Deajion Odane Linton, $560,990.

Race Rd., 7330-Esvin G. Ramirez Lopez and Hilder M. Galicia Cahuec to Race Road Corp., $315,000.

Theale Way, 1750-Rosio Lombardo to Joshua C. and Regina M. Embrador, $377,000.

HARMANS AREA

Mill Crossing Ct., 257-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Anecia Allen, $350,000.

JESSUP AREA

Twin Birch Rd., -Arundel CS Corp. to Shelly A. Disotelle, $409,900.

LAUREL AREA

Laurel View Ct., 3568-Hong Kimand Phonglan Cathy Loesch to Daniel W. Kaswamila and Ummy Sakapala, $255,000.

Mississippi Rd., 8178-Huzefa and Hufeza Dhanaliwala to Felix Lindeire, $340,000.

Spadderdock Way, 8311-Leonard Mierzwa III to Victor Manuel Hernandez Zayas and Maria Vanessa Forteza Maldonado, $259,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Chestnut Oak Lane, 6204-Dewayne Charles and Jessica M. Vaughan to Nicholas W. and Bryna M. Colley, $375,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Brooks Woods Rd., 5736-Eric P. Grevin to Jason R. Murvin, Amanda E. Pilkerton and Susan J. Gallagher, $467,500.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Horicon Point Dr., 8011-Thomas R. and Alice A. Sixbey to Lewis D. Jefferies Jr., $617,500.

Moncton Ct., 311-John and John Alberts to John Alberts Jr., $220,797.

Overlea Rd., 161-Infeng Chen to Yanhun Chen, $540,000.

Tanager Dr., 1182-Linda B. and Thomas L. Freeman to Oscar and Michelle Ann Luna, $378,000.

ODENTON AREA

Beechnut Pl., 2417-Cindy B. and Kyle G. Lewis to Bryan Love, $280,000.

Bragg Blvd., 135-James and Alison Eberle to Brian K. Tanner and Heather R. Johnson, $400,000.

Chancellor Ct., 2612-Robert A. and Erica C. Kneessi to Morgan C. McHenry and Antonio J. De La Pena Hinojosa, $272,000.

Commissary Cir., 2100-JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Michael Muse Jr., $234,000.

Gill St., 1307-Thomas R. and Bonnie L. Chepuko to Diego and Joana Bakhos, $304,000.

Lions Gate Lane, 610-Joshua M. and Kristina J. Kaptur to Caroline Estelle Kirby Smith and Stephen April, $247,000.

Pine Drift Dr., 716-Fondren M. McMillan and Darby Lemerise to Heather L. Mascetti and Frank P. Lozupone, $326,000.

Riden St., 634-Wilimngton Savings Fund Society to Jingxin Han, $230,000.

Samantha Lane, 1011, No. 5-203-Michael J. and Cynthia M. Vandermause to Charlene Adele and Douglas Ledford, $240,000.

Winding Stream Way, 692, No. 302-Lynette A. Montegut to Ryan D. Spicer, $202,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

A St., 597-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Michael D. Beasley and Andrea D. Ciccarelli, $366,000.

Belhaven Ave., 7905-Michelle Lynn Raker to Robert I. and Nicole Marie Digby, $224,900.

Brickwall Lane, 3572-Donald F. Herndon to Kevin L. Keller and Emily K. Hall, $227,000.

Dark Sky Xing., 116-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Crumel C. and Florene W. Mooring, $419,900.

Grandview Rd., 1685-David W. and Barbara M. Spoon to Richard William Forgo and Maureen Catherine, $749,900.

Hillcreek Rd., 1225-Zimerman Properties II Corp. to Frank S. and Tammi J. Sojack, $379,900.

Leeds Dr., 7915-Zelandia and Michael G. Gimon to Ashok B. and Bhadra Desai, $287,500.

Mansion House Xing., 7842-Amt Homes Corp. to Ashley Fogarty, $322,000.

Old Fort Smallwood Rd., 1455-Robert Wayne and Deborah Ann Wojcik to Joseph Anthony Fernamndez Jr. and Danelle Renee Weinhold, $545,250.

Riverside Dr. E., 8008-Mary R. Robaczynski to Ryan L. and Holly J. Jenkins, $10,000.

Saybrook Harbour, 1062-Roeder Properties No. 4 Corp. to Samantha M. Netson, $234,000.

Tyndswall Pl., 8313-8313 Tyndswall Place to Jeffrey M. Szczeszek, $575,000.

207th St., 765-Finance of America Reverse Corp. and Singlesource Property Solutions Corp. to Richard Bailey and Jonathan Shipp, $125,000.

RIVA AREA

Derbyshire Lane, 357-Richmond D. and Jocelyn S. Mathews to Dustin Harrison Harrison Atlas and Elizabeth Lynn Diamond, $605,000.

Tarpon Rd., 3032-Tina D. Shotland to Beth and Nicholas J. Principe, $405,000.

SEVERN AREA

Berni Ruth Lane, 1302-Gregory T. and Pamela J. Smith to Babatunde O. Ovemade, $340,000.

Citadel Dr., 7924-George J. and Shirley A. Dvorak to Ryan and Melissa Lafferty, $303,500.

Larch Rd., 1421-Dimitry N. and Nicoly M. Nikoly to Joseph and Julia Wiet, $328,000.

Meadow Lark Lane, 8427-Kenneth S. and Alexandria M. Sittman to Paul Franklin Smith, $335,000.

Pine Cone Ct., 1210-Asif and Jodi Saeed to Hubert Calvin Bowditch, $393,000.

Shillelagh Dr., 8423-GC Corp. to Stephen and Destini Gibbs, $462,000.

Trotters Ct., 7907-Pennymac Corp. and Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Dewayne and Stacy Herbert, $555,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Catalina Cir., 258-Eva August Homes Corp. to William A. and Victoria V. Hunt, $330,000.

Dun Robbin Dr., 358-Andrew F. and Sophia H. Applebaum to Gemma Louise and Anthony Lewis Malcolm, $555,000.

Idlewilde Rd., 127-Alexander Mamninkna to Elias Zakour, $443,000.

Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 256-Jean Marie Helm and Eric G. Helm to Richard L. Sanders Jr. and Sofia Putkowski, $420,000.

Oak Grove Cir., 780-Gerald and Barbara Ridgeway to Kathryn N. and Christopher A. Brown, $515,464.

West Dr., 591-Otis Properties Corp. to William T. Maddex Jr., $359,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Avalon Blvd., 1302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Carlos A. Restrepo, $274,000.

Holly Ave., 1171-Paul Raymond and Christina Mandes to Heather Beard, $240,000.

Spruce Ave., 1200-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dolores Mullarkey, $144,900.

Howard County

Listings for homes sold recently in Anne Arundel County were not provided this week.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Bracken Dr., 10105-Charles J. and Laura C. Muth to Kunal Bakshi and Diksha Gagrani, $692,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. A2-John B. and Elizabeth K. Mayotte to Robin Spruell, $176,000.

Globe Dr., 10354-Above Grade Renovations Corp. to Chandra and Kara Dayamangoudar, $472,500.

Hunt Crossing Ct., 11413-Syed and Zehar Baig Asad to Gurbachan Grewal Amritpal Grewal and Pukhraj Grewal, $950,000.

Longview Dr., 9613-Edward and Mary Fernandes to Adrienne and Stephen Ivory, $536,000.

Mount Hebron Dr., 2414-Hazel S. Mowry to Swapnil Karkhanis and Supriya Dattraram Raul, $420,000.

Oak Hill Dr., 9692-Hurst R. Hessey and Louis J. Weinkam Jr. to Brian D. and Abigail L. Goldstein, $585,000.

Red Lion Tavern Ct., 10216-Manuel S. Murguia Jr. and Victoria L. Walls to Victoria L. Walls, $433,860.

Stardust Lane, 11525-Lydia B. Diaz and Lydia Brigham Stroup to Brett H. and Christine A. Bennett, $869,000.

Whitworth Way, 10084-Stpehen J. and Jonne P. Larson to Saravanan Sanmugavel and Muthulakshmi Ramachandran, $472,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Kilbrogan Ct., 6415-Da Lin Zhang and Xiaoning Zhao to Jie and Yu Zhang, $750,000.

Tall Branches Pass., 5913-Ricahrd D. and Laura L. Callanan to James P. and Valerie Owen, $850,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Black Star Cir., 8587-Thomas E. Keller to Kevin R. and Allison B. Dassing, $300,000.

Dawnblush Ct., 9513-Michael C. and Antoinette H. Roberson to Cornelius Brown III, $432,000.

Gentle Way, 9354-Victor Manuel Paiva Tipismana to David M. Hinton, $333,199.

Lark Brown Rd., 8380-Mark A. Richardson to Christopher L. and Sarah H. Hill, $366,900.

Phillip Dorsey Way, 9080-Jeffre and Cladeth Powell to Jacob T. Puthenparampil, $430,000.

Seawind Ct., 9250-Amy Lynn Greer Ryan and John T. Ryan to David M. and Kayla E. Bogle, $410,000.

Sidelong Pl., 8999-Christopher and Michelle K. Vaziri to Marion M. and Edward J. Hedrick, $385,000.

Warm Granite Dr., 8836, No. 48-Bernetta and James Richards to Kamalakar Peri and Lakshmi Kamalakar, $520,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6209, No. 203-Jonathan R. and Candice M. Snyder to Sandra Fletcher, $275,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Autumn Sky Way, 6408-Louise S. Bashar and Ali E. Haghani to Radi Al Masri, $815,000.

Berrypick Lane, 11052-Brandon Robert and Danielle R. Crane to Christine L. and Jeremiah O. Pasion, $275,000.

Columbia Rd., 4924, No. 3-Adrienne Via Sherwood and Adrienne N. Via to Teresa C. Walker, $175,000.

Fair Oaks, 10499-Luis A. and Ana H. Pons to Kyu Jin Choi, $465,000.

Gray Star Way, 12128-Ying Al Jin and Ming L. Xu to Ying Al Jin and Ming L. Xu, $154,400.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5137, No. 16-Chong Hyun and Young Sun Choe to Brian D. and Cheryl D. Leonardi, $485,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11415, No. 4-108-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Aboje and Rosemary Ameh, $127,000.

New Country Lane, 11925-Francis Gatitz and Pamela W. Corbett to Callie Durnandt, $310,000.

River Run, 6417-Tushar K. and Chhaya P. Shah to Joshua David Neuman Sunshine and Dara Lee Neuman Sunshine, $825,000.

Spring Pools Lane, 10143-Charles and Dora A. Lawrence to Kathleen A. and Raymond K. Hubbard, $367,710.

Warfield Pl., 10823, No. 102-H. Mark Bobotek and Ida M. Rucklos to Dana Jean Kim, $275,000.

Windstream Dr., 10073, No. 5-Tracy Young to Andrea Thurlow, $105,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Route 97, 2153-JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to David Ernest and Melissa Ridgely Covolesky, $311,500 .

ELKRIDGE AREA

Bayberry Ct., 6320, No. 914-Ashley M. Murphy and Ashley M. Winterling to Dandan Qiu and Xiangmu Zhang, $175,000.

Green Field Rd., 6410, No. 1002-Regan Fitzpatrick to Tori J. Modlin, $185,000.

Lebanon Lane, 5930-Oswaldo and Laura Cornejo to Ginto Pottackal and Deepa K. Jose, $570,000.

Old Washington Rd., 6088-Live Fearless Inc. Christ Corp. to Tony Darco and Emanuel Fosu, $480,000.

Spreading Oak Lane, 7692, No. 143-Mayan and Long Tran to Fiona K. Redmond, $295,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Avoca Ave., 5005-Peters Properties Corp. to Robert R. and Susan E. Neale, $400,000.

Brightlight Pl., 7996-Alaxandra M. Sheavly and Alexandra M. Bloom to Steven Brad and Amanda Mitzel, $314,000.

Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8155, No. A-Jose Alberto Ward and Carmen A. Ward to Beverley C. Eckert, $257,000.

Ilchester Rd., 5227-Sung Kil Cho to James Won Cho, $311,000.

Manahan Dr., 8675-Jian Min Zhang and De Fang Shen to Taizhu Zhou, $315,000.

New Prospect Ct., 5219-Jeffrey Scott and Faith Michel Wachter to Mohammad A. Kazemizadeh Gol and Narges Golgol, $615,000.

Pine Run Ct., 8548-Jenny Ann Crabb and Heather Anne Berry Crabb to Izzatulla Khikmatovich Balaev and Dilafruz A. Rabharova, $327,000.

Silver Sage Dr., 4922-Paul R. Zimmerman and Susan M.V. Flaherty to Aby Oommen and Devi Alphonsa George, $675,000.

Talbot Dr., 6053-Radi A. Masri to Pranav Harivadan and Bhavikaben Pranav Patel, $425,000.

Yorkshire Dr., 4516-Kathleen B. Oppenheimer to Peter David and Stacey Chung Pourzand, $581,000.

FULTON AREA

Tuckahoe Ct., 7887-Kazmer Jobst to Joseph and Marlana Portlano, $570,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Point Hitch Rd., 3650-Anarne E. and Maureen O. Brunk to Daniel and Kathleen Mazue, $540,000.

HANOVER AREA

Dakota Dr. N., 5902-David S. and Katherine M. Baeschlin to Jeffrey A. and Delanie M. Cannizzaro, $504,000.

Winter Crest Lane, 6419-Winters Lane Investments Corp. to Karen Brick and Craig Schneider, $474,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Greenwood Dr., 7537-John V. Ignacio Jr. and Kathleen L. Humm to Chad J. and Hannah K. Nixon, $415,000.

JESSUP AREA

Jefferson St., 9025-Rhonda Michelle Holt Holder and Mark A. Whitehead to Long Jiang, $410,000.

Twelve Sons Ct., 8940-Brett A. and Jessica S. Snyder to Charles F. Carter, $303,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Clocktower Lane, 9468-Edward P. Belschner to Jeffrey L. Marquina, $324,900.

Rain Flower Way, 7512-Eric A. Segerson to Christopher Kitchen and Kimberly Arias, $310,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 16453-Steven C. and Barbara J. Turkel to Teresa Bracciale, $438,750.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Bridle Path Lane, 9225, No. A-Mary Anne Keller to Chinwendu Ezeonu, $160,000.

Chaucers Ridge Ct., 11233-Joel K. and Meliane M. Goron to Andrew L. and Erica R. Barber, $655,000.

Deer Village Dr., 9227-Beazer Homes Corp. to Jeffrey E. and Edward Cornfeld, $489,990.

Fens Holw., 9449-Vivekanandan Sethunatesan and Ashvani Vivekanandan to Ntal and Fatuma Alimasi, $320,000.

Henry Hearn Way, 9942-Beazer Homes Corp. to Curtis Lamote Brooke and Tiffany Kaye Brooks, $796,002.

Mary Lee Lane, 8210-David H. Do and Loann T. Vo to Dean A. and Desiree G. Simpson, $350,000.

Pineway Dr., 8529-Byron H. and Bonnie S. Adams to David M. Earles and Danielle N. Clifford Earles, $543,500.

Rockland Dr., 10835-CM Higdon Corp. to Brian Philip and Elizabeth Jane McNiff, $917,092.

Solar Crse., 9819-Terence D. Lewis and Tanya Tanassa Waston Lewis to Theodore W. Lee and Minkyoung Kim, $415,000.

Tymat Ct., 9109-Gregory N. Masenheimer to Victoria L. and Roger Evan Merideth, $302,000.

Wilderness Lane, 9805-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Miguel A. and Judith M. Delgado, $579,374.

WOODBINE AREA

Florence Rd., 3206-Brian T. Madde to Jung L. Kim Munrge and Scott K. Munrge, $535,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Browns Farm Rd., 10621-Ki Suk and Ok Sun Kim to Sang Yon Yun and Jiyoung Kim, $474,900.

Ganton Grn., 2111, No. E-Herbert O. and Joan R. McNally to Stephen P. and Prudence M. Younger, $275,000.

Turnberry Way, 2151, No. 21-Mark and Julie Recene to Eric C. Bell and Kristhina E. Chon Bell, $460,000.