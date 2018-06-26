Boucher Ave., 1018-Jeffrey S. and Sandra K. Wagner to Bruce D. and Caroline H. Collins, $765,000.
Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 7029, No. 16B-Linda C. Schmidt to James K. and Margaret Queen Hiser, $530,000.
First St., 414-Otis L. and Martha J. Cavender to Donald Edward and Mary C. King, $570,000.
Harness Creek View Ct., 33-Derek F. and Robin Dahlgren to William B. and Shannobn K. Crosley, $720,000.
Hunting Wood Rd., 1425-James W. and Ann G. Ruppel to James W. Ruppel, $304,283.
Lake Heron Dr., 1144, No. 2A-514 Phase II Corp. to Louise McKinney Jr., $305,000.
Silverwood Cir., 7, No. 11-Richard E. Hanby and Jeremy Chiappelli to Hossain Said Mahmoudian and Parisa Gholamvand, $158,000.
Third St., 409-William Dax and Elizabeth Dax to Ann G. Ruppel, $600,000.
Astern Way, 930, No. 101-Joy C. League to William D. and Sandra L. Ruble, $220,000.
Brannock Terr., 704-Raj S. and Priyanka Raj Patel to James and Kimberley McCarl, $590,000.
Choptank Cove Ct., 548-Albert M. and Susan E. Gordon to Carl Bruce and Barbara H. Hagelgans, $680,000.
Dewey Dr., 9-Glenn D. Klakring and Adrianne K. Barnett to Adrianne K. Barnett and Gary Alton Jr., $1.45 million.
Greenbriar Lane, 636-Yesenla R. Martinez to Fredy Omar Cruz, $173,000.
Lejeune Way, 128, No. 57-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Ilene Jamie Clauson, $415,000.
Quiet Water Cv., 2610-Federal National Mortgage Association to Howard and Belinda Pendleton, $280,000.
Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2201-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Richard J. Walker, $225,000.
Washington Dr., 16-M.&B. Chiz Inc. to David Elwin and Carly Mcrae Sessions, $364,900.
Breton Pl., 642-Jerry D. Rocas and Dennis J. Focas to Corry A. and Carrie L. Unkel, $610,000.
Century Vista Dr., 488-Kelley C. Overman to Brenda S. Bond, $340,000.
Doncaster Rd., 214-Anthony and Kathleen Robonson to Cleent R. and Jill Loew, $720,000.
Lakeview Dr. N., 788-Kyle B. Dick to Christina McJimpsey and Nathan Grove, $574,900.
Mosswood Ct., 1156-Thomas G. and Hollie S. Richards to Kimberly White, $274,900.
Shore Acres Rd., 1026-Anne R. Stewart to Elizabeth M. Kilmer, $545,900.
Windsong Dr., 900-PNC Bank to Thomas W. Baldyga, $216,000.
Church St., 513-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Andrew and Rebecca Lee, $244,000.
Olive Wood Lane, 740-Kristie M. Calzado to Garry D. Lindsey, $275,000.
Riverview Rd. W., 214-Christie L. McDevitt to Chesterfield Sharps III, $85,000.
Almond Dr., 1352-Justin and Brandy Livezey to Leslie Kulp III, $270,000.
Commanders Way S., 1122-Monda I. Marsh to Daniel Schimpf, $270,000.
Holly Dr. S., 845-Elizabeth N. Kronz to Heather James Lauder and Max R. Cruickshank, $677,000.
Mermaid Dr., 1112-John W. Gladding to Kristin Venteicher, $379,000.
Saint George Dr., 1179-Howanrt Rand and Belinda S. Pendleton to Marie O’Shea, $400,000.
Winchester Rd. N., 1668-James M. Anthony and Kelly C. O’Meara to Rachel Bisciotti, $436,500.
Airy Hill Cir., 2502, No. 2A-Milosh and Sherry Bukovcan to Terri Harrison, $150,550.
Copley Ct., 1716-Sandra M. Lucian to Hope Louise Hutcherson Perry and Elissa Marie Hutcherson Perry, $201,000.
Fairlawn Ct., 1111-Diane Charbonneau and Laurence D. Williams to Carl Richard and Sandra Marie Muller, $535,000.
Harcourt Ave., 1874-John J. and Virginia W. Dilley to James John Gallagher, $420,000.
New Windsor Ct., 1629-Steven J. and Gayle V. Filo to Anum and Sara Ali, $255,000.
Regents Park Rd. E., 1815-Mark and Sarah Digby to Joshua A. and Maureen S. Hicks, $467,000.
Tyrone St., 1761-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSMP Trust to Shaun and Torie Leway, $345,149.
Weymouth Lane, 2355-Rosemary Ilogu to Jason R. and Stacy L. Baxter, $286,980.
Hemlock Trail, 381-Craig L. and Nancy S. Duerling to Peter Ghali, $570,000.
Carvel Beach Rd., 169-Michael A. and Sandy L. Funk to Edward Joseph and Marcela A. McDonald, $715,000.
Waterway Ct., 1353-Rosalie and Lisa A. Zinkand to James and Jessica Robinson, $320,000.
San Remo Ct., 1001-Marco and Anthony Hugo Decesaris to Matthew J. and Mandi Nader, $385,000.
Bishop Rd., 1509-Edward R. and Nicole H. Luddy to Steven Paul and Shannon Margaret Rotella, $275,000.
Edgewater Dr., 234-Matthew C. and Amy B. Clune to Adam C. and Laura L. Hall, $725,000.
Hamlet Club Dr., 420, No. 104-Terry and Tracy Blanton to William H.C. Ticknor and Pamela C. Ticknor, $325,000.
Magnolia Dr., 442-Taurus Enterpries Inc. to Jeffrey R. Nachreiner and Amelia L. Whitman, $525,000.
Tilden Way, 238-Robert C. and Kathi A. Steinke to Shane D. Naughton and Fallon C. Hornischer, $330,000.
Friendship Rd., 90-George A. and Sybil C. Russell to Donna M. Miller, $650,000.
Cheyenne Dr., 2493, No. 69-Joron Johnson and Linda D. Watkins to Erik Erling and Dominique Marguerite Levin, $362,000.
Saint Michael Dr., 902-Robert G. Poore to Timothy J. and Patricia R. Jennings, $565,000.
Andel Ct., 117-Coreen M. Hellmann and Coreen Decarlo to Nicholas, Dianna and Nick Zientek, $235,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7123-Joseph C. Cammauf Jr. to Kim Schwalleberg and Janet L. Woods, $227,000.
Braden Loop, 1417-Barbara L. Johnson to Lynnette White Bowen, $250,000.
Crafty Fox Ct., 8100-John K. Gardner to John D. and Kellie L. Welch, $340,000.
Eugenia Ave., 16-Stephen Ritzel to Dakota L. Wader, $170,300.
Glaser Lane, 7603-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Beryl Ampong, $324,215.
Joyce Dr., 414-John E. Degrange Sr. to Edward L. and Debra Lynn Windsor, $3,000.
Roesler Ave., 295-Carrera Homes Corp. to Franklin L. Matute and Madai Mejia Alvarado, $310,000.
Sunlight Cir., 110-Alan M. Kasinoff to Ryan C. and Brittany N. Crawford, $300,000.
Westphalia Ct., 643-Pritt Kandhari to Deaneane Deroat, $215,000.
Fifth Ave. SW, 113-Mary Jane McCann and Renae S. Quigley to Hurley M. Wyatt and Tommye H. Chandler Wyatt, $211,500.
Coulbourn Cor., 1189-Christopher M. Goode to Talor N. Gerety, $236,000.
Francis Rd., 7647-Charles Bossert and John A. Bossert to Donald Malcolm Bolander, $190,000.
Ivybrook Lane, 7527-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Richard J. and Amanda Bliss Savannah, $399,000.
Kinglets Roost Lane, 525-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nakisha Joseph, $288,490.
Maltravers Rd., 1818-Precision Properties Group Corp. to Digant and Anoli Patel, $230,000.
Mountain Rd., 104, No. 3A-Harry F. and Deborah A. Reitz to Charli A. Aldrich, $109,000.
Pebblebrook Lane, 526-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Christina and Ryan L. Geisel, $333,970.
Rollins Lane, 715-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lashandra Nicole Cook and Earnest Brandon Jackson, $419,140.
Brimstone Pl., 2232-Bradley T. Cooper and Erin K. Dahlinghaus to Deborah M. and David M. Parsram, $398,999.
Fairbanks Ct., 7680-Ryan J. and Alissa L. Green to Onaje Jones, $210,000.
Hickory Ct., 7019-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp to Mauricio Llacuna De Casa II and Kristine Anne Abalos De Casa, $390,000.
Meadowood Dr., 8228-Pulte Home Corp. to Andrea M. and Deajion Odane Linton, $560,990.
Race Rd., 7330-Esvin G. Ramirez Lopez and Hilder M. Galicia Cahuec to Race Road Corp., $315,000.
Theale Way, 1750-Rosio Lombardo to Joshua C. and Regina M. Embrador, $377,000.
Mill Crossing Ct., 257-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Anecia Allen, $350,000.
Twin Birch Rd., -Arundel CS Corp. to Shelly A. Disotelle, $409,900.
Laurel View Ct., 3568-Hong Kimand Phonglan Cathy Loesch to Daniel W. Kaswamila and Ummy Sakapala, $255,000.
Mississippi Rd., 8178-Huzefa and Hufeza Dhanaliwala to Felix Lindeire, $340,000.
Spadderdock Way, 8311-Leonard Mierzwa III to Victor Manuel Hernandez Zayas and Maria Vanessa Forteza Maldonado, $259,000.
Chestnut Oak Lane, 6204-Dewayne Charles and Jessica M. Vaughan to Nicholas W. and Bryna M. Colley, $375,000.
Brooks Woods Rd., 5736-Eric P. Grevin to Jason R. Murvin, Amanda E. Pilkerton and Susan J. Gallagher, $467,500.
Horicon Point Dr., 8011-Thomas R. and Alice A. Sixbey to Lewis D. Jefferies Jr., $617,500.
Moncton Ct., 311-John and John Alberts to John Alberts Jr., $220,797.
Overlea Rd., 161-Infeng Chen to Yanhun Chen, $540,000.
Tanager Dr., 1182-Linda B. and Thomas L. Freeman to Oscar and Michelle Ann Luna, $378,000.
Beechnut Pl., 2417-Cindy B. and Kyle G. Lewis to Bryan Love, $280,000.
Bragg Blvd., 135-James and Alison Eberle to Brian K. Tanner and Heather R. Johnson, $400,000.
Chancellor Ct., 2612-Robert A. and Erica C. Kneessi to Morgan C. McHenry and Antonio J. De La Pena Hinojosa, $272,000.
Commissary Cir., 2100-JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Michael Muse Jr., $234,000.
Gill St., 1307-Thomas R. and Bonnie L. Chepuko to Diego and Joana Bakhos, $304,000.
Lions Gate Lane, 610-Joshua M. and Kristina J. Kaptur to Caroline Estelle Kirby Smith and Stephen April, $247,000.
Pine Drift Dr., 716-Fondren M. McMillan and Darby Lemerise to Heather L. Mascetti and Frank P. Lozupone, $326,000.
Riden St., 634-Wilimngton Savings Fund Society to Jingxin Han, $230,000.
Samantha Lane, 1011, No. 5-203-Michael J. and Cynthia M. Vandermause to Charlene Adele and Douglas Ledford, $240,000.
Winding Stream Way, 692, No. 302-Lynette A. Montegut to Ryan D. Spicer, $202,000.
A St., 597-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Michael D. Beasley and Andrea D. Ciccarelli, $366,000.
Belhaven Ave., 7905-Michelle Lynn Raker to Robert I. and Nicole Marie Digby, $224,900.
Brickwall Lane, 3572-Donald F. Herndon to Kevin L. Keller and Emily K. Hall, $227,000.
Dark Sky Xing., 116-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Crumel C. and Florene W. Mooring, $419,900.
Grandview Rd., 1685-David W. and Barbara M. Spoon to Richard William Forgo and Maureen Catherine, $749,900.
Hillcreek Rd., 1225-Zimerman Properties II Corp. to Frank S. and Tammi J. Sojack, $379,900.
Leeds Dr., 7915-Zelandia and Michael G. Gimon to Ashok B. and Bhadra Desai, $287,500.
Mansion House Xing., 7842-Amt Homes Corp. to Ashley Fogarty, $322,000.
Old Fort Smallwood Rd., 1455-Robert Wayne and Deborah Ann Wojcik to Joseph Anthony Fernamndez Jr. and Danelle Renee Weinhold, $545,250.
Riverside Dr. E., 8008-Mary R. Robaczynski to Ryan L. and Holly J. Jenkins, $10,000.
Saybrook Harbour, 1062-Roeder Properties No. 4 Corp. to Samantha M. Netson, $234,000.
Tyndswall Pl., 8313-8313 Tyndswall Place to Jeffrey M. Szczeszek, $575,000.
207th St., 765-Finance of America Reverse Corp. and Singlesource Property Solutions Corp. to Richard Bailey and Jonathan Shipp, $125,000.
Derbyshire Lane, 357-Richmond D. and Jocelyn S. Mathews to Dustin Harrison Harrison Atlas and Elizabeth Lynn Diamond, $605,000.
Tarpon Rd., 3032-Tina D. Shotland to Beth and Nicholas J. Principe, $405,000.
Berni Ruth Lane, 1302-Gregory T. and Pamela J. Smith to Babatunde O. Ovemade, $340,000.
Citadel Dr., 7924-George J. and Shirley A. Dvorak to Ryan and Melissa Lafferty, $303,500.
Larch Rd., 1421-Dimitry N. and Nicoly M. Nikoly to Joseph and Julia Wiet, $328,000.
Meadow Lark Lane, 8427-Kenneth S. and Alexandria M. Sittman to Paul Franklin Smith, $335,000.
Pine Cone Ct., 1210-Asif and Jodi Saeed to Hubert Calvin Bowditch, $393,000.
Shillelagh Dr., 8423-GC Corp. to Stephen and Destini Gibbs, $462,000.
Trotters Ct., 7907-Pennymac Corp. and Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Dewayne and Stacy Herbert, $555,000.
Catalina Cir., 258-Eva August Homes Corp. to William A. and Victoria V. Hunt, $330,000.
Dun Robbin Dr., 358-Andrew F. and Sophia H. Applebaum to Gemma Louise and Anthony Lewis Malcolm, $555,000.
Idlewilde Rd., 127-Alexander Mamninkna to Elias Zakour, $443,000.
Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 256-Jean Marie Helm and Eric G. Helm to Richard L. Sanders Jr. and Sofia Putkowski, $420,000.
Oak Grove Cir., 780-Gerald and Barbara Ridgeway to Kathryn N. and Christopher A. Brown, $515,464.
West Dr., 591-Otis Properties Corp. to William T. Maddex Jr., $359,000.
Avalon Blvd., 1302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Carlos A. Restrepo, $274,000.
Holly Ave., 1171-Paul Raymond and Christina Mandes to Heather Beard, $240,000.
Spruce Ave., 1200-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dolores Mullarkey, $144,900.
Listings for homes sold recently in Anne Arundel County were not provided this week.
Bracken Dr., 10105-Charles J. and Laura C. Muth to Kunal Bakshi and Diksha Gagrani, $692,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. A2-John B. and Elizabeth K. Mayotte to Robin Spruell, $176,000.
Globe Dr., 10354-Above Grade Renovations Corp. to Chandra and Kara Dayamangoudar, $472,500.
Hunt Crossing Ct., 11413-Syed and Zehar Baig Asad to Gurbachan Grewal Amritpal Grewal and Pukhraj Grewal, $950,000.
Longview Dr., 9613-Edward and Mary Fernandes to Adrienne and Stephen Ivory, $536,000.
Mount Hebron Dr., 2414-Hazel S. Mowry to Swapnil Karkhanis and Supriya Dattraram Raul, $420,000.
Oak Hill Dr., 9692-Hurst R. Hessey and Louis J. Weinkam Jr. to Brian D. and Abigail L. Goldstein, $585,000.
Red Lion Tavern Ct., 10216-Manuel S. Murguia Jr. and Victoria L. Walls to Victoria L. Walls, $433,860.
Stardust Lane, 11525-Lydia B. Diaz and Lydia Brigham Stroup to Brett H. and Christine A. Bennett, $869,000.
Whitworth Way, 10084-Stpehen J. and Jonne P. Larson to Saravanan Sanmugavel and Muthulakshmi Ramachandran, $472,000.
Kilbrogan Ct., 6415-Da Lin Zhang and Xiaoning Zhao to Jie and Yu Zhang, $750,000.
Tall Branches Pass., 5913-Ricahrd D. and Laura L. Callanan to James P. and Valerie Owen, $850,000.
Black Star Cir., 8587-Thomas E. Keller to Kevin R. and Allison B. Dassing, $300,000.
Dawnblush Ct., 9513-Michael C. and Antoinette H. Roberson to Cornelius Brown III, $432,000.
Gentle Way, 9354-Victor Manuel Paiva Tipismana to David M. Hinton, $333,199.
Lark Brown Rd., 8380-Mark A. Richardson to Christopher L. and Sarah H. Hill, $366,900.
Phillip Dorsey Way, 9080-Jeffre and Cladeth Powell to Jacob T. Puthenparampil, $430,000.
Seawind Ct., 9250-Amy Lynn Greer Ryan and John T. Ryan to David M. and Kayla E. Bogle, $410,000.
Sidelong Pl., 8999-Christopher and Michelle K. Vaziri to Marion M. and Edward J. Hedrick, $385,000.
Warm Granite Dr., 8836, No. 48-Bernetta and James Richards to Kamalakar Peri and Lakshmi Kamalakar, $520,000.
Wild Swan Way, 6209, No. 203-Jonathan R. and Candice M. Snyder to Sandra Fletcher, $275,000.
Autumn Sky Way, 6408-Louise S. Bashar and Ali E. Haghani to Radi Al Masri, $815,000.
Berrypick Lane, 11052-Brandon Robert and Danielle R. Crane to Christine L. and Jeremiah O. Pasion, $275,000.
Columbia Rd., 4924, No. 3-Adrienne Via Sherwood and Adrienne N. Via to Teresa C. Walker, $175,000.
Fair Oaks, 10499-Luis A. and Ana H. Pons to Kyu Jin Choi, $465,000.
Gray Star Way, 12128-Ying Al Jin and Ming L. Xu to Ying Al Jin and Ming L. Xu, $154,400.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5137, No. 16-Chong Hyun and Young Sun Choe to Brian D. and Cheryl D. Leonardi, $485,000.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11415, No. 4-108-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Aboje and Rosemary Ameh, $127,000.
New Country Lane, 11925-Francis Gatitz and Pamela W. Corbett to Callie Durnandt, $310,000.
River Run, 6417-Tushar K. and Chhaya P. Shah to Joshua David Neuman Sunshine and Dara Lee Neuman Sunshine, $825,000.
Spring Pools Lane, 10143-Charles and Dora A. Lawrence to Kathleen A. and Raymond K. Hubbard, $367,710.
Warfield Pl., 10823, No. 102-H. Mark Bobotek and Ida M. Rucklos to Dana Jean Kim, $275,000.
Windstream Dr., 10073, No. 5-Tracy Young to Andrea Thurlow, $105,000.
Route 97, 2153-JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to David Ernest and Melissa Ridgely Covolesky, $311,500 .
Bayberry Ct., 6320, No. 914-Ashley M. Murphy and Ashley M. Winterling to Dandan Qiu and Xiangmu Zhang, $175,000.
Green Field Rd., 6410, No. 1002-Regan Fitzpatrick to Tori J. Modlin, $185,000.
Lebanon Lane, 5930-Oswaldo and Laura Cornejo to Ginto Pottackal and Deepa K. Jose, $570,000.
Old Washington Rd., 6088-Live Fearless Inc. Christ Corp. to Tony Darco and Emanuel Fosu, $480,000.
Spreading Oak Lane, 7692, No. 143-Mayan and Long Tran to Fiona K. Redmond, $295,000.
Avoca Ave., 5005-Peters Properties Corp. to Robert R. and Susan E. Neale, $400,000.
Brightlight Pl., 7996-Alaxandra M. Sheavly and Alexandra M. Bloom to Steven Brad and Amanda Mitzel, $314,000.
Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8155, No. A-Jose Alberto Ward and Carmen A. Ward to Beverley C. Eckert, $257,000.
Ilchester Rd., 5227-Sung Kil Cho to James Won Cho, $311,000.
Manahan Dr., 8675-Jian Min Zhang and De Fang Shen to Taizhu Zhou, $315,000.
New Prospect Ct., 5219-Jeffrey Scott and Faith Michel Wachter to Mohammad A. Kazemizadeh Gol and Narges Golgol, $615,000.
Pine Run Ct., 8548-Jenny Ann Crabb and Heather Anne Berry Crabb to Izzatulla Khikmatovich Balaev and Dilafruz A. Rabharova, $327,000.
Silver Sage Dr., 4922-Paul R. Zimmerman and Susan M.V. Flaherty to Aby Oommen and Devi Alphonsa George, $675,000.
Talbot Dr., 6053-Radi A. Masri to Pranav Harivadan and Bhavikaben Pranav Patel, $425,000.
Yorkshire Dr., 4516-Kathleen B. Oppenheimer to Peter David and Stacey Chung Pourzand, $581,000.
Tuckahoe Ct., 7887-Kazmer Jobst to Joseph and Marlana Portlano, $570,000.
Point Hitch Rd., 3650-Anarne E. and Maureen O. Brunk to Daniel and Kathleen Mazue, $540,000.
Dakota Dr. N., 5902-David S. and Katherine M. Baeschlin to Jeffrey A. and Delanie M. Cannizzaro, $504,000.
Winter Crest Lane, 6419-Winters Lane Investments Corp. to Karen Brick and Craig Schneider, $474,000.
Greenwood Dr., 7537-John V. Ignacio Jr. and Kathleen L. Humm to Chad J. and Hannah K. Nixon, $415,000.
Jefferson St., 9025-Rhonda Michelle Holt Holder and Mark A. Whitehead to Long Jiang, $410,000.
Twelve Sons Ct., 8940-Brett A. and Jessica S. Snyder to Charles F. Carter, $303,000.
Clocktower Lane, 9468-Edward P. Belschner to Jeffrey L. Marquina, $324,900.
Rain Flower Way, 7512-Eric A. Segerson to Christopher Kitchen and Kimberly Arias, $310,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 16453-Steven C. and Barbara J. Turkel to Teresa Bracciale, $438,750.
Bridle Path Lane, 9225, No. A-Mary Anne Keller to Chinwendu Ezeonu, $160,000.
Chaucers Ridge Ct., 11233-Joel K. and Meliane M. Goron to Andrew L. and Erica R. Barber, $655,000.
Deer Village Dr., 9227-Beazer Homes Corp. to Jeffrey E. and Edward Cornfeld, $489,990.
Fens Holw., 9449-Vivekanandan Sethunatesan and Ashvani Vivekanandan to Ntal and Fatuma Alimasi, $320,000.
Henry Hearn Way, 9942-Beazer Homes Corp. to Curtis Lamote Brooke and Tiffany Kaye Brooks, $796,002.
Mary Lee Lane, 8210-David H. Do and Loann T. Vo to Dean A. and Desiree G. Simpson, $350,000.
Pineway Dr., 8529-Byron H. and Bonnie S. Adams to David M. Earles and Danielle N. Clifford Earles, $543,500.
Rockland Dr., 10835-CM Higdon Corp. to Brian Philip and Elizabeth Jane McNiff, $917,092.
Solar Crse., 9819-Terence D. Lewis and Tanya Tanassa Waston Lewis to Theodore W. Lee and Minkyoung Kim, $415,000.
Tymat Ct., 9109-Gregory N. Masenheimer to Victoria L. and Roger Evan Merideth, $302,000.
Wilderness Lane, 9805-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Miguel A. and Judith M. Delgado, $579,374.
Florence Rd., 3206-Brian T. Madde to Jung L. Kim Munrge and Scott K. Munrge, $535,000.
Browns Farm Rd., 10621-Ki Suk and Ok Sun Kim to Sang Yon Yun and Jiyoung Kim, $474,900.
Ganton Grn., 2111, No. E-Herbert O. and Joan R. McNally to Stephen P. and Prudence M. Younger, $275,000.
Turnberry Way, 2151, No. 21-Mark and Julie Recene to Eric C. Bell and Kristhina E. Chon Bell, $460,000.