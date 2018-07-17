Anne Arundel County

These sales data, recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Belvedere Ct., 4-Christina R. Pompa to Lek Houk Earliv, $215,000.

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1051-Katherine A. Dutton to Nawal A. and George Frederic Miller, $242,000.

Drogue Ct., 3116-Edward R. and Amy K. McDevitt to Evan M. Isaacson and Leigh N. Sepheta, $852,000.

Harbour Village Ct., 7034, No. 202-Gareth and Lorraine Jones to James and Debra Alexander, $476,000.

Hillsmere Dr., 414-Jose Bernardo Romero to Richard Madero, $433,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1117, No. 1A-Aytae and Hatice Demirkan to Hasan Semih and Rebeha Oktay, $235,000.

Rosecrest Dr., 115-Derek Ross and Greer McCullough to Derwin D. and Derwin Ross, $150,000.

Shore Dr., 3327-Sammie and Beatrice Wilson to Keith Alan and Amy Bullock Smith, $535,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Arundel Pl., 705-Ann Lynn Tate and Donald L. Tate to Robert D. Schultz III, $620,000.

Beacon Way, 905-Joann R. Butler and Mary Catheerine Butler to Anne Marie Buccheri, $282,000.

Childs Point Rd., 712-Kevin F. and Suzanne E. Copping to Augustus Graham Stern and Kirra Lindsay Brandon, $410,000.

Coxswain Way, 829-Marcia C. Tringali to Louis M. Rubin, $494,000.

German St., 5-Robert G. White to Michael Zunino, $485,000.

Lejeune Way, 110, No. 66-Brookfield Admiral Square Corp. to Adam Kartzman, $458,000.

Merryman Rd., 427-William E. and Ellen C. Gardner to Kimberely Marie Pickering, $159,000.

Quaker Way, 2058, No. 1-Larry W. and Kristen N. Enzinger to Nicholas and Delores Linnenkamp, $199,500.

Wardour Dr., 224-Richard I. and Joan H. Hochman to Mark R. and Carol L. Wanamaker, $1.51 million.

ARNOLD AREA

Breton Pl., 642-Jerry D. Rocas and Dennis J. Focas to Corry A. and Carrie L. Unkel, $610,000.

Century Vista Dr., 488-Kelley C. Overman to Brenda S. Bond, $340,000.

Doncaster Rd., 214-Anthony and Kathleen Robonson to Cleent R. and Jill Loew, $720,000.

Lakeview Dr. N., 788-Kyle B. Dick to Chriustiana Mcjimpsey and Nathan Grove, $574,900.

Mosswood Ct., 1156-Thomas G. and Hollie S. Richards to Kimberly White, $274,900.

Shore Acres Rd., 1026-Anne R. Stewart to Elizabeth M. Kilmer, $545,900.

Windsong Dr., 900-PNC Bank to Thomas W. Baldyga, $216,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Church St., 513-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Andrew and Rebecca Lee, $244,000.

Olive Wood Lane, 740-Kristie M. Calzado to Garry D. Lindsey, $275,000.

Seward Ave., 312-Community Development Administration to Jordan Taylor, $243,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Cynder Ct., 1255-Roger William Stoy and Lawrence J. McGuire to Ian P. and Melinda A. Salata, $330,000.

Holly Dr. N., 735-Henry W. and Eliizabeth M. Kilmer to Nathan A. Drevna and April Lee Gruber, $770,000.

Mount Oak Pl., 213-Thomas T. and Judy B. Hollerbach to Brandt A. and Jennifer L. Moslener, $825,000.

Severncroft Rd., 1504-Diane L. Julian and John Thomas Keller to William Davies and Maristela R. Sohier, $1.6 million.

Windgate Dr., 795-Edward S. Cohn and Stepehen N. Goldberg to John A. Feick, $263,000.

CROFTON AREA

Birchleaf Ct., 1210-Maria J. Martin to Benjamin Carl and Laura Elizabeth Gooch, $431,000.

Falstone Lane, 1544-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Pablo and Michael Yapur, $244,000.

Judicial Way, 1807-Patrick O’Sullivan to Errol J. Summerlin and Natalya A. Stepanova, $479,900.

Montauk Dr., 2309-Christopher Howard to Rajan and Renuka Tripathi, $349,900.

Shadywood Cir., 2462-Denise Harmening and Jesse A. Javens Jr. to Eric D. and Kendra M. Fahrrenbach, $510,000.

Tedbury St., 1714-Eric M. Piercer Sr. and Betty Jean Piercer to Ralph Randall, $375,000.

Waldorf Ct., 1738-Thomas P. and Christine M. Kerley to Maxx J. Gaigler and Liinda M. Cerna, $264,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Oak View Dr., 1131-Richard F. Langill to Todd Patrick Keiser and Katherine Diana Rowley, $373,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cox Cove Ct., 1317-Toni Lynette Santoro and Walter Smith to Greg David Jakovics, $235,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Avila Ct., 704-John B. Lauer Jr. and Meredith K. Lauer Pellicott to Brett Carter, $725,000.

Nile Rd., 3723-3723 Nile Corp. to George E. Weber and Allison M. Dower, $380,000.

DEALE AREA

Tyler Point Rd., 714-Alexander M. and Michelle D. Thompson to Karen Ruane, $235,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Dental Ct., 3518-Michael P. and Anastasia Caldwell to Christopher E. Gaba, $417,000.

Hamlet Club Dr., 420, No. 104-Terry and Tracy Blanton to William H.C. Ticknor and Pamela C. Ticknor, $325,000.

Magnolia Dr., 442-Taurus Enterpries Inc. to Jeffrey R. Nachreiner and Amelia L. Whitman, $525,000.

Riverton Pl., 118-Timothy J. Hollander and Beverly B. Gray to Peter A. and Lisa A. Witkowski, $363,000.

Waterside Ct., 122-Howard and Michelle Kaplan to Miroslav and Ivana Berjan, $430,000.

GALESVILLE AREA

Main St., 813-Sheree Ann Harvey and Betty L. Moreland to Joseph John Kadjeski IV, Erin Colleen Kadjeski, Robert H. Harvey Jr. and Sheree Ann Harvey, $400,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Freeland Ct., 830-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sheffield and Charline Dasilva, $424,000.

September Dr., 2244-Dorothy D. Lopez to Naira Kartia Sajas, $309,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Arbor Dr., 516-Joseph G. and Nicole D. Schouten to Donta Jarrod and Candice Henson, $299,900.

Braden Loop, 1455-Courtney N. Thomas to Sandy S. Atimama, $250,000.

Cresthaven Dr., 7013-Sitka Properties Corp. to Jessica L. and Andrew C. Windsor, $274,900.

Glaser Lane, 7611-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Samuel H. Francis, $315,246.

Phirne Rd. E., 8058-Kevin and Christina Williford to Jesse B. Baker, $314,900.

Rumford Ct., 605-Sok Pun Halvorsen to Jaime G. and Carcmeline A. Cascolan, $357,000.

Truck Farm Dr., 242-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Babatunde O. and Simisola F. Fakiyesi, $299,990.

Windy Hill Lane, 7-Daniel B. and Sunny L. Slacum to Michele Lynn Hart, $358,900.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Eagle St., 8307-NVR Inc. to Christopher and Elizabeth Martello, $338,330.

Hickory Hollow Dr., 8160-NVR Inc. to Keith A. and Lorna O. Standfield, $498,905.

Jandell Ct., 7802-Mary Bridge and Brian Mackintosh to Erik Lee Dibble and Meghan Mary Partlow, $325,000.

Leymar Rd., 7868-Todd A. Pohlmeyer to Clarelisa Rivera and Gregoery Cardy, $219,000.

Nabbs Creek Rd., 1025-Daniel G. Stewart to Donald R. and Diana Guerny, $362,000.

Queen Anne Rd., 4-Teresa Anderson and Dorothy Merrill to Miguel Herrera, $167,500.

Sithean Way, 1022-Joshua P. Race to Tiarnam Guiland Collins, $237,000.

HANOVER AREA

Dorchester Woods Lane, 7216-Sansarae Aghaji to Didi Teko and Ayao Adanto, $340,000.

Hardwick Ct., 1622, No. 404-Raffia Alem and Siddique Alem to Huzefa and Lamiya Dhanaliwala, $242,000.

Loblolly Way, 7803-Arundel CS Corp. to Angela Renee Course, $453,895.

Otterbein Way, 7816-NVR Inc. to Richard and Danielle Nicole Hassett, $440,000.

Rotherham Dr., 7723-Fahir M. Khan to Goodwell and Rhoda Nthani, $411,000.

HARMANS AREA

Mill Crossing Ct., 213-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Carlos Alberto and Rosa Nelly Rodriguez, $413,490.

HARWOOD AREA

Sigma Dr., 289-Larry and Kristen Enzinger to Justin P. Havard, $416,020.

LAUREL AREA

Indian Springs Rd., 8605-Deborah Lynn Neumann McDonald and Victoria Ann Neumann to Gabriel Kwabena Nsiah, $320,000.

Lunar Ct., 3115-Christopher P. Dong to Ayotunde O. Ayoola, $335,000.

River Bridge Way, 3515-Raafat S. and Evette R. Hanna to Farida P. Sarita and Kithio N. Mshana, $347,000.

Wye Mls. S., 3371-4907 Brandon Corp. to Paul St. Juste and Mane Ange Laguerre, $330,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Cleveland Rd., 524-John J. and Carolyn C. Robinson to Marie Jones, $293,000.

Maple Rd. E., 724-Ruth M. Perry and Kenneth Lee Miller to Edward L. and Debra Lynn Windsor, $285,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Hortonia Point Dr., 8230-David A. and Andrea M. Decamara to Todd K. Bach and Loeelyn M. Winter, $569,000.

Old Mill Rd., 439-Nancy L.O. Meara to Joshua A. Tempkin, $355,000.

Point Field Dr., 538-Stewart P. and Carol V. Axelbaum to David Lincoln and Arple Lynn Hudson, $1.06 million.

Windfern Ct., 311-Harvey Rothstein and Chalres Rothstein to William Joel and Julainne Katherine Cannon, $440,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bell Point Ct., 2007-Peter Dong Soo Lee and Yoonjin Cho to Eboni Rogers, $240,000.

Breitwert Ave., 1209-Stephen D. and Frances L. Madison to Colin Richard Cook and Amanda Katherine Folan Cook, $400,000.

Chapelview Dr., 1322-Caitlin J. Barry to Sharnette M. Portillo, $231,500.

Cramer Point Ct., 2017-Jerome G. and Frankie E. Abellano to Mohsin M. Shahid, $216,900.

Hallock Dr., 1335-Ruth P. Gardner to Anum and Sara Ali, $250,000.

Michille Rd., 523-Maria Brown and Richard Shull to Henn and Adele Ateulem Dzeinse, $300,000.

Ripley Point Ct., 2006-Emilio M. Nadal Jr. to Wanda Y. Andrews, $257,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Chalk Point Rd. E., 4924-Patrick C. and Virginia Glenn to Edward W. and Lauren M. Rush, $635,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Belle Of Georgia Ave., 4307-William M. and Joan S. Fink to Christopher W. Cossentino, $290,000.

Carroll Rd., 247-Eps Property 3 Corp. to John C. and Laura L. Metyers, $314,900.

Edna Rd., 1322-Kenneth L. Puller Jr. to Hunter Snowden Barkes and Heather Kilbourne, $300,000.

Green Mountain Ct., 342-Christine A. Booker and Christine Phillips to Tyran Lamar Reed, $263,000.

Hillside Rd., 1250-Thomas L. Howard to Don R. Sellers Jr., $425,000.

Parkside Dr., 1822-Violet Gumpan to Matthew Reb Brianne, $250,000.

Tanyard Lane, 1396-Timothy B. and Amy M. Ruhl to Daniel Bossom and Lisa Rogers, $436,000.

Ninth St., 964-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christine Harr, $230,000.

RIVA AREA

Escapade Ct., 1353-Jeffrey T. Glynn to Jacqueline R. Fell, $375,000.

SEVERN AREA

Danza Rd., 814-Joseph Marvin and Laureie A. Hinson to Andrew M. and Rebecca L. Smith, $370,000.

Jacobs Meadow Dr., 1753-He and Bin Huang to Deidria N. Shaw, $215,000.

Lone Pine Trail, 1309-Sung and Soon Hong to Tuyen T. Mai and Anh Dao P. Nguyen, $319,200.

Santa Fe Dr., 8109-Philip G. Shepard II to Coreen and William Decarlo, $310,000.

Thompson Ave., 1160-Cordy Eugene and Anna Bowman to Joshua D. King, $345,000.

Wet Sand Dr., 537-William K. Long and Shelley A. Spayde to David P., Stephen J. and David J. Vocci, $600,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Benfield Rd., 739-Don S. and Lori A. Hutcheson to Dennis C. Lynster, $455,000.

Cottonwood Dr., 711-James Conniff to Ronald Garvie and Janelle Lucarino, $527,500.

Dividing Rd., 722-John R. and Anne Marie Jones to Brian W. and Joanna W. Mohr, $435,000.

Hawick Ct., 362-Jennifer L. Karns to James and Sarah Webster, $565,000.

Lakeland Rd. S., 622-Peter L. Greene to Jeffrey J. and Linda M. Meyer, $805,000.

McKinsey Park Dr., 602, No. 106-David Noel and Jon Arden Peterson to David Williams High, Laurie High and Julia Wray Fulton, $345,000.

Severnside Dr., 469-Barbra P. Law and Barbara P. Georg to Patrick O’Sullivan and Holly E. Sullivan, $630,000.

Wiltshire Lane, 251-Stephan L. and Ann S. Werner to Stephen L., Ann S. and Justin Werner, $174,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Girton Ave., 4715-Jesse Viga to Krista Rose Donnelly and Brian E. Trott, $170,000.

Oak Rd., 4718-Lois I. Barrance to Kelci Michele Sundquist, $256,500.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Heathcliff Lane, 6400-Allen A. and Debra A. MacDonald to Patrick D. and Willow Mattison Prostko, $478,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Butterfruit Way, 11428-David S. and Cindy Ann Fedor to Andrew M. and Kelly V. Lewis, $965,000.

Font Hill Dr., 4010-Theodore W. and Patricia E. Morse to Gyeong Soon Hong Ko, Praise S. Hong and Sang Kwon Hong, $450,000.

Hallowed Stream, 4723-Ann M. Mancini to Matthew J. and Lauren M. McCloskey, $345,000.

Legends Way, 2619-Dolores M. Parrish to Raghavendra R. Vitariappa, $522,000.

Michaels Way, 9520-Charles M. Bell to Rafael and Jessica Gibson, $570,000.

Nashville Ct., 11029-Village at Turf Valley Corp. to Yuzuan Wang and Cai Wu, $633,445.

Queensland Dr., 2618-Stephen J. and Cynthia Remen to John A. and Rita M. Chamberlain, $538,000.

Seneca Chief Trail, 3059-Kevin and Susan Clagett to Xin and Hongshan Wang, $865,000.

Valley Rd., 3614-Robert Thomas and Margaret Ann Durbin to Akhtar and Nighat Seema Zaman, $565,000.

Windflower Dr., 9172-Bank of America to Gloria Moon, $425,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Early Lilacs Path, 12109-James R. and Sharon E. Jezior to Edward S. Park and Jihyun Shin, $730,000.

Tall Branches Passage, 5913-Ricahrd D. and Laura L. Callanan to James P. and Valerie Owen, $850,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Black Star Cir., 8587-Thomas E. Keller to Kevin R. and Allison B. Dassing, $300,000.

Dawnblush Ct., 9513-Michael C. and Antoinette H. Roberson to Cornelius Broiwn III, $432,000.

Gentle Way, 9354-Victor Manuel Paiva Tipismana to David M. Hinton, $333,199.

Lark Brown Rd., 8380-Mark A. Richardson to Christopher L. and Sarah H. Hill, $366,900.

Phillip Dorsey Way, 9080-Jeffre and Cladeth Powell to Jacob T. Puthenparampil, $430,000.

Seawind Ct., 9250-Amy Lynn Greer Ryan and John T. Ryan to David M. and Kayla E. Bogle, $410,000.

Sidelong Pl., 8999-Christopher and Michelle K. Vaziri to Marion M. and Edward J. Hedrick, $385,000.

Watchlight Ct., 8972-Jesus Rivera to Leslie M. Leiva Morlaes, $225,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9633, No. C3-Tara L. Persaud and Tara L. Brown to Aleksandra Vayshelboym, $110,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Avalanche Way, 11207, No. B-Federal National Mortgage Association to Miyoung Baek, $179,300.

Bright Plume, 6333-Peggy M. Hoch to Garland R. and Romaine R. Mitchell, $310,000.

Columbia Rd., 4954, No. 5-Alan and Mary Bertaux to Margaret Dillah, $185,500.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10736-Manuel Rocha Jr. to Melike Selin Aydin, $247,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5137, No. 16-Chong Hyun and Young Sun Choe to Brian D. and Cheryl D. Leonardi, $485,000.

New Country Lane, 11925-Francis Gatitz and Pamela W. Corbett to Callie Durnandt, $310,000.

River Rock Way, 7742-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Joseph J. and Nancy L. Czarnecki, $496,754.

Striker Ct., 6113-Travis R. and Stacey Boccher to Audrey M. and Emmett R. Harcum, $437,000.

Woodcutter Way, 5905-Tony V. Robinson to Gifty Amankwah, $275,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Autumn Spell, 5927-Young Kuk and in Sook Kim to Shong He Choi and Seungryul Ryu, $370,000.

Butterfield Dr., 7823-Matthew Michael and Chelsea McGivney to Jacob and Stephanie Ray, $260,000.

Grassy Garth, 7853-Keith D. Cameron to Michael Brandon and Holly Jordan Morgan, $400,000.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6457-Live Ferless in Christ Corp. to Ruben and Caitlin Reyna, $449,500.

Red Barn Way, 7914-Christopher D. Lanier to Justin L. and Kelley F. Petrilli, $355,000.

Singers Way, 7466-Sinan Bilgen to Erin Harkleroad, $261,141.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Field Ct., 5413-Cece Clement and George G. Freiert to David Di and Maria Di Maria, $560,000.

Brightfield Rd., 8018-Katherine Anne Malloy to Zeewei Guo and Theresa S. Lee, $315,000.

Hillmont Ct., 5204-Sophia Maria Perkins and Maria Magoulas Perkins to Nhut Minhand Xuan Mai Dang, $563,000.

Manahan Dr., 8617-Jerry Allen and Julie Carol Cantwell to Chandsong Yu, $358,000.

Morningside Lane, 5149-Laura O. Weaver to Michael D. and Shannon D. Hughes, $635,000.

Overlook Dr., 4036-Warren O. Frye to Gregory Baytler, $300,000.

Ruppert Ct., 8747-Patrick Michael Williams to Zahid Ghauri and Iram Zahid, $377,000.

Talbot Dr., 6053-Radi A. Masri to Pranav Harivadan and Bhavikaben Pranav Patel, $425,000.

Yorkshire Dr., 4516-Kathleen B. Oppenheimer to Peter David and Stacey Chung Pourzand, $581,000.

FULTON AREA

Morris St., 7521-Michael J. and Natalie D. Jordan to Phillip and Kelly Hayes, $737,500.

Westside Blvd., 8104-Diane L. and Scott M. Slatkin to Abhishake Chhibber and Anubhavini Ashok Chaudhry, $634,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Sycamore Valley Run, 3655-Kim Su Myong to Christopher Carmel Tapa Wambo, $975,000.

HANOVER AREA

Fairbourne Ct., 6130-Bnaska B. and Aruna B. Patel to Ashley and Matthew Murphy, $417,500.

HIGHLAND AREA

Allnutt Lane, 13417-Dora K. and Richard L. Cramer to Syed Hussain Moosvi and Sarah Nqvi, $542,000.

Hall Shop Rd., 12835-Mark W. and Stephanie L. Toone to Varun Jain and Aashi Kaur, $1.05 million.

JESSUP AREA

Mission Rd., 8220-Bank of America to Juan P. Cea, $162,000.

Willowwood Way, 8861-Jason V. and Danielle Noble to Michael A. and Nichole Lucas, $285,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Early Spring Way, 9722-Wanda L. Sties to Christopher I. Khokhar, $274,900.

Kindler Rd., 7368-Julian and Yolanda G. Castanada to Stephanie E. Arnold, $330,000.

Rawhide Ridge, 6904-Peter C. and Janyce A. Oslen to Christopher A. Lecron and Laura E. Alder, $450,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Anderson Hill St., 2319-Guy C. Fowl and Donna C. Sanger to Ki Woon Yoo and Kyo Soon Hwang, $537,900.

MULLINIX AREA

Twin Arch Rd., 449-Holly C. and Matthew J. Bechtel to Karen Ruano, $581,500.

SAVAGE AREA

Lincoln St., 8786, No. D-Basford S. Retreat Corp. to Mason E. and Carolyn G. Bressler, $377,500.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Chippenham Dr., 9406-William P. and Tracey L. Shelbourne to Erick P. and Tiffany Wills, $268,000.

Doves Fly Way, 8766-American International Relocation Solution to Daniel Mcvin and Nicole Marie Ross, $448,000.

Fulton Ave., 9546-Charles William and Thomas W. Lagrave to Patricia A. Carson, $320,000.

Lake Edge Dr., 8743-Donald and Vidia Dhanraj to Jani L. McCreary and Kipling Douglas Stanton, $625,000.

Naylor Ave., 9920-U.S. Bank to Mazeda Khatun and Shayla Sharmin Haque, $165,500.

Riverbrink Ct., 9422-Thomas Martin Halligan and Tammy Lee Zimmer to Cecia R. and Jose N. Ramos, $260,000.

Scaggsville Rd., 10728-Ralph Thomas and Wanda Jean Roberts to David Snell, $450,000.

Susini Dr., 8719-North Crossing Investments Corp. to Jose L. Lazo, $296,000.

Water Fall Dr., 8652-Jeffrey and Deirdre K. Robinson to Sonjoy Pereira and Moona Barikdar, $571,201.

WOODBINE AREA

Woodbine Rd., 3175-Richard A. Martin and Caroline Hrabak to Margarita Amchislavska, $555,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Enfield Dr., 10728-Kevin and Candace Knott to Robert L., Natasha Dadssey and Robert Parker, $470,000.

Ganton Green, 2115, No. G-202-Carole A. McGree to Richard and Ruth Wyscki, $275,000.