These sales data, recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1144-George Constatinopoulos and Carrie Hubbell to Kirk B. Welsh, $390,000.

Ferry Point Rd., 528-Patricia L. Doyle to Robin L. and S. Todd Spear, $700,000.

Moss Haven Ct., 1004-Johannes and Kery Hoffman to Harold Laroy and Colleen Marie Hughes, $1.3 million.

Sandstone Ct., 20-Mark E. Mitchell and Elizabeth J. Ozuna to Carole E. Battle Gerald, $200,000.

Youngs Farm Ct., 4-Andrea Inez Wiley to Kyle R. Mildren, $379,900.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Bulwark Alley, 321-Brian C. Mohr to Alonzo E. George, $415,000.

Cumberland Ct., 6-Geoffrey R. and Carol K. Garinther to Johannes and Kerry Hoffman, $640,000.

Farragut Rd., 129-Joseph Maino to Mark S. and Mary S. Nelson, $445,000.

Keswick Pl., 1583-Brian K. and Jennifer A. Snead to Geoffrey J. Dive, $684,000.

Leftwich Lane, 553-Brookfield Admiral Square Corp. to Lauren R. and Vonda R. Williams, $390,490.

Mahan Lane, 419-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Melissa J. Garza, $350,000.

Post Oak Rd., 503-Robert C. and Barbara C. Heath to Colleen E. Sandler and Ivan L. Caplan, $685,000.

Shadow Cove, 2646-Jeannette G. Yates to William Lock and Lynette A. Collins, $450,000.

Timber Cove, 2594-Cheryl A. Miller to Carol and Paul F. Flack, $385,000.

Winters Chase Way, 2915-Schonda N. Piper Groom to Colleen Ross and Carlos Segura, $145,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Masters Dr., 1259-Joel D. and Brittany R. Metzger to Christopher B. Simmons Jr., $320,000.

Seminole Dr., 1241-Charis Homes Corp. to Amy E. Gawne, $285,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Hilltop Rd. W., 200-Stoney Creek Capital Corp. to Katherine C. Duche and Luis A. Cajilima Zuniga, $220,000.

15th Ave., 307-Coralie M. Grimsley and Mary M. Ellis to Raymond L. and Christel Dallas, $214,500.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

High Ridge Rd., 1936-Richard A. Bernstein to Steven Joseph and Abby Shields Griffin, $775,000.

Pennington Lane N., 1312-Steven R. and Brittany N. Fisher to David S. and April V. Forman, $720,000.

Stacey Lane, 1502-Charles G. Smith IV to Zettica Wilson, $399,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Exeter St., 5541-John W. Howell to Dana L. Kaegel, $292,500.

CROFTON AREA

Foxdale Ct., 1852-Robert B. and Christine J. Jones to Justin P. Zawitoski, $269,000.

Higher Ct., 2101-Matthew and Sara Baron to Manik Bali and Richa Mathur, $479,900.

Mount Airy Ct., 1633-William Paul Blackford and Ashanti D. Jones to Jeff Brent, $275,000.

Sage Ct., 1503-Michael J. and Lisa C. Murtha to Benjamin Howard and Anastasia Marie Peters, $535,000.

Truro Lane, 924-Michael V. and Allison Mazza to Samuel R. and Stephanie Smith, $370,000.

Woodridge Ct., 1752-Ashley Kowalski and Asheley M. Harmon to Deena N. Marshall, $270,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Aston Forest Lane, 307-Robert S. Easton to Joel and Christina Fabac, $515,000.

Generals Hwy., 998-Reginald C. Shortet Jr. to Matthew and Michelle Kidder, $395,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnut Manor Ct., 959-Brittney N. Spiker to Heidi Marie Fosnaught and Kristie Lynn Coulbourn, $250,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Alcova Dr., 1572-Catharine M. Billey to Maira C. Guevara, $322,000.

Sugar Maple Dr., 1047-Sandra K. Burch and George A. Burch to Antonio Moreno and Claudia Osorio, $585,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jewell Rd., 374-Anthony Fazio to Zachariah J. and Kristen L. Gaddis, $272,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Linden Ave., 130-Julie and Benjamin E. Mawhorter to Bethany K. and Ellis E. Tinsley, $260,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 16-Thomas J. Kokoli and Joan B. Thompson to Robert and Rebecca Bontempo, $147,000.

Shadow Point Ct., 27-Michael D. and Amy D. Webb to Alfred David and Amy Luken Iannaccone, $787,000.

Thyme Dr., 2707-Chris L. Holen and Norma M. Loeser to Justin Sean and Leslie Erin Brady, $479,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Autumnwood Dr., 944-Justin M. and Ashley M. Cavinee to Amy D. and Eric M. Ellenz, $337,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Allwood Dr., 239-Braden M. Fell to Collier Sooy, $290,000.

Baylor Rd., 1-Kelly A. Drury to Peter Jordan and Kayle Marie Bouchard, $309,000.

Chestnut Lane, 104-Thomas D. Gracik and Virgina M. Shea to Kyoung H. Kim, $212,000.

Griffith Rd., 726-Deutsche Bank to Lisa Mayers, $160,000.

Lincoln Ave., 315-Kevin L. and Greta L. Makepeace to Robert Makepeace, $220,000.

Oakwood Rd., 605-Michelle Christine Spiegl to Susan E. Dreyer, $250,000.

Pickering Ct., 7101-Charles E. Smoot to Andrew Dimiceli and Christina Savage, $338,000.

Roxbury Dr., 7936-H. Joseph and Joan L. Hefrlinger to Nathan Jone, $349,900.

Turn Loop Rd., 8173-Rico Demond Tasker and Adina Boyd Cummings Tasker to Keyosha Hurt, $226,000.

Woodleaf Ct., 326-Timothy R. and Suzanne L. Seen to Munawar Seeds, $160,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Ashmore Ave., 7488-Richmond American Homes of Marlyand Inc. to Bryan R. and Martha B. Schultz, $425,000.

Furnace Dr., 1641-Arland Josh Hall to Raymond Joseph Novak IV and Taylor A. Hall, $215,000.

Long Cove Rd., 935-Terrance A. Conroy to Karen M. Vanrysewyk, $146,200.

Rapid Water Way, 6801, No. 101-Amanda Eubank to John L. Stahl and Sharon J. Stahl, $155,000.

Timbercross Lane, 7665-John E. and Amanda T. Blair to Miel D. Hudson, $300,000.

HANOVER AREA

Hill Born Dr., 1349-James T. Singleton to Eddie Jingtan Cao, Deborah Lyons and Michael Lyons, $300,000.

Pangbourne Way, 1434-Vicki L. Fleming to Myong Suk, John Jacob and James Carl Burd, $345,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Hawthorne Farms Rd., 4291-Hollie Cutler to Timothy Kyle and Lisa Kochleontev Koch, $685,000.

LAUREL AREA

Dameron S., 360-Andrew K. and Gegorge W. Mohnasky to Andrew and Corrine Mohnasky, $159,000.

Pennington Dr., 8044-Dan L. and Jill C. Fasenmyer to Emmanuel Afoakwah, $336,000.

Sudlersville S., 3338-Saeid Taghvael to Sandra Y. Pineda, Maria R. Fuentes and Lesvia L. Fuentes, $360,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Andover Rd., 824-David L. Hovatter to Carlus L. and Sherdana T. Watkins, $620,000.

Hilltop Rd., 314-Thomas A. Aller and Angel Allers to Joseph Thomas and Nicole Christine Burke, $625,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Meadows Farm Rd., 5181-Jennifer Ann and James Daniel Cox to John L. Tippett and Danielle B. Greer, $400,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cedarcroft Dr., 820-Thomas E. and Jeffrey J. Hibbs to Elmer Beneidet and Barbara Louise Gibson, $380,000.

Kippis Rd., 8210-NVR Inc. to Denise Potter, $397,445.

Norwood Dr., 8333-Jacqueline Bowlby to Alan Brooke and Abigail Bowlby, $145,000.

Tanager Dr., 1179-Michale J. and Kathryn L. Hickey to Granville Spencer and Victoria Marie Hart, $440,000.

ODENTON AREA

Blue Spring Ct., 2443, No. 201-Basiru Rodney Deensie to Elger Talley, $220,000.

Bruce Ave., 529-Julio Gonzalez Del Solar to Jacob G. and Cynthia I. Vasquez, $318,000.

Farrara Dr., 1321-Federal National Mortgage Association to Hujia and Dilnar Hasim, $143,000.

Graycliff Lane, 1217-Olughbenga Ashipa to Ronald Arroyo Cruz, $315,000.

Kirbys Landing Ct., 252-James R. Collette to Vanessa Lester and Anil Simms, $305,000.

Settlers View Dr., 2835-Christopher R. and Nichole S. Eakins to William and Marissa Elliott, $365,000.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8648-Brad A. Cetnarowski to Justin Tremblay, $249,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Armiger Dr., 8112-Rome Landing Corp. to Matthew W. and Steffanie L. Knell, $369,900.

Blue Anchor Ct., 7906-Carol and Robert Hilton to Ashley N. Jackson, $225,000.

Castine Ct., 1200-JJM Property Investments Corp. to Caitlin R. White and Sean Michael Sheskin, $238,000.

Cuba Dr., 8020-MC Hammer and Nail Investments Corp. to Antuan D. and Jameelah M. Martin, $329,900.

Edgewater Rd., 410-David G. and Michelle R. Hammer to Jerry Krejcik, $440,950.

Hillside Rd., 1211-Bank of New York Mellon to Elizabeth A. and Patrick G. Cuffley, $329,900.

Killeen Dr., 1594-Chesley K. and Peggy H. Henderson to James F. Johnson, $597,000.

Magothy Beach Rd., 212-Robert Allen and Laura Marie Clodfelter to Christine M. and John Allen Cahney, $345,000.

Margaret Ave., 17-Cvnthia Stallings Williams and Blanche Ann Stallings to Brittany Nicole and Darrin Wayne Salyers, $260,000.

Old Crown Dr., 3516-Amy J. Oare to Gloria A. Dubon Castillo, $210,000.

Pendragon Way, 8072-Thomas L. Hood to Micah Fernandes, $275,000.

Stone Dr., 38-Tracey T. Burke to Paul J. and Melissa A. Badger, $379,900.

Woodlawn Ave., 1095-William David and Ann Marie Hein to Patricia Thorne Curry and Bryan Michael Suttom, $186,000.

11th St., 222-Matthew Rozanski to Diane Peters and Thomas Loegel, $400,000.

224th St., 758-Charles A. Ludwig to Charles A. and Jean D. Ludwing, $227,120.

SEVERN AREA

Carinoso Cir., 1171-Cedric V. and Tonya Bazemore to Robert H. Reynolds, $382,000.

Fitzpatrick Dr., 1511-JJ Property Investment Corp. to Reodoro Andrade Ramirez and Lesby L. Perdomo, $446,000.

Jacobs Rd., 8444-Christopher R. and Yelitza Conover to Jessica Diaz, $264,000.

Ridgely Loop, 8127-D.R. Horton Inc. to Chukwunonso D. Okpala, $486,260.

Twin Oaks Rd., 7750-Craig Edward and Kathlyne Jill Leary to Eric Colby Leary, $120,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Ave., 103-Steven M. and Christine M. Blanchard to Christopher Keller, $386,000.

Creek Rd., 665-Thomas Ardis Cole to Manuel and Alexandra Abdala, $500,000.

Laurel Lane, 706-Susan M. Pequigney to Aaron E. Ross and Angela D.M. Ross, $515,000.

Park Rd., 607-Michael Schindler to Eugene and Heather Dawn Parlate, $480,000.

Whistling Pine Rd., 262-Marketpro South Inc. to Jeremy and Stacey Young, $459,900.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Oak Ave., 1163-House Buyers of America to Davey L. Cook and Christopher D. Stevens, $272,000.

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Jennings Chapel Rd., 4450-Ralph E. and Susan P. Freely to Caleb T. and Tabitha L. Kuch, $460,000.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Castlebridge Rd., 4884-Svetlana V. and Richard D. Rayne to Keith Edward Jones and Marita Margareta Henriksson, $850,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4750, No. 10-Lleana and Christopher Costantino to Travis Lund, $233,500.

Fairmont Lane, 10909-Steven T. and Angilee M. Myers to Miteshkumar and Hinaben N. Patel, $692,000.

Kingsway Ct., 10301-Matthew T. and Sandra E. Danna to Matthew T. and Carolyn Danna, $169,478.

Mount Albert Rd., 12154-Glenn A. and Marlene M. Haslam to Jeremy S. and Christine M. Walsh, $945,000.

Pebble Beach Dr., 2919-Daniel W. and Pamela F. High to Ramkumar Rajeswaran and Divya Ramkumar, $595,000.

Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Quentin Yip and Ann Gi Hun Pak Yip, $402,025.

Triadelphia Rd., 12006-Michael R. Mager and Marlene Campini to Min Ho Lee, $655,000.

Woodwick Ct., 2917-Jerry M. Applebaum to Regina and Ricky Rodrigez, $500,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Harris Farm Lane, 5483-Tomas Krunkaitis and Judita Ruskyte to Shauh J. Bhagwandin and Arie A. Schaeffer, $900,000.

White Marble Ct., 6139-John Minutoli to Mark A. Johnson, $518,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Carved Stone, 7303-Marilyn S. Teeter to Maria E. Beltre and Gary L. Wadsley, $299,900.

Deepage Dr., 7005-Adlin N. and Dustin L. Botkin to Logan Zoellner, $320,000.

Good Lion Rd., 9514-Allyson M. Bissing and Christopher A. Bare to Chelsea Graceylny, $402,000.

Lacelike Row, 6499-Michael Anthony Orlando Jr. to Jeffrey K. Milam and Tierra Elise Duncan, $336,000.

Mallard Ct., 8924-Karen Joyner to Ashley J. Shon, $275,000.

Oakland Mills Rd., 6115-Dorian O. Orr to Ramiro Charles and Chelsea R. Perez, $480,000.

Snowman Ct., 6413-Isara M. Fey to Edward A. Jones, $349,900.

Vast Rose Dr., 8657, No. 30-John F. and Teresa A. Guerrini to Jeanne Maglaty, $462,500.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Beaverbrook Rd., 5142-David G. and Lorelei A. Lafleur to Daniel A. Rivers Andhsuan Louise Hsu, $555,000.

Catterskill Ct., 10533-Jeanne G. and Lisa G. Cooper to Gregory and Sandra Griffin, $425,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10446-Noris Itzel and William Michael Carrigan to Austin Michael and Chantel Ann Calder, $415,000.

Hunting Lane, 10618-Holly and Jared Scott to Heather Verron and Predrag Mitic, $450,000.

Light House Ct., 5400-Brett Goldfadim to Titilope Ariyo, $429,900.

New Country Lane, 11921-Patricia Collins and Kelly Collins McCarthy to Jessica Mukesh, $360,000.

Ridermark Row, 11316-Stephen and Claire L. Lohrmann to Yang Pae and Mi Kyung Gang, $834,990.

Woodnote Lane, 5360-Joseph V. Cesanus to Kevin Emerson and Nancy Allison Taylor, $615,000.

DAYTON AREA

Howard Rd., 14337-Bank New York Mellon and Holders of Cwmebs Inc. to Khawaa J. and Nadia J. Zakriya, $965,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Beechfield Ave., 6427-Martin Nicolas Painting Corp. to Nicole Propst, $354,000.

Cozy Lane, 6741-Kia Kuresman to Holly Marie Thornton, $278,000.

Deep Falls Way, 7120, No. 161-Gloria Youngsook Moon to Soo Min Cha, $262,500.

Green Field Rd., 6312-Alberto and Donna Rivero to Andrew and Rachel Grover, $266,500.

Maiden Point Pl., 7119, No. 387C-Dana Morsberger to Doris Neng, $329,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6814-Thomas M. and Karolina M. Dubois to Chi S. and Hye J. Chang, $313,000.

Tranquil Way, 6712-James D. and Amy L. McPherson to Pallavi Yerrapothu and Ram Sammeta, $295,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightfield Rd., 8012-Michael S. Barone to Ahmed S. and Shireen I. Nakhleh, $318,000.

Ellis Lane, 4932-David William and Analisa Janda Archer to Felecia D. and Todd W. Murray, $709,000.

Governor Grayson Way, 8362-Thomas E. and Jane A. Higgins to Rashmika C. Patel, $660,000.

High Ridge Rd., 8541-House Buyers of America Inc. to Dhanesh Balasetti and Bhavani Jadala, $465,000.

Kensington Gardens, 2550, No. 407-Gerard and Jean Malone to Thomas G. and Patricia M. Daquano, $296,000.

Oak West Dr., 3366-Nanette M. and Eric Schweitzer to Charles S. Rice III, $366,500.

Springway Rd., 8520-William E. and William E. Winkler to Shawn and Alice Bonner, $637,000.

Timberland Cir., 8416-Donald W. and Andrea J. McDowell to Denice Michele Hennessy, $495,000.

FULTON AREA

Iager Blvd., 11456-Streetscape at Mi Corp. to Jerry Spruill and Vikki Lynch, $909,990.

GLENWOOD AREA

Sang Rd., 3318-Robert Wayne and Melisa Newsome to Michaael W. O’Neill, $365,000.

HANOVER AREA

Hanover Rd., 6187-Joseph D. Mader to Sha Leeka S. Henderson, $425,000.

Mound St., 6205-John Willis to Edythe Belinda Neighoff and Edythe Belinda Poteet, $141,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Holly Loch Lane, 13171-Robert R. and Katherine Bair to Bruce and Stacy Stachitas, $715,000.

JESSUP AREA

Aspenwood Way, 8176-Patricia B. Dilustro to Jason C. and Kelly B. Clawson, $237,600.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Allview Dr., 6826-Mary Ellen Turnbull to Kevin John and Douglas Kirk Barrow, $475,000.

Farthest Thunder Ct., 7318-Eileen C. Smith to Shamika Muhammad Godley and Janice Denise Marable, $435,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Camalo Dr., 16363-Stephen Anthony and Beth McCoy to Christopher M. McCoy, $390,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Decatur Rd., 9301-Michele L. Sanders to Nancy E. and James D. Lilly, $171,900.

Glendower Ct., 9648-Fred E. Pugh to Roberto Carlos Sosa Reyes, $268,000.

Homestead Ct., 9640, No. D-Victor J. and Kathleen M. Pellechia to Christian A. Barrienton, $139,000.

Laurel Rd. N., 9025, No. B-Stacey Whitted to John and Gabriela Aguilera, $156,900.

Pamela Way, 8460, No. 99-Henry E. and Emily J. Lee to Liewi Jia and Xiaocun An, $444,000.

Royal Path Cove, 9418-Terri Malcom to Brittney White, $275,000.

Steeple Ct., 9332-Grady and Shannon Baxley to Edward L. White, $335,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Route 97, 1400-Shawn M. and Laura Ann O’Donnell to Adam and Helen Bond, $268,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Petersboro Rd., 10475-Kenneth L. and Michelle L. Jarrett to Yasith Nanayakkra and Pavithra Wijethunga, $627,000.