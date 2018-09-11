Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Ashford Ct., 11-Peggyant Di and Albert Di Consiglio to Lynn W. Brenner, $275,000.

Boucher Ave., 1032-Patrick A. Fitzgerald to Robert Brand Ginsburgh, $570,500.

Rockwell Ct., 48-Susanne Kandle and Liz Harris to Jonathan K. and Jonathan Brewer, $208,000.

State St., 299-Rolf C. and Ellen K. Schou to Raymond Peter and Sally Vanzandt, $1.5 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 621, No. 208-Haley L. Kingsbury to Jordan Danielle Erb, $238,500.

Duke of Gloucester St., 98-James and Linda Bowersox to Kate Stillwell, Sean W. Stillwell and Bruce A. Stillwell, $1.4 million.

Lafayette Ave., 46-Karen A. and Kaul Ray Kuch to Stacy Hennessey, $463,000.

Old Generals Hwy., 1620-Charles and Susan Cobun to Kurt A. and Rita J. Surber, $495,000.

Southgate Ave., 21-Arthur W. Edwards Jr. and Katherine S. Koch Edwards to Kevin E. and Rebecca L. Johnson, $1.29 million.

Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2104-C. Richard and F. Lee Derrick to Richard R. and Lynn H. Sinclair, $217,900.

ARNOLD AREA

Arundel Dr., 867-Christopher Underwoo to David and Meredith Egger, $430,000.

Edgeway, 161-Allen W. Garman and Allen La Forgue Garman to Allen Westley Garman and Marchele G. Hills, $120,000.

Knottwood Ct., 452-Robert C. Ferguson III and Samantha L. Rivero to Samuel and Kailyn Cole, $269,900.

Silverleaf Dr., 1115-Kathleen M. and Peter T. Bjerknes to Abdoulie and Binta Sallah, $305,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Bon Air Ave., 14-KVN Construction Inc. to William Wilkins, $294,000.

Harbor Valley Dr., 5650-Lilytran to Ronald A. Gross Jr. and Debra N. Buckner, $225,000.

Riverview Rd. W., 213-Kathleen M. Mueller and Jeffrey M. Kinkle to Abel A. Otieno, $121,500.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Barracuda Cove Ct., 924-Robert I. and Suzanne M. Stoll to Eun Sook and Jae Sung Bae, $910,000.

Commanders Way N., 1006-Christopher W. and Deborah V. Larrimore to Skylar H. McDowell, $283,000.

Pennington Lane N., 1300-Allison C. Miller to Samuel E. and Emily Brooke Long, $916,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Garret Ave., 1237-James Bennett to Amanda M. and Gerard F. Obijiski, $323,000.

CROFTON AREA

Ambling Cir., 2597-Suzanne and Andrew W. Gregory to Steffanie Alexis and Jacqueline McKay, $305,000.

Chatham Ct., 1493-Teresa Maceiko and Florence I. Conover to Ronald P. Dapice, Stacia M. Karntz, Linda M. Miller and Thomas A. Miller, $202,500.

Forest Hill Ct., 1587-John J. and Kathleen Puglise to Safiya A. Roberts and Richard Koranteng, $269,000.

Maynard Rd., 2700-Altassa Corp. to Nannette Seven, $519,000.

Peppertree Ct., 1325-Radian Guarnmty Inc. to Daniel J. and Amanda L. Schiultz, $392,735.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Plum Creek Dr., 1037-Brian T. Gallagher to Timothy Davis and Nelida A. Chavez, $315,000.

Sevarden Lane, 962-Kevin P. and Kathleen Mulford to Jeffrey A. and Michele Kavulich Matton, $1.85 million.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cliff Pl., 1008-MDC Investments Corp. to John J. and Helene Haugh, $280,000.

Lauren Way, 902-Global Ace Property Management Corp. to William and Margaret Few, $305,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Emilys Way, 223-Catherine Sypkens and Catherin Sypkens Kwiatkowski to Richard J. Thomas, $499,950.

Themes Dr., 1524-Asv Future Inc. to Jeanette L. Williams and Travis C. Crossley, $390,000.

DEALE AREA

Whipoorwill Dr., 5815-Theresa A. Harper and Susan E. Rogers to Dana and Kimberly Taylor, $160,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Dental Ct., 3522-Suzanne Montgomery to Luke B. Higgins and Emilia M. Pedersoli, $381,000.

Lees Lane, 215-Ronald A. Block and Mae R. Block to Sarah Elizabeth Ross Little and Jeremy L. Little, $590,000.

Salisbury Rd., 1908-Robert L. Hayden to Juana D. Landaverde, Lester Ulises Chicas Silva and Carlos O. Mancia, $305,000.

Eighth Ave., 3688-Flora Ann and David A. Bryant to James J. Fegan and Heidi Howard, $145,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Fall Ridge Way, 902-Linda Marie and Gerald Miller Loughner to Christopher A. Parsons, $345,000.

Wigeon Way, 1403, No. 207-Jean H. Maness and Carla Kirby to Suzanne M. Goodall, $324,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Continental Dr., 6423-Wells Fargo Bank to Bryan and Tina Funk, $108,000.

Gatwick Rd., 1315-Abbey M. and Abby Williams to Robert W. Sobik and Brittany A. Mcquain, $197,000.

Kimberly Lane, 1201-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jacob E. Hemingway, $225,000.

Pleasantville Dr., 1612-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Patricia Lopez Hernandez, $160,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Archibald Dr., 6839-Monte E. Cross III to Curtis H. Bennett III, $235,000.

Henson Rd., 207-Aris Keshishian to Freddy and Saadia Vasquez, $224,900.

Leonard Dr., 1223-Randy W. and Rachel T. Rushing to Michelle Taylor, $270,000.

Water Fountain Ct., 208, No. 102-Ronald L. Ward to Kirsten Renee Burke, $149,500.

Second St., 1015-Charles D. and Angela L. Geensfelder to Ashley Pedde, $355,000.

HANOVER AREA

Stoney Run Dr., 7510B-Samantha Adams and Samantha Keeton to Kim Watkins, $290,000.

JESSUP AREA

Marvin Lane, 2827-Caltlantic Group Inc. to Benjamin C. Payne, $342,000.

LAUREL AREA

Valley Lee S., 3343-M&T Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $240,006.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Hance Ave., 212-Nathalea Dornbush and Robin L. Banton to Anthony A. Quiles and Jennifer R. Cox, $225,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Barbaro Ct., 108-Utz Enterprises Inc. to Lydell S. and Alicia D. Owens, $570,000.

Kathy Anne Lane, 1107-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Adrian R. and Kimberly L. Krell, $740,000.

Songwood Ct., 308-Charles J. and Celia M. Ziethen to James W. Jeffcoat, $487,500.

Wheatfield Dr., 1023-Joshua M. and Kristina J. Kaptur to Houston E. and Catharine M. Ostlund, $445,000.

ODENTON AREA

Isaac Chaney Ct., 947-Dieter M. and Tierra L. Montgomery to Heather and Declan Moore, $395,000.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8610-Michael D. Kearns to Angela Michelle Forgnoni, $268,000.

Watch Point Ct., 2002-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Melive S. Guy Williams, $217,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Holly Landing Rd., 834-Steve M. and Christine M. Summers to Wendy Heineke, $1.06 million.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Edgewater Rd., 417-Joy A. Black to Stephen A. Dudley, $639,000.

Gullane Ct., 8412-Talbot and Patricia Watkins to Maureen Ford Rippeon, $740,000.

Lockwood Rd., 8364-Cross County Equity Corp. to Kyle I. Gittins and Samantha N. Adams, $268,000.

Meadow Rd., 171-Dounis W. and Heather M. McWilliams to Courtney Ozarowski, $286,000.

Mountain Rd., 4939-Thomas W. and Phyllis M. Sell to Austin and Alexandria Gable, $452,000.

Shirley Ave., 7722-Choice Blvd. Corp. to Lisa Ann Campbell and Scott Conrad Walker, $349,900.

SEVERN AREA

Danza Rd., 796-Daniel R. and Christine A. Kuczinski to Joshua T. and Hannah J. Payneter, $390,000.

Janet Dale Lane, 831-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Reginald D. Moore, $566,815.

Telegraph Rd., 8079-Edward and Mary Scott to Chad A. Huls, $457,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Kensington Ave., 642-Stephen G. and Carolyn M. Chew to Richard A. and Leslie A. Baylor, $468,000.

Sherburn Rd., 103-James R. Bragg to Aaron and Jenna Hock, $600,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Al Jones Dr., 5238-Madlyn Ridley and Harold Fisher to Jill L. Rhodes, $259,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Ashmede Dr., 9625-John J. and Susan J. Downes to Stanley and Amy E. Midy, $625,000.

Columbia Rd., 4695-Aparna Srinivasan to Hamed Pirsiavash and Saseedeh Ghanbari, $375,500.

Frederick Rd., 11810-Mark and Susan R. Sanchez to Richard J. Frediani, $915,000.

Harbin Fld., 3008, No. 83-Richard W. and Jacqueline F. Vance to Steven Billet, $560,000.

Knoll Stone Ct., 9304-James E. and John Patrick Collins to Daniel J. and Rebecca N. Perry, $430,000.

Nashville Ct., 11047-Village at Puri Valley Corp. to David B. and Margaret D. Glasser, $712,648.

Scarlet Sage Ct., 4217-Carlos Vasquez to Christopher R. and Illeana M. Cosatinio, $525,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Linden Church Rd., 12845-Sean A. and Melissa R. Austin to Max A. Martinez, $360,500.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

April Brook Cir., 6256-Learic D. Cramer to Mohamad M. Yazdanpanah and Safaa Emam, $430,000.

Blue Dart Pl., 6287-Jagdish K. and Saroj J. Shah to Seyitbeck Usmanov, $278,000.

Clearsmoke Ct., 6170-Q&P Realty Corp. to Tyler J. Ward and Christina Fox, $360,000.

Emersons Reach, 9128-John P. and Stacy P. Montgomery to Cesar A. Fuentes Hernandez and Cyd M. Perez Rivera, $314,000.

Honeycomb Gate, 6135-Deonne and Kristin Wingfield to Ngozi Onwuaduegbo and Alex Nwoke, $360,000.

Majors Lane, 6051, No. 4-Simona Jones to Mei Fan Zhang, $125,000.

Morningbird Lane, 5902-5902 Morningbrid Lane Corp. to Ferwaha Arooj, $289,900.

Sea Water Path, 8132-Christopher and Jurgita Rohde to Benjamin K. and Jennifer C. Rohde, $455,000.

Sweetwind Pl., 5719-Herby Jean Baptiste and Regina Lefleur to Dennis A. Camacho, $237,500.

Wandering Way, 9501-Eric Pakulla to Stacey Purdum, $330,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Berrypick Lane, 11048-Ann Marshall to Catherine I. Owala, $273,000.

Cedar Wood Dr., 6032-Deborah Nelson to Anne Nowicki, $244,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10580, No. A1-Yvonne Joyce Jackson and Yvonne Joyce Jackson Davis to Gracelena S. Ignacio, $130,000.

Golden Star Pl., 6337-Bruce D. and Mary Beth Riegel to Yoo Jin and Thomas J. Lee, $748,000.

Hildebrand Ct., 5414-Matthew G. and Philip Isacco to Zoe Mason, $220,000.

River Rock Way, 7714-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Dong and Soo Ahn, $476,762.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5255, No. 101-Robert and Patricia Beaver to Amaka Ndubueze, $161,000.

Sleepy Horse Lane, 12220-Sleepy Horse Corp. to Hillary V. and Kyle C. Colonna, $395,900.

Watchwood Path, 5120-Steven J. and Deborah T. Zients to Jason L. Waskey, $740,000.

Windstream Dr., 10111, No. 6-Carol K. Swan to Adriana Viera and Wallace Mary Perry, $257,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Arbor Way, 6337-Matthew R. and Lori A. Condit to Kerstin Miller, $364,000.

Blue Smoke Ct., 8607, No. 63-Mohammad Valikhani to Ron Carlo Fernando and Huier Mai, $410,000.

Dorsey Rd., 6880-Mi Maryland Corp. to Mustafa G. and Fatima Khawaja, $379,900.

Green Field Rd., 6308-William Craig Bowers to Shanice R. Gaddy, $210,000.

Huntshire Dr., 6650-Diane Rush to Monica Ann Owensby, $375,000.

Matchbox Alley, 7364-Michael A. and Jennifer L. Buerger to Assefa N. and Lemlem D. Telita, $335,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6826-Kaniel R. and Nate M. Hurd to Adjwoa Acheampong, $325,000.

Spring Leaf Ct., 5913-Sameer and Soumya Patel to David and Elizabeth Backlund, $638,000.

Woodland Forest Dr., 6465-Kathryn A. Weisse and Maureen Czebotar to Mehmet and Sefa Sarica, $230,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Chestnut Farm Lane, 8354-Charles K. and Colleen P. Ryland to Elizabeth Morehouse Rosen, $585,000.

Falling Leaves Ct., 7838-Matthew V. Aromatorio to Hengxin Liu and Yi Wang, $312,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 3316-Yoo Won Kim and Yun Hee Hwang Kim to Brahmananda R. and Sandhya Kanaparthi, $385,000.

Lee Hollow Pl., 4854-Robert G. and Joanna E. Borowy to Prem K. and Sharmila C. Johnson, $449,000.

Old Farm Lane, 7804-Mary Frances Everett and Alan Eugene Laidig to Mary Frances Everett, $369,900.

Rosemar Dr., 2890-Anish K. Mathur and Emily R. Williams to Nathan Michael Pate and Kelly Ann Metcalf Pate, $445,000.

Stonecrest Dr., 4536-Floyd D. and Donna Lyons Atwell to Ajay K. and Sweta Joon, $625,000.

Trail View Dr., 8581-Ralph F. and Christine S. Marotta to Dunstan Sai and Nelly Sai Palm, $590,000.

FULTON AREA

Grand Champion St., 7820-Joseph R. and Jennifer A. Rodriguez to Austin Craig and Jennifer Rebecca Bogus, $779,000.

Pindell Chase Dr., 11740-American International Relocation Solution to Konwlton and Veronic Atterbeary, $987,000.

GLENELG AREA

Meadow Lake Dr., 14223-Raymond and Lynda Silva to Robert G. and Joanna E. Borowy, $1.01 million.

JESSUP AREA

Windemere Way, 9144-Icn Developement Corp. to Sean J. Laungan and Elisabeth A. Claudy, $432,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Groveleigh Dr., 6718-John M. Park Jr. and Melissa Park Standford to Thomas William Slovick and Kathryn M. Cobb, $460,000.

Setting Sun Way, 7450-Linda R. Smith to Rebecca L. Tillemans and James T. Gibbons, $312,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7505, No. A-Christopher S. Skocik to Adam Ekwall and Amanda Parks, $196,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

John Gravel Rd., 2211, No. R-Beverly and Brian Davis to Janet Lee and Timothy Ward, $368,000.

Sophia Chase Dr., 2424-William S. Ebare and Carol E. Hooks to Sandra P. Jaso, $532,376.

MULLINIX AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 16329-Harry Robert Hofmann II and Devon Venecek to Benjamin Evans and Colleen Smith, $335,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8754-Lydia Nadine Hicks to Loren Palestino, $310,000.

Canterbury Riding, 9434, No. 261-Lloyd M. Baker to Moses S. Jaia Jr., $159,900.

Cypress Way, 9914-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Mulugeta Hadish, $491,607.

Glen Ridge Dr., 9457-Willie Davis Jr. and Octavia David Hollington to Lemem T. Mehari and Aklilu G. Geere, $350,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8480, No. R-John S. Urbanettii and Elizbeath Ann Urbanetti to Ngoc V. Dinh, $268,000.

Scentless Rose Way, 9708-SK Homes at Emerson II Corp. and Goodier Builders at Emerson II Corp. to Scott K. Kim, $444,995.

Whiskey Run, 9737-Linda H. Powers to Mahalia Gauvin, $185,000.

Woodsong Ct., 9412-Katie M. Cullen Stup to Arshad Naseem and Fatima Aziz, $269,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Route 32, 2750-Michael D. and Lisa L. Luzius to Douglas Lee and Deborah Field Kruse, $770,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Old Sawmill Rd., 16904-Richard A. and Jennifer A. Eberle to Richard Henry and Patricia A. Meidenbauer, $675,000.