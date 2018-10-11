Anne Arundel County

These sales data, recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1110-Keith Benedict to William F. Cabrall and Raeyane Farrell, $420,000.

Chesapeake Ave., 405-Everette M. Hammond to Alex J. Shields, $401,000.

Gemini Dr., 1204-Rachel Foley to Johan Ledin, $202,500.

Hearthstone Ct., 20J, No. J-Oscar Manrique to Eric Vaughn and Gale Gay, $200,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1140, No. 2A-514 Phase Corp. II to Julia E. Irish, $270,000.

Sands Ave., 9-Douglas J. and Susan G. Burke to Edward and Laurel Stack, $2.05 million.

Spring Valley Dr., 109-Kelli Michelle and Kimberly Ann Connaughton to John R. Sciandra and Martha Lorena Corea, $449,000.

Youngs Farm Rd., 1245-Margaret P. and Richard Galan to Anthony J. and Ludmila A. Pruner, $410,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Brewer Ave., 20-Susan Elbert to Marina K. Nanartowich, $370,000.

Claude St., 108-Marketpro South Inc. to Bruce B. and Melissa A. Beardmore, $650,000.

East St., 18-Christine L. Palmer to Thomas and Kerry Fries, $550,000.

Forbes St., 304I, No. I-Marc E. and Margaret T. Galler to Danielle Dorris, $222,500.

Hideaway Ct., 2147-Tara M. Tate to Joshua Watson, $340,000.

Mastline Dr., 925-Basil and Coral Arendse to Christopher Louis and Susannah S. Walz, $398,000.

Queen Annes Lace Way, 1009-Nipa Parikh to Mark S. and Amy M. Stephens, $825,000.

Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 314-Christopher Nordby Sears to Mary Ann Needham, $225,000.

Vanguard Lane, 219-Craig Leary and Choongteik Ng to Dustie Horn, $487,500.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Nottingham Hl., 236-Katherine K. Truter to Eileen L. Fitzgerald, $850,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Belle Dora Ct., 602, No. K-11B-David Allerdings and Maria Swartz to Stephane P. Giannoni, $194,000.

Forest Lane, 290-Joseph W. Vitek and Francine Emma Eastman to Alton W. and Angela C. Brisbane, $355,000.

Shore Acres Rd., 946-Robert Clayton and Leslie A. Russell to Chad Stewart and Gary Blaine Smith, $297,000.

Whitstable Blvd., 907-Timothy S. and Anne M. Canon to Priscilla M. Matschat, $425,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Church St., 915-South Shore Investments Corp. to Stessy Lazo, $178,000.

Hilltop Rd. W., 106-William H.S. Kulvickibrown and Alysa J. Kulvickibrown to Brittany L. Bascombe, $240,000.

Meadow Rd. W., 120-Refsto Properties Corp. to Kayman and Kelli L. Khaloughi, $118,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Broadneck Pl., 1505, No. 2-201-Raymond H. and Kaye Schilling to Margaret Ellen Fields, $299,900.

Foolish Pleasure Ct., 1633-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Julio Antonio Tejada Pena, $285,000.

Highview Dr., 1199-Ryan Bibeault and Chelsea Parker to Gary R. and Laura L. Stom, $408,000.

Secretariat Dr., 1586-Justin E. Burbank and Debra C. Southern to Stephanie A. Brewer, $219,000.

CROFTON AREA

Danewood Ct., 1502-Gybeset Investments Corp. to Loretta J. Rodgers, $246,000.

Encino Dr., 1909-Danielle L. Goddard to Yukia F. Gaston Howard, $179,000.

Patrice Cir., 1684-Ralph Jay and Sarah Frances Powell to Carrie Miller, $544,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Northfield Lane, 816-Jay L. and Kathlyn L. Dangeil to Donald James Williams, $622,500.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Fernhill Rd., 627-Robert J. Coombs III to James W. Thomas, Jr., and Amber N. Swietzer, $251,500.

Stoney Point Way, 1442-Danielle Susan and Peter Louis Vasco to Ryan Landon and Stephanie Castagnera, $225,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Davidsonville Rd., 3407-Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrew J. Healy, $275,225.

EDGEWATER AREA

Keymar Rd., 1806-Lewis A. and Linda Ann White to Luke L. Swann, $274,900.

Night Haven Ct., 214-Benjamin and Eileen Cano to Daniel R. Springer and Jennifer C. Chase, $312,000.

Oldtown Rd., 1634-Debby Stehr to Stephen J. Trzcinski, $412,000.

Sixth Ave., 3659-Roh Homes Inc. to James Thomas Dungan and Karen Leigh Willitord, $515,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1015-Tara and Nicholas Miller to John Patrick and Megan Colleen McHale, $365,000.

Highland Farms Cir., 641-Andrew McCullough Havens to Joshua Dwight Lyman and Anna L. Johnson Lyman, $435,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Braden Loop, 1473-JT Homes Corp. to Abimbola and Oluseyi Emiola, $275,000.

Cody Dr., 413-Louis and Lisa Frisino to Stephanie and Donald Arbogast, $265,000.

Foxchase Lane, 7984-Christopher James and Kelsey Nichole Tarr to Joseph William Griffin, $338,000.

Foxwell Bend Rd., 61-Edward S. and Barbara L. Skudrna to Eric V. and Theresa E. Inkrote, $375,000.

Grafton Garth Ct., 6423-Jacklyn T. and John M. Putman to Lennox and Michell Sirju Benn, $188,800.

Linwood Ave., 110-Amy B. Tacka and Robert L. Childs to Michelle K., William and Naomi Allen, $240,000.

Oakwood Rd., 902-Sonia Green Hershman to Amanda Mae Miller and Gerald O’Day Goodwin, $239,900.

Ray Lane, 1328-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Andrea Delisa Howard, $322,500.

Stafford Hill Dr., 694-Alice Marie B. and John Alvin Ransone to Kevin E. Ramirez Cordova, $298,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Clear Drop Ct., 6526, No. 201-Toye D. Griffin to William V. Moultrie, $150,000.

Crown Rd., 7217-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Theodore E. Sines Jr., $190,100.

Heritage Crossing, 6948-Martin Sule and Mary Akanbi Yusuff to Noman Ayodele, $400,000.

New Jersey Ave. NE, 628-Samuel J. Lee to David L. and Deborah E. Ekstrom, $260,000.

Poinsettia Pl., 428-Carrera Homes Corp. to Ricardo Limon Rubalcaba and Ricardo E. Miranda, $285,000.

Solley Rd., 7980-Federal National Mortgage Association to Victoria Klockenga, $251,100.

Thomas Rd., 1020-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Jamie A. Doyle and Zachary L. Williams, $233,000.

Wynbrook Rd., 1102-KVN Construction Inc. to Lynn Brenard Pollard, $294,999.

HANOVER AREA

Gesna Dr., 1410-Agustin A. and Stephanie I. Rodriguez to Krista and Marcus Ashcraft, $368,000.

Metacomet Rd., 7836-Steven Sharkey and estate of Sandra S. Sharkey to Bradley and Kassandra Crews, $358,000.

JESSUP AREA

Citrus Ave., 2058-Gary P. Vanmeter to Chi Nge and Bang Race, $310,000.

LAUREL AREA

Laurel View Ct., 3588-Lisa A. Campbell and Scott Walker to Jonathan Powell and Carolina Duque, $252,500.

Orient Fishtail Rd., 3224-James Ping Yu to Oyeyemi G. Orebiyi, $352,000.

Seagrass Lane, 3527-Soma S. Pappu and Venkata A. Puvvada to Antonio J. Samento Toledo and Marcelle L. Imperiano Toledo, $386,000.

Wye Mills S., 3365-Angel and Dina De Sorto to Melanio and Marianne Barroga, $319,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Kingbrook Rd., 114-Alisha N. and Samuel R. Hale to James W. Thomasson Jr., $211,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bountys Ct., 5601-John A. and Rebecca Burgaleta Norfolk to Dudley M. and Diane T. Brooks, $575,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Brandon Dr., 8200-Damon J. Desonier to Jose M. Villanueva and Maria Victoria Carrillo, $326,000.

Galena Ct., 300-Natwarlal and Pragnesh Shah to Pushpa N. and Pragnesh Shah, $491,000.

Tichenor Point Ct., 8101-James and Debora Colombo to Alexander Vogan, $660,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bunker Hill Lane, 109-Jeffrey A. and Maureen A. Banocy to Edward Thomas and Michelle Ayoub, $430,000.

Cedar Elm Dr., 2644-Salvatore and Cristina Cardile to Caroline M. Hofstetter and Wesley Ryan Ecker, $310,000.

Chestnut Terrace Ct., 2410, No. 201-Peter A. Vielandi to Kathleen Ellen Vogan, $240,000.

Ivy Landing Way, 2468-Thomas C. and Brandy P. Shew to Erin Strosnider and Nirali Shah, $337,000.

Militia Pl., 134-Raymond Clayton and Shanece Markisha Byrd to Terrence J. Stafford and Cynthia B. De Jesus, $290,000.

Passage Dr., 1336-Angela and Duke Harriston to Lauren C. Butler, $250,000.

Rainy Spring Ct., 2616-Patrice Ann Johnson to Christal Lorraine Simms, $300,000.

Star Stella Dr., 1521-James and Deborah M. Small to Beau M.S. Brunson and Katherine Rogers Brunson, $635,500.

Williamsburg Lane, 560-Clarence R. Swann III and estate of Clarence R. Swann Jr. to James W. Squires II and Raymond Gabler, $165,000.

Yellow Birch Ct., 803-Erik H. and Stephanie B. Dodson to Timothy P. and Kaitlyn McNamara, $450,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 610-April L. Ladd and Michael W. Daily to Matthew J. and Lauren M. Pencek, $750,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bayside Beach Rd., 1798-Mathieu Bevis and Amy Begg Marino to Charles E. and Kimberly Niemeyer, $610,000.

Bulman Harbour, 1053-Craig and Caitlin White to Deborah R. Moseson, $230,000.

Colonial Beach Rd., 7719-Underwood Group Corp. to Brandon J. Doach, $270,000.

Deering Rd., 835, No. 8F-Gail A. Bush to Bert M. Vogt, $186,000.

Golden Fleece Dr., 2922-David J. and Cynthia T. Cadogan to Anthony and Danielle Cuozzo, $397,900.

Leonardo Ct., 7821-Michael Burdelas to Evan Eddy and Mandy Lonesky, $219,900.

Michael Ryan Ct., 1609-Andre J. and Patricia Francois to Lawrence and Laura Waters, $399,900.

Penobscot Harbour, 920-Thomas Dennis and Bonnie Daw Feeley to Lisa Phipps, $245,000.

Rambling Ridge Ct., 336-David S. Whipp to Linda O. Ross, $204,000.

Shore Rd. W., 7740-Robert Stevenson and Lisa J. Grant to Mary Dellario and Kirill Gorbachev, $675,000.

Turf Valley Dr., 833-Teresa Bibeault to Kevin D. Richandson, $245,000.

Wall Dr., 1598-Mary Desantos to Amber Boyd Miller, $425,000.

Wolsey Ct., 8063-Resource Court Corp. to Davinder Singh, $230,000.

214th St., 753-Department of Veterans Affairs to Atia and Zuhal Gaheez, $240,000.

SEVERN AREA

Bentbough Rd., 7902-Fomundam Mbuh and Katherine Zama to Pamella St. John, $265,000.

Lillian Ave., 135-Nicholas E. and Lynnette J. O’Leary to Francisco R. Lopez Rodriguez and Becky Lee Gibbs, $340,000.

Santa Fe Dr., 8112-Deanna Lyn Selba and Spencer C. Jones Jr. to Eric Dull, $285,000.

Tomlinson Ct., 8221-Linda Kendall to Leighton Bronte Tinkew, $43,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Dividing Rd., 818-Michael Henry and Linda F. Ague to Mary Beth D. and Alexander Nikitin, $494,000.

Heavitree Hl., 542-Donald M. Lowman and estate of Norman L. Beauchamp to Kurt Albert E. Listman and Gail Anastasia Kinday, $500,000.

Oakham Ct., 513-John A. and Kathleen B. Whitelock to Lauren A. and Connor G. Wicklund, $470,000.

Retford Dr., 453-Garland E. and Lie Sha Ching to James W. and Michael R. Jeffcoat, $325,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Oak Ave., 1215-James Michael Petro and estate of James John Petro to Gerard E. and Nancy T. Martinsen, $373,500.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Fragile Sail Way, 4086-Matthew H. Greenstone and Yuanjue L. Zhang to Mark F. and Patricia K. Delaney, $525,000.

Nashville Ct., 11045-Village at Turf Valley Corp. to Eui Sik Shin and Youngshin Baek, $642,575.

Resort Rd., 10974-Village at Ruf Valley Corp. to Dennis J. Lopez Rapalo and Indira Y. Gonales Morales, $661,369.

Waverly Woods Dr., 10383-Michael E. and Susan M. Spurlock to Haijuan Yan and Jiangtian Li, $610,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Chamblis Dr., 5550-Michael and Ashley A. Updike to Sarah D. Tunson, $615,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Brush Run, 9264-Bank of America to Rakash Sankuurathri, $294,177.

Early Red Ct., 6360-Thomas J. and Nicole E. Colantuno to Rileigh L. and Taylor R. Harrod, $283,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8535-Darren Gendron and Kendra Sekera to Kham Lam Khup and Langh Lian Thang, $320,000.

Ivoryhand Pl., 7039-Gordon D. Holman to Donald E. and Lisa M. Watts, $390,000.

Owen Brown Rd., 9795-Arnstein and Betty L. Nordaas to Douglas Allen Herro, $557,500.

Spiral Cut, 8868, No. F-Darlene O. Perrera Grammes and Joshua Perrera to Daniel Newell, $110,000.

Talisman Lane, 7189-Yu Liu to Blanca and Alejandra Medina, $269,900.

Watchlight Ct., 9044-Robert S. and Marlene H. Ashendorf to Shawn Johnson, $237,000.

Worn Mountain Way, 8657-Thomas W. and Agnes Wronka to F. Timothy Reddix and Rasheeda R. Hutchinson, $385,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Columbia Rd., 5139, No. 8-Dean A. Garrett and Paula T. Goodwin to Lisa C. Khan, $377,000.

Grand Banks Rd., 5911-Francis and Vicky Aboagye to Trinh Cong and Peter Nguyen, and Chi Vu Kim Pham, $256,000.

Pembroke Green Pl., 10211, No. 83-Ralph M. and Kathryn A. Paez to Caroline and Zachary Payton, $404,599.

Swansfield Rd., 10935-Valerie J. Gross and Tri Q. Nguyen to Christina L. and Robert T. Wurm, $475,000.

Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 402-Haley and Janice M. St. Vincent to Maurice P. Dude and Patrica L. Kirkpatrick, $425,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5945, No. M-Dean Witt to William S. and Sandra Bageant, $242,000.

Caleb Dorsey Sq., 6705, No. 42-Anoop K. and Liji Samuel to Rachel E. and Brian Patrick Kinlein, $360,000.

Ellis Wyatt Ct., 7904-Beazer Homes Corp. to Surender Yelugandula and Swapna Kura, $418,476.

Hearthside Way, 7529-Rupinder Singh to Jacob Cody Hunt and Monica M. McCormick, $350,000.

Main St., 5820-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Zane M. Baker and Hui Chuan Chen, $232,000.

Shadywood Rd., 6155, No. 208-Ronald Wilson to Kenneth S. and Paula S. Kelly, $280,000.

Watermill Ct., 8025-Daniel M. Nail to Matthew Grazio and Leanne Estbrook, $317,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Church Rd., 3626-Neil H. Bobroff and Maureen L. Stewart to Edward J. Fortunato and Sarah Lynne Walsh, $933,600.

Dawson Manor Dr., 8900-Mark W. and Dorothy M. Bistransin to Elia Baird, $425,000.

Gaither Hollow Ct., 8505-Brian H. So to Eun Mi Park, $625,000.

Kensington Gardens, 2550, No. 105-Amy Jo Billups and estate of Andrea Cragg to Anthony V. and Dina M. Garner, $230,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8358, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nhung Thi Hong Do, $164,900.

Morningside Lane, 5109-Gary A. Vela to Steven R. and Sharareh B. Hoidra, $590,000.

Ridge Rd., 8640-Larry Thompson and estate of Bonnie L. Thompson to Gregory Bayler, $305,000.

Rustling Bark Ct., 7923-Q&L Realty Corp. to Melvin and Christin M. Green, $307,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7619-Veemuldar Koonce to Juan C. Peirano, $183,500.

Timberland Cir., 8507-Shnnon L. Hamilton to Zhi Hui Liu and Yan Teng, $470,000.

FULTON AREA

Hall Shop Rd., 12574-Hari R. and Harmeet H. Singh to Youssef K., Amira Z. and Ryan M. Antar, $1.06 million.

Point Ridge Dr., 12345-MB Highland Reserve Corp. to Jason Andrew and Tina Tran Steinhardt, $1.1 million.

GLENWOOD AREA

Clarks Meadow Dr., 3915-Michael R. and Melinda Widner to Helen Torsella and Barry Guinn Clark, $1.12 million.

HANOVER AREA

Shady Lane, 6120-Helmut G. Eberhart and Barbara Gail Dupree to Joseph Garret and Marinalva G. Heath, $325,000.

JESSUP AREA

Guilford Rd., 10068-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Selvin Ruabo Osorio, $226,000.

Oak Meade Way, 8444-Gerald A. Edward to Abubakar Kamarah and Lovelyne Muke Ebong, $285,000.

Spring Water Path, 9328-Todd C. and Raquel T. Braithwaite to Patrick J. and Jessica G. Topper, $450,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Constant Course, 9015-Andrew and Neeta Lal to Emil Vulcu, $307,000.

Gracious End Ct., 9150, No. 101-Marc A. Young to Otis and Elaine M. Dickerson, $215,000.

Little Bird Path, 7329-James J. and Amanda A. Chusman to Joseph Peter Killo, $369,900.

Sandrope Ct., 8817-Michael B and Laura S. Athman to Andrew J. and Jessica E. Dorsey, $500,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Sand Hill Manor Dr., 12085-U.S. Bank to Thomas David and Michelle Marie Sampson, $550,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Arden Ct., 11607-M&T Bank to Mark B. and Harry D. Baker Jr., and Catia D. Silva, $701,000.

Far Fields Way, 8610-Jose E. Ruiz and Maria F. Soto Ruiz to Morgan A. and Katie L. Pisone, $585,000.

Midsummer Snow Lane, 9901-Abid Raza and Midhat Fatima Rizvi to Cherisa Henderson, $600,000.

Ridings Way, 9310-Takima Hopkins to Jason Verl and Danielle Reynolds Noble, $400,000.

Shaded Day, 9838-Olalekan and Titilola Awoyemi to Shakir Taraore and Zunera Hussain, $590,000.

Steeple Ct., 9310-Chukwuma J. and Chinyere Mbadugha to Banner H. Lim and Vivien Mei Luu, $313,000.

Wilderness Lane, 9804-M/I Homes DC Corp. to Brian S. and Lisa K. Jolles, $585,000.

WOODBINE AREA

The Old Station Ct., 800-Lauretta M. Karmer and Brian K. Nelson to David Lee and Beth Ann Stanley, $674,900.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Evening Dew Dr., 2945, No. 86-Oscar E. and Mary Eileen Fernandini to Albert and Adrienne Marra, $480,000.