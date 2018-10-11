August Dr., 1110-Keith Benedict to William F. Cabrall and Raeyane Farrell, $420,000.
Chesapeake Ave., 405-Everette M. Hammond to Alex J. Shields, $401,000.
Gemini Dr., 1204-Rachel Foley to Johan Ledin, $202,500.
Hearthstone Ct., 20J, No. J-Oscar Manrique to Eric Vaughn and Gale Gay, $200,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1140, No. 2A-514 Phase Corp. II to Julia E. Irish, $270,000.
Sands Ave., 9-Douglas J. and Susan G. Burke to Edward and Laurel Stack, $2.05 million.
Spring Valley Dr., 109-Kelli Michelle and Kimberly Ann Connaughton to John R. Sciandra and Martha Lorena Corea, $449,000.
Youngs Farm Rd., 1245-Margaret P. and Richard Galan to Anthony J. and Ludmila A. Pruner, $410,000.
Brewer Ave., 20-Susan Elbert to Marina K. Nanartowich, $370,000.
Claude St., 108-Marketpro South Inc. to Bruce B. and Melissa A. Beardmore, $650,000.
East St., 18-Christine L. Palmer to Thomas and Kerry Fries, $550,000.
Forbes St., 304I, No. I-Marc E. and Margaret T. Galler to Danielle Dorris, $222,500.
Hideaway Ct., 2147-Tara M. Tate to Joshua Watson, $340,000.
Mastline Dr., 925-Basil and Coral Arendse to Christopher Louis and Susannah S. Walz, $398,000.
Queen Annes Lace Way, 1009-Nipa Parikh to Mark S. and Amy M. Stephens, $825,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 314-Christopher Nordby Sears to Mary Ann Needham, $225,000.
Vanguard Lane, 219-Craig Leary and Choongteik Ng to Dustie Horn, $487,500.
Nottingham Hl., 236-Katherine K. Truter to Eileen L. Fitzgerald, $850,000.
Belle Dora Ct., 602, No. K-11B-David Allerdings and Maria Swartz to Stephane P. Giannoni, $194,000.
Forest Lane, 290-Joseph W. Vitek and Francine Emma Eastman to Alton W. and Angela C. Brisbane, $355,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 946-Robert Clayton and Leslie A. Russell to Chad Stewart and Gary Blaine Smith, $297,000.
Whitstable Blvd., 907-Timothy S. and Anne M. Canon to Priscilla M. Matschat, $425,000.
Church St., 915-South Shore Investments Corp. to Stessy Lazo, $178,000.
Hilltop Rd. W., 106-William H.S. Kulvickibrown and Alysa J. Kulvickibrown to Brittany L. Bascombe, $240,000.
Meadow Rd. W., 120-Refsto Properties Corp. to Kayman and Kelli L. Khaloughi, $118,000.
Broadneck Pl., 1505, No. 2-201-Raymond H. and Kaye Schilling to Margaret Ellen Fields, $299,900.
Foolish Pleasure Ct., 1633-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Julio Antonio Tejada Pena, $285,000.
Highview Dr., 1199-Ryan Bibeault and Chelsea Parker to Gary R. and Laura L. Stom, $408,000.
Secretariat Dr., 1586-Justin E. Burbank and Debra C. Southern to Stephanie A. Brewer, $219,000.
Danewood Ct., 1502-Gybeset Investments Corp. to Loretta J. Rodgers, $246,000.
Encino Dr., 1909-Danielle L. Goddard to Yukia F. Gaston Howard, $179,000.
Patrice Cir., 1684-Ralph Jay and Sarah Frances Powell to Carrie Miller, $544,900.
Northfield Lane, 816-Jay L. and Kathlyn L. Dangeil to Donald James Williams, $622,500.
Fernhill Rd., 627-Robert J. Coombs III to James W. Thomas, Jr., and Amber N. Swietzer, $251,500.
Stoney Point Way, 1442-Danielle Susan and Peter Louis Vasco to Ryan Landon and Stephanie Castagnera, $225,000.
Davidsonville Rd., 3407-Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrew J. Healy, $275,225.
Keymar Rd., 1806-Lewis A. and Linda Ann White to Luke L. Swann, $274,900.
Night Haven Ct., 214-Benjamin and Eileen Cano to Daniel R. Springer and Jennifer C. Chase, $312,000.
Oldtown Rd., 1634-Debby Stehr to Stephen J. Trzcinski, $412,000.
Sixth Ave., 3659-Roh Homes Inc. to James Thomas Dungan and Karen Leigh Willitord, $515,000.
Carbondale Way, 1015-Tara and Nicholas Miller to John Patrick and Megan Colleen McHale, $365,000.
Highland Farms Cir., 641-Andrew McCullough Havens to Joshua Dwight Lyman and Anna L. Johnson Lyman, $435,000.
Braden Loop, 1473-JT Homes Corp. to Abimbola and Oluseyi Emiola, $275,000.
Cody Dr., 413-Louis and Lisa Frisino to Stephanie and Donald Arbogast, $265,000.
Foxchase Lane, 7984-Christopher James and Kelsey Nichole Tarr to Joseph William Griffin, $338,000.
Foxwell Bend Rd., 61-Edward S. and Barbara L. Skudrna to Eric V. and Theresa E. Inkrote, $375,000.
Grafton Garth Ct., 6423-Jacklyn T. and John M. Putman to Lennox and Michell Sirju Benn, $188,800.
Linwood Ave., 110-Amy B. Tacka and Robert L. Childs to Michelle K., William and Naomi Allen, $240,000.
Oakwood Rd., 902-Sonia Green Hershman to Amanda Mae Miller and Gerald O’Day Goodwin, $239,900.
Ray Lane, 1328-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Andrea Delisa Howard, $322,500.
Stafford Hill Dr., 694-Alice Marie B. and John Alvin Ransone to Kevin E. Ramirez Cordova, $298,000.
Clear Drop Ct., 6526, No. 201-Toye D. Griffin to William V. Moultrie, $150,000.
Crown Rd., 7217-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Theodore E. Sines Jr., $190,100.
Heritage Crossing, 6948-Martin Sule and Mary Akanbi Yusuff to Noman Ayodele, $400,000.
New Jersey Ave. NE, 628-Samuel J. Lee to David L. and Deborah E. Ekstrom, $260,000.
Poinsettia Pl., 428-Carrera Homes Corp. to Ricardo Limon Rubalcaba and Ricardo E. Miranda, $285,000.
Solley Rd., 7980-Federal National Mortgage Association to Victoria Klockenga, $251,100.
Thomas Rd., 1020-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Jamie A. Doyle and Zachary L. Williams, $233,000.
Wynbrook Rd., 1102-KVN Construction Inc. to Lynn Brenard Pollard, $294,999.
Gesna Dr., 1410-Agustin A. and Stephanie I. Rodriguez to Krista and Marcus Ashcraft, $368,000.
Metacomet Rd., 7836-Steven Sharkey and estate of Sandra S. Sharkey to Bradley and Kassandra Crews, $358,000.
Citrus Ave., 2058-Gary P. Vanmeter to Chi Nge and Bang Race, $310,000.
Laurel View Ct., 3588-Lisa A. Campbell and Scott Walker to Jonathan Powell and Carolina Duque, $252,500.
Orient Fishtail Rd., 3224-James Ping Yu to Oyeyemi G. Orebiyi, $352,000.
Seagrass Lane, 3527-Soma S. Pappu and Venkata A. Puvvada to Antonio J. Samento Toledo and Marcelle L. Imperiano Toledo, $386,000.
Wye Mills S., 3365-Angel and Dina De Sorto to Melanio and Marianne Barroga, $319,000.
Kingbrook Rd., 114-Alisha N. and Samuel R. Hale to James W. Thomasson Jr., $211,000.
Bountys Ct., 5601-John A. and Rebecca Burgaleta Norfolk to Dudley M. and Diane T. Brooks, $575,000.
Brandon Dr., 8200-Damon J. Desonier to Jose M. Villanueva and Maria Victoria Carrillo, $326,000.
Galena Ct., 300-Natwarlal and Pragnesh Shah to Pushpa N. and Pragnesh Shah, $491,000.
Tichenor Point Ct., 8101-James and Debora Colombo to Alexander Vogan, $660,000.
Bunker Hill Lane, 109-Jeffrey A. and Maureen A. Banocy to Edward Thomas and Michelle Ayoub, $430,000.
Cedar Elm Dr., 2644-Salvatore and Cristina Cardile to Caroline M. Hofstetter and Wesley Ryan Ecker, $310,000.
Chestnut Terrace Ct., 2410, No. 201-Peter A. Vielandi to Kathleen Ellen Vogan, $240,000.
Ivy Landing Way, 2468-Thomas C. and Brandy P. Shew to Erin Strosnider and Nirali Shah, $337,000.
Militia Pl., 134-Raymond Clayton and Shanece Markisha Byrd to Terrence J. Stafford and Cynthia B. De Jesus, $290,000.
Passage Dr., 1336-Angela and Duke Harriston to Lauren C. Butler, $250,000.
Rainy Spring Ct., 2616-Patrice Ann Johnson to Christal Lorraine Simms, $300,000.
Star Stella Dr., 1521-James and Deborah M. Small to Beau M.S. Brunson and Katherine Rogers Brunson, $635,500.
Williamsburg Lane, 560-Clarence R. Swann III and estate of Clarence R. Swann Jr. to James W. Squires II and Raymond Gabler, $165,000.
Yellow Birch Ct., 803-Erik H. and Stephanie B. Dodson to Timothy P. and Kaitlyn McNamara, $450,000.
Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 610-April L. Ladd and Michael W. Daily to Matthew J. and Lauren M. Pencek, $750,000.
Bayside Beach Rd., 1798-Mathieu Bevis and Amy Begg Marino to Charles E. and Kimberly Niemeyer, $610,000.
Bulman Harbour, 1053-Craig and Caitlin White to Deborah R. Moseson, $230,000.
Colonial Beach Rd., 7719-Underwood Group Corp. to Brandon J. Doach, $270,000.
Deering Rd., 835, No. 8F-Gail A. Bush to Bert M. Vogt, $186,000.
Golden Fleece Dr., 2922-David J. and Cynthia T. Cadogan to Anthony and Danielle Cuozzo, $397,900.
Leonardo Ct., 7821-Michael Burdelas to Evan Eddy and Mandy Lonesky, $219,900.
Michael Ryan Ct., 1609-Andre J. and Patricia Francois to Lawrence and Laura Waters, $399,900.
Penobscot Harbour, 920-Thomas Dennis and Bonnie Daw Feeley to Lisa Phipps, $245,000.
Rambling Ridge Ct., 336-David S. Whipp to Linda O. Ross, $204,000.
Shore Rd. W., 7740-Robert Stevenson and Lisa J. Grant to Mary Dellario and Kirill Gorbachev, $675,000.
Turf Valley Dr., 833-Teresa Bibeault to Kevin D. Richandson, $245,000.
Wall Dr., 1598-Mary Desantos to Amber Boyd Miller, $425,000.
Wolsey Ct., 8063-Resource Court Corp. to Davinder Singh, $230,000.
214th St., 753-Department of Veterans Affairs to Atia and Zuhal Gaheez, $240,000.
Bentbough Rd., 7902-Fomundam Mbuh and Katherine Zama to Pamella St. John, $265,000.
Lillian Ave., 135-Nicholas E. and Lynnette J. O’Leary to Francisco R. Lopez Rodriguez and Becky Lee Gibbs, $340,000.
Santa Fe Dr., 8112-Deanna Lyn Selba and Spencer C. Jones Jr. to Eric Dull, $285,000.
Tomlinson Ct., 8221-Linda Kendall to Leighton Bronte Tinkew, $43,000.
Dividing Rd., 818-Michael Henry and Linda F. Ague to Mary Beth D. and Alexander Nikitin, $494,000.
Heavitree Hl., 542-Donald M. Lowman and estate of Norman L. Beauchamp to Kurt Albert E. Listman and Gail Anastasia Kinday, $500,000.
Oakham Ct., 513-John A. and Kathleen B. Whitelock to Lauren A. and Connor G. Wicklund, $470,000.
Retford Dr., 453-Garland E. and Lie Sha Ching to James W. and Michael R. Jeffcoat, $325,000.
Oak Ave., 1215-James Michael Petro and estate of James John Petro to Gerard E. and Nancy T. Martinsen, $373,500.
Fragile Sail Way, 4086-Matthew H. Greenstone and Yuanjue L. Zhang to Mark F. and Patricia K. Delaney, $525,000.
Nashville Ct., 11045-Village at Turf Valley Corp. to Eui Sik Shin and Youngshin Baek, $642,575.
Resort Rd., 10974-Village at Ruf Valley Corp. to Dennis J. Lopez Rapalo and Indira Y. Gonales Morales, $661,369.
Waverly Woods Dr., 10383-Michael E. and Susan M. Spurlock to Haijuan Yan and Jiangtian Li, $610,000.
Chamblis Dr., 5550-Michael and Ashley A. Updike to Sarah D. Tunson, $615,000.
Brush Run, 9264-Bank of America to Rakash Sankuurathri, $294,177.
Early Red Ct., 6360-Thomas J. and Nicole E. Colantuno to Rileigh L. and Taylor R. Harrod, $283,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8535-Darren Gendron and Kendra Sekera to Kham Lam Khup and Langh Lian Thang, $320,000.
Ivoryhand Pl., 7039-Gordon D. Holman to Donald E. and Lisa M. Watts, $390,000.
Owen Brown Rd., 9795-Arnstein and Betty L. Nordaas to Douglas Allen Herro, $557,500.
Spiral Cut, 8868, No. F-Darlene O. Perrera Grammes and Joshua Perrera to Daniel Newell, $110,000.
Talisman Lane, 7189-Yu Liu to Blanca and Alejandra Medina, $269,900.
Watchlight Ct., 9044-Robert S. and Marlene H. Ashendorf to Shawn Johnson, $237,000.
Worn Mountain Way, 8657-Thomas W. and Agnes Wronka to F. Timothy Reddix and Rasheeda R. Hutchinson, $385,000.
Columbia Rd., 5139, No. 8-Dean A. Garrett and Paula T. Goodwin to Lisa C. Khan, $377,000.
Grand Banks Rd., 5911-Francis and Vicky Aboagye to Trinh Cong and Peter Nguyen, and Chi Vu Kim Pham, $256,000.
Pembroke Green Pl., 10211, No. 83-Ralph M. and Kathryn A. Paez to Caroline and Zachary Payton, $404,599.
Swansfield Rd., 10935-Valerie J. Gross and Tri Q. Nguyen to Christina L. and Robert T. Wurm, $475,000.
Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 402-Haley and Janice M. St. Vincent to Maurice P. Dude and Patrica L. Kirkpatrick, $425,000.
Abrianna Way, 5945, No. M-Dean Witt to William S. and Sandra Bageant, $242,000.
Caleb Dorsey Sq., 6705, No. 42-Anoop K. and Liji Samuel to Rachel E. and Brian Patrick Kinlein, $360,000.
Ellis Wyatt Ct., 7904-Beazer Homes Corp. to Surender Yelugandula and Swapna Kura, $418,476.
Hearthside Way, 7529-Rupinder Singh to Jacob Cody Hunt and Monica M. McCormick, $350,000.
Main St., 5820-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Zane M. Baker and Hui Chuan Chen, $232,000.
Shadywood Rd., 6155, No. 208-Ronald Wilson to Kenneth S. and Paula S. Kelly, $280,000.
Watermill Ct., 8025-Daniel M. Nail to Matthew Grazio and Leanne Estbrook, $317,000.
Church Rd., 3626-Neil H. Bobroff and Maureen L. Stewart to Edward J. Fortunato and Sarah Lynne Walsh, $933,600.
Dawson Manor Dr., 8900-Mark W. and Dorothy M. Bistransin to Elia Baird, $425,000.
Gaither Hollow Ct., 8505-Brian H. So to Eun Mi Park, $625,000.
Kensington Gardens, 2550, No. 105-Amy Jo Billups and estate of Andrea Cragg to Anthony V. and Dina M. Garner, $230,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8358, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nhung Thi Hong Do, $164,900.
Morningside Lane, 5109-Gary A. Vela to Steven R. and Sharareh B. Hoidra, $590,000.
Ridge Rd., 8640-Larry Thompson and estate of Bonnie L. Thompson to Gregory Bayler, $305,000.
Rustling Bark Ct., 7923-Q&L Realty Corp. to Melvin and Christin M. Green, $307,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7619-Veemuldar Koonce to Juan C. Peirano, $183,500.
Timberland Cir., 8507-Shnnon L. Hamilton to Zhi Hui Liu and Yan Teng, $470,000.
Hall Shop Rd., 12574-Hari R. and Harmeet H. Singh to Youssef K., Amira Z. and Ryan M. Antar, $1.06 million.
Point Ridge Dr., 12345-MB Highland Reserve Corp. to Jason Andrew and Tina Tran Steinhardt, $1.1 million.
Clarks Meadow Dr., 3915-Michael R. and Melinda Widner to Helen Torsella and Barry Guinn Clark, $1.12 million.
Shady Lane, 6120-Helmut G. Eberhart and Barbara Gail Dupree to Joseph Garret and Marinalva G. Heath, $325,000.
Guilford Rd., 10068-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Selvin Ruabo Osorio, $226,000.
Oak Meade Way, 8444-Gerald A. Edward to Abubakar Kamarah and Lovelyne Muke Ebong, $285,000.
Spring Water Path, 9328-Todd C. and Raquel T. Braithwaite to Patrick J. and Jessica G. Topper, $450,000.
Constant Course, 9015-Andrew and Neeta Lal to Emil Vulcu, $307,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9150, No. 101-Marc A. Young to Otis and Elaine M. Dickerson, $215,000.
Little Bird Path, 7329-James J. and Amanda A. Chusman to Joseph Peter Killo, $369,900.
Sandrope Ct., 8817-Michael B and Laura S. Athman to Andrew J. and Jessica E. Dorsey, $500,000.
Sand Hill Manor Dr., 12085-U.S. Bank to Thomas David and Michelle Marie Sampson, $550,000.
Arden Ct., 11607-M&T Bank to Mark B. and Harry D. Baker Jr., and Catia D. Silva, $701,000.
Far Fields Way, 8610-Jose E. Ruiz and Maria F. Soto Ruiz to Morgan A. and Katie L. Pisone, $585,000.
Midsummer Snow Lane, 9901-Abid Raza and Midhat Fatima Rizvi to Cherisa Henderson, $600,000.
Ridings Way, 9310-Takima Hopkins to Jason Verl and Danielle Reynolds Noble, $400,000.
Shaded Day, 9838-Olalekan and Titilola Awoyemi to Shakir Taraore and Zunera Hussain, $590,000.
Steeple Ct., 9310-Chukwuma J. and Chinyere Mbadugha to Banner H. Lim and Vivien Mei Luu, $313,000.
Wilderness Lane, 9804-M/I Homes DC Corp. to Brian S. and Lisa K. Jolles, $585,000.
The Old Station Ct., 800-Lauretta M. Karmer and Brian K. Nelson to David Lee and Beth Ann Stanley, $674,900.
Evening Dew Dr., 2945, No. 86-Oscar E. and Mary Eileen Fernandini to Albert and Adrienne Marra, $480,000.