Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Bay Highlands Dr., 1192-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Steven Yelton, $274,010.

Cohasset Ave., 3538-Erma L. Jones and Shirley Baker to Jennifer L. Jebo, $285,500.

Georgetown Rd., 223-Aaron Michael Hock to Will Vu Le, Katie Le and Vy Dang Yen Vu, $336,000.

Hilltop Lane, 302, No. 302J-Kevin E. and Rebecca L. Johnson to David J. and Janet P. Lane, $215,000.

Ogleton Rd., 2700-Andrea V. and Ralph F. Ebbenhouse to Ann M. Fitch, $574,900.

Thomas Point Ct., 1203-Debra L. Janikowski to Michael L. and Kelly Casillo, $740,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Archwood Ave., 123-Gill A. Cochran and Michael A. Cauley to Samuel A. and Annmarie E. Kirby, $655,000.

Corey Lane, 1355-Gregory S. and Pricilla M. Matschat to Matthew and Meghan Ullman, $760,000.

Gomoljak Lane, 1008-Robert and Dorothy Dick to Christopher Stephen and Mary Christine Hendrie, $599,900.

McGuckian St., 1510-Charles Forrest and Kristin Burkett Yelverton to Kristin G. and Joseph Michael Luca, $550,000.

Ritchie Lane, 1572-Elaine Forge to John J. and Ellen Gallagher, $361,200.

Summer Village Dr., 114-Cheryl C. Coulter to Dietrich A. King and Sarah L. Daniels, $590,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Admirals Ct., 212-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ellen Kathleen Herrington, $439,990.

Jones Station Rd., 61-Ryan H. and Courtney Kimmel to Kimberly Jurney Hansen, $369,900.

Moorings Cir., 532-Christopher J. Booker and Deborah L. Gary to Shawn Cassidy, $782,000.

Quaker Ridge Ct., 598-Samantha M. Coldren to Christopher B. Conway, $285,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Charles St., 209-DNB Homes Corp. to Justin and Sarah Arseneault, $232,000.

Haile Ave., 128-William C. and David Bilenki to Edward J. and Shirley L. Burke, $188,000.

Kramme Ave., 5109-MD Investing Partners Corp. to Joe and Norma Martin, $200,000.

Old Riverside Rd., 512-Ryan Landon to Tanisha Knight, $149,000.

10th Ave., 325-Doreen Lucke to Brandon Lobb, $293,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Commanders Way N., 1025-Above Grade Renovation Corp. to Hae D. Kim, $285,000.

Hampton Rd., 1151-Charles Edward Faulkner Jr., to Robert P. and Ashley Dudley, $257,500.

Neptune Pl., 1130-Harry G. Albright and Donna M. Daniels to Christopher G. and Sallie K. Weir, $430,000.

Sloop Dr., 1616-Lois N. and J. Russell McConnell to Ira K. and Loretta O’Neal, $529,000.

CROFTON AREA

Bellow Ct., 2314-Michael R. Harden to Kathleen A. and Brian C. Murphy, $350,000.

Dryden Way, 1623-Daniel C. and Laurie S. Snook to Ryan R. Peterson, $275,000.

Farnborn St., 1615-Laura K. McCarthy and Timothy Capstack to Lindsey Ryan and Timothy Michael Paesch, $510,000.

Marlow Pl., 1854-Amber Boyd Miller to Eric and Erika Boltz, $424,900.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Hollow Glen Ct., 1322-John Edward Lang III to Adam R. and Kimberly A. Zetwick, $280,000.

Veranda Ct., 1118-Domina Development Corp. to C. Anthony Spriggs, $263,500.

EDGEWATER AREA

Colony Point Pl., 377-Darlene J. Benedict Samaras and Nicholas J. Samaras to Michael J. and Maureen M. Dodd, $475,000.

Marlboro Rd., 1614-Donald S. and Nicholas A. Browning to Darienzo and Carolina Pena, $298,000.

Oak Dr., 3361-Matthew Aaron Verney to Erin E. Capes, $319,900.

Poplar Ave., 214-David and Jill Taylor to Stefan and Michele Bright, $425,000.

Tilden Way, 186-Tara D. and Jamison E. Mullen to Rebecca Whelan, $319,000.

Eighth Ave., 3709-Barbara Huber Fawcett to Tyler James and Peter James Knowlton, $315,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Cheyenne Way, 2526-Nicholas F. Muto and Alissa Won to Maurice Glaggett Jr., $397,500.

Macallister Lane, 2421-B.A. Williams Corp. to Charles A. and Chiun P. Cato, $800,000.

Symphony Lane, 2509-Margaret Lavin and Marcia Grace Didominicus to Jacqueline M. and Matthew J. Balducci, $331,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Crestpark Dr., 549-Robert Glenden Valentine to Robert E. Clarke Jr. and Shenelle L. Black, $260,000.

Foxglen Ct., 8002-Turrell H. and Nancy E. Henkelman to Chanrithy S. Sok, $335,000.

Furnace Branch Rd., 905-Davis G. Groth and Maria D. Berastain to Austin Brown, $275,000.

Jay Jay Ct., 267, No. 5-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Alexander, Yelena and Darya Belousov, $110,550.

Pampano Dr., 6532-Peter H. Hopkins to Sara P. Baltazar Casillas and Jesus Baltazar Cruz, $199,900.

Truck Farm Dr., 265-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to Charles W. Waynes, $347,990.

Williams Rd., 303-Jerome M. Dolan to Robert A. and Samantha N. Smith, $325,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Binsted Rd., 609-Keith Emerson Dewitt Jr. to Manjeet S. Aujla, $126,000.

Coulbourn Cor., 1125-Patricia C. Avanzato to Tara A. Murray, $250,000.

Hopkins Cor., 928-Roger G. Schult to Chad N. and Savanna Kooser, $299,000.

Mary Lou Ave., 306-Michael Richard and Hazel Anne Hallinan to Sofia B. Wild, $285,000.

Norman Rd., 2001-Michael Romero to Joseph W. and Leslie A. Wintz, $234,900.

Stallings Dr., 7294-Sean M. and Jessica L. Dugan to Madeleine and Connor Wojcik, $315,000.

Water Fountain Ct., 201, No. 102-Thelma Gerhardt to Mary E. Carter, $162,000.

HANOVER AREA

Bear Paw Lane, 1620-Syed A. Rizvi and Irma Zaidi to Samit Dilipkumar Desai and Amrita Vijay Pai, $540,900.

Hardwick Ct., 1600, No. 204-Timothy Williams to Patrice A. Johnson, $242,000.

Oakley Lane, 1535-Anthony C. and Ashley Stegeman to Winifred M. Rojas, $372,400.

LAUREL AREA

Autumn End Pl., 100-David M. and Chantel Keller to June James, $305,000.

Lyndhurst St., 8207-Ryan Lee Whitlow to Kacey Y. Peele, $290,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3507, No. B003-Sakina T. Brown to Diana M. Lopez, $205,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Darlene Ave., 312-Stephen C. Wheeler and estate of Marvin R. Wheeler to Julie A. Carter, $244,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Pemberton Lane, 1086-Citibank to David M. and Carolyn H. Blake, $420,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Merlot St., 105-Richmond American Homes to Kayne Dakoski, $500,000.

White Horse Ct., 512-Craig T. Sewell and Jennifer L. Sandlin Sewell to Patrick Hipp, $535,000.

ODENTON AREA

Chapelgate Dr., 609-Garry W. and Felicia King to Marquis D. Butler, $242,500.

Crawfords Ridge Rd., 614-William B. and Dolores D. Raimond to Cherilyn M. Hendrix and Dixie L. Pennington, $594,000.

Jostaberry Way, 2431-John David Allen and Cynthia Trombly to Caleb Douglas and Nancy Lionar Gowan, $368,800.

Nanticoke Run Way, 919-Richard D. and Harriette L. Freeman to Andy I. Williams, $365,000.

Patuxent Run Cir., 805-Acacia Grove Corp. to Thomas Tilahun and Mesay Shewalemma, $350,200.

Rolling Hill Walk, 600, No. 101-Michelle M. and Robb Tricomi to Alexandra Florence Dempewolf, $155,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2654-Amanda Lewis to Aaron A. and Nina L. Galvez, $354,000.

Wintergreen Ct., 8611-Mary Lynn Hausmann to Jacquelyn L. Jones, $280,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Biltmore Ave., 1013-Sammy and Ossama A. Sallam to Michael Joseph Hobgood and Sarah Nicole Galloway Hobwood, $330,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Bedford Rd., 8442-Joan B. Lehmann to Brittany Lounge, $314,900.

Choptank Rd., 8292-James F. Johnson to Jennifer J. and Jeremiah M. Zieger, $365,000.

Croydon Way, 8069-John E. Huatala to Amanda Fields and Casey Lee Spath, $235,000.

Della Rosa Ct., 7904-Jaclyn Gray to Noland R.S. Nguyen and Sophia E. Christie, $237,500.

Forest Glen Dr., 8203-Thomas B. Deen to Richard E. and Clare C. Fisher, $330,000.

Main Ave., 8429-Patricia C. Leonard to Joshua J. and Elizabeth L. Lowe, $267,000.

Maryland Rd., 8439-Earl D. Bowman and Karen L. Squires to Sandra C. Gossard and Robert T. Holland, $485,000.

Misty View Ct., 205-Faye D. Matthews to Stephanie and Matthew A. Leposki, $339,990.

Poinsett Terr., 8178-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph E. and Gail L. Burch, $276,000.

Sandy Beach Dr., 123-Shane K. and Jennifer L. Corbett to Andrew B. Zimmerman, $295,000.

Sun Glo Rd., 213-Joyce E. Holton and estate of Thelma E. Jackson to Katherine Alice Stambaugh, $264,000.

Vena Lane, 1083-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Samuel Adom and Patricia Adom Dankwah, $259,000.

Waterford Mill Ct., 8288-James Lawrence and Kathryn M. Kirby to Eric Anderson, $545,000.

207th St., 753-Barry S. and Barbara J. Shawkey to Michael Moran, $260,000.

RIVA AREA

Perch Dr., 3045-Jeanette M. Wright to Christopher David Hall, $291,501.

SEVERN AREA

Bradley Rd., 1213-Amy Alberta and Sean Patrick Ryan to Dariusz A. Kazimierski and Malgorzata Szarek, $480,000.

Danza Rd., 815-Michael J. and Jennifer M. Lervold to Veljustin X. and Mira A. Fleming, $325,000.

Pine Springs Dr., 8507-Toll MD VII Limited Partnship to Jeffrey and Sandra Pygott, $569,000.

Statesman St., 7839-Luis B. and Haydee S. Garcia to Ricardo N. Rambert and Beatrix S. Garcia, $310,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Faircastle Ave., 730-Harold S. and Inez M. Clay to Philip Baldwin, $437,000.

Holly Ridge Rd., 610-U.S. Financial Capital Inc. to Heidi L. Hammel, $720,000.

Park Rd., 623-P.J. Property Corp. to Christian Brian and Anna Lavender, $416,000.

Shakespeare Ct., 249-Paul W. and Gina A. Barton to Brian J. Villari, Christina L. Villari and Susan L. Klecka, $636,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Holly Ave., 1220-Rare Inc. to Kenneth E. and Elizabeth C. Harrison, $230,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Excelsior Springs Ct., 2926-Daniel and Teresa S. Yi to Ying Song and Yu Wei, $716,000.

Grayton Run, 12020, No. 133-Ralph L. and Diane O. Leasure to John A. Galleazzi and Elizabeth A. Hennessey, $575,000.

Katherine Pl., 3061-Sehyung and Boksoon Kim to Manosh and Vijitha Chintalapalli, $548,000.

Millwick Dr., 9802-Michael E. and Jennifer G. Poston to Brendan M. Williams and Mariza J. Matel, $425,000.

Ramblewood Rd., 3225-Henry G. and Carmella M. Edarmsteadt to Vaughan A. Hastings and Kathleen L. Klein, $465,990.

Spring Thaw Ct., 10116-Leslie Ellen Kandel to Dee Cao and Justin Newberger, $720,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Foxview Ct., 5613-Hyong Pyo and Yunji Kim to Xi Cheng and Qian Luo, $760,000.

White Pebble Path, 5836-Sandeep and Rupan Randove to Chiong Wen and Zhibo Zhang, $655,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Cradlerock Farm Ct., 7046-Jonorman C. Padilla to Rebecca Chhay, $335,000.

Hickory Log Cir., 7486-Dena Engineering Corp. to Eric Levitas and Sarah Respass, $290,000.

Lapwing Ct., 9292-Daniel T. and Amanda F. Falk to Wenjun Cao, $279,000.

River Meadows Dr., 6034-Andrew D. and Alice S. Tanchel to Kenneth S. and Anneta M. Phillips, $625,000.

Spring Plow Lane, 6511-Joel B. Land to Lorena Guadalupe and Raul Ernesto Hernandez, $333,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5203-Juan Francisco and Lucila Andrade to Mohammad Imran, $305,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Audubon Dr., 6248-Lisa Lang to George G. and Cece Clement Freiert, $535,000.

Crimson Tree Ct., 10300-Properties 2020 Corp. to Xiaoyu Shen and Xiaoli Zhang, $323,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5023, No. 5-NRZ Reo VIII Corp. to Allen Estevez and Gnenpu Stubblefield, $175,000.

Harriet Tubman Lane, 7934-Gregory Hicks Wilmoth and Cynthia May Cohen to Jason Lee and Sarah Danielle Ottey, $400,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5253, No. 302-Wojciech and Ewa Soltys Blaszezee to Richard L. Stokes, $177,500.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10564, No. C1-Yukie Prtichett to Stephen Short and Ida K. Chan, $115,000.

Woodenhawk Cir., 5496-Marc Raymond and Lisa Maria Despres to Shannell Bayard, $278,100.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Bayberry Ct., 6352, No. 6-Betty J. Florey to Andrew Baxley, $215,000.

Cherrybark Oak Lane, 7594, No. 185-John Irby Thoams and estate of Virgina L. Thomas to Raghuram H. and Sailaja Dacha, $285,000.

Deep Falls Way, 7186, No. 224-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mandeep Aneja, $270,000.

Glenmore Ave., 6401-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund to Kap Khando and Ngo Khancing Liansung, $200,000.

John Galt Way, 7920-Beazer Homes Corp. to Harish Krishna Yanamala and Lavanya Pullivarthi, $424,990.

Manchester Way, 6250-Daniel and Alice Miller Gemp to Allan and Eden Olveros, $357,000.

Owen Kellogg Ct., 7705-Beazer Homes Corp. to Gaurav and Amita Bhanvadia, $405,000.

Tasker Fls., 6890, No. 110-Shafi Corp. to Morteza Alinezhad Bermi, $365,000.

Wood Rush Ct., 7317-Ian G. and Ladonna S. Schenlker to Michael F. and Mindy A. Quirus, $652,500.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

College Ave., 3700, No. 401-Leon John and Cynthia Louise Berth to James Rodney and Andrea Wilmoth, $425,000.

Eastwood Pl., 4929-Karen R. McMannis and Kristen M. Johnson to Jesse L. and Lori Beth Wertz, $375,000.

High Castle Rd., 8026-Lokesh Dasappa and Mamatha Prabhakar to Kishore B. Challagundla and Alekya Kari, $615,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8385, No. G-Geoffey W. Bennet to Emily Shane King, $205,000.

Oak West Dr., 3390-Joshua and Rachael Bowman to Hong Yun Kim and Hwa Yeon Sim, $355,000.

Rosanna Pl., 5715-Sherwin C. Fernandez to Liyiun Zhang, $390,000.

Spring Valley Rd., 9202-Nadir Omer to Han and Sheena B. Saydam, $389,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7665, No. A-Kevin T. Keith and Sara A. Marshall to Allison Palmer, $236,000.

Westminster Rd., 2776, No. 59-John L. Szabo and Theodora Fine to William and Linda Graeff, $533,000.

FULTON AREA

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7883-Robert J. and Donna L. Gieslere to Troy and Kirstie Abernathy, $669,900.

Water St., 7764-Jee Eun Kim and Woo Hyun Cho to Christopher M. and Jessica Chew, $695,000.

HANOVER AREA

Mary Theresa Ct., 6302-Beverly Bruckmann and Marisa Alves Pereira to Ravi Srinivasan and Chitra Ravi, $452,500.

HIGHLAND AREA

Highland Rd., 13235-Glenn Lee and Donna Lam Hopkins to Gershom and Mary Rogers, $535,000.

JESSUP AREA

Lincoln Dr., 8210-Angela M. Dawkins to Jose Salvador Anaya and Jose Pueblito Anya Puga, $211,000.

Rosewood Way, 8937-Shurdell L. English to Rebecca L. Willhelm, $265,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Belleview Dr., 6506-Michael P. and Margaret O. Sanin to Jennifer E. and James G. Dipietro, $425,000.

Early Spring Way, 9726-Richard L. and Beryl J. Greenfeld to Elizabeth Ann Klunk, $320,000.

Guilford Rd., 9666, No. 9-Glen H. Helton Jr. and Kimberly L. Pargeon to Melat D. Garedew and Daniel W. Tadesse, $259,900.

Procopio Cir., 7260-Nicholas James Anderson to Atiqur Javaid, $260,000.

Sweet Hours Way, 7514, No. E-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Michael C. and Brielle A. Ferguson, $187,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Driver Rd., 1290-Bruce Robert and Robert Smith Norton to William Condron, $220,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8707-Hubert M. and Jennifer A. Schoemaker to Nedgie Metellus, $345,000.

Cissell Ave., 9546-Preferred Investments Corp. to Mohammad Imran Azam and Siraj Nausheen, $475,000.

Garden Ranges, 9858-Randy Lee and Kelly Lannon Ransier to James K. and Melody A. Wrobleski, $495,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8470, No. G-Jane Kopec and Teresa Marie Flanigan to Carlos A. and Ivette Rosa, $270,000.

Peace Springs Rdg., 9774-Beazer Homes Corp. to Manish Rajbhandari and Subha Shrestha, $424,990.

Rock Ripple Lane, 9387-Tobias Carmichael to Olaniyi and Kehinde Adedulu, $301,580.

Sperry Ct., 8326-Richard E. and Rebecca B. Whalen to Hoon Jang, $320,000.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9945-Beazer Homes Corp. to Arvester and Dimetri Horner, $535,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Grinstead Ct., 13358-JTM Corp. to Lucas M. and Stephanie M. Holmbeck, $556,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Lorenzo Lane, 3133-National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Craig M. and Lisa A. Reynolds, $790,250.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11165, No. E-Lucy Vecera and Gloria Esther Munns to Victor L. and Judith Fay Haran, $277,500.

Turnberry Way, 2111, No. 4-Jodene Beth Bedell to Olakunle Olaniyan and Olajumoke Allison, $480,000.