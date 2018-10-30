Bay View Dr. E., 147-Maryland Luxury Homes Corp. to Anthony Gulla and Tammy Owen, $1.35 million.
Crummell Ave., 1230-Nikki L. Tinsley to Maria G. and David J. Anderson, $719,900.
Green Spring Dr., 109-Michael and Kelly Casillo to Fredrick Matos and Elena A. Alexandrova, $535,000.
Jefferson St., 142-Reef Points Partnership to Jeffrey R. Donnelly, $689,000.
President Point Dr., 14, No. B1-Alberta K. Sugg to Bernard D. Cole and Cynthia A. Watson, $610,000.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 604-Maria C. Metzger to Jarrett N. Roth and Larry E. Owens Jr., $380,000.
Deerwood Ct., 846-Janeice L. and Richard C. Dickenson to Marc S. and Irene H. Gluck, $430,000.
Epping Way, 355-Michael G. and Jessica Austin to Kevin R. and Elizabeth Wright Gajda, $485,000.
Haven Cv. N., 2540-Francesca Perrier to Edward G. Ballute, $330,000.
Samuel Chase Way, 504-Dara G. and Stephen M. Robinette to Samuel C. and Allison C. Kim, $385,000.
Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2101-Joanne G. Wasson and Valerie Peters to Dallis A. and Avery Newman, $219,000.
Worden Ct., 2-JCD Enterprises Corp. to Leon Browing McNealy and Rebecca Oliver, $482,000.
Andrew Hill Rd., 612-Elaine Kulle Brennan to Catherine J. Dupont, $385,000.
Claremont Ct., 254-Thomas R. and Kelly A. Coloe to Michael L. Kaluzienski and Tracy L. Johnson, $505,000.
Jupiter Hills Ct., 686, No. 3-3H-Karen S. Pouliot and Norman Lee Scott to Mary F. Theresa and Gordon Keith Ebersole, $196,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 888-Leslie C. and Richard C. Harder to Willard W. and Michele M. Wilt, $420,000.
Ridgecross Ct., 260-Joseph A. and Jennifer Deroose Barger to Robert J. and Hannah P. Adams, $402,000.
Way Cross Way, 268-Dolores Lee and Christopher Lee Thornton to Christopher B. and Kathryn A. Cockrell, $350,000.
Chatham Rd., 5608-WCT Properties Corp. to Walt and Shellie Chaffman Baskerville, $253,500.
Lilac Tree Lane, 716-Thomas Joseph Krueger Jr. to Maurice Antonio Stratton Jr., $288,500.
Bay Front Terr., 2103-Anthony W. Cooke to Ryan L. and Heather B. Lancaster, $482,500.
Deep Creek Vw., 544-Sara Hill to Nathan D. Snow and Jaime L. Jones, $435,000.
Hampton Rd., 1235-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Daniel L. Wilson and Daphne E. Skipper, $609,563.
Saint George Dr., 1170-James and Diane O. Jennings to Michael Saunders, $401,000.
Battee Dr., 5603-Marc Baer to Patrick C. Paul, $276,500.
Cambridge Dr., 1946-Modernize Plus Corp. to Victoria A. Shriver and Gary R. Seal, $265,900.
Dryden Way, 1727-James C. and Jennifer C. Redmon to Jessica D. Grillo, $329,900.
Fendall Ct., 1631-George L. White to Joseph N. Denney and Christopher Gardiner, $168,000.
Mount Airy Ct., 1609-Jason R. and Genevieve C. Carnes to Daniel James Velich, $285,000.
Sharwood Pl., 1792-Herzog Homes Corp. to Michelle Ware, $273,260.
Gies Lane, 1400-Stephen and Kristen Allen to Alice R. Fernandes, $880,000.
Valentine View, 840-Bank of America to Thomas and Aimee Fellows Merkle, $306,400.
Hollow Glen Ct., 1334-Alesja G. Miller to Nolan E. Dunn, $259,900.
Appomattox Rd. E., 737-Stanley A. and Lois F. Herman to Adam T. and Ashley Keres, $400,000.
Bayview Dr., 400-Aidan A. and Elizabeth A. Harford to Trevor Kurak and Helen Feliciano Bailey, $355,000.
Edgemont St., 3604-Elaine Arrien to Michael J. Perez and Nicole Marie Gangl Perez, $412,000.
Havre De Grace Dr., 1613-David and Jessica Gruner to Bryan J. Perry, $279,000.
Maryland Way, 226-Helen M. Wood to Karen Bass, $287,000.
Oak Dr., 3365-Patricia W. and Patricia J. Garland to Ryan Michael and Julie Renee Roach, $440,000.
River Landing Rd. S., 810-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to William C. and Anneliese K. Piatt, $815,111.
Warfield Rd., 1496-John W. and Cynthia R. Norris to Patrick James and Timothy Joseph Bermann, $465,000.
Mayapple Way, 1760-Katherine E. Gore to Sean P. and Amy A. Ryan, $575,000.
Top Ridge Ct., 1110-Robert J. and Christine P. Prichard to Lionel J. Jennings, $489,900.
Baylor Rd., 701-Ian M. and Brianna M. Nelson to Rony V. Maldonado, $290,900.
Foxglen Ct., 8003-Stephanie Arnold Bryan to Gifty and Damian Johnson, $377,000.
Glen Ct., 594-Builders Group Corp. to Faith N. Steele, $155,000.
Juneberry Way, 302-Craig Newcomer to Christine M. and Timothy C. Trageser, $153,000.
Partnership Lane, 1203-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Olusola and Elizabeth Akinyele, $329,990.
Short Curve Rd., 516-Won Suk and Eun Ji Lee to Deborah A. McSweeney, $217,000.
Turn Loop Rd., 8121-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Joshua A. Foster and Ping Gong, $193,100.
Blue Water Ct., 310, No. 304-Holly Spaulding to Mark T. and Blair T. Boyd, and Meghan Clover, $176,100.
Coulbourn Cor., 1161-Patricia Avanzato to Levik and Mariana Yousefian, $220,500.
Hammarlee Rd., 257-Cyril Richard Edgar Benson to Evan W. Saffran, $190,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7335-Christopher Sangeon Won and Sungja Lim to Matthew G. and Rachel R. Cammuse, $320,000.
Normandy Dr., 2-Mary E. Spence to Saman Sanai, $112,500.
Saltgrass Dr., 259-Keaton M. and Taylor M. Paradeses to Rodney Allen Wotring, $400,000.
Stane Rd., 1002-Heather Ann Duke and Mark L. Foster to Milagro De La Paz Hernandez, $259,900.
Cherry Tree Rd., 2512-Nichele D. Frost to Regina S. Giles, $445,000.
Hollowoak Dr., 2220-Cartus Corp. to Daniel H. Sutton, $547,000.
Cherry Blossom Crossing, 3508-Patrick T. and Jenell A. Langley to Bruce and Kara Kriete, $435,000.
Mayaone St., 8508-Jeffrey S. Klassen to James M. and Selisa S. Carr, $323,500.
Edgewood Rd., 702-Christopher M. Dodson to Benjamin R. and Emily L. Schmitz, $270,000.
Southwell Rd., 510-G. Plummer to David J. Greenstein, $250,000.
Chalet Cir. W., 222-Four Corners Properties Corp. to Anthony Darnell and Alyssa L. Lee, $225,000.
Nathan Way, 240-Justin Abell to Robert B. and Myisha Hunter, $223,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2497, No. 204-Philomen J. Salser to Sherene W. and Michael D. Collins, $215,000.
Blue Spring Ct., 2444, No. 302-Linda Summers to Michael D. Coleman, $220,000.
Canteen Cir., 2250-Sandra and Donovan C. Bennett to Saheed Abiodun Asuni, $295,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 637-Alice Nga Sze Chan to Deryk N. and Natalie Kelly, $268,000.
Deerberry Ct., 902-Eric C. and Erin C. Naber to Samuel and June Matics, $360,000.
Killarney Terr., 2400-Elfredia Talley to Walter E. Bayer Jr., $385,990.
Oak Leaf Ct., 2713, No. 2713-Tamara Leigh Jackson and Brendan Michael Jennings to Bryan G. Gomez Moctezuma and Stephanie Duque, $229,900.
Pinecove Ave., 218-Carolin A. Varughese to Robin W. Henry and Crystal P. Mitchell Henry, $279,900.
Thicket Ct., 809-George W. and Janet B. Ricks to Robert A. Alicea and Amanda Irene Zaloga Alicea, $419,500.
Wintergreen Ct., 8616, No. 307-Janet Twigg Davis Ahmadi and Zia Ahmadi to Mark R. and Luz Helena Turner, $339,000.
Marx Dr., 5133-Timothy A. and Marsha G. Merton to James J. and Alyson J. Manion, $510,000.
Arundel Ct., 4106-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mauricio Cusneros Abarca and Gilma Lopez, $220,000.
Dale Rd., 203-Andrew and Katherine Durham to David W. and Sarah E. Preston, $295,000.
Dutch Ship Rd., 397-Marketpro South Inc. to Adam L. Brubaker and Ambeer N. Shifflett, $414,900.
Gibson Rd., 251-Lawrence Cate and estate of Carol J. Cate to Keith D. and Amy M. Richards, $590,000.
Mansion House Xing., 8007-Ann E. Lins to Daniele and Thomas J. Basil, $230,000.
Mayford Ave., 7808-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Tanya T. Badalian, $183,750.
Moonfall Ct., 7722-Wells Fargo Bank to Willam P. Darr and Stacey J. Canas, $159,000.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 2022-Gabriel A. Chaddock and Brittany L. Leitnaker to Robert and Melissa Young, $600,500.
Seaford Ct., 3645-LTC Enterprises Inc. to Harry M. Sawyer, $205,000.
Tick Neck Rd., 7862-Linda J. Turc to Alonzo and Diane M. Helton, $282,000.
Ventnor Rd., 8087-Douglas M. Howell to John V. and Patrica S. Benson, $732,000.
Weston Woods Dr., 223-Michael G. Bodnar to Kelly L. and Matthew W. Venturella, $547,000.
209th St., 706-THK Management Construction Corp. to Michael D. Dellangelo and Ashley M. Smith, $316,500.
224th St., 812-U.S. Bank to Kirsten Tickle, $215,000.
Brookstone Ct., 8085-Jacqueline F. Smith to Lukman A. Baruwa, $215,000.
Dicus Mill Rd., 1353-Danny Paul and Angela Elizabeth Hubbard to Jason Tyler and Renee T. Robb, $475,000.
Jennie Dr., 781-Dana L. Parry to Brent Renninger, $370,000.
Quebec St., 1814-James and Sandra Sawtell to Michiko and Gerhard Bethman, $330,000.
Stonehearth Rd., 7893-Triple L Construction Corp. to Eugene M. and Nadine H. Larmore, $319,000.
Carole Ct., 6-Margaret Stieren to Alexandra Danielle Dudley, $390,000.
Fairoak Dr., 485-Jane J. Moore and Mary Kristin Browning to Jameson Fielding and Ashley Rebecca Chalmers, $706,000.
Lymington Rd., 496-Mark E. Schmidt to Nicholas Alexander and Lindsey McCall Pence, $591,000.
Preswick Way, 327-Robert E. Clarke Jr. to Kevin S. and Bonnie P. Clark, $512,000.
Shore Rd., 680-Art Homes Corp. to Jean Poole, James M. Craig and Gavin H. Craig, $333,000.
Lerch Dr., 4942-E.L. Carr to Scott J. and Virginia L. Simpson, $530,000.
Fawnhaven Ct., 12232-Kevin W. and Ann L. Corcoran to Robert R. and Daphne Roberta Pallozzi, $525,000.
Hallowed Stream, 4737-Mary Catherine Cochran to Sebastian Joseph and Shanell Sciotti, $345,000.
Nashville Ct., 11041-Village at Turf to Mark Pi and Esther Yoo, $696,055.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Debra Dempsey Keely, $396,640.
Thornbrook Rd., 2767-John and Rosa V. Horst to James W. and Kathryn K. Dempsey, $725,000.
Better Hours Ct., 7331-Michael E. and Susan C. Smith to Adam M. Abruzzo and Rachel Plunkett, $282,000.
Deep River Cyn., 6253-Kathleen T. David to Ambrish Babubhai Patelk, $350,000.
Gales Lane, 5986-Claudia P. Bailey to Eqad Ahmad, $445,900.
High Tor Hl., 5637-Dena Engineering Corp. to Alba Marroquin, $499,900.
Majors Lane, 6005, No. 5-Alicia C. and James E. Tyler to Maya Angelou Thompson and Robert Pawel Rychilik, $125,000.
Oakland Mills Rd., 6119-Tropolis Corp. to Albert D. Briggs Jr. and Vanessa M. Dixon Briggs, $522,000.
Shinleaf Ct., 9022-James J. Scully to Emanuel Austin Katz and Elizabeth A. Levit, $360,000.
Swan Point Way, 7407, No. 8-6-Estate of Stanley R. Czark to Rodolfo L. and Victoria Velazquez, $355,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5866, No. A2-Yichun Sun and Mitchell Yuxiang Guo to Ramachandram and Vijayalakshmi Badugu, and Karuna S. and Shivalingam Vanam, $111,000.
Wild Lilac, 5471-Charles and Laura McAuley to How Chang Liu, $304,200.
Buglenote Way, 10370-Christine and Rebecca Lane to Gunnar P. and Rebecca J. Gerken, $728,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10718-Next Level Properties Corp. to Young Chul and Jihee Chang, $378,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5041, No. 1-Kathryn Hilton Walker to Kristen E. Blair, $135,000.
High Beam Ct., 10668-David A. Titman and Patricia M. Steinhilber to Ping Zhang, $305,000.
New Country Lane, 11895-Nancy C. Caplan to Steven A. and Maria E. Woolery, $355,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5590, No. 2-Kenenth A. Harrison to Celeste Bosselait, $190,000.
Monticello Dr., 14000-Beth Ann and David Lee Stanley to Samuel Marshall and Michele Ann Jarels, $585,000.
Brookview Rd., 7315, No. 304-Daniel and Patricia Burke to Shirley W. Maddox, $295,000.
Claire Dr., 6037-Charles and Erin Horton to Kevin Patrick and Kathryn Elizabeth Baier, $300,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6296-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Minhee Kim and Moung Jo Shin, $195,000.
Karas Walk, 6115-U.S. Bank and TBW Mortgage to Richard Simmons, $262,000.
Mayfield Ave., 7931-Ronald W. and Julie M. Elrod to Hien N. Ha, $279,100.
Rigby Pl., 7435-Patrick J. and Jessica G. Topper to Gary M. and Kathleen A. Ciany, $340,000.
Valley Oak Dr., 7750, No. 204-Carl D. Hinton to Sharron L. Grayson Harmon, $295,000.
Adderley Ave., 8420, No. 5-Chester and Qi Li to Bahattin and Berkay Kaymak, $475,000.
College Ave., 3748, No. D3-David B. Hellar and Bethany L. Mathie to Dennis McCoy, $350,000.
Elko Dr., 8282-Rose Marie Samaniege to Christopher S. and Joanna L. Zeisser, $605,000.
Hollow Ct., 3301-Robert A. and Christine M. Barnard to Dong Du and Chenping Li, $365,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8385, No. I-John Kevin and Maria Gibson to Krishna Rajesh and Suniti Dudela, $199,900.
Old Frederick Rd., 8549-Nicole M. Jensen to Bi Ting Chen and Stephen Poggi, $280,000.
Rose Petal Ct., 4249, No. 37-Lori Rehr and estate of Paula B. Rehr to Luis Arthuro and Joan L. Barba, $429,900.
Stone Crop Dr., 8215, No. H-Marcella A. Curtiss to Marsha H. Vitow, $283,000.
Talbot Dr., 6042-Seong Ja and Jung Woo Lee to Seonggeol Hong and Hanna Lee, $470,000.
Winding Ross Way, 8149-Mee Hong Awong and Stephen Sung Hwang to Mathew James and Erin Corcoran Rummel, $775,000.
Morris St., 7520, No. 1-Kunal Singh to Martin and Jane Farmer, $386,250.
Villadest Dr., 13490-HSBC Bank to Roger B. and Tara L. Sterling, $505,000.
Round Moon Cir., 8049-American Pride Properties Corp. and John J. Alley to Zachary and Claudia Sommers, $405,000.
Carlinda Ave., 6722-Atif M. and Andrea S. Qurshi to Katherine L. Edrington, $336,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7102-Richard F. and Ganna Grinshpun to Justin W. Kalaskey and Michelle A. Pease, $330,000.
Hastings Dr., 9656-Kristine Hull and Vincent Dubay to Andrew J. Accardi and Stephanie L. Simoneau, $245,211.
Procopio Cir., 7283-Timothy C. and Kelly A. Murphy to Bryan J. and Kelsey C. Holler, $265,000.
Twilight Ct., 9509-David E. and Kelly M. Harbourt to Narvie T. and Kim L.A. Foster, $419,950.
Woodward St., 8108-Anne M. Marcotte to Sean and Courtney Kefferstan, $257,500.
Daly Ct., 9315-Ramu Sadula to Terrence O. Benn, $335,000.
Homestead Ct., 9600, No. D-Ana R. Dasilva to Jackson and Bernard D. Cabido, $129,750.
Pinenut Ct., 9250-Tae Y. Park and Eunice H. Yi to Nargis S. Shaikh, $260,000.
Scentless Rose Way, 9710-Supreet K. Grewal and Kanwarpreet S. Chauhan to Jideofo Ezeani and Amaka Orajaka, $449,000.
Spring Branch Ct., 8219-Farris and Tania Ayoub to Tagreed K. Dubbaneh, $460,000.
Waterside Ct., 8604-Mary Mack and Owuyaw Yaw Adu to Peter D. and Kelly J. Lyngas, $820,000.
River Rd., 659-George W. and Fern Pauline Stafford to Adam L. and Charis R. Pena, $425,000.
Morgan Station Rd., 830-Olegario Ramirez to John J. Robb and Gina A. Rosenthal, $1.2 million.
Chambers Ct., 11185, No. P-Deborah S. Claxton to Bernard and Kathryn A. Pasis, $289,900.