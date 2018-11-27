Boxwood Rd., 44-Enrique Garcia Teodardo and Flor Rojas Serrano to Madhu M. Datta, $265,000.
Cushing Ave., 18-P. Jane Collins and Richard A. Thick to Charles D. and Jennifer B. Koppels, $800,000.
Groh Lane, 134-Paul H. and Dawn R. Miller to David J. and Rachael M. Agee, $430,000.
Ironstone Ct., 20-Stacey C. Fitzgerald to Kathryn and Michael Meehan, $235,000.
Newport Ave., 3431-Justin W. and Emily E. Peake to Lynne and June Sherter Krevor, $330,000.
President St., 1205-Gerard J. and Melissa A. McEvoy to Lance Devlin and Jenny Anne Becker, $345,000.
Second St., 620-Midatlantic IRA Corp. and Timothy Michienzi to Vernon L. Sheen, $565,000.
Victor Pkwy., 217F-Charlene Dale Cantner Lyons to Deniz and Cenk Karatas, $140,000.
Admiral Dr., 633, No. H9-208-Keith R. Larson to Kathleen M. Reid, $260,000.
Boyds Cove Dr., 2906-David E. Alsquith and estate of Susan Elizabeth Delanvey to Gary L. Washington, $575,000.
Choptank Cove Ct., 552-Stanley R. and Judith G. Silberman to Joseph P. Walsh and Lynn S. Shannahan, $560,000.
Dewey Dr., 501-Meghan M. and Matthew D. Ullman to Mackenzie Cahill Young and Gregory Allen Bistany, $510,000.
Genessee St., 679-Alexander J. Hannon to Eric and Rebecca Crowder, $370,000.
Homewood Lane, 1322-Deborah B. Smith to Aaron L. Skipper and Jaime L. Espinosa, $544,400.
Manor Green Ct., 1828-Wendy Riekers to Brandon Chase and Ali Clark Matson, $650,000.
Prince George St., 215-Helen Ilene Marple to Andrew R. and Shanna Klump, $440,000.
Samuel Chase Way, 513-Charles C. and Lindsey Bauer to Aaron S. and Kathryn E. Burke, $401,000.
Southwater Point Dr., 2924-Madeleine Todd to Stacy and Ari Gejdenson, $726,700.
Wayward Dr., 630-Brian P. Ganz to Andre T. and Jody Teresa Taylor, $405,000.
Admirals Ct., 206-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Hector Jimenez, $418,490.
Bay Green Dr., 628-Mary E. Naylor to Ryan and Christine Collins, $604,900.
Clifton Ave., 333-Edward S. Hendricks Jr. and estate of Edward S. Hendricks to Gregory P. Adwell, $255,000.
Jupiter Hills Ct., 668, No. 4-4L-David Knell and estate of Matthew W. Knell to Nicholas P. Crivella, $168,300.
Manor Rd., 474-Jean K. Hall to Daniel Scott Smith, $340,000.
Mill Creek Rd., 833-Annette Nicole Sabatka to Matthew James and Megan Livas Mickler, $385,000.
Oakland Hills Ct., 613F-John R. and Harriet H. White to Terri L. Bennett, $140,000.
Rosslare Dr., 328-Timothy C. and Amy J. Kane to Anthony B. and Mollie J. Grantham, $548,000.
Olive Wood Lane, 734-Department of Veterans Affairs to Justina Duker, $235,000.
Washington Ave., 312-Amy D. Stanton to Katie Everhart and Jeffery Seale Jr., $276,000.
Blossom Tree Ct., 439-Jeremy J. and Teri S. Randlett to Edward P. Wilson II, $117,000.
Enyart Way, 1515-Paul C. and Donna M. Haigley to Thomas Martin Futch and Nancy Fey Futch, $437,700.
Mountain Top Dr., 1030-Stephen M. and Lauren M. Conlon to Christopher Kyle and Sherilyn Paige Hemler, $360,000.
Secretariat Dr., 1618-Matthew and Alexis Cocciardi to Kathryn, Michael and Candice Armstrong, $250,000.
Winchester Rd. N., 1619-J. Robert and Carroll W. Bowser to David Clarke and Lori Anne Robertson, $725,000.
Aberdeen Cir., 1718-John E. Driscoll III to David F. and Violet M. Keffer, $166,000.
Bellow Ct., 2304-William Marr to Yanzhao Yang and Danyu Liao, $364,000.
Fendall Ct., 1615-Amber L. Comer to Rachelle and Victor Provost, $180,000.
Log Mill Pl., 1827-Brenda M. Richmond to Patrick Glemser, $287,500.
Needham Ct., 1226, No. 27F-Ronald B. and Adrienne Vogan to Donna L. Brueggeman, $210,000.
Reynolds St., 1718-E. Clarke and Elizabeth Shannon Ross to Luciano S. Gomes and Rachel A. Dombrowski, $500,000.
Trumbulls Ct., 1611-Jeffrey and Carrie M. Scheidt to Aaron S. and Kaitlyn Jenkins, $575,000.
Worrell Ct., 2626-Barbara Morris to Nicholas D. Lopez, $360,000.
Sawmill Lane, 560-Glenn A. Turner to Anne and Drew Denicoff, $870,000.
Riverwood Way, 1348-Smith Real Estate Investing Corp. to James B. Rippetoe and Deborah A. Wengert Rippetoe, $245,000.
Bradbury Ct., 2713-Michael B. Decker and Marilyn J. Ranch Decker to Michael P. and Heather M. Hollenbach, $769,900.
Spring Pond Ct., 2899-Michael W. and Lauren M.W. Gaches to Victor P. and Nicole C. Markuski, $699,999.
Robin Rd., 5775-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Lauren and Donald McMullen, $350,000.
Bentley Rd., 1706-Jeffrey J. Harden to Jeffrey Hysell and Jennifer Dick, $238,000.
Colony Point Pl., 369-Michael J. and Maureen M. Dodd to Raja I. and Alice M. Hawit, $374,900.
Millstone Dr., 1709-Geoffrey Williams and Shannon L. Burke to Anthony Bollo, $160,000.
Ridgeville Rd., 1908-Gary D. and Debra G. Young to Kimbra L. Cutlip and Michael R. Broglie, $230,000.
Second Ave., 3708-Andrew J. and Elizabeth A. Trent to Timothy A. and Cheri A. Gavin, $350,000.
Basil Hall Lane, 2111-B.A. Williams Corp. to Leah Quaile and Christopher Seth Curran, $715,365.
Highland Farms Cir., 633-Brannan Henry and Kristin Leigh Knott to Richard Mark Curtis and Kristina Marie Meagher, $440,000.
Red Clover Rd., 1063-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Robert Lewis Ratcliffe III and Nicole Leigh Bohannon, $468,640.
Thistle Ct., 1743-Charles Michael and Susan Arapis Bright to Anthony M. and Irene J. Romero, $500,000.
Stillwater Rd., 630-Edward Schaefer to Gail S. Ennis, $1.6 million.
Brighton Pl., 879-Art Homes Corp. to James N. Kilonzo and Sarah W. Gitau, $329,000.
Christos Ct., 225-Anil Chopra and Madhu Sharma to Janet E. Ayala Martin, $189,000.
Crain Hwy. S., 7914-James Henry and Elizabeth Mary Hurd to Erich Welch, $249,000.
Glengary Garth, 257-Pride Homes Corp. to Kim Ellen and Michael Paul Taylor, $332,000.
Montfield Lane, 304-Michelle M. Smith to Ismael Ventura and Jose De Lapaz Ventura, $200,000.
Oak Lane SW, 216-Bah Capital Corp. to Jayda and David Houghtlin, $294,000.
Roosevelt Ave., 115-Sanjay V. Patel to Matthew Cubbage and Janis M. Dilonardo, $230,000.
Snowdon Lane, 732-Jacob C. and Danyell C. Warner to Michaela L. Downing and William K. Moon, $316,000.
Velvet Turf Ct., 203-Charles E. and Loretta J. Kelly to Donna and Garfield Clapperton, $408,000.
Winton Ave., 700-John O. and Amy J. Huber to Sophal Ham and Sin Ousa Som, $270,000.
Cork Rd., 370-Roger and Dale Maurice Weaver to Clyde and Velma Eldridge, $255,000.
Dorchester Rd., 140-Brian M. and Samantha L. Poe to Kari Andrews and Walters Liang, $284,250.
Genine Dr., 1007-Elvation Investments Inc. to Rachel Whitney Zell and Jericho Nathaniel Smith, $234,000.
Gunther Pl., 223-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Tobey L. Patterson, $314,601.
Holly Ridge Dr., 7538-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to William A. and Sunshine D. Blackwell, $389,309.
Howard Rd., 1335-Mortgage Planner Corp. to Christopher W. Allen, $232,000.
Northdale Rd., 147-Angela Vlakos to Angel Laren Ellenberger, $150,000.
Overhill Rd., 7737-Rebecca K. Stone to Matthew Joseph and Kristian Dawn Branco, $300,000.
Quarterpath Way, 615-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Elizabeth McPherson and Michael Weaver, $334,057.
Rain Water Way, 307, No. 302-Robert L. and Carolyn Marie Collins to Wendy I. Coates, $170,000.
Stane Rd., 1008-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Michael Anthony Housley, $175,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7660-Amy N. Schneider and John A. Dipaula to Shawndra R. Cannon, $303,000.
Yamhill Way, 7115-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Theodore Brent Jr. and Tawana Monique Sloane, $445,735.
Compton Ct., 1771-Aung Oakkar to John and Rhonda Butler, $380,000.
Fieldstone Ct., 1715-Stoney R. Corp. to Jacqueline Worsley Burges, $349,990.
Ironwood Lane, 1002-George Dean Powell to Jeffrey Robinson, $376,000.
Nottoway Dr., 2107-Pulte Homes to Frank E. Walker and Cicely Williams, $538,000.
Post Rd., 7604-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dung Ngoc Pham, $132,500.
Viers Lane, 1406-Bryce C. and Stephanie D. Bennie to Davis Antonio Mirabal and Denisse Damaris Andaluz, $358,000.
Marvin Lane, 2805-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to Umair A. Amhed, $362,772.
Bitterwood Pl., 3410, No. H102-Team Sherwood Corp. to Michael, Joya C. and Michael E. Marshall, $212,500.
Crooked Tree Lane, 8567-Jordan Ryan Serbin and Chelsea Nicole Corizzo to Kimberly D. Staudt and Benjamin David Hume, $415,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 3507, No. B002-D. Square Realty Corp. to Thelma Iheanyichukwu, $225,000.
Style Ave., 3368-Janakray Patel to Milagros and Melido Castillo, $170,000.
Patapsco Rd., 5-Reese Properties Corp. to Adrian Benjamin and Sarah Jean Eckroth, $269,000.
Marianna Dr., 450-NVR Inc. to Sarah Yousaf and Terrance Walker, $448,420.
Millshire Dr., 584-Robert T. Blizzard to Jessica D. Allen, $232,000.
Overcup Ct., 342-Vishal Parashar and Poornima Sharma to Craig and Celia Van Lenten, $685,000.
Wheatfield Dr., 1008-Daniel J. Rossell to Joyce A. and Jessica Amber Kitlas, $497,500.
Aspen Grove Ct., 8704, No. 8704-Bernadette M. McDonnell Humphreys to Clay Sims, $250,000.
Briar Ridge Lane, 2536, No. 2536-Gauri Khanna Bayoumi to John M. Campbell, $275,000.
Commissary Cir., 2145-Tiffany Kolsrud to Tarell D. Sangster, $265,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2834-Classic Group Corp. to Cathleen A. Buckman, $455,739.
Fresh Water Way, 2730-Anthony L. Gentile to Jae Keala A. Montemayor, $299,900.
Greencrest Lane, 549-Jeffrey Rowletr to Jonathan F. Taylor and Mary Ellen Wood, $260,000.
Imperial Sq., 526-Jennifer Lee Sheppard to Matthew J. Yeager, $198,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8728-Rajesh Sivaramakrishnan and Bahara Corp. to Oleksandr S. and Lisa W. Kyrienko, $380,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 380-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David Austin, $276,000.
Seneca Dr., 797-William R. and Michelle A. Hensley to Sean M. and Heather G. Ricardi, $625,000.
Sweet Flag Ct., 3111-NVR Inc. to Bertram H. and Barbara S. Rosen, $788,575.
Wandering Fox Trail, 8605, No. 308-Thelma M. Smith to Elwood Earl and Bonnie Hartley Watkins, $239,900.
Wintergreen Ct., 8611-Susan H. and Jan K. Kowalewski to Carol Sutton, $310,000.
Chalk Point Rd., 5151-Brian M. McConville to Patrick V. and Renee M. Power, $295,000.
Apple Jack Ct., 4003-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Israel A. Contreras Mendez, $285,000.
Bodkin Ave., 8165-Skippy International Inc. to Thomas R. and Heidi Lynn Krenzke, $635,000.
Cape Splitt Harbour, 1016-Joseph R. and Amy E. Danahy to Michael J. Norman Jr., $247,500.
Cloverhill Rd., 111-Andrew W. and April A. Iman to Jack P. and Geraldine L. Amrose, $203,000.
Dales Way Dr., 134-Timothy E. and Tracey E. Jessilonis to Keith E. and Robyn C. Watkins, $510,000.
Dorshire Ct., 3627-James D. and Cheryl L. Mildenberger to Andrew S. Mildenberger, $235,000.
Gatewood Ct., 7735-Betsy Weaver and estate of Shirley J. Wilson to George Jay Sechler, $255,000.
Hadfield Ct., 8021-Raymond B. and Laura M. Quinn to Alfredo R. Reyes and Nicole Coppola, $247,000.
Jersey Bronze Way, 578-Farmington Village LP to Michael Thomas and Nancy A. Jacob, $526,000.
Lee Dr., 7715-James E. and Jamie M. Windsor to Walter and Megan Powis, $316,000.
Main Ave., 8552-Lindsay B. Whittington Sakowski to Richard W. McCallum Jr., $199,900.
Meadow Rd., 222-Margaret A. Blake to Renee M. Keshishian, $200,000.
Oyster Bay Harbour, 860-Scott and Laura Nicolaisen to Kyle B. Melvin and Danielle Knoeppel, $235,000.
Rose Crown Cir., 2945-MP Green CHRS 10 Corp. to Richard Joseph and Amanda M. Arold, $329,000.
Scorton Harbour, 8671-Andrew Collin and Marissa Britt Small to Christopher E. Singleton, $229,000.
Sharon Dr., 201-Deborah L. Gerhardt to Michael E. and Roberta L. Thompson, $186,200.
Tower Bridge Dr., 8030-Andrew and Nicole Baldaue to Jonna Kirkpatrick, $293,000.
10th St., 991-Ravi and Heather Sookram to Mario Paz, $265,000.
Kathe Ct., 408-Saddlebrooke Development to Steven and Donna Ticknor, $899,763.
Chevron Rd., 1111-Brookwood Run Acquisitions Inc. to Sir Anthony and Athena Marie Stephenson, $540,000.
Gannon Ct., 8416-Michelle Turner to Wendy Neal, $500,000.
Heather Mist Dr., 7929-Robert L. and Neesha A. Horner to Ruth A. Harley, $238,900.
Jennel Ct., 8317-Anthony James and Rachel Ann Gonzales to Jared D. Whitechar and Jessica Biehl, $344,000.
New Cut Rd., 8315-U.S. Bank and Ows Reo Trust to Michael D. McKee Jr., Julia A. Keyser and Carol Whitham, $286,000.
Pine Springs Dr., 8530-Toll MD VII Partnership to Anton Garcia and Rodolfo Samson, $575,791.
Ridgely Loop, 8104-Ronnie and Lauren A. Padron to Mario J. Berninzoni and Kathleen E. Eyler, $495,000.
Starfire Way, 7804-Bayland Inc. to Kharty Jawara and Jenise Elaine Johnson, $531,290.
Willow Branch Way, 1511-Toll MD VII Partnership to Joseph T. and Rina H. Cook, $633,626.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 221-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Charles Lee Taylor Jr. and Stacey Lynn Morlan, $335,000.
Dunfer Hill Rd., 804-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Nathan and Mackenzie E. Minyard, $650,000.
Galley Ct., 522-James H. and Holly L. Ahrens to Jesse and Courtney Goodwin Masear, $625,000.
Laguna Cir., 273-James R. and Karen M. Sigafoose to Douglas E. Cochran, $349,000.
Mulard Ct., 40-C. Monica Heckrotte to Michael R. and Carroll W. Harden, $381,650.
Owens Way, 505-Matthew R. Hankey to Daniel and Jessie Morgan, $425,000.
Rio Lane, 1027-Eric G. Toumayan and Trini M. Rodriguez to John E. Barnes, $670,000.
Scrimshaw Way, 511-Craig B. and Kara M. Pittinger to Tommy Nguyen, $1.3 million.
Wiltshire Lane, 237-George Justus and Sandra Kay Erbe to Julie Ann Beecher and Patrick Michael Costigan, $1.32 million.
Lerch Dr., 4964-Robert S. and Linda K. Stronchecker to Sheila and Paul Mehsanko, $587,474.
Chatham Rd., 4001-Timothy R. and Kristin H. Evans to Richard E. and Melissa S. Whipkey, $670,000.
Folly Quarter Rd., 3782-John A. Galleazzi and Elizabeth A. Hennessey to Ganesh Shivaram and Deepa Ganesh Bhatt, $555,000.
High Point Rd., 4057-Michaels S. and Katherine E. Ficca to Jesse C. and Mi Jung Burgoon, $564,900.
Queensway Dr., 10419-Michael F. and Margaret K. Croxson to Jonathan R. and Beth R. Rutman, $1.1 million.
The Concord Ct., 2929-Sandra Jaso to Steven P. and Katie E. Martinelli, $745,000.
Forest Shade Trail, 6625-Kevin D. and Donna J. Marks to Chang Ku and Soon Ok Kang, $750,000.
Mystic Ocean Lane, 5920, No. A4-28-Michael P. Shealy to Nan Meng, $529,000.
Wolf Creek Ct., 6800-Olakunle P. Olaniyan to Qoot Alkubaizi and Mohammad Ali, $660,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9111, No. 6-David A. and Nadene A. Dixon to Lawrence K. and Kenneth L. Perko, $295,000.
Greco Garth, 9482-Leonard A. Lally to Richard R. and Regina Salas, $310,000.
Ivoryhand Pl., 7047-Janus Real Estate to Timothy P. and Blair L. McAndrew, $425,000.
Sealed Message Rd., 9246-Rodger E. and Lisa M. Farley to Cesar Enrique Escabi Morales and Rebecca Ines Fuentes Hernandez, $439,500.
Talisman Lane, 7126-Siddharth Gulhati to Claudia Carrillo Gutierrez and Jose Reynaldo Carrillo, $273,000.
Butler Ct., 5312-Tuan Minh Tran and Grace My Linh Tran to Martha Harrell, $380,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5184-Ricardo L. and Melony G. Fletcher to Alexis S. and Wynter Aja-Worthington, $446,000.
Flywheel Ct., 6039-Judy Grusso to Sean Patrick and Victoria Ann McDaid, $417,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5725, No. C-Caryl Allen Maxwell to Duwayne M. Wendt, $120,000.
Misty Arch Run, 6016-Zaw Rip Sumlut and Seng Hkawn Nsang to Laura E. and Joseph P. Grassi, $400,000.
Symphony Way, 10736, No. 208-Te Hsuan Louise Hsu to Edsel C. Jams, $290,000.
Dagny Way, 7720-Beazer Homes Corp. to Qais Khalaf and Enas Alsafar, $414,090.
John Galt Way, 7922-Beazer Homes Corp. to Michael and Gifty Ohenewaa Agyare, $399,990.
Magnolia Ave., 6934-Robert C. and Audrey Z. Hathaway to Jonathan Evan Cavey and Christine E. Kantner, $420,000.
Patuxent Oak Ct., 7739-Alana Rose Casanova to Philip J. Hill, Heather L. Richardson and James J. Hill, $286,500.
Stearman Ct., 5878-Joseph P. and Lisa M. Martinez to Charles Olaleye, $678,800.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7947-James C. Dipietro to Mark C. and Marie E. Alexander, $311,000.
Charles Crossing, 6010-NVR Inc. to Thomas J. and Nicole E. Colantuno, $529,250.
Hillsborough Rd., 8033-Jason A. and Tina T. Steinhardt to Anhua Duan and Jianli Zhao, $715,000.
Montgomery Rd., 5022-Jennifer and Eric Banwart to Amyna Husain and Arif Yusuf Ali, $460,000.
Orchard Ave., 2638-Dream Makers Property Solutions Corp. to Matthew Richard and Keri Sue Bright, $490,000.
Tyson Rd., 8202-Kevin and Elizabeth Geier to Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro, $495,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7670, No. 55-Won J. and Me Y. Kim to Matthew Austin and Mary Hartman, $394,000.
Players Way, 15157, No. 21-Ruth Novak and estate of Beatrice P. Casner to Brian Robert Smith, Lori Draper Smith and James Arthur Draper, $435,000.
Holly Marie Rd., 6403-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Ronald and Katherine Rivera, $440,000.
Setting Sun Way, 7457-Scott J. Fenton and Jeffrey David Nickerson to Lauren M. Baylor and Loren G. Bahr, $315,000.
Twilight Ct., 9516-Robert and Nicole Szabo to Ricky Patel, $437,905.
Cypress Way, 9926-Pulte Home Corp. to Edward Lee and Christina S. Sledge, $499,990.
Horsham Dr., 9678-Laura S. Darr to Justin M. and Gillian L. Rines, $335,000.