Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Boxwood Rd., 44-Enrique Garcia Teodardo and Flor Rojas Serrano to Madhu M. Datta, $265,000.

Cushing Ave., 18-P. Jane Collins and Richard A. Thick to Charles D. and Jennifer B. Koppels, $800,000.

Groh Lane, 134-Paul H. and Dawn R. Miller to David J. and Rachael M. Agee, $430,000.

Ironstone Ct., 20-Stacey C. Fitzgerald to Kathryn and Michael Meehan, $235,000.

Newport Ave., 3431-Justin W. and Emily E. Peake to Lynne and June Sherter Krevor, $330,000.

President St., 1205-Gerard J. and Melissa A. McEvoy to Lance Devlin and Jenny Anne Becker, $345,000.

Second St., 620-Midatlantic IRA Corp. and Timothy Michienzi to Vernon L. Sheen, $565,000.

Victor Pkwy., 217F-Charlene Dale Cantner Lyons to Deniz and Cenk Karatas, $140,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 633, No. H9-208-Keith R. Larson to Kathleen M. Reid, $260,000.

Boyds Cove Dr., 2906-David E. Alsquith and estate of Susan Elizabeth Delanvey to Gary L. Washington, $575,000.

Choptank Cove Ct., 552-Stanley R. and Judith G. Silberman to Joseph P. Walsh and Lynn S. Shannahan, $560,000.

Dewey Dr., 501-Meghan M. and Matthew D. Ullman to Mackenzie Cahill Young and Gregory Allen Bistany, $510,000.

Genessee St., 679-Alexander J. Hannon to Eric and Rebecca Crowder, $370,000.

Homewood Lane, 1322-Deborah B. Smith to Aaron L. Skipper and Jaime L. Espinosa, $544,400.

Manor Green Ct., 1828-Wendy Riekers to Brandon Chase and Ali Clark Matson, $650,000.

Prince George St., 215-Helen Ilene Marple to Andrew R. and Shanna Klump, $440,000.

Samuel Chase Way, 513-Charles C. and Lindsey Bauer to Aaron S. and Kathryn E. Burke, $401,000.

Southwater Point Dr., 2924-Madeleine Todd to Stacy and Ari Gejdenson, $726,700.

Wayward Dr., 630-Brian P. Ganz to Andre T. and Jody Teresa Taylor, $405,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Admirals Ct., 206-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Hector Jimenez, $418,490.

Bay Green Dr., 628-Mary E. Naylor to Ryan and Christine Collins, $604,900.

Clifton Ave., 333-Edward S. Hendricks Jr. and estate of Edward S. Hendricks to Gregory P. Adwell, $255,000.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 668, No. 4-4L-David Knell and estate of Matthew W. Knell to Nicholas P. Crivella, $168,300.

Manor Rd., 474-Jean K. Hall to Daniel Scott Smith, $340,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 833-Annette Nicole Sabatka to Matthew James and Megan Livas Mickler, $385,000.

Oakland Hills Ct., 613F-John R. and Harriet H. White to Terri L. Bennett, $140,000.

Rosslare Dr., 328-Timothy C. and Amy J. Kane to Anthony B. and Mollie J. Grantham, $548,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Olive Wood Lane, 734-Department of Veterans Affairs to Justina Duker, $235,000.

Washington Ave., 312-Amy D. Stanton to Katie Everhart and Jeffery Seale Jr., $276,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blossom Tree Ct., 439-Jeremy J. and Teri S. Randlett to Edward P. Wilson II, $117,000.

Enyart Way, 1515-Paul C. and Donna M. Haigley to Thomas Martin Futch and Nancy Fey Futch, $437,700.

Mountain Top Dr., 1030-Stephen M. and Lauren M. Conlon to Christopher Kyle and Sherilyn Paige Hemler, $360,000.

Secretariat Dr., 1618-Matthew and Alexis Cocciardi to Kathryn, Michael and Candice Armstrong, $250,000.

Winchester Rd. N., 1619-J. Robert and Carroll W. Bowser to David Clarke and Lori Anne Robertson, $725,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Cir., 1718-John E. Driscoll III to David F. and Violet M. Keffer, $166,000.

Bellow Ct., 2304-William Marr to Yanzhao Yang and Danyu Liao, $364,000.

Fendall Ct., 1615-Amber L. Comer to Rachelle and Victor Provost, $180,000.

Log Mill Pl., 1827-Brenda M. Richmond to Patrick Glemser, $287,500.

Needham Ct., 1226, No. 27F-Ronald B. and Adrienne Vogan to Donna L. Brueggeman, $210,000.

Reynolds St., 1718-E. Clarke and Elizabeth Shannon Ross to Luciano S. Gomes and Rachel A. Dombrowski, $500,000.

Trumbulls Ct., 1611-Jeffrey and Carrie M. Scheidt to Aaron S. and Kaitlyn Jenkins, $575,000.

Worrell Ct., 2626-Barbara Morris to Nicholas D. Lopez, $360,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Sawmill Lane, 560-Glenn A. Turner to Anne and Drew Denicoff, $870,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Riverwood Way, 1348-Smith Real Estate Investing Corp. to James B. Rippetoe and Deborah A. Wengert Rippetoe, $245,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Bradbury Ct., 2713-Michael B. Decker and Marilyn J. Ranch Decker to Michael P. and Heather M. Hollenbach, $769,900.

Spring Pond Ct., 2899-Michael W. and Lauren M.W. Gaches to Victor P. and Nicole C. Markuski, $699,999.

DEALE AREA

Robin Rd., 5775-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Lauren and Donald McMullen, $350,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bentley Rd., 1706-Jeffrey J. Harden to Jeffrey Hysell and Jennifer Dick, $238,000.

Colony Point Pl., 369-Michael J. and Maureen M. Dodd to Raja I. and Alice M. Hawit, $374,900.

Millstone Dr., 1709-Geoffrey Williams and Shannon L. Burke to Anthony Bollo, $160,000.

Ridgeville Rd., 1908-Gary D. and Debra G. Young to Kimbra L. Cutlip and Michael R. Broglie, $230,000.

Second Ave., 3708-Andrew J. and Elizabeth A. Trent to Timothy A. and Cheri A. Gavin, $350,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Basil Hall Lane, 2111-B.A. Williams Corp. to Leah Quaile and Christopher Seth Curran, $715,365.

Highland Farms Cir., 633-Brannan Henry and Kristin Leigh Knott to Richard Mark Curtis and Kristina Marie Meagher, $440,000.

Red Clover Rd., 1063-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Robert Lewis Ratcliffe III and Nicole Leigh Bohannon, $468,640.

Thistle Ct., 1743-Charles Michael and Susan Arapis Bright to Anthony M. and Irene J. Romero, $500,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Stillwater Rd., 630-Edward Schaefer to Gail S. Ennis, $1.6 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Brighton Pl., 879-Art Homes Corp. to James N. Kilonzo and Sarah W. Gitau, $329,000.

Christos Ct., 225-Anil Chopra and Madhu Sharma to Janet E. Ayala Martin, $189,000.

Crain Hwy. S., 7914-James Henry and Elizabeth Mary Hurd to Erich Welch, $249,000.

Glengary Garth, 257-Pride Homes Corp. to Kim Ellen and Michael Paul Taylor, $332,000.

Montfield Lane, 304-Michelle M. Smith to Ismael Ventura and Jose De Lapaz Ventura, $200,000.

Oak Lane SW, 216-Bah Capital Corp. to Jayda and David Houghtlin, $294,000.

Roosevelt Ave., 115-Sanjay V. Patel to Matthew Cubbage and Janis M. Dilonardo, $230,000.

Snowdon Lane, 732-Jacob C. and Danyell C. Warner to Michaela L. Downing and William K. Moon, $316,000.

Velvet Turf Ct., 203-Charles E. and Loretta J. Kelly to Donna and Garfield Clapperton, $408,000.

Winton Ave., 700-John O. and Amy J. Huber to Sophal Ham and Sin Ousa Som, $270,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Cork Rd., 370-Roger and Dale Maurice Weaver to Clyde and Velma Eldridge, $255,000.

Dorchester Rd., 140-Brian M. and Samantha L. Poe to Kari Andrews and Walters Liang, $284,250.

Genine Dr., 1007-Elvation Investments Inc. to Rachel Whitney Zell and Jericho Nathaniel Smith, $234,000.

Gunther Pl., 223-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Tobey L. Patterson, $314,601.

Holly Ridge Dr., 7538-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to William A. and Sunshine D. Blackwell, $389,309.

Howard Rd., 1335-Mortgage Planner Corp. to Christopher W. Allen, $232,000.

Northdale Rd., 147-Angela Vlakos to Angel Laren Ellenberger, $150,000.

Overhill Rd., 7737-Rebecca K. Stone to Matthew Joseph and Kristian Dawn Branco, $300,000.

Quarterpath Way, 615-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Elizabeth McPherson and Michael Weaver, $334,057.

Rain Water Way, 307, No. 302-Robert L. and Carolyn Marie Collins to Wendy I. Coates, $170,000.

Stane Rd., 1008-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Michael Anthony Housley, $175,000.

Timbercross Lane, 7660-Amy N. Schneider and John A. Dipaula to Shawndra R. Cannon, $303,000.

Yamhill Way, 7115-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Theodore Brent Jr. and Tawana Monique Sloane, $445,735.

HANOVER AREA

Compton Ct., 1771-Aung Oakkar to John and Rhonda Butler, $380,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 1715-Stoney R. Corp. to Jacqueline Worsley Burges, $349,990.

Ironwood Lane, 1002-George Dean Powell to Jeffrey Robinson, $376,000.

Nottoway Dr., 2107-Pulte Homes to Frank E. Walker and Cicely Williams, $538,000.

Post Rd., 7604-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dung Ngoc Pham, $132,500.

Viers Lane, 1406-Bryce C. and Stephanie D. Bennie to Davis Antonio Mirabal and Denisse Damaris Andaluz, $358,000.

JESSUP AREA

Marvin Lane, 2805-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to Umair A. Amhed, $362,772.

LAUREL AREA

Bitterwood Pl., 3410, No. H102-Team Sherwood Corp. to Michael, Joya C. and Michael E. Marshall, $212,500.

Crooked Tree Lane, 8567-Jordan Ryan Serbin and Chelsea Nicole Corizzo to Kimberly D. Staudt and Benjamin David Hume, $415,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3507, No. B002-D. Square Realty Corp. to Thelma Iheanyichukwu, $225,000.

Style Ave., 3368-Janakray Patel to Milagros and Melido Castillo, $170,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Patapsco Rd., 5-Reese Properties Corp. to Adrian Benjamin and Sarah Jean Eckroth, $269,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Marianna Dr., 450-NVR Inc. to Sarah Yousaf and Terrance Walker, $448,420.

Millshire Dr., 584-Robert T. Blizzard to Jessica D. Allen, $232,000.

Overcup Ct., 342-Vishal Parashar and Poornima Sharma to Craig and Celia Van Lenten, $685,000.

Wheatfield Dr., 1008-Daniel J. Rossell to Joyce A. and Jessica Amber Kitlas, $497,500.

ODENTON AREA

Aspen Grove Ct., 8704, No. 8704-Bernadette M. McDonnell Humphreys to Clay Sims, $250,000.

Briar Ridge Lane, 2536, No. 2536-Gauri Khanna Bayoumi to John M. Campbell, $275,000.

Commissary Cir., 2145-Tiffany Kolsrud to Tarell D. Sangster, $265,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2834-Classic Group Corp. to Cathleen A. Buckman, $455,739.

Fresh Water Way, 2730-Anthony L. Gentile to Jae Keala A. Montemayor, $299,900.

Greencrest Lane, 549-Jeffrey Rowletr to Jonathan F. Taylor and Mary Ellen Wood, $260,000.

Imperial Sq., 526-Jennifer Lee Sheppard to Matthew J. Yeager, $198,000.

Little Patuxent Ct., 8728-Rajesh Sivaramakrishnan and Bahara Corp. to Oleksandr S. and Lisa W. Kyrienko, $380,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 380-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David Austin, $276,000.

Seneca Dr., 797-William R. and Michelle A. Hensley to Sean M. and Heather G. Ricardi, $625,000.

Sweet Flag Ct., 3111-NVR Inc. to Bertram H. and Barbara S. Rosen, $788,575.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8605, No. 308-Thelma M. Smith to Elwood Earl and Bonnie Hartley Watkins, $239,900.

Wintergreen Ct., 8611-Susan H. and Jan K. Kowalewski to Carol Sutton, $310,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Chalk Point Rd., 5151-Brian M. McConville to Patrick V. and Renee M. Power, $295,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Jack Ct., 4003-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Israel A. Contreras Mendez, $285,000.

Bodkin Ave., 8165-Skippy International Inc. to Thomas R. and Heidi Lynn Krenzke, $635,000.

Cape Splitt Harbour, 1016-Joseph R. and Amy E. Danahy to Michael J. Norman Jr., $247,500.

Cloverhill Rd., 111-Andrew W. and April A. Iman to Jack P. and Geraldine L. Amrose, $203,000.

Dales Way Dr., 134-Timothy E. and Tracey E. Jessilonis to Keith E. and Robyn C. Watkins, $510,000.

Dorshire Ct., 3627-James D. and Cheryl L. Mildenberger to Andrew S. Mildenberger, $235,000.

Gatewood Ct., 7735-Betsy Weaver and estate of Shirley J. Wilson to George Jay Sechler, $255,000.

Hadfield Ct., 8021-Raymond B. and Laura M. Quinn to Alfredo R. Reyes and Nicole Coppola, $247,000.

Jersey Bronze Way, 578-Farmington Village LP to Michael Thomas and Nancy A. Jacob, $526,000.

Lee Dr., 7715-James E. and Jamie M. Windsor to Walter and Megan Powis, $316,000.

Main Ave., 8552-Lindsay B. Whittington Sakowski to Richard W. McCallum Jr., $199,900.

Meadow Rd., 222-Margaret A. Blake to Renee M. Keshishian, $200,000.

Oyster Bay Harbour, 860-Scott and Laura Nicolaisen to Kyle B. Melvin and Danielle Knoeppel, $235,000.

Rose Crown Cir., 2945-MP Green CHRS 10 Corp. to Richard Joseph and Amanda M. Arold, $329,000.

Scorton Harbour, 8671-Andrew Collin and Marissa Britt Small to Christopher E. Singleton, $229,000.

Sharon Dr., 201-Deborah L. Gerhardt to Michael E. and Roberta L. Thompson, $186,200.

Tower Bridge Dr., 8030-Andrew and Nicole Baldaue to Jonna Kirkpatrick, $293,000.

10th St., 991-Ravi and Heather Sookram to Mario Paz, $265,000.

RIVA AREA

Kathe Ct., 408-Saddlebrooke Development to Steven and Donna Ticknor, $899,763.

SEVERN AREA

Chevron Rd., 1111-Brookwood Run Acquisitions Inc. to Sir Anthony and Athena Marie Stephenson, $540,000.

Gannon Ct., 8416-Michelle Turner to Wendy Neal, $500,000.

Heather Mist Dr., 7929-Robert L. and Neesha A. Horner to Ruth A. Harley, $238,900.

Jennel Ct., 8317-Anthony James and Rachel Ann Gonzales to Jared D. Whitechar and Jessica Biehl, $344,000.

New Cut Rd., 8315-U.S. Bank and Ows Reo Trust to Michael D. McKee Jr., Julia A. Keyser and Carol Whitham, $286,000.

Pine Springs Dr., 8530-Toll MD VII Partnership to Anton Garcia and Rodolfo Samson, $575,791.

Ridgely Loop, 8104-Ronnie and Lauren A. Padron to Mario J. Berninzoni and Kathleen E. Eyler, $495,000.

Starfire Way, 7804-Bayland Inc. to Kharty Jawara and Jenise Elaine Johnson, $531,290.

Willow Branch Way, 1511-Toll MD VII Partnership to Joseph T. and Rina H. Cook, $633,626.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 221-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Charles Lee Taylor Jr. and Stacey Lynn Morlan, $335,000.

Dunfer Hill Rd., 804-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Nathan and Mackenzie E. Minyard, $650,000.

Galley Ct., 522-James H. and Holly L. Ahrens to Jesse and Courtney Goodwin Masear, $625,000.

Laguna Cir., 273-James R. and Karen M. Sigafoose to Douglas E. Cochran, $349,000.

Mulard Ct., 40-C. Monica Heckrotte to Michael R. and Carroll W. Harden, $381,650.

Owens Way, 505-Matthew R. Hankey to Daniel and Jessie Morgan, $425,000.

Rio Lane, 1027-Eric G. Toumayan and Trini M. Rodriguez to John E. Barnes, $670,000.

Scrimshaw Way, 511-Craig B. and Kara M. Pittinger to Tommy Nguyen, $1.3 million.

Wiltshire Lane, 237-George Justus and Sandra Kay Erbe to Julie Ann Beecher and Patrick Michael Costigan, $1.32 million.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Lerch Dr., 4964-Robert S. and Linda K. Stronchecker to Sheila and Paul Mehsanko, $587,474.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Chatham Rd., 4001-Timothy R. and Kristin H. Evans to Richard E. and Melissa S. Whipkey, $670,000.

Folly Quarter Rd., 3782-John A. Galleazzi and Elizabeth A. Hennessey to Ganesh Shivaram and Deepa Ganesh Bhatt, $555,000.

High Point Rd., 4057-Michaels S. and Katherine E. Ficca to Jesse C. and Mi Jung Burgoon, $564,900.

Queensway Dr., 10419-Michael F. and Margaret K. Croxson to Jonathan R. and Beth R. Rutman, $1.1 million.

The Concord Ct., 2929-Sandra Jaso to Steven P. and Katie E. Martinelli, $745,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Forest Shade Trail, 6625-Kevin D. and Donna J. Marks to Chang Ku and Soon Ok Kang, $750,000.

Mystic Ocean Lane, 5920, No. A4-28-Michael P. Shealy to Nan Meng, $529,000.

Wolf Creek Ct., 6800-Olakunle P. Olaniyan to Qoot Alkubaizi and Mohammad Ali, $660,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Carriage House Lane, 9111, No. 6-David A. and Nadene A. Dixon to Lawrence K. and Kenneth L. Perko, $295,000.

Greco Garth, 9482-Leonard A. Lally to Richard R. and Regina Salas, $310,000.

Ivoryhand Pl., 7047-Janus Real Estate to Timothy P. and Blair L. McAndrew, $425,000.

Sealed Message Rd., 9246-Rodger E. and Lisa M. Farley to Cesar Enrique Escabi Morales and Rebecca Ines Fuentes Hernandez, $439,500.

Talisman Lane, 7126-Siddharth Gulhati to Claudia Carrillo Gutierrez and Jose Reynaldo Carrillo, $273,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Butler Ct., 5312-Tuan Minh Tran and Grace My Linh Tran to Martha Harrell, $380,000.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5184-Ricardo L. and Melony G. Fletcher to Alexis S. and Wynter Aja-Worthington, $446,000.

Flywheel Ct., 6039-Judy Grusso to Sean Patrick and Victoria Ann McDaid, $417,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5725, No. C-Caryl Allen Maxwell to Duwayne M. Wendt, $120,000.

Misty Arch Run, 6016-Zaw Rip Sumlut and Seng Hkawn Nsang to Laura E. and Joseph P. Grassi, $400,000.

Symphony Way, 10736, No. 208-Te Hsuan Louise Hsu to Edsel C. Jams, $290,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Dagny Way, 7720-Beazer Homes Corp. to Qais Khalaf and Enas Alsafar, $414,090.

John Galt Way, 7922-Beazer Homes Corp. to Michael and Gifty Ohenewaa Agyare, $399,990.

Magnolia Ave., 6934-Robert C. and Audrey Z. Hathaway to Jonathan Evan Cavey and Christine E. Kantner, $420,000.

Patuxent Oak Ct., 7739-Alana Rose Casanova to Philip J. Hill, Heather L. Richardson and James J. Hill, $286,500.

Stearman Ct., 5878-Joseph P. and Lisa M. Martinez to Charles Olaleye, $678,800.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brightmeadow Ct., 7947-James C. Dipietro to Mark C. and Marie E. Alexander, $311,000.

Charles Crossing, 6010-NVR Inc. to Thomas J. and Nicole E. Colantuno, $529,250.

Hillsborough Rd., 8033-Jason A. and Tina T. Steinhardt to Anhua Duan and Jianli Zhao, $715,000.

Montgomery Rd., 5022-Jennifer and Eric Banwart to Amyna Husain and Arif Yusuf Ali, $460,000.

Orchard Ave., 2638-Dream Makers Property Solutions Corp. to Matthew Richard and Keri Sue Bright, $490,000.

Tyson Rd., 8202-Kevin and Elizabeth Geier to Lilliam E. Mendoza Toro, $495,000.

FULTON AREA

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7670, No. 55-Won J. and Me Y. Kim to Matthew Austin and Mary Hartman, $394,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Players Way, 15157, No. 21-Ruth Novak and estate of Beatrice P. Casner to Brian Robert Smith, Lori Draper Smith and James Arthur Draper, $435,000.

HANOVER AREA

Holly Marie Rd., 6403-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Ronald and Katherine Rivera, $440,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Setting Sun Way, 7457-Scott J. Fenton and Jeffrey David Nickerson to Lauren M. Baylor and Loren G. Bahr, $315,000.

Twilight Ct., 9516-Robert and Nicole Szabo to Ricky Patel, $437,905.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Cypress Way, 9926-Pulte Home Corp. to Edward Lee and Christina S. Sledge, $499,990.

Horsham Dr., 9678-Laura S. Darr to Justin M. and Gillian L. Rines, $335,000.