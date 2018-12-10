August Dr., 1150-Maureen C. O’Malley to Michael and Victoria Johnson, $399,900.
Breakwater Dr., 964-Dustie C. Horn to Kristina T. Voit, $299,900.
Dakota Pl., 2008, No. 5A-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to William L. Dermota, $365,000.
Harbour Village Ct., 7048, No. 1-Pueblo Community College Fundation to Thomas A. and Virginia M. Italiano, $340,000.
Janwall Ct., 19-David Bouchal to Shane C. Shannon, $254,000.
Linden Ave., 1345-David B. and Yvona P. St. Jean to Emmanouil Kakomanolis and Eleni Bozori, $479,000.
Newport Ave., 3445-George and Patricia Brown to Rachel N. Schei, $348,000.
Rockway Ave., 3500-Leon Theodore Williams and Terri Hatcher to Maureen L. Madera, $315,500.
Severn Ave., 312, No. E302-Barbara Lambird to Thomas and Terri R. Boddorff, $420,000.
Warren Dr., 704-Ryta M. Sermet and Ryta M. Ringrose to Roderick Stephen van Pelt and Nancy Shaw Hart, $1.23 million.
Astern Way, 930, No. 201-Andrew and Mark Steven Leinemann to Edward Joseph East, $380,000.
Conduit St., 118-Monica M. Hays to Conrad Christopher and Amy A. Ledoux, $599,900.
Durmont Ct., 2816-Neal Kenton and Susan Griffin Baker to Richard E. and Mary C. Robey, $645,000.
German St., 9-William C. Nalley and estate of Judith E. Fallon to Mary L. and John Fallon, $306,154.
Marquise Lane, 108-Brightview Development Corp. to Angela L. Gucwa, $689,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1972, No. 103-Rebecca M. and John Russell Joyner to Scott L. and Stanley A. Baker, $231,000.
Summer Village Dr., 111-Carolin B. Head to David A. Heller, Charles O. Heller and Susan E. Heller, $525,000.
Arundel Dr., 843-Underwood Group Corp. to David Snowden and Melissa Denise Hodges, $612,500.
Bay Green Dr., 1464-Michelle L. Gordon to Brian M. Schaus, $325,000.
Deep Creek Ave., 993-William M. and Mary H. Garner to Christopher M. and Kelly E. North, $522,000.
Knottwood Ct., 427-Caitlin S. and Matthew J. McGuire to Jesse C. and Jennifer M. Hill, $267,900.
Margaret Lane, 491-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Timothy S. and Tonya R. Foley, $420,000.
Mosswood Ct., 1176-Cory A. and Carrie L. Unkel to Daragh and Catherine Joyce, $306,500.
Palmwood Ct., 1191-Darlene Mallick and estate of Monna Gayle Clark to Jenna R. Marcus, $275,000.
Shore Rd., 122-Robert and Celia Clarke to Courtney L. and Bryan J. Carlson, $740,000.
Camrose Ave., 316-Barbara A. Luthold to James David Deibel, $175,000.
Orchard Ave., 223-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua M. Shapiro, $114,500.
Waverly Ave., 402-James S. Michalek and estate of Thomas S. Michalek to Brittany M. and Charles J. Green, $185,000.
Breezewood Ct., 1480-Mary Michael and John S. Melton to Eric E. Collazo, $320,000.
Foxwood Ct., 1446-Joseph M. Potak to Christopher and Ashley Healy, $280,000.
Pleasant Plains Rd., 1876-Ryan K. Kane to John Walter Jilek, $705,000.
Snow Goose Lane, 615-Fleet C. and Natalie Pullaro David to Kimberly Harrington, $390,000.
Aberdeen Dr., 2251-John A. Catsimanes to Auror Anastassiadis, $235,000.
Birdwood Ct., 1516-Mary Catherine Lenkan to Mary Beth and John Holly, $310,000.
Eton Way, 1559-James F. Kennedy and Cecilia Karen Brown to Christopher Daniel Gress, $400,000.
Fendall Ct., 1643-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joseph Janvier Marcotte, $141,250.
Happy Lane, 2051-Tarah Roston to Alyssa S. Brown, $184,500.
Lowell Ct., 1548-Elizabeth Frances to Teresa Bellotte, $201,000.
Notely Lane, 2208-Brad Allen Stevens to Rosemarie Meagher, $243,000.
Ridgely Ct., 1675-Robert and Alexandra Hill to Monique S. Hughey, $215,000.
Truro Rd., 1730-Christopher Michael and Kathleen Lydia Parks to David Victor Oaks and Melaina D. Haisfield, $475,000.
Yorktown Ct., 1671-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to Kyle P. and Carrie E. Smith, $298,000.
Echo Cove Dr., 648-Brian W. and Sandra L. Dlugonski to Matthew and Candice Tew, $400,000.
Teak Rd., 513-John T. and Jenna C. Litrynski to Andrew Medico and Alison Bailey, $720,000.
Cox Cove Ct., 1313-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Clarence Keith Brown, $180,000.
Stoney Point Way, 1447-Kimberly A. and James Edward Schwabline to Michael J. and Kimberly Taylor, $141,284.
Greenmeadow Lane, 3887-Stuart E. Williams and Marion B. Snyder to Brandon Keith Horn and Julie Anne Baker, $562,500.
Tanglewood Lane, 3700-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jennifer and David Holmes, $492,000.
Annapolis Ave., 919-Gary W. and Karen A. Karnes to Jack Edward and Ashley Marie Masters, $350,000.
Cardamon Dr., 132-Miriam A. O’Day to James D. and Rebekah J. McLean, $505,000.
Oakwood Rd., 137-Timothy A. Pfoutz to Christina Redman, $213,300.
Carbondale Way, 1003-Mary Beth and Racciatti Luciano to Stephen and Robyn Nesmith, $380,000.
Highland Farms Cir., 672-Karen Denise Bryant to Joshua Lockwood and Caroline Key, $435,000.
Red Clover Rd., 1074-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Gregory and Lisa Jameson Ryan, $483,890.
Travers Ct., 1409-Harley J. and Pamela A. Degraw to Michael J. and Melanie K. Mathesz, $651,500.
Elizabeth Lane, 546-Douglas W. Price to David Sarro Jr., and Amber Michelle Walker, $222,000.
Foxbay Lane, 121-Sandra M. Selig to Amrinder Singh Nanuan, $236,500.
Griffith Rd., 714-Department of Veterans Affairs to David J. Menjivar Alvarenga, $170,000.
Juneberry Way, 202, No. 3B-Kimberly A. Bankard to Gerlad and Leobella R. Peter, $155,000.
Newfield Rd., 525-Donald K. and Margaret D. Ziegler to Richard Vandergrift Powell III, $235,000.
Oakwood Village Ct., 268-Evelene B. Young to Marlene Tucker, $135,000.
Rose Ave., 405-Macim and Cristina Maria Blackford to Jennifer N. Cotto and Carlos L. Martinez, $230,000.
Tranton Rd., 607-Paul M. Dziwanowski to Michael S. McElroy, $233,700.
Wells Ave., 10-Michael and Eileen Brewis to George Thompson, $340,000.
Third Ave. SE, 104-Marian E. and Willard J. Johnson to Michaela M. Baker, $240,000.
Binsted Rd., 607-Andrew C. Knott to Kirk Hofmeister and Megan Shuster, $235,000.
Castle Harbour Way, 1121, No. 2D-Anna M. Berwind and Peter J. Sowa Sr. to William Tavman, $146,000.
Fable Ct., 6604-Jeffrey A. and Ronald S. Kagan to Keith A. Robinson, $219,000.
Glen Oak Ave. NE, 833-Paul B. Rojas to Samuel G. Antwi, $330,000.
Hickory Hollow Dr., 8123-Anthony J. and Caroline Braun to Victor and Jenny Cai Salum, $348,000.
Holly Ridge Dr., 7564-Calatlantic Group Inc. to John Dominick and Stacy Linette Brown, $469,533.
Hummingbird Dr., 7173-Department of Veterans Affairs to Carol and Chris Wojcik, $255,000.
Lansing Rd., 1716-Arvest Central Mortgage Co. to Hilda Guadalupe Solis and Jose Marlo Herclues, $158,000.
Oakdale Rd., 1417-Kathleen Edwards Bridgeman to William T. and Jacob William White, $280,000.
Quarterpath Way, 605-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Stacy Spivey and Michael Graham, $305,000.
Quarterpath Way, 619-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Shanna Avery, $333,000.
Robert Price Ct., 312-Stephen P. and Nicole Elizabeth Healy to Paul M. Dziwanowski Jr. and Sarah E. Goodman, $390,000.
Twin View, 1003-Tracey L. Berry to Michael J. Deno, $325,000.
Fourth St., 1032-Michele M. Curry to Cheryl L. Thomas, $399,900.
Elmcrest Rd., 7646-Michael Mathesz to Joseph A. and Sarah M. Parise, $445,000.
Gesna Dr., 1477-Mark O. and Lisa M. Evans to Agapito B. and Concepcion V. Herrera, $279,000.
Katla Ct., 1508-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Richard and Sarah Rayco Rosado, $518,198.
Nottoway Dr., 2127-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Steven Tyrone and Jennifer M. Hill, $566,834.
Rotherham Dr., 7714-Matthew S. and Diana L. Heinz to Mark Santiago and Shelli Roby Javate, $440,000.
Mill Crossing Ct., 251-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sterling and Brittany Lucas, $380,470.
Marvin Lane, 2807-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Diane M. Hawkins, $322,681.
Brock Bridge Rd., 357-Matthew J. and Jessica Dintrone to Yenny G. Leiva Pineda, $300,000.
Dameron S., 357-Flora B. and Kent D. Carlin to Lisu E. Arteaga and Fernando L. Colon Luna, $350,000.
Forests Edge Pl., 108-Purita and Ernest T. Arceo to Nicholas Carl Austin, $258,000.
Old Channel Rd., 3044-Donald Paul and Barbar Moran Flynn to Rebecca L. Eicher, $449,900.
Piney Woods Pl., 3529, No. 3-Morgan Forrest and Vietta M. Sandiford to Carl Mark Gail, $220,000.
Andover Rd., 710- to Joseph Anthony and Pok Su Nalezyty, $397,000.
Sudbury Rd., 428-Ellsworth J. and Katherine B. Welton to Chase and Amanda Reed, $290,000.
Braeburn Glen Ct., 309-Christopher R. Dyckman and Susan L. Scotto to Stephen J. and Sarah M. Bass, $649,000.
Conoy Ct., 745-Richard H. and Patricia Ann Meidenbauer to Lisa Marie Greco and Robet Rhodes Usher, $515,000.
Green Aspen Ct., 341-Mary Beth Henderson to Jason W. and Michelle R. McLaughlin, $545,000.
Marianna Dr., 458-NVR Inc. to Kristy Lee Snyder, $407,590.
Paddle Wheel Ct. E., 616-Luis E. Acosta Jr. to Ashley M. and Stephen A. Giler, $230,000.
Locust Ave., 7044-Holland Point Corp. to Erin Josendale, $89,000.
Cedar Elm Dr., 2645-Janna Rochelle Orons to William Pollock, $320,000.
Duke Lane, 1240-Maria Sasso to William J. Vanhagel and Tatyana Marie Sasso, $425,000.
Gatehouse Lane, 304E, No. 304E-Edwin Reyes Guzman to Michelle Choi, $165,660.
Hale St., 1435-Jacob T. and Rachel Powell to Mark and Susan Carr Dow, $460,000.
Killarney Terr., 2400-Elfredia Talley to Walter E. Bayer Jr., $385,990.
Mapleview Ct., 2708-Kay Marie Cassady Beyer and Kay M. Smith to Dynna C. McMullen, $285,000.
Odenton Rd., 1408-First Hand Land Corp. to Tiffany A. Hoffer, $330,000.
Spring Brook Way, 8737-Samantha A. and Kenneth A. Estill to Matthew D. Graham, $290,000.
Thornbrook Ct., 2742-Catherine G.S. and James R. Budd to Alexis Theodoros Lyritzis and Eleni Argyri, $330,000.
Warm Spring Way, 2470-Heather Mecone and Ronald E. Hustwit to Michael and Jillian Delaney, $306,000.
Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 301-Steven L. and Lesley R. Wills to Susan Lustbader, $250,000.
Hawk Channel Dr., 5209-James J. and Susan Gallagher to Tyler A. Welch and Alyssa M. Mattero, $308,000.
Apple Valley Dr., 8033-Christopher Wright to Nicholas William and Julie Lane Gray, $289,999.
Bright Star Path, 410-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Laureen E. Benjamin, $417,812.
Carolina Ave. S., 317-Edward A. Strong to Zachary Adcock, $280,000.
Deering Rd., 687, No. 4H-Helen S. and Wade H. Cain to Jeremy C. Plant, $182,000.
Elizabeth Rd., 7840-Kathryn E. Lapinski to Taylor Lynn Rey and Christopher Charles Blake, $275,000.
Forest Glen Dr., 8244-Utz Enterprises Inc. to Jessica Armstrong and Shawn Michael Reichenberg, $560,000.
George Rd., 60-Mark Bogosh to Scott Mitchell Hedges, $615,000.
Hillside Rd., 1217-Green Thumb Properties Corp. to Jeremiah B. and Casey L. Herr, $299,900.
Light Street Ave., 205-Baldwin Homes Inc. to Gregory J. Anderson and Kathryn M. Wright, $459,900.
Mallow Ct., 7803-Robert Travis and Stefanie Jenkins to Kyle E. McFarland, $365,000.
Merrymount Ct., 326-Lori L. Korczynski to Joyce M. Saia, $249,900.
Mountain Rd., 5116-Kathleen M. Dulay and Bertha G. Borek to Melissa and Timothy Bryant, $1.05 million.
Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8112-Bryan K. and Aliese A. Webb toMary Page Michel and Michael N., William K. and Patricia F. Morril, $1.45 million.
Rose Crown Cir., 2946-Charles Richter Jr. to Christopher A. Phillips, $340,000.
Seamore St., 8350-Ryan G. and Tammy L. Whipp to Steven R. Rigg and Brittani L. Kaufman, $560,000.
Shore Rd. W., 7728-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Travis Watson and Masoomeh Khamesian, $489,900.
Ullman Rd., 243-Christian Eugene D. Smith and Jacqueline M. Smith to Thomas and Nicole Newman, $349,900.
White Star Crossing, 8264-Timberlake Creekstone Village to Walter R. Worley and Livia C. Fiorio, $402,259.
205th St., 710-Fiorella C. Michelucci to Robert Dowdell and Dawn and John W. Quattlebaum Jr., $320,000.
Southview Dr., 504-Barbara A. and Philip C. Anderson to Charles A. Burns and Bridget McKay, $550,000.
Calvin Ct., 703-D.R. Horton Inc. to Leslie A. and Catrina D. Thames, $464,990.
Coatsbridge Ct., 8207-Christiana Trust to Lien Thi Bich Tran, $87,000.
Golden Eagle Lane, 8541-Mary E. Jordan to David T. and Emily A. Sherman, $324,900.
Hickory Leaf Rd., 7863-Michael H.T. and Velma Diane Brown to Reid and Samantha N. McMullin, $392,000.
Pumpkin Lane, 505-D.R. Horton Inc. to Denise E. and Tyrone Dorsey, $474,990.
Ridgely Loop, 8115-D.R. Horton Inc. to Paul D. and Diane S. Hood, $492,000.
Stone Castle Dr., 1917-David Charles Flaker to Duncan F. and Esperanza Barros, $312,000.
Tulip Poplar Ct., 8108-Toll VII to Pedro J. and Zenia P. Velazquez, $700,863.
Anne Ct., 8-Gregory C. Reynolds to Matthew and Deanna Sansbury, $440,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 325-Kathleen O’Shea Senecal to David and Paula L. Livingston, $582,000.
Dunfer Hill Rd., 806-Ameri-Star Homes Inc to Riley H. and Dilara L. Ledden, $624,723.
Green Forest Dr., 500-Anthony J. and Jennifer A. Quirino to Alexander K. and Kyra T. Schwab, $615,000.
Laurel Dr., 400-Eileen and Ronald L. Shapiro to Derek Glenn, Glenn R. and Mary D. Westlund, $340,000.
Marie Ave., 208-Karl and Lillian Wenz to Charles and Christine Eaton, $500,000.
North Rd., 1303-Norma M. Johnson and Charles A. Willis to Charles O. Schindler, $348,000.
Park Rd., 608-Stephen and Jodi Matters to James H. and Ilona R. Phillips and John L. and Michelle L. Finlayson, $395,000.
Riverview Rd., 7-William F. Gassaway to James M. and Jennifer L. Augustine, $944,500.
Chestnut St., 4912-Superior Real Estate Investments Inc. to Ruben A. Lopez, $299,900.
Coventry Court Dr., 3402-Catoctin Homes Inc. to Quing Feng Lin and Yuming Chen, $700,000.
Joey Dr., 9313-Richard E. and Sharon E. Bush to Brian C. and Cynthia Waterman, $485,000.
Maplewood Dr., 10072-Andrew R. Taylor to James and Stacey Kormetis, $460,000.
Ramblewood Rd., 2905-Chang W. Lee to Luis Alejandro Catarineau and Maria Marcela Montenergro, $420,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 13224-Brian M. and Allura L. Slater to Eric Pelham Coleman, $575,000.
Gaithers Chance Dr., 5046-MB Gaithers Chance Corp. to Robert Walter and June Gordon Sans, $525,000.
Pouring Glories Way, 6001, No. A4-17-Sai Chivukula and Suvarna Nadendia to Sang Hyun and Jeong Ja Park, $408,000.
Black Star Cir., 8507-Matthew A. and Amber Yoder to Mireille and Charles J. Turner, $306,000.
Happy Heart Lane, 6878-Alvin M. and Diane G. Liebeskind to Kevin M. Daniels and Jenny L. Afkinisch, $320,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5348-James Dixon and Loretta A. Donahue Dixon to Andrew C. English, $392,500.
Second Morning Ct., 6707-Roger Raynor to Vijay Singh, $234,900.
Tamar Dr., 5901, No. 4-Terry L. and Kicha C. Mcbee to Mirtala Quintero De Ramos, $118,500.
Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. A1-CitiMortgage Inc. to Ramachandram and Vijayalakshmi Badugu and Karuna SD and Shvalingam Vanam, $95,000.
Castle Moor Dr., 4998-George C. Skanadlis to Mark Edward and June Erwin Reynolds, $510,000.
Chell Rd., 6422-Posmer Corp. to Ahmed E. Huq and Waheeda Hye, $503,517.
Fallriver Row Ct., 5419-Katherine E. Mahaney to Cai Chen, $168,500.
Gold Needle Way, 11931-Jules and Tressa Silberberg to Carson F. and Rinata S. Tanks, $470,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5126-Cynthia T. Allen to Heryl J. Confer, $380,000.
Wyndham Cir., 5837, No. 302-Paula Dofat to Jessie and Brian Thackston, $250,000.
Edmunds Way, 7816-Neeraj N. and Nalini D. Harry to Tatiana Kravtsova and Brandon Purdy, $340,000.
John Galt Way, 7926-Beazer Homes Corp. to Ji S. and Sarah Kim, $397,000.
Maidstone Pl., 7227, No. 204-Douglas John Yachera to Amanda Wade and Andrew Willingham, $315,000.
Quidditch Lane, 7900-Beazer Homes Corp. to Luis R. Medina, $512,129.
Autumn Harvest, 8504-Bernard J. and Dolores A. Stangle to Hannah Sonia and Ryan Scott Kaufman, $510,000.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7973-Denise E. Gardner to Steven Scott and Debra Delapp Gordon, $275,000.
Charles Crossing, 6016-NVR Inc. to Harish C. and Neelam Kataria, $544,250.
Hogg Ct., 4114-Tracy D. and Nagela L. McCoruqadale to Ayodeji Oke and Safrat Oke Owo, $675,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8385, No. G-Geoffrey W. Bennett to Emily Shane King, $205,000.
Pine Run Ct., 8538-Ilag One Corp. to Patrick C. and Melissa Lepine Murray, $325,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2427-Pulte Home Co. to Vijay Rajesh Ammanamanchi and Prabharanjani Madduri, $868,488.
Sharp Rd., 3646-Kirk E. and Leanne R. Olsan to Berendena Irene Monsma Vander Tuig and Ryan Patrick Powers, $615,000.
Mill River Ct., 6231-Jermel and Monifa Miller to Richard McClain, $509,900.
Aspenwood Way, 8178-Justin A. Ngayan to Matthew Louis and Amber Lynn Schley, $268,000.
Calm Sunset, 7203-Bhaskar Ghanta and Anuradha Lingam to Poomin and Megumi Nagura Pitaltigul, $339,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9131, No. 202-Margaret M. O’Toole Lualdi and Maureen Jean O’Toole to Sara R. Melton, $205,500.
Skyrock Ct., 8954-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Pasha D. Burns, $300,000.
Arden Ct., 11614-Stuart W. and Laura G. Simms to Shanique Racquel Palmer, $721,000.
Deep Water Lane, 8800-Craig A. and Valerie J. Smith to Bob Sajeev Prince George and Puspha Cheriyan, $712,500.
Heatherwold Dr., 8487-Steven J. and Cheryl L. Montgomery to James William and Cici Zhang Greene, $675,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8435, No. 81-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Eunice Chu, $380,000.
Laurel Rd. N., 9025, No. E-Jeffrey S. Shumaker to Yong Li and Shubing Liu, $111,000.
Queens Guard Ct., 9532-Herman Henry and Sonyae Nicolas to Norma Molena and Leticia Del Carmen Molina, $386,900.
Timber Oak Lane, 8719-Eyoanwan E. and Kenny Lawal to Tafaya S. Ransom, $435,000.
Wynfield Rd., 2750-Home Revolution Corp. to Anthony Tolomeo and Kelsey Wohlam, $699,999.
Chambers Ct., 11155, No. K-Mary L. Rigg to Albert Tucci, $312,000.