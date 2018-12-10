Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1150-Maureen C. O’Malley to Michael and Victoria Johnson, $399,900.

Breakwater Dr., 964-Dustie C. Horn to Kristina T. Voit, $299,900.

Dakota Pl., 2008, No. 5A-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to William L. Dermota, $365,000.

Harbour Village Ct., 7048, No. 1-Pueblo Community College Fundation to Thomas A. and Virginia M. Italiano, $340,000.

Janwall Ct., 19-David Bouchal to Shane C. Shannon, $254,000.

Linden Ave., 1345-David B. and Yvona P. St. Jean to Emmanouil Kakomanolis and Eleni Bozori, $479,000.

Newport Ave., 3445-George and Patricia Brown to Rachel N. Schei, $348,000.

Rockway Ave., 3500-Leon Theodore Williams and Terri Hatcher to Maureen L. Madera, $315,500.

Severn Ave., 312, No. E302-Barbara Lambird to Thomas and Terri R. Boddorff, $420,000.

Warren Dr., 704-Ryta M. Sermet and Ryta M. Ringrose to Roderick Stephen van Pelt and Nancy Shaw Hart, $1.23 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Astern Way, 930, No. 201-Andrew and Mark Steven Leinemann to Edward Joseph East, $380,000.

Conduit St., 118-Monica M. Hays to Conrad Christopher and Amy A. Ledoux, $599,900.

Durmont Ct., 2816-Neal Kenton and Susan Griffin Baker to Richard E. and Mary C. Robey, $645,000.

German St., 9-William C. Nalley and estate of Judith E. Fallon to Mary L. and John Fallon, $306,154.

Marquise Lane, 108-Brightview Development Corp. to Angela L. Gucwa, $689,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1972, No. 103-Rebecca M. and John Russell Joyner to Scott L. and Stanley A. Baker, $231,000.

Summer Village Dr., 111-Carolin B. Head to David A. Heller, Charles O. Heller and Susan E. Heller, $525,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Arundel Dr., 843-Underwood Group Corp. to David Snowden and Melissa Denise Hodges, $612,500.

Bay Green Dr., 1464-Michelle L. Gordon to Brian M. Schaus, $325,000.

Deep Creek Ave., 993-William M. and Mary H. Garner to Christopher M. and Kelly E. North, $522,000.

Knottwood Ct., 427-Caitlin S. and Matthew J. McGuire to Jesse C. and Jennifer M. Hill, $267,900.

Margaret Lane, 491-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Timothy S. and Tonya R. Foley, $420,000.

Mosswood Ct., 1176-Cory A. and Carrie L. Unkel to Daragh and Catherine Joyce, $306,500.

Palmwood Ct., 1191-Darlene Mallick and estate of Monna Gayle Clark to Jenna R. Marcus, $275,000.

Shore Rd., 122-Robert and Celia Clarke to Courtney L. and Bryan J. Carlson, $740,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Camrose Ave., 316-Barbara A. Luthold to James David Deibel, $175,000.

Orchard Ave., 223-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua M. Shapiro, $114,500.

Waverly Ave., 402-James S. Michalek and estate of Thomas S. Michalek to Brittany M. and Charles J. Green, $185,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Breezewood Ct., 1480-Mary Michael and John S. Melton to Eric E. Collazo, $320,000.

Foxwood Ct., 1446-Joseph M. Potak to Christopher and Ashley Healy, $280,000.

Pleasant Plains Rd., 1876-Ryan K. Kane to John Walter Jilek, $705,000.

Snow Goose Lane, 615-Fleet C. and Natalie Pullaro David to Kimberly Harrington, $390,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Dr., 2251-John A. Catsimanes to Auror Anastassiadis, $235,000.

Birdwood Ct., 1516-Mary Catherine Lenkan to Mary Beth and John Holly, $310,000.

Eton Way, 1559-James F. Kennedy and Cecilia Karen Brown to Christopher Daniel Gress, $400,000.

Fendall Ct., 1643-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joseph Janvier Marcotte, $141,250.

Happy Lane, 2051-Tarah Roston to Alyssa S. Brown, $184,500.

Lowell Ct., 1548-Elizabeth Frances to Teresa Bellotte, $201,000.

Notely Lane, 2208-Brad Allen Stevens to Rosemarie Meagher, $243,000.

Ridgely Ct., 1675-Robert and Alexandra Hill to Monique S. Hughey, $215,000.

Truro Rd., 1730-Christopher Michael and Kathleen Lydia Parks to David Victor Oaks and Melaina D. Haisfield, $475,000.

Yorktown Ct., 1671-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to Kyle P. and Carrie E. Smith, $298,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Echo Cove Dr., 648-Brian W. and Sandra L. Dlugonski to Matthew and Candice Tew, $400,000.

Teak Rd., 513-John T. and Jenna C. Litrynski to Andrew Medico and Alison Bailey, $720,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cox Cove Ct., 1313-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Clarence Keith Brown, $180,000.

Stoney Point Way, 1447-Kimberly A. and James Edward Schwabline to Michael J. and Kimberly Taylor, $141,284.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Greenmeadow Lane, 3887-Stuart E. Williams and Marion B. Snyder to Brandon Keith Horn and Julie Anne Baker, $562,500.

Tanglewood Lane, 3700-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jennifer and David Holmes, $492,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Annapolis Ave., 919-Gary W. and Karen A. Karnes to Jack Edward and Ashley Marie Masters, $350,000.

Cardamon Dr., 132-Miriam A. O’Day to James D. and Rebekah J. McLean, $505,000.

Oakwood Rd., 137-Timothy A. Pfoutz to Christina Redman, $213,300.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1003-Mary Beth and Racciatti Luciano to Stephen and Robyn Nesmith, $380,000.

Highland Farms Cir., 672-Karen Denise Bryant to Joshua Lockwood and Caroline Key, $435,000.

Red Clover Rd., 1074-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Gregory and Lisa Jameson Ryan, $483,890.

Travers Ct., 1409-Harley J. and Pamela A. Degraw to Michael J. and Melanie K. Mathesz, $651,500.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Elizabeth Lane, 546-Douglas W. Price to David Sarro Jr., and Amber Michelle Walker, $222,000.

Foxbay Lane, 121-Sandra M. Selig to Amrinder Singh Nanuan, $236,500.

Griffith Rd., 714-Department of Veterans Affairs to David J. Menjivar Alvarenga, $170,000.

Juneberry Way, 202, No. 3B-Kimberly A. Bankard to Gerlad and Leobella R. Peter, $155,000.

Newfield Rd., 525-Donald K. and Margaret D. Ziegler to Richard Vandergrift Powell III, $235,000.

Oakwood Village Ct., 268-Evelene B. Young to Marlene Tucker, $135,000.

Rose Ave., 405-Macim and Cristina Maria Blackford to Jennifer N. Cotto and Carlos L. Martinez, $230,000.

Tranton Rd., 607-Paul M. Dziwanowski to Michael S. McElroy, $233,700.

Wells Ave., 10-Michael and Eileen Brewis to George Thompson, $340,000.

Third Ave. SE, 104-Marian E. and Willard J. Johnson to Michaela M. Baker, $240,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Binsted Rd., 607-Andrew C. Knott to Kirk Hofmeister and Megan Shuster, $235,000.

Castle Harbour Way, 1121, No. 2D-Anna M. Berwind and Peter J. Sowa Sr. to William Tavman, $146,000.

Fable Ct., 6604-Jeffrey A. and Ronald S. Kagan to Keith A. Robinson, $219,000.

Glen Oak Ave. NE, 833-Paul B. Rojas to Samuel G. Antwi, $330,000.

Hickory Hollow Dr., 8123-Anthony J. and Caroline Braun to Victor and Jenny Cai Salum, $348,000.

Holly Ridge Dr., 7564-Calatlantic Group Inc. to John Dominick and Stacy Linette Brown, $469,533.

Hummingbird Dr., 7173-Department of Veterans Affairs to Carol and Chris Wojcik, $255,000.

Lansing Rd., 1716-Arvest Central Mortgage Co. to Hilda Guadalupe Solis and Jose Marlo Herclues, $158,000.

Oakdale Rd., 1417-Kathleen Edwards Bridgeman to William T. and Jacob William White, $280,000.

Quarterpath Way, 605-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Stacy Spivey and Michael Graham, $305,000.

Quarterpath Way, 619-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Shanna Avery, $333,000.

Robert Price Ct., 312-Stephen P. and Nicole Elizabeth Healy to Paul M. Dziwanowski Jr. and Sarah E. Goodman, $390,000.

Twin View, 1003-Tracey L. Berry to Michael J. Deno, $325,000.

Fourth St., 1032-Michele M. Curry to Cheryl L. Thomas, $399,900.

HANOVER AREA

Elmcrest Rd., 7646-Michael Mathesz to Joseph A. and Sarah M. Parise, $445,000.

Gesna Dr., 1477-Mark O. and Lisa M. Evans to Agapito B. and Concepcion V. Herrera, $279,000.

Katla Ct., 1508-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Richard and Sarah Rayco Rosado, $518,198.

Nottoway Dr., 2127-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Steven Tyrone and Jennifer M. Hill, $566,834.

Rotherham Dr., 7714-Matthew S. and Diana L. Heinz to Mark Santiago and Shelli Roby Javate, $440,000.

HARMANS AREA

Mill Crossing Ct., 251-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sterling and Brittany Lucas, $380,470.

JESSUP AREA

Marvin Lane, 2807-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Diane M. Hawkins, $322,681.

LAUREL AREA

Brock Bridge Rd., 357-Matthew J. and Jessica Dintrone to Yenny G. Leiva Pineda, $300,000.

Dameron S., 357-Flora B. and Kent D. Carlin to Lisu E. Arteaga and Fernando L. Colon Luna, $350,000.

Forests Edge Pl., 108-Purita and Ernest T. Arceo to Nicholas Carl Austin, $258,000.

Old Channel Rd., 3044-Donald Paul and Barbar Moran Flynn to Rebecca L. Eicher, $449,900.

Piney Woods Pl., 3529, No. 3-Morgan Forrest and Vietta M. Sandiford to Carl Mark Gail, $220,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Andover Rd., 710- to Joseph Anthony and Pok Su Nalezyty, $397,000.

Sudbury Rd., 428-Ellsworth J. and Katherine B. Welton to Chase and Amanda Reed, $290,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Braeburn Glen Ct., 309-Christopher R. Dyckman and Susan L. Scotto to Stephen J. and Sarah M. Bass, $649,000.

Conoy Ct., 745-Richard H. and Patricia Ann Meidenbauer to Lisa Marie Greco and Robet Rhodes Usher, $515,000.

Green Aspen Ct., 341-Mary Beth Henderson to Jason W. and Michelle R. McLaughlin, $545,000.

Marianna Dr., 458-NVR Inc. to Kristy Lee Snyder, $407,590.

Paddle Wheel Ct. E., 616-Luis E. Acosta Jr. to Ashley M. and Stephen A. Giler, $230,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Locust Ave., 7044-Holland Point Corp. to Erin Josendale, $89,000.

ODENTON AREA

Cedar Elm Dr., 2645-Janna Rochelle Orons to William Pollock, $320,000.

Duke Lane, 1240-Maria Sasso to William J. Vanhagel and Tatyana Marie Sasso, $425,000.

Gatehouse Lane, 304E, No. 304E-Edwin Reyes Guzman to Michelle Choi, $165,660.

Hale St., 1435-Jacob T. and Rachel Powell to Mark and Susan Carr Dow, $460,000.

Killarney Terr., 2400-Elfredia Talley to Walter E. Bayer Jr., $385,990.

Mapleview Ct., 2708-Kay Marie Cassady Beyer and Kay M. Smith to Dynna C. McMullen, $285,000.

Odenton Rd., 1408-First Hand Land Corp. to Tiffany A. Hoffer, $330,000.

Spring Brook Way, 8737-Samantha A. and Kenneth A. Estill to Matthew D. Graham, $290,000.

Thornbrook Ct., 2742-Catherine G.S. and James R. Budd to Alexis Theodoros Lyritzis and Eleni Argyri, $330,000.

Warm Spring Way, 2470-Heather Mecone and Ronald E. Hustwit to Michael and Jillian Delaney, $306,000.

Wintergreen Ct., 8611, No. 301-Steven L. and Lesley R. Wills to Susan Lustbader, $250,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Hawk Channel Dr., 5209-James J. and Susan Gallagher to Tyler A. Welch and Alyssa M. Mattero, $308,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Valley Dr., 8033-Christopher Wright to Nicholas William and Julie Lane Gray, $289,999.

Bright Star Path, 410-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Laureen E. Benjamin, $417,812.

Carolina Ave. S., 317-Edward A. Strong to Zachary Adcock, $280,000.

Deering Rd., 687, No. 4H-Helen S. and Wade H. Cain to Jeremy C. Plant, $182,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 7840-Kathryn E. Lapinski to Taylor Lynn Rey and Christopher Charles Blake, $275,000.

Forest Glen Dr., 8244-Utz Enterprises Inc. to Jessica Armstrong and Shawn Michael Reichenberg, $560,000.

George Rd., 60-Mark Bogosh to Scott Mitchell Hedges, $615,000.

Hillside Rd., 1217-Green Thumb Properties Corp. to Jeremiah B. and Casey L. Herr, $299,900.

Light Street Ave., 205-Baldwin Homes Inc. to Gregory J. Anderson and Kathryn M. Wright, $459,900.

Mallow Ct., 7803-Robert Travis and Stefanie Jenkins to Kyle E. McFarland, $365,000.

Merrymount Ct., 326-Lori L. Korczynski to Joyce M. Saia, $249,900.

Mountain Rd., 5116-Kathleen M. Dulay and Bertha G. Borek to Melissa and Timothy Bryant, $1.05 million.

Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8112-Bryan K. and Aliese A. Webb toMary Page Michel and Michael N., William K. and Patricia F. Morril, $1.45 million.

Rose Crown Cir., 2946-Charles Richter Jr. to Christopher A. Phillips, $340,000.

Seamore St., 8350-Ryan G. and Tammy L. Whipp to Steven R. Rigg and Brittani L. Kaufman, $560,000.

Shore Rd. W., 7728-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Travis Watson and Masoomeh Khamesian, $489,900.

Ullman Rd., 243-Christian Eugene D. Smith and Jacqueline M. Smith to Thomas and Nicole Newman, $349,900.

White Star Crossing, 8264-Timberlake Creekstone Village to Walter R. Worley and Livia C. Fiorio, $402,259.

205th St., 710-Fiorella C. Michelucci to Robert Dowdell and Dawn and John W. Quattlebaum Jr., $320,000.

RIVA AREA

Southview Dr., 504-Barbara A. and Philip C. Anderson to Charles A. Burns and Bridget McKay, $550,000.

SEVERN AREA

Calvin Ct., 703-D.R. Horton Inc. to Leslie A. and Catrina D. Thames, $464,990.

Coatsbridge Ct., 8207-Christiana Trust to Lien Thi Bich Tran, $87,000.

Golden Eagle Lane, 8541-Mary E. Jordan to David T. and Emily A. Sherman, $324,900.

Hickory Leaf Rd., 7863-Michael H.T. and Velma Diane Brown to Reid and Samantha N. McMullin, $392,000.

Pumpkin Lane, 505-D.R. Horton Inc. to Denise E. and Tyrone Dorsey, $474,990.

Ridgely Loop, 8115-D.R. Horton Inc. to Paul D. and Diane S. Hood, $492,000.

Stone Castle Dr., 1917-David Charles Flaker to Duncan F. and Esperanza Barros, $312,000.

Tulip Poplar Ct., 8108-Toll VII to Pedro J. and Zenia P. Velazquez, $700,863.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Anne Ct., 8-Gregory C. Reynolds to Matthew and Deanna Sansbury, $440,000.

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 325-Kathleen O’Shea Senecal to David and Paula L. Livingston, $582,000.

Dunfer Hill Rd., 806-Ameri-Star Homes Inc to Riley H. and Dilara L. Ledden, $624,723.

Green Forest Dr., 500-Anthony J. and Jennifer A. Quirino to Alexander K. and Kyra T. Schwab, $615,000.

Laurel Dr., 400-Eileen and Ronald L. Shapiro to Derek Glenn, Glenn R. and Mary D. Westlund, $340,000.

Marie Ave., 208-Karl and Lillian Wenz to Charles and Christine Eaton, $500,000.

North Rd., 1303-Norma M. Johnson and Charles A. Willis to Charles O. Schindler, $348,000.

Park Rd., 608-Stephen and Jodi Matters to James H. and Ilona R. Phillips and John L. and Michelle L. Finlayson, $395,000.

Riverview Rd., 7-William F. Gassaway to James M. and Jennifer L. Augustine, $944,500.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chestnut St., 4912-Superior Real Estate Investments Inc. to Ruben A. Lopez, $299,900.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Coventry Court Dr., 3402-Catoctin Homes Inc. to Quing Feng Lin and Yuming Chen, $700,000.

Joey Dr., 9313-Richard E. and Sharon E. Bush to Brian C. and Cynthia Waterman, $485,000.

Maplewood Dr., 10072-Andrew R. Taylor to James and Stacey Kormetis, $460,000.

Ramblewood Rd., 2905-Chang W. Lee to Luis Alejandro Catarineau and Maria Marcela Montenergro, $420,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 13224-Brian M. and Allura L. Slater to Eric Pelham Coleman, $575,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Gaithers Chance Dr., 5046-MB Gaithers Chance Corp. to Robert Walter and June Gordon Sans, $525,000.

Pouring Glories Way, 6001, No. A4-17-Sai Chivukula and Suvarna Nadendia to Sang Hyun and Jeong Ja Park, $408,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Black Star Cir., 8507-Matthew A. and Amber Yoder to Mireille and Charles J. Turner, $306,000.

Happy Heart Lane, 6878-Alvin M. and Diane G. Liebeskind to Kevin M. Daniels and Jenny L. Afkinisch, $320,000.

Lightning View Rd., 5348-James Dixon and Loretta A. Donahue Dixon to Andrew C. English, $392,500.

Second Morning Ct., 6707-Roger Raynor to Vijay Singh, $234,900.

Tamar Dr., 5901, No. 4-Terry L. and Kicha C. Mcbee to Mirtala Quintero De Ramos, $118,500.

Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. A1-CitiMortgage Inc. to Ramachandram and Vijayalakshmi Badugu and Karuna SD and Shvalingam Vanam, $95,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Castle Moor Dr., 4998-George C. Skanadlis to Mark Edward and June Erwin Reynolds, $510,000.

Chell Rd., 6422-Posmer Corp. to Ahmed E. Huq and Waheeda Hye, $503,517.

Fallriver Row Ct., 5419-Katherine E. Mahaney to Cai Chen, $168,500.

Gold Needle Way, 11931-Jules and Tressa Silberberg to Carson F. and Rinata S. Tanks, $470,000.

Hesperus Dr., 5126-Cynthia T. Allen to Heryl J. Confer, $380,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5837, No. 302-Paula Dofat to Jessie and Brian Thackston, $250,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Edmunds Way, 7816-Neeraj N. and Nalini D. Harry to Tatiana Kravtsova and Brandon Purdy, $340,000.

John Galt Way, 7926-Beazer Homes Corp. to Ji S. and Sarah Kim, $397,000.

Maidstone Pl., 7227, No. 204-Douglas John Yachera to Amanda Wade and Andrew Willingham, $315,000.

Quidditch Lane, 7900-Beazer Homes Corp. to Luis R. Medina, $512,129.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Harvest, 8504-Bernard J. and Dolores A. Stangle to Hannah Sonia and Ryan Scott Kaufman, $510,000.

Brightmeadow Ct., 7973-Denise E. Gardner to Steven Scott and Debra Delapp Gordon, $275,000.

Charles Crossing, 6016-NVR Inc. to Harish C. and Neelam Kataria, $544,250.

Hogg Ct., 4114-Tracy D. and Nagela L. McCoruqadale to Ayodeji Oke and Safrat Oke Owo, $675,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8385, No. G-Geoffrey W. Bennett to Emily Shane King, $205,000.

Pine Run Ct., 8538-Ilag One Corp. to Patrick C. and Melissa Lepine Murray, $325,000.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2427-Pulte Home Co. to Vijay Rajesh Ammanamanchi and Prabharanjani Madduri, $868,488.

GLENWOOD AREA

Sharp Rd., 3646-Kirk E. and Leanne R. Olsan to Berendena Irene Monsma Vander Tuig and Ryan Patrick Powers, $615,000.

HANOVER AREA

Mill River Ct., 6231-Jermel and Monifa Miller to Richard McClain, $509,900.

JESSUP AREA

Aspenwood Way, 8178-Justin A. Ngayan to Matthew Louis and Amber Lynn Schley, $268,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Calm Sunset, 7203-Bhaskar Ghanta and Anuradha Lingam to Poomin and Megumi Nagura Pitaltigul, $339,000.

Gracious End Ct., 9131, No. 202-Margaret M. O’Toole Lualdi and Maureen Jean O’Toole to Sara R. Melton, $205,500.

Skyrock Ct., 8954-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Pasha D. Burns, $300,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Arden Ct., 11614-Stuart W. and Laura G. Simms to Shanique Racquel Palmer, $721,000.

Deep Water Lane, 8800-Craig A. and Valerie J. Smith to Bob Sajeev Prince George and Puspha Cheriyan, $712,500.

Heatherwold Dr., 8487-Steven J. and Cheryl L. Montgomery to James William and Cici Zhang Greene, $675,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8435, No. 81-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Eunice Chu, $380,000.

Laurel Rd. N., 9025, No. E-Jeffrey S. Shumaker to Yong Li and Shubing Liu, $111,000.

Queens Guard Ct., 9532-Herman Henry and Sonyae Nicolas to Norma Molena and Leticia Del Carmen Molina, $386,900.

Timber Oak Lane, 8719-Eyoanwan E. and Kenny Lawal to Tafaya S. Ransom, $435,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Wynfield Rd., 2750-Home Revolution Corp. to Anthony Tolomeo and Kelsey Wohlam, $699,999.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11155, No. K-Mary L. Rigg to Albert Tucci, $312,000.