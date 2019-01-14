Bay Ridge Ave., 822-Katherine O. Orrico to Jose A. Fuentes Agostini and Maria Christina Gonzalez Fuentes, $845,000.
Bridle Path Lane, 302-Joseph M. and Kristin B. Thompson to Michael A. and Cherie L. Case, $599,000.
Chesapeake Ave., 824-Spencer H. Nitchie to James R. Pasquarelli, $451,200.
Damsel Lane, 1415-Lydia May Grant to Maria Carmela C. Oncita, $318,000.
Ferry Point Rd., 438-John M. and Margaret S. Kalas to Matthew P. and Jacqueline Revelle, $643,000.
Greystone Ct., 20J, No. J-Gordon K. Ebersole to Alexander Bezruchko, $198,000.
Huse Dr., 100-Eric G. Heinsolm to Jeffrey L. and Margaret T. Kimbell, $585,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1130, No. 1B-Susannah Manheim and estate of Margaret Donovan to Shelley Grubb, $235,000.
McKinley St., 1202-Wilma M. Joy to Jacob T. Dieguez, $324,810.
Severn Ave., 709-Karen Elizabeth Holt and Barbara Gail Lang to Stuart Serkin and Jeffrey Trammel, $475,000.
Admiral Dr., 617, No. 404-Christopher A. Oursler to Hannah Patrick, $282,500.
Bowen Ct., 223-Wendy L. Heineke to Andrea E. Sorensen and Jesper M. Nielsen, $757,500.
Cabernet Lane, 2716-Kevin C. Popp to Joseph and Sandra Brooks, $525,000.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 106-Cynthia Moore Andres and Basil E. Moore Jr. to Donald L. and Brenda A. Russell, $370,000.
Compass Dr., 2609-Richard G. Knapp Jr. and Ann K. Knapp Servivors Trust to Miriam Christian and Edward T. Meiser, $320,000.
Cunningham Hole Rd., 2681-Phillip Michael Errico to Susan K. and Anne T. Arms, $435,000.
Lejeune Way, 115-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Robert R. Van Buren, $365,000.
Marquise Lane, 110-Brightview Development Corp. to John J. and Linda S. Vaonakis, $540,264.
Misty Ridge Cv., 2574-David A. and Marion J. Colburn to Carol L. Swain, $410,000.
Park Pl., 5, No. 615-Joseph J. Morrow to George Armendariz, $510,000.
Poplar Ave., 1209-Christopher T. and Leslieanne C. Brannigan to Zachary J. Finucane, $710,000.
Saint Albans Sq., 1676-Patricia Gehl Soppe to John Lane and Julie I. King, $700,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1974, No. 104-Thomas W. and Carol Marbury Simmons to Geraldine A. Martin, $252,000.
Solstice Lane, 3031-Justin and Shawn Kingston to Michael P. and Ines A. Martin, $610,000.
Summerview Way, 2700, No. 6104-Amy Shaw Dyke to Heather Boerste, $249,000.
Windell Ave., 207-C. Clark Contracting Corp. to Diana G. Beetle, $540,000.
Admirals Ridge Dr., 118-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to James J. and Michelle D. Schuler, $446,375.
Century Vista Dr., 495-Glenn P. and Antoinette Hodges to Sean A. and Kathryn J. Wilson, $399,900.
Doubleday Dr., 1289-Ray A. Shefka to Daniel and Danielle Norris, $417,900.
Mill Ct., 202-William and Bonnie R. Habicht to Christopher A. and Kayla D. Swift, $527,000.
Roe Lane, 11-Ted W. and Ginger K. Chwastyk to Brian P. and Jessica H. Forte, $400,000.
Sierra Lane, 37-Allen M. and Suzanne G. Tubis to Michael J. and Maura Brown, $580,000.
Spy Glass Dr., 1118-Konstantinos G. Alexakis and Laura R. Baibish to Debra S. Satkowiak and Patrick Clowry, $785,000.
Wilson Rd., 851-Christopher G. Stacy to James Craig Dean, $389,500.
Hillcrest Ave., 305-Ana R. Morris to Helmuth B. and Judith L. Talavera, $190,000.
Moore St., 5512-Nicholas S. Berthiaume to Alvaro Antonio Yung Reyes, $225,000.
12th Ave., 201-Paul Alan Williams to Frank Stevens, $202,000.
Bromfield Way, 1505-Walter and Lisa A. Dubiansky to Keith Joseph Wolfe and Florence Pritchard, $920,000.
Cranes Roost Ct., 462-Patricia A. Hershreldt to Roberto I. Velazquez and Zorimar Ayala, $328,000.
Foxwood Ct., 1408-Daniel and Danielle Norris to Vaibhav and Binal Patel, $265,000.
Highview Dr., 1214-Cedar Tree Corp. to Matthew P. and Karen K. Mullin, $564,900.
Master Derby Ct., 421-Barbara L. Parmenter to Kenneth J. and Kelly B. Pollock, $292,500.
Millwood Ct., 1420-Allan K. Terhune Jr. and Catherine A. Lohr to Amy Morgan Webb, $285,000.
Westway, 983-Frank Duane Keenan and Nora McIntire Keenan to Michael Sandoval and Sharon Marsh, $264,000.
Battee Dr., 5639-Marjorie G. Kuehn to Joshua M. and Dena M. Tromp, $260,000.
Dartmouth St., 5510-Kimberly and John P. Stebbing to Benjamin Andre Rankin and Angela Suzanne Fratino, $255,000.
Garret Ave., 1215-Mark J. and Christina M. Lay to Nicholas C. and Kristen A. Gullotti, $285,000.
Ambling Cir., 2511-Nathan S. and Lauren A. Farley to Ardell Francis, $327,000.
Cambridge Dr., 1902-Kevin T. and Wendy M. Stokes to Meghan E. Neal, $269,500.
Dartmouth Lane, 2339-Brian N. Benjers to Ariel R. Brown, $318,000.
Fendall Ct., 1640-Michael L. and Lisa C. Snyder to Joan Rong Zhang, $220,500.
Gaffney Ct., 1706-Jordan and Elizabeth Dusold to Jason R. and Alicia Walters, $320,000.
Harcourt Ave., 1918-Christy R. Bracey Scott to Charles Richard and Jessica H. Cook, $435,000.
Medford Ct., 2465, No. 22E-Matthew W. Ritsko to Corey L. Magwood, $258,000.
Old Willow Way, 2018-Steven M. Berkowitz and Sheila A. Greaney to Anthony James and Megan Cannone, $560,000.
Summersweet Ct., 1802-Ronald M. and Barbara L. Hearn to David G. and Michelle L. Simon, $595,000.
Wentworth Dr., 2467-Jay S. and John S. Barrows to Christopher and Janine Howard, $250,000.
Plum Creek Dr., 1021-Laverne M. Voyles and Dabra L. Prinee to Pratik D. Ram, $329,000.
Waterview Dr., 925-Ellsworth Glenn Dixon to Irene M. Mule, $365,000.
Harbor Dr., 7815-Michael Robert and Lisa Marie Poist to Joshua Lindauer, $324,000.
Tillerman Pl., 1211-Donna Kay Smith to Erika T. Hodziewich, $260,000.
Bradbury Ct., 2712-Donald H. and Carla L. Atchison to Brian and Morgan Hahn, $739,000.
Ridgewood Rd., 3749-Rebecca S. Bainbridge and Jamison M. Stone to Christopher A. and Ashley Y. Stewart, $375,000.
Thomas Swann Lane, 1119-Cynthia W. and Ted G. Achorn to Yuemei, Xue Tong and Yue Mei Chen, $1.18 million.
Circle Dr., 1406-3603 Partnership LLP and Vulkan Holdings Corp. to John Scott Huchenski and Lindsey Anne Billups, $532,000.
Holly St., 3012-Hona A. Williams to Edward J. and Susan R. Marinzel, $866,900.
Londontown Rd., 600-Charles A. and Marla B. Abell to Eric B. Leaman, $359,900.
Pocahontas Dr., 3410-K. Hovnanian at Southpointe Corp. to John Frederic and Jill Loreen Pastrone, $799,990.
Quantico Rd., 1738-Richard and Joanne Schmidt to Michael D. and Catherine A. Miles, $353,000.
Salisbury Rd., 402-Crystal S. Barker to Barbara A. Desabla, $289,000.
Shore Dr., 1904-Matthew R. Ballantine to Arnita B. Wilson, $434,000.
10th Ave., 3625-Kathryn P. and David Neal Philips to Steven Andrew Palmer, $372,000.
Captains Ct., 4879-Peter L. and Trudi M. Baer to Julia Reinhart Thackrah, $562,500.
Briggsdale Ct., 909-Anthony Edgar and Amy Edmondson Sarger to John A. and Alexandra Benedict, $622,000.
Davidsonville Rd., 2586-John I. Jelich to William A. and Maria Fidia Garcia, $565,000.
Hallmark Dr., 2157-Stella Pelekanos and Paul R. Darrow to Michael James and Brooke Alyse Dunn, $450,000.
Hyacinth Lane, 2505-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lorelie Alexander Erculiani, $508,990.
Maccubbin Lane, 610-NVR Inc. to Kimberlee and Ronald Dawkins, $824,550.
Red Clover Rd., 1076-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Melissa Kathleen Walker, $505,490.
A St. SW, 415-Carol Leigh Shehade to Bobbi J. Plowman, $209,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7112-Savant Property Solutions Corp. to Marinda Madison, $289,900.
Castle Rd., 807-Residential Value Corp. to Russell James Tarr and Lindsey Elizabeth Stilling, $231,000.
Foxridge Ct., 217-David T. and Jennifer Armstrong to Denver W. and Nicole Craig, $389,800.
Greenwood Ave., 14-Kirk A. and Debra Almira Gross Tozer to Oliver Henry and Teresa Lynn Snyder, $273,000.
Lacrosse Lane NE, 6414-Richard W. and Tammy R. Witcher to Gary D. Simpson, $220,000.
Lorimer Rd., 1621-Ashlee Evans Patterson to Patrick Nwuli, $202,000.
Merry Chase Ct., 8027-U.S. Bank to Michael A. and Omega Barnes, $360,000.
Parke West Dr., 7945-Kevin J. and Carole P. Baley to Marc and Girlie Dichoso, $315,000.
West Ct., 580-MTGLQ Investors to Jason L. Greenwald, $98,500.
Willowdale Ave., 2A-Richard Wayne and Lynn Ann Smith to Dominic Delaney, $250,000.
Woodoak Ct., 267-JP Morgan Chase Bank to John Boyd II, $115,000.
Caton Ave., 8218-Corbett Snyder to Karry and Leanne Sor, $371,900.
Dale Rd., 826-Matthew D. McClung to Michael Louis, Loraine Donnetta and Tasha Nicole Tibbs, $230,000.
Garrett Rd., 130-Vincent W. and Sara E. Penn to Barbara Ingersoll and Patricia Cooper, $241,300.
Gunther Pl., 221-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Jason Diaz, $305,500.
Howard Rd., 1328-Herbert M. Goldberg and Irene Kaelin to Scott R. and Christina L. Murchake, $210,000.
Meadow Dr. S., 6-Linda M. Neighoff to Anthony Dale and Tamara Morgan, $215,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7254-Myles S. Roy and Regina M. Winter to Ryan F. and Katie Eversman, $290,000.
Oakdale Rd., 1424-Garrett Long to Leah F. Musiano and Joshua T. Eurdel, $239,000.
Saltgrass Dr., 241-Hebron Manor Corp. to Durant L. Spann II, $451,223.
Stevens Rd., 104-Matthew R. Frantzich to Carolyn Joy Daquis and Robert Edward Sauer II, $220,000.
Fourth St., 1034-Tobi Limke to Althea Newman, $360,000.
Breezy Knoll Lane, 7921-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jeonjune Ryou and Ji Hyo Shin, $443,890.
Cherry Tree Rd., 2542-Toll IV Corp. and Arundel Preserve 10A Corp. to Tareq Al Salamah and Sarah Sewaralthab, $522,173.
Fair Oak Dr., 7237-Miyoung Kim Nam to Hyun Ja Kim, $350,000.
Fieldstone Ct., 1723, No. 11-Stoney R. Corp. to Elena and Victor Burunceno, $339,900.
Foxtrail Ct., 7616-Shreyansh Pandya to Arthur and Michael Edmonds and Nicole Marie Antonelli, $627,200.
Kidwell Ct., 7710-Samuel T. and Melodie D. Garcia to Allen C. Pennington, $238,100.
Moraine Dr., 7547-Melody Sue Cook to Mark E. Forney, $317,000.
Muddy Creek Rd., 4060-Matthew A. and Kathleen A. Egeli to Richard T. and Laura L. Long, $1.31 million.
Bradish Lane, 2628-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Pennie Wilson Hawkins, $337,990.
Singletree Lane, 7404-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atantic Corp. to Alexis Vergas Jimenez and Jessica Nieves, $548,379.
Bitterwood Pl., 3406, No. J302-Mark S. Gidlund to Carly S. Pereira, $213,000.
Frostwood Dr., 8374-Thomas Hodge to Daniel E. Wilson, $218,500.
Old Channel Rd., 3036-Christopher G. Smith to Michael Charles Williams and Robin Mary O’Hara, $447,500.
Spadderdock Ct., 3106-Willie D. Johnson to Jeffrey Adjei and Lolita Bridges, $275,000.
Whispering Hills Pl., 3438-Carolyn F. Thompson to Christine Jubinski, $265,000.
Chestnut Rd., 302-Robert H. and Nicole Busick to Mitchell Richard and April Franks, $525,000.
Fairmeade Ct., 601-Michael D. and Carol L. Smith to Patrick Guy Reese, $439,000.
Madingley Rd., 417-Federal National Mortgage Association to David W. Evans Jr., $206,000.
Sudbury Rd., 307-Scapeit Enterprises Corp. to Tucker V. Watkins, $327,000.
Mallard Landing Ct., 6219-Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Stephen P. Vincent Jr., $485,000.
Caracle Ct., 634-Solomon and Pearl Henderson to Doyle H. and Debra A. Delph, $435,000.
Gorham Dr., 8306-Southern Oaks Corp. to Michael J. Pfaltzgraff and Carse L. Koch, $730,706.
Rustling Oaks Dr., 993-Eric A. and Debra L. Rokicki to Matthew James and Ashley Marie Sebastionelli, $589,900.
Wheatfield Dr., 1028-Henry J. and Yvonne S. Powell to Ma Louella S. and Ezra S. Wong, $480,000.
Barred Owl Way, 2639-Jonathan P. and Lee A. Peterson to Francis James and Katherine Bethuy, $365,800.
Cannon Ball Way, 209-James and Carrie M. Palilla to Tito I. and Flor A. Orellana, $450,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 737-Claudia C. McDonald Baldwin to William Wesley Orndorff and Emille Mules Herbert, $255,000.
Eastridge Cir., 120-Kathrina Thompson to Matthew Charles and Alison Kathryn Bush, $303,500.
Found Artifact Dr., 7622-Jay H. and Maria S. Schwab to Lynn S. and Susan E. Donaldson, $448,500.
Hackberry Ct., 1940-Puskar Prasun Kar and Sushmita Sarkar to Leo E. Bowman Jr., $252,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8730-Peter Vartabedian to Leonard J. Doucette, $375,000.
Pinecove Ave., 191-Robert Anthony and Triyana D. Cuellar to Nelson and Omega Broderick, $300,000.
Saint Andrews Lane, 1242-William G. Johnson to Nicholas J. Depriest, $323,000.
Westridge Cir., 97-Naeem and Sara N. Iqbal to Charles and Zeline Quirmolue Woods, $350,000.
Chalk Point Rd., 5135-Roberto P. and Karen L. Rondini to Sarah and Ryan Cullers, $365,000.
Allegri Ct., 7900-Marcus R. and Bonnie L. Taylor to Christopher Flores and Eugene Cumm, $240,000.
Barnsley Ct., 3426-Gary and Kelly Groh to Shaina Jenkins and Christopher Gontkof, $284,900.
Black Diamond Ct., 8210-Barbara Mills to Gary W. and Kelly M. Groh, $435,000.
Brookfield Rd., 28-Richard Thomas Devincent and Christine Marie Durso to Ellen C. and Ellen C. Anderson, $335,000.
Daydream Crescent, 8319-US Homes Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Glynnis Renee Watford, $301,410.
Delma Ave., 314-Christopher Lee and Danielle Hope Renee Ark to Mark S. and Vicki L. Phillips, $403,500.
Fort Smallwood Rd., 9289-Thomas and Denise Y. Tenney to Roger G. and Jocelyn A. Schult, $565,000.
Golden Fleece Dr., 2919-Robert Lance and Hope Davis to Lauren E. and Anthony M. Langer, $315,000.
Holmewood Dr., 1201-Robert G. and Stacey L. Carson to Roan Rokus and Jacqueline Infantado Van De Watering, $384,000.
Kenwood Rd., 215-Zeppelin Corp. to Anthony and Rachel L. Combs, $303,900.
Leonardo Ct., 7819-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Paul K. Dumsha and Allison Marie Hickman, $186,000.
Magothy Rd., 227-Keith J. Kremer to Brent E. Di Iacovo, $315,000.
Mansion House Xing., 7900-Freda Johnson and estate of Mike H. Marcum to Gary L. Raymond II, $295,000.
Meadow Wick Ct., 8206-Daniel Seaman and Patricia Kunze to Tanya M. Lee Carrico, $227,250.
Mountain View Cir., 8100-Joseph P. and Deborah A. Dyszel to Jonathan Carroll Fitzgerald, $350,000.
Pendragon Way, 8063-Anthony J. Clark to Robert Tipton and Jazmine Hogan, $290,000.
Potomac Rd., 4623-Christopher J. and Lily J. Scheve to Thomas N. and Kristi A. Boyle, $460,000.
Rugby Rd., 8424-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Leigh Broccolina, $329,800.
Shore Rd. E., 7858-Darlene L. Candle to Michael V. and Jessica Burgess, $272,500.
Sutherland Ct., 7908-Peter W. Lemmen to Erin L. Derrickson, $213,000.
White Star Xing., 8270-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Donna M. Fata and Scott T. Anthony, $348,762.
212th St., 768-Michael D. Shindle to Joshua David Hill and Alicia M. Cooke, $285,000.
Berkshire Dr., 403-Felipe and Jessica Devega to Brian and Heather Ulrich, $535,000.
Aleika Ct., 1301-Tabitha L. Ford to Dalbir Singh, $425,100.
Bastille Pl., 7871-Jeffrey G. and Lanie N. Yarbro to Douglas R. Warden, $360,000.
Brenda Rd., 1339-Winfred Leo and Mary Frances Stockman to Kristie L. Ellis, $295,000.
Clark Station Rd., 7935-David Bryan Ricci to Michael Doughty, $389,000.
Dunfield Ct., 8212-Thao Phuong Nguyen to Xuan Thanh and Cuc Hong Nguyen, $140,000.
Hastings Hunt Ct., 8010-Harvey E. and Glenda J. Gentry to Ryan David and Brandi Lyn Dowler, $337,000.
Monaco Dr., 1364-Eric D. and Diana L. Carlson to Daniel and Jeannette Ann Womick, $227,720.
Pine Springs Dr., 8528-Toll VII Partnership to Alex M. and Gretchen R. Leonovich, $538,439.
Wampanoag Dr., 1500-Joel A. Gascot to Daniel J. and Laura J. Zollers, $380,000.
Ashbury Lane, 501-Jeffrey Patrick and Nicole Jeffers to Pamela E. Roberts, $585,000.
Birch Ct., 205-Donald C. Wigglesworth Jr. and estate of Martha P. Wigglesworth to Stuart Arthur and Denise M. Ashton, $525,000.
Community Rd., 462-SPI Group Corp. to James R. and Lynette M. Young, $409,000.
Faircastle Ave., 721-Allison Catherine and Francis Anthony Cole to Andrew and Lina Decoste, $515,500.
Joanne Rd., 153-William R. Grube and Barbara J. Robert to Jessica M. Zimmerman, $375,000.
Marnel Dr., 59-Marc Timothy and Nora Kathryn Pangburn to Matthew C. and Meaghan K. Gneiting, $515,000.
McKinsey Park Dr., 602, No. 406-Warren A. Weakley to Thomas and Gloria Daymont, $335,000.
Pine Ave., 204-Nancy A. Poller to James and Christa O’Brien, $650,000.
Riverside Dr., 90-Steven F. and Lynn A. Middleton to Felix Christian Gumbiner and Abigial St. John Nichols, $521,000.
Saint Ives Dr., 105-James R. Hecht to Myra W. and Patrick J. Norton, $550,000.
Truck House Rd., 19-Yvette G. Worgo to Timothy William Yadewska and Kelly Rene Schiayone, $455,000.
Woodbent Dr., 17-Bryce and Jana L. McDonald to Chad M. and Pamela Moran, $665,000.
Hayes Rd., 1218-David H. and Eleanor S. Albers to Marion J. and David A. Colburn, $675,000.
Steamboat Rd., 1263-Mark Roger Ramey to Anna M. Booth, $210,000.
Farside Rd., 11717-William F. and Eleanor K. Bangs to Darrie N. Boyd, $800,000.
Henhawk Ct., 4133-Jodie L. Keenan to Michael P. and Jeanene P. Kleinman, $500,000.
Nashville Ct., 11065-Villages Nature Valley Corp. to Grace My Inh and Tuan Minh Tran, $650,443.
Stayman Dr. E., 9101-Benjamin Young Park to Mila Rose Legman Chavez, $445,000.
Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 103-Kathryn T. Kozero to Aronica M. Cotton and Frank Melville King Jr., $345,000.
Whistling Winds Walk, 5741-Shengjun Liu and Rong Guo to Kyung Nam Lim, $669,800.
Castile Ct., 9579-Quiana M. Holmes to Jonathan W. Kohlbauer, $309,000.
Eaglebeak Row, 5533-Cristi C. Whitfield and Katherine D. Campbell to John M. and Muna A. Dieser, $425,000.
Goose Landing Cir., 8884-Ronald J. and Theresa L. Wojdyla to Anya E. Tape, $260,000.
Lambskin Lane, 9025-Michael and Kimberly R. Krauss to Manuel A. Callejas and Diamina Sanchez, $255,000.
Majors Lane, 6097, No. 6-Subramanyam Nadavala and Kalpana Singh to Alejandro Ortiz Torres, $135,000.
Possum Ct., 6686-Christopher A. and Kara Brooks to Joseph and Connie Rae Baron, $394,900.
Warm Granite Dr., 8881, No. 26-Joan Hawkins to Meenakshi Chellaiah, $530,000.
Wind Rider Way, 6373-Patricia B. Scullen to Bradford J. Lazarus, $325,000.
Avalanche Way, 11203, No. B-Jean M. Poholsky to Susan E. Brown, $195,000.
Brighton Ridge Way, 10209, No. 91-Anthony David and Monique Dionne Lansey to Peter Clarence Kameo, $431,000.
Chase Lions Way, 5327-Nicole Clitton Lawrence to Philip J. Kolocotronis, $363,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10710-Jean Jackson and Alfred N. Simmons to Kristen Elizabeth Robinson and Sean Tener, $340,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5685, No. E-Mark L. Williams to Kathryn T. Kozero, $191,400.
Lynngate Rd., 5201-Erika Friedmann to Randolph C. Wheeler and Jeda Taylor, $510,000.
Red Stream Way, 12119-Wayne D. and Maureen A. Tucker to Juan and Denny Rengifo, $450,000.
Shepherd Sq., 6014, No. 26-Frank John Andrasco to Jesualdo Enrique Barbosa, $269,900.
Vantage Point Rd., 5513, No. 36-Gregory L. Bush to Devin Michele Dickerson and Lisa Rhiannon Dickerson Guerra, $290,000.
Blue Stream Dr., 7818-Hani and Ambreen Zaidi to Krushit Patel, $355,000.
Charu Lane, 7112-Richmond American Homes to Paul Ufuoma, Ibiene Boma and Ubiomo Sodein Oboh, $432,862.
Cozy Lane, 6724-Paul A. Griffin to James J. Rhodes III, $315,000.
Dagny Way, 7751-Beazer Homes Corp. to Haneesh Gonuguntla and Saimounika Arisetty, $433,794.
Elk Forest Ct., 5929-Gregory M. and Lisa A. Wolf to Tracy Denise Pettis Jones and Gary S. Jones Sr., $480,000.
Green Tree Ct., 8023-James C. Siwek Jr. to Brooke Biancheth, $265,300.
Landing Rd., 5741-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Premal and Pooja Shah, $715,000.
Manchester Way, 6244-Todd D. Schucker to Bradley R. and Rebecca J. Alvarez, $330,000.
Montgomery Rd., 6045-Robert Knudsen Builders Inc. to Diana Lynn Frizzell, $520,000.
Rigby Pl., 7403-Howard County Housing Commission to Samuel J. and Yookung Anna Yeom, $288,944.
Sedgwick St., 6487-Metro Home Buyers Corp. to Thomas Earl and Nadine Smith Lee, $370,000.
Willow Glen Way, 7312-Jonathan Allan Corun to Fridayal P. and Brian A. Richardson, $275,000.
Carroll Wind Dr., 2805-Steven and Terri Worrel to Richard Lee and Ginny Chol, $627,000.
Grove Rd. W., 8421-John Henry Harper to John and Rosemary Itakpe, $386,000.
Little Creek Dr., 5133-Richard J. and Jennifer A. Frediani to Eylia M. Gaitan and Han Kim, $635,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8375, No. E-Shala Alvi to Anil Kumar Andhavarapu and Akhila Sakala Bhaktula, $180,000.
Ramsgill Ct., 4715-Mary T. Dellario and Kirill B. Gorbachev to Joseph J. and Linda Anne M. Norton, $485,000.
Stone Hill Dr., 5012-William E. and Rebecca S. Gould to Douglas Andrew Orbaker and Sarah Diane Crimmins, $540,000.
Valley View Way, 2469-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Sunil and Kaajal Ahuja, $852,914.
Elmwood Rd., 7707-Thomas E. England and Brian R. Armstong to Blake R. and Kristin M. Bloomfield, $840,000.
Tawes St., 8937-Michael and Kate Haaf to Justin and Melissa Kuczynski, $595,000.
Burntwoods Rd., 13825-Kevin Bielat to Grant Vix and Carrie Spear, $795,000.
Dorsey Mill Rd., 14500-William F. and Farida K. Ali Overholt to Chad and Traci Zobrisky, $570,000.
Noah Way, 6127-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Syed Jafar Hussain and Naaseha Fatima Rizvi, $479,500.
Birdhouse Cir., 9435, No. 31-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Prashant Verma, $285,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7341, No. F36-Douglas C. Freesland to Steven Sanville, $306,000.
Yellow Bonnet Pl., 7510-Vinson A. and Monica Saucedo to Jennifer Mullins and Kyle Grew, $502,500.
Ellen Way, 8111-Judith A. Emery to Kathryn S. Gill and Samantha A. Mason, $286,000.
Daly Ct., 9312-Drew L. and Laura Walston to Europa Afedi, $330,000.
Hesperian Dr., 10633-Robert and Wanda J. Murray to John L. and Emily M. Pagliaro, $485,500.
Knowledge Dr., 9734-M/I Homes of D.C. Corp. to Anna Tang Kwok, $517,232.
Love Song Ct., 10008-Surya B. and Padmalatha Yadlapalli to Amir S. Naviwala and Sara Alizai, $458,000.
Pamela Way, 8492, No. 112-Knowlton Atterbeary to Damanpreet Kaur, $263,000.
Spring Branch Ct., 8219-Farris I. and Tania Ayoub to Tagreed Kash and Mazen Khalil Dubbaneh, $470,800.
Bushy Park Rd., 15611-William H. and Mary Ellen Sturgeon to Kevin E. and Kimberly L. Forney, $1.04 million.
Bexley Dr., 2115-David E. and Andrea P. Black to Christopher P. and Diane C. Tiu, $400,000.