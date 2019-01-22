Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Blackwalnut Lane, 1203-Janet M. Adkins to Chelsea Glowacki and Lee Scott Ralston, $395,000.

Burnside St., 316, No. 501-Carol A. Holmes to Scott and Lisa Swift, $290,000.

Chester Ave., 116-Eleanor Niermann to Emil Joseph and Sara Ross Knoll, $1.29 million.

Drogue Ct., 3113-Joseph D. Morgan to Philip W. and Mallory C. Hoon, $590,000.

Harbor Rd., 1317-Richard J. and Meredith Gene Mewbourne Daprato to Kelley and Shawn Gordon, $315,000.

Hyde Park Dr., 1001-Patricia A. Hall to Kristine M. Neghban, $326,625.

Lake Heron Dr., 1130, No. 2A-Mary F.B. and Neil L. Seek to Daniel Peter George, $235,000.

Primrose Hill Lane, 50-Milkshake Corp. to Christopher Underwood, $340,000.

Severn Ave., 803-Gene R. Longo to Robert C. and Margaret J. MacNemar Radford, $619,000.

Tyler Ave., 1205-Christopher W. Henk to Heriberto E. and Luz E. Salazar, $175,000.

Windwhisper Lane, 28-Michael T. Shriner to Josephine L. Hinnegan, $435,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Ashers Farm Rd., 418-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Richard Jay Traub and Beth Susan Schlein, $605,926.

Bowie Ave., 201-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Robert and Jennifer Keating, $379,000.

Cape Saint John Rd., 292-Dana M. and Anthony J. Pawinski to Michael Sean Janzen, $535,000.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 307-Ned H. and Sandra A. Criscimagna to John G. and Katherine Lucas Fitzpatrick, $499,000.

Conduit St., 160-Charles W. Weikel to Lise A.D. Andrea, $595,000.

Dubois Rd., 348-Robert Douglas and Amy G. Wilson to Leo D. and Inessa M. Owens, $849,000.

Glenwood St., 719, No. 45-MDVA Properties Corp. to Scott B. Palmer, $160,500.

Kingsbridge Ct., 1681-John L. Schaum and Virginia D. Allison to Kenneth A. and Barbara G. Minihan, $682,500.

Locust Ave., 25-Mallory A. Dietrich to Jennifer C. and David Horn, $525,000.

Maryland Ave., 5, No. 6-George I. and Patricia A. Brown to John P. and Carroll J. Aucella, $605,000.

Mockingbird Ct., 2817-Michael E. and Elizabeth M. Gonzalez to Jon C. and Danielle V. Bennett, $450,000.

Pearson Point Pl., 745-Tina Marie Nesheim and estate of Alexis Lynn Nesheim to Allison R. and David B. Miller, $545,000.

Powell Dr., 497-James A. and Judith T. Kennedy to David William and Jessica McDermott, $1.22 million.

Samuel Chase Way, 524-A. M. and Vicki S. Moore to Sonia Conty Latorre, $380,000.

Southaven Rd., 100-Robert G. and Donna Lee Simpson to Kyle N. Fletcher, $315,000.

Tudo Ct., 2511-Robert L., Arthur E. and Irene L. Smith to Gloria Ninke and Karen Anderson, $301,000.

Woodside Trail, 167-Robert Eugene and Laura Maheux West to Ryan C. and Kristin D. Tashma, $435,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Admirals Ridge Dr., 120-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Brandon Sean and Sonia Epps, $459,990.

Bay Dale Ct., 511-Jason S. and Melissa A. Hopp to Mary Adrienne J. Mickler and Elwy M. Zissis, $325,000.

Caddie Dr., 1268-Cameron and Sarah J. Warner to Michele W. Davis, $324,900.

Chautaugua Rd., 95-Marilyn B. DeYoung and Katherine M. Grady to Everett R. and Abigail H. DeVries, $474,250.

Elmridge Rd., 22-James Craig and Tiffany McKee Dean to Dana A. and Heather Gausepohl, $586,000.

Greenleaf Cir., 270-Matthew Parlette and Jessica Felline to Susan M. Kozel, $274,000.

Match Point Dr., 735-Thomas Andrew Olenchock to Santos M. Hernandez and Flor De Maria Chavez Hernandez, $240,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 868-Barb K. Kinlin and Barb Kamm to Eric Dale and Loretta Stewart, $843,000.

Rosslare Ct., 1001-Zachary R. and Nicole A. Yoder to Andrew P. and Leanne E. Bulla, $565,000.

Silver Oak Lane, 1410-DR Horton Inc. to Donald E. and Trisha D. Burke, $659,990.

Tall Tree Trail, 142-Ivan Caplan to Erica and Michael Corless, $472,500.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Canonade Ct., 1650-Robert and Jill Seitz to Nikola and Tracey Helen Clark Stajka, $327,500.

Crestview Dr., 1121-Shane A. Swatz to Nashota L. and John E. Jackson, $420,000.

Harbor View Terr., 848-John T. Meyers and estate of Robert Thomas Meyers to Daniel and Ashley Buswell, $540,000.

Holly Dr. S., 879-Thomas A. and Jennifer L. Sheppard to Joanne Crouse, $615,000.

Meadowgate Dr., 230-Dawn Linderman to Douglas D. and Stephanie D. Carter Coe, $930,000.

Neptune Pl., 1170-George W. and Cathleen M. Wahi to Jessica Fellows and David Fitzgerald Williams, $380,000.

Secretariat Dr., 1631-Kimberly A. McDewell and Ruth C. Klein to Emery R. Jefferies, $190,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Berkley Manor Lane, 5505-Betty M. and Roger L. Ledbetter to Rodney and Rachael Monn, $345,000.

Deale Churchton Rd., 5574-Sunil Ahuja and Om Parkash Gera to Christopher James Quade, $360,000.

CROFTON AREA

Arcola Ct., 1500-Nicholas P. and Melissa S. Manzione to Douglas D. and Patti P. Scott, $340,000.

Cranston Ct., 1130-Kelley Delaine Marlow to Katherine Glenson, $270,000.

Elwyn Ave., 1528-Leonard D. and Samantha J. Doncette to Christine N. and Stephen M. Harrison, $550,000.

Fernham Ct., 1735-Bryan Keith Wade to Kelly Smith, $265,000.

Good Hope Dr., 1716-Bernard F. and Laura M. Denno to Timothy R. and Kathleen M. Brozek, $522,750.

Jeffrey Dr., 1148-Crystal A. Silvetti and estate of John M. Villa to David and Mary Kate Mullins McGarvey, $305,000.

Montauk Dr., 2302-Mustafa R. Tankut to Adam James Koepsel, $350,000.

Price Rd., 2703-Craig L. and Bonny L. Layton to Matthew P. and Laura A. Davis, $520,000.

Seven Oaks Terr., 1901-Alphonse R. and Betty Gauthier to Steven C. and Joanne Drielak, $227,000.

Thistle Brooke Ct., 1401-Erin Michael and Chelsea Berry Iliff to Eric and Jessica Brusgard, $575,000.

Whites Ferry Pl., 1847-Kathleen Cecelia Harjess to Timothy Robinson and Beverly Estelle Slavin, $324,100.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Plum Creek Dr., 1032-Craig S. Gegorek to Brian and Leeanne Combs, $770,000.

Waterview Dr., 960-Suzanne Torrence Stadig and estate of Jeanne McCready Roby to Peter E. and Jessica A. Fant, $465,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Hollow Glen Ct., 1328-Thomas Gregory Grillo to Genesis Mota, $275,000.

Waterway Ct., 1349-Clark H. and Maria F. Crook Castan to Judy Sanford, $326,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Doyles Lane, 2504-Joseph Brooks to Natalie Palugyai and Ryan Buras, $785,000.

Saint George Barber Rd., 938-Crab Construction Corp. to Felipe R. and Jessica C. De Vega, $650,000.

Wayson Rd., 3955-Laurence and Thomas Young to Ralph Henry and Stacey Elizabeth Pridgen, $425,000.

DEALE AREA

Johns Cir., 919B-George W. Contos to Christine Hickey, $389,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Dr., 333-Raymond and Calra Robinson to Paul P. Fowler, $265,000.

Colony Point Pl., 326-Carol A. Nuthall to Judith C. Palensky, $460,000.

Homeport Dr., 21-William Donald and Francine Harriet Davis to Bradley Niel Perseke, $1.83 million.

Millhaven Dr., 2118, No. 16-Travis Lee Klein to Eric H. and April L. Skogerboe, $359,900.

Pocahontas Dr., 3429-K. Hovnanian at Southpoint Corp. to James T. and Amanda S. Denison, $799,990.

Quantico Rd., 1740-Jana Davis to Olivia Back, $231,900.

Selby Blvd., 854-Estate of Judy G. Darr to Kathleen Burdett, $244,900.

Shore Dr. W., 3928-Robert H. Pribble to Teresa Marie and Anthony J. Clark, $775,000.

Tilden Way, 263-Sarah R. and Jeremy D. Little to Thomas Aden Murphy, $315,000.

Washington Rd., 130-Edward E. Gray and estate of Frances P. Gray to Macy Arizona and April D. Walker, $271,100.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Annapolis Rd., 892-Christopher M. and Sarah A. Ault to Jonathan C. and Randi R. Wooding, $445,000.

Brodick Lane, 2005-Rachel Ann Seitz and Jeremy Marcus to Edwin and Angela Kibbe Drummond, $650,000.

Fall Circle Way, 958-GC Corp. to Gregory and Tahirah Burley, $384,900.

Halls Grove Rd., 2311-Robert O. and Susan Butta Cavender to Melissa S. and Nicholas P. Manzione, $650,000.

Hyacinth Lane, 2507-US Home Corp. to Naveen Kumar Minumula and Rohini Manda, $455,290.

Maccubbin Lane, 618-NVR Inc. to Antonio and Bibiana Vasconez, $727,104.

Silver Way, 2319-Steven M. Sindler and estate of Harry F. Krause to Larry Quang Pham, $310,000.

Winfields Lane, 1530-William R. and Linda Lou Augustine to Poonam B. and Tara C. Pathak, $637,900.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Baylor Rd., 308-Thomas M. Owens to Michael Brian and Sarah Marie Jensen, $279,900.

Cathedral Dr., 1202-Christina Murray and Judith Chamberlin to Walter Max Heiland, $205,000.

Crownsway, 7933-MC Hammer and Nail Investments Corp. to Philip James and Jenna Rae Barr, $355,000.

Elm Ave., 406-Dolores J. and Jason Kaline to Daquan R. Mincy and Adrienne D. Burrell, $289,900.

Foxtree Dr., 213-Yupadee P. Marion to Michael J. and Kim Lan Selig, $237,500.

Jackson Ave., 8-Larry E. Williams to Laray Williams, $240,000.

Lacrosse Lane NE, 6427-Charles P. Hand to William Louis Mitan Jr., $189,000.

MacKintosh Dr., 244-Marianna A. and Richard N. Cappiello to Stephanie Metts, $324,900.

Morningside Dr., 524-Stoney Creek Capital Corp. to Marianne N. Rudiman, $251,500.

Saunders Way, 1721-Michael J. Sterans to Amanda Scott, $220,000.

Westphalia Ct., 631-Triple L. Construction Corp. to Mir I. Sanjida, $225,000.

Willowdale Ct., 602-Mark W. and Rachel Mattei to Phuc B. and Thuy Nhung T. Nguyen, $388,813.

First Ave. SW, 406-Michael McGowan to Rebecca N. Derssel and Timothy M. Huggins, $257,500.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Dale Rd., 827-MDW Homes Corp. to Kerri A. Miller, $247,500.

Elton St., 8041-Christian and Ashley Cullen to Christopher J. Rodman, $285,000.

Gatewater Ct., 352, No. F-Audrey Simpson to Edward Paul Bowley Jr., $160,000.

Gunther Pl., 225-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Keith A. Hilliard, $310,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 7179-Patrick and Ashley N. Carpenter to Brad and Taylor White, $334,900.

Louise Terr., 123-Susan Carol Baker and Donna Leigh Early to Julia M. Flickner and Paul Ryan Weaver, $190,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7284-Harish and Deepa S. Chava to Mark Kreul, $350,000.

Overhill Rd., 7715A-Chessie Homes Corp. to William S. Ball II, $307,500.

William Chambers Jr Dr., 131-CFA RE Corp. to Charles A. Whitney and Mary T. Doyle, $375,000.

HANOVER AREA

Breezy Knoll Lane, 7923-Pulte Home Company Corp. to Jose Luis De Jesus Calderon, $411,096.

Clovis Way, 8026-Pulte Home Company Corp. to Breanna S. Walston and Ariana T. McKeithen Mead, $421,490.

Fairbanks Ct., 7656-Clayton M. and Bonnie A. Womack to Gina Marie Palmieri and Cody O’Neill, $208,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 1727-Stoney R. Corp. to Jacob Edward and Mehwish Q. Dinota, $363,000.

Gigur Dr., 7604-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Thomas Keiser and Kim Bronson, $525,213.

Lindley Dr., 1602-Wells Fargo Bank to Kebede Desta Tadesse, $441,099.

Oakley Lane, 1533-Kimberly A. and Kevin A. Auker to Charles J. Bell III, $373,000.

Rutland Way, 1559-Premal B. and Pooja P. Shah to Byong H. and Eun J. Lee, $374,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Princes Lane, 274-Steven Willsey and estate of Samuel G. Willsey to Steven Patrick Knopf, $481,000.

JESSUP AREA

Marvin Lane, 2809-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to Cheryl Lynn Patterson, $335,000.

Sommers Ct., 2419-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jung and Sarah Woo, $390,377.

LAUREL AREA

Bramblebush Lane, 116-Demosthenes and Angelika B. Malatras to Brandon C. Scott, $305,000.

Hammerstone Rd., 3510-Beverley A. Knight to Bakarr S. and Kondeh Bangura, $340,000.

Purple Leaf Lane, 3235-Gurpreet Singh and Jasprit Kaur Matta to Samuel O. Ogunnubi, $335,000.

Tribeca Trail, 3508-US Home Corp. to Danish Mirza Ahmad and Humna Umar Farooq, $397,490.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6841-Angelo V. Montante to Jose Acevedo and Alejandrina Valentin, $190,000.

Mansion Rd., 33-Donald J. and Jane Fowler to Jeremiah P. and Caitlin J. Turpin, $280,500.

Sycamore Rd., 234-Douglas M. and Erin L. Kloiber to Chris Rizzutti, $320,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Teton Dr., 660-Paul M. and Mary M. Reynolds to Matthew R. and Sonia P. Ballantine, $505,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Merlot St., 118-Richmond American Homes to Nicole Marie Farrall and Devin Harrison Murphy, $387,500.

Pembrooke Ct., 526-Robert C. Wieber to George A. and Shannon M. Henson, $200,000.

Scarlet Oak Rd., 390-Roger C. and Regina T. Tjarks to Joshua Ryan and Sara Virginia Herring, $600,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Walnut Ave., 664-John P. Winburn and Bonita L. Hollis to Pedro Huyustus Fortun Ibanez and Monica L. Velasco, $580,000.

ODENTON AREA

Black Cherry Way, 809-Brycia J. and Joseph K. Kiewlak to Giovanni Vito and Amanda Woodwell Alberotanza, $530,000.

Capistrano Way, 8615-Radian Guaranty Inc. to Taikei Ara Miella Jarmon, $252,000.

Clarion Ct., 2602, No. 102-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vivian T. Avery Rollins, $190,000.

Commodore Ct., 2108-Benjamin M. Livingston to Matthew Moisan, $300,000.

Edge Creek Lane, 251-Alvin and Nancy J. Wilson to Chiara Taylor, $305,000.

Gardenia Ct., 1925-Department of Veterans Affairs to John Bosley, $212,500.

Harvest Run Dr., 707, No. 301-Ana R. Hardy and Amy M. Teletchea to Lakeisha Tutt, $219,900.

Mericrest Way, 806-Meierbeck Properties Corp. to Lori A. Maldini, $385,000.

Orchard Knoll Way, 2507-Stephen F. and Christine W. Halligan to Jason M. and Jessica Brynarsky, $295,000.

Pinecove Ave., 222-Maria Elena Ramirez to Warren E. Kirby III, $316,500.

Saint Michaels Cir., 230-Arthur L. and Shelley Jennings to Rhonda Terrell and Russell Davis Nickelson, $310,000.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3019-NVR Inc. to Michael and Dorothy Churn Lapenta, $658,785.

Sweet Flag Ct., 3113-NVR Inc. to Peter and Gertrude Baer, $667,124.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8647-Jacqueline K. Eikenberg Matthews to Lam Van Pham and My Anh T. Nguyen, $254,900.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8034F-William D. Moomau to Anthony L. Warns, $142,000.

Apple Leaf Ct., 4110-Bryan James Adamic to Eric Streeter, $278,900.

Beach Dr., 7581-Federal National Mortgage Association to Zachary Simmpson, $250,000.

Black Rock Harbour, 8602-Bank of America and Carrington Mortgage Serivices Inc. to Erich R. Baumgartner, $169,500.

Bush Ave., 7612-Monica E. Ridenour to John and Kelly Phillips, $368,000.

Catherine Ave., 8065-Ward W. Griffith to Brittney Ann Boynton, $257,000.

Daydream Cres., 8323-US Home Corp. to Fawnn Hamilton, $308,760.

Elizabeth Rd., 7812-Marcia Harrison Patterson and Marcia Blair to John James Patterson, $266,000.

Green Mountain Ct., 322-Christian and Laura Hartman to Angela J. and Nicholas K. Pearson, $251,015.

Hunter Rd., 1224-Lindsay S. Guercio Feliciano to Christina L. Day, $218,000.

Kenwood Rd., 238-Ashley L. Miller to Alfred A. Day Jr., $299,900.

Lochearn Ct., 3503, No. 503E-Casey Hall to Christopher and Deane Milby, $138,000.

Magothy Beach Rd., 289-Jennifer M. and James D. Denault to Nicholas S. and Katelyn R. Pangle, $275,000.

Meridian Dr., 7935-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Patricia Lynn Delfs and Saman Sinai, $531,318.

Mulberry Ridge Ct., 202-Andrew and Alexis Haab to Norris W. Roy and Donneice Schools, $270,000.

Notley Rd., 7716-Donna M. and James M. Gorman to Latanya Mason and Kelvin Ndubuisi, $252,000.

Pleasantview Ave., 406-Joseph F. and Amanda K. Smith to Anthony and Heather Maranto, $387,500.

Riverside Dr., 272-Pride Homes Corp. to Paul Hatchik and Katie Mandilian, $281,500.

Sandy Beach Dr., 117-James A. and Elizabeth Anne Jackson to Zachariah Freeze and Krystal Marie Jacob, $285,000.

Silver Run Dr., 1243-MTGLQ Investors to Jerry Grant Roberts, $281,500.

Tuggies Rd., 1308-Leeba M. Menzies to Chris Dang and Kathy Mai Thao Pham, $304,000.

Water Oak Point Rd., 7832-Ossama A. and Sammy Sallam to Laura A. Keller and Jeffrey Bruso, $455,000.

White Star Crossing, 8272-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Tierra L. Montgomery, $404,862.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Cir., 1250-David Hodges and Joan M. Childs to Shaleen M. Liberatore, $394,000.

SEVERN AREA

Argonaut St., 7711-Jerome V. Smith to George Olufemi and Funmilola Olaniyan, $270,000.

Brookstone Ct., 8017, No. 69-Devin H. Blake to Shane Chinonn Rhoden and Carita Young, $220,000.

Canyon Oak Dr., 8335-Toll VII Partnership to Steven L. and Melina N. Cole, $677,094.

Clark Station Rd., 8007-Saad Ayyub to Janee L. and Renee Potts, $439,900.

Hatton Ct. W., 8202-Sandra Michocki to Cassandra and Tyler Narby, $414,000.

Lexington Dr., 8517-Stefanie Lyle and Justin R. Miller to Christian Tyler and Ashley N. Cullen, $455,000.

Sunhaven Way, 7807-Evan and Kathryn Zaletel to Harpal Chudasama, $409,900.

Wieker Rd. S., 906-Bart M. Griffin to Harry C. and Brittney N. Johnson, $365,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 767-Anthony Michael Stevens to Matthew and Jennifer Frick, $360,000.

Boone Trail, 51-Arthur D. and Judith S. Ebersberger to Wayne J. Schepens and Jennifer L. Schepens, $2.25 million.

Cypress Ridge Dr., 244-Ryan and Leslie McKenzie to Paul M. Buono and Erin C. McVeigh, $607,000.

Fernwood Dr., 409-Bright Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Jordan and Elizabeth Douglas, $500,000.

Heavitree Lane, 505-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Dierdre E. Balderston, $679,000.

Knollwood Rd., 573-Michael A. Zampi to Simon and Pinar Merfeld, $519,000.

Marnel Dr., 62- Jean Ann Dayan and Clyde J. Villernez Jr. to Richard and Angela Ottoson, $450,000.

Melrose Lane, 530-Francis S. and Helen M. Sevec to Richard W. and Katherine A. Taylor, $275,000.

Rock Cove Lane, 650-Janice Rita Daponte Antinucci and Maria A. Stalzer to Christopher J. Goan, $1.2 million.

Saint Martins Lane, 484-Llewellyn D. and Lolita M. Means to Giorgio and Autumn Raimondi, $539,000.

Truck House Rd., 200-Kenneth R. and Ninetta Gift to Christopher Young, $605,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay View Ave., 1190-Rare Inc. to Jim and Camille Walburn, $220,000.

West Shady Side Rd. E., 1408-Ryan and Christopher McQueeney to Llewellyn D. and Lolita M. Means, $555,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Folly Quarter Rd., 12835-Barbara E. Prettyman to Carolyn Sue Hammond Jurgelewicz, $750,000.

High Point Rd., 4033-John Quentin and Linda C. Breidenbach to Abiodun Adebanjo, $544,000.

Parsley Dr., 9404-Randys Rehab Corp. to Linshu Wang and Yaohua Chenh, $512,500.

Underoak Dr., 3621-Stephen A. Anisko to Young L. and Rebecca L. Park, $435,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Great Star Dr., 5900, No. 307-Christopher Morris and estate of Elizabeth J. Licht to Kamala R. Madduru, $360,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Battler Ct., 9482-Wilma H. and John D. Kilroy to Sakina and Leonard Campbell, $350,000.

Cornshock Ct., 9333-Michael C. Malchodi and Andrea D. Kodys to Mark Keenan and Jordan Henderson, $350,000.

Early Red Ct., 6303-Clement T. and Jacqueline D. Troutman to Andrew M. Miller and John C. Linsenmeyer, $287,500.

Greenblade Garth, 6189-Lydia A. Overton to Susan J. Pefferly, $320,000.

Lasting Light Way, 7162-Meagan Dermer and Louie Ruland to Kyle J. DeVault and Rongki Ma, $308,000.

Millrace Ct., 5960, No. B303-Robert H. and Olivia S. Vaught to Christopher B. Kim, $212,500.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5603-Joel W. and Heather M. Haffey to Luis M. Tavarez Arce and Monique L. Rivera Velez, $430,000.

Quilting Way, 6567-Federal National Mortgage Association to Freddy Luis Gonzales and Lizette Villavicencio, $330,000.

Tamar Dr., 8730, No. 10-2-Howard Realty Corp. to Kathryn E. Bailey and Everett J. Warren, $260,000.

Winter Rose Path, 7167-Tyler A. Loertscher to Theresa Johnson, $295,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Aver Ct., 5122-David I. and Barbara M. Polonsky to Peter and Donna Both, $552,000.

Buckleberry Path, 11314-Anand S. and Ranjana Bhasin to Hanny Carp Martinovici, $512,500.

Columbia Rd., 4922, No. 6-James L. Lightfoot Jr. to Kelly L. Seidel, $210,000.

Forestvale Ct., 6102-Tina Lynne Heyler to Christopher and Christina Judith Ardith Weist, $470,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5539, No. 5-William G. Brall to Jing Shen, $116,888.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10871-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Zhengwu Lu and Jiangtian Fang, $349,650.

Minute Hand Ct., 6111-Dena Engineering Corp. to Noam and Rebecca L. Bentov, $525,000.

Reedy Brook Lane, 4949-John W. and Mary H. Kelly to James Kim, $500,000.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5364, No. 1-Marlon and Rosa E. DeMacia to Veronica Olga Lopez Morales, $153,000.

Warfield Pl., 10810, No. 104-Barbara J. Simmons to Anthony O’Brien and Meghan Whitefield, $315,000.

Willow Bottom Dr., 11106-John Ray and Susan W. Hallman to Donald G. and Cindy Lou Reppert Ault, $575,000.

DAYTON AREA

Ten Oaks Rd., 4511-Donald E. and Diane Crane to Eduardo and Silvia L. Sicalo, $570,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Bluff Point Lane, 7625-Daniel Baylor to John D. and Marita L. Teabo, $290,000.

Charu Lane, 7114-Richmond American Homes to Muhammad Asim, $425,605.

Cross Ivy Rd., 6311-Daniel G. Severn to Melissa T. and Wayne Heslop, $325,000.

Dagny Way, 7753-Beazer Homes Corp. to Robert Kodi and Ruth Nandhego Kitimbo, $305,843.

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7292-Richmond American Homes to Seong Cheol and Cho Young Kim, $443,000.

Hunter Rd., 6720-Raymond F. Lamb to Bruce D. Pinder Jr., $335,000.

Marioak Dr., 7853-Luis Jaime Mendoza and Jessica L. Marquina to En H. Huang and Mei Q. Chan, $280,000.

Montgomery Rd., 6425-Dale R. and Amy M. Beauchamp to Christopher James Suraci and Michael Christopher Brotzman, $420,000.

Pettigrew St., 7918-Aditya Vinnakota to Guoming Yan and Guanyu Wang, $370,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 5701, No. 108-Theodora M. O’Connell Maust to Wilbert Balmori Bonilla, $185,500.

Stearman Ct., 5878-Joseph P. and Lisa M. Martinez to Charles Olaleye, $678,800.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bonnie Branch Rd., 5079-Pugh Construction Corp. to Jason A. Weddington, $608,000.

Chapel Manor Lane, 8103-Ali M. and Eileen G. Morsy to Husam Nizar Asfari and Zehra Phyllis Akyurt, $706,500.

Falling Leaves Ct., 7813-Brian and Kristin Parme to Cathy Chen, $335,000.

Harrogate Rd., 4906-Charles C. and Elizabeth L. McGuire to Steven Sharkey, $579,000.

Lodi Lane, 4912-Justin B. and Melanie Casinelli to Jeffrey A. and Nikita Leiter, $840,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8381, No. L-Aaron J. and Kelly M. Wilson to Vivek Khatri and Kiersten Noelle Goins, $186,000.

Ridge Rd., 8679-John F. and Monica F. Harris to Yuzheng Hu and Fengji Geng, $335,000.

Stonecrest Dr., 4351-Dae Hyun and Junghee Jee to Sivakumar B. Kaviyappa and Vijitha Palani, $790,000.

FULTON AREA

Tilghman St., 7769-Larry Schwartz and Rhona L.K. Schowald to Rachel M. Regan and Ira A. Morris, $670,000.

GLENELG AREA

Burntwoods Rd., 13835-Arns Inc. to Matthew and Emilie Sullivan, $620,550.

GLENWOOD AREA

Meadow Mill Way, 14412-Charles C. and Leanne P. Harrison to Jasper F. and Karina Graham, $1.23 million.

HANOVER AREA

Beaumont Pl., 7109, No. A-US Home Corp. to Matthew Brice and Andrea Faye Gardner, $397,990.

HIGHLAND AREA

Deer Valley Rd., 7004-Brighton Homes Corp. to Nathaniel and Amanda Low, $627,500.

JESSUP AREA

Mission Rd., 8170, No. 1-Deepaben A. and Arvinkumar L. Prajapati to David L. and Dhara D. Pickett, $310,000.

Spring Water Path, 9412-Maribeth Walke to Christopher and Krista Macgahan, $420,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Blue Sea Dr., 8849-Dena Engineering Corp. to Alice F. Jackson and Andrew Ruef, $525,000.

Guilford Rd., 9406-Imran Jamil to Sherwin Farhang, $357,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Patapsco Ridge Rd., 12138-Henryton Corp. to Marcie Koenig, $460,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Evening Bird Lane, 9715-Andres Alvarez to Max R. Larez and Oscar G. Pachano, $415,000.

Jaclyn Ct., 9518-Rajbir and Sukhveer Singh to Hunter Somerville and Alison Mariano, $410,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9755-M/I Homes of D.C. Corp. to Stuart William and Laura G. Simms, $480,912.

Maxwell Ct., 9269-MTGLQ Investors LP to Stephen K. Thomas, $300,000.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9923-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sanjay and Malathy Gupta, $561,114.

WOODBINE AREA

Carriage Mill Rd., 14709-Lori A. Baker Fritsch to Qingsong Sun and Ting Zhang, $605,000.