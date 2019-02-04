Adams St., 322-David L. and Michele E. Frost to Hadley H. Moore and Robert M. Hastings Jr., $550,000.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1211-Edith Schlossenberg and estate of Lyndal Rae Ward to Vanessa Dobrick, $345,000.
Bay View Dr. W., 121-Edward C. and Eileen S. Shepperd to Joann J. Young, $968,000.
Carrollton Rd., 2679-Charles E. and Jennifer Christensen to Lisa Woodward, John Storer and Jane Colcock Lunt, $610,000.
Fair Hill Ct., 407-GybeSet Investments to Jonathan and Mary Pasterick, $640,000.
Harbor Dr., 506-John L. and Christina A. Wilhelm to Kevin Donnelly and Erin Conley, $515,000.
Hyde Park Dr., 1035-David J. and Haley Jurkowski to Patricia Gonzalez and Miroslav Sherovski, $385,000.
Parkwood Ave., 816-Robin D. and Gale M. White to William S. and Gail E. Herald, $820,000.
Quiet Waters Pl., 133-Andrew P. and Abigail M. Kellogg to Enidia Santiago Arce and Nicholas W. Brown, $297,500.
Thorn Ct., 4-the estate of David C. Manning and Terrell J. Briggs to Jose S. Mejia Canales, $309,500.
Yachtsman Way, 963-Aaron and Amy Moeller to Yvette Worgo, $295,000.
Autumn Chase Dr., 251-William A. and Julia P. Long to Angela H. and Russell Paul Berard, $585,000.
Brewer St., 3-Norvain Sharps to Dijon Robert Brooks, $235,000.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 110-John Wesley and Tricia Lee Irvin to James C. and Jessica S. Praley, $645,000.
Conduit St., 88-James Pasco to Carl A. Balurock, $1.18 million.
Coxswain Way, 805, No. 103-Kimberly M. Esterson and Victoria L. Chisholm to Ellen W. Gibson, $323,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 30-Jennifer Welles Lane to David A. Murnane, $285,000.
Marconi Cir., 1929-Ann Collins and Margaret Waldron to Mario M. Salas, $260,000.
Murray Ave., 44-Joan Bennett to Raiff M. and Regina L. Margerum, $470,000.
Phillips Terr., 2003, No. 11-Karen A. Shavatt to Jillian Ritson, $240,000.
Riva Rd., 2574, No. 13A-Francine B. Culp to Marjorie Kuehn, $165,000.
Schley Rd., 425-David Chase and Natalie Rae Phillips to Sue Ann Torr, $472,500.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 101-Karen T. Weikle and Philip G. Thomas to Jay J. Gibson, $180,000.
Southgate Ave., 77-Debora Smith to Gregory J. and Janice E. Dunn, $675,000.
Tripp Creek Ct., 623-Andre T. and Jody T. Tayor to Jose M. Duran, $244,900.
Westwood Rd., 221-Elizabeth M. Wicker Johnson to Kristian Erik and Sara Carter Wiggert, $730,000.
First St., 204-William B. and Amy Rowntree to Breeyn Daria Mack, $365,000.
Bay Dale Ct., 510-Thomas and Ashlee Mitchell to Robert Matthew Kountz and Kaitlyn P. Roos, $315,000.
Briarcliff Rd., 1516-Robert S. Burnett and estate of Norma L. Burnett to David D. Belt, $360,000.
Clausen Lane, 1006-Robert Charles Pette and Morgan Ashley McLoud to Jason S. and Melissa A. Hopp, $525,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1405-Michael Ho Smythe to Thomas Francis and Maria A. Burns, $330,000.
Farley Ct. N., 1226-Garth D. and Kristin L. Witmer to Matthew T. and Caileen S. Sheehan, $295,000.
Lakeview Dr. N., 785-Ellis Lee Kincer to David and Maryan Giddens, $395,000.
Melissa Ct., 576-Nancy E. Martin Rowe to Amanda Helene Shenton, $295,000.
Ridgeway E., 1422-Kimberly A. and Derek S. Christensen to Jane B. Belew, $450,000.
Ternwing Dr., 337-Cory and Marisa Sherman to Matthew and Amy Lee Cornelius, $360,000.
White Coral Ct., 1189-Michael K. Traynor to Samantha R. Rodriguez, $234,000.
Cedar Hill Rd. W., 619-David C. Henneberry Jr. and Taylor A. Mast to Armen H. and Caro Manokian, $235,000.
Old Riverside Rd., 227-Art Homes Corp. to Alexandra Kee, $136,500.
Sixth Ave., 10-P.J. Property Corp. to Carmelo Rodriguez III and Roni T. Cindrich, $296,000.
10th Ave., 2-Andrea M. Gwinn to James D. and Shannon A. Waterbury, $235,000.
18th Ave., 311-NRZ Reo VIII Corp. to Stephen N. Yost, $156,000.
Blue Ridge Pl., 1224-Reiss Kuczera to Adrienne L. and Daniel P. Sheldon, $375,500.
Chester Town Cir., 1531-William Fred and Keri L. Adams to Jamie M. Myers and Matthew J. Bem, $345,000.
Edwards Rd., 615-Christopher Herold to Gena Marie and George Angelo Kosmides, $421,500.
Hampton Rd., 1219-Teresa Marie Grysikiewicz to Susanne Cornelia and William Patrick Fouse, $395,000.
Lake Claire Dr., 1033-Matthew J. and Amanda H. Shenton to Charles A. and Meredith R. Smith, $378,044.
Mount Holly Dr., 956-Joseph A. Spiegel to Andrew Cleverdon and Kathleen Cima, $345,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1234-Sarah and Jeff J. Ree to Judith M. and Eugene L. Vester, $379,000.
Riverboat Ct., 1107-Shannon M. Smith Carpenter to Christa Marie Cianchetta, $236,000.
Skyway Dr., 1161-John R. and Lois Ann Crider to Roy L. Gertz, $255,000.
Westchester Ct., 1653-Jonathan A. and Randi L. Altschuler to Kimberly Anne and Garret Christopher Goldstein, $949,000.
Delaware Ave., 1146-Kathy Sue Campbell and Frank E. Brown to Michael and Hatice Biddle, $314,900.
Aberdeen Cir., 1769-Brenda K. Collins to Eric Gray, $279,900.
Bancroft Lane W., 1700A-Patricia E. McManus and Richard P. Bowne to Ryan E. Kelly, $180,000.
Ellsworth Ave., 1530-Frederick J. Menosky to Joshua M. and Jessica A. Lewis, $479,000.
Farlow Ave., 1525-Warren D. Young to Bridget T. Holt, $574,900.
Knights Bridge Turn, 1423-George M. and Judy G. Plamer to Christopher J. and Alyssa Lee Penna Williamson, $440,000.
Marlborough Ct., 1544-Edward J. Beenick to Ian D. and Poppy J. Busby, $259,500.
Murdoch Ct., 1015-Justin W. Roath and Grace Kalakay to Christina Limura, $272,950.
Sharwood Pl., 1844-Freestate Investments Properties Corp. to Bryan Gary Bresslin, $289,900.
Stratton Rd., 1725-Richard E. and Lauren R. Holzer to Lindsay Wright and Joshua Winger, $510,000.
Tupello Pl., 1902-Patricia Walsh to Allan D. and Elaine Kaye Storm, $190,000.
Walleye Dr., 1695-William and Mary K. Beechwood to April Wainwright, $270,000.
Windy Oak Ct., 2538-Jean Marie Tayman Johnson to Valerie Gilles, $322,000.
Birch Trail, 820-Charlotte Byrd to Geoffrey W. and Koren Donnor, $369,500.
Habersham Pl., 1500-Steven W. and Mary Kay DeGeorge to Marjorie R. and Bryan James Roach, $785,000.
Lake Rd., 383-Milton A. Chace to Timothy M. Buck, $405,000.
Ripley Rd., 1222-Joshua Stuart Anson and Hailey Lauren F. De Castro to John T. and Becky K. Litz, $625,000.
Sunrise Beach Rd., 1227-Erica M. Fensom to Erin Elisabeth Mack and Sean Patrick Scholfield, $583,000.
Chestnut Wood Ct., 902-Stephen J. and Jaide Burnette to Kayla Marie Pichini, $235,000.
End Dr. E., 7930-Jennifer E. Sharp to Vincente P. and Jessica A. Neale, $289,900.
Main St., 7925-Wills Real Estate Investment Corp. to George Tyler and Tina Lynn Briemann, $275,000.
Riverwood Way, 1329-Billy and Laura Adams to Matthew Ryan and Madison Blair Roth, $324,000.
Fox Creek Lane, 2412-Bassford Harrison Palmer Corp. to William Franklin and Lindsay Michelle Clarke, $550,000.
Lavall Dr., 1285-Shihcheng S. and Elizabeth A. Hu to Adam P. and Latham T. Hudson, $700,000.
William Meade Ct., 907-Michael and Maria Davis to Anthony D. and Doreen Gloria Blake Martin, $879,000.
Main St., 907-William L. and Brenda M. Ellis to Gregory Greenwell Jr. and Lauren Thornton, $317,500.
Bayview Point Dr., 533-Robert W. and Lynda L. Leimbach to Deborah Longen and Christopher Cauthen Judy, $415,000.
Colony Point Pl., 378-Robert E. and Barbara A. Mason to Cheryl P. Neidig, $455,000.
Holly Ave., 851-William Morganstern to Chelsea and Brett Casna, $275,000.
Oldtown Rd., 1702-Tanya Renee Minion to Julie Marqaurdt, $360,000.
River Landing Rd. S., 1050-Michael K. and Marie Yates to William C. and Sylvia N. Mitchell, $900,000.
Shesley Rd., 1225-Courtney Anne Hughes to Jonathan and Victoria Fitzgerald, $455,000.
Stuart Rd., 1562-Allen R. and Sarah A. Minick to Robert and Christine Lacroix, $465,000.
Fourth Ave., 3701-Lynne A. Weise to Patricia M. Stecklein, $235,000.
Autumn Valley Lane, 912-Gregory W. and Sarah E. Croxford to Oscar Hurtado Gonzales and Sarah Hendricks, $335,000.
Chapel Lake Dr., 2610, No. 111-Stonetrust Homes Corp. to Charles R. and Donna E. McKeever, $219,990.
Heather Stone Dr., 2435-Charles and Deven Shikes to Olatokunboh O. Abereoje, $625,000.
Macallister Lane, 2419-B.A. Williams Corp. to Christopher and Tracy Mills, $740,000.
Silver Way, 2312-Carrie E. and Adam R. Lewis to Brandon W. and Jennifer L. Henderson Adams, $392,000.
Winterhaven Dr., 899-Kyle A. and Tiffany Swayzee to Daniel D. Caldwell, $355,000.
Stillwater Rd., 712-Eric G. and Jessica F. Kosmowski to J.W. and Helene Norcross Rayder, $2.57 million.
Cloverhurst Rd., 8150-Megan D. Glaze Keller to James Gerald Swallows, $195,000.
Crab Apple Ct., 8216-James S. and Carolyn S. Sears to Gwyn Marie Smith Downes and Danny Wayne Downes, $385,000.
Mary Ct., 218-Timothy J. and Laura J. Lindsay to Scott A. and Tammy M. Gardner, $270,000.
New Jersey Ave. NW, 26-Charles A. Gunther III to Jose M. Perez and Alejandra Lara, $239,000.
Pamela Rd., 706-Danette M. and Christopher M. Cottrell to Andrew W. Thornton, $375,970.
Ridgely Rd., 210-Nam Chul Lee to Tony S. Hodge, $264,900.
Sandy Ridge Dr., 619-Casey Privett to George Dunn, $315,000.
Virginia Ave. NW, 11-Kathleen Ann and William Nathaniel Doegen to Joshua A. Hoffmaster, $170,000.
Wicklow Rd., 210-Carol Wanger to Brandon K. and Sarah N. Price, $450,000.
First Ave. SE, 111-Dyson Acqustions Corp. to Terence R. Huffman and Melissa M. Reidy, $409,900.
Benmere Rd., 303-Charles R. and Donna E. McKeever to Kevin P. Flowers, $325,000.
Chase Walk, 947-Justin C. Relph to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $280,000.
Delaware Ave., 725-Keith Darryl and Rosa Linda Miles to Nicholas J. Ray, $305,000.
Genine Dr., 944-Daniel M. and Rhonda A. Loeb to Nicholas Kirchner and Shannon Smith, $291,000.
Hopkins Cor., 915-Terricka L. Burns and Antione C. Martin to Ciara Carter, $282,000.
Long Cove Rd., 916-Ronald Howard to Jamie L. Voorhees, $416,000.
Normandy Dr., 15-Kim D. Valenzia and estate of Joseph A. Dixon to Hochoon Chung, $240,000.
Saltgrass Dr., 214-Marguerite C. and Roger A. Weber to Martin and Dana L. Stone, $438,000.
Solley Rd., 8012-Zane B. and Nicole A. Slatcher to Visakha Vo, $365,000.
Stonebriar Dr., 7837-Michael W. Bastien to Daryl and Sally Rejas, $450,000.
Thomas Rd., 1039-Jose Kenis Garcia and Luis Adolfo Portillo to Morgan T. Stennen, $240,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7619-Bradley and Kassandra Michael to Michael D. and Patricia A. Warner, $310,000.
Water Fountain Ct., 206, No. 202-Residential Value Corp. to Dequan J. Griffin, $158,000.
Yamhill Way, 7102-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Jamie Lynn Perry, $361,860.
Fourth St., 1023-William A. and Katherine Gibson to Ryan Jones, $264,900.
Cherry Tree Rd., 2558-Michael S. and Kelly J. Smith to Joseph O. and Megan N. Birkhold, $377,000.
Fredericksburg Rd., 2707-NVR Inc. to Tanya A. Green, $499,767.
Gesna Dr., 1432-Warren A. Hildebrand and Amber C. Binick to Harish and Sheetal Wagle, $309,400.
Glendale Ave., 2912-NVR Inc. to Jacques Parker, $368,905.
Hekla Lane, 1620-Calatlantic Group Inc. to William and Tiffany Bayton, $511,990.
Maple Rock Rd., 2613-Toll IV Corp. and Arundel Perserve 10a Corp. to Joy and Matthew Tapajcik, $446,115.
Otterbein Way, 7829-NVR Inc. to Evelyn Wilson, $535,000.
Split Creek Lane, 2123-Arjun Menon and Antara F. Desai to Young Woo Lee, $430,000.
Gable Dr., 2110-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jonathan Williams and Amy Strong, $755,270.
Piney Woods Pl., 3501-Alexandra Kubis to Jonathan Haskett, $221,900.
Andover Rd., 706-Sandy Springs Bank to Justin Sherlock, $216,000.
Forest View Rd., 510-Kristen K. Knudsen to Linda Reynolds, $275,000.
Hawthorne Rd., 304-Garrett Long to Wilmer Robert Forloines and Renee Lynn Schmidt, $331,500.
Louise Ave., 506-BMB Real Property Corp. to John L. and Emily Blackwell, $234,900.
Claybrooke Dr., 4441-Walton D. and Susan H. Stallings to Christina and David Taylor, $656,000.
Fishers Station Rd., 6160-Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin and Emily Shelley, $306,500.
Alta Vista Dr., 1304-Christopher L. and Susan M. Davis to Byron S. and Jennifer M. Rolfsness, $490,000.
Finnegan Dr., 248-Henry P. and Eileen D. Craftwood to Kevin and Jennifer Dooley, $710,000.
Pearl Point Ct., 615-Kenneth G. and Linda J. Lang to John C. Sharp and Melody L. Chenoweth, $659,900.
Stonestep Ct., 109-Thomas J. and Nancybeth Zorn to Kevin Andrew and Cindy E. Schuiler, $775,000.
Watermill Dr., 8347-Debra E. Marech to Gregory and Naya S. Lindsey, $440,000.
Apple Blossom Lane, 2450, No. 204-Hilary and Richard Gil to Joseph R. and Karen M. Courtright, $210,000.
Brightwater Ct., 8728-Joseph J. and Courtney Lynn Lea to Alexandra R. and Jonathan E. Snyder, $393,900.
Catbriar Way, 1470-NVR Inc. to Maria I.P. Villanueva and Roberto Villares, $726,020.
Chestnut Terrace Ct., 2408, No. 102-John E. Beck to Kevin N. Proctor, $248,900.
Conquest Way, 2201-Norma Jean and Steven M. Sacchetti to Brandon Boodie, $265,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2818-Classic Group Corp. to Margaret Klotz, $454,390.
Dragon Fly Way, 2859-Two Rivers Associated Corp. to Patricia L. Chapin, $594,887.
Found Artifact Dr., 7632-Scott Darren and Carolyn W. Lacoss to Tamara Z. Maull, $499,000.
Harvest Run Dr., 703-Frances Gautreau to Joshua G. Bradley, $214,900.
Langdon Farm Cir., 138-Jerome V. and Janice Smith to Umoh Rufus, $280,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8730-Mohammed M. Alam and Rukshana Jafreen to Jonathon E. Brooks, $599,500.
Pinecove Ave., 180-Tamara Z. Maul to Ryan S. Janko, $305,000.
Regiment Ct., 324-Karla Taylor Lewis to Dominic Deshaun and Kierra Irvin, $349,999.
Rolling Hill Walk, 610, No. 202-Rachel J. Rivera Hoope to Jacob Michael Case, $174,500.
Stone Fruit Ct., 509-Tara Burkhart Santoro to James Ronald and Crystal Marie Hinkley, $459,900.
Winding Stream Way, 699, No. 302-Robert W. and Joan M. Womack to Cedric Jones, $230,000.
Owensville Rd., 335-Curtis C. Eshelman and June Eshelman Moore to Benjamin Francis Allen and Lisa Lynn Straight, $1.15 million.
Arbutus Rd., 8441-Sharon L. Wagner to David and Agnes Nelson, $292,050.
Barnsley Ct., 3402-James Frank Kemplin Jr. to Marcelle A. Hawkins, $269,900.
Bennington Way, 4010-Bill David and Judith Lee Kakuk to Krzysztof and Marta Wypyski, $535,000.
Braid Hills Dr., 1603-Dawn L. and Jonas H. Grosshandler to Jan and Roseann Masino, $760,000.
Carolina Ave. S., 24-Michael and Erin Schlein to Craig and Jaime Drenning, $346,000.
Catherine Ave., 7967-Scott and Stacey Bell to Ryan N. Harding, $259,999.
Cokesbury Ct., 3511-Margaret Moran Reichert to Danielle M. Campbell, $329,500.
Dale Rd., 170-Thomas V. and Eileen A. Keavney to Robin L. Schultz, $300,000.
De Franceaux Hbr., 871-Diane C. Zielinski to Kevin A. Metzger, $264,000.
Dunlap Rd., 184-Glade F. Flake to Austin and Leah Bishop, $217,500.
Englishman Harbour, 1071-David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger to Brooks R. Beaty and Kimberly M. McDaniel, $256,000.
Garland Rd., 8445-Daniel C. and Ashley J. Szuba to Joseph and Lauren Giunta, $430,000.
Inlet Dr., 255-Melonie Ann Truslow to Andre Southerland, $220,000.
Laurel Dr., 610-Marvel Development Corp. to Joven N. and Kylie R. Pilutti, $333,000.
Magnolia Ave., 217-Darcy J. Later to Charles F. and Rebekah M. Stolins, $264,500.
Moonfall Ct., 7748-Carrie L. Maragos to Dennis F. and Nicole M. DeVous, $273,000.
Pasadena Rd. E., 304-Francis D. and Jennifer Y. Pinckney to Michael Schindler, $301,000.
Quiet Ridge Ct., 208-Joel S. and Kimberly C. Richardson to Sha’Tia L. and Devin Levar Marine, $240,000.
Scituate Harbour, 1041-Raymond and Jennifer N. Wulff to Scott G. Horta and Sarah L. Purdum, $235,000.
Shellcove Rd., 147-Joan A. and Glade F. Flake to Joshua Thompson and Heather Howes, $165,000.
Solari Ct., 7812-Ashley Nicole Shields Pitzen to Ashleigh M. Ford and Alex J. Flaherty, $240,000.
Turf Valley Dr., 844-Thelma C. Dixon to Clyde E. Foster III, $244,900.
Wharf Dr., 1153-Robert A. Mitten to Bryan R. and Jennifer L. Hartman, $340,000.
Windy Ridge Ct., 204-Zachery T. McQuay to Bryan Norris, $269,000.
10th St., 216-Jillian M. Mullan to Jake Paesch, $305,000.
214th St., 753-Penny J. Woodall Burwick to Neil W. Peapos, $230,000.
229th St., 2307-George T. Pasthas Jr. to Zachary N. and Kristan P. York, $329,900.
Riva Rd., 3208-Patrick and Kimberly Reddy to Stephanie Daly, $426,000.
Armor Ct., 1911-Peter J. and Laura Ann Huitsing to Johnathan M. Hernandez, $300,000.
Beach Plum Lane, 7939-Rana Misk to Musakalam A. Williams, $290,000.
Canter Ct., 7924-Lakoele A. Akinyemi to Felicia Y. Agyepomaa, $309,900.
Cedar Dr., 1836-Anthony and Shannon Ingram to Kendrud Johnson, $375,500.
Fairfield Dr., 307-Robert J. and Paula D. Croft to Riley G. and Rachel L. Jennifer, $525,000.
Heather Mist Dr., 7991-Matthew and Linda Cotter to Nubia Rayo, $240,000.
Hollow Ct., 8138-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Larry H. Reese Jr., $297,082.
Lillian Ave., 116-David Palmer to Thomas C. Moore Jr., $360,000.
Reece Rd., 1127-Yellow Gecko Corp. to Jose Maria Silva, $299,900.
Sage Brush Ct., 1624-Iwona Paliwoda and Katarzyna Anna Wright to Michael C. and Janet S. Mishler, $374,500.
Stags Leap Ct., 654-Otis and Melody M. Whitaker to Stephen and Johanna Harper, $575,000.
Telegraph Rd., 8151-Steven A. and April Homes to Melvin B. Butler III, $308,000.
Winterwood Ct., 7703-Matthew and Tiffany Darnell Andes to David Thomas and Emily E. Litteken, $438,000.
Arundel Beach Rd., 127-Michael W. Clouser and estate of Miriam Betz Clouser to Andre V. DiPaola and Josie R. McFee, $375,000.
Berrywood Dr., 92-Dirk L. and Ann E. Krause to Laura Elizabeth Burrows and Eric Alan Haviland, $565,000.
Dividing Rd., 762-Jeffrey C. and Donna Patrick to Jessica Ann and David Edward Suchy, $475,000.
Hendler Rd., 651-F. Scott and Donna D. Jay to Michael, S. J., Jason and John Bisciotti, $1.52 million.
Manor Rd., 611-David and Angie Ball to Alana Heather, Caren Silver and Mitchell Jay Shein, $405,000.
Monmouth Ave., 710-James D. and Susan W. Maloney to Jennifer Ann and Linwood Gleason Hayman, $500,000.
Severnside Dr., 436-Donald W. Anderson to Jack Bevier and Jamie Leigh Koehler, $800,000.
Tolstoy Lane, 262-Adam and Monique Smallow to Amy and Matthew Calabrese, $459,000.
Bay View Ave., 1193-Rare Inc. to Robert A. and Denise J. Dickenson, $260,000.
Pine St., 1306-Adele L. Brockmeyer to Jonathan S. and Sophia M. Lee, $309,000.
Congressional Ct., 10309-Janet M. and James T. Noonan to Alonzo W. and Betsy R. Johnson, $605,000.
Excelsior Springs Ct., 2917-Brian and Michelle Klima to Carlos Rodriguez and Hsin Chieh Huang, $825,000.
Gwynn Park Dr., 9706-Howard Moon to Brian H. So, $515,000.
Macalpine Rd., 3605-Momin J. and Luiza M. Afzal to Martin S. and Tammy Leffler, $810,000.
Nestling Pine Ct., 3126-Matthew and Christina Moran to Wana Manitpisitkul and Maria Edisa L. Gozun, $700,000.
Quail Creek Ct., 2802-Lori A. and John J. Amato to James and Carolina Musters, $690,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Melody M. Whitaker, $394,740.
Ridge Tree Ct., 2307-David B. and Margaret D. Glasser to Douglas Cherneski and Remya Amy Arul, $690,000.
Torino Rd., 9601, No. 74-Marivelle Sherman to Bonnie Zuckerman, $429,000.
Yearling Ct., 12252-Ryan Kim to Brenee Lynn and Trevor Scott Ulman, $720,000.
Flowing Water Trail, 12104-Kenneth L. Perko and Felicia V. Candela to Sanjay Hainath and Priti Sanjay Wankhade, $640,000.
Radiant Gleam Way, 6501-Alan J. and Cynthia D. Kantor to Daniel Brotman and Aileen McNamara, $850,000.
Waving Willow Path, 6228-Marion S. and Lawrence M. Blickman to Ye Tao and Qianyiren Song, $645,000.
Blue Pool, 8961-Kesso Properties Corp. to Timothy J. and Charryse Brooks, $435,000.
Flagflower Pl., 5742-Hadid Jones to Daniele Dobson, $294,000.
Hickory Log Cir., 7460-Carol Ann H. Adair to Marie Yolene Marcelin and Jean Veny Bruno, $285,900.
Majors Lane, 6007, No. 1-Sandra Dawn Eisenbarth to Lilian F. Vidal, $150,000.
Millrace Ct., 5911, No. J103-Carolyn P. Sponn to Chenyang Wang, $235,000.
Old Annapolis Rd., 8669-Mary Ellen Jones and Leroy Harry Scott to Angela M. Prater Lopez, $220,000.
Pilar Ct., 9308-Joanne E. and James E. Ehle to Santiago Hernandez, $285,000.
Tide Rock Sq., 8107-Cheri Dean Cannon to Babajide E. Ademulegun and Olatoun A. Cole, $460,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9635, No. B3-Rihao Ling to Bregitt V. Jimenez and Philip M. Endicott Jr., $125,000.
April Journey, 5543, No. 113-Mark S. and Christina K. McGlosson Wilson to Claudette R. Smith, $340,000.
Beech Creek Dr., 10816-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Casey Guthier, $307,000.
Cloudy April Way, 6033, No. J-69-Erin and Thomas Davis to Dan Hamilton, $219,000.
El Camino, 5443, No. 5-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Xiao Yun Bao, $129,000.
Greek Boy Pl., 10294-Empowerd Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Alexander Francis and Justine Elizabeth Sacco, $350,000.
Harmel Dr., 10975-John D. and Anne A. Gornto to Michael D. Heymann and Diane M. DiMarco, $600,000.
High Hay Dr., 11386-Alan P. and Marlene S. Zendell to Julian Roger Sotolongo and Samantha Jean Ansley, $525,000.
Iron Frame Way, 5905-Glenn and Sharon Dixon to Rigoberto and Zoila Duarte, $400,000.
New Country Lane, 11890-Nadine Robinson to David P. and Jennifer Cline, $356,900.
Snowy Reach, 4922-Stephen Matthew and Ellen Elizabeth Bjerkaas to Justin A. Jefferson and Jennifer N. Boozel, $540,000.
Trotting Ridge Way, 10924, No. 12-6-Erin V. Podolny to Nithya Hyson, $250,000.
Warfield Pl., 10804, No. 201-Daniel Eagan to Xavier and Ruth E. Wade, $304,000.
Woodenhawk Cir., 5485-Carl William Nielson to Liang and Xiaoxin Yi, $228,000.
Howard Rd., 14148-Matthew J. and Jeanne D. Nichols to Crystal M. and Anthony K. Pulsirisaroth, $975,000.
Autumn Spell, 5968-Brian and Christina Villari to Harry B. Laing and Sarah E. Kramer, $375,000.
Cherry Ave., 7018-Parthiv Kalathia to Athmaram Thimmasandra Narayanappa and Latha Thimmasandra Chandrashekariah, $387,000.
Deep Falls Way, 7115, No. 29-Mary Kate Rodziewiz to Zachary Scott, $305,000.
Edmunds Way, 7820-Christopher J. Ronk to John Fink IV, $332,000.
Hearthside Way, 7551-Lisa Hanh Zinnamon to Michelle Alyssa Kawko and Thomas John Mazurkiewicz Jr., $355,000.
John Galt Way, 7960-Beazeh Homes Corp. to Aditya Ayyagari, $465,634.
Old Rockbridge Dr., 7678-Kyle Fitzpatrick to Stephan A. Bren, $230,000.
Quidditch Lane, 7910-Beazer Homes Corp. to Daniel Y. Lim, $417,990.
Singers Way, 7431-Christopher and Karin Frohlich to Po Y. Cheung, $359,900.
Watermill Ct., 8003-Steven and Wendy Savoie to Brandon Chan, $290,000.
Carls Ct., 8911, No. E-NVR Inc. to Joseph Huichu, Hyonki and Kichul Shinn, $339,990.
Chantel Ct., 8911-Lisa Mariner to Brian C. and Andrea L. Guinther, $450,000.
Charles Xing., 6032-NVR Inc. to Rheinard Bryan Samson and Liezl Joy Villamater Garcia, $657,134.
Elberta Dr., 8222-Jared S. and Laura R. Miller to Matthew John Zielinski and Kirby Ann Calleri, $480,000.
Halcyon Ct., 3257-Eun Choi to Vijay Sarathy Kadimela and Swapna Raju Keerthipaty, $386,000.
Lasalle Ct., 8729-Sanjay and Kavita Rayathathan to Varun Bedi and Chandni Chad, $390,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8384, No. D-John C. and Michele L. Pierantozzi Cassel to Lohenthiran Ganasan, $175,000.
Ridge Rd., 8681-Erik M. and J.B. Hertz to Chuny An Liu, $370,000.
Roundhill Rd., 4601-Carol D. Schoenfeld and Brian D. Devan to Jimmy C. Do and Diana T. Ly, $336,000.
Spring Showers Way, 8468-Donna J. Darbous and Waters to Elizabeth A. Vaughan, $750,000.
Timber Pine Ct., 8504-Brian J. Kunzle to Syed F. Aziz, $480,000.
Butter Lane, 11731-Streetscape at ML Corp. to Melik Tiba and Bettu Gemeda, $823,335.
Iager Blvd., 11411-Brian M. and Kwok Luen Lee to Mia Y. Cameron, $542,500.
Martha Way, 11007-NVR Inc. to Brijesh and Amixa Patel, $942,735.
Midtown Rd., 7659-Larry D. and Susan G. Perkins to Peter and Eloise Kanowsky, $865,000.
Tawes St., 8953-Carl Justin Thacker and Katherine Marie Datin to Jason Ni, $589,000.
Wayneridge St., 11709-George E. Halfpap to Tara M. and Matthew F. Mitchell, $415,000.
Callaway Ct., 15242, No. 34-Eun Sun Lee to Carl D. Grant and Denise D. Mitchell, $420,000.
River Clyde Dr., 6544-John M. and Carol S. Grunsfeld to Caroline and Seth Shulman, $900,000.
Lincoln Dr., 8216-Harmony Builders Inc. to Bob C. Ozomah, $430,000.
Willowwood Way, 8839-Cheryl Annette Thomas and Tajhae J. Reynolds to Mackenzie M. Harshaw, $282,500.
Early Spring Way, 9729-Valerie A. Mallder to Gerald W. Joyce III, $330,000.
Red Apple Lane, 9545-Brian and Kristina L. McDermott to Vienkhanh D. Nguyen and Bao Vinh T. Hoang, $460,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7621, No. B-James E. Hart to Joanne Yocheved and Gary Meyer Heilgaman, $160,500.
Sand Hill Manor Dr., 12086-Glenn A. and Anne Marie Colegrove to Sung Kook and Mee Kyong Park, $680,000.
Cherrybrook Ct., 8321-Gregory A. and M. Kathryn Martinez to David and Tracy Duvall, $640,000.
Helmart Dr., 7962-Jay Wilson and Arlene Atkinson to Eric D. and Lori C. Maclennan, $545,000.
Nicky Ct., 8026-Thomas J. Magner and Gail A. Agee to Leigh Anne B. String and William F. String, $472,500.
Peace Springs Rdg., 9706-Beazer Homes Corp. to Akeem A. Oladigbolu and Abolanle R. Odejinmi, $620,000.
Riverhill Rd., 9080-Harry L. and Leah Marie Ellinger to Mustafa Qureshi and Elaine Lo, $390,000.
Twin Oaks Way, 7713-Vicente E. and Barbara Jean Catalano to Arn H. Eliasson, $609,900.
Woodsong Ct., 9413-Lori Ann Blanik to Melonie S. Brotherton, $260,700.
State Route 144, 12375-Susan M. and John C. Kelley to George Preston and Kristine S. Kirk, $660,000.
Galaxy Dr., 15304-NVR Inc. to Matthew S. and Katelyn M. Staso, $782,635.
Ganton Green, 2115, No. G-206-Rhoda and Bruce David Zimmerman to Irfan A. and Noor F. Mohammed, $272,500.