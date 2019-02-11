Alder Rd., 6-George and Gena Kosmides to Rebecca Renwick Carlson, $320,000.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1401-Michael A. and Cherie L. Case to Casey E. Mahone, $415,000.
Blackwalnut Ct., 1339-Stuart Yaelo Gordon and Deborah Ann Photiadis to Joseph R. and Sarah A. Coster, $462,000.
Catrina Lane, 3118-James P. Fedor to Robert Lee Bishop, $575,000.
Dakota Pl., 2004, No. 3A-Charles S. and Stephanie Snyder to Marc L. Krens, $475,000.
Fairhope Ct., 1-Roger and Mary Sayres to John J. and Carol A. Parada, $325,000.
Gemini Dr., 1220-Thomas P. Dillon to Tayler S. Scarinzi, $209,900.
Highland Ave., 6-Ryan James Frommelt to Eric J. Morrison Berlin and Sandra Ann Leblanc, $450,000.
Ironstone Ct., 30-James A. Anderson Jr. to Cherokee M. Carroll and Lolita Adgerson, $235,000.
Peale Ct., 5-Kasa Corp. to Edith Downing Donnelly, $245,000.
Ramsgate Dr., 3748-Calvin Andrew Johnson and estate of Joseph E. Johnson to Aaron J. and Katherine M. Freeman, $459,000.
Spindrift Way, 12-Linda E. Harten to James J. and Kristina H. McNally, $395,000.
Admiral Dr., 621, No. 305-Kerry Anne Neidig to Lindsey Startt, $259,000.
Beacon Way, 926-Donna M. Ashkey and Norval F. Cooper III to Anne Bates, $309,900.
Brightwater Dr., 119-2D Rentals Corp. to Muoi Thi Hua and Dieu Tho T. Vo, $240,000.
Childs Point Rd., 705-Gary A. and Patricia C. Pasatiempo to William R. Cates, $695,000.
Constitution Sq., 12-Rosalind T. Rivera to David and Janet Ewing, $510,000.
Dewey Dr., 88-Jean M. Alcock to Jacob A. Boertlein, $304,000.
Foremast Aly., 2644-Lindsay A. and David J. Maher to Jeffrey R. and Natthawan Dufault, $417,000.
Helmsman Alley, 302-Lawrence and Diana Bock to Katherine C. Spragins, $429,900.
Howards Loop, 755, No. 65-Amy L. Stotler to Gerald A. and Lisa Wilson, $349,000.
Marquise Lane, 114-Brightview Development Corp. to Dorothy L. Wagner, $572,887.
Painter Ct., 2503-IC Real Property Corp. to Mary Lucy Salant, $341,000.
Riversedge Cir., 935-Catherine F. Flaim Trust to Joan D. and Lawrence H. Brannigan, $260,000.
Schooner Cir., 925-David T. Phipps to Robert Andrew and Deborah Walton, $456,000.
Solstice Lane, 3007-Buffy N. Giddens to Erin M. Palmer and Ricardo J. Murcia Carta, $595,000.
Summerview Way, 2710, No. 1303-Gail C. Raymond to Kevin H. Corcoran, $324,900.
Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 604-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nghiep T. Luu and Hongyan Bi, $179,500.
Williams Dr., 172-Emily M. Sheets and Gayle Schmidt to Ana L. Christian and Cynthia D. Timchal, $280,000.
Alameda Pkwy., 303-Jesse S. Guerrette to Asa M. and Danielle Moos, $398,000.
Bay Dale Ct., 568-Martin C. and Susan M. Pilsch to Alison F. Wilson, $265,000.
Broadwater Rd., 465-Emily Anne Barrett McLean to Katherine Burns and Bryant J. Parker, $385,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1409-Michael and Kathleen Haines to Bradley S. Beam, $334,900.
Laurel Way, 879-Donald Wallace and Kalla Jordan Sparrow to Anna L. and Prem J. Pereira, $745,000.
Mill Creek Rd., 859-Stephen A. Geiger to Matthew A. Wilson, $253,500.
Sheridan Rd., 1-Ira K. and Loretta O’Neal to Lambert Judson and Kristi L. Martin, $390,000.
Treyburn Way, 216-John E. and Deborah J. King to Shane Christopher Moran and Margaret Mary McGowan, $520,000.
Olive Wood Lane, 735-Jacqueline Shea and Robert L. Tyson Jr. to Katherine B. Rose, $280,000.
Eighth Ave., 1-Maria E. Wengert to Jose I. Valle, $220,000.
11th Ave. W., 100-Foundation Property Investments Corp. to Christopher M. Chadwell, $245,000.
Amberwood Dr. S., 1497-Matthew A. and Alison F. Wilson to David and Alyssa Kowalczyk, $461,000.
Brenwoode Rd., 1426-Matthew J. and Lina V. Relly to Michael S. Allen, $410,000.
Circle Dr., 1532-Lori Seeberger Marchant to Marjorie E. Tschantre, $659,000.
Foolish Pleasure Ct., 1632-Mark E. O’Brien to Christine M. Voigt, $280,000.
Native Dancer Ct., 1580-Brooke H. Balderson to Brian J. Cunningham, $259,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1235-Lawanda P. Wright to Michael B. Herr, $379,900.
Rosebay Ct., 1392-Christine A. and Robert S. Fontaine to Ross and Meghan Tobin, $539,000.
Snow Goose Lane, 631-John M. and Karen A. Cisco to Clifford D. and Kathryn R. Nelsen, $412,500.
Wintergull Lane, 222-Nicole M. Anderson to John R. Pooler and Brittany M. Smith, $394,900.
Aberdeen Cir., 1816-Adam N. Cage to Michael A. Fagnani and Carrie L. Klink, $274,950.
Bancroft Lane W., 1701A-Joseph G. Poisson to George T. Riddle, $195,000.
Castleford Sq., 1764-Tanner J. and Erica M. Henry to Tyler Grahe, $270,000.
Danewood Ct., 1544-Victoria N. Cozad to Yajaira E. Briganty Quinones, $250,000.
Ellsworth Ave., 1552-Ronald A. and Stephanie T. Deabreu to Jonathan E. Bernard and Lindsey M. Page, $529,000.
Linkwood Lane, 1751-Margaret Hannan to Jeremy Mohler and Tatiana Serrao, $415,000.
Needham Ct., 1260, No. 22D-Scott Ryan Tenbarge to Kelly L. White, $265,000.
Salford Dr., 2630-John Edward and Donna Teresa Mix to Vicki J. Hoffman, $565,000.
Short Putt Ct., 2512-Michelle Stavig to Jonathan J. and Ariane Z. Grant, $325,000.
Twigs Ct., 1606-Margaret E. and Charles W. Klotz to Scott A. Pifer and Jennifer A. Sanchez, $565,000.
Alder Trail, 396-Derek M. and Kate E. Howells to Eric M. and Sarah E. Gonzalez, $525,000.
Bristol Ridge Pl., 1306-Dale G. and Elizabeth L. Paulson to Caitlin D. Darcey and Keith R. Merchant, $811,000.
Maud Lane, 1610-Shelley Ann Sturtz and Patrick B. McQuin to Christopher A. and Natacha M. Niro, $720,000.
Saint Stephens Church Rd., 1139-Richard and Elizabeth L. Almeida to Justin W. Roath and Grace E. Kalakay, $549,900.
Chestnutview Ct., 895-Shawn D. Berthaut to Nelson Jack and Audrey J. Reichebach, $205,000.
Greenland Beach Rd., 205-Wills Real Estate Investments Corp. to Ellen and Daniel A. Rizzo, $349,900.
Main St., 7926-Discovery Home Inspection Corp. to Brandi N. Ferrell and David M. O’Hearn, $310,000.
Stoneleigh Ct., 1385, No. 206-Ronald L. and Angela M. Alexander to Philip L. and Michele L. Santoro, $252,500.
Greenmeadow Lane, 3887-Stuart E. Williams and Marion B. Snyder to Brandon Keith Horne and Julie Anne Barker, $562,500.
Melbourne Ave., 6034-Jack Bannister to Troy Hvizda, $345,000.
Cragun Rd., 3229-James H. and Ann T. Hazelwood to Michael Yugo, $575,000.
Hamlet Cir., 361-James and Celeste Knippen O’Dea to Geoffrey and Mary Blackborow, $460,000.
Hunting Ct., 36-Thomas Campbell Smith to Jonathan K. and Caroline B. Hunolt, $495,000.
Mulberry St., 3277-Jason C. and Jennifer A. Johnson to Atitegeb Tibebu and Kagnew H. Gebreyesus, $565,000.
Riverside Rd., 326-Anatole and Virginia Butas to Anne and Lee Weigt, $900,000.
Shore Dr., 913-Duncan W. and Nicole A. Williams to Anthony E. and Michelle Pocetti, $535,000.
Sweet Leaf Lane, 4230-Lucas and Jennifer D. Tepper to Brandon J. White, $634,900.
Sixth Ave., 3687-U.S. Bank to Ronald Vincent and Dianna Carroll Herr, $325,000.
Basil Hall Ct., 2020-BA Williams Corp. to Usman Siddique Chaudhry, $768,945.
Cheyenne Dr., 2507-Christopher M. and Christy C. Humphreys to Christina E. Figueredo, $389,000.
Highland Farms Cir., 624-James and Crystal Richmond to Eric C. March, $419,000.
Maccubbin Lane, 614-NVR Inc. to Elbert Nhan and Yong T. Zheng, $882,357.
Red Fall Ct., 2470-Konstantin G. Akselrod and Elizabeth M. Carnan to George C. and Alyssa J. Milan, $375,000.
Sunshine Way, 2410-Seth Hill and Kathy B. Boller Hill to James S. and Carolyn S. Sears, $360,000.
Bywater Rd., 731-Gregory A. and Christine W. Cross to Patrick H. and Karoline K. Shannon, $2.5 million.
A St. SW, 207-Mary M. and Howard Raymond Knight to Heather L. Pitz, $225,000.
Barkwood Rd., 808-T. J. and K. Real Estate Corp. to John Lindsay, $281,000.
Crafty Fox Ct., 8102-David Benjamin and Grace G. Stout to Nichardo Smith and Roselin Prescott, $372,500.
Elizabeth Rd., 606-Kathleen Brown to Craig Allen and Lynn Ann Faw, $282,000.
Foxhound Dr., 118-David C. and Alyson D. Topper to James Hyrum and Jennifer J. Crane, $410,000.
Glenwood Ave., 301-Wilder and Magdalena A. Carrera to Maria M. Ramirez, $320,000.
Juneberry Way, 200, No. 2B-Hattie M. Jimason to Zahida Rafiq, $127,500.
Lincoln Ct., 6425-Josephine R. and John T. Gurney to Beck Rene Hohrein Knox, $105,000.
Park Dr. E., 7929-William T. Ellis and Mei B. Lawng to Sean Fitzgerald, $205,000.
Saunders Way, 1609-Carson R. Clark to Evelia Diaz Perdomo and Jorge Campoverde, $230,000.
Snowdon Lane, 707-Richard Powell to Dannielle Craver and Larry Randall, $272,000.
Warlock Ct., 403-Moo Kwon and Jeong Sook Kim to Shaquille O. Sumpter, $190,000.
Wilson Blvd. SW, 305-Christopher and Mary Michelle Thompson to Brittany Lopez Vivaldo and Miguel Angel Carino Huerta, $255,000.
Third Ave. SE, 304-Linda C. Sylce to Caroline Robinson and Robert Rogers Jr., $231,000.
Biddle Rd., 807-Joseph D. Rose to Amanda L. and Alan R. Kaufman, $300,000.
Dover Rd., 7709-William L. and Terry A. Rawlings to Taimoor Hussain, $295,000.
Furnace Branch Rd. E., 7362-Elizabeth Johnson to Karen L. Johnson, $270,000.
Glenlea Dr., 104-JB2 Grey Properties Corp. to Matthew B. Shaffer, $297,200.
Kinglets Roost Lane, 517-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Amanda Rose Jackson, $299,990.
Maple Run Ct., 7818-NVR Inc. to Shawn and Susan M. Walters, $444,525.
Mockingbird Cir., 7314-Timothy David and Mary Katherine Bicker to Donald Muwan, $345,000.
Seagrove Rd., 701-Tyshera N. Dunn and Robert H. Smith to Shannon N. Todd, $305,000.
Southfield Rd., 113-Corissa N. Stevenson White to Omotayo Adedipe, $290,000.
Three Coin Way, 101, No. 103-William Preston Woermer to Nick Marinucci, $175,000.
Warblers Perch Way, 602-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Melecia Jicole Kelley, $299,990.
Water Fountain Ct., 209, No. 304-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Damon S. and Irene A. Anderson, $120,000.
Yamhill Way, 7104-Homes of DC Corp. to Theophilus Orlando and Alicia Edwina Myles, $380,333.
Bear Forest Rd., 7601-Jeffrey E. and Susan L. Schmaltz to Thanh Duc Tang, Quan Tang and Hein T. Tuyet Huynh, $490,000.
Fredericksburg Rd., 2709-NVR Inc. to Miguel Delatorre Jr. and Lauren Truffer, $451,760.
Gesna Dr., 1464-David K. and Tammy R. Pullen to Russell David Baumler, $395,000.
Greenknoll Blvd., 64-David Rudinski and Claudia V. Logan to Gbenga A. and Abolore F. Olufemi, $329,875.
Moraine Dr., 7513-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kristen Nicole Smith, $325,263.
Pangbourne Way, 1403-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Katie Kim, $262,500.
Tobruk Ct., 7710-Joseph E. Fishel to Delano D. Bailey, $325,000.
Owensville Rd., 21-John S. and Julia R. Thackrah to Richard E. and Lauren R. Holzer, $669,000.
Marvin Lane, 2813-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tasha M. Century, $340,000.
Sommers Ct., 2427-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Fizza and Shamim Zaidi, $380,000.
Ironshire S., 252-Sidney C. Mones to Luis A. and Rosa Esmeralda Ventura, $280,000.
River Bend Ct., 3111, No. C102-Wilmington Trust and Altisource Residential to Norman W. and Darya M. Smith, $175,350.
Tribeca Trail, 3531-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Darvell Jackson II, $405,940.
Chestnut Oak Lane, 6231-Wilfrid K. and Karen S. Price to Justin T. and Ana M. Cook, $415,000.
Grove Ridge Ct., 414-Modernize Plus Corp. to Amber Nicole and James Ashley Fisher and Suzanne Elizabeth Bauman, $354,900.
Jerlyn Ave., 304-Douglas Kelfy King and Patricia King Casey to Timothy P. Harvey and Sarah I. Sullivan, $238,000.
Madingley Rd., 434-Linda D. Lubu to Gregory Sawtell and Florence Sawtell Dusabe, $272,000.
Orchard Rd. S., 6433-Richard D. and Cecilia J. Roe to George E.K. Hirsch, $310,000.
Cottonwood Dr., 5202-Matthew T. Morris to Christine A. Tritola, $480,000.
Little Rd., 5713-Christopher Underwood to Guy M. and Robbin Poulin, $350,000.
Bernard Dr. N., 8213-Clint and Kelly Reinhart to Elysia Retz, $330,000.
Butternut Ct., 348-Muhammad Eyad Dughly to Brian R. and Alexandra M. Nichols, $545,000.
Granby Ct., 519-Lida Marlaine H. and Lee Roy Payne Jr. to Joshua M. Gordon, $330,000.
Mimico S., 8253-Taylor J. Hostuttler and Eric Miller to Kristopher J. Moore, $351,000.
Obrecht Rd., 452-Steven Andrews and Robert J. Stout to Alexander R. and Lynnessa R. Struble, $445,000.
Valleywood Rd., 556-Jessica Anne and Seamus Trone Bishop to Guillermo Aguilar Lopez, $226,750.
Wellford Lane, 2-Matthew T. and Christine M. Storck to Andrew F. and Jennifer Diblasio, $720,000.
Aspen Grove Ct., 8734-Michael Trumbo to Alexandra Aguirre Giraldo, $251,000.
Burletta Ct., 504-Robert M. and Melisa A. Dobroski to Krystle Dianne and Jason Corbitt Wilson, $424,990.
Clarion Ct., 2602, No. 104-Agnes H. Meyer to Carolyn Smith, $235,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2820-Classic Group Corp. to Donald E. and Nancy T. Ciccolella, $410,325.
Estuary Dr., 834-Charles E. Coursey to Heying Chen and Liyun Luo, $269,000.
Green Field Ct., 8718-John E. and Matthew J. Watson to Kelly, Robert Merrill and Donna Olanoff, $309,900.
Herring Creek Ct., 803-Jessica S. Gerbig Campbell to Zachrey and Carolyn Hornberger, $275,000.
Isaac Chaney Ct., 938-Angel N. Little Feemster to Donna M. Vassilio Diaz, $362,000.
Leeds Creek Cir., 148-Edward L. and Sheila C. Blackstock to Shawn Angela Ross, $355,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8738-George L. Schneider and Carol Powers to Scott and Fallon Wareham, $377,000.
Moonglow Rd., 606, No. 202-Jerry T. and Amber N. Whitlock to Scott D. Grove, $193,000.
Pineville Crest Ct., 2404-Yoojin Oh to Paul T. Corbitt, $306,000.
Riden St., 600-Heather N. Way and Andrew P. Mongeon to Sarah D. Keen, $340,000.
Salinas Ct., 8718-Eric T. Brusgard and Jessica L. Bennett to Ellen Parr, $300,000.
Summer Hill Dr., 1021-Noelle Martin Marshall to Matthew Ross Fate and Patricia Maclain, $520,000.
Willow Leaf Ct., 2514-Robert V. and Joanna V. Winchester to Alexander Kehoe, $260,000.
Wintergreen Ct., 8611-Ban Marie Schatz Harvey to Jong Wook and in Ok Kim, $236,000.
Albacore Ct., 8377-Robert M. and Sylvia G. Distin to James and Erin S. Teare, $462,000.
Arundel Rd., 1904-Jacques and Laureen P. Leitao to Melissa Farley Weatherspoon, $275,000.
Bay Front Dr., 235-William M. and Annamarie Hugel to George R. Braswell, $1.82 million.
Berry Dr., 7661-Bryan W. and Elizabeth A. Simonaire to Gregory S. Lijewski, $360,000.
Braid Hills Dr., 1613-Christopher and Lisa Bauer to Kelly Bartz, $879,000.
Carvel Rd., 223-Michael Housley Inc. to Michael J. Beatty, $332,400.
Centergate Ct., 7850-Gail Helm to Tyron Allen, $302,900.
Colchester Ct., 7909-Jason R. and Jennifer L. Shepherd to Matthew R. and Tammy L. Dinsmore, $335,000.
Dale Rd., 216-Richard A. and Lana G. Berry to Tiffany Marie and Robert Daniel Riddell, $285,000.
Flora Lane, 8020-Omega Resource Group Corp. to Jessica M. and Luke J. Kreis, $430,000.
Glen Ave., 7744-Joane M. Rohde and Patrick G. Hogan to Scott D. Whittaker, $325,000.
Jade Crossing Ct., 8141-Robert G. and Donna E. Marlowe to Amy A. Campbell, $315,000.
Lawrence Ave., 7755-David M. and Chasity A. Tillery to Mark Charles and Jennifer Sarafin, $304,800.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 1958-Joseph J. and Karen A. Prindeze to Frank and Kelly Jo Chartier, $670,000.
Seaford Ct., 3635-Stephanie M. Benton to Julie G. DeVaughan, $235,000.
Shore Rd. E., 7948-Gary L. Beal to James W. and Marianne R. Spires, $275,000.
Solley Rd., 8165-Art Homes Corp. to Gregory Yovetich, $325,000.
Ullman Rd., 207-Jerome M. and Wendy L. Lichtenberg to Kellie E. Deal, $410,000.
Wharf Creek Ct., 1803-PNC Bank to Jeffrey L. and Yolanda A. Hicks, $526,250.
Woodland Beach Rd., 1414-Emanuele Crupi to Jerry and Stephanie Shipp, $230,000.
11th St., 921-Daniel F. and Laura M. Ryan to Christopher J. and Crystal L. Bartram, $279,900.
219th St., 612-Brandon Michael and Jessica Leigh Shanks to Lyndsay M. and Shawn T. Huerbin, $357,000.
229th St., 2516-Cory Jackson and Rochelle L. Crocker to Jennifer M. Lester, $315,000.
Tudor Hall Rd., 3061-Michael Kisielnicki to Cara R. Ciuffetelli and Garrett Chaney, $386,000.
Arwell Ct., 1884-Jonathan Bradford to Donna and Rene Thoma, $110,000.
Blairfield Ct., 413-Jamathon and Donna Nelson to Thomas Stanton and Tina Bowen Menefee, $510,000.
Carinoso Cir., 1148-Joshua A. and Nefetari A. Bladen to Gregory R. Bauman, $360,000.
Citadel Dr., 7926-Harold G. and Hyon A. Fink to Nam W. Kim and Jin S. Hwang, $400,000.
Dubbs Dr., 8344-Brian A. and Michelle L. Gordon to Daniel Saul and Adrienne Beth Willey Messeca, $355,000.
Georgia Ave., 1435-Alison J. and Robert James Digsby to Daniel Transue and Tracy L. Matthew, $325,000.
Hollow Ct., 8128-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Surena B. Cook, $304,350.
Iron Horse Ct., 1405-Valerie B. and Frederick E. Taylor to Cindy M. and Julie M. Le, $280,000.
Meadow Lark Lane, 8426-John T. and Natalina M. Beamer to Kristine Elizabeth Blue and Milton Sherard Jr., $325,000.
Okeefe Dr., 8551-Heather and Christopher Kuzio to Andrew T. and Kelly Lynn Minikus, $460,000.
Riley Rd., 7714-BVR Development Corp. to Juan Paulo Bordador, $529,999.
Saint Francis Dr., 8229-Helder Brandao and Lillian Samedo to Javed Eqbal Memon and Khalidah Adib Khanum, $695,000.
Stevenson Rd., 766-Tracy and David R. Burke to Janice M. Truxon, $324,900.
Thompson Ave., 1231-Troy S. and Carla D. Cook to Brent J. and Michelle Bos, $690,000.
Tulip Poplar Ct., 8112-Toll VII Partnership to Michael A. and Elizabeth R. Harvey, $745,415.
Alfreton Ct., 445-P. Michael Husselbee and Julie T. Sweeney to Christian R. and Allyson K. DeLozier, $505,000.
Avondale Cir., 200-Ronald J. Staines and estate of Mary G. Staines to Richard Andrew and Leslie S. Larkin, $750,000.
Boone Trail, 18-Marianne S. Sachs to Todd and Betty Batty, $950,000.
Fairoak Dr., 472-J. Lewis and Julia A. Detch to Alessandro De Capitani and Vanessa Thebud De Capitani, $791,000.
Hendler Rd., 670-George W. and Deborah T. Adams to Todd and Laure Sinclaire Hill Fisher, $3.94 million.
Marnel Dr., 61-Christopher J. and Mary D. Grimm to Todd J. and Judy B. Hanlon, $532,500.
Northridge Way, 809-James M. and Jennifer L. Augustine to Corey J. and Susan J. Turner, $575,000.
Shakespeare Dr., 263-James T. and Kristy O. Woody to Adam and Monique Smallow, $560,000.
Tulip Pl., 648-Kevin C. and Judith A. Holt to Scott and Allison Hamilton, $530,000.
Lerch Dr., 4925-Tommy Ray and Sabrina A. Still to James and Jessica Gosman Bowen, $485,000.
Steamboat Rd., 1301-Kenan Z. and Carly N. Yahoke to Joseph and Heidi Logston, $298,000.
Arlington Ct., 3303-NVR Inc. to Colin H. and Yang R. Roby, $1.06 million.
Cameron Ct., 3641-John F. and Susan G. Miller to Neil Porter Miller, $720,000.
Coventry Court Dr., 3358-Dream Makers Properties Solutions Corp. to Heather N. and Scott M. Pugh, $515,000.
Firefly Way, 4049-Steven L. Watts to Andrew Phillip and Kara Elizabeth Gerger, $497,012.
Hallowed Strm., 4725-Bobbi L. Fife to Ester Villalonga and Jamie Preto Hepworth, $345,000.
Macalpine Rd., 3713-Samuel A. and Victoria Aiello Mancuso to Rouven Wool Lewis, $799,900.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10557, No. 71-Jayaprakash and Susumitha Amballa to Suresh Babu Chinnathambi and Vanitha Shanbagam Thiruvengadam, $510,000.
Quail Creek Ct., 2823-Charles B. and Barbara L. Chilcoat to Daniel and Christine Gemi, $750,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Mark Benedict and Sandra Lynn Winiewski, $356,120.
Running Springs Rd., 3745-Gerald T. and Claire S. Shea to Nimisha Kalia, $925,000.
Treyburn Ct., 9757-Myung J. Nam to Brian and Erin Maggio, $667,500.
Braden Way, 6113-Beazer Homes Corp. to Mahendra Marathe and Rupali Shirish Nanode, $875,484.
Gaithers Chance Dr., 5010-MB Gaithers Chances Corp. to John Joseph and Nadya S. Melton, $1.35 million.
Vincents Way, 12514-Beazer Homes Corp. to Annapurna Anagani and Mythrai Sangem, $912,669.
Alderleaf Pl., 5780-Nhuanh Ngoc Pham and Tung Xuan Nguyen to Steven Jungho and Quynh Dang Han, $290,000.
Clearsmoke Ct., 6166-Jayme Sue Wright Swisher to Benjamin A. Chafe and Jennifer G. Sandler, $253,725.
Fruitgift Pl., 6567-Tracy Lynn Ji Anderson to Steven R. and Alyssa A. Walsh, $275,000.
Hourglass Pl., 9240-Brian D. Ventre to Ida N. Sone, $340,000.
Majors Lane, 6007, No. 9-Derrick Riddle to Christopher A. Bloor, $152,500.
Old Buggy Ct., 5718-Federal National Mortgage Association to David B. and Debra D. Woods, $256,000.
Pushcart Way, 9826-Jeffrey C. and Sharon S. Cannon to Sarah Blaszak, $550,000.
Tunemaker Terr., 9217-Estate of Gail E. Robinson to Robert W. and Lin Lee Potts, $400,000.
Wild Bees Lane, 9309-Michael Stuart and Tammy Leffler to Michael A. Greenberg and Katherine D. Sorota, $455,000.
April Journey, 5591, No. 97-Avram Polinsky and Stephanie Block to Charles C. Simmons, $325,000.
Blue Flag Way, 12105-Robert D. and Sharon M. Rhoton to Lori S. and Jason E. O’Brien, $505,000.
Columbia Rd., 4934, No. 4-Federal National Mortgage Association to Allen Schwender, $135,000.
El Camino, 5445, No. 5-Fang Amber Gu to Jason M. and Heidi Duvall, $182,500.
Green Mountain Cir., 5017, No. 5-John E. and Christina B. Torres to Xi Chun May Lu and Dylan B. Ray, $173,000.
High Hay Dr., 11430-Frederick R. Nelson to Stephen T. Balbach, $466,250.
Jeweled Hand Cir., 7017-James A. and Lamara E. Morris to Matthew D. and Sarah L. Zabel, $475,825.
New Country Lane, 11899-Karen Mary Joyce Smith to Ruchir Haresh and Dhara Ruchir Bakshi, $365,000.
Ridermark Row, 11284-Rita Guida to Adam and Jill Stedham, $730,000.
Round Tower Pl., 5034-Fred M. and Diane M. Butym to Michael and Nikita Long, $417,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5445, No. 8-Sean R. Hess to Bradley J. Fuller, $320,000.
Waving Tree Ct., 6517-Ricardo Augusto Slaibi Conti and Poliana Medeiros Reis Conti to Katherine T. and Christopher J. Tetrault, $593,000.
Woodward Gdns., 4960-Jay Fred and Sonya Cohen to Andrew Joseph, $383,000.
Kalmia Dr., 5233-Russell Emmett Geist and Marsha Lynn Lessley to Thomas Andrew Newcomb, $737,000.
Collett Ct., 6320-Stefan A. and Daneille L. White to Roberto Montoro and Nicole Lauf, $745,000.
Greenmount Dr., 6517-Rupesh and Vaishali Sheth to Jin A. and Hyesung Joung, $399,000.
Latrobe Fls., 6611, No. 82-Michael Roop to Bhavin Patel, $362,000.
Matchbox Aly., 7345-Christina Caldeira to Xinyun Zhang, $338,000.
Old Washington Rd., 6084-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to George Williams and Mary Ellen Curran, $455,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 5809, No. 1-Thomas G. Easley to Ngun Thawng, $200,000.
Stipa Ct., 6625-Cedric and Yvette R. Valiente to Eduardo and Elizabeth Aviles, $325,000.
Watermill Ct., 8032-Joseph and Heather Wilensky to Julie M. Suiltz and Tyler W. Rolig, $297,000.
Carls Ct., 8911, No. K-NVR Inc. to Jong Cheol Shin, $295,490.
Charles Xing., 6020-NVR Inc. to Kenji Jatuput and Linda Wy Shinoda, $614,824.
Crestfield Ct., 5105-Doug and Fern Sandler to Jeffrey and Laura Kennedy, $625,000.
Enoch Pratt Dr., 8603-Ashwin V. and Shweta Ashwin Rao to Ying Tang, $515,000.
High Ridge Rd., 8449-Christopher D. and Laurin J. Forant to Vamshidhar Chethireddy and Deepthi Baddam, $615,000.
Lower Mill Ct., 3542-Kiran and Girija Rangarajan to Chongyang Zhao and Andrew Fuller, $505,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8391, No. E-Amy Helene Rappaport to Frank and Carol A. Desmond, $205,000.
Rising Sun Lane, 5281-John T. and Diane M. Wurzer to Cedric S. and Yvette R. Valiente, $594,900.
Rushing River Dr., 4926-Sameera K. Guipati and Padmaja Gade to Thangavelu K. Arunachalam, $555,000.
Stone Crop Dr., 8280, No. E-James V. and Mary Janice Duffy to Annemarie Yeo, $260,000.
Butter Lane, 11733-Streetcape at ML Corp. to Diane Lynn and Scott Morgan Slatkin, $804,725.
Iager Blvd., 11412-Peter and Donna Both to Robert and Sayla Mensah, $580,000.
Martha Way, 11027-NVR Inc. to Jie Ae Kim, $1.06 million.
Morris St., 7548, No. 25-James Robert Kiracofe to Larry D. and Susan G. Perkins, $395,000.
Tilghman St., 7816-Christopher Jay and Celene Joselin Berry to Donald E. and Marianne O. Engel, $619,900.
Westside Blvd., 8064-Een Ju and Moses Y. Lee to Weina Lu and David Chhan, $650,000.
Hobbs Rd., 2980-Leon Mohammed to An Ni Chang and Ming Chiang Feng, $450,000.
Florey Rd., 6047-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Clifford Dixon, $470,000.
Arctic Circle Dr., 8418-Jason N. and Deeshanae S. Brown to Hoa Trung Mai and Loan Thi Pham, $450,000.
Macintosh Ct., 8241, No. 62-Tracy Lumsden to Ibrahim M. and Ramatulai Fofana, $320,000.
Windemere Way, 9132-Clinton L. and Corinne Edwards to Troy John Diaz and Adrienn Luspay Kuti, $549,900.
Early Spring Way, 9779-Grant A. Vix and Carrie E. Spear to Sherkh Zakir Husain, Irfan Umer Khan and Huma Husain, $320,000.
Lumberjack Row, 9505-David E. Barrett to Ervin W. Johnson and Lili Melendez Dendy, $400,000.
Sea Shadow, 9625-Carl Christensen to David B. and Teresa C. Eberhardt, $440,000.
Willow Brook Way, 7119-Michael J. Blasi to Truong Vu Nguyen and Anhdao Thi Luu, $520,000.
Sophia Chase Dr., 2501-Hyo Sook Ferris and Emmanuel Barbosa to Jeffrey W. Metzger and Theresa P. Maloney, $500,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 16409-Virginia Siemer to Marlene Campini, $366,000.
Boundless Shade Terr., 9627-James A. and Melissa S. Gorman to Gregory D. and Rhonda Stokes, $599,999.
Coronet Ct., 9610-Debbie M. Mohabir and Debbie Maria Nathoo to Epaphrodite and Allison Uwimana, $460,000.
Holst Hl., 9307-NVR Inc. to Irma Zaidi and Amir Rizvi, $624,990.
Maryland Ave., 9691-Robert F. and Mary Louise Hennes to Jessica R. and Demian Johnson, $460,000.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9711, No. 19-Vikas and Latha Simhadri Sahdev to Appala Naidu Karri and Srilakshmi Burada, $430,000.
Peace Springs Rdg., 9752-Beazer Homes Corp. to Hao Chang and Qin Liu, $459,990.
Heatherwood Way, 1718-Sharon K. Watts Curington to Maria L. Cruz and Hugh E. Fisher, $535,000.
Tall Ships Dr., 14026-Brian E. Davis to Christina Davis, $625,000.
Abbott Way, 2109-Kevin Zhang and Diane Xu to William Chadwick and Elena Fowlkes, $710,000.
Grooms Lane, 1511-Above Grade Renovation Corp. to James Dempsey and Jennifer Marie Danault, $402,000.