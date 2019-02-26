Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1129-Richard Morton to Deborah Spencer, $239,000.

Enclave Ct., 17-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to James J. and Sandra M. Caffes, $534,480.

Georgetown Rd., 142, No. 10-John A. and Shawn D. Bromley to Allen L. Hofstetter, $180,000.

Ogleton Rd., 2616-Ryan C. and Joy Natasha Dewitt to Eleanor M. Niemann, $501,900.

Rockwell Ct., 26-Justin A. and Megan L. Walsh to Randall Richeson, $230,000.

Sterling Dr., 1202-Robert L. Carhart to Veronica and Paul Post, $330,000.

Yachtsman Way, 949-Michael D. and Stacey R. Christopher to Julie Ann Winters, $330,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Astern Way, 930, No. 210-Ruth and Mark Joseph Venturelli to Robert T. and Dorothy M. Beidleman, $382,000.

Bowen Ct., 210-Katherine A. and Jeffrey M. Smollon to Jerome Edward and Vanessa Connolly, $670,000.

Carver St., 4-Kerry A. Wargo and Rebecca Lichtenstein to Jose Tomas Rivera Montoya and Joselyn A. Arevalo Berrones, $247,097.

Clay St., 113-Luis Guardado to Jerry L. Rivera Roman, $294,000.

Covington Way, 1010-Lauren Elizabeth and David Paul Johnson to Anna S. and Justin C. Carter, $825,000.

Dreams Landing Way, 601-Douglas H. and Patricia M. Henry to Michael K. and Ann Marie Sopchick, $575,926.

Franklin St., 66, No. 502-Robert J. Brilliant to Nana Dealy, $1.09 million.

Lincoln Pkwy., 28-GTS Solo 401K Trust to Kyle and Jocelyn Sacks, $376,000.

Mission Hills Ct., 2543-Maureen Ann Mack and Robert H. Flood to Christine G. Spain, $440,000.

Phillips Terr., 2001, No. 6-Patti R. Cornell to Dionna S. Coppock, $234,900.

Poplar Ave., 1111-Nathan S. and Kristin K. Shenck to Aaron C. and Kelly S. McCrady, $615,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1980, No. 204-Claire Michelle Coolidge to Jamie Lee Glagov, $237,500.

Southgate Ave., 41-Linda W. Lecornu to Ashley Hach, $850,000.

Taylor Ave., 215-Martha Christo to Max Royce Gross, $332,000.

Virginia St. S., 1404-Toby M. and Alexandra K. Pare to Patrick A. and Martha A. Reilley, $690,000.

Woodside Trail, 158-William B. and Debra D. Schools to Jennifer M. and Igor Graic, $465,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Asquithview Lane, 200-Andrew M. and Erika B. Haydon to Robert G. and Kelly Partridge, $400,000.

Bay Green Dr., 655-William J. and Diane S. Ireland to Diane James and Sarah York Bates, $539,900.

Chautaugua Rd., 100-William C. and Cynthia M. Lesser to Brian and Sarah Poole, $650,000.

Colonial Ridge Lane, 418-Kathy A. Chellis to Chad Gehring, $267,000.

Elmridge Rd., 18-William H. and Katherine C. Roe to Kevin J. Starry and Mary E. McCarthy, $575,000.

Farley Ct. N., 1210-Susan D. Ellerbrake to Grafton H. Ray III, Sandra C. Carter Ray, G.H. Carter Ray IV and Natalie Ray, $305,000.

Hersden Lane, 321-Ross J. and Lauren Chaffin to Kam Phinith and Fatiman Sitti, $420,000.

Knottwood Ct., 447-Davcon Property Services Corp. to Kimberly L. and Eric D. Thayer, $277,500.

Norton Lane, 535-Jeremy Dicandilo to Peter G. and Amy E. Brereton, $484,500.

Southern Hills Dr., 628-Carol P. Dressler to William J. Regan, $195,000.

Ulmstead Cir., 1057-Thomas C. Christensen to Thomas J. and Ashlee Mitchell, $560,000.

Yale Ct., 296-Pasquale P. and Rebecca A. Raico to Stanley Scott and Maisie A. Appel, $503,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cresswell Rd., 416-Cypress Lain Properties LTD to Crystal Couplin, $264,900.

Luther St., 625-Lomer E. and Patricia L. Kelley to Julie Ann and Linda Ann Herman, $299,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Baystone Ct., 639-U.S. Bank and Select Portifolio Servicing Inc. to Nelson Antonio and Lidia Rebeca Lemus, $304,000.

Canterwood Ct., 210-Kristine D. Brown and William M. Savage to David and Blair S. Bernhardt, $632,000.

Cynder Ct., 1252-Tatiana Kolina to Luis F. Trigo and Emily A. Vargo, $330,000.

Green Holly Dr., 1207-Anthony and Cheryl Arends to James Austin Insley, $363,600.

Holly Dr. N., 771-David A. and Marianne H. Standish to David S. and Angela M. Wright, $582,500.

Marine Dr., 952-Bruce O. and Margaret Kay Richards to Khiloliddin Karimov, $457,000.

Pleasant Plains Rd., 1676-Barbara M. Love to Edward W. and Kristin Brady, $1.25 million.

River Rd., 1733-Michael Justin Gable and Kelley Beth McAuliffe to Matthew D. James and Jacquelyn S. Plant, $775,000.

Sham Ct., 1666-Arthur Strahin Jr. to Anthony Joshua and Bethany L. Cummins, $295,000.

Snow Goose Lane, 638-Beth L. Patri to Scott M. and Deirdre A. Messick, $410,000.

Yawl Ct., 604-Eric M. Summer and Clair Cozad to Nancy N. and David H. Loud, $674,900.

CHURCHTON AREA

Garret Ave., 1208-Heather L. Trimm and Jay D. Marsh to Sarah M. and Aaron B. Craft, $289,900.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Ct., 1601, No. 10A-Julie M. Harvey to Matthew Cowan, $174,000.

Blockton Ct., 1432-Jonathan A. Dahl and Erin D. Gammill to Timothy M. and Autumn J. Ryan, $250,000.

Dryden Way, 1705-Tobi M. Newberry to Samantha J. Doucette, $340,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1594-Hannah Mousa to Jazmin S. Everett, $235,000.

Lowell Ct., 1494-Ashley Maldonado Lewis to Katherine Ellen Lee Fuerst, $258,000.

Murdoch Ct., 1008-Teresa MacDonald and estate of Marsha Carolyn Osborne to Michael J. Carcamo, $172,500.

Patrice Cir., 1681-Chun S. and Tae B. Lee to Christopher Mentasti and Jessica Weiss, $534,900.

Seven Oaks Terr., 1910-Steven C. and Joanne Drielak to Janet Weaver, $242,000.

Soho Ct., 1109-Alan M. Arrowsmith and Katherine Hermann to Conor and Ashley Mitchell, $328,000.

Thornbury Ct., 1430-Susan H. Lareuse to Dmitri Sibanov and Alisha Zespy, $415,000.

Vineyard Lane, 2431-James C. and Stacy M. Estermyer to Christopher Pickett, $340,000.

Weymouth Lane, 2339-Michael L. and Klaudia K. Cramer to Stephanie Elizabeth and Andrew Colcock, $373,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Beech Trail, 360-Stephen M. and Carrie H. Duffy to Shirley A. Cook, $247,500.

Chaparrall Ct., 1921-Vincent R. Latesta Jr. to Ryan and Hilda Flower Martin, $850,000.

Holly Trail, 395-Bryan K. and Hollie M. Butler to Cathleen A. and Jeffrey E. Williams, $385,000.

Simms Landing Rd., 601-Peter F. and Marci M. Ruppe to Nicholas Ernest White and Anne K. Arnold, $1.25 million.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Beachland Ct., 7889-Russell Merle Swenson III and Heather Lynn Weih to Aymee Zimmer, $220,000.

Creek Shore Way, 7808, No. 63-Gerald Anthony and Natasha Nadean Jackson to Scott D. Hubler, $232,000.

Hilltop Rd., 911-Shayne A. Clark and estate of James K. Clark to Karen Wilson, $185,000.

Timberfield Pl., 7062-Jonathan A. Colombo to Orleath A. and Christopher O. Mattis, $257,500.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Kings Retreat Dr., 881-Deborah L. and Timothy P. Howell to Mark E. and Nancy D. Hitt, $1.08 million.

Swann Way, 2758-Keith A. and Merari McFarland to Gilberto P. Viera, $645,000.

DEALE AREA

Grazing Field Way, 810-Michael B. and Brittany F. Douglas to Erin C. Gallagher and Joseph D. McCabe, $443,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

McKendree Rd., 6295-Judith H. Mullen to Veronica Susan Boswell, $450,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 273-Robert L. Bryant to Sandra B. Levermore, $352,000.

Galewood Dr., 231-Matthew J. and Mindi Lynn Nader to Scott B. and Erin P. Shiller, $457,000.

Havre De Grace Dr., 1801-Karen Elaine Sweeney to Daniel E. and Marilyn Jones, $269,000.

Mulberry St., 3291-Steven Thomas and Sarah Beth Pellito to Marsha Lynn Saunders, $600,000.

Salisbury Rd., 424-Eric D. Strack to Edward Galvin, $225,000.

Walnut Dr., 447-Jason and Melissa Wanner to Kristine M. Alioto, $519,750.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Prout Rd., 7006-Robert Jennings Kibler to Amanda Renee and Clint Vernon Yarges, $424,900.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Basil Hall Lane, 2136-B.A. Williams Corp. to Morgan Callaway McFaddin, $700,000.

Fall Circle Way, 989-Norman James Shenton to Kate J. and Matthew Wiliams, $418,700.

Lanham Lane, 1104-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Caitlin and Grant Samples, $464,348.

Nashua Ct., 214-William E. Boyd to Michael Joseph and Valerie Ann Wisniewski, $527,500.

Sappington Dr., 1564-Kevin T. and Heidi L. Abner to Edward Lee Keenan, $572,850.

Symphony Lane, 2506-Matthew R. Fate to Brandon and Tina Kingren, $345,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Rackham Rd., 805-William C. and Sylvia N. Mitchell to Richard P. and Carolyn E. Boehning, $2.15 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Aquahart Rd., 308-Kristy and Carroll Robinson to Wesley C. Kari, $252,500.

Brookhill Terr., 1547-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Cornad H. and Bollie A. Bel, $376,900.

Covington Ave., 7972-MC Hammer Nail Investments Corp. to Kyler Matthew Schafer, $269,900.

Cross Creek Dr., 8018-Ghiliane Ivette Guzman Torrez to William Edward and Amanda Lee West, $252,000.

Foxtree Dr., 136-Brittany Stammer to Matthew R. McAuley and Selina Liao, $250,000.

Greenway St. NW, 112-Byron S. and Jennifer M. Rolfsness to Jennifer A. Wagner, $212,600.

Kenilworth Ct., 462-Derrick Harpe to Anthony J. Lanozi, $95,000.

Main Ave. SW, 217-Constance N. Whales to Bernardo Verela and Venessa Vargas, $240,600.

Merry Chase Ct., 8016-Rebecca L. and Michael A. Frank to Danny L. Reese Jr. and Karesha Lowe, $390,000.

Oak Ave., 112-Bank of New York Mellon and New Penn Financial Corp. to Tyler J. and Olga Cooper, $293,000.

Ryan Rd., 321-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Richard Lentz and Ekaterina, Alena and Andrei Vydra, $355,000.

Shetlands Lane, 328-Daniel R. and Jody A. Stehlar to Brittany Faurot and Amy Faurot Campbell, $220,000.

Wimmer Rd., 503-Kristen Michelle Killian and Kristen Engel to Matthew D. Day and Casey M. Wilder, $205,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7571-Amanda Kauffman and Amanda Lynne Gomez Garcia to Stacey M. Sells, $230,000.

Crown Rd., 7205-Scott and Lauren Almes to Shane Brian Currie and Chelsey Stoiffer, $320,000.

Gatewater Ct., 360, No. C-Timothy Lee Maris to Robert C. and Kathleen T. Cooper, $110,000.

Guildford Rd., 1237-Fresh Start Homes Corp. to Christopher Gardner, $195,000.

Home Water Ct., 6502, No. 101-Deborah L. Briers Forrester to Geraldine V. Martin, $169,900.

Indigo Bunting Lane, 913-Amit H. Lad and Reena J. Patel to John Bollino, $349,000.

Rapid Water Way, 6606, No. 302-Sequoia A. Chandler to Layse Rae Anuszewski, $169,000.

Shore Dr. S., 879-Diane Harris to Matthew and Susie Boyd, $439,900.

Stallings Dr., 7289-Ananda Gunter to Daleel and Amber McCord, $325,000.

Thurston Lane, 921-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nicholas J. and Patricia Lorusso, $396,390.

Warfield St., 6824-Michael Z. Bundy to Robert Valencia, $245,000.

Whitlow Lane, 7107-M.I. Homes of DC Corp. to Thomas J. and Gayle C. Wargo, $348,349.

Yamhill Way, 7108-M.I. Homes of DC Corp. to Clara I. Currier, $340,360.

HANOVER AREA

Callington Way, 7822-John M. and Evelyn B. Stephanos to Maria S. and John W. Inman, $450,000.

Fletcher Way, 7875-NVR Inc. to Noah E. Karam, $360,640.

Fredericksburg Rd., 2713-NVR Inc. to James R. and Peggy M. McNeal, $530,375.

Glendale Ave., 2906-NVR Inc. to Neil S. Lenet, $328,380.

Hardwick Ct., 1622, No. 2-Kirk and Brenda Riggs to Yi Li, $254,900.

Hurley Ct., 1522-Joseph L. and Deborah R. Belvedere to Diep Ngoc Ngo, $414,000.

Otterbein Way, 7821-NVR Inc. to Rosa Nhi Pho and Khanh V. Cam, $474,835.

Sandalwood Ct., 7504-Guy W. and Katherine A. Kessler to Timothy M. Bauer and Amanda J. Mattos, $314,900.

HARWOOD AREA

Buffalo Ct., 3716-Frank N. and Marianne Zampardi to Gerald T. and Jenilee M. Denney, $725,000.

Weston Farm Rd., 201-C. Pearson and Lisa A. Covert to Joseph C. Lombard and Cliona R.O’Callaghan, $1.02 million.

LAUREL AREA

Button Bush Lane, 3008-David Sean and Stacey Ann Samuels to Stephen Michael Patteron, $339,999.

Little River Rd., 8-Angelica Y. and Christopher L. Harris to John Alexander and Megan E. Ippoliti, $455,000.

Thames Lane, 3228-Jenny S. Shyr to Dominique V. Brogden, $270,050.

Winding Trail, 8442-Philip Robert and Kathryn Jeanne Wachlin to Song Nyyong and Chrystalle Jeza Anne Cho, $384,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Cleveland Rd., 545-Brian M. and Dawn E. Silvious to Jacob T. and Charlene D. Holloway, $320,000.

Hampton Rd., 24-Nathan Wiery to Eric L.L. Kaltenbach, $235,000.

Laurel Rd., 211-Justin Troy and Amy R. Sherlock to Nolan and Moira M. Anderson, $374,800.

Mansion Rd., 16-John and Stacy Hostler to Dustin G. and Sarah E. Pead, $255,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Brooks Woods Rd., 5820-John F. Twohig to Kristen A. Lantz, $582,000.

Decesaris Dr., 1011-Joseph Edward and Angelina Michelle Pilat to Jason Arnold Brown, $463,000.

Pemberton Lane, 1082-Sarah B. Moore to Gbeminiyi Adunbarin and Olawunmi Abiola, $460,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cog Ct., 674-William W. and Elizabeth A. Depriest to Victoria N. and Wayne E. Cozad, $256,000.

Hereford Ct., 244-Paul and Karen Cichocki to Leslie and Ryan Michael McKenzie, $735,000.

Moonflower Ct., 501-Sally Whitney to Stephen and Meghan Maggitti, $585,000.

Old Orchard Cir., 454-Robert Franklin Foery Jr. to Julie Ann Caffrey and Essam Mostafa, $879,000.

Red Birch Rd., 503-John Francis and Elizabeth Danford Kaplan to Laurence A. and Katherine Y. Peterson, $579,000.

Wagner Farm Rd., 740-Bradley B. and Amber T. Beard to Theodore J. and Jennette E. Bloemendaal, $440,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 201-Aden C. and Elizabeth M. Magee to Elizabeth R. and Susan Carol Janeczko, $258,800.

Beechnut Pl., 2411-Debra L. and Chad Stewart Webber to Michael J. Foehrkolb, $285,000.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 1915-Adam and Kristina Dickinson to Melissa S. Holden, $400,000.

Chapelview Dr., 1337-Four Corners Properties Corp. to Jessica L. and Corbin R. Leighton, $208,000.

Commissary Cir., 2205-Luis Rodriguez Cortes and Rory F. Etherington to Eliseo S. and Catherine Cabries Bernis, $299,999.

Deerberry Ct., 903-Anjanette M. Prater to Judah and Asheley Clark, $348,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2824-Classic Group Corp. to Jennifer R. Roeper, $464,125.

Fluttering Leaf Tr., 8610, No. 1-Marie F. Natoli to Brenda C. Cherry, $239,000.

Greencrest Lane, 525-Carol J. Cason to Nicole M. Flood, $257,000.

Higgins Dr., 539-Jacob and Daniele M. Ness to Laura Miller Isreal, $389,900.

Lions Gate Lane, 611-Daniel W. Moore and Paula L. Rockwell to Shaun Greene and Raquel Shim, $260,000.

Meandering Way, 1019-Bradley S. Spooner to Annette Petenk, $375,000.

Orchard Green Ct., 8735-Yuri K. Forehand to Rachel J. and Garrett D. Rivera, $279,900.

Realm Ct. E., 515-Jonathan Michael Gilmour to Wilton Dewayne Downs III, $235,200.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3021-NVR Inc. to Mary Patricia and Michael James Witte, $573,446.

Thicket Ct., 855-Colin and Lisa M. Bell to Michael G. Hannoin, $416,000.

Winding Ridge Rd., 2432-James R. and Crystal M. Hinkley to Joseph and Johanna Ramos, $350,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Apple Jack Ct., 4015-Michael Wahlhaupter and Kellie Evans to Marc A. Giusto, $299,000.

Bar Harbor Rd., 105-John A. Rovendro to Binh Thi Thu Bien, $295,000.

Blue Anchor Ct., 7910-Tammy Lee Lowrey to Kristina A. and Percy L. Russell, $220,000.

Bridge Dr., 730-Ricky Lee and Tracy Ann Tippie to Stacey Sean and Colleen Brooks, $334,500.

Catherine Ave., 7804-Michael L. Andrew to Claudia Arceo, $358,000.

Christy Rd., 306-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Lloyd F. and Debra L. Millsap, $235,000.

Cornfield Rd., 207-John N. Deverreaux to Raymond Salvatore Frazier and Hyun Soo Chae, $300,000.

Daydream Cres., 8325-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark Bryan and Amy Lynn Baker, $308,815.

Edgewater Rd., 341-Andrea and William Lawrence Briggs to Christopher Michael Woods and Kerry Ann Zuwallack, $570,000.

Gold Brush Way, 318-Christopher M. and Tracy M. Mills to Kerry J. Fatula and Deanna L. Mitchell, $640,000.

Holmespun Dr., 1250-Christine J. Leiben and Michael P. Hein Jr. to Dennis James and Martha Kay Balog, $255,000.

Kenwood Rd., 216-Joseph J. and Geneva M. Johnson to Eileen A. Liddy, $297,900.

Long Hill Ct., 206, No. 3-Kristy M. Zander and Ryan M. Goodwin to Heidi L. Abner, $485,000.

Mansion House Crossing, 8011-Jaggar L. and Katrina Hatfield to William Mann and Toni Hale, $260,000.

Newcomb Ct., 8059-Amber M. Heinecke to Lewis H. Burt and Allison M. Smith, $199,999.

Royal Beach Rd., 456-Paul M. and Barbara L. Kelm to Torgunn Eckroad, $747,500.

Seneca Terr., 254-Aaron R. and Jennifer Kay Moore to Stephen M. and Mary K. Jozwick, $289,900.

Swift Rd., 844-Mark Dean and Amy Josephine Foy to Nicole Johnson, $375,000.

Venetian Dr., 1950-CL Payne and Associates Corp. to Erik and Kelly Juergensen, $401,025.

White Star Crossing., 8266-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Jason A. and Lauren S. Ghaemi, $335,550.

207th St., 672-Eric A. and Gina M. Hill to Letistia Jo Hoskins and Daniel Stuart Brinkley, $310,000.

223rd St., 812-Robert and Laurel Kate Werner to Myron Thomas Baker, $315,000.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Cir., 1292-Citi Trustee Service Corp. to Christoper Hardesty, $347,500.

Westbury Dr., 399-Calvin C. Foster Jr. and Linda J.L. Foster to James B. and Lori D. Dilla, $400,000.

SEVERN AREA

Autumn Glo Terr., 1804-Evista Three MD Corp. to Rhonda L. Epps, $409,990.

Brasswood Lane, 7713-William D. and Melissa A. Glascoe to Steven G. and Kutosha C. Ricks, $525,000.

Carinoso Way, 8257-Michael T. and Nina N. Hickman to Andrew T. and Karolyn C. Watson, $480,000.

Crossbay Dr., 7841-Louis and Kimberly Anne Brown to Christopher M. and Johany J. Wilson, $440,000.

Edelton Ave., 107-Kevin J. and Leigh A. Lebkicher to Zachary M. Olgleby, $515,000.

Grassland Rd., 8207-Jayne L. Hammen to Sharon A. Fields, $395,000.

Hollow Ct., 8132-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Emily R. Ellis, $294,835.

Jonathans Landing Way, 1309-Edward C. Larson to Kenneth K., Un Sumn and Jei Wuk Bae, $375,000.

Napa Ct., 1319-Kent R. and Chin Hui Marker to Adrian E. and Christine S. Ybarra, $456,500.

Omalley Ct., 1601-William C. and Teri L. Price to Tony Eugene and Shirley Smith Morgan, $485,000.

Severn Rd., 1353-Joyce Regina Rice Bowersox and Thomas Leroy Bowersox to Dorothy J. and John E. Greer, $325,000.

Stone Castle Dr., 1939-Patricia C. Ross to Marcus E. and Jessica R. Warr, $290,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Dr., 559-Robert Daniel Brady and Scott Garvey to James A. Rush and Kirsten L. Perry, $270,000.

Barrensdale Dr., 61-Eric and Judy Yoon Lim to Courtney L. and Jalma N. Pania Rodi, $385,000.

Creswell Rd., 322-Herbert H. Olsen IV to Joseph J. Memmel Jr., $565,000.

Hatton Dr., 112-H. Thomas and Ross Anne Smith to Stephen Sean and Karen Michelle Fox, $809,900.

McKin Way, 604-Tamara P. Chilipko and Margaret Catherine Lathroum to Elizabeth A. Neubeck, $289,000.

Severn River Rd., 5-Todd and Andrea Whiteford to Matthew S. Haught, $545,000.

Sycamore Rd., 102-Daniel A. and Lisa M. Allen to Peter and Emily Zadoretzky, $497,500.

Windham Ct., 519-James J. and Kristina H. McNally to Justin W. and Emily E. Peake, $525,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Hunters Lane, 1603-Wilson Ouyabng and Tracy Xiao Yu Du to Theresa A. Duffy, $638,000.

Oak Ave., 1172-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Alonzo Proctor, $319,900.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Buckskin Wood Dr., 4324-Glenn R. and Michele M. Fischer to Alexander E. and Suejean M. Cho, $870,000.

Chatham Rd., 4010-Richard E. and Melissa S. Whipkey to Douglas S. Wilson and Erin M. Gran, $665,950.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4998, No. A1-Gabriel and Melissa Helicke to Eden A. Koeppel, $217,000.

Fox Fire Ct., 2902-Jeffrey M. and Eleanore S. Brown to Megan C. and John C. Fitch, $665,000.

Independence Way, 11247-Charles and Renee Durakis to Judy Yin Shih and Oliver L. McCabe, $1.43 million.

Mount Hebron Dr., 2095-Lamont C. Smith to Avanti S. Shetye and Abhishek Rege, $685,000.

Pebble Beach Dr., 2935-Robert C. Muray III and Serena T. Twu Murray to Adam F., Jenny and Joann E. Rodgers, $700,000.

Red Lion Tavern Ct., 10233-Michael and Katie Bosica to Daniel Kim and Traci M. Rhee, $630,000.

Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Li Yu, $355,890.

Spring Meadow Ct., 3826-Robert E. and Marlynn C. Fise to Woodrow W. and Lisa M. Vaccardo Cullum, $565,000.

Whitworth Way, 9913-William R. and Eileen B. Graeff to Lian Duan and Hui Lin, $510,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Chapel Chase Dr., 12706-Robert C. and Patricia A. Naylor to Jason M. and Rachel Maie Heffernan, $870,000.

Harris Farm Lane, 5484-Timothy Scott Wallace to Karen Holloway, Sergio Marcelo and Marie Ann Vazquez, $637,000.

Vincents Way, 12526-Beazer Homes Corp. to Charles A. and Ruth S. Salvaggio, $821,970.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Angelina Cir., 9549-Richard W. and Heike U. Hasenauer to Eugene Benitez Sales and Chantelle Victoria Britton, $498,500.

Golden Bell Way, 6153-Brandon J. and Alicesara B. Lester to Jennifer Nicole Jarrell and Eric D. Brady, $585,000.

Majors Lane, 6001, No. 11-Victor Fung to John Keravich, $128,000.

Majors Lane, 6065, No. 2-Nicole M. Gasper to Jonathan Marx, $102,900.

Morningbird Lane, 5836-Brian J. and Shayna L. Walsh to Heidy Monica Gutierrez, $269,000.

Pennacook Ct., 6555-Carlos and Ivette Rosa to Merle D. and Donna R. Fitzgerald, $255,300.

Scarecrow Ct., 5153-Katherine D. Sorota and Michael A. Greenberg to Robert Sass and Helaine Milliman, $380,000.

Soaring Hill Rd., 9306-Ronald Leo and Sandra A. Brown Taylor to Dereck C. and Deborah R. Marshall, $435,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5858, No. B1-Margaret R. McCarthy and Joyce F. Eng to Khodarahm Yazdanipour and Sima Bastani, $65,000.

Winter Rose Path, 7138-Martin and Rachel Ticar to Dawei Han, $306,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Cedar Lane, 5482, No. A1-Soon Lee to Hyung Suk Chang, $154,000.

Columbia Rd., 5219, No. 6-Melissa Blair Ashcraft to Alexandra C. and Joseph W. Alford, $350,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 505-Christopher J. Brock to Equity Trust Co. and Dana Mark Sohr Ira, $80,500.

Lightfoot Path, 5242-Pai Hsuan Ou and Betty Yu Wah Wang to Paul W. and Stacey M. Folkemer, $377,500.

Phantom Ct., 5181-Jean W. Toomer to Brian J. and Shayna L. Walsh, $395,000.

River Rock Way, 7718-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Frederick W. and Rayzella Berko, $477,920.

Shepherd Sq., 6018, No. 27-Carlos M. Pene and Rosa C. Pene Arlet to Ladan Hakima, $272,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11741-Patrick G. and Allison M. Lavay to Shea M. Conway and Elizabeth E. Thomas, $339,000.

Windstream Dr., 10105-Jayme Lawson to Kim K. Green, $188,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Assembly Room Ct., 6319-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Gibran Rezavi, $590,000.

Bonnie View Lane, 5880-Patricia Bauman to Jawara and Marci Ephraim, $485,000.

Dagny Way, 7737-Beazer Homes Corp. to Harika Chelimilla and Jaya Krishna Keerthi Yerubandi, $385,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6938, No. 41-5-Holly E. Garofano to Amanda Cohoon, $227,000.

Hatterby Ct., 7205-Pratip K. Chattopadhyay and Trishna Goswami to Angela Jean and Bogdan Oprea, $680,000.

John Galt Way, 7956-Beazer Homes Corp. to Vamsi Rallapalli, $433,000.

Maidstone Pl., 7225, No. 205-Babajide and Gbemisola Odeseye to Christine Sejung Lee, $202,000.

Meadowfield Ct., 6560-Rahul and Hemlata Pawar to Kristel Ferrer Dawson, $425,000.

Penny Lane, 7104-Steven and Angela Vickery to Kevin Michael and Danielle Bearden, $315,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6854-James R. Lawson to Joel L. and Stacy Monza, $331,000.

Valley Oak Dr., 7730, No. 85-Aqleema Noor to Aly Lyn Deriggi and Tyler Seabolt, $310,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bonnie Branch Rd., 4844-Brenee Lynn and Trevor S. Ulman to Dominic and Jessica Pagan Aello, $750,000.

Carls Ct., 8911, No. R-NVR Inc. to Bimal and Suchandra Sinha, $406,990.

Charles Xing., 6024-NVR Inc. to Ellery Joyeau and Cynthia Penner, $602,378.

Dunteachin Dr., 5325-John P. and Linda A. Longchamps to James Thomas Etchells and Kate Ashley Wikse, $647,750.

Falls Run Rd., 8513, No. J-Eden M. Garosi to Natalya Bomar, $189,000.

Horseshoe Rd., 8407-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Trevor J. and Erin T. Randall, $280,000.

Rogers Ave., 3005-Melvin E. Jones Sr. and Michelle A. Dixon Jones to Jeffrey Hopkins and Muna Almerri, $405,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7609-Ted Abramson to Deborah Ann Hinds, $202,500.

Wooded Glen Ct., 8120-Andrew P. McChi and Julie L. Twigg to Hiruy G. Bishaw and Mihret T. Worku, $315,000.

FULTON AREA

Federal St., 11790-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Ung Lun Baik and January Kim, $1.53 million.

Tilghman St., 7919-Meghan E. Marmillion and Danny Cheng to Ian and Meredith Dombroski, $566,000.

GLENELG AREA

Chestnut Ct., 14852-Timothy Buscher to Barton Frederick and Akiko Lane, $965,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Macclintock Ct., 14520-Jan and Rosemarie Suszkiw to Matthew S. Wright and Stephanie A. Bills, $535,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Allnutt Lane, 13420-Thomas and Song Anderson to Tracy Ji and Jocelyn O’Neil, $600,000.

JESSUP AREA

Hicks Rd., 8170-Kenneth R. and Jacqueline L. Yates to Sanh N. Nguyen, $470,000.

Sharewood Dr., 7735-Mohammad Waseem to Felix J. and Jaime J. Villa, $310,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Copperwood Way, 7052-Sharon W. and Timmothy M. Huff to Catalina and Corneliu Sebastian Andreiev, $316,000.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9542-Yimei Lin and Chenglin Gan to Frankie Wingei Cheung and Chung Yin Yau, $225,000.

Summer Leave Lane, 7534-Jason R. and Rebecca A. Gorsuch to Natalie Erin Kapusta, $452,500.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Saint James Rd., 1995-John M. and Barbara A. McGann to Stephen Hersey, $619,500.

MULLINIX AREA

Camalo Dr., 16395-Mary Lou Grimm and Cathy Lee Frederick Biottner to Brittnay Macer and Jose Jaramilo, $450,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Bridle Path Lane, 9240, No. L-Gladys Darbouze to Michelle Hill Everly, $130,000.

Old Scaggsville Rd., 9002-Wilma P. Strapp and estate of Kenneth Greenholt to Mandeep and Jaspreet Aneja, $210,000.

Peace Springs Rdg., 9756-Beazer Homes Corp. to Connor J. Davis and Taylor N. Bevan, $421,990.

Royal Path Cove, 9411-Mark and Elizabeth Edelen to Jennifer Wiedel, $270,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Fox Stream Way, 13614-Richard A. and Suzanne E. Arena to Esteban F. and Elizabeth DeCastro, $1.12 million.

WOODBINE AREA

Daisy Rd., 2225-Janice Y. and Robert J. McKay to Karen M. Joyee, $415,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Sussex Way, 2242-Daniel T. Kim to Philip and Shun Min Lee, $465,000.