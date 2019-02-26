Cedar Ridge Ct., 1129-Richard Morton to Deborah Spencer, $239,000.
Enclave Ct., 17-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to James J. and Sandra M. Caffes, $534,480.
Georgetown Rd., 142, No. 10-John A. and Shawn D. Bromley to Allen L. Hofstetter, $180,000.
Ogleton Rd., 2616-Ryan C. and Joy Natasha Dewitt to Eleanor M. Niemann, $501,900.
Rockwell Ct., 26-Justin A. and Megan L. Walsh to Randall Richeson, $230,000.
Sterling Dr., 1202-Robert L. Carhart to Veronica and Paul Post, $330,000.
Yachtsman Way, 949-Michael D. and Stacey R. Christopher to Julie Ann Winters, $330,000.
Astern Way, 930, No. 210-Ruth and Mark Joseph Venturelli to Robert T. and Dorothy M. Beidleman, $382,000.
Bowen Ct., 210-Katherine A. and Jeffrey M. Smollon to Jerome Edward and Vanessa Connolly, $670,000.
Carver St., 4-Kerry A. Wargo and Rebecca Lichtenstein to Jose Tomas Rivera Montoya and Joselyn A. Arevalo Berrones, $247,097.
Clay St., 113-Luis Guardado to Jerry L. Rivera Roman, $294,000.
Covington Way, 1010-Lauren Elizabeth and David Paul Johnson to Anna S. and Justin C. Carter, $825,000.
Dreams Landing Way, 601-Douglas H. and Patricia M. Henry to Michael K. and Ann Marie Sopchick, $575,926.
Franklin St., 66, No. 502-Robert J. Brilliant to Nana Dealy, $1.09 million.
Lincoln Pkwy., 28-GTS Solo 401K Trust to Kyle and Jocelyn Sacks, $376,000.
Mission Hills Ct., 2543-Maureen Ann Mack and Robert H. Flood to Christine G. Spain, $440,000.
Phillips Terr., 2001, No. 6-Patti R. Cornell to Dionna S. Coppock, $234,900.
Poplar Ave., 1111-Nathan S. and Kristin K. Shenck to Aaron C. and Kelly S. McCrady, $615,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1980, No. 204-Claire Michelle Coolidge to Jamie Lee Glagov, $237,500.
Southgate Ave., 41-Linda W. Lecornu to Ashley Hach, $850,000.
Taylor Ave., 215-Martha Christo to Max Royce Gross, $332,000.
Virginia St. S., 1404-Toby M. and Alexandra K. Pare to Patrick A. and Martha A. Reilley, $690,000.
Woodside Trail, 158-William B. and Debra D. Schools to Jennifer M. and Igor Graic, $465,000.
Asquithview Lane, 200-Andrew M. and Erika B. Haydon to Robert G. and Kelly Partridge, $400,000.
Bay Green Dr., 655-William J. and Diane S. Ireland to Diane James and Sarah York Bates, $539,900.
Chautaugua Rd., 100-William C. and Cynthia M. Lesser to Brian and Sarah Poole, $650,000.
Colonial Ridge Lane, 418-Kathy A. Chellis to Chad Gehring, $267,000.
Elmridge Rd., 18-William H. and Katherine C. Roe to Kevin J. Starry and Mary E. McCarthy, $575,000.
Farley Ct. N., 1210-Susan D. Ellerbrake to Grafton H. Ray III, Sandra C. Carter Ray, G.H. Carter Ray IV and Natalie Ray, $305,000.
Hersden Lane, 321-Ross J. and Lauren Chaffin to Kam Phinith and Fatiman Sitti, $420,000.
Knottwood Ct., 447-Davcon Property Services Corp. to Kimberly L. and Eric D. Thayer, $277,500.
Norton Lane, 535-Jeremy Dicandilo to Peter G. and Amy E. Brereton, $484,500.
Southern Hills Dr., 628-Carol P. Dressler to William J. Regan, $195,000.
Ulmstead Cir., 1057-Thomas C. Christensen to Thomas J. and Ashlee Mitchell, $560,000.
Yale Ct., 296-Pasquale P. and Rebecca A. Raico to Stanley Scott and Maisie A. Appel, $503,000.
Cresswell Rd., 416-Cypress Lain Properties LTD to Crystal Couplin, $264,900.
Luther St., 625-Lomer E. and Patricia L. Kelley to Julie Ann and Linda Ann Herman, $299,000.
Baystone Ct., 639-U.S. Bank and Select Portifolio Servicing Inc. to Nelson Antonio and Lidia Rebeca Lemus, $304,000.
Canterwood Ct., 210-Kristine D. Brown and William M. Savage to David and Blair S. Bernhardt, $632,000.
Cynder Ct., 1252-Tatiana Kolina to Luis F. Trigo and Emily A. Vargo, $330,000.
Green Holly Dr., 1207-Anthony and Cheryl Arends to James Austin Insley, $363,600.
Holly Dr. N., 771-David A. and Marianne H. Standish to David S. and Angela M. Wright, $582,500.
Marine Dr., 952-Bruce O. and Margaret Kay Richards to Khiloliddin Karimov, $457,000.
Pleasant Plains Rd., 1676-Barbara M. Love to Edward W. and Kristin Brady, $1.25 million.
River Rd., 1733-Michael Justin Gable and Kelley Beth McAuliffe to Matthew D. James and Jacquelyn S. Plant, $775,000.
Sham Ct., 1666-Arthur Strahin Jr. to Anthony Joshua and Bethany L. Cummins, $295,000.
Snow Goose Lane, 638-Beth L. Patri to Scott M. and Deirdre A. Messick, $410,000.
Yawl Ct., 604-Eric M. Summer and Clair Cozad to Nancy N. and David H. Loud, $674,900.
Garret Ave., 1208-Heather L. Trimm and Jay D. Marsh to Sarah M. and Aaron B. Craft, $289,900.
Airy Hill Ct., 1601, No. 10A-Julie M. Harvey to Matthew Cowan, $174,000.
Blockton Ct., 1432-Jonathan A. Dahl and Erin D. Gammill to Timothy M. and Autumn J. Ryan, $250,000.
Dryden Way, 1705-Tobi M. Newberry to Samantha J. Doucette, $340,000.
Fallowfield Ct., 1594-Hannah Mousa to Jazmin S. Everett, $235,000.
Lowell Ct., 1494-Ashley Maldonado Lewis to Katherine Ellen Lee Fuerst, $258,000.
Murdoch Ct., 1008-Teresa MacDonald and estate of Marsha Carolyn Osborne to Michael J. Carcamo, $172,500.
Patrice Cir., 1681-Chun S. and Tae B. Lee to Christopher Mentasti and Jessica Weiss, $534,900.
Seven Oaks Terr., 1910-Steven C. and Joanne Drielak to Janet Weaver, $242,000.
Soho Ct., 1109-Alan M. Arrowsmith and Katherine Hermann to Conor and Ashley Mitchell, $328,000.
Thornbury Ct., 1430-Susan H. Lareuse to Dmitri Sibanov and Alisha Zespy, $415,000.
Vineyard Lane, 2431-James C. and Stacy M. Estermyer to Christopher Pickett, $340,000.
Weymouth Lane, 2339-Michael L. and Klaudia K. Cramer to Stephanie Elizabeth and Andrew Colcock, $373,000.
Beech Trail, 360-Stephen M. and Carrie H. Duffy to Shirley A. Cook, $247,500.
Chaparrall Ct., 1921-Vincent R. Latesta Jr. to Ryan and Hilda Flower Martin, $850,000.
Holly Trail, 395-Bryan K. and Hollie M. Butler to Cathleen A. and Jeffrey E. Williams, $385,000.
Simms Landing Rd., 601-Peter F. and Marci M. Ruppe to Nicholas Ernest White and Anne K. Arnold, $1.25 million.
Beachland Ct., 7889-Russell Merle Swenson III and Heather Lynn Weih to Aymee Zimmer, $220,000.
Creek Shore Way, 7808, No. 63-Gerald Anthony and Natasha Nadean Jackson to Scott D. Hubler, $232,000.
Hilltop Rd., 911-Shayne A. Clark and estate of James K. Clark to Karen Wilson, $185,000.
Timberfield Pl., 7062-Jonathan A. Colombo to Orleath A. and Christopher O. Mattis, $257,500.
Kings Retreat Dr., 881-Deborah L. and Timothy P. Howell to Mark E. and Nancy D. Hitt, $1.08 million.
Swann Way, 2758-Keith A. and Merari McFarland to Gilberto P. Viera, $645,000.
Grazing Field Way, 810-Michael B. and Brittany F. Douglas to Erin C. Gallagher and Joseph D. McCabe, $443,000.
McKendree Rd., 6295-Judith H. Mullen to Veronica Susan Boswell, $450,000.
Braxton Way, 273-Robert L. Bryant to Sandra B. Levermore, $352,000.
Galewood Dr., 231-Matthew J. and Mindi Lynn Nader to Scott B. and Erin P. Shiller, $457,000.
Havre De Grace Dr., 1801-Karen Elaine Sweeney to Daniel E. and Marilyn Jones, $269,000.
Mulberry St., 3291-Steven Thomas and Sarah Beth Pellito to Marsha Lynn Saunders, $600,000.
Salisbury Rd., 424-Eric D. Strack to Edward Galvin, $225,000.
Walnut Dr., 447-Jason and Melissa Wanner to Kristine M. Alioto, $519,750.
Prout Rd., 7006-Robert Jennings Kibler to Amanda Renee and Clint Vernon Yarges, $424,900.
Basil Hall Lane, 2136-B.A. Williams Corp. to Morgan Callaway McFaddin, $700,000.
Fall Circle Way, 989-Norman James Shenton to Kate J. and Matthew Wiliams, $418,700.
Lanham Lane, 1104-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Caitlin and Grant Samples, $464,348.
Nashua Ct., 214-William E. Boyd to Michael Joseph and Valerie Ann Wisniewski, $527,500.
Sappington Dr., 1564-Kevin T. and Heidi L. Abner to Edward Lee Keenan, $572,850.
Symphony Lane, 2506-Matthew R. Fate to Brandon and Tina Kingren, $345,000.
Rackham Rd., 805-William C. and Sylvia N. Mitchell to Richard P. and Carolyn E. Boehning, $2.15 million.
Aquahart Rd., 308-Kristy and Carroll Robinson to Wesley C. Kari, $252,500.
Brookhill Terr., 1547-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Cornad H. and Bollie A. Bel, $376,900.
Covington Ave., 7972-MC Hammer Nail Investments Corp. to Kyler Matthew Schafer, $269,900.
Cross Creek Dr., 8018-Ghiliane Ivette Guzman Torrez to William Edward and Amanda Lee West, $252,000.
Foxtree Dr., 136-Brittany Stammer to Matthew R. McAuley and Selina Liao, $250,000.
Greenway St. NW, 112-Byron S. and Jennifer M. Rolfsness to Jennifer A. Wagner, $212,600.
Kenilworth Ct., 462-Derrick Harpe to Anthony J. Lanozi, $95,000.
Main Ave. SW, 217-Constance N. Whales to Bernardo Verela and Venessa Vargas, $240,600.
Merry Chase Ct., 8016-Rebecca L. and Michael A. Frank to Danny L. Reese Jr. and Karesha Lowe, $390,000.
Oak Ave., 112-Bank of New York Mellon and New Penn Financial Corp. to Tyler J. and Olga Cooper, $293,000.
Ryan Rd., 321-Bortle Custom Homes Inc. to Richard Lentz and Ekaterina, Alena and Andrei Vydra, $355,000.
Shetlands Lane, 328-Daniel R. and Jody A. Stehlar to Brittany Faurot and Amy Faurot Campbell, $220,000.
Wimmer Rd., 503-Kristen Michelle Killian and Kristen Engel to Matthew D. Day and Casey M. Wilder, $205,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7571-Amanda Kauffman and Amanda Lynne Gomez Garcia to Stacey M. Sells, $230,000.
Crown Rd., 7205-Scott and Lauren Almes to Shane Brian Currie and Chelsey Stoiffer, $320,000.
Gatewater Ct., 360, No. C-Timothy Lee Maris to Robert C. and Kathleen T. Cooper, $110,000.
Guildford Rd., 1237-Fresh Start Homes Corp. to Christopher Gardner, $195,000.
Home Water Ct., 6502, No. 101-Deborah L. Briers Forrester to Geraldine V. Martin, $169,900.
Indigo Bunting Lane, 913-Amit H. Lad and Reena J. Patel to John Bollino, $349,000.
Rapid Water Way, 6606, No. 302-Sequoia A. Chandler to Layse Rae Anuszewski, $169,000.
Shore Dr. S., 879-Diane Harris to Matthew and Susie Boyd, $439,900.
Stallings Dr., 7289-Ananda Gunter to Daleel and Amber McCord, $325,000.
Thurston Lane, 921-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nicholas J. and Patricia Lorusso, $396,390.
Warfield St., 6824-Michael Z. Bundy to Robert Valencia, $245,000.
Whitlow Lane, 7107-M.I. Homes of DC Corp. to Thomas J. and Gayle C. Wargo, $348,349.
Yamhill Way, 7108-M.I. Homes of DC Corp. to Clara I. Currier, $340,360.
Callington Way, 7822-John M. and Evelyn B. Stephanos to Maria S. and John W. Inman, $450,000.
Fletcher Way, 7875-NVR Inc. to Noah E. Karam, $360,640.
Fredericksburg Rd., 2713-NVR Inc. to James R. and Peggy M. McNeal, $530,375.
Glendale Ave., 2906-NVR Inc. to Neil S. Lenet, $328,380.
Hardwick Ct., 1622, No. 2-Kirk and Brenda Riggs to Yi Li, $254,900.
Hurley Ct., 1522-Joseph L. and Deborah R. Belvedere to Diep Ngoc Ngo, $414,000.
Otterbein Way, 7821-NVR Inc. to Rosa Nhi Pho and Khanh V. Cam, $474,835.
Sandalwood Ct., 7504-Guy W. and Katherine A. Kessler to Timothy M. Bauer and Amanda J. Mattos, $314,900.
Buffalo Ct., 3716-Frank N. and Marianne Zampardi to Gerald T. and Jenilee M. Denney, $725,000.
Weston Farm Rd., 201-C. Pearson and Lisa A. Covert to Joseph C. Lombard and Cliona R.O’Callaghan, $1.02 million.
Button Bush Lane, 3008-David Sean and Stacey Ann Samuels to Stephen Michael Patteron, $339,999.
Little River Rd., 8-Angelica Y. and Christopher L. Harris to John Alexander and Megan E. Ippoliti, $455,000.
Thames Lane, 3228-Jenny S. Shyr to Dominique V. Brogden, $270,050.
Winding Trail, 8442-Philip Robert and Kathryn Jeanne Wachlin to Song Nyyong and Chrystalle Jeza Anne Cho, $384,000.
Cleveland Rd., 545-Brian M. and Dawn E. Silvious to Jacob T. and Charlene D. Holloway, $320,000.
Hampton Rd., 24-Nathan Wiery to Eric L.L. Kaltenbach, $235,000.
Laurel Rd., 211-Justin Troy and Amy R. Sherlock to Nolan and Moira M. Anderson, $374,800.
Mansion Rd., 16-John and Stacy Hostler to Dustin G. and Sarah E. Pead, $255,000.
Brooks Woods Rd., 5820-John F. Twohig to Kristen A. Lantz, $582,000.
Decesaris Dr., 1011-Joseph Edward and Angelina Michelle Pilat to Jason Arnold Brown, $463,000.
Pemberton Lane, 1082-Sarah B. Moore to Gbeminiyi Adunbarin and Olawunmi Abiola, $460,000.
Cog Ct., 674-William W. and Elizabeth A. Depriest to Victoria N. and Wayne E. Cozad, $256,000.
Hereford Ct., 244-Paul and Karen Cichocki to Leslie and Ryan Michael McKenzie, $735,000.
Moonflower Ct., 501-Sally Whitney to Stephen and Meghan Maggitti, $585,000.
Old Orchard Cir., 454-Robert Franklin Foery Jr. to Julie Ann Caffrey and Essam Mostafa, $879,000.
Red Birch Rd., 503-John Francis and Elizabeth Danford Kaplan to Laurence A. and Katherine Y. Peterson, $579,000.
Wagner Farm Rd., 740-Bradley B. and Amber T. Beard to Theodore J. and Jennette E. Bloemendaal, $440,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 201-Aden C. and Elizabeth M. Magee to Elizabeth R. and Susan Carol Janeczko, $258,800.
Beechnut Pl., 2411-Debra L. and Chad Stewart Webber to Michael J. Foehrkolb, $285,000.
Cannon Ridge Dr., 1915-Adam and Kristina Dickinson to Melissa S. Holden, $400,000.
Chapelview Dr., 1337-Four Corners Properties Corp. to Jessica L. and Corbin R. Leighton, $208,000.
Commissary Cir., 2205-Luis Rodriguez Cortes and Rory F. Etherington to Eliseo S. and Catherine Cabries Bernis, $299,999.
Deerberry Ct., 903-Anjanette M. Prater to Judah and Asheley Clark, $348,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2824-Classic Group Corp. to Jennifer R. Roeper, $464,125.
Fluttering Leaf Tr., 8610, No. 1-Marie F. Natoli to Brenda C. Cherry, $239,000.
Greencrest Lane, 525-Carol J. Cason to Nicole M. Flood, $257,000.
Higgins Dr., 539-Jacob and Daniele M. Ness to Laura Miller Isreal, $389,900.
Lions Gate Lane, 611-Daniel W. Moore and Paula L. Rockwell to Shaun Greene and Raquel Shim, $260,000.
Meandering Way, 1019-Bradley S. Spooner to Annette Petenk, $375,000.
Orchard Green Ct., 8735-Yuri K. Forehand to Rachel J. and Garrett D. Rivera, $279,900.
Realm Ct. E., 515-Jonathan Michael Gilmour to Wilton Dewayne Downs III, $235,200.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3021-NVR Inc. to Mary Patricia and Michael James Witte, $573,446.
Thicket Ct., 855-Colin and Lisa M. Bell to Michael G. Hannoin, $416,000.
Winding Ridge Rd., 2432-James R. and Crystal M. Hinkley to Joseph and Johanna Ramos, $350,000.
Apple Jack Ct., 4015-Michael Wahlhaupter and Kellie Evans to Marc A. Giusto, $299,000.
Bar Harbor Rd., 105-John A. Rovendro to Binh Thi Thu Bien, $295,000.
Blue Anchor Ct., 7910-Tammy Lee Lowrey to Kristina A. and Percy L. Russell, $220,000.
Bridge Dr., 730-Ricky Lee and Tracy Ann Tippie to Stacey Sean and Colleen Brooks, $334,500.
Catherine Ave., 7804-Michael L. Andrew to Claudia Arceo, $358,000.
Christy Rd., 306-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Lloyd F. and Debra L. Millsap, $235,000.
Cornfield Rd., 207-John N. Deverreaux to Raymond Salvatore Frazier and Hyun Soo Chae, $300,000.
Daydream Cres., 8325-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark Bryan and Amy Lynn Baker, $308,815.
Edgewater Rd., 341-Andrea and William Lawrence Briggs to Christopher Michael Woods and Kerry Ann Zuwallack, $570,000.
Gold Brush Way, 318-Christopher M. and Tracy M. Mills to Kerry J. Fatula and Deanna L. Mitchell, $640,000.
Holmespun Dr., 1250-Christine J. Leiben and Michael P. Hein Jr. to Dennis James and Martha Kay Balog, $255,000.
Kenwood Rd., 216-Joseph J. and Geneva M. Johnson to Eileen A. Liddy, $297,900.
Long Hill Ct., 206, No. 3-Kristy M. Zander and Ryan M. Goodwin to Heidi L. Abner, $485,000.
Mansion House Crossing, 8011-Jaggar L. and Katrina Hatfield to William Mann and Toni Hale, $260,000.
Newcomb Ct., 8059-Amber M. Heinecke to Lewis H. Burt and Allison M. Smith, $199,999.
Royal Beach Rd., 456-Paul M. and Barbara L. Kelm to Torgunn Eckroad, $747,500.
Seneca Terr., 254-Aaron R. and Jennifer Kay Moore to Stephen M. and Mary K. Jozwick, $289,900.
Swift Rd., 844-Mark Dean and Amy Josephine Foy to Nicole Johnson, $375,000.
Venetian Dr., 1950-CL Payne and Associates Corp. to Erik and Kelly Juergensen, $401,025.
White Star Crossing., 8266-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Jason A. and Lauren S. Ghaemi, $335,550.
207th St., 672-Eric A. and Gina M. Hill to Letistia Jo Hoskins and Daniel Stuart Brinkley, $310,000.
223rd St., 812-Robert and Laurel Kate Werner to Myron Thomas Baker, $315,000.
Breckenridge Cir., 1292-Citi Trustee Service Corp. to Christoper Hardesty, $347,500.
Westbury Dr., 399-Calvin C. Foster Jr. and Linda J.L. Foster to James B. and Lori D. Dilla, $400,000.
Autumn Glo Terr., 1804-Evista Three MD Corp. to Rhonda L. Epps, $409,990.
Brasswood Lane, 7713-William D. and Melissa A. Glascoe to Steven G. and Kutosha C. Ricks, $525,000.
Carinoso Way, 8257-Michael T. and Nina N. Hickman to Andrew T. and Karolyn C. Watson, $480,000.
Crossbay Dr., 7841-Louis and Kimberly Anne Brown to Christopher M. and Johany J. Wilson, $440,000.
Edelton Ave., 107-Kevin J. and Leigh A. Lebkicher to Zachary M. Olgleby, $515,000.
Grassland Rd., 8207-Jayne L. Hammen to Sharon A. Fields, $395,000.
Hollow Ct., 8132-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Emily R. Ellis, $294,835.
Jonathans Landing Way, 1309-Edward C. Larson to Kenneth K., Un Sumn and Jei Wuk Bae, $375,000.
Napa Ct., 1319-Kent R. and Chin Hui Marker to Adrian E. and Christine S. Ybarra, $456,500.
Omalley Ct., 1601-William C. and Teri L. Price to Tony Eugene and Shirley Smith Morgan, $485,000.
Severn Rd., 1353-Joyce Regina Rice Bowersox and Thomas Leroy Bowersox to Dorothy J. and John E. Greer, $325,000.
Stone Castle Dr., 1939-Patricia C. Ross to Marcus E. and Jessica R. Warr, $290,000.
Arundel Dr., 559-Robert Daniel Brady and Scott Garvey to James A. Rush and Kirsten L. Perry, $270,000.
Barrensdale Dr., 61-Eric and Judy Yoon Lim to Courtney L. and Jalma N. Pania Rodi, $385,000.
Creswell Rd., 322-Herbert H. Olsen IV to Joseph J. Memmel Jr., $565,000.
Hatton Dr., 112-H. Thomas and Ross Anne Smith to Stephen Sean and Karen Michelle Fox, $809,900.
McKin Way, 604-Tamara P. Chilipko and Margaret Catherine Lathroum to Elizabeth A. Neubeck, $289,000.
Severn River Rd., 5-Todd and Andrea Whiteford to Matthew S. Haught, $545,000.
Sycamore Rd., 102-Daniel A. and Lisa M. Allen to Peter and Emily Zadoretzky, $497,500.
Windham Ct., 519-James J. and Kristina H. McNally to Justin W. and Emily E. Peake, $525,000.
Hunters Lane, 1603-Wilson Ouyabng and Tracy Xiao Yu Du to Theresa A. Duffy, $638,000.
Oak Ave., 1172-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Alonzo Proctor, $319,900.
Buckskin Wood Dr., 4324-Glenn R. and Michele M. Fischer to Alexander E. and Suejean M. Cho, $870,000.
Chatham Rd., 4010-Richard E. and Melissa S. Whipkey to Douglas S. Wilson and Erin M. Gran, $665,950.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4998, No. A1-Gabriel and Melissa Helicke to Eden A. Koeppel, $217,000.
Fox Fire Ct., 2902-Jeffrey M. and Eleanore S. Brown to Megan C. and John C. Fitch, $665,000.
Independence Way, 11247-Charles and Renee Durakis to Judy Yin Shih and Oliver L. McCabe, $1.43 million.
Mount Hebron Dr., 2095-Lamont C. Smith to Avanti S. Shetye and Abhishek Rege, $685,000.
Pebble Beach Dr., 2935-Robert C. Muray III and Serena T. Twu Murray to Adam F., Jenny and Joann E. Rodgers, $700,000.
Red Lion Tavern Ct., 10233-Michael and Katie Bosica to Daniel Kim and Traci M. Rhee, $630,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Li Yu, $355,890.
Spring Meadow Ct., 3826-Robert E. and Marlynn C. Fise to Woodrow W. and Lisa M. Vaccardo Cullum, $565,000.
Whitworth Way, 9913-William R. and Eileen B. Graeff to Lian Duan and Hui Lin, $510,000.
Chapel Chase Dr., 12706-Robert C. and Patricia A. Naylor to Jason M. and Rachel Maie Heffernan, $870,000.
Harris Farm Lane, 5484-Timothy Scott Wallace to Karen Holloway, Sergio Marcelo and Marie Ann Vazquez, $637,000.
Vincents Way, 12526-Beazer Homes Corp. to Charles A. and Ruth S. Salvaggio, $821,970.
Angelina Cir., 9549-Richard W. and Heike U. Hasenauer to Eugene Benitez Sales and Chantelle Victoria Britton, $498,500.
Golden Bell Way, 6153-Brandon J. and Alicesara B. Lester to Jennifer Nicole Jarrell and Eric D. Brady, $585,000.
Majors Lane, 6001, No. 11-Victor Fung to John Keravich, $128,000.
Majors Lane, 6065, No. 2-Nicole M. Gasper to Jonathan Marx, $102,900.
Morningbird Lane, 5836-Brian J. and Shayna L. Walsh to Heidy Monica Gutierrez, $269,000.
Pennacook Ct., 6555-Carlos and Ivette Rosa to Merle D. and Donna R. Fitzgerald, $255,300.
Scarecrow Ct., 5153-Katherine D. Sorota and Michael A. Greenberg to Robert Sass and Helaine Milliman, $380,000.
Soaring Hill Rd., 9306-Ronald Leo and Sandra A. Brown Taylor to Dereck C. and Deborah R. Marshall, $435,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5858, No. B1-Margaret R. McCarthy and Joyce F. Eng to Khodarahm Yazdanipour and Sima Bastani, $65,000.
Winter Rose Path, 7138-Martin and Rachel Ticar to Dawei Han, $306,000.
Cedar Lane, 5482, No. A1-Soon Lee to Hyung Suk Chang, $154,000.
Columbia Rd., 5219, No. 6-Melissa Blair Ashcraft to Alexandra C. and Joseph W. Alford, $350,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 505-Christopher J. Brock to Equity Trust Co. and Dana Mark Sohr Ira, $80,500.
Lightfoot Path, 5242-Pai Hsuan Ou and Betty Yu Wah Wang to Paul W. and Stacey M. Folkemer, $377,500.
Phantom Ct., 5181-Jean W. Toomer to Brian J. and Shayna L. Walsh, $395,000.
River Rock Way, 7718-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Frederick W. and Rayzella Berko, $477,920.
Shepherd Sq., 6018, No. 27-Carlos M. Pene and Rosa C. Pene Arlet to Ladan Hakima, $272,000.
Stonegate Lane, 11741-Patrick G. and Allison M. Lavay to Shea M. Conway and Elizabeth E. Thomas, $339,000.
Windstream Dr., 10105-Jayme Lawson to Kim K. Green, $188,000.
Assembly Room Ct., 6319-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Gibran Rezavi, $590,000.
Bonnie View Lane, 5880-Patricia Bauman to Jawara and Marci Ephraim, $485,000.
Dagny Way, 7737-Beazer Homes Corp. to Harika Chelimilla and Jaya Krishna Keerthi Yerubandi, $385,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6938, No. 41-5-Holly E. Garofano to Amanda Cohoon, $227,000.
Hatterby Ct., 7205-Pratip K. Chattopadhyay and Trishna Goswami to Angela Jean and Bogdan Oprea, $680,000.
John Galt Way, 7956-Beazer Homes Corp. to Vamsi Rallapalli, $433,000.
Maidstone Pl., 7225, No. 205-Babajide and Gbemisola Odeseye to Christine Sejung Lee, $202,000.
Meadowfield Ct., 6560-Rahul and Hemlata Pawar to Kristel Ferrer Dawson, $425,000.
Penny Lane, 7104-Steven and Angela Vickery to Kevin Michael and Danielle Bearden, $315,000.
Sanctuary Ct., 6854-James R. Lawson to Joel L. and Stacy Monza, $331,000.
Valley Oak Dr., 7730, No. 85-Aqleema Noor to Aly Lyn Deriggi and Tyler Seabolt, $310,000.
Bonnie Branch Rd., 4844-Brenee Lynn and Trevor S. Ulman to Dominic and Jessica Pagan Aello, $750,000.
Carls Ct., 8911, No. R-NVR Inc. to Bimal and Suchandra Sinha, $406,990.
Charles Xing., 6024-NVR Inc. to Ellery Joyeau and Cynthia Penner, $602,378.
Dunteachin Dr., 5325-John P. and Linda A. Longchamps to James Thomas Etchells and Kate Ashley Wikse, $647,750.
Falls Run Rd., 8513, No. J-Eden M. Garosi to Natalya Bomar, $189,000.
Horseshoe Rd., 8407-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Trevor J. and Erin T. Randall, $280,000.
Rogers Ave., 3005-Melvin E. Jones Sr. and Michelle A. Dixon Jones to Jeffrey Hopkins and Muna Almerri, $405,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7609-Ted Abramson to Deborah Ann Hinds, $202,500.
Wooded Glen Ct., 8120-Andrew P. McChi and Julie L. Twigg to Hiruy G. Bishaw and Mihret T. Worku, $315,000.
Federal St., 11790-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Ung Lun Baik and January Kim, $1.53 million.
Tilghman St., 7919-Meghan E. Marmillion and Danny Cheng to Ian and Meredith Dombroski, $566,000.
Chestnut Ct., 14852-Timothy Buscher to Barton Frederick and Akiko Lane, $965,000.
Macclintock Ct., 14520-Jan and Rosemarie Suszkiw to Matthew S. Wright and Stephanie A. Bills, $535,000.
Allnutt Lane, 13420-Thomas and Song Anderson to Tracy Ji and Jocelyn O’Neil, $600,000.
Hicks Rd., 8170-Kenneth R. and Jacqueline L. Yates to Sanh N. Nguyen, $470,000.
Sharewood Dr., 7735-Mohammad Waseem to Felix J. and Jaime J. Villa, $310,000.
Copperwood Way, 7052-Sharon W. and Timmothy M. Huff to Catalina and Corneliu Sebastian Andreiev, $316,000.
Quarry Bridge Ct., 9542-Yimei Lin and Chenglin Gan to Frankie Wingei Cheung and Chung Yin Yau, $225,000.
Summer Leave Lane, 7534-Jason R. and Rebecca A. Gorsuch to Natalie Erin Kapusta, $452,500.
Saint James Rd., 1995-John M. and Barbara A. McGann to Stephen Hersey, $619,500.
Camalo Dr., 16395-Mary Lou Grimm and Cathy Lee Frederick Biottner to Brittnay Macer and Jose Jaramilo, $450,000.
Bridle Path Lane, 9240, No. L-Gladys Darbouze to Michelle Hill Everly, $130,000.
Old Scaggsville Rd., 9002-Wilma P. Strapp and estate of Kenneth Greenholt to Mandeep and Jaspreet Aneja, $210,000.
Peace Springs Rdg., 9756-Beazer Homes Corp. to Connor J. Davis and Taylor N. Bevan, $421,990.
Royal Path Cove, 9411-Mark and Elizabeth Edelen to Jennifer Wiedel, $270,000.
Fox Stream Way, 13614-Richard A. and Suzanne E. Arena to Esteban F. and Elizabeth DeCastro, $1.12 million.
Daisy Rd., 2225-Janice Y. and Robert J. McKay to Karen M. Joyee, $415,000.
Sussex Way, 2242-Daniel T. Kim to Philip and Shun Min Lee, $465,000.