Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Amberstone Ct., 20, No. F-Ligia A. Perales and Ligia Leon Bunker to Amanda Jung Sook Baker, $210,000.

Bay Dr., 79-Sharron L. Houlihan and estate of Ronald B. Ahlers to Lucky Kupersmith and John Loe, $980,000.

Boyd Dr., 100-Robert and Kathryn Chapman to Thomas A. and Christine M. Zilliox, $590,000.

Decatur Ave., 1-Marc I. and Jaymie B. Krens to Tracy M. and Todd E. Patton, $965,000.

Gardner Dr., 105-Ernest Roy and Nicola Christine Todd to Jon and Shay Cuccarese, $386,500.

Harbor Dr., 1029-John L. Filer to Jay K. and Nicole R. Snell, $365,000.

Hollyday Ct., 1202-Sarah E. Culler Lynch to Andrew F. Carrol, $222,000.

New Church Ct., 3102-Philip C. and Traci L. Nelson to Mathilde S. Coyle, $435,000.

Spindrift Way, 14-Gregory W. Regan to Papa Babou Mbaye, $360,000.

Tulip Rd., 508-Patrick W. Donovan and Michele Denise Del Pilar to Stephen C. and Hilary L. Vice, $1.6 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Coachway, 907-Laurence A. Hinz and Caroline J. Silby to Frederic W. and Amy C. Schroeder, $1.25 million.

Gov Thomas Bladen Way, 2020, No. 203-Cynthia Anders to Jacqueline Margaret Dutton, $229,000.

Kingsbridge Ct., 1683-B. Gregory and Carrie S. Jacobson to Michael J. and Laura A. Cooper, $785,000.

McKendree Ave., 206-Susan H. Dodds to Scott D. Neff and April M. Morton, $435,000.

Prince George St., 150-Carol L. Restrepo to Michael S. and Gaelynn D. McGavick, $765,000.

Riversedge Cir., 942-Robert J. Suggs and Barbara J. Lee to William Nomikos, $230,900.

Smith Ave., 275-Schuyler E. Schell and Cathleen Ann Steg to Christopher J. and Genevieve T. Torri, $585,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Admirals Ridge Dr., 132-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nicholas and Robin Larosa, $450,000.

Blue Fox Way, 948-Kevin M. and Stephanie D. Nash to Michelle C. Creenan, $375,000.

Driftwood Ct., 1201-Ryan T. Monahan to Eric William Tesch, $287,000.

Knottwood Ct., 426-Cinda C. Bennett to James A. and Nina Hill, $264,950.

Shadbush Way, 85-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Michael Aaron Schneider, $496,688.

Whitstable Blvd., 910-Ryan K. and Maureen M. Smith to Michael and Coree M. Cornelius, $470,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Gischel St., 5716-Nadine P. and Jordan S. Taylor to Darryl and Keta Peterson, $375,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Chestnut Tree Dr., 901-Harborside Properties Corp. to Roni Y. and Andrea N. Sorondo, $365,000.

Hazel Nut Ct., 1357-Rebecca Meadows to Richard M. and Jill E. Hannon, $240,000.

Mount Holly Dr., 1011-Charles J. and Carrie E. Rizzo to Jeffrey P. and Vanessa Kellner, $444,000.

River Bay Rd., 1251-Gybeset Investments Corp. to Stacie Ehrenfeld and Joshua Bramucci, $467,500.

Sloping Woods Ct., 313-Theresa A. Moreland to Suzannah Elizabeth Noon and Ryan Michael Winchell, $295,000.

Tanook Ct., 1344-Matthew P. and Karen K. Mullin to James M. Mills and Melissa J. Emery, $280,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Broadwater Point Rd., 1096-Ann M. and Witt J. Farquhar to Martin A. and Ilda M. Yescas, $552,500.

CROFTON AREA

Crofton Pkwy., 1454-Royston and Michael R. Turner to Alison D. Richter and Jonah W. Myers, $415,000.

Foxdale Ct., 1824-Christina L. King Oshman to Zachary J. Adomanis and Rachel N. Gallagher, $269,000.

Lizbec Ct., 2440-Robert E. and Elizabeth A. Ellis to Anthony and Aleesa Busciglio, $235,000.

Nestlewood Ct., 1431-Holli D. and Michael D. Deantonio to Jonathan Kopin, $245,000.

Rawlings Pl., 1822-Victoria A. Mohr to Joseph G. and Genevieve K. Clagett, $510,000.

Selkirk Ct., 2541-Godfrey and Ursula Nkwantabisa to Jainy Patel, $345,000.

Truro Lane, 934-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Fassil Baynesan and Elsa Gossa, $335,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Claire Rd., 1180-Carolyn M. Satoh to Justin and Marissa Stear, $376,289.

Valentine Creek Dr., 1123-Daniel E. and Jessica B. Shattuck to Brandley Alan and Julie Marie Smith, $450,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Stoney Point Way, 1432-Timothy R. and Kimberly S. Roman to William R. Stitz and Marilyn S. Maloy, $213,500.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Central Ave. W., 1239-Marie Michaele Davidson to Cynthia Crosswhite and Lina Bird, $460,000.

DEALE AREA

Deale Rd., 624-Patricia Ann and Wayne Hayden to Richard and Roxanne Gordy, $375,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Audubon Ct., 6350-Wayne and Farah Rollock to Cynthia Bischoff and Christopher Junkins, $449,900.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 267-Glenn W. and Christine L. Selby to Vipulkumar D. Parmar and Mona V. Makwana, $345,000.

Chesapeake Lane, 1611-Nicole Smith and estate of Beth A. Smith to Patricia A. Backus and Jane T. Schube, $312,500.

Elkridge Dr., 1649-Underwood Group Corp. to Richard Benjamin Cole and Amber Leigh Dutra, $307,000.

Hillside Ave., 926-Joseph S. Ford II to Alexander J. Emond and Diane G. Cefaratti, $349,900.

Millhaven Ct., 30-Glen E. and Kristen L. Brown to Stephanie K. Heigh, $333,000.

Plainview Ave., 431-Sylvia A. Jordan to Perry Neal and Sarah Marie Stewart, $390,000.

River Terr. S., 3524-David C. and Rebecca A. Ritchie to Joseph Kelly and Debra Lynn Brown, $1.52 million.

Sundee Dr., 1311-Edward Dorsey and estate of Edward E. Dorsey Jr. to Glenn W. and Christine K. Selby, $524,900.

Westfield Ct., 3735-Joseph Paul Faber to Joseph Clearfield, $399,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Basil Way, 1709-Barbara E. Lanzer to Timothy R. and Jennifer Morris, $485,000.

Highland Farms Cir., 673-Amit and Neha Singh to John and Katie Miller, $592,000.

Lanham Lane, 1106-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Thomisha Duru Nnebue, $453,234.

Russell Rd., 1847-Mark J. and Evonne E. Gilliam to Tuan D. Nguyen and Chi T. Huynn, $549,900.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Banbury Rd., 1732-Richard R. and Gahl H. Burt to Jane Marie and Robert B. Dunigan, $1.55 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Bend Circle Rd., 519-Stephen M. and Jessica A. Thompson Deshaies to Brett R. Dodge, $205,990.

Elvaton Rd., 7929-JPS Holdings Corp. to Jorge M. Garcia and Maria C. Fajardo, $315,000.

Foxhound Dr., 106-Hassan and Hussain Khokhar to Joshua and Holly Smith, $409,900.

Greenwood Ave., 1-Mary Z. Rattell to Darren Freeman and Jonathan Free Coppadge, $280,000.

Lacrosse Lane NE, 6429-Juanita R. Owens to Megan N. McCloud, $168,000.

Luther Rd., 401-Renee M. Sosslau and Dorothy R. Gentile to Arminda Estrada Santos and Gustavo Lara Torres, $300,000.

Mayo Rd., 707-James I. and Lauralee Horrell to Prabin Lal Pradhan and Ruku Piya, $297,000.

Pampano Dr., 6509-Gloria J. and George Smith to Tyisha Stephens, $233,000.

Rose Ave., 416-Christopher M. Simoni to Sean L. Thomas, $200,000.

Thelma Ave., 345-Estate of Sanford Janes Witcher Jr. and Jeryline Jarmon to William Joseph and Gloria Esema Umoh Trupe, $256,900.

Third Ave. SE, 210-Curtis Warren and Jenny Marie Pehl to Mary L. and John L. Phelps, $350,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Brooks Ct., 409-Jackie D. and Amanda Marie Sikes to Zachary S. and Christine M. Koshlap, $295,000.

Dorchester Rd., 145- Stephen Valentine and Michael Eugene Mrozek to Craig Madigan and Alyssa Figueroa, $230,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7316-Chang Bok and Kyoung Ja Lee to Raheen Kwame Logan, $325,000.

Oriole Ave., 807-Sharon Marconi to Farnoush Samadnejad and Alireza Banimostafa Arab, $289,000.

Sithean Way, 1036-Eric Eden Flynn to Raqueeba A. Hassan, $254,995.

Tessing Ct., 212-Brianne and Matthew R. Heit to Cathy K. Doan, $399,900.

Waterwood Trail, 7669-Michael P. and Renee A. Curreri to Benjamin L. Yerkey and Kristi L. Painter, $1.3 million.

HANOVER AREA

Bear Forest Rd., 7623-Craig T. and Michele R. Harber to Christoph M. Bleickardt, $540,500.

Crystal Brook Way, 7765-Dennis R. and Chong S. Badgley to David I. and Julie Paek Choe, $440,000.

Gesna Dr., 1450-Kenneth and Linnette D. Williams to Jungang Wei and Hao Li, $275,000.

Pangbourne Way, 1405-Joanne B. and Anthony G. Pelekakis to Paul and Lindsay Rukenbrod, $312,500.

JESSUP AREA

Francis Lane, 2507-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Chikamele Amadi Obi, $399,990.

LAUREL AREA

Bitterwood Pl., 3402, No. B104-Georgia Lee McMann to Frederick D. Whitney, $219,000.

Linden Ridge Rd., 101-David J. and Tina M. Crawford to Vandeon D. and Kimberly L. Griffin, $443,000.

Stewart Ct., 8320-Chandra P. Kurma to Aramide Akinmola, $271,500.

Winding Trail, 8492-Sumit Bhattacharya to Victor L. Gee, $360,500.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Forest View Rd., 582-Donna Young Jarosinski and Cheryl Y. Shewbridge to Julie Theresa Sweeney and Philip Michael Husselbee, $319,900.

Maple Rd. W., 412-Christine D. and Timothy K. Ryan to Marcos A. and Sarah E. Mejias, $276,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Brandon Dr., 8216-Stephen O. Wilshire to Jacob B. and Jessica Goldberg, $351,000.

Dogwood Rd., 267-John R. and Frances M. Sonntag to James E. Pokodner, $386,000.

Kenora Dr., 526-Jeffrey and Lisa Taltavull to Bradley W. and Elizabeth J. Hunt, $325,000.

Marianna Dr., 478-NVR Inc. to Phillip and Danielle Martz, $439,835.

Norwood Dr., 8378-Prominent Real Estate Corp. to Sarah E. Cusick and Arbin Sopjani, $166,500.

Red Birch Rd., 406-Garrett R. and Sandra L. Matthews to James Scott and Demere K. Hess, $665,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Walnut Ave., 1066-Jacquelyn and Scott Chamberlin to Donald R. Altman III and Jennifer A. Ingeme, $421,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bragg Way N., 1894-Caesar A. and Lissette Garcia to Jose A. Andrade Salmeron and Claudia Lizet Andrade, $410,000.

Canteen Cir., 2245-Christine A. Tritola to Jung Jun Park, $308,000.

Commodore Ct., 2116-Wanda Lawson to Jalen and Ashley Jarrell, $290,000.

Forest Edge Ct., 2401, No. 302-Kelly R. Schiavone and Timothy W. Yadeska to Amber J. Simmons, $242,900.

Horse Chestnut Ct., 711-Steven Kaltenbaugh to Paul Street and Monica L. Schnelle, $295,000.

King Malcolm Ave., 498-JKS Properties Corp. to Rosemarie Kelley, $315,000.

Moonglow Rd., 600, No. 103-Rory F. Etherington and Luis Rodriguez Cortes to Adam Perenchio and Sarah Rishovd, $170,000.

Piscataway Run Dr., 2711-John D. Steindel to Robert J. and Michael J. Anselmo Revocable Trust, $345,000.

Regiment Ct., 312-Chomi and Robert G. Tonucci to Jocelyn and Florencio Jarin, $315,000.

Sandy Walk Way, 2389-Sarai Cordova to Amanda Michele Brinkofski, $350,000.

Streamview Dr., 2624-Jennifer M. Palmer and Robert M. Eaves Jr. to Amy M. Davis, $330,000.

Tin Roof Ct., 715-Devin J. and Nicole J. Schar to Eliana M. Pangelinan, $365,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Judge Ct. E., 904-Jeffrey L. and Virginia B. Wills to Jennifer Elizabeth Daniels and Troy Patrick Kogok, $405,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Arbutus Rd., 8449-Ryan M. Dellapenth and Bill D. Kakuk to Ryan and Natalie Joffrion, $310,000.

Beach Dr., 7567-Gary G. and Tammy A. Zakens to Gwendolyn E. Rencsok and Tina L. Best, $565,000.

Carnoustie Dr., 1611-Stephen D. and Charlene L. Seitz to Michael E. and Jaymie L. Hebb, $849,900.

Cleaver Ct., 3907-Cameron and Christina Rockey to Jason A. and Stacey M. Smith, $439,900.

Cornfield Rd., 1642-John Norris Desverreaux to Bryan L. and Rebecca L. Jenkins, $433,000.

Drum Ave. N., 209-Lisa B. Pitt to Alan E. Epperson, $425,000.

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8819-Andrew and Nikita A. Wellein to Christopher and Meghan Prophet, $374,900.

Hillcreek Rd., 1214-Robert James and Lucia S. Welsh to Brian J. and Melissa L. Cluster, $630,000.

Jubbs Delight Rd., 1220-Patrick Filbrandt to Brooke Austin, $260,000.

Lee Dr., 7718-Dora E. Atkinson to Sean M. McCarriher and Melissa L. Johns, $270,000.

Marble Arch Dr., 3443-Bryan G. and Toni M. Sponheimer to Laura A. and Jamie Ismel Benitez, $313,900.

North Ave., 1904-Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Thomas and Yunhye Ale, $245,000.

Oyster Bay Harbour, 832-Ronnie P. and Maureen R. Adams to Patrick Berardi, $250,000.

Ridge Dr., 1161-Steven G. and Nancy J. Pederson to Christine E. Mayorga and Andrew F. Markosky, $230,000.

Sonora Dr., 9-John D. and Elizabeth P. Hilton to Wayne P. and Karen E. Hall, $500,000.

Sylview Dr., 517-Bryan and Rebecca Jenkins to John R. Fitzsimmons, $445,000.

Wapati Ct., 8200-Daniel James and Rebekah L. Twardowski to Shad A. and Elizabeth A. Meadows, $394,900.

Fourth St., 7648-Christopher R. and Sherri L. Parks to Christopher Adam Phelps and Ryan Andrew Drager, $340,000.

210th St., 812-Maheshkumar V. and Aratiben M. Pandya to Abdul Wajed Karimy, $325,000.

229th St., 2403-Lawrence and Laura Waters to Sharon Lee Durschlag and Shelley Melynne Smith, $300,000.

SEVERN AREA

Armor Ct., 1909-Lucas J. Bishop and Heather M. Gree Bishop to Bryce R. Miller, $342,000.

Chevron Rd., 1116-Brookwood Run Acquisition Inc. to Vanessa L. Early and James Eugene Gray Jr., $599,607.

Danza Rd., 809-Elizabeth Frances Keller and Louis Weinkam Jr. to Hassan Charmchi, $188,000.

Napa Ct., 1305-Sean R. and Caitlin A. Sullivan to Eunice Owusu and Bernard Owusu Boadi, $534,000.

Pine Springs Dr., 8524-Toll VII Partnership to Corey and Tiffany Thomas, $553,193.

Portsmouth Dr., 8279-Lindsay M. Ruland to Daniel Bush, $224,930.

Sharp Ct., 7601-Yong Suk and Jin Hyun Kwoun to Christopher and Corinna Bolig, $479,000.

Telegraph Rd., 8112-Raymond Lloyd and Eleanor H.L. Axdorff to Andrew J. and Deborah A. Dowling, $366,500.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Atherstone Lane, 10-Liberty A. Smack to Kyle P. and Kathryn M. Hofstetter, $520,000.

Berrywood Dr., 244-Timothy J. and Lisa C. Davisson to Nicholas J. and Lauren Elizabeth Loghlin, $675,000.

Emerson Rd., 37-Thomas and Ona Odell Miller to Earle Stewart and Kristina Marei Dashiell, $517,000.

Holland Rd., 304-Richard J. and Jennifer Parr Turek to Daniel and Dana Hanley, $480,000.

Laguna Cir., 287-George J. and Amy S. Randazzo to Joshua Robert Binner, $320,000.

Pertch Rd., 268-Mary P. Woods to Candace M. and William C. Ludwig, $273,000.

Ryecroft Ct., 933-Karen M. Cronin Schork to Courtney L. Emely, $355,000.

Sheppard Rd., 106-Yue C. and Jessie L. Casson to Christopher and Kari Aversa, $847,000.

Tolstoy Lane, 292-Joseph F. Graham and Bonnie J. Little to Jordan M. and Camille E. Spilker, $450,000.

Wilett Ct., 384-Kenneth D. and Linda J. Heaton to Desmond F. Jones, $415,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Fairhaven Rd., 132-James L. Bresnahan to Anthony O. and Amy E. Murray, $477,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Benson Branch Rd., 12205-Samatha A. Flanagan to Philip A. Lockwood and Pamela Stibner, $625,000.

Boones Lane, 3051-John A. and Amy B. Hanna to Mario Francisco and Jennifer Ann Zuniga, $739,000.

Chancellor Lane, 11516-Martin A. and Anne W. Handy to Jeremy H. and Michele K. Rodman, $905,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4850, No. 9-Linda Latimore to Julie R. Ervin, $230,000.

Garand Rd., 3702-Gabriela Yoshimitsu to Prabu Dinakaran Venkatesan and Sheela Muugesan, $635,000.

Leyden Way, 4749-Chol Hong and Yoonhee Pak to Derek O. and Brooke Torton, $367,500.

Log Jump Trail, 11655-Jeffrey Lee and Yvonne Ellen Harding to Jerald T. and Simone C. Gibson, $1 million.

Open Run Rd., 12016-James E. and Karen J. Baumgardner to Amit and Sheetal Kapoor, $719,000.

Royden Ct., 13306-Gang Li to Dan Yang and Nan Cheng, $986,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 12625-Brian C. and Zongying Montgomery to Don D. Shin, $500,000.

Windsor Moss, 12086, No. 124-Joseph C. Rhodes Jr. to Paul S. and Barbara Wallace Warshowsky, $550,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Broadwater Lane, 5325-William D. Charmark and William L. Glenn Jr. to Justin H. Wang and Jeongae Yoon, $900,000.

Gilbride Lane, 13650-Donald C. Wilhelm Jr. to Patrick J. and Tara P. Devine, $1.43 million.

Summer Sky Path, 12200-Yale M. and Gerilyn Pats to Jian Ni and Meng Zhu, $850,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Camelback Lane, 6122-Mary Beth Nichols Matias to June Rayland and Amelia Malenab, $399,900.

Cradlerock Farm Ct., 7051-Yuanchag Liu and Geli Wu to Joel Cabrera and Amber M. Stubbs, $289,000.

Frietchie Row, 6554-Andrea B. Griffin to Jin C. Ahn, $215,000.

Harp String, 7183-Khanh Pham and Quan B. Tran to Harris Ahmad Khan, Palwasha Fatima and Mansoor Ahmad, $309,000.

Pamplona Rd., 9505-Cheryl Janine Wiese and John Eric Iverson to Karl Celtnieks, $387,000.

Rocksparkle Row, 9607-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Impac Funding Corp. to Walter Palencia, $225,100.

Stevens Forest Rd., 6211-Travis Andrew and Leanne V. Livermore to Benjamin B. Mirti and Kathryn B. Knott, $345,000.

Thurso Ct., 5540-Robert L. Cameron III to Benjamin W. Hoyt, $438,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9653, No. C3-Dena Engineering Corp. to John Reading Jr., $117,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Bare Bush Path, 12237-Ingrid and Michael Scott Williams to Ma Adelaida and Thomas Francis E. Pablo, $332,000.

Cedar Wood Dr., 6121-Sergio A. Morazan to Grace A. Simms, $309,900.

Cross Fox Lane, 10536, No. B1-Barbara A. Carter to Charles Edward Hafer Sr., $130,000.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5139-Herschel L. and Jamie L. Johnson to Daniel J. Fritz, $435,000.

Gold Needle Way, 11919-Bryan Patrick and Theresa Joy Nowak to Esther Oakle and Richard Churak, $489,900.

Harriet Tubman Lane, 7921-Rebecca Robinson to Brenna Horris, $350,000.

Newberry Dr., 6990-Patrick D. and Amy R. Mead to Brian James and Jennifer Gibson, $605,000.

River Rock Way, 7855-Jacqueline M. and Richard M. Bogle to Christopher A. and Rowella R. Garcia, $520,000.

Sixpence Cir., 10342-Russell T. and Elizabeth M. Baker to Michael and Miriam G. Wienstock, $540,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11788-Elizabeth Barron to Mesfin M. Mulat and Menna Girma, $334,900.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10551, No. B2-Benjamin Hale Cushwa to Joel Del Valle and Preiscila Rodriguez Pagan, $140,000.

Windstream Dr., 10069, No. 4-Robert A. and James R. Brown to Gracie K. Bradford, $270,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abbey Rd., 7233-Jonathan and Antoinette Olarte to Stanina Faith Akonnor, $323,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6384, No. 3-4-Joann Depace Boone Leese to Kayla S. Hobson, $233,000.

Ellis Wyatt Ct., 7912-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sankarraj Lakshmanan and Deviga Dhanaraj, $377,400.

Koffel Ct., 6415, No. 19-Anthony J. and Mary Sue Campise to Norman Woodside and Patricia M. Capogrossi, $460,000.

Milkshed Pl., 7856-Brent M. Wagner to Robert Ernest and Elizabeth M. Miclette, $335,500.

Pheasant Dr., 6598-Jessica and Nathaniel Wolfram to Daniel T. and Carly A. Sayre, $345,000.

Sedgwick St., 6499-Ahsan S. Khan to Mehari Mengstab and Zebib Hahte, $381,000.

Summit Rock Rd., 7306-Danielle M. and Ethan Griffith to Yvonne Commodore Mensah, $360,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Brauerton Rd., 8901, No. 407-Margaret Lois Weisner to Gary G. and Abrbara J. Gaither, $375,000.

Cedarcreek Ct., 8400-William C. and Rachel A. Grice to Rajeshkhanna R. Kandula and Thanusha Yenumula Doddi, $490,000.

Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8145, No. L-Apex Real Estate Corp. to Sara L. Cochran, $299,900.

Glen Willow Way, 5981-NVR Inc. to Paul A. and Micaela M. Holden, $494,525.

Jeans Way, 7446-Roland P. and Patricia J. Bakunas to Jonathan A. and Patience C. Nagy, $527,500.

Little Ct., 4926-Angela L. Quatse and Neil P. Bingaman to Lisa M. and Nathaniel E. Titman, $439,900.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8391, No. H-Lia Sacks to Warren C. and Stephanie M. Lyon and Joshua E. Henkin, $200,000.

Priscillas View, 3122-Christopher A. and Megan E. Coufal to Ashok K. Naldala and Niharika Vardhineni, $415,000.

Stone Crop Dr., 8270, No. D-Dawn Bucknor to Josefina Kasamon, $281,000.

Timberland Cir., 8495-Matthew P. and Helene J. Phelps to Jenny Hsiu Tseng Hwang, $483,000.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2471-NVR Inc. to Jayaprakash and Susmitha Amballa, $730,000.

FULTON AREA

Browns Bridge Rd., 7365-Jeanette Lloyd to Jose Ramon and Yesy Clasibeth Nieto, $447,500.

Tawes St., 8996-Franconia Real Estate Service Inc. to Chrirayu and Pooja Shah, $621,000.

GLENELG AREA

Edgewoods Way, 14552-Najdat and Melissa Haydar to Arathi D. and Eric P. Almli, $1.07 million.

HANOVER AREA

Crowley St., 7549, No. A-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Alyson Eileen Nolan, $417,740.

HIGHLAND AREA

Mink Hollow Rd., 6890-Philip A. and Amy M. Stevens to Dustin M. and Melissa A. Mink, $810,000.

JESSUP AREA

Jacqueline Ct., 8419-Timothy S. Lilley and Melissa Ann Clubine to Ishmeal Boakye Baawuah, $475,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Birdhouse Cir., 9424, No. 7-Gabriel Kira to Sachiko and Shigeo Suzuki, $351,000.

Constant Crse., 9007-Kavita K. Patel to Newman E. Alcantara Garcia, $315,000.

Granite Hl., 9406-Mark James and Kristine Theresa Hahn to Amy E. Domby, $265,000.

Kindler Rd., 7328-Julie Tibbitt and Shane Feldman to Katherine Abowd and Anton Joseph Johnson, $455,000.

Sweet Hours Way, 7635-Lesa Alexandra McComas to Scott Philip and Lauren Fayre Reed, $498,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Mullinix Mill Rd., 2460-James E. Yonetz and Cheryl Lynn Stevens to V. George and Gayle F. Conard, $650,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8758-Szabolcs Dorotovics and Orsolya Zsuzsanna Polgar to Rosemary A. and Frederick K. Johnson, $330,000.

Deer Run, 9882-Beazer Homes Corp. to Aaron Eugene and Cheryl A. Price, $609,990.

Jaclyn Ct., 9511-Enoch Moon to Jang T. Chuang, Lack H. Chuang and Eun Young Bang, $350,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9753-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Dok Yun and Mi Ran Kim, $494,990.

Old Scaggsville Rd., 8889-Ath Inc. to Mamadou Mara and Aida Gueye, $280,000.

Sewall Ave., 9408-Roger W. Koehler to Piyush Ramanbhai and Alpa Piyush Patel, $490,000.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9971-Beazer Homes Corp. to Christopher S. and Gabriella M. Ferrufino, $574,390.

White Chute Way, 9305-Hee Ja Chun to Rophith Chandrasekar and Suchitra Chandra, $384,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Danmark Dr., 3179-Steven P. and Kathleen M. Dunkle to Lyndsay A. Smyth and Andrew P. Fitzgerald, $832,500.

WOODBINE AREA

Bushy Park Rd., 14910-Terea Geanene and Michael Joseph Miller to Samuel A. and Victoria Aiello Mancuso, $899,999.

Fairlane Rd., 1015-NVR Inc. to Matthew A. and Kathryn G. Lettinga, $986,318.

Union Chapel Rd., 14855-Bank of New York Mellon to Lakhavier, Ramandip and Kavnett Kaur Chahil, $865,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Ganton Green, 2100, No. B-203-Duane M. Bryant to Tekeema A. Dixon, $258,000.