Amberstone Ct., 20, No. F-Ligia A. Perales and Ligia Leon Bunker to Amanda Jung Sook Baker, $210,000.
Bay Dr., 79-Sharron L. Houlihan and estate of Ronald B. Ahlers to Lucky Kupersmith and John Loe, $980,000.
Boyd Dr., 100-Robert and Kathryn Chapman to Thomas A. and Christine M. Zilliox, $590,000.
Decatur Ave., 1-Marc I. and Jaymie B. Krens to Tracy M. and Todd E. Patton, $965,000.
Gardner Dr., 105-Ernest Roy and Nicola Christine Todd to Jon and Shay Cuccarese, $386,500.
Harbor Dr., 1029-John L. Filer to Jay K. and Nicole R. Snell, $365,000.
Hollyday Ct., 1202-Sarah E. Culler Lynch to Andrew F. Carrol, $222,000.
New Church Ct., 3102-Philip C. and Traci L. Nelson to Mathilde S. Coyle, $435,000.
Spindrift Way, 14-Gregory W. Regan to Papa Babou Mbaye, $360,000.
Tulip Rd., 508-Patrick W. Donovan and Michele Denise Del Pilar to Stephen C. and Hilary L. Vice, $1.6 million.
Coachway, 907-Laurence A. Hinz and Caroline J. Silby to Frederic W. and Amy C. Schroeder, $1.25 million.
Gov Thomas Bladen Way, 2020, No. 203-Cynthia Anders to Jacqueline Margaret Dutton, $229,000.
Kingsbridge Ct., 1683-B. Gregory and Carrie S. Jacobson to Michael J. and Laura A. Cooper, $785,000.
McKendree Ave., 206-Susan H. Dodds to Scott D. Neff and April M. Morton, $435,000.
Prince George St., 150-Carol L. Restrepo to Michael S. and Gaelynn D. McGavick, $765,000.
Riversedge Cir., 942-Robert J. Suggs and Barbara J. Lee to William Nomikos, $230,900.
Smith Ave., 275-Schuyler E. Schell and Cathleen Ann Steg to Christopher J. and Genevieve T. Torri, $585,000.
Admirals Ridge Dr., 132-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nicholas and Robin Larosa, $450,000.
Blue Fox Way, 948-Kevin M. and Stephanie D. Nash to Michelle C. Creenan, $375,000.
Driftwood Ct., 1201-Ryan T. Monahan to Eric William Tesch, $287,000.
Knottwood Ct., 426-Cinda C. Bennett to James A. and Nina Hill, $264,950.
Shadbush Way, 85-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Michael Aaron Schneider, $496,688.
Whitstable Blvd., 910-Ryan K. and Maureen M. Smith to Michael and Coree M. Cornelius, $470,000.
Gischel St., 5716-Nadine P. and Jordan S. Taylor to Darryl and Keta Peterson, $375,000.
Chestnut Tree Dr., 901-Harborside Properties Corp. to Roni Y. and Andrea N. Sorondo, $365,000.
Hazel Nut Ct., 1357-Rebecca Meadows to Richard M. and Jill E. Hannon, $240,000.
Mount Holly Dr., 1011-Charles J. and Carrie E. Rizzo to Jeffrey P. and Vanessa Kellner, $444,000.
River Bay Rd., 1251-Gybeset Investments Corp. to Stacie Ehrenfeld and Joshua Bramucci, $467,500.
Sloping Woods Ct., 313-Theresa A. Moreland to Suzannah Elizabeth Noon and Ryan Michael Winchell, $295,000.
Tanook Ct., 1344-Matthew P. and Karen K. Mullin to James M. Mills and Melissa J. Emery, $280,000.
Broadwater Point Rd., 1096-Ann M. and Witt J. Farquhar to Martin A. and Ilda M. Yescas, $552,500.
Crofton Pkwy., 1454-Royston and Michael R. Turner to Alison D. Richter and Jonah W. Myers, $415,000.
Foxdale Ct., 1824-Christina L. King Oshman to Zachary J. Adomanis and Rachel N. Gallagher, $269,000.
Lizbec Ct., 2440-Robert E. and Elizabeth A. Ellis to Anthony and Aleesa Busciglio, $235,000.
Nestlewood Ct., 1431-Holli D. and Michael D. Deantonio to Jonathan Kopin, $245,000.
Rawlings Pl., 1822-Victoria A. Mohr to Joseph G. and Genevieve K. Clagett, $510,000.
Selkirk Ct., 2541-Godfrey and Ursula Nkwantabisa to Jainy Patel, $345,000.
Truro Lane, 934-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Fassil Baynesan and Elsa Gossa, $335,000.
Claire Rd., 1180-Carolyn M. Satoh to Justin and Marissa Stear, $376,289.
Valentine Creek Dr., 1123-Daniel E. and Jessica B. Shattuck to Brandley Alan and Julie Marie Smith, $450,000.
Stoney Point Way, 1432-Timothy R. and Kimberly S. Roman to William R. Stitz and Marilyn S. Maloy, $213,500.
Central Ave. W., 1239-Marie Michaele Davidson to Cynthia Crosswhite and Lina Bird, $460,000.
Deale Rd., 624-Patricia Ann and Wayne Hayden to Richard and Roxanne Gordy, $375,000.
Audubon Ct., 6350-Wayne and Farah Rollock to Cynthia Bischoff and Christopher Junkins, $449,900.
Braxton Way, 267-Glenn W. and Christine L. Selby to Vipulkumar D. Parmar and Mona V. Makwana, $345,000.
Chesapeake Lane, 1611-Nicole Smith and estate of Beth A. Smith to Patricia A. Backus and Jane T. Schube, $312,500.
Elkridge Dr., 1649-Underwood Group Corp. to Richard Benjamin Cole and Amber Leigh Dutra, $307,000.
Hillside Ave., 926-Joseph S. Ford II to Alexander J. Emond and Diane G. Cefaratti, $349,900.
Millhaven Ct., 30-Glen E. and Kristen L. Brown to Stephanie K. Heigh, $333,000.
Plainview Ave., 431-Sylvia A. Jordan to Perry Neal and Sarah Marie Stewart, $390,000.
River Terr. S., 3524-David C. and Rebecca A. Ritchie to Joseph Kelly and Debra Lynn Brown, $1.52 million.
Sundee Dr., 1311-Edward Dorsey and estate of Edward E. Dorsey Jr. to Glenn W. and Christine K. Selby, $524,900.
Westfield Ct., 3735-Joseph Paul Faber to Joseph Clearfield, $399,000.
Basil Way, 1709-Barbara E. Lanzer to Timothy R. and Jennifer Morris, $485,000.
Highland Farms Cir., 673-Amit and Neha Singh to John and Katie Miller, $592,000.
Lanham Lane, 1106-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Thomisha Duru Nnebue, $453,234.
Russell Rd., 1847-Mark J. and Evonne E. Gilliam to Tuan D. Nguyen and Chi T. Huynn, $549,900.
Banbury Rd., 1732-Richard R. and Gahl H. Burt to Jane Marie and Robert B. Dunigan, $1.55 million.
Bend Circle Rd., 519-Stephen M. and Jessica A. Thompson Deshaies to Brett R. Dodge, $205,990.
Elvaton Rd., 7929-JPS Holdings Corp. to Jorge M. Garcia and Maria C. Fajardo, $315,000.
Foxhound Dr., 106-Hassan and Hussain Khokhar to Joshua and Holly Smith, $409,900.
Greenwood Ave., 1-Mary Z. Rattell to Darren Freeman and Jonathan Free Coppadge, $280,000.
Lacrosse Lane NE, 6429-Juanita R. Owens to Megan N. McCloud, $168,000.
Luther Rd., 401-Renee M. Sosslau and Dorothy R. Gentile to Arminda Estrada Santos and Gustavo Lara Torres, $300,000.
Mayo Rd., 707-James I. and Lauralee Horrell to Prabin Lal Pradhan and Ruku Piya, $297,000.
Pampano Dr., 6509-Gloria J. and George Smith to Tyisha Stephens, $233,000.
Rose Ave., 416-Christopher M. Simoni to Sean L. Thomas, $200,000.
Thelma Ave., 345-Estate of Sanford Janes Witcher Jr. and Jeryline Jarmon to William Joseph and Gloria Esema Umoh Trupe, $256,900.
Third Ave. SE, 210-Curtis Warren and Jenny Marie Pehl to Mary L. and John L. Phelps, $350,000.
Brooks Ct., 409-Jackie D. and Amanda Marie Sikes to Zachary S. and Christine M. Koshlap, $295,000.
Dorchester Rd., 145- Stephen Valentine and Michael Eugene Mrozek to Craig Madigan and Alyssa Figueroa, $230,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7316-Chang Bok and Kyoung Ja Lee to Raheen Kwame Logan, $325,000.
Oriole Ave., 807-Sharon Marconi to Farnoush Samadnejad and Alireza Banimostafa Arab, $289,000.
Sithean Way, 1036-Eric Eden Flynn to Raqueeba A. Hassan, $254,995.
Tessing Ct., 212-Brianne and Matthew R. Heit to Cathy K. Doan, $399,900.
Waterwood Trail, 7669-Michael P. and Renee A. Curreri to Benjamin L. Yerkey and Kristi L. Painter, $1.3 million.
Bear Forest Rd., 7623-Craig T. and Michele R. Harber to Christoph M. Bleickardt, $540,500.
Crystal Brook Way, 7765-Dennis R. and Chong S. Badgley to David I. and Julie Paek Choe, $440,000.
Gesna Dr., 1450-Kenneth and Linnette D. Williams to Jungang Wei and Hao Li, $275,000.
Pangbourne Way, 1405-Joanne B. and Anthony G. Pelekakis to Paul and Lindsay Rukenbrod, $312,500.
Francis Lane, 2507-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Chikamele Amadi Obi, $399,990.
Bitterwood Pl., 3402, No. B104-Georgia Lee McMann to Frederick D. Whitney, $219,000.
Linden Ridge Rd., 101-David J. and Tina M. Crawford to Vandeon D. and Kimberly L. Griffin, $443,000.
Stewart Ct., 8320-Chandra P. Kurma to Aramide Akinmola, $271,500.
Winding Trail, 8492-Sumit Bhattacharya to Victor L. Gee, $360,500.
Forest View Rd., 582-Donna Young Jarosinski and Cheryl Y. Shewbridge to Julie Theresa Sweeney and Philip Michael Husselbee, $319,900.
Maple Rd. W., 412-Christine D. and Timothy K. Ryan to Marcos A. and Sarah E. Mejias, $276,000.
Brandon Dr., 8216-Stephen O. Wilshire to Jacob B. and Jessica Goldberg, $351,000.
Dogwood Rd., 267-John R. and Frances M. Sonntag to James E. Pokodner, $386,000.
Kenora Dr., 526-Jeffrey and Lisa Taltavull to Bradley W. and Elizabeth J. Hunt, $325,000.
Marianna Dr., 478-NVR Inc. to Phillip and Danielle Martz, $439,835.
Norwood Dr., 8378-Prominent Real Estate Corp. to Sarah E. Cusick and Arbin Sopjani, $166,500.
Red Birch Rd., 406-Garrett R. and Sandra L. Matthews to James Scott and Demere K. Hess, $665,500.
Walnut Ave., 1066-Jacquelyn and Scott Chamberlin to Donald R. Altman III and Jennifer A. Ingeme, $421,000.
Bragg Way N., 1894-Caesar A. and Lissette Garcia to Jose A. Andrade Salmeron and Claudia Lizet Andrade, $410,000.
Canteen Cir., 2245-Christine A. Tritola to Jung Jun Park, $308,000.
Commodore Ct., 2116-Wanda Lawson to Jalen and Ashley Jarrell, $290,000.
Forest Edge Ct., 2401, No. 302-Kelly R. Schiavone and Timothy W. Yadeska to Amber J. Simmons, $242,900.
Horse Chestnut Ct., 711-Steven Kaltenbaugh to Paul Street and Monica L. Schnelle, $295,000.
King Malcolm Ave., 498-JKS Properties Corp. to Rosemarie Kelley, $315,000.
Moonglow Rd., 600, No. 103-Rory F. Etherington and Luis Rodriguez Cortes to Adam Perenchio and Sarah Rishovd, $170,000.
Piscataway Run Dr., 2711-John D. Steindel to Robert J. and Michael J. Anselmo Revocable Trust, $345,000.
Regiment Ct., 312-Chomi and Robert G. Tonucci to Jocelyn and Florencio Jarin, $315,000.
Sandy Walk Way, 2389-Sarai Cordova to Amanda Michele Brinkofski, $350,000.
Streamview Dr., 2624-Jennifer M. Palmer and Robert M. Eaves Jr. to Amy M. Davis, $330,000.
Tin Roof Ct., 715-Devin J. and Nicole J. Schar to Eliana M. Pangelinan, $365,000.
Judge Ct. E., 904-Jeffrey L. and Virginia B. Wills to Jennifer Elizabeth Daniels and Troy Patrick Kogok, $405,000.
Arbutus Rd., 8449-Ryan M. Dellapenth and Bill D. Kakuk to Ryan and Natalie Joffrion, $310,000.
Beach Dr., 7567-Gary G. and Tammy A. Zakens to Gwendolyn E. Rencsok and Tina L. Best, $565,000.
Carnoustie Dr., 1611-Stephen D. and Charlene L. Seitz to Michael E. and Jaymie L. Hebb, $849,900.
Cleaver Ct., 3907-Cameron and Christina Rockey to Jason A. and Stacey M. Smith, $439,900.
Cornfield Rd., 1642-John Norris Desverreaux to Bryan L. and Rebecca L. Jenkins, $433,000.
Drum Ave. N., 209-Lisa B. Pitt to Alan E. Epperson, $425,000.
Fort Smallwood Rd., 8819-Andrew and Nikita A. Wellein to Christopher and Meghan Prophet, $374,900.
Hillcreek Rd., 1214-Robert James and Lucia S. Welsh to Brian J. and Melissa L. Cluster, $630,000.
Jubbs Delight Rd., 1220-Patrick Filbrandt to Brooke Austin, $260,000.
Lee Dr., 7718-Dora E. Atkinson to Sean M. McCarriher and Melissa L. Johns, $270,000.
Marble Arch Dr., 3443-Bryan G. and Toni M. Sponheimer to Laura A. and Jamie Ismel Benitez, $313,900.
North Ave., 1904-Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Thomas and Yunhye Ale, $245,000.
Oyster Bay Harbour, 832-Ronnie P. and Maureen R. Adams to Patrick Berardi, $250,000.
Ridge Dr., 1161-Steven G. and Nancy J. Pederson to Christine E. Mayorga and Andrew F. Markosky, $230,000.
Sonora Dr., 9-John D. and Elizabeth P. Hilton to Wayne P. and Karen E. Hall, $500,000.
Sylview Dr., 517-Bryan and Rebecca Jenkins to John R. Fitzsimmons, $445,000.
Wapati Ct., 8200-Daniel James and Rebekah L. Twardowski to Shad A. and Elizabeth A. Meadows, $394,900.
Fourth St., 7648-Christopher R. and Sherri L. Parks to Christopher Adam Phelps and Ryan Andrew Drager, $340,000.
210th St., 812-Maheshkumar V. and Aratiben M. Pandya to Abdul Wajed Karimy, $325,000.
229th St., 2403-Lawrence and Laura Waters to Sharon Lee Durschlag and Shelley Melynne Smith, $300,000.
Armor Ct., 1909-Lucas J. Bishop and Heather M. Gree Bishop to Bryce R. Miller, $342,000.
Chevron Rd., 1116-Brookwood Run Acquisition Inc. to Vanessa L. Early and James Eugene Gray Jr., $599,607.
Danza Rd., 809-Elizabeth Frances Keller and Louis Weinkam Jr. to Hassan Charmchi, $188,000.
Napa Ct., 1305-Sean R. and Caitlin A. Sullivan to Eunice Owusu and Bernard Owusu Boadi, $534,000.
Pine Springs Dr., 8524-Toll VII Partnership to Corey and Tiffany Thomas, $553,193.
Portsmouth Dr., 8279-Lindsay M. Ruland to Daniel Bush, $224,930.
Sharp Ct., 7601-Yong Suk and Jin Hyun Kwoun to Christopher and Corinna Bolig, $479,000.
Telegraph Rd., 8112-Raymond Lloyd and Eleanor H.L. Axdorff to Andrew J. and Deborah A. Dowling, $366,500.
Atherstone Lane, 10-Liberty A. Smack to Kyle P. and Kathryn M. Hofstetter, $520,000.
Berrywood Dr., 244-Timothy J. and Lisa C. Davisson to Nicholas J. and Lauren Elizabeth Loghlin, $675,000.
Emerson Rd., 37-Thomas and Ona Odell Miller to Earle Stewart and Kristina Marei Dashiell, $517,000.
Holland Rd., 304-Richard J. and Jennifer Parr Turek to Daniel and Dana Hanley, $480,000.
Laguna Cir., 287-George J. and Amy S. Randazzo to Joshua Robert Binner, $320,000.
Pertch Rd., 268-Mary P. Woods to Candace M. and William C. Ludwig, $273,000.
Ryecroft Ct., 933-Karen M. Cronin Schork to Courtney L. Emely, $355,000.
Sheppard Rd., 106-Yue C. and Jessie L. Casson to Christopher and Kari Aversa, $847,000.
Tolstoy Lane, 292-Joseph F. Graham and Bonnie J. Little to Jordan M. and Camille E. Spilker, $450,000.
Wilett Ct., 384-Kenneth D. and Linda J. Heaton to Desmond F. Jones, $415,000.
Fairhaven Rd., 132-James L. Bresnahan to Anthony O. and Amy E. Murray, $477,000.
Benson Branch Rd., 12205-Samatha A. Flanagan to Philip A. Lockwood and Pamela Stibner, $625,000.
Boones Lane, 3051-John A. and Amy B. Hanna to Mario Francisco and Jennifer Ann Zuniga, $739,000.
Chancellor Lane, 11516-Martin A. and Anne W. Handy to Jeremy H. and Michele K. Rodman, $905,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4850, No. 9-Linda Latimore to Julie R. Ervin, $230,000.
Garand Rd., 3702-Gabriela Yoshimitsu to Prabu Dinakaran Venkatesan and Sheela Muugesan, $635,000.
Leyden Way, 4749-Chol Hong and Yoonhee Pak to Derek O. and Brooke Torton, $367,500.
Log Jump Trail, 11655-Jeffrey Lee and Yvonne Ellen Harding to Jerald T. and Simone C. Gibson, $1 million.
Open Run Rd., 12016-James E. and Karen J. Baumgardner to Amit and Sheetal Kapoor, $719,000.
Royden Ct., 13306-Gang Li to Dan Yang and Nan Cheng, $986,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 12625-Brian C. and Zongying Montgomery to Don D. Shin, $500,000.
Windsor Moss, 12086, No. 124-Joseph C. Rhodes Jr. to Paul S. and Barbara Wallace Warshowsky, $550,000.
Broadwater Lane, 5325-William D. Charmark and William L. Glenn Jr. to Justin H. Wang and Jeongae Yoon, $900,000.
Gilbride Lane, 13650-Donald C. Wilhelm Jr. to Patrick J. and Tara P. Devine, $1.43 million.
Summer Sky Path, 12200-Yale M. and Gerilyn Pats to Jian Ni and Meng Zhu, $850,000.
Camelback Lane, 6122-Mary Beth Nichols Matias to June Rayland and Amelia Malenab, $399,900.
Cradlerock Farm Ct., 7051-Yuanchag Liu and Geli Wu to Joel Cabrera and Amber M. Stubbs, $289,000.
Frietchie Row, 6554-Andrea B. Griffin to Jin C. Ahn, $215,000.
Harp String, 7183-Khanh Pham and Quan B. Tran to Harris Ahmad Khan, Palwasha Fatima and Mansoor Ahmad, $309,000.
Pamplona Rd., 9505-Cheryl Janine Wiese and John Eric Iverson to Karl Celtnieks, $387,000.
Rocksparkle Row, 9607-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Impac Funding Corp. to Walter Palencia, $225,100.
Stevens Forest Rd., 6211-Travis Andrew and Leanne V. Livermore to Benjamin B. Mirti and Kathryn B. Knott, $345,000.
Thurso Ct., 5540-Robert L. Cameron III to Benjamin W. Hoyt, $438,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9653, No. C3-Dena Engineering Corp. to John Reading Jr., $117,000.
Bare Bush Path, 12237-Ingrid and Michael Scott Williams to Ma Adelaida and Thomas Francis E. Pablo, $332,000.
Cedar Wood Dr., 6121-Sergio A. Morazan to Grace A. Simms, $309,900.
Cross Fox Lane, 10536, No. B1-Barbara A. Carter to Charles Edward Hafer Sr., $130,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5139-Herschel L. and Jamie L. Johnson to Daniel J. Fritz, $435,000.
Gold Needle Way, 11919-Bryan Patrick and Theresa Joy Nowak to Esther Oakle and Richard Churak, $489,900.
Harriet Tubman Lane, 7921-Rebecca Robinson to Brenna Horris, $350,000.
Newberry Dr., 6990-Patrick D. and Amy R. Mead to Brian James and Jennifer Gibson, $605,000.
River Rock Way, 7855-Jacqueline M. and Richard M. Bogle to Christopher A. and Rowella R. Garcia, $520,000.
Sixpence Cir., 10342-Russell T. and Elizabeth M. Baker to Michael and Miriam G. Wienstock, $540,000.
Stonegate Lane, 11788-Elizabeth Barron to Mesfin M. Mulat and Menna Girma, $334,900.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10551, No. B2-Benjamin Hale Cushwa to Joel Del Valle and Preiscila Rodriguez Pagan, $140,000.
Windstream Dr., 10069, No. 4-Robert A. and James R. Brown to Gracie K. Bradford, $270,000.
Abbey Rd., 7233-Jonathan and Antoinette Olarte to Stanina Faith Akonnor, $323,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6384, No. 3-4-Joann Depace Boone Leese to Kayla S. Hobson, $233,000.
Ellis Wyatt Ct., 7912-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sankarraj Lakshmanan and Deviga Dhanaraj, $377,400.
Koffel Ct., 6415, No. 19-Anthony J. and Mary Sue Campise to Norman Woodside and Patricia M. Capogrossi, $460,000.
Milkshed Pl., 7856-Brent M. Wagner to Robert Ernest and Elizabeth M. Miclette, $335,500.
Pheasant Dr., 6598-Jessica and Nathaniel Wolfram to Daniel T. and Carly A. Sayre, $345,000.
Sedgwick St., 6499-Ahsan S. Khan to Mehari Mengstab and Zebib Hahte, $381,000.
Summit Rock Rd., 7306-Danielle M. and Ethan Griffith to Yvonne Commodore Mensah, $360,000.
Brauerton Rd., 8901, No. 407-Margaret Lois Weisner to Gary G. and Abrbara J. Gaither, $375,000.
Cedarcreek Ct., 8400-William C. and Rachel A. Grice to Rajeshkhanna R. Kandula and Thanusha Yenumula Doddi, $490,000.
Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8145, No. L-Apex Real Estate Corp. to Sara L. Cochran, $299,900.
Glen Willow Way, 5981-NVR Inc. to Paul A. and Micaela M. Holden, $494,525.
Jeans Way, 7446-Roland P. and Patricia J. Bakunas to Jonathan A. and Patience C. Nagy, $527,500.
Little Ct., 4926-Angela L. Quatse and Neil P. Bingaman to Lisa M. and Nathaniel E. Titman, $439,900.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8391, No. H-Lia Sacks to Warren C. and Stephanie M. Lyon and Joshua E. Henkin, $200,000.
Priscillas View, 3122-Christopher A. and Megan E. Coufal to Ashok K. Naldala and Niharika Vardhineni, $415,000.
Stone Crop Dr., 8270, No. D-Dawn Bucknor to Josefina Kasamon, $281,000.
Timberland Cir., 8495-Matthew P. and Helene J. Phelps to Jenny Hsiu Tseng Hwang, $483,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2471-NVR Inc. to Jayaprakash and Susmitha Amballa, $730,000.
Browns Bridge Rd., 7365-Jeanette Lloyd to Jose Ramon and Yesy Clasibeth Nieto, $447,500.
Tawes St., 8996-Franconia Real Estate Service Inc. to Chrirayu and Pooja Shah, $621,000.
Edgewoods Way, 14552-Najdat and Melissa Haydar to Arathi D. and Eric P. Almli, $1.07 million.
Crowley St., 7549, No. A-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Alyson Eileen Nolan, $417,740.
Mink Hollow Rd., 6890-Philip A. and Amy M. Stevens to Dustin M. and Melissa A. Mink, $810,000.
Jacqueline Ct., 8419-Timothy S. Lilley and Melissa Ann Clubine to Ishmeal Boakye Baawuah, $475,000.
Birdhouse Cir., 9424, No. 7-Gabriel Kira to Sachiko and Shigeo Suzuki, $351,000.
Constant Crse., 9007-Kavita K. Patel to Newman E. Alcantara Garcia, $315,000.
Granite Hl., 9406-Mark James and Kristine Theresa Hahn to Amy E. Domby, $265,000.
Kindler Rd., 7328-Julie Tibbitt and Shane Feldman to Katherine Abowd and Anton Joseph Johnson, $455,000.
Sweet Hours Way, 7635-Lesa Alexandra McComas to Scott Philip and Lauren Fayre Reed, $498,000.
Mullinix Mill Rd., 2460-James E. Yonetz and Cheryl Lynn Stevens to V. George and Gayle F. Conard, $650,000.
Birkenhead Ct., 8758-Szabolcs Dorotovics and Orsolya Zsuzsanna Polgar to Rosemary A. and Frederick K. Johnson, $330,000.
Deer Run, 9882-Beazer Homes Corp. to Aaron Eugene and Cheryl A. Price, $609,990.
Jaclyn Ct., 9511-Enoch Moon to Jang T. Chuang, Lack H. Chuang and Eun Young Bang, $350,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9753-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Dok Yun and Mi Ran Kim, $494,990.
Old Scaggsville Rd., 8889-Ath Inc. to Mamadou Mara and Aida Gueye, $280,000.
Sewall Ave., 9408-Roger W. Koehler to Piyush Ramanbhai and Alpa Piyush Patel, $490,000.
Twin Fawn Trail, 9971-Beazer Homes Corp. to Christopher S. and Gabriella M. Ferrufino, $574,390.
White Chute Way, 9305-Hee Ja Chun to Rophith Chandrasekar and Suchitra Chandra, $384,000.
Danmark Dr., 3179-Steven P. and Kathleen M. Dunkle to Lyndsay A. Smyth and Andrew P. Fitzgerald, $832,500.
Bushy Park Rd., 14910-Terea Geanene and Michael Joseph Miller to Samuel A. and Victoria Aiello Mancuso, $899,999.
Fairlane Rd., 1015-NVR Inc. to Matthew A. and Kathryn G. Lettinga, $986,318.
Union Chapel Rd., 14855-Bank of New York Mellon to Lakhavier, Ramandip and Kavnett Kaur Chahil, $865,000.
Ganton Green, 2100, No. B-203-Duane M. Bryant to Tekeema A. Dixon, $258,000.