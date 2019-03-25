Arundel on the Bay Rd., 3378-US Bank NA to Richard L. Van Dyke and Patricia J. Van Dyke, $406,000.
Blackwalnut Ct., 1355-Edwin W. Semans III to James K. Ryman, $484,000.
Britania Ct., 3202-Norman L. and Janet K. Idelson to David A. and Neasah S. Jones, $685,000.
Chesapeake Landing., 10-Bronson C. and Paul W. Oosterhuis to Milton D. and Tina Marie Jernigan, $1.35 million.
Farragut Rd., 65-Joyce G. and Dale E. Hutchins to Sean T. and Allison Bresnahan, $597,000.
Hampton Ct., 1-Joseph A. Diguardo Jr. to David M. and Ellen T. Black, $618,000.
Heathfield Lane, 304-Patrick B. and Candace L. Donoho to Christopher J. and Alexis A. Dugdale, $554,900.
Lake Heron Dr., 1138, No. 2B-514 Phase II Corp. to Debra Proctor Noone, $295,000.
Riding Ridge Rd., 325-Lenmark Corp. to John E. and Cathy T. Gartside, $610,000.
Severn Ave., 312, No. E309-Uldis Samuel and Deanna M. Vecrumba to Brittany Lorraine Biondo, $234,000.
Thomas Point Rd., 3365-Trevillian Properties Corp. to Christie L. Patterson and Leland D. Wiley, $539,000.
Burtons Cove Way, 653, No. 5-Evelyn M. and Jeffrey L. Wagner to Kim C. Caldwell, $239,900.
Drew St., 1833B-Patrick Joseph and Brea Marie Delaney to Catherine A. Sealing, $386,900.
Glen Ave., 28-Alice L. Dindino and Linda M. Mallonee to Alex Marie Schmidt, $280,000.
Holeclaw St., 112-Rosalind L. Offer to Arnold D. Fuentes and Glendy J. Torres Ramos, $295,000.
Marengo St., 883-Jose M. Sandoval Galdamez to Olvin J. Cartagena Villalta and Jose M. Sandoval Galdamez, $125,000.
Pindell Ave. N., 221-Capital Investment Group Corp. to Todd and Jill Woodlon Powell, $549,000.
Ritchie Lane, 1543-William and Rebecca M. Entwisle to Edwin D. Menjivar Mancia and Griselda Marleni Morales Menjivar, $354,000.
Sextant Ct., 1000-Tammy A. Garanzini and the estate of Donald W. Brown II to Mary Elizabeth Cofran, $430,000.
Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2103-Lane S. and Juanita L. Whitfield to Megan Lococo, $240,000.
Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 605-Kelly Clark to David and Carly Duggan, $239,900.
Woods Rd., 1830-David L. Herzog to Zhengtong Pei, $875,000.
Robinhood Rd., 855-John B. and Lois E. Coon to Nancy Prendergast and Augusto Prichard, $775,000.
Bay Green Dr., 631-Diane Festino Schmitt and Phyllis M. Festino to Alice J. Wilkerson, $415,000.
Buena Vista Ave., 326-Act Two Ventures Corp. to Timothy R. and Elaine Miller, $341,000.
Greenblades Ct., 524-Michelle Noble to Lindsey M. Lord, $277,000.
Pride Of Baltimore Dr., 507-SD Investment Properties Corp. to Michael V. and Patricia A. Ratigan, $684,000.
Taylor Ave., 1230B-Roger Allen and Angela Myra Mercanti to Young Min and Sun Kim Kwon, $642,500.
Church St., 202-Robert R. Gascon Jr. and the estate of Robert R. Gascon Sr. to Christopher Nasvaderani, $185,000.
Hopkins St., 613-Gary F. and Elizabeth M. Lawn to Christopher A. and Holly L. Lawn, $270,000.
Fourth St., 5112-LHB Benson Corp. to Nathaniel Frederick Roberts, $150,000.
Broadview Dr., 1046-Maude E. and Brian T. Morris to Jeremy M. and Kristin A. Jordan, $375,000.
Hazel Nut Ct., 1331-Franklin P. Howard to Janice Kay Hariadi, $220,000.
Lehman Ct., 1405-Michael E. and Keri M. Ball to Brian C. and Lyndsey R. Wimpee, $485,000.
Ridgeway Dr., 966-Alice and Elwood C. Ness to Neil and Erin Pumphrey, $389,900.
Samantha Ct., 608-Robert W. and Tuesday M. Black to Trinita Rolynn Day Chisolm, $688,000.
Stern Ct., 1616-David L. Rehn to Andrew and Jolene R. Lutz, $580,000.
Whitehall Plains Rd., 703-Gayle Libby Curtiss to Robert B. and Nancy L. Anderson, $670,000.
Aberdeen Dr., 2054-Thomas B. Hughes to Carole Ann Stevenson, $187,000.
Chatham Ct., 1443-Department of Veterans Affairs to Austen Mouille, $200,000.
Eton Way, 1638-Jeffrey M. and Jane D. Barnacle to Paul C. and Dilsad O. Pappas, $475,000.
Montauk Dr., 2344-Jason and Kristin Harper to Mojlaba Naghedi Jafar Zadeh and Zahra Ghadami Takantapech, $356,000.
New Windsor Ct., 1671-Residential Value Corp. to Adam R. Bernard, $266,000.
Rochester St., 1768-Megan and Mark Ballantyne to Eric P. and Rudi M. Siegfried, $590,000.
Thistle Brooke Ct., 1402-Marlene M. Noshay to Antonio and Sarah Trose, $535,000.
Wentworth Dr., 2406-Mark and Jessie Hitchcock to Kristien L. Cherrie, $263,888.
Severnview Dr., 1120-Derek and Derek D. Mulder to James Dimmer and Angela Nicole Callahan, $335,000.
Edgewater Rd., 8118-Brandlyn B. and Joshua Corntassel to Lucas S. and Dora Martin, $359,900.
Bradbury Ct., 2711-James G. and Denise F. Schuetzle to Dionna J. Green, $900,000.
Pondview Lane, 405-Michael C. Scarpignato to Christine A. and David F. Solan, $730,000.
Black Skimmer Ct., 203-Marc McCracken to Steven R. Piper, $1.08 million.
Carvel Cir., 14-John J. Beck III to Brooke M. Paulshock and Bennett R. Cord, $421,000.
Edgemont St., 3601-Donna M. Kahn to Brendan W. Connell, $155,000.
Great Heron Ct., 3506-Jeffrey M. and Angela Stolz to Elizabeth A. and Daniel J. Borcik, $640,000.
Maryland Ave., 105-Bay Built Homes Corp. to Eric and Crystal Buntz, $615,000.
Old Trail Rd., 3504-Angela M. Ferrogine to James P. and Katherine M. Fedor, $930,000.
Ridge Ave., 46-Fayann B. Rowe to David C. Luptak, $529,000.
Tilden Way, 167-JT Homes Corp. to Sherman and Kaitlin Baggarley, $360,000.
Arrowhead Farms Ct., 2102-Drew and Anna V. Zeiber to Richard T. and Karin Siomporas, $687,700.
Flowering Tree Lane, 2525-Judy M. Wisniewski to Jonathan D. and Jessica A. Goodman, $350,000.
Kingsway Ct., 1490-Ryan J. Hluschak and Maria E. Mayer to William Philip and Jenifer Leah Pearsall, $520,000.
Lanham Lane, 1116-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jessalynn Georgeann Adam, $482,990.
Underwood Rd., 1835-Brett L. Weeks to Charles J. and Laura T. Meyer, $519,000.
Brass Horn Lane, 8018-Rolando Garcia Jr. to Andre L. and Yvette Lynch, $415,000.
Continental Dr., 6423-Bryan and Tina Funk to Cleopathra E. Robinson, $189,000.
Fleagle Rd., 359-Black Reef Trust and Green River Capital Corp. to Randall and Binh Tran, $210,000.
Hyde Park Dr., 729-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Algernon E. and Hanna F. Crawley, $340,000.
Kindred Way, 111-Olusanmi Ewshamani and Folayemi Fawehinmi to Chalmers Kirk IV, $300,000.
Lincoln Ct., 6431-Chardonnay De Jesus and Thomas S. Tyler to Terri E. Gregory, $158,775.
Maple Ave., 227-Stephen E. Meyer to Charity A. and Bart L. Schrum, $275,000.
Oakview Village Dr., 265-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Ursula and Olurotimi Sorunke, $374,990.
Phirne Rd. E., 8114-Nanette F. Reach to Seth Yaffo, $249,900.
Ritchie St., 5823-Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and M&T Bank to the estate of Judith A. Schaefer, $1,500.
Saunders Way, 1707-Lillian M. Moschel to Zechariahj and Michele Hatfield, $230,000.
Wimmer Rd., 517-Jeffrey E. Rattell to Lara Heyliger, $229,900.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7742-Reliable Investment Consulting Corp. to Joseph and Samantha Johnston, $275,000.
Chain O Hills Rd., 107-W & K. Annapolis to Ryan Santos, $275,000.
Furnace Ave., 1519-Michael J. and Connie L. Conner to Michael Anthony and Chong Ok Clark, $663,000.
Highland Rd., 101-Henry A. Fischer Jr. to Charles George Messerschmidt, $1,400.
Leonard Dr., 1206-Phillip Richard Shipley to Carrie L. and Barry F. Bartels, $275,000.
Meadowgate Cir., 8164-Joshua and Kristin Webster to Lakevious A. Griffin and Aishia Glymph, $466,300.
New Jersey Ave. NE, 605-Robert M. Gorsuch Jr. and the estate of Robert M. Gorsuch to Valentin Maldonado Jr., $105,000.
Saltgrass Dr., 223-Hebron Manor Corp. to R. James M. Ralston and Michelle Ralston, $489,000.
Stegman Pl., 1012-Guillaume and Dana Bergeron to David Benjamin and Courtney Jo Ball, $350,000.
Washington Ave., 701-Douglas S. and Christine A. Gillian to Carey M. Long, $329,000.
Whitlow Lane, 7109-M. I. Homes of DC Corp. to Ashley S. Powell, $383,513.
Fifth St., 1052-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Claudia E. Gomez Garcia and Miguel Angel Ramirez, $280,000.
Briars Knoll Way, 4-Andrew and Hyang Sook Sciascia to Rene Ramos Crespo and Kyong S. Ramos, $309,000.
Fieldstone Ct., 1721, No. 10-Stoney R. Corp. to Shelby Ramona Robles, $346,000.
Hardwick Ct., 1624, No. 1-Arjun B. Menon and Antara F. Desai to Marie M. Davidson, $247,500.
Nottoway Dr., 2136-NVR Inc. to Frank A. and Jana D. Shaul, $565,092.
Penzance Way, 1550-Naseem M. and Rukshana Rafiq to Han SE and Lisa Yery Kim, $397,500.
Bradish Lane, 2613-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Yalonda Denise McQuinn, $374,990.
Accokeek St., 8604-Claudia B. Asihene to Daunett Vaarma Hemmings, $310,000.
Crooked Tree Lane, 8611-Evista Three MD Corp. to Christiana Kanu, $379,900.
Old Channel Rd., 3007-Antonio Santiago and Maria Del C. Colon Santiago to Wubshet T. Kifle and Lidia G. Fisiha, $479,999.
Shadeland Rd., 8406-Bounds Appraisal Services Inc. to Binta K. Bojang and Lamin Jatta, $455,000.
Tribeca Trail, 3528-U. S. Home Corp. and Lenar to Katrina L. Roundtree, $420,000.
Englewood Rd., 6580-Dennis G. Chekan to Syed Y. Arif, $285,000.
Kingbrook Rd., 114-Kingbrook Homes Corp. to Ismael and Florence Samnatha Navarro, $369,900.
Meadows Farm Rd., 5184-James S. and Pamela R. Davis to Christopher C. and Carrie A. Rock, $614,900.
Chalet Dr., 312-Amanda N. Hannon and Amanda N. Hilton to Mark W. Westerdale, $315,000.
Highglade Ct., 8284-Mark L. Campbell to Derek M. and Kate E. Howells, $590,000.
Marianna Dr., 470-NVR Inc. to Deangelo and Diamond Haslam, $459,669.
Minton Ct., 8256-Paul E. and Kathleen M. Rabold to Alfredo and Christina Cercado, $324,900.
Pondview Dr., 8316-NVR Inc. to James E. and Juanita F. Roberts, $505,555.
Windy Knolls Ct., 504-Sharon S. Ward and Sharon S. Miletich to Patrick Shawn Reilly and Susan Lee Latham Coleman, $506,000.
Benoli Ct., 1624-Tammy Ross to Kimberlee V. and Derek E. Watson, $318,000.
Broad Wing Dr., -SM Arundel Neighborhoods Corp. to Alison J. and Robert J. Digsby, $706,615.
Chessington Dr., 352-Elizabeth Parkin to Glenn and Glenn C. Rogers, $345,000.
Edwards Dr., 556-Michael A. and Rachel M. White to Amy D. and Corey Rill, $330,000.
Four Orchards Lane, 1310-Charlsie M. and Roarke Baldwin to Todd J. and Sheana G. Gillis, $599,900.
Jo Ann Dr., 528-Michael D. Huff to Kristopher T. Jackson and Alyssa L. Harper, $340,000.
Meadowmist Way, 500-Kimbely L. Stepien to Richard O. Campbell, $275,500.
Pine Meadows Dr., 8537-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nicole D. Thomas, $310,000.
Rome Ct., 1305-Mark R. and Luz Helena Turner to Valeri Konstantinov Yankov and Adrienne V. Konstantin, $660,000.
Spanish Oak Way, 1284-Winchester Homes Inc. to Joseph I. Korzeniowski, $628,647.
Sycamore Glen Lane, 8617-Pedro S. Sostre Reyes and Megan E. Duvall Reyes to Brenda J. Freije, $224,900.
Warm Spring Way, 2431-Ralph L. and Cynthia A. Allison to James B. and Kelly Keunhee Connor, $320,000.
Apple Orchard Dr., 3922-Ronald G. and Janelle Lucarino to Alexander E. and Amy Leigh Karjala, $275,000.
Bar Harbor Rd., 87-Ronald and Katherine Pardoe to Charles Edward Ross Jr., $274,000.
Black Sky Lane, 304-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Wesley C. and Cherene Pack, $401,046.
Castle Rock Ct., 8092-Robert Thomas Holland to Debra G. McConnell, $215,000.
Cool Breeze Ct., 348-Oz Investors Corp. to Helena Y. Thomas, $285,000.
Dark Sky Xing., 111-Timberlake Creekstone Corp. to Ryan G. Massey, $390,000.
Elizabeth Rd., 7951-Karen Parkison and the estate of Barbara A. Roberts King to Jason A. Welk, $258,900.
Harlem Rd., 259-Jacqueline Mary Heath and Colleen Mary Childs to Christina M. Cain, $335,000.
Jade Crossing Ct., 8147-Stephen M. and Maryellen Lewis to Joseph E. and Kasey Burch, $263,000.
Kentucky Ave., 137-Christine Marie Kohlepp and Peter Carlson to Michael P. and Erin A. Schlenq, $457,500.
Mallow Ct., 7813-Crystal Lee Bentley to Lucas M. and Elizabeth C. Medlock, $353,000.
Miramar Rd., 8437-Brenda Greenwalt and Brenda Lee Mandella to Diane M. Wilkins, $249,900.
Old Crown Dr., 3448-Residential Value Corp. to Chok Chuo Lam and Yuqun He, $310,000.
Powhatan Beach Rd., 795-James M. Ells and Kathleen L. Kelly to Maurizio J. and Anna M. Fiorio, $520,000.
Saybrooke Ct., 1405-William and Shawna L. Gibson to Andrew O. and Katherine A. Dorsett, $720,000.
Surf Cir., 1925-Martin J. Baker and Doris M. Duffy to Carrie A., Mark A. and Shannon R. Richard, $225,000.
Vena Lane, 1078-House Buyers of America Inc. to Lawrence McCullom and Trina Kyle, $270,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 7714-Jason and Stacey Smith to Patrick M. Wachter, $315,000.
204th St., 759-Tiffany Faith Haslup and Sharon Sparra to Jacob L. Cook and Chelsea M. Adams Cook, $293,000.
223rd St., 811-Art Homes Corp. to Joseph and Michelle Lowery, $405,000.
Poplar Dr., 563-John Bradley and Gary Ellis Needham to Gary E. Needham, $228,688.
Canyon Oak Dr., 8331-Toll MD VII LP to Jonathan Pirkey and Kasandra Traweek, $661,846.
Citadel Dr., 7846-Amy Lynne Orzechowski and Amy B. Clark to Danielle Cummings, $305,000.
Council Oak Dr., 320-Jeffery S. Faylor and Dawn M. Faylortaylor to Jeffrey S. Taylor, $94,000.
Elberta Dr., 7796-Daniel J. and Jeri Lynn Nickel to Jonathan C. and Shannon K. Carmichael, $479,990.
Montreal Rd., 1820-James L. and Kalista L. Hill to Ngoc Truong, $310,000.
Pine Springs Dr., 8542-Toll MD VII Partnership to Torrance C. Porter and Kali J. Gamble Porter, $560,324.
Roanoke Ct., 8254-Brian C. and Nicole M. Olek to Jason M. Segre, $240,000.
Sycamore Hill Rd., 881-Mitchell L. and Aleisha A. Stengler to Brian Christopher Smith, $317,000.
Bellevista Ct., 1110-B. Boro and Nancy G. Djordjevic to Taylor and Jami Duffy Carr, $750,000.
Cypress Ridge Dr., 221-Chad and Pamela Moran to Charles M. and Lynne C. Tappan, $635,000.
Green Forest Dr., 513-Kevin C. and Rebecca G. Hubley to Gregory C. and Emily M. Angel, $575,000.
Kathy Ct., 215-Joesph W. and Suzanne M. Baranowski to Elizabeth C. Kitzmiller, $509,900.
Mcbride Lane, 445-Danielle and Terri Murray to Taiji and Eve Suzuki, $450,000.
Pumpkin Ct., 251-Michael and Jaymie Hebb to Alexander and Brandi Brown, $540,000.
Scrimshaw Lane, 519-Guy G. and June F. Dowell to Joydeep and Deborah A. Som, $2.83 million.
Stratford Dr., 75-Jonathan David Miller Jr. to Matthew David and Laura T. Hepler, $335,000.
Wilderness Rd., 286-Andrei and Cynthia Enoiu to Colin J. and Christina Shores, $510,000.
Holly Ave., 1222-Rare Inc. to Matthew A. Cook and Heather N. Ladd, $268,000.
Pine Ave., 1234-Peter V. Mayher and the estate of Herbert Manning Mayher to Christopher C. Thompson, $209,000.
Boca Raton Dr., 10338-Alan M. and Laura H. Birstein to Azm A. Parvez and Nilufa Hoque, $601,000.
Burnside Dr., 10206-James Edward and Lisa Moseley Mikles to Thailong Bernard Tran and Jennifer Qian Duan, $525,000.
Dairy Valley Trail, 3501-Bruce W. and Susanne M. Anderson to Sameer and Rakhee Gawande, $682,000.
Elmmede Rd., 3273-Robert M. and Cindy L. Bianca to David M. and Mary Ann Perkel, $615,000.
Frederick Rd., 11157-William E. and Martha F. Thompson to Fabiola Colmenares, $589,900.
Grosvenor Dr., 3618-Charles P. and Brace E. Ford to John M. Gilbert and Sara A. Siegel, $580,000.
Knoll Stone Ct., 9308-Douglas L. and Deborah Field Kruse to Christopher A. and Megan E. Coufal, $550,000.
Lindera Ct., 5036-NVR Inc. A. Virginia Corp. to Malav and Rita Kasliwal Joshi, $1.14 million.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10571, No. 27-Karthik Vemula to Vamshi Krishna and Vamshi K. Gandham, $486,000.
Pine Ridge Dr., 10327-Dervis Kerovic and Winnie Wing Man to Zanjiang Wang, $580,000.
Southview Rd., 2913-Edward C. and Carmen P. Cook to Kevin Ray Florent and Kevin Ray Senekkis Florent, $525,000.
Whithorn Way, 11233-Jenine Fuertes and Francis Ramirez to Sambhav Karki, $865,000.
Braden Way, 6112-Beazer Homes Corp. to Yearni Kiran Kumar Allanki and Usha Rani Balla, $938,031.
Flutie Lane, 6119-Beazer Homes Corp. to Hiren M. and Urjita H. Rami, $923,009.
Loria Ct., 13705-Clay C. Ewell and Heinlein Ewell to Sarah Parkin and Laura Vacante, $815,000.
Committment Ct., 6145-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to David and Valerie Smith, $249,900.
Deep Cup, 6977-Dolores F. and Michaelangelo Hijada to Susana Angelica Pascual and Rhodora Ang Alonzo, $369,900.
Good Hunters Ride, 6142-Ellen Pinnoy to Ted Yang and Mei Chin Chu Yang, $335,000.
Hickory Limb, 9415, No. 103-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Benjamin Janus, $260,000.
Majors Lane, 6009, No. 12-Brianne Fox and Brianne Fox Montgomery to Heung Sik H. Kim, $160,000.
Morningbird Lane, 5887-Sitka Properties Corp. to Cheryl Lynette Butler, $300,000.
Quick Fox, 9201-Daniel and Coleen Vernon to Rodney V. De Los Reyes Jr. and Edelyn S. De Los Reyes, $350,000.
Sleep Soft Cir., 7215-Christopher A. and Rowella R. Gracia to Ehab Elgebaly, $280,000.
Warm Waves Way, 8729, No. 11-Ahmed S. and Rafia P. Siddiqui to C. Philip and Joyce B. Nichols, $600,000.
Blue February Way, 11890-Stephanie A. Whitley to Michael and Meghan Allred, $322,500.
Columbia Rd., 5187, No. 10-US Bank NA and JP Morgan Mortgage Trust to Rositava Metodivea, $290,000.
Durham Rd. E., 5021-Harold E. and Marilyn S. Renfro to Jason M. Churchwell and Carrie L. Churchwell, $421,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10502, No. 11-Haikun Dong to Kasey Ann Dement, $170,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10734, No. 18-7-Elvia Rodriguez and Fatima Wilcome to Rachel L. Painter, $169,900.
Mystic Ct., 5488-Hyunuk Kim to Mary Trotter, $245,000.
River Rock Way, 7710-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Hung Ngo and Letien Nguyen, $500,000.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5384, No. B2B-24-Patricia C. Appel and A. Mary Collins to Dustin David and Kathryn Bell, $200,000.
Topbranch Lane, 10818-Joseph J. Flowers II and Bria D.S. Flowers to Timothy Francis McAneny and Uyen K.K. McAneny, $373,000.
Warfield Pl., 10816, No. 205-William R. Gray Roncal and Karla M. Gray Roncal to Ijeomsa Mbadiwe, $310,000.
Brookview Rd., 7305, No. 203-Joanne M. Surette to Robert P. and Janen M. Kreh, $350,000.
Dagny Way, 7765-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sandeep Kumar Yadav, $435,151.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7270-Todd and Shelley Engel to Irum Hussain, $300,000.
Hampton Pl., 6317-Aaron J. and Lauren A. White to Kimberly E. Maxfield, $372,500.
Mayfield Ave., 7886-Michael and Kristin Byrne to Elizabeth Ann Cardosa and Brandon Cody Wilfong, $402,000.
Old Washington Rd., 6294-Joseph E. and Sharon L. Slavotinek to Younes and Dulce Victoria Souidi, $525,000.
Redd Lane, 6606-Anthony and Jennifer Williams to Anthony E. and Yashica Y. Ruffin, $530,000.
Carls Ct., 8911, No. B-NVR Inc. to Ok Ju and Suho Jung, $314,990.
Coachlight Lane, 7646, No. D-U-Mary H. Ryerson and Mary H. Soboleski to Ying Li, $235,000.
Frederick Rd., 8511-Samantha Wang and Kin Chuen Ho to Asya I. Abdul Hadi, $330,000.
Governor Bradford Lane, 8413-Ann Priest and Ted Priest to Renz Jarrett Juaneza and Sonya Neda Kaveh, $675,000.
Kensington Gdns., 2510, No. 207-Karen Sue Pasko to Roland Russolli and Sarah Nelson, $280,000.
Mayfair Cir., 7816-Leah J. and Michel Anthony Amato to Matthew Schnepper, $230,000.
Old Columbia Pike., 3956-John W. and Judith C. Seniura to Mukesh Kumar and Agila Meenakshi Sundaram, $475,000.
Shadyside Lane, 2610-Steve S. Lee and Joanne E. Han to Rama Koteswara Rao Ravipati and Vijaya Lakshmi Muddana, $507,000.
Tiber Falls Dr., 4069-Diana Strassmaier and Diana B. Dewitt to Sushma Katta, $675,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2439-NVR Inc. to Kesava and Savithri Maddula, $826,540.
Winding Ross Way, 8109-Mark D. and Suman R. King to Vijaylakshmi Jesson, $730,000.
Iager Blvd., 11523-Streetscope Atmi Corp. to Kalyn Sims and David Cole, $958,016.
Martha Way, 11137-NVR Inc. to Pradeep and Dorothy Sinha, $914,580.
Tuckahoe Ct., 7829-Thornton D. Boyd and Peggy A. Hewinson to Sangeetha Menon and Praskash K. Padmanabhan, $550,000.
Anderson Ave., 6454-Melissa B. and Hans D. Lemke to Jaclyn Garner, $299,900.
Blackwatch Lane, 6610-Mark M. and Sandra Ann Feinberg to Michael J. and Terea Miller, $879,000.
Glen Ct., 8272-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Za Hleih Luai and Cing San Mang, $270,000.
Sheffield Ct., 8161-Matthew D. Brozowski to Erik D. Perez, $250,000.
Calm Sunset, 7266-Gregory and Stephanie Staub to William B. Wheeless, $355,000.
Flapjack Lane, 6752-Benjamin and Amanda Keller to Brian and Kylen Whitmore, $410,000.
Hingston Downs, 9669-Scott Showalter to Shane Hogan and Brooke Murphy, $239,900.
Procopio Cir., 7204-David T. Blewett and Ge Gina Ling to Jonathan Paul Molineaux and Kimberly Amy Hall, $266,000.
Softwater Way, 9710-Kofi Sammy and Elizabeth Boateng to Michelle E. and Robin Elizabeth Farley, $335,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7541, No. A-Emily Neal Cook and Emily Alyse Neal to Caroline Lockard, $195,000.
Frederick Rd., 16645-Robert Allen Mullinix Jr. to Jeanne D. and Matthew J. Nicholas, $305,000.
Watersville Rd. W., 753-Frank L. and Nancy S. Cost to Andrew and Jessica Rose Pacheco, $455,000.
Woodward St., 8305-Ricardo Cordero and Melissa Annen to Luis A. and Ines F. Mendez, $330,000.
Daly Ct., 9310-Lisa M. Wood and Lisa M. Curley to Mayowa Endurance and Taiwo Onanuga, $305,000.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9615-Rashmi U. Patel to Hafsatu Sesay, $318,000.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10699-Kyung Nam Lim to Thomas J. Smith, $293,500.
Kenbrooke Ct., 9321-Mohammad Nadeem to Kaleem Ahmad and Atiya Kaleem, $370,000.
McKenstry Dr., 8037-Steven A. Aird to Sibi Kuruvilla, $475,000.
Scentless Rose Way, 9702-Michael Y. and Katherine S. Won to Brian D., Brian Damon and Sasha M. Jamison, $514,900.
Spring Branch Ct., 8259-Michael and Dyan C. Anderson to Suk Hyun, Mi Kyung and Suk Hyun Han, $650,000.
Whiskey Run, 9893-John and Elizabeth Karley to Gideon Twi Sakyi and Eunice E. Tetteh, $175,000.
Wincopia Farms Way, 10028-Brazer Homes Corp. to Liangheng Xu, Fei Yang, Sayuri Yano and Weichao Xu, $826,716.
State Route 32, 3005-Rebecca L. and William Hahn to John Francis and Jennifer Jacobs, $600,000.
Daisy Rd., 2227-Sandra L. and William D. Crawford to Robert and Heidi Cantermen, $625,000.
Galaxy Dr., 15312-NVR Inc. to Justin R. and Stacey L. Duvall, $1.02 million.
Chambers Ct., 11180, No. D-David W. Freto P.R. and Robert A. Freto to James V. and Frances A. Kelly, $295,000.