Barbud Lane, 1209-Christopher J. and Jane M. Tietje to Jose Amadeo Gomez Portillo, $215,600.
Boucher Ave., 1027-Christin R. and Rebecca Neumann to Philip and Anne Lahar, $665,000.
Burnside St., 532-Kenneth and Brenda Barr to Carolyn T. Shenk, $822,500.
Chester Ave., 407-Susan J. Larson to Ellan Martz, $680,000.
Ferry Point Rd., 444-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James and Debra S. Bird, $1.64 million.
Harbor Dr., 517-Robert J. and June M. Blaszkiewicz to Louise A. Bower, $426,000.
Hidden River View Rd., 3417-Karen J. Everett to Woodrow C. Paik and Eva S. Domotorffy, $1.22 million.
Mooring Point Ct., 4-Stephen H. and Jennifer H. Rogers to Daniel and Brynn Laird, $325,000.
Riverside Dr., 622-Elvira Capuco Brundage and Benedict Paul Capuco to Kathryn H. and Jonathan J. Brinsfield, $1.16 million.
Silopanna Rd., 34-Matthew C. and Gary W. Bukley to Jaclyn San Miguel and Maria Luisa M. Lucero, $360,000.
Timber Creek Dr., 1007-Marcus M. and Christine M. Linde to Shawn P. and Jennifer Barber, $393,900.
Clubhouse Village View, 855-Lydia Hegel and Michael Steven Huhn to Thomas Eugene Melton and Sandra A. Moores, $450,000.
Epping Way, 304-Kimberly Ann Madigan to Edward J. and Marylynne Burns, $575,000.
Mastline Dr., 1024-Deborah L. Smith to Martha Shafer, $549,000.
Pinewood Dr., 598-Karen A. Davis and John A. Roach to Jeffrey C. Bankert, $460,500.
Riva Rd., 2572, No. 1B-Laurie J. Kipple to James H. Cunningham, $180,000.
Ships Bell Ct., 948-Patricia A. Garrett to Molly Ruby Higgins, $264,900.
Sumner Rd., 224-Brett William Addington to Cyrus Benjamin Maxwell Burkhardt Sedjhi, $410,000.
Warners Terr. N., 2001, No. 311-Andrew C. and Samantha M. Long to Jacob Jones, $280,000.
Yardarm Lane, 910-Timothy J. Martin to Alva Chastain, $362,000.
Admirals Ridge Dr., 116-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Dominic Joseph, $474,490.
Blue Fox Way, 945-Beverly A. Centrowitz to Jae L. and Salvador C. Ramirez, $360,000.
Dividing Creek Rd., 735-Kevin and Alexandra E. Wehling to Susan McDonough, $320,000.
Keeling Ct., 1198-Gybeset Investments Corp. to Sarah N. Bartolotta, $400,000.
Quaker Ridge Ct., 579-Thomas O. and Melinda M. Bowling to Lauren M. Behringer, $299,900.
Ternwing Dr., 342-Richard E. Solomon to Priti Kandhari, $263,000.
Church St., 209-Art Homes Corp. to Alexandra J. Gehly, $245,000.
Beachfield Rd., 1780-Beachfield Road Corp. to Michael James Richardson, $325,000.
Hazel Nut Ct., 1338-Erika Colombo to Adalberto Carreon III, $260,000.
Middletown Rd., 1443-Scott J. and Susan E. Gardner to Cesar Mencia Reyes and Lorena J. Grijalva, $595,000.
River Bay Rd., 1122-Arnold B. Capstick to Steven Craig Huber, $1.62 million.
Sloping Woods Ct., 305-Casey T. Prince to Rion A. Scott and Sufiya Abdur Rahman, $289,000.
Stonehurst Ct., 844-John L. Barrett to Benjamin Patrick Flury and Laura Pezzullo, $359,900.
Bay View Pkwy., 5711-Beverly C. Matthews to Jared A. Johnson, $315,000.
Copley Ct., 1740-Wesley Booth to Talmadge Jackson, $205,000.
Farlow Ave., 1570-Michael J. and Patricia A. Lapinski to Daniel S. and Kirstin J. Harnos, $530,000.
Nassau Dr., 1413-John P. Pastore and Danielle D. Fiore to Subir Pradhan, $365,000.
Notely Lane, 2213-Joan A. Flake and estate of Glade F. Flake to Anika and Lucien Joe, $199,000.
Rockland Ct., 1225-Luis A. Rivera to Charlotte D. Murphy, $275,000.
Tipton Dr., 1710-Paul D. and Deborah E. Gammill to Kevin J. and Kevin Hamlin, $515,000.
Wickford Ct., 1160, No. 10F-Giorgios Dino Stratakos to Jonathan C. Rowley, $220,000.
Suburban Way, 1310-Jeffrey and Diane Cislo to Michael A. and Deborah A. Scalice, $792,000.
Stoney Point Way, 1419-Jaimeson R. and Amy L. Warrick to Megan M. Murphy, $205,000.
Central Ave. W., 413-Michael L. and Stacey E. Fletcher to Matthew, Tina M. and Daniel B. Gordon, $445,000.
First Ave., 6011-Viginia L. and William D. Shapiro to Russell Green, $375,000.
Cassia Ct., 2803-Olaf G. and Karen W. Haugen to Andrew J. and Lauren N. Cross, $659,900.
Edgewater Dr., 221-Hong Chen to Jeffrey D. Sessions and Elizabeth A. Howle, $1.24 million.
Hamlet Cir., 305-Thomas C. and Catherine G. Priester to Marlene M. Noshay, $350,000.
McAfee Lane, 405-Donald R. and Cynthia H. Anderson to Matthew Ryan and Laura Plyler, $476,000.
Penwood Dr., 418-Joseph Daniel and Gay Adams Gauvreau to Dawn L. Linderman, $475,000.
Ridgeville Rd., 1910-Dominic G. and Marina C. Devol to Joseph W. Dintino, $330,000.
Tilden Way, 242, No. 7-David A. Woodside to Neel B. and Praganesh Patel, $315,000.
Autumn Valley Lane, 932-Dawn M. and Bruce W. Thomason to Brian Neile Chittum, $251,559.
Greer Ct., 1801-James A. and Desiree Cheek to Cameron C. and Christina M. Rockey, $575,000.
Lanham Lane, 1102-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Christopher Brown, $521,652.
Macmullen Dr., 2415-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Soot Hugh and Whitney Heather Graham, $495,500.
Wigeon Way, 1404, No. 102-Thomas A. Lillis to Elaine W. and Melvin R. Racey, $245,000.
Baylor Rd., 637-L. Clifton O’Connor and estate of John J. Callahan to Yisell Helena and Lionel Joel Martinez Rodriguez, $255,000.
Carolyn Rd., 701-Bass Homes Corp. to Shannon Middleton, $324,900.
Delmar Ave., 732-Robert Fitzberger to Betty L. and Franklin D. Langrehr, $225,000.
Foxfarm Lane, 7802-Robert and Melissa Sooklal to Donte L. Green, $258,000.
Ingram Ct., 440-Louise E. Bohuslav to Samantha J. Simmons, $150,000.
Lorimer Rd., 1608-Kavitha Bala to Alyssa Jones, $224,900.
Mapledale Ave., 27-Randell Wayne and Jeff Brian Noseworthy to Cody D. Brown, $279,000.
Rose Ave., 406-Residential Value Corp. to Hector Manuel Villalta Castillo, $249,000.
Saunders Way, 1726-Vuong Nguyen to Charles E. and Rachelle M. Cooper, $232,000.
Wisdom Ct., 1048-Matthew A. and Emily O. Vogel to Samuel L. Selvidge, $280,000.
Beaghan Dr., 333-Patrick C. and Ashley K. Smail to Maria M. Brooks, $286,000.
Cork Rd., 361-Michael Riddle to Jose Luis Lopez, $255,000.
Furnace Dr., 1618-Ricky Allan Miles and estate of Dorothy A. Miles to Tyler C. and Coty E. Smootz, $350,000.
Hollywood Dr., 117-Marcella G. Parish and estate of Doris E. Gunther to Michael W. Shackle Jr., $200,000.
Opel Rd., 638-Cattail Investments Inc. to Scott and Allison Henk, $355,000.
Shelton Ave., 8011-Krystal L. Wolf to Philip Louis and Dorothy M. Miller, $389,900.
Stonehouse Run Dr., 7577-Rebecca Anderson and Rebecc Friler to John C. Gentile and Janine Coppola, $335,000.
Water Fountain Way, 110, No. 103-Brian Plattenburg and Carlos Raymon Deonne Plattenburg to Stephenie Lynn Provonche, $115,000.
Willow Bend Dr., 418-Heather Foley to Leon S. Calhoun Jr., $300,000.
Crystal Brook Way, 7761-JT Homes Corp. to You Jin Park and Kyeong Ae Lim, $450,000.
Fredericksburg Rd., 2705-NVR Inc. to Leilani Houston, $497,000.
Hekla Lane, 1627-Calatlantic Group to Randy Drayton and Jaclyn Martin, $509,000.
Richmond Way, 2661-NVR Inc. to Kaitlin Beverly and Kristofer Ziegler, $404,545.
Elbridge Ct., 7331-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Daniel Rossell, $663,089.
Autumn End Pl., 116-Juan K. and Tracie D. Lee to Stephen P. Sarkodie, $299,000.
Federalsburg S., 258-Stephanie M. and Anthony Reliford to Jose M. Nieto Cruz and Napoleon Lopez, $360,000.
Old Channel Rd., 3043-Christyna C. Bobrick to Marion K. Turay, $379,900.
Spice Bush Rd., 3024-Robert L. Rogers to John Kwadwo Asare, $323,000.
Tribeca Trail, 3529-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marella R. and Rowena R. Camello, $409,990.
Fairmount Rd., 548-Clovis Maniel and Christine Calvert Blanton to Matthew and Kelly Gibala, $420,000.
Longcross Rd. S., 109-Jennifer M. and Jason Noyes to Daniel M. and Susan M. Cryan, $375,000.
Boiling Springs Ct., 949-American International Relocation Solution to Andrew Tyler and Samantha Phipps Howard, $769,900.
Chalet Cir. E., 238-Leah L. Smith to Ryan Flannery, $236,250.
Horicon Point Dr., 8005-Daniel G. and Deborah Miller to Louis Michael and Charlene B. Milan, $670,000.
Marianna Dr., 476-NVR Inc. to Michael and Linda Greenwell, $470,145.
Pumphreys Farm Dr., 707-Charles D. and Darlene L. Keesler to Eldon and Lorine Smith, $620,000.
Walnut Ave., 1065-Patrick D. and Willow M. Prostko to Robert J. Waltman II, $395,000.
Blue Spring Ct., 2444, No. 303-Douglas Thomas and Crystal Koler to Katelynn Hutchinson, $230,000.
Broad Wing Dr., 2890-Arundel Neighborhoods Corp. to Lenee Morina, $858,032.
Chessington Dr., 360-Brian and Stephanie Joyce to Natasha Gilmore, $340,000.
Gatehouse Lane, 306A-Jill K. Hammock to Citrine Warren Jr., $195,000.
Killarney Terr., 2435-Susan Bucka Taylor to Christopher Daniel Hippen, $387,000.
Militia Ct., 2004-Benlee Corp. to Aaron Smothers, $301,500.
Piscataway Run Dr., 2702-Susan M. Speiss to Kathleen Emiko Hayashi and Adam C. Crown, $359,000.
Railbed Dr., 1037-Daniel W. and Yildiz Sulleiman Voyles to Alyson K. Sandul, $378,000.
Saint Barbara Lane, 493-David Gerald and Kristine Wolfe to Willie L. Wilkins III, $350,000.
Star Stella Dr., 1564-Andrew J. and Sharon M. Gillespy to Rey A. Rivera Lopez and Esther R. Rivera, $672,500.
Thornwood Dr., 723-John and Jillian Vardy to Gary and Martine Steele, $540,000.
Allen Ave., 1016-Christopher Junkins and Cynthia Bischoff to Tyler J. Phillips and Catherine Perez, $339,900.
Bay Front Dr., 315-Gordon H. and Jo Ann Prager to Mohan Menon and Lekshmy Sekhar, $940,000.
Chadwick Ct., 3616-Shad A. and Elizabeth A. Meadows to William A. and Betty A. Urban and Jennifer Angela Adkins, $227,000.
Cool Spring Ave., 904-Leslie Eugene and Rebecca Nicole Winget to Stephen Rice, $278,000.
Daydream Crescent, 8337-US Home Corp. to Meena George and Danielle Marie Salama, $300,751.
Hilda Ave., 8385-Thelma Hayes to Hannah Noel and Tanner Wills, $259,000.
Jersey Bronze Way, 502-Farmington Village to Gayle D. Kirchenbauer and Kelly Lynn Latham Pizarro, $551,908.
Lee Dr., 7714-Wills Estate Investments Corp. to Bryan K. Yanchetz and Sheri Garrison, $410,000.
New Bedford Harbour, 8674-Gordon D. and Kristen G.A. Lavoie to Emily Lauren Nicole Adams and Damien David Bond, $230,000.
Quailwood Lane, 8409-Andrew J. and Kristy M. Miller to Renata Schmitt, $559,900.
Scorton Harbour, 8661-Sean C. and Angela Kern to Jennifer Tippett, $247,000.
Swift Rd., 801-Randall J. and Trisha M. Surakus to Stephen T. Lezinski and Kate A. Laport, $475,000.
Villa Isle Ct., 1208-Joseph R. Krycia to Gregory Franklin and Angel Jolenz A. Franklin, $675,000.
Woods Rd., 783-Philomena K. Basil to Richard Brown Jr. and Justine Antonishek, $325,000.
229th St., 2200-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Katelynn T. Stanley, $229,000.
Arlington Ct., 303-Russel A. and Ganniga R. Davis to Matthew S. and Gerna B. Bernard, $525,000.
Carriage Lamp Ct., 1745-Valencia Real Property Corp. to Kendall Watkins and Brittney Hamlett, $290,000.
Citadel Dr., 7950-Todd J. and Sheana G. Gillis to James Ronald and Shelly Gwene Hemig, $381,000.
Council Oak Dr., 326-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to David and Tracy Burke, $281,000.
Montreal Rd., 1834-Troy J. and Michelle Mayers to Usame and Merve Tak, $310,000.
Pecan Leaf Rd., 7708-Eric Quarles to Jamal and Caitlynn Upshaw, $350,000.
Sara Ave., 1808-Pride Homes Corp. to Anthony John Garcia, $394,000.
Telegraph Rd., 7885-Nationwide Title & Abstract Corp. to William J. Parsons and Brianna L. Tiedeman, $273,684.
Arundel Beach Rd., 432-John C. and Roberta L. Famula to Tobias and Babette Glister, $1.7 million.
Berrywood Dr., 101-Drew S. Kasper to Rodney A. and Karen Townsley Jarrett, $532,500.
Dividing Rd., 769-David Blanchard and Marie Louise Mueller to James C. and Claire M. Taylor, $675,000.
Hartman Dr., 378-James T. and Stacy W. McCormack to Christopher and Mary Grimm, $530,000.
Robinson Station Rd., 629-Jay Therron and Lisa A. Brown to Christopher George and Mariane Krupar, $553,000.
Sequoia Rd., 39-Saadia J. Malik to Gregory and Kelly Nedved, $518,000.
Stratford Dr., 84-Jane Frances Flynn Kaiser to Scott and Stacey Bell, $395,000.
Wilderness Rd., 295-Krista L. and Nicholas A. Vernon to Yangkai Chen, $485,000.
Juniper St., 1207-Jessica Goodman to Justin D. and Haley L. Taylor, $330,000.
Steamboat Rd., 1299-Paul C. and Elizabeth Ann Rogers to David A. Peters, $279,900.
Boca Raton Dr., 10367-James M. and Jennifer M. McDonald to Milan and Preeti Aggarwal, $700,000.
Burnside Dr., 10214-Robert G. and Karen M. Stone to Himanshu Gupta, $465,000.
Farside Rd., 11838-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Danny J. Bell, $500,000.
Frederick Rd., 11805-Capital One and Altisource Solutions Inc. to Omar K. and Amina O. Khan, $742,875.
Grosvenor Dr., 3827-Dean R. and Tracy D. Fisher to Hemang, Janaki, Dilip and Shitalben Patel, $646,000.
Legends Way, 2657-Jean Marie McCully and Mary E. Goshell to Edward L. and Nicole F. Doetsch, $521,750.
Links Ct., 2733-Richard B. and Barbara L. Rosoff to Hima Tadimeti and Umashankar Kotturu, $890,000.
Old Fence Ct., 3243-Patricia M. Homberg to Suk Min Joo and Sun Hee Kim, $434,000.
Pinewick Rd., 2822-Christopher Dowd to Christopher Jason and Norma Borrero Stickles, $450,000.
Tanya Ct., 10038-James A. and Tamara D. Mays to Jessica L. and Nathaniel P. Wolfram, $550,000.
Windflower Dr., 9172-Gloria Moon to Yuehua Yuan and Cindy Huang, $582,000.
Brighton Dam Rd., 13155-Richard Harry and Julianna Marlene Wagener to Tige A. and Julia Johnson Young, $1.23 million.
Flutie Lane, 6127-Beazer Homes Corp. to Ethan T. and Jessica L. Andreas, $828,230.
Sandy Creek Ct., 6904-Milton J. and Carol D. Hall to Hua Wang and Chun Chieh Yang, $755,000.
Cradlerock Farm Ct., 7003-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and New Penn Financial Corp. to Alexander R. Bew and Kelsey A. Stone, $299,000.
Harbor Lane, 7207, No. 3-4-Gracie Bradford to Edgar Dale Rowton and Mark Zawodny, $280,000.
Kilimanjaro Rd., 9464-Theresa Ann Hutchison to Antaun Bernard and Nina N. York, $255,000.
Majors Lane, 6067, No. 4-Charles W. and Shirley M. Nunley to Theodora C. Coleman, $155,500.
Orchard Green, 5179-Trever P. Travis to Chanyun and Chanhee Park, $335,000.
Riding Hood Cir., 7250-Rosalie E. Lijinsky to Leslie Renetta Grant, $410,000.
Spiral Cut, 8852, No. M-Gregory Jack Drake to William B. Wiemers III, $124,500.
Barcan Cir., 10367-Bradley M. Canfield and estate of Karen B. Canfield to Scott Andrew and Rebecca Weibert, $332,500.
Bryce Overlook Ct., 11740-Barry M. and Rena L. Dubin to Miaochan Zhi and Thomas E. Weimar, $728,000.
Early Lily Row, 6516-Todd C. Thompson to Geoffrey A. Cole and Hedy P. Smith, $825,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10649-Nathaniel E. and Lisa M. Titman to Justin Lucas, $360,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5121, No. 9-Brandon James Kappert and estate of Edward L. Waddell to Ezequiel M. and Heather M. Rolon, $475,000.
River Rock Way, 7716-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Sheldon and Victoria M. Switzer, $475,510.
Shepherd Sq., 6078, No. K-86-Michael J. and Lynnea Joy Culhane to Kimberley Anne Jenkins, $270,000.
Trotting Ridge Way, 10909, No. 9-10-Jessica L. and Amanda M. Wooten to Monique M. and Darryl A. Bullock, $272,000.
Ten Oaks Rd., 4123-James L. Skinner Jr. to Russell E. Geist, $520,000.
Butterfield Dr., 7805-Dan and Eugenia Ruta to Juan Jose Jimenez, $286,500.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7291, No. 10-Yanik I. Blackwood to Sandra L. Hoffman, $350,000.
Karas Walk, 6107-Edward A. and Meghan E. Marsh to Holritch and Stacey Rivette, $429,000.
Meadow Rose, 5907-Gloria Moon to Daniel Yongjune Ahn and Yun Hee Kim, $377,508.
Patuxent Oak Ct., 7729-Leon Richardson to Volkan Karayaz, $281,900.
Rising Star, 5901-Lysa Charles Johnson to Brittany L. and Jonathan W. Schwartz, $680,000.
Sandpiper Ct., 6215, No. 103-Victoria J. Wendt to Jessica Leigh and Corey James Merrill, $170,000.
Stone Throw Way, 7140-Matthew and Jessica Schleigh to Rafael A. Perez Berrios, $305,000.
Brauerton Rd., 8900, No. 202-Barbara S. McKissick to Walter Norman and Fernanda DiPietro Pierce, $375,000.
Carls Ct., 8911, No. J-NVR Inc. to Seong, Juan Jun Bin, Kyong Joo and Kyong Yol Baik, $318,500.
College Ave., 4000-David and Kathrine Cahill to Garrett T. and Douglas A. Wildlake, $425,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8507, No. C-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jennifer H. and Ray E. Kawata, $183,000.
Glen Willow Way, 5979-NVR Inc. to Jacob Zerbe and Lesley Difransico, $508,664.
Huntley Dr., 4633-Stevan D. and Suzanne R. Wright to Michael B. Goldgeier and Melissa J. Brachfeld, $682,000.
Lee Farm Ct., 4905, No. 107-Azm Parvez and Nilufa Hoque to Shibeshi Alemayehu Tadesse, $378,000.
Millers Way Dr., 2736-Cheryl M. Mason to Kristopher J. and Emily A. Hall, $679,000.
Orchard Dr., 4945-Jeffory W. and Elizabeth B. Owens to Tiffany Hill and Richard Stevens, $410,000.
Songsmith Lane, 4308-Stephen J. and Ellen R. Given to Jonathan David and Jamie E. Stavinski, $733,100.
Timber Hill Ct., 8504-Albert J. Neumann Jr. and estate of Lois L. Neumann to Bhuwan Lal Kayastha and Taruna Uday Kumar Das, $495,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2451-NVR Inc. to Tae and Geeyeon Kim, $855,810.
Yorkshire Dr., 4702-Wayne E. and Cynthia A. Malone to Abhishek Lal and Alaina L. Henry, $509,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd. S., 8223-NVR Inc. to Vivek Sood, $997,500.
Point Ridge Dr., 12337-MB Highland Reserve Corp. to Kenneth Chiakun and Julia Ju Chuan Weng, $1.33 million.
Bold Ruler Ct., 3714-Jeannette M. Mills to Ryan Anthony and Kaitlin Sara Miller, $999,900.
Brinley Way, 7230-Alexander J. and Amanda L. White to Alizah and Jonathan W. Patterson, $415,000.
Long Days Ct., 13448-Drum Point Properties Corp. to Kristina Lynn and Brian McDermott, $760,000.
Willowwood Way, 8897-Katherine B. Brannan to Travis Crouse, $285,000.
Chessie Lane, 9425, No. 12-Milton Ballard Jr. to Justine Nichols, $320,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9141, No. 302-Edward H. Darlington to Julie Ann Hill, $241,000.
Kindler Rd., 7221-James R. Small and Alla Lychak to Maria Elena and Michael Patrick Vessels, $474,900.
Procopio Cir., 7247-Barbara and Karl George Thompson to Alex Nowell Sr., $255,000.
Summer Blossom Lane, 7520-Cheryl J. Wendal to Shannon Buscher, $246,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7589, No. C-Carl Bret and Debra J. Canterbury to Michael Bacigalupi, $168,000.
Hardy Rd., 17034-M. O. Properties Corp. to Mark and Kristine Hahn, $447,100.
Aladdin Dr., 8009-Frank John and Mignon Mildred Fellenz to Lauren J. and Brandon Hawken, $412,600.
Deer Run, 9810-Beazer Homes Corp. to Daksha and Tushar Patel, $614,766.
Eddy Line Lane, 9411-Daniel S. and Michelle R. Jacobs to Zhi Qin and Bao Zhu Chen, $385,000.
Kendal Cir., 9326-Diane M. Bachek to Sally A. Berko and Ayobami Akinjero, $325,000.
Moonshine Hollow, 9090, No. L-Betty A. Carneal to Shari D. Forbes, $175,000.
Sewall Ave., 9407-Rodolfo B. Hernandez and Sokhamala Say to Fahad M. Khan, $480,000.
Terrapin Creek Rd., 2039-Catonsville Homes Corp. to Thomas A. and Elizabeth R. Dunn, $888,920.
Tall Ships Dr., 14055-Eric P. and Arathi D. Almli to Michael C. and Torie Grant, $765,000.
Fairlane Rd., 1011-NVR Inc. to Matthew and Christina Moran, $889,800.
Galaxy Dr., 15324-NVR Inc. to Michael and Katie Bosica, $905,424.
Chambers Ct., 11180, No. R-Robert W. Kinsey to Rudolph A. and Helen A. Weber, $300,000.