Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 710-James D. Iwigg to Christa Pantelides and Stephen L. Clagett Jr., $889,000.

Ervin Ct., 3105-John A. and Christine Fiscina Beed to Robert G. Meserve and Adriana Younskevicius, $649,000.

Highland Ave., 8-David C. Luptak to Bruce Andrew and Kaitlyn Marie Eggers, $409,000.

Horn Point Ct., 12-Raquel Rohr and Edwin T. Gillespie to Sherry L. Buschmann, $840,000.

Narragansett Ave., 3545-Kevin and Evie Sommers to Mitchell A. and Jane Ellen Fox Johnson, $1.09 million.

Quay Village Ct., 2014, No. 101-William C. Nalley and estate of Judith E. Fallon to Donna M. Biscieglia, $360,000.

Timber Creek Dr., 1004-Brandon G. and Genevieve C. White to Thomas and Rowan King, $395,000.

Windwhisper Lane, 63-Maria T. Candamill to Lauri J. Matijas, $450,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 615, No. 305-Whitney West and Clinton J. Tull to Rebecca A. Reeves, $256,100.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 205-Jeremy N. Baker and estate of Richard A. Baker to Alexandra E. Ely, $285,000.

Covington Way, 1003-Mark Five Development Inc. to Griffith R.D. and Louise Patricia Batstone, $850,000.

East St., 31-Carrie E. Meck to Caroline Oakes and Reid S. McCarthy, $600,000.

Genessee St., 678-Sandra P. Killian to Sara Sanchez Maldonado, $330,000.

Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2020, No. 103-Roger Sayres to Richard Norman Boehm Jr., $210,000.

Heritage Ct., 40-Navy Federal Credit Union to Caitlin McLaughlin, $125,000.

Latchmere Ct., 801, No. 104-Eric J. Liedholm to Matthew Ryan Polizzi, $335,000.

Miller Rd., 702-Leo P. Pickens and Valerie A. Pawlewicz to Michael Robinson Chavez, $436,000.

Ritchie Ct., 1405-Elizabeth Raley Norris to Timothy T. and Pamela C. Michienzi, $740,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1972, No. 301-Jessica A. and Jeffrey S. Layne to Yuri H. Kim, $250,000.

Spa View Ave., 141-Edwin C. and Rebecca R. Quattlebaum to Steven M. Roth and Caroline E. Blakely, $1.33 million.

Tidewater Grove Ct., 945-Rosalind L. Yee to Mark D. and Jennifer S. Sussman, $405,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Magothy Ave., 1015-Richard L. and Rene H. May to Johns M. and Amy A. Bahen, $1.17 million.

Nova Cir., 1079-John M. and Amy A. Bahen to Diane Martin and Patrick Raymond, $685,000.

Shore Acres Rd., 1036-Earl E. Wise III and estate of Judith S. Michael to Samuel J. and Donna L. Brown, $500,000.

Twin Harbor Dr., 856-Clent R. and Jill T. Lowe to Danielle Nicole Peterson and Michael T. Jones, $545,000.

Windsor Rd., 827-Jennifer L. and James D. Gerard to Matthew R. and Sarah Wilson, $454,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Panorama Way, 304-Alisa Lee DePriest and estate of Renee R. Buchanan to Michael Rountree, $255,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Green Holly Dr., 1164-Joseph Parker to Cameron W. and Lindsay L. Butcher, $385,000.

Log Inn Rd., 1468-Martin O. Link to Christopher K. Kefer and Lauren E. Longacre, $329,900.

Orchard Beach Rd., 1634-John D. and Nancy Willard to Phyllis S. Dixon, $521,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 1187-Jean M. and Thomas S. Orzech to Jonathan and Cailin Mo Neff, $345,500.

Stonehurst Ct., 878-Dan E. Caton to Annette K. Cabbell, $375,000.

Tanook Ct., 1350-Justyn D. Kopack to Michael R. and Lindsey Thornton, $285,999.

Windgate Dr., 770-Brian J. and Maryann E. Steffes to Jennifer P. and Nicholas B. McColley, $425,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Delaware Ave., 1214-Charles Colella to Adrianna M. Johnson and Nicholas A. Willner, $265,000.

CROFTON AREA

Angus Ct., 1612-Jason G. and Megan E. Treleaven to Barbara R. and Kraig W. Scarangella, $312,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 2526-Coleen M. Donovan to Paul A. and Tammy A. Sabota, $498,000.

Crofton Pkwy., 1535-Andrea P. Phillip and Benjamin Harris III to Lindsay Teresa and Joshua Doran Ciocco, $450,000.

Leisure Way, 1737-Jason D. Smith to Allene J. Bryant, $192,500.

Murdoch Ct., 1016-William Roop to Nancy C. Demme, $235,000.

Orleans Ct., 1428-Dorian Edwards and Regina A. Johnson to Patricia J. Allen, $259,900.

Sandwich Ct., 2418-Matthew A. and Brandi M. Lehmann to Natasha N. Jackson, $363,000.

Tarleton Way, 1717-Estate of Homer P. Nagle to James Howard and Susan Carriera Kuykendall, $452,500.

Windy Oak Ct., 2559-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Norman W. and Darya Smith, $294,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Chinaberry Lane, 1133-Kevin E. and Rachel S. Niemeyer to Elias and Raquel Damona Barnard, $368,000.

Hoppa Rd., 1448-Michael W. Hanlon to Nghi N. and Andrew J. Doyle, $600,000.

Whitneys Landing Dr., 756-Kevin P. and Barbara A. Newman to Desmond J. and Amanda N. Hannon, $484,900.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Matfield Ct., 216-Jason I. and Kelly A. Krout to Matthew T. and Crystal N. Diluca, $394,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Howard Grove Rd., 2508-Joseph F. Vallario III and Julie A. Huntington to John Chisholm, $1.53 million.

Rutland Rd., 2589-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Jacinto J. Vargas and Estefany C. Flores, $500,000.

DEALE AREA

Drum Point Rd., 6077-Charles A. Gilless to Natasha A. Lee and Heather J. Putnam, $292,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Bob White Ct., 6408-Cameron R. and Maggie R. Rogers to Todd A. Gustafson and Laura Bardill, $535,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Dental Ct., 3434-Katherine and Peter M. Schoff to Priscilla Bosco, $417,000.

Lane Dr., 1564-8919 Corp. and Real Estate General LTD to Jeremy James and Stephanie Ann Easter, $490,000.

Millhaven Dr., 2108-Rachel M. Hyson to Jared Scott Littmann and Marlene Niefeld, $350,000.

Poplar Ave., 207-Marjorie L. and John R. Willett to Patricia Labanderia, $253,900.

Salisbury Rd., 331-Cameron Deremer and Jessica Salwen to Sharon Santos, $255,000.

Shoreham Beach Rd., 3924-Rachel D. Schwallenberg to Heather Wheatley, $289,000.

Tilden Way, 163-Joan F. DiCarlo and Natalie Ditmars to Teressa A. Brooks, $342,500.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Basil Hall Ct., 2016-B. A. Williams Corp. to Clint A. and Miryam Catherine Gerdine, $726,300.

Carbondale Way, 1148, No. 37-MTGLQ Investors LP to Jigesh B. Patel and Christina P. Wagoner, $389,900.

Heatherbloom Trail, 210-Stephen J. Nimczuk to Jason J. and Debrah L. Chiodi, $618,000.

Sappington Dr., 1548-Joseph and Sian Bigora to Devin and Nicole Schar, $610,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Skywater Rd., 762-J. W. and Helene Norcross Rayder to Charles Edward and Kathleen Vreeland Buffon, $1.7 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Castle Rd., 809-Jennifer N. Gross and Matthew C. Ashcom to Joseph Daniel Knopp, $214,900.

Cross Creek Dr., 7960-Curtis Peter and Kristine Zimmerman to Kristin Lee Dillon, $360,000.

Fleagle Rd., 388-Charles E. Millenburg Jr. to Janine Gernert, $270,000.

Foxtrap Dr., 126-Vasilios and Dawn Karagiorgis to Aaron R. and Molly Arneson, $350,000.

Heather Stone Loop, 766, No. 37-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Angel J. Velasquez Gonzalez, $175,000.

Lexington Ct., 7715-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Brodell McNeil, $330,000.

Mainview Ct., 484-Gordon and Jennifer Leigh Palmer to Larry E. Orwig, $169,900.

Norfolk Rd., 1828-Jose H. Ortiz Castaneda to Juanita Jones, $299,000.

Pipers Path, 7956-Hugh J. Corbin to Cheryl Newman, $320,000.

Scotts Manor Dr., 303-Jan Sterling and estate of Robert B. Drake to Moncerrat Orue and Michael Roche, $275,000.

Whitman Dr., 1205-Andrew Young to Patryc Mills, $275,000.

Second Ave. SW, 200-Sharon Burkhardt to Meghan N. and Robert L. Arellano, $385,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7757-James H. and Frances J. Davis to Jose R. Pineda Chavez, $175,000.

Calais Way, 7519-George D. and Jennifer L. Watts to Carol A. Janos, $379,999.

Clear Drop Ct., 6528, No. 202-Lisa M. Sykes to Nelson and Hacel Sadien, $186,000.

Fox River Hills Way, 587-Casford and Tamara Johnson to Marchand J. Whittington, $329,900.

Holstein Ave., 7361-James C. Stockstill to Mary E. Young, $249,900.

Judy Rd., 7227-Jane L. Cronin to Devin G. Lascola, $265,000.

Marley Neck Rd., 209-Charlene and Dale E. Thompson to Rebecca L. Cloud and Brandon M. Burke, $242,000.

Meath Ct., 7703-Lisa T. Williams to Sammy Zacharia, $300,000.

Orchard Harvest Rd., 8404-NVR Inc. to Ryan C. Jenkins and Chelsea G. Durbin, $397,023.

Overhill Rd., 7801-Single Source Homes Inc. to Yan Fang He, $255,000.

Rapid Water Way, 6609, No. 202-Stephen N. Kepner to Natalia Esteve and Michael Kirwan, $175,000.

Sanderling Ct., 112-Daryl Lynn and Tammy L. Clifton to Orhan and Izel Baykal, $460,000.

Stane Rd., 1008-Michael Anthony Housley to Zamir Hussain, $249,900.

Timbercross Lane, 7604-Brent N. Hunt to Andrew L. and Shanise A. Hall, $350,000.

Water Fountain Ct., 209, No. 201-Angela Farrow to Andrea L. King, $164,900.

Whitlow Lane, 7119-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Hal Samuel McComas IV, $367,440.

Yamhill Way, 7121-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Valerie Dawn and David Francis Hansel, $429,290.

HANOVER AREA

Bakers Creek Lane, 7827-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to H. David Allan Hannon and Lin Liu, $416,572.

Glendale Ave., 2919-NVR Inc. to Cecilia Hernandez Aldarondo, $353,244.

Katla Ct., 1510-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Charles Black and Michelle Sturm, $516,257.

Meadowood Dr., 8243-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thomas and Jennifer Mahoney, $492,890.

Rolling Forest Dr., 2503-Jeremy James and Elvira Clark to James Kwang Yoon and Yoo Hee Han, $460,000.

HARMANS AREA

Harmans Rd., 7514-Cindy Lou Irizarry to Carlos R. Lemus Flores and Jessica O. Ceron Guzman, $275,000.

JESSUP AREA

Francis Lane, 2517-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Gerald J. Jernagin Jr., $384,000.

LAUREL AREA

Cherry Hill Lane, 222-David A. and Catherine A. Layton to Alexandra Cathryn Burn and Nicholas Alexander Bernhotlz, $399,900.

Kokomo Ct., 411-Shaun Steven and Janice Marie Westenberg to Oscar A. Lopez Fuentes and Iris M. Lopez, $338,000.

Mallard Shore Dr., 8105-Anne C. Bates to Chiedozie A. Anoka, $338,500.

Piney Woods Pl., 3511-Elias Saboura Polkovotsy and Samar Khleif to Tracey Renee Webb, $225,000.

Sudlersville S., 3381-2020 Investment Group Inc. to Carmen N. Aguilar Padilla, $342,000.

Tribeca Trail, 3522-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Urszula Iwona Smith, $416,990.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Charles Rd., 107-James W. and Kathy L. Benton to Mark and Vanessa Hawkins, $260,000.

Fountain Dr., 520-Patricia L. Cain to Donald L. Pace Sr., $285,000.

Shipley Rd., 417-Stephen and Candice Solano to Allison and Jacob Norfolk, $390,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Rapidan Ct., 5409-Michael and Tammy Blades to Peter Emil Patrick Colyn, $775,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cog Ct., 699-Randy Brett and Lloyd M. Deltuva to Taylor Marie and Connor Quinn McFadden, $265,000.

Kenora Woods Ct., 614-Carrie L. Armstrong to Marla Norton, $415,000.

Oakdale Cir., 811-Jean E. Trimper to Shaun R. and Tina Marie Bory, $325,000.

Scarlet Glen Ct., 8387-David M. and Mary E. Manley to Kathleen M. Creighton, $735,000.

Veterans Hwy., 8535, No. 307-Diana L. Arnold to Mark J. Potter and Michael J. Verill, $275,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2497, No. 202-Susan D. Caswell to Elwyn Canning, $250,000.

Barred Owl Way, 2604-Ariel D. Michael to Miyasuren Sanjaasuren, $359,000.

Catbriar Way, 1476-NVR Inc. to Daren A. Nelson and Teresa S. Dzambasow, $693,100.

Dragon Fly Way, 2729-Classic Group Corp. to Mary A. and Terence A. Sweeney, $725,937.

Found Artifact Dr., 7633-Fred R. and Paula A. Budoff to Keith A. and Okcha Noha, $480,000.

Lotuswood Ct., 2611-Paco S. and Luisa C. Samalot Freire to Chris Nicole Townley, $360,000.

Nanticoke Run Way, 901-Gregory J. and Johanna M. Gagnon to Kelley V. Piper, $365,000.

Piscataway Run Dr., 2831-Dana P. Kissell to Leslie G. Courchaine, $359,000.

Seneca Dr., 768-Ranjit S. and Amandeep K. Hundal to Cecilia S. Amuzu, $610,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2755-Kristine M. Nichols to Bridget Bair, $360,000.

Vireo Ct., 2555-Louis J. and Deborah A. Perona to David I. and Brooke N. Hisle, $368,500.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Biltmore Ave., 1031-Karen M. Grimsley to Lane J. Handler and Ryan G. Stewart, $350,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Arundel Rd., 219-Hard Work Properties Corp. to Patricia A. Williams, $280,000.

Bennington Way, 4015-Jason Patrick Hogan to Gregory and Candice N. Pollock, $505,000.

Carolina Ave. S., 442-Clarence Melvin and Cynthia D. Ferguson to Michael J. Duffy, $295,000.

Cloverhill Rd., 209-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ethan T. King, $206,000.

Daydream Cres., 8339-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Edward Allen Steele, $312,015.

Dutch Ship Rd., 385-Alan J. Hoyas Jr. to Jeremy M. and Kelly E. Tepper, $455,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 7928-Wesley I. and Jane M. Lewis to Amy N. Alston, $349,900.

Forest Glen Dr., 8138-Michael P. and Marcy J. Hamilton to Kristina F. Schafer and Holly N. Green, $585,000.

Hampton Chase Ct., 1801-American International Relocation Solutions to Christopher G. and Britany H. Hubbard, $484,800.

Houlton Harbour, 8637-Joseph Wassil to Edgar W. Filippell and Lisa A. Mister, $215,000.

Lyman Ave., 7713-Danna Tauber to Allinda Price and Timothy Jones Jr., $710,000.

Mansion House Crossing, 8021-Albert Retowsky III to Muntasirul Islam and Maria T. Lambros, $299,900.

Nicholson Dr., 36-Optyimus Investment Corp. to Paul M. and Barbara L. Keim, $315,000.

Old Crown Dr., 3471-Donna Widerman Nehrenz to Leah Elizabeth Duke, $215,000.

Oyster Bay Harbour, 852-Benjamin and Hilary Thompson to Brandon L. Schultz, $241,000.

Pine Haven Dr., 7682-Nicholas E. and Audra Laurie Ann Ellick to Christopher and Staci Sippl, $249,900.

Round Table Ct., 8094-Krysta N. Weatherstein Schultz to Anna Hessler, $180,000.

Shore Rd. W., 7712-Scott V. and Jane W. Rome to Cheryl M. and Dwayne L. Jones, $665,000.

Walters Way, 4-Brian J. and Diane S. McMahon to Earl D. and Karen L. Bowman, $560,000.

Willowby Run, 719-Benjamin and Karyn Jacobs to Michael Craig Lipford, $238,000.

231st St., 2315-John M. and John V. Kulp to Justin Martin, $298,000.

RIVA AREA

Milthorn Ct., 252-Charles L. and Marygay Cross to Brian E. and Stephanie R. Phillips, $630,000.

SEVERN AREA

Burns Crossing Rd., 26-Katherine A. Clark and Shirley Louise Wimer to Marcos E. Soriano Osorio and Rosa Caceras Siguenza, $305,000.

Carinoso Way, 8269-Jerome E. and Chris T. Houston to Emmanuel Tanyi Akem and Rosaline Atanga, $475,000.

Coldwater Reserve Crossing, 1533-Stephen J. and Rebekah Noelle Carrier to Jeffrey Allen Depfer Jr., $565,000.

Disney Estates Cir., 1868-Chad Adair and Jessica Irene Huls to Jacob and Kara C. Curtis, $449,900.

Foxhound Ct., 1938-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Thi Kim Lan and Cong Binh Nguyen, $271,452.

Halehaven Ct., 7804-Cheryl D. Saylor to Genevieve E., Bruce B., Caitlin E. and Donna C. Belt, $403,000.

Janet Dale Lane, 824-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nicholas and Nancy Dorr, $519,262.

Lasalle Pl., 1824-Angela C. and Reed M. Stevens to Nashawn D. and Ronya Taylor, $320,000.

Pine Springs Dr., 8534-Toll VII Partnership to Marcus A. Forbes, $535,928.

Sage Brook Ct., 1703-Jeff S. Harrington to William and Francinia G. Miller, $385,000.

Truitt Lane, 7818-Relo Direct Goverment Services Corp. to James M. Streit II, $494,000.

Willard Way, 1705-Bayland Inc. to Stephen M. and Jennifer R. Brown, $517,298.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Bellehahn Ct., 111-Maynard S. and Sheryl R. Richeson to Lyle T. and Gloriana Clarke Saylor, $1.1 million.

Berrywood Dr., 200-Debra L. Egber to David W. and Ginger Earhart, $698,850.

Charington Dr., 528-Lisbeth R. Olton to Jacob and Deanna Masters, $395,000.

Cypress Rd., 747-John J. and Nedda L. Penney to Aimon Chester Wilks III, $375,000.

Gardenia Rd., 803, No. 2-Brian R. Edwards to Charlie J. and Kimberly N. Meier, $440,000.

Hollywood Rd., 657-Alexander Vanadio to Shelly Manley, $419,000.

North Dr., 264-Roger Bloomfield to David T. and Michelle Bubnik Harrison, $435,000.

Retford Dr., 445-Vicki H.D’Andrea to Matthew A. and Valerie B. Thanner, $405,000.

Sabrina Lane, 113-John F. and Laura M. Rotter to Brooke E. Raino, $450,000.

Severnside Dr., 416-David K. and Catherine M. Weiss to Carla and Brian P. Sharman, $750,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Cedarhurst Rd., 1485-Thomas and Aimee F. Merkle to Matthew and Nicole Drennan, $341,000.

Jordan Dr., 1361-Margaret E. Martin to Yang Shan and Ming Min Lu, $264,900.

Spring Ave., 5222-John W. Howell to Atsushi Kato and Nicole Miko Takeuchi, $359,900.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Tacaro Lane, 6404-John Michael Boone and Sarah Elizabeth Aufderheide to Leah A. Andrews, $526,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Blandford Way, 10209-Bank of New York Mellon to Valerie Rohn, $481,000.

Brookmede Ct., 9422-John R. and Barbara S. Szefc to Robert and Christine McCloud, $475,000.

Cezanne Cir., 4252-Michael and Alycia Senisi to Jonghun Baek and Kyeongjin Kim, $535,000.

Conchita Dr., 3557-David R. and Roxana L. Holyoke to Chikamnele I. Etunnuh, $422,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4790, No. 5-Kelly M. Brinkley to Corridor Herlihy, $235,000.

Farside Rd., 11921-William H. and Barbara A. Metcalfe to Crystal S. Janani and Amos Matthew Whitney, $1.5 million.

Hayland Farm Way, 12178-James K. and Molly Fitzpatrick to Prafulla V. and Gail D. Makode, $1.3 million.

Kingston Ct., 3537-David S. and Anne C. Heydrick to Jason Kirk and Theresa M. Cummings, $540,000.

Leyden Way, 4710-Lixue Cao and Yanli Lin to Yalei You and Guang Xing, $373,000.

Little Brick House Ct., 10221-George A. and Mary M. Shoenberger to Alycia and Michael Senisi, $725,000.

Mount Hebron Dr., 2124-William Charles and Kenneth G. McCloskey to Jie Wang, $280,000.

Nashville Ct., 11061-Villages at Ture Valley Corp. to Ernest G. Hibbs, $690,112.

Paul Mill Rd., 3873-Granger G. Sutton III to Tomlinson Russell, Kristina A., Elizabeth Anne and Ralph Edward Heimlich, $725,000.

Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Roberta Brown, $372,540.

Saint Johns Lane, 3929-James Scott and Katell Anna Thielemann to Jan Skrok and Samantha Musgrave, $720,000.

Thornbrook Rd., 2841-David W. and Linda M. Reed to Justin C. and Ashley E. Simmons Callaway, $690,000.

Walker Dr., 3495-Christopher and Norma Lynn Richardson to Timothy W. Monteleone, $512,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Ballymore Lane, 6532-Sharon Szostak to Hakan and Elif Derince Tasci, $760,000.

Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 406-Xiufen Sui and Qiang Qian to Liming Dong, $340,000.

Janney Ct., 11715-John M. Ondov to Diane M. and Michael N. Desmarais, $710,000.

Red Maple Way, 13010-Renee M. Matthews to Andrew Mark and Blandyna Elzbieta Hlasko, $888,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Bendbough Ct., 6984-Kevin P. and Maria D. Maroney to Jason and Stacey Bisnette, $455,000.

Carriage House Lane, 9156, No. 30-Ok Cha Oh to Timothy L. David and Anna Korovina, $310,000.

Endless Ocean Way, 8808, No. 78-Judith C. Morrison to Wei Hwang and Ming Shou Lee, $510,000.

Fire Cloud Ct., 6504-Kenny H. and Cynthia S. Otwell to Jacqueline Winchester, $540,000.

Good Hunters Ride, 6141-Won H.W. Chong and Kyungjin Shin to Aaron Matthew and Aisha Rena Ramirez, $369,900.

Hayshed Lane, 8723, No. 33-Megan B. Hamilton to Sharat Chenutula and Srilakshmi Bandi, $164,000.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9525-Leonard A. and Maria G. Parker to Jingxin Han, $275,000.

Leafy Screen, 6314-William E. and Glendal L. Ray to Cory T. and Sara R. Mainwaring, $300,000.

Macomber Lane, 9459-Deborah W. and Roger N. Matherly to Janet Roque and Geovanny and Esly M. Mendez, $385,000.

Old Deep Ct., 9473-Robert and Margaret L. Kasmir to Daniel T. Whiting and Yolonda K. Montgomery, $397,500.

Pinecone Row, 9466-Miriam Rogers to Teddy K. and Nicole M. Atkins, $392,000.

Rising Moon, 6363-Ralph M. and Dianne K. Rikon to Kathryn A. Kimble and Adam T. Waickman, $414,900.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5365-Stephen F. Coyle and estate of Dell L. Coyle to Julia Pinkhasov, $335,000.

Wedding Ring Way, 7223-Hicham Haboussi and Hsiang Ling Yao to Sean and Lauren Mock, $409,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9653, No. A4-Amanda Lavin to Katherine Ann Zimmer, $110,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Brass Knob, 6420-Lawrence and Janet R. Paul to Weston Harper Roberts, $530,000.

Cedar Lane, 5478, No. B4-Ally Bank to Maryam and Mahin Ghahhari, $137,500.

Columbia Rd., 4954, No. 2-Scott D. and Melisa B. Rogers to Richard Hoffman, $165,000.

Dottys Way, 10230-Andrew H. and Joanne E. Deranger to Sean J. and Kimberly M. Fern, $725,000.

Glass Tumbler Path, 10656-Jeffrey S. and Alexis M. Bloom to Daniel C. Gill and Sung A. Kim, $750,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10630-Eric A. and Colleen C. Estes to Myong Soon and Hae Yeong Song, $425,000.

Harmel Dr., 10844-Theresa M. Olson and John W. Sorflaten to Paul Christopher and Kathleen Danai Coleman, $552,000.

Hickory Crest Lane, 10643, No. 25-John Willis and estate of Random Lea Yeager to Frank L. and Darleen A. Lipshultz, $422,500.

Iron Frame Way, 5941-John D. and Eileen E. Thomas to Elsie Liz Cardona Perez and Luis Emilio Correa Polanco, $395,000.

Newberry Dr., 7104-Morris E. and Alison Edelman Zimbalist to Feyisola A. and Omolara A. Awofeso, $585,000.

Rutland Round Rd., 10229, No. 35-Yaacov and Yelena Yehsa to Valentina Letichevsky, $139,795.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5362, No. 5-Ronald B. Eddy to Naomi Johnson, $160,000.

Suffield Ct., 5607-Lance L. Smith to William John Callice, $355,000.

Tolling Clock Way, 10563-Catherine P. Kilen and Nancy B. Patterson to Matthew J. Moore and Roslyn Lindner, $312,000.

Whitewasher Way, 10358-Dena Engineering Corp. to Gregory P. and Brandi Marie Burke Hicks, $466,500.

Wooded Way, 5464-Arnold H. and Saypung Lee to Simge Jae and Ediz Osman Younter, $620,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Alchemy Way, 7957-Nita Karal Kalliat and Prashanth Peter Samuel to Geovese McKnight, $420,000.

Coxwold Dr., 6449-Gregory M. and Amy M. English to Sergio A. Morazan, Valeria C. Alfaro and Valeria Alfaro Caliz, $507,500.

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7296-Richmond American Homes to Jan Peters Richardson, $455,000.

Graftons View Ct., 6209-Kenneth R. and Mary L. Hopkins to Jay T. and Sarah C. Sandusky, $610,000.

Latrobe Falls, 6627, No. 89-James and Emily Morrison to David Ilkuk and Grace E. Eom, $279,440.

Manchester Way, 6210-Jennifer Nicole Jarrell and Eric Donald Brady to Jesse A. and Valerie M. Mandelkorn, $370,000.

Old Highgate Dr., 6438-Daniel and Kristina M. Romero to George Sewell and Barbara Sipes, $330,000.

Pettigrew St., 7956-Manohar Chinthakunta to Robert Nam and Jeannie J. Kim, $360,000.

Sandy Rdg., 5905-Jeffrey R. and Charisse B. Ash to John Zachary and Stacie Michelle Howes, $640,000.

Wesley Lane, 6523-Joseph and Stephanie Bruno to Michael H. Biggins, $389,000.

Wimbledon Ct., 6326-Joseph and Walter Mansolillo to Charles F. Sapienza and Allie M. Blair, $304,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Birchmere Terr., 8312-NRZ REO VIII Corp. to Hamid Shirazi, $490,000.

Brightwind Ct., 7906-Federal National Mortgage Association to Simon Jinhee and Christine Heekyoung Chang, $295,000.

Cedar Post, 8711-Jorge A. Rodriguez and Ailsa M. Delgado to Dylan C. and Emily S. Drudul, $592,000.

College Ave., 3746, No. D-4-David A. and Anastasia Schenkel to Robert Paul and Christina Leigh Koch, $400,000.

Doncaster Dr., 4570-Thomas H. and Ines Valenta Schindler to Michael L. Collins, $625,000.

Glen Willow Way, 5980-NVR Inc. to Stephanie and Brittany Ambrose, $569,459.

Haycarriage Ct., 8704-Michael R. and B. McQuid to Soon J. and Duk J. Jung, $588,500.

Ilkley Moor Lane, 4766-Catherine I. and Richard A. Rhoads to Soon and Junghwa Kwon, $581,500.

Logans Way, 5924-Scott M. Johnson to Yimin Zhou and Pamela Yao, $440,000.

Millers Way Dr., 2733-Larry G. and Natalie S. Randov to Matthew P. and Helene J. Phelps, $725,000.

Normandy Dr., 2915-Stephen and Amy Raymond to Lauren Elizabeth Eskew Jones, $489,000.

River Ridge Trail, 2543-NVR Inc. to Shekhar S. and Deepti Kanade, $698,745.

Roundhill Rd., 4826-Kyle S. and Jennene L. Blakely to John and Kristen Sullivan, $525,000.

Stone Hill Dr., 5050-Mary E. Maxey to Bryce A. McNeil, Jasmine T. McNeil, Mary H. Touton and Robert S. Naimark, $485,000.

Sylvan Hill Ct., 2930-Eric J. and Joanne Y. Fairchild to Citlali Miranda Aldaco and Isabel Moreno Lopez, $450,000.

Vineyard Overlook, 4511-P. Williams Kelsey to Sarah C. and Steven C. Doerrer, $595,000.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2467-NVR Inc. to Narendra Sukayogula and Shalini Chittamuri, $751,990.

Woodshire Garth, 4839-Donald and Paula A. Knott to Jeffrey William and Ruth Thomas, $610,000.

FULTON AREA

Market St., 11275-Tracy and David Duvall to Marvin Haseok Suo, $665,000.

Pindell School Rd., 7030-Diane Carol Rogers and estate of Paul L. Spadin to Milton Fiorilo, $400,000.

GLENELG AREA

Day Farm Rd., 14226-Frederick W. and Linda S. Eichhorn to Christopher D. and Stephanie L. Bowen, $602,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Brantly Rd., 3333-Alan G. and Jane S. Clarke to Bryan T. and Elizabeth N. Orwig, $525,000.

Secretariat Way, 3326-Douglas Martin and Kristen Binsdeil to Candice Flynn and David Crum, $800,000.

HANOVER AREA

Crowley St., 7545, No. A-US Home Corp. to Jason Jaewon Choi, $417,740.

Fairbourne Ct., 6229-Marc Edward and Abbe Courlang Smith to Emma C. Keenan, $390,000.

Shady Lane, 6115-Kimberly D. Deboy and estate of Richard E. Johnston to Rubie Sue and Neil L. Jackson, $410,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

All Daughters Lane, 12403-MB Browns Bridge Court Corp. to Michael A. Janke, $1.07 million.

Mink Hollow Rd., 7156-Elm Three Corp. to Katherine B. and Jamie J. Burke, $600,000.

JESSUP AREA

Celita Ct., 8706-Kevin and Rachael McDermott to Luis S. and Karla V. Aviles, $336,200.

Pleasant Chase Rd., 8332-Omar Kalim and Amina Omar Khan to Muhammad T. Ayub Shagufta and Shabbir Choudhry, $455,000.

Winterbrook Lane, 10148-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Imtiaz Ali Alvi, $371,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Gracious End Ct., 9060, No. 202-Erin R. McCloskey to Maryam Ganjavi, $215,000.

Keepsake Way, 9474-Ashley Brilliant and Daniel R. Penrith to Salvatore D. Gailloreto and Shadya Simone R. Tuason, $422,000.

Pirates Cove, 9232-Shuang Chi to Lorna C. Josiah, $275,000.

Sea Shadow, 9573-Letian Nguyen and Hung Ngo to Achille Max Kabore, $320,000.

Shaker Dr., 10092-Anirban and Indrabi Choudhury to Christopher L. and Alison T.O’Hare, $482,500.

Weather Worn Way, 7571, No. B-Jennifer G. Babish to Jennifer Coveney Smith, $180,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Country View Way, 17502-Timothy K. and Carol Barnes Cahall to Peter and Christie Wood, $630,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 9059-Colette Diane Lepage to Kaitlyn R. and Daniel D. Stewart, $265,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Castlebury Ct., 8815-Shafiq and Rehana Qayyumi to Paulo David Acosta and Juliana Savoy, $263,000.

Fragrant Lilies Way, 9924-Adiatu Taray to Babatunde O. Akinsanya, $485,000.

Harvest Way, 9354-Jose and Yesy Nieto to Ebony Wiggs Landon, $280,000.

Iron Stone Ct., 9310-Yuhui Zhang and Xiaoyun Ling to Tiffany A. Irving, $429,000.

Kindler Rd., 7681-Kathleen O. Dugan to Hi J. Lim, $500,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9752-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Anne Cole and David Scott Heydrick, $485,263.

Mason Lane, 9607-Realty 1 Maryland Corp. to Nancy Nyakundi, $470,000.

Northern Lakes Lane, 9737-Rhonda and Gregory D. Stokes to Imani N. Jabali and Ronald Vaughan Jr., $450,000.

Scotts Landing Rd., 11104-Yung Kyung and Hea Sook Kim to Liming Cai and Chuiyuen Yung, $600,000.

Susini Dr., 8750-Joanne T. Yuvane Bambrick to Shane and Elena DeSantis, $495,000.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9967-Beazer Homes Corp. to Victoria Pearson, $570,718.

Wincopia Farms Way, 10100-Beazer Homes Corp. to Bryan and Reality Hacker, $731,919.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Terrapin Creek Rd., 2010-Catonsville Homes Corp. to Nouman Asif, $800,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Bellis Dr., 15839-David A. Eber to Julie and Jason A. Stipes, $845,000.

Martlock Dr., 15005-Cheryl P. Martlock to Amanda B. and Christopher K. Loughney, $510,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11125, No. H-Barbara A. Boglitsch to Kyung Ran Shin, $295,000.

Hounslow Dr., 10563-Xue Min Gao and Ji Wu Jia to Yu Chen and Yan Zhuang, $705,000.

Turnberry Way, 2150, No. 29-Min Zhang and Weili Ye to Jae Hoon Chung and Su Ra Kim, $427,000.