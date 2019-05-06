Chesapeake Ave., 710-James D. Iwigg to Christa Pantelides and Stephen L. Clagett Jr., $889,000.
Ervin Ct., 3105-John A. and Christine Fiscina Beed to Robert G. Meserve and Adriana Younskevicius, $649,000.
Highland Ave., 8-David C. Luptak to Bruce Andrew and Kaitlyn Marie Eggers, $409,000.
Horn Point Ct., 12-Raquel Rohr and Edwin T. Gillespie to Sherry L. Buschmann, $840,000.
Narragansett Ave., 3545-Kevin and Evie Sommers to Mitchell A. and Jane Ellen Fox Johnson, $1.09 million.
Quay Village Ct., 2014, No. 101-William C. Nalley and estate of Judith E. Fallon to Donna M. Biscieglia, $360,000.
Timber Creek Dr., 1004-Brandon G. and Genevieve C. White to Thomas and Rowan King, $395,000.
Windwhisper Lane, 63-Maria T. Candamill to Lauri J. Matijas, $450,000.
Admiral Dr., 615, No. 305-Whitney West and Clinton J. Tull to Rebecca A. Reeves, $256,100.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 205-Jeremy N. Baker and estate of Richard A. Baker to Alexandra E. Ely, $285,000.
Covington Way, 1003-Mark Five Development Inc. to Griffith R.D. and Louise Patricia Batstone, $850,000.
East St., 31-Carrie E. Meck to Caroline Oakes and Reid S. McCarthy, $600,000.
Genessee St., 678-Sandra P. Killian to Sara Sanchez Maldonado, $330,000.
Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2020, No. 103-Roger Sayres to Richard Norman Boehm Jr., $210,000.
Heritage Ct., 40-Navy Federal Credit Union to Caitlin McLaughlin, $125,000.
Latchmere Ct., 801, No. 104-Eric J. Liedholm to Matthew Ryan Polizzi, $335,000.
Miller Rd., 702-Leo P. Pickens and Valerie A. Pawlewicz to Michael Robinson Chavez, $436,000.
Ritchie Ct., 1405-Elizabeth Raley Norris to Timothy T. and Pamela C. Michienzi, $740,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1972, No. 301-Jessica A. and Jeffrey S. Layne to Yuri H. Kim, $250,000.
Spa View Ave., 141-Edwin C. and Rebecca R. Quattlebaum to Steven M. Roth and Caroline E. Blakely, $1.33 million.
Tidewater Grove Ct., 945-Rosalind L. Yee to Mark D. and Jennifer S. Sussman, $405,000.
Magothy Ave., 1015-Richard L. and Rene H. May to Johns M. and Amy A. Bahen, $1.17 million.
Nova Cir., 1079-John M. and Amy A. Bahen to Diane Martin and Patrick Raymond, $685,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 1036-Earl E. Wise III and estate of Judith S. Michael to Samuel J. and Donna L. Brown, $500,000.
Twin Harbor Dr., 856-Clent R. and Jill T. Lowe to Danielle Nicole Peterson and Michael T. Jones, $545,000.
Windsor Rd., 827-Jennifer L. and James D. Gerard to Matthew R. and Sarah Wilson, $454,900.
Panorama Way, 304-Alisa Lee DePriest and estate of Renee R. Buchanan to Michael Rountree, $255,000.
Green Holly Dr., 1164-Joseph Parker to Cameron W. and Lindsay L. Butcher, $385,000.
Log Inn Rd., 1468-Martin O. Link to Christopher K. Kefer and Lauren E. Longacre, $329,900.
Orchard Beach Rd., 1634-John D. and Nancy Willard to Phyllis S. Dixon, $521,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1187-Jean M. and Thomas S. Orzech to Jonathan and Cailin Mo Neff, $345,500.
Stonehurst Ct., 878-Dan E. Caton to Annette K. Cabbell, $375,000.
Tanook Ct., 1350-Justyn D. Kopack to Michael R. and Lindsey Thornton, $285,999.
Windgate Dr., 770-Brian J. and Maryann E. Steffes to Jennifer P. and Nicholas B. McColley, $425,000.
Delaware Ave., 1214-Charles Colella to Adrianna M. Johnson and Nicholas A. Willner, $265,000.
Angus Ct., 1612-Jason G. and Megan E. Treleaven to Barbara R. and Kraig W. Scarangella, $312,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 2526-Coleen M. Donovan to Paul A. and Tammy A. Sabota, $498,000.
Crofton Pkwy., 1535-Andrea P. Phillip and Benjamin Harris III to Lindsay Teresa and Joshua Doran Ciocco, $450,000.
Leisure Way, 1737-Jason D. Smith to Allene J. Bryant, $192,500.
Murdoch Ct., 1016-William Roop to Nancy C. Demme, $235,000.
Orleans Ct., 1428-Dorian Edwards and Regina A. Johnson to Patricia J. Allen, $259,900.
Sandwich Ct., 2418-Matthew A. and Brandi M. Lehmann to Natasha N. Jackson, $363,000.
Tarleton Way, 1717-Estate of Homer P. Nagle to James Howard and Susan Carriera Kuykendall, $452,500.
Windy Oak Ct., 2559-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Norman W. and Darya Smith, $294,000.
Chinaberry Lane, 1133-Kevin E. and Rachel S. Niemeyer to Elias and Raquel Damona Barnard, $368,000.
Hoppa Rd., 1448-Michael W. Hanlon to Nghi N. and Andrew J. Doyle, $600,000.
Whitneys Landing Dr., 756-Kevin P. and Barbara A. Newman to Desmond J. and Amanda N. Hannon, $484,900.
Matfield Ct., 216-Jason I. and Kelly A. Krout to Matthew T. and Crystal N. Diluca, $394,000.
Howard Grove Rd., 2508-Joseph F. Vallario III and Julie A. Huntington to John Chisholm, $1.53 million.
Rutland Rd., 2589-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Jacinto J. Vargas and Estefany C. Flores, $500,000.
Drum Point Rd., 6077-Charles A. Gilless to Natasha A. Lee and Heather J. Putnam, $292,000.
Bob White Ct., 6408-Cameron R. and Maggie R. Rogers to Todd A. Gustafson and Laura Bardill, $535,000.
Dental Ct., 3434-Katherine and Peter M. Schoff to Priscilla Bosco, $417,000.
Lane Dr., 1564-8919 Corp. and Real Estate General LTD to Jeremy James and Stephanie Ann Easter, $490,000.
Millhaven Dr., 2108-Rachel M. Hyson to Jared Scott Littmann and Marlene Niefeld, $350,000.
Poplar Ave., 207-Marjorie L. and John R. Willett to Patricia Labanderia, $253,900.
Salisbury Rd., 331-Cameron Deremer and Jessica Salwen to Sharon Santos, $255,000.
Shoreham Beach Rd., 3924-Rachel D. Schwallenberg to Heather Wheatley, $289,000.
Tilden Way, 163-Joan F. DiCarlo and Natalie Ditmars to Teressa A. Brooks, $342,500.
Basil Hall Ct., 2016-B. A. Williams Corp. to Clint A. and Miryam Catherine Gerdine, $726,300.
Carbondale Way, 1148, No. 37-MTGLQ Investors LP to Jigesh B. Patel and Christina P. Wagoner, $389,900.
Heatherbloom Trail, 210-Stephen J. Nimczuk to Jason J. and Debrah L. Chiodi, $618,000.
Sappington Dr., 1548-Joseph and Sian Bigora to Devin and Nicole Schar, $610,000.
Skywater Rd., 762-J. W. and Helene Norcross Rayder to Charles Edward and Kathleen Vreeland Buffon, $1.7 million.
Castle Rd., 809-Jennifer N. Gross and Matthew C. Ashcom to Joseph Daniel Knopp, $214,900.
Cross Creek Dr., 7960-Curtis Peter and Kristine Zimmerman to Kristin Lee Dillon, $360,000.
Fleagle Rd., 388-Charles E. Millenburg Jr. to Janine Gernert, $270,000.
Foxtrap Dr., 126-Vasilios and Dawn Karagiorgis to Aaron R. and Molly Arneson, $350,000.
Heather Stone Loop, 766, No. 37-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Angel J. Velasquez Gonzalez, $175,000.
Lexington Ct., 7715-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Brodell McNeil, $330,000.
Mainview Ct., 484-Gordon and Jennifer Leigh Palmer to Larry E. Orwig, $169,900.
Norfolk Rd., 1828-Jose H. Ortiz Castaneda to Juanita Jones, $299,000.
Pipers Path, 7956-Hugh J. Corbin to Cheryl Newman, $320,000.
Scotts Manor Dr., 303-Jan Sterling and estate of Robert B. Drake to Moncerrat Orue and Michael Roche, $275,000.
Whitman Dr., 1205-Andrew Young to Patryc Mills, $275,000.
Second Ave. SW, 200-Sharon Burkhardt to Meghan N. and Robert L. Arellano, $385,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7757-James H. and Frances J. Davis to Jose R. Pineda Chavez, $175,000.
Calais Way, 7519-George D. and Jennifer L. Watts to Carol A. Janos, $379,999.
Clear Drop Ct., 6528, No. 202-Lisa M. Sykes to Nelson and Hacel Sadien, $186,000.
Fox River Hills Way, 587-Casford and Tamara Johnson to Marchand J. Whittington, $329,900.
Holstein Ave., 7361-James C. Stockstill to Mary E. Young, $249,900.
Judy Rd., 7227-Jane L. Cronin to Devin G. Lascola, $265,000.
Marley Neck Rd., 209-Charlene and Dale E. Thompson to Rebecca L. Cloud and Brandon M. Burke, $242,000.
Meath Ct., 7703-Lisa T. Williams to Sammy Zacharia, $300,000.
Orchard Harvest Rd., 8404-NVR Inc. to Ryan C. Jenkins and Chelsea G. Durbin, $397,023.
Overhill Rd., 7801-Single Source Homes Inc. to Yan Fang He, $255,000.
Rapid Water Way, 6609, No. 202-Stephen N. Kepner to Natalia Esteve and Michael Kirwan, $175,000.
Sanderling Ct., 112-Daryl Lynn and Tammy L. Clifton to Orhan and Izel Baykal, $460,000.
Stane Rd., 1008-Michael Anthony Housley to Zamir Hussain, $249,900.
Timbercross Lane, 7604-Brent N. Hunt to Andrew L. and Shanise A. Hall, $350,000.
Water Fountain Ct., 209, No. 201-Angela Farrow to Andrea L. King, $164,900.
Whitlow Lane, 7119-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Hal Samuel McComas IV, $367,440.
Yamhill Way, 7121-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Valerie Dawn and David Francis Hansel, $429,290.
Bakers Creek Lane, 7827-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to H. David Allan Hannon and Lin Liu, $416,572.
Glendale Ave., 2919-NVR Inc. to Cecilia Hernandez Aldarondo, $353,244.
Katla Ct., 1510-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Charles Black and Michelle Sturm, $516,257.
Meadowood Dr., 8243-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thomas and Jennifer Mahoney, $492,890.
Rolling Forest Dr., 2503-Jeremy James and Elvira Clark to James Kwang Yoon and Yoo Hee Han, $460,000.
Harmans Rd., 7514-Cindy Lou Irizarry to Carlos R. Lemus Flores and Jessica O. Ceron Guzman, $275,000.
Francis Lane, 2517-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Gerald J. Jernagin Jr., $384,000.
Cherry Hill Lane, 222-David A. and Catherine A. Layton to Alexandra Cathryn Burn and Nicholas Alexander Bernhotlz, $399,900.
Kokomo Ct., 411-Shaun Steven and Janice Marie Westenberg to Oscar A. Lopez Fuentes and Iris M. Lopez, $338,000.
Mallard Shore Dr., 8105-Anne C. Bates to Chiedozie A. Anoka, $338,500.
Piney Woods Pl., 3511-Elias Saboura Polkovotsy and Samar Khleif to Tracey Renee Webb, $225,000.
Sudlersville S., 3381-2020 Investment Group Inc. to Carmen N. Aguilar Padilla, $342,000.
Tribeca Trail, 3522-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Urszula Iwona Smith, $416,990.
Charles Rd., 107-James W. and Kathy L. Benton to Mark and Vanessa Hawkins, $260,000.
Fountain Dr., 520-Patricia L. Cain to Donald L. Pace Sr., $285,000.
Shipley Rd., 417-Stephen and Candice Solano to Allison and Jacob Norfolk, $390,000.
Rapidan Ct., 5409-Michael and Tammy Blades to Peter Emil Patrick Colyn, $775,000.
Cog Ct., 699-Randy Brett and Lloyd M. Deltuva to Taylor Marie and Connor Quinn McFadden, $265,000.
Kenora Woods Ct., 614-Carrie L. Armstrong to Marla Norton, $415,000.
Oakdale Cir., 811-Jean E. Trimper to Shaun R. and Tina Marie Bory, $325,000.
Scarlet Glen Ct., 8387-David M. and Mary E. Manley to Kathleen M. Creighton, $735,000.
Veterans Hwy., 8535, No. 307-Diana L. Arnold to Mark J. Potter and Michael J. Verill, $275,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2497, No. 202-Susan D. Caswell to Elwyn Canning, $250,000.
Barred Owl Way, 2604-Ariel D. Michael to Miyasuren Sanjaasuren, $359,000.
Catbriar Way, 1476-NVR Inc. to Daren A. Nelson and Teresa S. Dzambasow, $693,100.
Dragon Fly Way, 2729-Classic Group Corp. to Mary A. and Terence A. Sweeney, $725,937.
Found Artifact Dr., 7633-Fred R. and Paula A. Budoff to Keith A. and Okcha Noha, $480,000.
Lotuswood Ct., 2611-Paco S. and Luisa C. Samalot Freire to Chris Nicole Townley, $360,000.
Nanticoke Run Way, 901-Gregory J. and Johanna M. Gagnon to Kelley V. Piper, $365,000.
Piscataway Run Dr., 2831-Dana P. Kissell to Leslie G. Courchaine, $359,000.
Seneca Dr., 768-Ranjit S. and Amandeep K. Hundal to Cecilia S. Amuzu, $610,000.
Summers Ridge Dr., 2755-Kristine M. Nichols to Bridget Bair, $360,000.
Vireo Ct., 2555-Louis J. and Deborah A. Perona to David I. and Brooke N. Hisle, $368,500.
Biltmore Ave., 1031-Karen M. Grimsley to Lane J. Handler and Ryan G. Stewart, $350,000.
Arundel Rd., 219-Hard Work Properties Corp. to Patricia A. Williams, $280,000.
Bennington Way, 4015-Jason Patrick Hogan to Gregory and Candice N. Pollock, $505,000.
Carolina Ave. S., 442-Clarence Melvin and Cynthia D. Ferguson to Michael J. Duffy, $295,000.
Cloverhill Rd., 209-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ethan T. King, $206,000.
Daydream Cres., 8339-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Edward Allen Steele, $312,015.
Dutch Ship Rd., 385-Alan J. Hoyas Jr. to Jeremy M. and Kelly E. Tepper, $455,000.
Elizabeth Rd., 7928-Wesley I. and Jane M. Lewis to Amy N. Alston, $349,900.
Forest Glen Dr., 8138-Michael P. and Marcy J. Hamilton to Kristina F. Schafer and Holly N. Green, $585,000.
Hampton Chase Ct., 1801-American International Relocation Solutions to Christopher G. and Britany H. Hubbard, $484,800.
Houlton Harbour, 8637-Joseph Wassil to Edgar W. Filippell and Lisa A. Mister, $215,000.
Lyman Ave., 7713-Danna Tauber to Allinda Price and Timothy Jones Jr., $710,000.
Mansion House Crossing, 8021-Albert Retowsky III to Muntasirul Islam and Maria T. Lambros, $299,900.
Nicholson Dr., 36-Optyimus Investment Corp. to Paul M. and Barbara L. Keim, $315,000.
Old Crown Dr., 3471-Donna Widerman Nehrenz to Leah Elizabeth Duke, $215,000.
Oyster Bay Harbour, 852-Benjamin and Hilary Thompson to Brandon L. Schultz, $241,000.
Pine Haven Dr., 7682-Nicholas E. and Audra Laurie Ann Ellick to Christopher and Staci Sippl, $249,900.
Round Table Ct., 8094-Krysta N. Weatherstein Schultz to Anna Hessler, $180,000.
Shore Rd. W., 7712-Scott V. and Jane W. Rome to Cheryl M. and Dwayne L. Jones, $665,000.
Walters Way, 4-Brian J. and Diane S. McMahon to Earl D. and Karen L. Bowman, $560,000.
Willowby Run, 719-Benjamin and Karyn Jacobs to Michael Craig Lipford, $238,000.
231st St., 2315-John M. and John V. Kulp to Justin Martin, $298,000.
Milthorn Ct., 252-Charles L. and Marygay Cross to Brian E. and Stephanie R. Phillips, $630,000.
Burns Crossing Rd., 26-Katherine A. Clark and Shirley Louise Wimer to Marcos E. Soriano Osorio and Rosa Caceras Siguenza, $305,000.
Carinoso Way, 8269-Jerome E. and Chris T. Houston to Emmanuel Tanyi Akem and Rosaline Atanga, $475,000.
Coldwater Reserve Crossing, 1533-Stephen J. and Rebekah Noelle Carrier to Jeffrey Allen Depfer Jr., $565,000.
Disney Estates Cir., 1868-Chad Adair and Jessica Irene Huls to Jacob and Kara C. Curtis, $449,900.
Foxhound Ct., 1938-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Thi Kim Lan and Cong Binh Nguyen, $271,452.
Halehaven Ct., 7804-Cheryl D. Saylor to Genevieve E., Bruce B., Caitlin E. and Donna C. Belt, $403,000.
Janet Dale Lane, 824-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nicholas and Nancy Dorr, $519,262.
Lasalle Pl., 1824-Angela C. and Reed M. Stevens to Nashawn D. and Ronya Taylor, $320,000.
Pine Springs Dr., 8534-Toll VII Partnership to Marcus A. Forbes, $535,928.
Sage Brook Ct., 1703-Jeff S. Harrington to William and Francinia G. Miller, $385,000.
Truitt Lane, 7818-Relo Direct Goverment Services Corp. to James M. Streit II, $494,000.
Willard Way, 1705-Bayland Inc. to Stephen M. and Jennifer R. Brown, $517,298.
Bellehahn Ct., 111-Maynard S. and Sheryl R. Richeson to Lyle T. and Gloriana Clarke Saylor, $1.1 million.
Berrywood Dr., 200-Debra L. Egber to David W. and Ginger Earhart, $698,850.
Charington Dr., 528-Lisbeth R. Olton to Jacob and Deanna Masters, $395,000.
Cypress Rd., 747-John J. and Nedda L. Penney to Aimon Chester Wilks III, $375,000.
Gardenia Rd., 803, No. 2-Brian R. Edwards to Charlie J. and Kimberly N. Meier, $440,000.
Hollywood Rd., 657-Alexander Vanadio to Shelly Manley, $419,000.
North Dr., 264-Roger Bloomfield to David T. and Michelle Bubnik Harrison, $435,000.
Retford Dr., 445-Vicki H.D’Andrea to Matthew A. and Valerie B. Thanner, $405,000.
Sabrina Lane, 113-John F. and Laura M. Rotter to Brooke E. Raino, $450,000.
Severnside Dr., 416-David K. and Catherine M. Weiss to Carla and Brian P. Sharman, $750,000.
Cedarhurst Rd., 1485-Thomas and Aimee F. Merkle to Matthew and Nicole Drennan, $341,000.
Jordan Dr., 1361-Margaret E. Martin to Yang Shan and Ming Min Lu, $264,900.
Spring Ave., 5222-John W. Howell to Atsushi Kato and Nicole Miko Takeuchi, $359,900.
Tacaro Lane, 6404-John Michael Boone and Sarah Elizabeth Aufderheide to Leah A. Andrews, $526,000.
Blandford Way, 10209-Bank of New York Mellon to Valerie Rohn, $481,000.
Brookmede Ct., 9422-John R. and Barbara S. Szefc to Robert and Christine McCloud, $475,000.
Cezanne Cir., 4252-Michael and Alycia Senisi to Jonghun Baek and Kyeongjin Kim, $535,000.
Conchita Dr., 3557-David R. and Roxana L. Holyoke to Chikamnele I. Etunnuh, $422,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4790, No. 5-Kelly M. Brinkley to Corridor Herlihy, $235,000.
Farside Rd., 11921-William H. and Barbara A. Metcalfe to Crystal S. Janani and Amos Matthew Whitney, $1.5 million.
Hayland Farm Way, 12178-James K. and Molly Fitzpatrick to Prafulla V. and Gail D. Makode, $1.3 million.
Kingston Ct., 3537-David S. and Anne C. Heydrick to Jason Kirk and Theresa M. Cummings, $540,000.
Leyden Way, 4710-Lixue Cao and Yanli Lin to Yalei You and Guang Xing, $373,000.
Little Brick House Ct., 10221-George A. and Mary M. Shoenberger to Alycia and Michael Senisi, $725,000.
Mount Hebron Dr., 2124-William Charles and Kenneth G. McCloskey to Jie Wang, $280,000.
Nashville Ct., 11061-Villages at Ture Valley Corp. to Ernest G. Hibbs, $690,112.
Paul Mill Rd., 3873-Granger G. Sutton III to Tomlinson Russell, Kristina A., Elizabeth Anne and Ralph Edward Heimlich, $725,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Roberta Brown, $372,540.
Saint Johns Lane, 3929-James Scott and Katell Anna Thielemann to Jan Skrok and Samantha Musgrave, $720,000.
Thornbrook Rd., 2841-David W. and Linda M. Reed to Justin C. and Ashley E. Simmons Callaway, $690,000.
Walker Dr., 3495-Christopher and Norma Lynn Richardson to Timothy W. Monteleone, $512,000.
Ballymore Lane, 6532-Sharon Szostak to Hakan and Elif Derince Tasci, $760,000.
Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 406-Xiufen Sui and Qiang Qian to Liming Dong, $340,000.
Janney Ct., 11715-John M. Ondov to Diane M. and Michael N. Desmarais, $710,000.
Red Maple Way, 13010-Renee M. Matthews to Andrew Mark and Blandyna Elzbieta Hlasko, $888,000.
Bendbough Ct., 6984-Kevin P. and Maria D. Maroney to Jason and Stacey Bisnette, $455,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9156, No. 30-Ok Cha Oh to Timothy L. David and Anna Korovina, $310,000.
Endless Ocean Way, 8808, No. 78-Judith C. Morrison to Wei Hwang and Ming Shou Lee, $510,000.
Fire Cloud Ct., 6504-Kenny H. and Cynthia S. Otwell to Jacqueline Winchester, $540,000.
Good Hunters Ride, 6141-Won H.W. Chong and Kyungjin Shin to Aaron Matthew and Aisha Rena Ramirez, $369,900.
Hayshed Lane, 8723, No. 33-Megan B. Hamilton to Sharat Chenutula and Srilakshmi Bandi, $164,000.
Kilimanjaro Rd., 9525-Leonard A. and Maria G. Parker to Jingxin Han, $275,000.
Leafy Screen, 6314-William E. and Glendal L. Ray to Cory T. and Sara R. Mainwaring, $300,000.
Macomber Lane, 9459-Deborah W. and Roger N. Matherly to Janet Roque and Geovanny and Esly M. Mendez, $385,000.
Old Deep Ct., 9473-Robert and Margaret L. Kasmir to Daniel T. Whiting and Yolonda K. Montgomery, $397,500.
Pinecone Row, 9466-Miriam Rogers to Teddy K. and Nicole M. Atkins, $392,000.
Rising Moon, 6363-Ralph M. and Dianne K. Rikon to Kathryn A. Kimble and Adam T. Waickman, $414,900.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5365-Stephen F. Coyle and estate of Dell L. Coyle to Julia Pinkhasov, $335,000.
Wedding Ring Way, 7223-Hicham Haboussi and Hsiang Ling Yao to Sean and Lauren Mock, $409,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9653, No. A4-Amanda Lavin to Katherine Ann Zimmer, $110,000.
Brass Knob, 6420-Lawrence and Janet R. Paul to Weston Harper Roberts, $530,000.
Cedar Lane, 5478, No. B4-Ally Bank to Maryam and Mahin Ghahhari, $137,500.
Columbia Rd., 4954, No. 2-Scott D. and Melisa B. Rogers to Richard Hoffman, $165,000.
Dottys Way, 10230-Andrew H. and Joanne E. Deranger to Sean J. and Kimberly M. Fern, $725,000.
Glass Tumbler Path, 10656-Jeffrey S. and Alexis M. Bloom to Daniel C. Gill and Sung A. Kim, $750,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10630-Eric A. and Colleen C. Estes to Myong Soon and Hae Yeong Song, $425,000.
Harmel Dr., 10844-Theresa M. Olson and John W. Sorflaten to Paul Christopher and Kathleen Danai Coleman, $552,000.
Hickory Crest Lane, 10643, No. 25-John Willis and estate of Random Lea Yeager to Frank L. and Darleen A. Lipshultz, $422,500.
Iron Frame Way, 5941-John D. and Eileen E. Thomas to Elsie Liz Cardona Perez and Luis Emilio Correa Polanco, $395,000.
Newberry Dr., 7104-Morris E. and Alison Edelman Zimbalist to Feyisola A. and Omolara A. Awofeso, $585,000.
Rutland Round Rd., 10229, No. 35-Yaacov and Yelena Yehsa to Valentina Letichevsky, $139,795.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5362, No. 5-Ronald B. Eddy to Naomi Johnson, $160,000.
Suffield Ct., 5607-Lance L. Smith to William John Callice, $355,000.
Tolling Clock Way, 10563-Catherine P. Kilen and Nancy B. Patterson to Matthew J. Moore and Roslyn Lindner, $312,000.
Whitewasher Way, 10358-Dena Engineering Corp. to Gregory P. and Brandi Marie Burke Hicks, $466,500.
Wooded Way, 5464-Arnold H. and Saypung Lee to Simge Jae and Ediz Osman Younter, $620,000.
Alchemy Way, 7957-Nita Karal Kalliat and Prashanth Peter Samuel to Geovese McKnight, $420,000.
Coxwold Dr., 6449-Gregory M. and Amy M. English to Sergio A. Morazan, Valeria C. Alfaro and Valeria Alfaro Caliz, $507,500.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7296-Richmond American Homes to Jan Peters Richardson, $455,000.
Graftons View Ct., 6209-Kenneth R. and Mary L. Hopkins to Jay T. and Sarah C. Sandusky, $610,000.
Latrobe Falls, 6627, No. 89-James and Emily Morrison to David Ilkuk and Grace E. Eom, $279,440.
Manchester Way, 6210-Jennifer Nicole Jarrell and Eric Donald Brady to Jesse A. and Valerie M. Mandelkorn, $370,000.
Old Highgate Dr., 6438-Daniel and Kristina M. Romero to George Sewell and Barbara Sipes, $330,000.
Pettigrew St., 7956-Manohar Chinthakunta to Robert Nam and Jeannie J. Kim, $360,000.
Sandy Rdg., 5905-Jeffrey R. and Charisse B. Ash to John Zachary and Stacie Michelle Howes, $640,000.
Wesley Lane, 6523-Joseph and Stephanie Bruno to Michael H. Biggins, $389,000.
Wimbledon Ct., 6326-Joseph and Walter Mansolillo to Charles F. Sapienza and Allie M. Blair, $304,000.
Birchmere Terr., 8312-NRZ REO VIII Corp. to Hamid Shirazi, $490,000.
Brightwind Ct., 7906-Federal National Mortgage Association to Simon Jinhee and Christine Heekyoung Chang, $295,000.
Cedar Post, 8711-Jorge A. Rodriguez and Ailsa M. Delgado to Dylan C. and Emily S. Drudul, $592,000.
College Ave., 3746, No. D-4-David A. and Anastasia Schenkel to Robert Paul and Christina Leigh Koch, $400,000.
Doncaster Dr., 4570-Thomas H. and Ines Valenta Schindler to Michael L. Collins, $625,000.
Glen Willow Way, 5980-NVR Inc. to Stephanie and Brittany Ambrose, $569,459.
Haycarriage Ct., 8704-Michael R. and B. McQuid to Soon J. and Duk J. Jung, $588,500.
Ilkley Moor Lane, 4766-Catherine I. and Richard A. Rhoads to Soon and Junghwa Kwon, $581,500.
Logans Way, 5924-Scott M. Johnson to Yimin Zhou and Pamela Yao, $440,000.
Millers Way Dr., 2733-Larry G. and Natalie S. Randov to Matthew P. and Helene J. Phelps, $725,000.
Normandy Dr., 2915-Stephen and Amy Raymond to Lauren Elizabeth Eskew Jones, $489,000.
River Ridge Trail, 2543-NVR Inc. to Shekhar S. and Deepti Kanade, $698,745.
Roundhill Rd., 4826-Kyle S. and Jennene L. Blakely to John and Kristen Sullivan, $525,000.
Stone Hill Dr., 5050-Mary E. Maxey to Bryce A. McNeil, Jasmine T. McNeil, Mary H. Touton and Robert S. Naimark, $485,000.
Sylvan Hill Ct., 2930-Eric J. and Joanne Y. Fairchild to Citlali Miranda Aldaco and Isabel Moreno Lopez, $450,000.
Vineyard Overlook, 4511-P. Williams Kelsey to Sarah C. and Steven C. Doerrer, $595,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2467-NVR Inc. to Narendra Sukayogula and Shalini Chittamuri, $751,990.
Woodshire Garth, 4839-Donald and Paula A. Knott to Jeffrey William and Ruth Thomas, $610,000.
Market St., 11275-Tracy and David Duvall to Marvin Haseok Suo, $665,000.
Pindell School Rd., 7030-Diane Carol Rogers and estate of Paul L. Spadin to Milton Fiorilo, $400,000.
Day Farm Rd., 14226-Frederick W. and Linda S. Eichhorn to Christopher D. and Stephanie L. Bowen, $602,000.
Brantly Rd., 3333-Alan G. and Jane S. Clarke to Bryan T. and Elizabeth N. Orwig, $525,000.
Secretariat Way, 3326-Douglas Martin and Kristen Binsdeil to Candice Flynn and David Crum, $800,000.
Crowley St., 7545, No. A-US Home Corp. to Jason Jaewon Choi, $417,740.
Fairbourne Ct., 6229-Marc Edward and Abbe Courlang Smith to Emma C. Keenan, $390,000.
Shady Lane, 6115-Kimberly D. Deboy and estate of Richard E. Johnston to Rubie Sue and Neil L. Jackson, $410,000.
All Daughters Lane, 12403-MB Browns Bridge Court Corp. to Michael A. Janke, $1.07 million.
Mink Hollow Rd., 7156-Elm Three Corp. to Katherine B. and Jamie J. Burke, $600,000.
Celita Ct., 8706-Kevin and Rachael McDermott to Luis S. and Karla V. Aviles, $336,200.
Pleasant Chase Rd., 8332-Omar Kalim and Amina Omar Khan to Muhammad T. Ayub Shagufta and Shabbir Choudhry, $455,000.
Winterbrook Lane, 10148-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Imtiaz Ali Alvi, $371,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9060, No. 202-Erin R. McCloskey to Maryam Ganjavi, $215,000.
Keepsake Way, 9474-Ashley Brilliant and Daniel R. Penrith to Salvatore D. Gailloreto and Shadya Simone R. Tuason, $422,000.
Pirates Cove, 9232-Shuang Chi to Lorna C. Josiah, $275,000.
Sea Shadow, 9573-Letian Nguyen and Hung Ngo to Achille Max Kabore, $320,000.
Shaker Dr., 10092-Anirban and Indrabi Choudhury to Christopher L. and Alison T.O’Hare, $482,500.
Weather Worn Way, 7571, No. B-Jennifer G. Babish to Jennifer Coveney Smith, $180,000.
Country View Way, 17502-Timothy K. and Carol Barnes Cahall to Peter and Christie Wood, $630,000.
Baltimore St., 9059-Colette Diane Lepage to Kaitlyn R. and Daniel D. Stewart, $265,000.
Castlebury Ct., 8815-Shafiq and Rehana Qayyumi to Paulo David Acosta and Juliana Savoy, $263,000.
Fragrant Lilies Way, 9924-Adiatu Taray to Babatunde O. Akinsanya, $485,000.
Harvest Way, 9354-Jose and Yesy Nieto to Ebony Wiggs Landon, $280,000.
Iron Stone Ct., 9310-Yuhui Zhang and Xiaoyun Ling to Tiffany A. Irving, $429,000.
Kindler Rd., 7681-Kathleen O. Dugan to Hi J. Lim, $500,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9752-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Anne Cole and David Scott Heydrick, $485,263.
Mason Lane, 9607-Realty 1 Maryland Corp. to Nancy Nyakundi, $470,000.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9737-Rhonda and Gregory D. Stokes to Imani N. Jabali and Ronald Vaughan Jr., $450,000.
Scotts Landing Rd., 11104-Yung Kyung and Hea Sook Kim to Liming Cai and Chuiyuen Yung, $600,000.
Susini Dr., 8750-Joanne T. Yuvane Bambrick to Shane and Elena DeSantis, $495,000.
Twin Fawn Trail, 9967-Beazer Homes Corp. to Victoria Pearson, $570,718.
Wincopia Farms Way, 10100-Beazer Homes Corp. to Bryan and Reality Hacker, $731,919.
Terrapin Creek Rd., 2010-Catonsville Homes Corp. to Nouman Asif, $800,000.
Bellis Dr., 15839-David A. Eber to Julie and Jason A. Stipes, $845,000.
Martlock Dr., 15005-Cheryl P. Martlock to Amanda B. and Christopher K. Loughney, $510,000.
Chambers Ct., 11125, No. H-Barbara A. Boglitsch to Kyung Ran Shin, $295,000.
Hounslow Dr., 10563-Xue Min Gao and Ji Wu Jia to Yu Chen and Yan Zhuang, $705,000.
Turnberry Way, 2150, No. 29-Min Zhang and Weili Ye to Jae Hoon Chung and Su Ra Kim, $427,000.