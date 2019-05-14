Adams St., 309-Susan Aplin and Carolyn Wapnick to Aaron I. and Melinda S. Weinstein, $1.25 million.
Barbud Lane, 1217-Maureen Lind to Anita M. Bealle, $215,000.
Beach Village Ct., 2127, No. 201-Gladys Kessler to Anis A. Tannir, $690,000.
Breakwater Dr., 989-Beverly A. Maglin to John A. Minnick, $300,000.
Cedar Ridge Ct., 1109-Idarae Prothero to Christine Cots, $236,000.
Claibourne Rd., 2691-Todd D. and Tracy Patton to Christina Wilson and Edward Plant Jr., $535,000.
Gemini Dr., 1225-Adriana C. Peroutka to Rebecca Downs, $180,000.
Harbor Dr., 1015-Aaron T. Mercurio and Kaitlyn M. Schwartz to Daniel J. and Caitlin M. Sporik, $525,000.
Herndon Ave., 9-Brian Regan and Paula A. Radon to Gail Hulme, $1.1 million.
Hyde Park Dr., 1043-Carolyn E. Pagel to Amber Lynn McDonald, $455,000.
Kensington Way, 1010-Swan Properties Inc. to Steven T. Brown Jr., $357,000.
Landings Ct., 9-Lauri J. Matijas to John Pollicino and Olivia Meyer, $390,000.
Newport Ave., 3447-Fellowship Properties Corp. to Michael C. and Amy Carroll Hoffman, $575,000.
President Point Dr., 15, No. C-Nicole R. and Thomas H. Wolf to Russell C. Powell II and Ann C. Ashbery, $670,000.
Tyler Ave., 1226-Timothy J. and Brittany L. Hurtt to Michael Spencer and Marsha Ann Pfunder, $249,900.
Warren Dr., 721-Michael C. Null and Paula Allen Greene to Keith T. and Cynthia Morris, $1.35 million.
Yachtsman Way, 978-Joseph J. and Kathleen A. Posey to Dean and Danielle Marie Mouritzen, $329,900.
Boom Ct., 1019-J. Michael and George S. Coleman to Carl S. and Victoria S. Drew, $317,500.
Broadview Lane, 376-William C. and Elizabeth M. Groves to Mary L. and Jeffrey R. Hackman, $760,000.
Cathedral St., 1-James W. and Mary Susan Bradley to William and Mary D. Bray, $825,000.
Coxswain Pl., 2703-Bonnie W. Wood to Timothy James Lorencz and Darlene Schott, $409,900.
Dunstable Green, 1693-Renee F. Bisciotti to Claudia E. and William M. Kaiser, $830,000.
Foxcroft Run, 1072-Joe and Gina Urban to Alexandra C. Schott, $610,000.
German St., 10-Kevin M. and Lisa Wagner Hill to Charles E. Wagner and Lisa Wagner Hill, $380,124.
Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2022, No. 103-Denis J. and Janice G. Doyle to Ginny Hansen, $234,000.
Howards Loop, 630-Collen Finn to Emily T. Beckman and Brennan Tyler, $330,000.
Keswick Pl., 1584-Laura A. and Gus A. Mercanti to Rebecca J. Chason and David Herther, $570,000.
Mansion Ridge Rd., 1703-Roderick J. and Kyuhee L. Isler to Albert M. and Ebonie Williams, $755,000.
Park Pl., 5, No. 614-Carlton L. and Judith A. Rintz to Keith and Jennifer Hughes, $440,000.
Ritchie Lane, 1531-Jack R. Taylor to Amanda D. and Warren W. Jabin, $320,000.
Riva Rd., 2572, No. 18B-John D. and Joan E. Kiser to Raphael V. Sollerer, $168,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 222-Bruce N. and Phyllis A. Rogers to Paul H. and Donna L. Bookstein, and Alice E. and Joseph C. Duke, $195,000.
Sleepy Hollow Rd., 59-Gregory Alan Francioch and Shannon Cynthia Pickens to Joseph Lakota and Jessica Heckwolf, $518,000.
Summer Village Dr., 102-William A. and Constance E. Illing to James T. and Stacy W. McCormack, $519,000.
Sydney Terr., 712-Ruth Ann K. and Richard W. Williams to Joyce H. Fowler, $385,000.
Tucker St., 9-Thomas C. and Terri R. Boddorff to Mary Elizabeth Bosco Gonzalez and Giovanni A. Gonzalez, $439,000.
Wesley Brown Lane, 206-Brookfield Admiral S. Square Corp. to James S. and Kyle Anthony Renaldo, $462,000.
Robinhood Rd., 801-Matilda A. Mylander and Kardyhm A. Kelly to Kevin J. Coloton and Dominique C. Pichard, $1.57 million.
Belle Dora Ct., 626-Allison G. Trumpy and estate of Frances D. Grimes to James M. and Denise B. Zucco, $199,500.
Broadwater Rd., 461-Melissa A. and Edmund P. Kling to Jonah A. and Laura Reeger, $415,000.
Colonial Ridge Lane, 405-Art Homes Corp. to Erin B. Kraemer, $305,000.
Deer Creek Run, 956-Robert E. McKee Jr. and Charlene M. Girardey to Lara Hoffman, $365,000.
Greenblades Ct., 506-Lara R. Hoffman to Jeffrey Allan Bauer, $266,500.
Howard Ave., 315-Emily L. Neimiller and Robert Russell to Crystal Barrett and Chase Burgoyne, $240,000.
Lynch Dr., 889-David E. and Barbara J. Becker to Jennifer and Kyle Ruef, $709,000.
Match Point Dr., 797-Cathleen Acierno and David O. Willauer to Ronald Smith Jr., $242,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 866-Robert J. Newton to Paul D. and Ryoko Rusu, $435,000.
Old Sturbridge Rd., 32-Karen I. Salvatoriello to Martin J. and Jennifer C. Muller, $580,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 956-Christopher L. and Theresa D. Posko to Laura E. Brino and Sean M. Jackson, $435,000.
Southern Hills Dr., 830-Valerie Alexander Berard to Matthew V. Vogt, $197,500.
Wroxeter Dr., 205-Brett S. and Kathleen K. Lundeen to John D. and Tracy Marshall, $885,000.
Cresswell Rd., 616-Chritopher F. Smith to Jose O. Cisneros, $232,000.
Haile Ave., 126-DNB Homes Corp. to Ryan and Caitlin Clarke, $259,900.
Lilac Tree Lane, 726-Luan Tang to Richard L. Pope, $265,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 5515-James K. Harns and Laurel Daugherty to Darren M. Gray and Lauren Hamilton, $193,000.
Walton Ave., 209-Kaliterra Homes Corp. to Thomas Alt, $249,900.
14th Ave., 307-Rrcap SFR II Corp. to Wilfredo H. Landaverde, $265,000.
Black Forest Rd., 713-David P. Nilsson to Holly C. Short, $512,000.
Broadneck Pl., 1503-George E. Rossiter to Mary F. Lutzio, $309,900.
Commanders Way N., 1023-Joseph Tate to David Manning and Michelle Hannon, $275,000.
Deep Creek Vw., 561-Kyle and Jennifer Ruef to John W. and Joan P. Toryk, $445,000.
Feral Dae Lane, 1511, No. 303-William F. and Mary T. Cadell to David and Sharon Slacum, $420,000.
Harrington Pl., 1922-Carol E. and Jayson H. Thoemke to Timothy and Nancy L. McGee, $910,000.
Holly Dr. N., 788-Paul F. and Begzada O. Abel to Robert G. and Maureen Wellner, $950,000.
Man O War Ct., 450-Adriana D. Jaco to Demetria Hall, $225,000.
Oak Tree Lane, 1044-Rebecca C. Quinn to Stephen Alexander and Jessica Marie Berchielli, $305,000.
Summit Dr., 1185-Marilyn J. and William J. Hall to Matthew G. and Kate L. Ruping, $390,000.
Whitehall Beach Rd., 735-Sandra A. Parr to Valerie F. and Joseph G. Bossle, $395,000.
Ellicott Ave., 1216-Michael and Cristina Osgood to Kenneth Wayne Lowe Jr. and Lacey Dianne Botts, $335,000.
Andy Ct., 2802-James M. and Debra S. McDonald to Michael and Whitney Brown, $595,000.
Cambridge Dr., 1914-Brahn E. and Fatma Jenkins to Nicholas Carrasco and Ruth Doeliz Lopez Torres, $266,500.
Crofton Pkwy., 1603-WFC Flagship Corp. to Natasha Sharma Stevenson and Kasey Lynn Miller, $544,000.
Ebbotts Pl., 1612-Frederick and Hildi Wicker Deady to Arthur H. Grube and Carol R. Fordonski, $500,000.
Farrell St., 1526-Linda P. and Robert E. Orff to Thomas J. Fellowes, $510,000.
Foxdale Ct., 1726-Stacey Elder Newton to Deborah Perry Jones and Kelly Perry, $265,000.
Lake Grove Lane, 2100-Matthew P. Davis to William Andrew Moore III, $279,900.
Old Mystic Ct., 2402-Willaim P. Welzenbach to Justin Higdon and Emilia Ghia Mahaney, $357,000.
Remington Dr., 1709-Michael T. and Traci M. Carlson to Stephanie and Michael Johnson, $464,000.
Stow Ct., 2551-Mark E. and Jaclyn Richardson to Jason M. and Hannah J. Scott, $320,000.
Wickford Ct., 1142-Adam and Rachel Lamar to Sharnee Anita Hall, $260,000.
Dockser Dr., 1009-MB Building Corp. to Glenn D. and Mary L. Anderson, $354,900.
Lake Path, 726-Peter R. Pastre to Ronald A. Voigt and Wendy A. Gilbert, $730,000.
Pump Handle Ct., 1900-Carolyn Powers Casey and Thomas P. Cann to Harrison and Helen H. Cobos, $500,000.
Tailwind Ct., 1225-Ricky A. and Melinda L. Tuozzo to Thomas and Jennifer Lee Longmore and Kathryn Gell, $736,125.
Waterview Dr., 913-James Anthony and Sara Catherine Shipley to Edwin C. Stigile IV and Delanie F. Johnson, $415,000.
Chestnut Wood Ct., 906-Michelle McMahon to Robert and Jennifer Ringenary, $256,000.
Gardenview Ct., 7116-Aspire Development Corp. to Nichol L. Omarr, $263,000.
Stoney Point Way, 1435-Christopher R. Connor to Victoria Leigh Brooks, $204,000.
Governor Bridge Rd., 806-Jerry D. and Nancy A. Nicklow to Logan P. and Kaitlyn R. Putnam, $399,900.
Stable Ct., 964-Sheila J. Callahan to Wayne R. and Sidnie K. Doyle, $615,000.
Joe Rd., 5907-Brothers Investments Corp. to Mark Yoffe and Lisa Rosenthal, $375,000.
Swamp Circle Rd., 5804-Rebecca Kolker to Stephanie Sullivan, $699,999.
Broad Reach Blvd., 2522-DR Horton Inc. to Matthew A. Cwikiel and Josie S. Bowers, $473,000.
Chestnut Rd., 2914-Sandra Lee Simone to James R. Ricker, $230,000.
Fairhill Dr., 1713-Melyin Wade and Jennifer Kay Wilson to Maria Victoria F. and Cesar D. Durano Jr., $365,000.
Grande View Ave., 212-Charles E. Owens Jr. to Wilson William Haynes III, $164,321.
Hilltop Rd., 1625-Gregory D. Steers and Abby C. Hancock to Matthew J. Hohn and Cristen M. Sanfilippo, $256,000.
Loch Haven Dr., 3587-Karen R. Hartke Sims to Christopher McGaughran and Lauren Kensinger, $379,000.
Mill Swamp Rd., 408-Harry Youngquist and Helen Susan Robinson to Dustin and Taren Ober Ouellette, $330,000.
Oakford Ave., 129-Alexander and Rhonda Rivera to Vanessa Martinez, $362,500.
Penwood Dr., 443-Joseph D. Gauvreau to Elizabeth L. Waters, $460,000.
River Club Dr., 3920-Shirley A. Donovan and Diane L. Hawkins to Peter Nicholas Bafkas and Carin Michaele Waters, $405,000.
Shore Dr., 609-Thomas and Laura Ann Bresnahan to Cora A. Titow, $495,000.
Tack Ct., 21-Bradley J. and Janet V. Skorepa to Roy C. McGrath, $1.12 million.
Waterside Ct., 120-Heather McCarthy and estate of Dennis R. Hatfield to Sonia M. Dolinger, $426,000.
Sixth Ave., 3665-Harold Edward and Carole M. Jones to Michael L. and Patricia M. Allen, $276,200.
Serene Dr., 216-Jonathan L. Kelly to Brian Harrision Birch, $469,000.
Chapel Lake Dr., 2605, No. 202-Mary V. Sinclair to Lance B. Jones, $222,000.
Lanham Lane, 1108-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Yalonda Beverly, $452,305.
Maytime Dr., 2424-Susan Jean Finlay Hutchinson and Kathleen Ann Finlay Leitch to Teddy Rosario, $269,000.
Snow Hill Lane, 1097-Kirstin and Kassia Smith to Jake Fritzche, $318,900.
Underwood Rd., 1730-Lisa E. Rosen and William L. Harris Jr. to Lynn C. Hull and Joshua A. Seager, $485,000.
Baltimore Ave., 3-Frances L. Terry and Annette Griffith to Yanira Delosa Martinez and Kasandra E. Lainez, $180,000.
Bosley Ct., 8036-Ashley Feldeisen to Felicia R. Smith, $245,500.
Cloverhurst Rd., 8114-Satish Chandra and Pushpa Goel to Hong Q. Nhan and Thanh Nguyen Ha, $180,000.
Cresthaven Dr., 7043-Bank of America to Sharon Burkhardt, $202,125.
Darien Dr., 7914-Bernard and Donna Pierson to Maricela Cerrito, $320,000.
Ferndale Rd., 220-Clarence D. Scott and Suzann S. Lindsay to Thomas P. Lee, $235,000.
Foxbay Lane, 133-Rima Patel to Mary L. and Samuel Hoffman Jr., $230,000.
Grafton Garth Ct., 6435-Samantha Smith Ellicott to Christopher M. Tyson, $165,000.
Kintop Rd., 511-Daniel Michael and Susan Mary Cryan to Roelio Jimenez Monroy, $245,000.
Lexington Ct., 7717-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Johnson Abby, $320,000.
Main Ave. SW, 15-Reese Properties Corp. to Julia Rankin, $272,900.
Milton Ave., 307-James and Amanda Huff to Christiane E. Roberto, $288,000.
Nolcrest Rd., 7974-Donald Jay Abbott and Jody Ann Jenny to Robert E. and Sherry Parish Stull, $238,000.
Oakwood Rd., 607-Residential Value Corp. to Douglas Martinez, $269,000.
Park Ct. E., 558-Jacob M. Pinkney to Ronald Haward and Sisay N. Tekele, $210,000.
Poplar Ave., 218-Victoria Mason and Victoria L. Stuphin to Brittany N. Debelius and Brian M. Kalmbach, $259,500.
Snowdon Lane, 713-Christiopher Bodley to Olga J. Wynkoop, $303,000.
Valiant Cir., 391-Neha Seth and Priti Kandhari to Rex H. Finch III, $213,000.
White Oak Way, 312-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Sydney Young and Carmela Lynne Fazio, $330,000.
Woods Ave., 109-Stat Plumbing & Heating Corp. to Nicole N. Wilkerson, $305,000.
Ashmore Ave., 7486-Michael and Meredith Benoit to Mike Perez, $385,000.
Bluffton Dr., 511-American International Relocation Solution and Daniel Murtha to Jeremy N. and Melissa C. Wright, $340,000.
Bunch Ave., 802-Christopher A. Apuzzio to Raiven L. Taylor, $240,000.
Castle Harbour Way, 1123, No. 3A-Rosita F. Claro Bolt and Juneross F. Claro to Tracy J. Corcoran, $124,700.
Cotter Rd., 718-William H. and Michelle R. McDonald to Victor Aguilar Mercader, $220,000.
Elm Dr., 121-George M. and Virginia L. Bojanowski to Michael R. Miller and Lu Huang, $250,000.
Galesbury Ct., 6906-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Argelio and Ana Fabiola Chappotin, $524,990.
Georgia Ave. NE, 210-Mary R. Brookbank to Lauren A. Faley, $145,000.
Gunther Pl., 220-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Olutoyin and Moreneke M. Cole, $311,698.
High Oak Rd., 8057-Shirley Darla Moran to Bryan Rock, $394,900.
Hurricane Hole Ct., 713-Michael Anthony and Deanna Jeanell Adams DeFazio to Jarod Wagner, $450,000.
Maltravers Rd., 1801-Magdi M. Shoair and Dina Refaat to Edward T. and Eleanor M.A. Smith, $215,000.
Martha Rd., 125-Gilbert Ellis Champion to Patrick J. Ryder III and Heather D. Shultzaberger, $250,000.
Millhouse Dr., 698-Paul and Ruth Foster to Michael J. and Veronica Hoover, $360,000.
Nabbs Creek Rd., 886-Bonnie L. Becker and estate of Elizabeth M. Geisler to June E. and William Weller, $235,000.
Rapid Water Way, 6604, No. 204-Carlen L. Clendenin to Danielle Chisolm, $170,000.
Ravenwood Dr., 630-Timothy and Cerra Nocera to Alec C. Schreiner, $289,000.
Sithean Way, 1006-Haseen and Alice Uddin to Kevin Andre Peoples Sr., $240,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7687-Malori L. Miller Flynn to Charnetia Young, $255,000.
Water Fountain Way, 110, No. 102-Estate of William H. White to Linda S. Isaacs, $160,000.
White Oak Dr., 561-NVR Inc. to Anh Mai, Emeka Nwachukwu and Jimmy Tran, $303,985.
Yamhill Way, 7116-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Heena Patel and Edward Anthony Haley, $359,799.
Bear Forest Rd., 7617-Gregory K. and Tamara J. Sizemore to Ryan J. and Trisha M. Stratton, $469,000.
Forest Lane, 893-Valerie S. and Jonathan W. Kirchhoff to Kirstin Marie Weichert, $280,000.
Greenknoll Blvd., 25-Russell Thomas and Margaret A. Elliott to Milton J. and Marlene A. Rodriguez Hernandez, $345,000.
Hayle Dr., 1701-Patrick D. and Ursla A. Brundidge to Clifford Timpson Jr., $379,900.
Katla Ct., 1518-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Evan Ariel and Kimberly Colleen Siegel, $519,881.
Moraine Dr., 7549-Jeffrey and Linzeka C. Fields to Miguel A. Ochoa, $236,000.
Pangbourne Way, 1454-Thomas and Megan M. Meltzer to Paul Gaylord, $370,000.
Ridge Rd., 7825A-Pride Homes Corp. to Alexus Neibert, $375,000.
Theale Way, 1740-Demetrius L. and Arecia Flenaugh to Benjamin Lewis and Marguerite Hanna, $385,000.
Winsford Ct., 1763-Alison M. Bailey to Jong Bok and Eun Sook Cho, $379,000.
Grays Rd., 240-Holly H. Budd and estate of Judith Anne Heintz to Eric M. and Amy Sayan, $359,000.
Brock Bridge Rd., 251-Brett C. Trammell to Lebin Gonzalez Garcia and Aracelly A. Gonzalez, $350,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 3501-Yvonnada McNeil Cousins to Rachel Cooper, $210,000.
Shannons Aly., 8128-Cornelia Harris and Patricia Ann Rainey to Sandra Bervil, $320,000.
Style Ave., 3391-David W. Norfold Jr. to Bathany Marie Penoyer, $180,000.
Sudlersville S., 3412-Chris and Demetra Crawford to Hector O. Estrada, $325,000.
Wild Iris Way, 2996-Michael P. and Georgette N. Sullivan to James T. and May C. Alvarez, $490,000.
Winding Trail, 8463-Mark Symancyk to Jenny, Young and Dal Sun Kim, $370,000.
Circle Dr., 13-Diane M. Garter Stella Lou Beatty and Tuesday Beatty Pyle to Frank M. Carter III, $188,000.
Greenwood Rd., 426-John M. and Karen Ann Kemper to Kathleen A. Strauss, $270,000.
Madingley Rd., 438-Matthew George and Ana Luisa Cahill to Colin M. Callahan and Jessica L. Patterson, $275,000.
Sudbury Rd., 437-Steven Russell and Linda M. Stout to Brian A. Boateng Botwe, $340,000.
Sands Rd., 5082-Ruby Cooper White and Patricia Mack to Jessica D. and Christopher R. Owens, $190,000.
Adler Ct., 8402-Carolyn B. and John P. Tunnell to Peter John and Barbara L. Olivere, $685,000.
Charles Rd., 1767-Michael L. Lacy II to Andy and Tiffany B. Gwinnup, $449,000.
Goldfinch Lane, 1162-Robert J. and Leslie A. Jacobs to Janet K. and Steven T. Browning, $735,000.
Longfellow Dr., 158-Kenneth L. and Pamela L. Ptickett to Kathleen Elizabeth Romero and Karl John Maki, $755,000.
Michele Cir., 244-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunites Trust to Trena F. Gates, $229,900.
Norwood Dr., 8347-Catrina Myers to Jasmine McIntosh, $175,000.
Paddle Wheel Ct. W., 682-Thomas A. Mayo to David A. and Julie A. Branch, $249,000.
Red Magnolia Ct., 331-Alexander E. Kondracki to Steven P. Cromer and Darla A. Stone, $550,000.
Stone Wheel Ct. W., 657-Antonio King to Jameka L. Humphrey, $260,000.
Villaggio Dr., 8131-Richmond American Homes to Ricardo Segarra and Ada Galarza, $411,985.
Windy Knolls Ct., 503-Dale E. and Winnie H. Humberson to Brian S. and Kimberly K. Bogle, $530,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. W., 2503, No. 301-Carl J. and Lorie A. Wiebrecht to Stephanie A. Corrigan, $272,500.
Brink Ct., 2111-John W. and Mimi S. Yuen to Shawan Jenine Green, $389,900.
Camelia Ct., 1949-Realty Opportunities Corp. to Paige Nicole Blankenship and Eric Bradley Gillentine, $239,900.
Catbriar Way, 1481-NVR Inc. to Lewis Carroll, $812,348.
Commissary Cir., 2217-Martin and Lisa R. McLaughlin to Natalie Blackmon, $308,000.
Didelphis Dr., 2641-Sadia Zahid to Nicholas Michael Kiser, $380,000.
Eagles Lndg Ct., 317A-Joshua Greene and Joyce Phillip to Alysa Jean Kulvicki Brown, $199,000.
Farrara Dr., 1311-Carrie L. Hutchison and John J. Jenkins Jr. to Dennis Cook and Vergena Stringfellow, $216,000.
Fresh Water Way, 2732-Ronald J. Williams to Tanya K. Salazar, $265,000.
Glebe Creek Way, 1751-William B. and Kari R. Skelton to Sneh Shah, Vaishnavi Talati and Vipulbhai Shah, $315,500.
Harvest Run Dr., 705, No. 303-Tina Meyers to Elaine K. Montgomery, $224,900.
Imperial Sq., 494-Alex M. and Holly J.S. Steed to Trevor C. Jennings, $245,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 332-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Daniel James and Amber Leanne Confer, $384,067.
Open Meadow Ct., 2608-Micahel Robert and Laura J. Kelly to Susan B. Trillizio, $387,500.
Pine Drift Dr., 738-Sarah A. Mayne Fagiolo to Joshua J. Cushenette, $335,000.
Pinecroft Ct., 2005-Lisa D. Greer and estate of Anthony Scott Greer to Charles J. Tretler, $280,000.
Queen Anne Ave., 1239-Prominent Real Estate Corp. to Ricky C. Cox, $311,000.
Rita Dr., 492-Estate of Barbara G. Jefferson to Gregory Sponseller and Danielle Lindsay Schriefer, $295,000.
Roff Point Dr., 322-Realty Opportunities Corp. to Ashley L. Dabney, $245,000.
Silent Ct., 8737-Jason A. and Katie L. Swope to Eric S. and Michelle Lynn Belt, $372,500.
Sunny Chapel Rd., 844-Charles J. and Kam R. Gast to Andrew and Kelly Martin, $474,000.
Thornbrook Ct., 2714-Colleen Heffern Perusse to Blake Cornelius, $265,000.
Back Bay Beach Rd., 1045-Hinderikus Busz to Jeffrey Joseph and Robin Locy Kidwell, $975,000.
Amherst Ct., 1210-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Joshua and Bridget Rae Creekmore, $351,000.
Appletree Rd., 7815-Thomas J. Donnelly to Michele Braun, $225,000.
Bay Rd., 2021-Jonathan V. and Amanda L. Larsen to Sandra L. Stoll, $640,000.
Beth Noelle Ct., 7655-Donna Decker to Andrea and James F. Hudson, $236,000.
Burgess Rd., 7807-Timothy F. Buck to Elinore L. Lambert, $255,000.
Carvel Rd., 228-Lisa M. Dickard to Brandi L. Creasy, $210,000.
Catherine Ave., 8001-Ramon Henry and Karen L. Pitt to Saud M. and Arooj Malik, $289,000.
Circle Rd., 101-Charles D. and Ellen Davis to Julia Katherine Dronet, $320,000.
Cottage Grove Dr., 149-Nicholas A. and Heather Gaines to Nelson G. and Theresa Lyn Martin Andriano, $304,000.
Cyril Ave., 635-Richard W. Hall Jr. to Mary Alkusch, $216,000.
Dorshire Ct., 3612-Carlo U. Florio and Suzanne Barnhouse to Christine H. Mech, $235,000.
Edgewood Ave., 7707-Margaret E. and Kelley R. Robinson to David McCauley, $255,000.
Escalon Ave., 8093-Nopavan Satterwhite to Jared R. and Jennifer A. Wood, $330,000.
Fort Smallwood Rd., 9332-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Michael C. Stewart and Marie C. Smith, $225,000.
Hickory Point Rd., 352-Kim and Louise B. Nielsen to Peggy A. and Robert Peroutka, $850,000.
Jenkins Rd., 8497-Theresa Dianne Smith to Branden Juran and Brooke L. Keplinger, $292,000.
Kings Bench Pl., 7834-M. Maurice and Hettie M. Leathers to Ruben and Seema M. Monsanto, $305,000.
Lorene Dr., 1242-Michael J. and Jo Ann Johnson to James E. Birch, $479,000.
Magothy Bridge Rd., 301-Eleanor McHugh and estate of Raymond W. Skweres to Jordan D. Post, $290,000.
Maryland Rd., 8450-Donna L. Fischer to John F. and Darlene A. Schmitz, $377,500.
Milburn Cir., 95-Frederick B. Williams to Edward E. and Malori L.M. Flynn, $420,000.
Mountain View Cir., 8135-James A. and Brittany N. Cottrell to Daniel J. Clouse, $313,900.
Patapsco Rd., 8280-Ronald Collins to William Scott and Lizette Cuadrado Simonet, $822,000.
Pine Ridge Rd., 8043-David Sean and Kelly McCone to Daniel Benko, $323,500.
Powhatan Beach Rd., 705-Jeffrey A. and Kristi A. Starr to Kristin Anne and John Eric Giersdorf, $333,000.
Rosenburry Way, 906-Adam M. and Sarah C. Lowe to Eric and Lauren Tate, $567,000.
Seaford Ct., 3641-Naquelle L. Enoch to Collin Anthony Creighton, $216,000.
Sharon Dr., 305-Michael Landis Thompson and estate of Landis B. Thompson Jr. to Mark A. Francis Jr., $285,000.
Slanker Dr., 7908-Kamal Pourmoghadam to Louis E. and Donna L. King, $480,000.
Surf Cir., 1921-Gerald W. Robinson Jr. and estate of Gerald W. Robinson to Dan Rosenberger, $240,000.
Walters Way, 12-David R. and Donna M. Kranz to Anthony J. and Catherine M. Pelura, $655,000.
White Star Xing., 8220-Michael S. and Mara Angela Fussell to Nicole K. Stewart, $397,900.
Willowby Run, 748-Rebecca L. Werner and Lisa M. Werner Shipley to Antonio E. Munoz, $230,000.
Woodland Beach Rd., 1406-Charles G. Rogers to Mary E. Banister, $400,000.
204th St., 772-Bryan Smith to Armel Raoul Siewe and Josiane Ines Wansi, $277,500.
Acorn Lane, 1212-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael J. and Bethany L. Vasek, $312,119.
Briarview Ct., 1628, No. 52-Kit Y. Fong to Dianna A. Griffiths, $220,000.
Campbell Dr., 7410-Frederick and Brandee Lockard to Amir M. and Nahed M. Ishak, $580,000.
Carinoso Cir., 1156-Kimberly D. Baker to Jeffrey and Cassandra Hamon, $375,000.
Carinoso Way, 8212-Michael W. Moffett to Jose Luis Mondragon Contreras and Alyosha Portoghese, $364,000.
Chatfield Terr., 1805-Brian C. and Amy V. Bass to Roberto Diaz Polgar and Laura Jean Shaffer, $230,000.
Cortana Ct., 1005-Beazer Homes Corp. to Luis D. Barreto Sr. and Giovanna M. Barreto Acosta, $559,990.
Golden Pine Cir., 7869-Robert L. Taylor to Nicholas Benjamin Caroselli, $395,000.
Huguenot Pl., 1913-Jan M. and Roseann E. Masino to Nancy Njoroge, $280,000.
Jacobs Meadow Dr., 1742-Melissa L. Gorley to Reshema Jones, $205,000.
Jonathans Landing Way, 1308-Teonya R. Russell to Saif Choudhary and Sabahat Khan, $392,000.
Old Bay Lane, 1620-David D. and Elizabeth L. Hatfield to MacDonald Cho Fornishi, $420,000.
Pine Springs Dr., 8505-Toll VII Partnership to Arjun Balagopalan Menon and Antara Falgun Desai, $694,817.
Portsmouth Dr., 8280-Irene Siegl and Martha Simpkins to Joseph B. and Judi O. Kramer, $227,000.
Rutledge Ct., 1890-Leonel Guardado to Todd Ong and Fang Ruan, $345,000.
Silo Rd., 8175-Philip C. Stratton to John C., Vivian Ocasio and John Charles Richards, $400,000.
Virginia Ave. W., 123-William J. and Mary Margaret Bickhart to Melissa R. and Marcus J. Jones, $350,000.
Arundel Beach Rd., 139-Victor A. and Diana J. Stinchcomb to Michael and Ashley G. Ciaglo, $424,900.
Barrensdale Dr., 82-Sungkook Park to Colm and Tammy Lynn Corr, $300,000.
Berrywood Dr., 245-Wesley P. and Theresa J. Cummings to Kathryn and Joseph Fitzgerald, $647,500.
Eastway, 94-Charles E. and Douglas Charles Miller to Kyle Brian and Mary Elizabeth Jefferson, $405,000.
Hilltop Dr., 100-Katherine A. and Steven D. Fowler to Jamie and Steven C. Fowler, $430,000.
Lakeland Rd. S., 618-Jesse P. and Nancy E. Boyd to Dawn Alison and Todd Leonard Hicks, $899,000.
Oak Ct., 255-David A. and Ann S. Mooradian to Katie T. and Aaron H. Eckert, $845,000.
Preswick Way, 339-Edward H. and Stacey L. Ryan to Christopher and Lisa Jurkiewicz, $615,000.
Robinson Station Rd., 600-Andrejus and Ausra Jakubovas to Muhammad Bilal and Sehar Zuoan, $399,900.
Saint Martins Loop, 908-Scott Edward and Jennifer Renee Johnson to Michael and Sue Kim, $599,000.
South Dr., 392-Lesie H. and Dina D. Goldberg to Math Yu E. and Mea Lang Lee, $675,000.
Avalon Blvd., 1306-Kathryn D. Tennant and Kathleen S. Grimes to William A. and Angel Pessagno, $283,000.
Lake Ave., 5207-Sandra P. Ivins Wagner to Marcus W. and Chelsea N. Marsters, $316,000.
West Shady Side Rd. E., 1424-Paul S. and Mindy L. Aisen to Rebecca J. and Abraham M. Jacobs, $470,000.
Ballard Way, 2296-Sean P. and Anna M. Mallin to Kurt and Kara Sue Longo, $710,000.
Carillon Dr., 10105-Jennifer H. Requejo to Quinton A. and Cystal L. Smith, $460,000.
Cotswold Spring Farm Lane, 11320-Timothy Paul and Sally Ann Walt McCoy to John and Megan Greco, $870,000.
Cypressmede Dr., 9809-Phyllis J. and David A. Brnich to Nathan Owens, $560,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4700, No. 107-Daniel R. Greenberg to Charles P. Curran, $200,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4940, No. 3-Glory Corp. to Eric Schaffling, $230,000.
Dunes Dr., 3116-Jonathan and Kristine S. Crawford to Puskar Kar and Sushimta Sarkar, $585,500.
Excelsior Springs Ct., 2905-Scott N. and Carole Leigh Fischer to Richard Jeffrey and Robin Varner Kaiser, $831,500.
Folly Quarter Rd., 12601-David M. and Janice D. Manyak to Jason D. and Margaret L. Gallagher, $837,500.
Forest Brook Ct., 2808-Jason S. and Monica R. Durant to Jeffrey Richard and Patrice R. Kinderman, $639,900.
Frederick Rd., 9526-Scott W. and Melissa R. Magee to Livia Eudora Sutejo and Chandrasekharan Nair, $460,000.
German Rd., 10025-Main Street Builders Inc. to Ryan Hans and Claire Snodgrass Gates, $395,000.
Golden Oak Dr., 12619-Joseph and Mary A. Tomarchio to Scott and Sarah Laprise, $925,000.
Hallowed Stream, 4735-Jenny D. and Jason R. Rea to Paul M. McNally and Linda M. Sciotti, $355,000.
Hermitage Dr., 4208-Michael Paul and Catherine Burk to Vijay and Chinedu Varma, $540,000.
Inkpen Pl., 10017-Todd T. and Lynn Graper Bowman to Sudhakar Sivarakasam and Sujatha Sudhakar, $591,000.
Jonathan Rd., 2622-Hun Jeong Song and Hyo Jeong Kim to Eun M. Song, $351,500.
Kings Ct., 3131-Derick C. and Debra T. Wolf to Jared Viola and Brittany Wilson, $615,000.
Leyden Way, 4707-Nancy C. Scoville to Dorothy L. Rockstroh, $365,000.
Macalpine Rd., 3601-Marguerita Hazel Ledwell and estate of Betty Jane Fisher to James and Emily Morrison, $485,000.
Maplewood Dr., 10114-Herbert C. and Jane C. Scott to Eric W. and Rebecca J. Buhlman, $465,900.
Nashville Ct., 11059-Villages at Turf Valley Corp. to James L. and Culara M. Solak, $628,313.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10515, No. 68-Myeongseob Kim and Yangyi Woo to Nayanaksh Mahajan and Namita Chanani, $510,000.
Oriole Ct., 9708-Phillip C. and Karen Buescher to Abiy Belege and Misgana Mesfin Gebeyehu, $620,000.
Plumtree Dr., 3569, No. 6-Timur Nedorezov and Otgonchimeg Rentsendorj to Stephanie E.R. Lewis, $160,000.
Postwick Rd., 9918-Frederick L. and Kimberley L. Newberjer to Sergery and Anna K. Nemirovsky, $420,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 305-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Matthew L. and Sharon A. Wilson, $404,680.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to William Kyle Ruppert, $424,220.
Sara Beth Ct., 2602-Paul R. and Janet S. Tillman to Johnny and Hyeshin Blackerby, $600,000.
Smokey Wreath Way, 4622-Robert A. Schrier and Heidi M. Praff to Nicholas David and Karaline Elizabeth Johnson, $470,000.
Southview Rd., 2918-Jerome E. and Samantha Young to Ke Bang Gao and Shu Hua Huang, $415,000.
Spring Thaw Ct., 10117-PNC Bank National Association to Jianxun Wang and Guanling Tan, $580,800.
Thornbrook Rd., 2609-John R. Kominski Jr. and Thomas B. McGee to Jacob and Shyni Koshi, $519,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 12182-Nadine Warman to Rebekah Lynne and Daniel James Twardowski, $338,500.
Walker Dr., 3494-Judith and Meghan Jefferson to Judith and Meghan Jefferson, $67,046.
Wild Olive Ct., 5000-Dorothy E. Mobley to Narinder P. Chadha and Kirti Khanna, $750,000.
Wooded Knoll Ct., 3007-Lena F. Coleman to Jeremy S. and Jennifer C. Zinn, $592,500.
Ballymore Lane, 6533-Huai Li and Weili Dai to Agang Zhao and Ying Su, $716,000.
Chapel Woods Ct., 11818-Jared S. and Robin L. Fast to Michael L. and Amethist S. Finch, and Bahram and Pouran Shajary, $1.2 million.
Flowing Water Trail, 12109-Rami Zureick to Patrick Lafond and Ruth Rodman, $669,450.
Great Star Dr., 5910, No. 303-Ronald R. Snyder to Sung Hai Chong and Yook Nam Choi, $355,000.
Helmsman Way, 6026, No. A3-50-Georges E. and Patricia R. Rochard to James Ahn and Yeonjoo Cho, $512,900.
Moonsails Lane, 6020-Pei Liu and Ran Li to Shizhong Han and Yingdi Xu, $690,000.
Richardson Farm Lane, 6409-Kurt A. and Denise G. Mitchell to Federica and Christopher Erler, $830,000.
Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13735-Glenn J. and Gloria J. Johnson to Timothy A. and Ambika D. D’Souza, $750,000.
Whistling Winds Walk, 5712-Gagan C. and Krishna Adhya to Guangjie Sun and Lu Zhang, $652,000.
Angelina Cir., 9569-Danny Thanh Vo and Qucchi Thi Dam to Brian and Keisha Wheelock, $465,000.
Bellfall Ct., 9215-Harold D. Waddles to Pramodaben Amin, $267,300.
Blue Pool, 9002-Jonathan Geelhood and Erin Gallagher to Patrick Scarborough, $345,000.
Bugledrum Way, 6875-Michael C. and Lee A. Bandy to Aung Thura Phyo, $350,000.
Canvasback Dr., 4901-Key 2 Property Solutions Corp. to Rafeal M. and Yenie Perez, $482,500.
Carved Stone, 7225-Jeannie M. Geneczko and George J. Vendura Jr. to Jamie Lee Drown, $280,000.
Dasher Farm Ct., 7024-Neal Mundra to Daniel B. and Sabrina A. Gordon, $350,000.
Deep Earth Lane, 6211-Jayant Rajabhau and Chanda Jayant Bondre to Daniel A. and Ceydeline O. Pacas, $343,000.
Dry Barley Lane, 6426-Brent B. and Kathy Gigliotti Nelson to Lisa M. Stechsschulte and Adam G. Lowe, $535,000.
Farewell Rd., 9513-Zainara Bhayani to Cristian Villarroel Tudela and Noemi Marquez, $384,787.
Freedom Ct., 8418-Irwyn Leslie Ince Jr. and Kimberley Shepard El Ince to Richard T. and Yvette M. Ryans, $439,900.
Gray Sea Way, 6361-Chiang Hua Yeh to Rini A.p. Soni and Jason S. Soni, $372,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8543-Robert J. and Shelley L. Johnson to Nadir Ameir and Randa Bakry, $430,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8721, No. 24-Isam Hamdallah to Maryann M. Lovence, $130,000.
Helen Dorsey Way, 6020-Chun Chia J. and Lien Ying Liu Shih to Robert A. Osei, $500,000.
Hound Hill Ct., 5475-Michael Tyler Trail to Andrew and Eun Na, $335,000.
Knighthood Lane, 7003-Robert D. and Tisha D. Brown Little to Geoffrey Venkus, $278,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5404-Alex Judd and Stephanie Ann Gibson to Kylie Ann Molinaro, $410,000.
Lookinglass Lane, 6406-August J. and Rose L. Weidner to Joel and Kristen Harrison, $400,000.
Majors Lane, 6005, No. 2-Kenneth Chen Conary to Govardhan Patel, $137,000.
Matador Rd., 9329-Brian H. Wheelock to Jayson Green and Kristi D. Janne Green, $245,000.
Millrace Ct., 5900, No. A202-Hyung Joo Bae to Sandesh Senkarappa Krishnan and Deepika Veeralinga Bhaskar, $238,000.
Millwheel Pl., 5630-Math Yu E. and Mealang Lee to Simon N. and Chinomso Onukaogu, $490,000.
Raritan Ct., 6308-Brian J. and Lisa B. Bennett to Amanda Beth McQuain, $325,000.
Roan Stallion Lane, 6322-Timothy M. Geipe to Ryan and Angela Schweikert, $431,000.
Sage Brush Way, 8722, No. 76-Francis K. and Joanne S. Shartle to Alvin N. and Jennifer K. Mineart, $615,000.
Sewells Orchard Dr., 6733-Adam Vanderhook and Andrea M. Bellis to Eaton D. and Megan N. King, $415,000.
Spindrift Pl., 5418-Barbara J. Wilson Rogers to Kevin T. Horejs, $335,000.
Stevens Forest Rd., 6158-Hallie Dixon to Jose R. Hernandez, $330,000.
Sweet Clover, 7394-Ninfa R. Rodriguez to Carlton Smith, $305,000.
Tamar Dr., 6350-Phillip O. Sanders Jr. to Benjamin Jacobs Swearingen, $395,000.
Twenty Year Chase, 6201-Deborah Misiag to Kaitlyn A. Bejarano and Benjamin J. Gianni, $440,000.
Warm Granite Dr., 8824, No. 53-Frank J. and Dorothy S. Pesce to Bindu D. Kalyani, $600,000.
Waterloo Rd., 6214-Creative Homes & Properties Corp. to Simon S. Kahsai and Yordanos Kifle, $550,000.
Wind Rider Way, 6352-Tao Lan and Tao Wang to Garret Hunter Gansor and Rebecca Lynn Jayne, $335,000.
Wishing Bridge, 6399-Edward J. and Jeanne F. Rutkowski to Celeta Carter, $400,000.
Avalanche Way, 11211, No. B-Andrew W. Ruef and Alice F. Jackson to Nasozi Joyce Kakembo, $212,000.
Bishops Head Ct., 5411-Brianna Rebecca Gibson to Miriam E. Laufer and Eric J. Lott, $256,000.
Caravan Ct., 6804-Jared D. and Martha V. Clark to Jason Linthicum and Susan Zuhowski, $655,000.
Cedar Lane, 5476, No. A4-Tina Madison and estate of Rose Mary Madison to Christina Renfrew Helble, $125,000.
Cloudland Ct., 6012-Kim Michelle Sterrett and Robert Eugene Day Jr. to Daniela Arapu, $201,000.
Columbia Rd., 4910, No. 1-Matthew E. Chen to Rachael V. Mueller, $165,000.
Columbia Rd., 4952, No. 6-Frederick D. Keiser and Judith A. Gordon to Safia C. Ghanim, $222,000.
Cross Fox Lane, 10534, No. A2-Luann T. Blount to Michael D. Harman, $121,000.
Durham Rd. W., 5017-Omar Farm Produce Inc. to Angela Netro and George C. Convery, $500,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5249-Jeremy and Kathleen Breden to Trisha C. Fleming, $426,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10559-Faulkner Ridge Corp. to Margot Genna and Paul Domenic Celano, $345,000.
Gloucester Rd., 5470-Bank of America to Richard, William and Sherry Estanich, $199,000.
Green Mill Way, 6764-Aditya Vadlamoodi to Kaylan Vallakati and Keerthi Ganji, $525,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10417-Axel and Ada Rodriguez to Alywin R. and Tanya L. Thompson, $395,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 111-Petra H. and Joseph Noble to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $87,000.
Harness Ct., 5822, No. 8-2-James Michael and Bonni K. Chewning to Camila Silva, $195,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5693, No. E-Jean C. and Charles R. Brent to Leopold Dinguall, $185,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5041-James M. and Shawn Zimmerman to Priyanka Bangalore Gurudev and Nirman Vijayamohan, $367,000.
Hunting Lane, 10821-SD Properties Corp. to Desmond A. and Rita M. Reid, $550,000.
Last Sunbeam Pl., 6312-Thomas E. and Rhea K. McCullough to Bryan S. and Erinn E. Bende, $675,000.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12059-Diana Mitchell to Jonathan and Ash D. Smelkinson, $460,000.
Morningmist Lane, 11704-Patrick L. and Karen D. Oltmanns to Thomas E. and Kellie J. Edwards, $525,000.
Olde Woods Way, 10885-Audrey D. and Tammy L. McDonald to Vanessa Bowling and Sadie Ajavon, $305,000.
Owen Brown Rd., 10309-Fide356 Corp. to Carol A. and Alonzo S. Rogers, $450,000.
Powder Run, 11233, No. 10-3-Frank C. and Cheryl W. Cobb to Julius R. Chappell Jr. and Clara L. Rickman, $278,500.
Rising Waves Way, 6633-Jennifer R. and Patrick T. Herwig to Sandra Benson and Chris J. Brantley, $905,000.
Shepherd Sq., 6026, No. 29-Xiao Xiao to Kuang and Jyelwun Tsou, $280,000.
Sleepy Horse Lane, 12213-Ross David and Kristin Topel to Kala D. Mosley, $375,000.
Sternwheel Pl., 10472-Douglas R. Stevens Jr. to Sonya Funna and Janssen Everette Evelyn, $525,000.
Suffield Ct., 5550-Carolyn J. Figard to Angela Joy Saldana, $359,000.
Symphony Way, 10795, No. 201-Vladimir F. Basch and Anne Bumgarner to Philip Dixion Mertens, $315,000.
Tarkington Pl., 5351-Libscor Corp. to Monica L. Payne, $389,900.
Tolling Clock Way, 10575-Mary E. Meares to Matthew Baldwin, $273,000.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10551, No. B1-Julia M. Fischer Lukens to Betty J. Green, $130,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5515, No. 37-James R. and Virginia S. Moran to Kathryn L. Daly, $300,000.
Velvet Path, 6316-Roger D. and Michele A. Eastman to Timur Milgrom and Sharon E. Darby, $750,000.
Whitewasher Way, 10316-John A. and Julie G. Rosicky to Benjamin Aaron and Krista Estelle Kalina Wallinger, $459,000.
Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 311-Mark Anthony and Sonmi Choi Finley to Edward Kim, $300,000.
Wind Cir. S., 6530-Richard S. and Sharman T. Kahn to Yuhui Zhang and Xiaoyun Ling, $700,000.
Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 1105-Daniel Parker to Robin A. Bradley, $290,000.
Woodenhawk Cir., 5465-John P. Jones to Alberto Juan Fonseca Santiago and Krissia A. Lobo Torres, $207,000.
Millers Mill Rd., 2315-Leonard Frazier and estate of Annie Louise Stanton to Janet Louise Hanson, $365,000.
Dayton Meadows Ct., 13827-Glenn E. and Carolyn M. Sixkiller to James C. and Kimberle A. Scanio, $650,000.
Kalmia Dr., 5236-Mark J. and Susan Wilensky to Jessica Rose Ayers and David Matthew, $740,000.
Voland Ct., 13615-Joyce K. and Burton H. Tapper to Edward and Roxann Gordon, $640,000.
Athol Ave., 6721-Emily H. Lawson to Peng Tu and Sang Ceu, $225,000.
Bauman Dr., 6013-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Donald and Godlee Davis, $374,995.
Beechfield Ave., 6410, No. A-Girish and Sharmila Patel to Masood Ahmed and Naheed Khanam, $296,500.
Butterfield Dr., 7908-Michael Joseph Coombs to Robert P. Christine, $469,000.
Cherrel Brooks Way, 7801-Beazer Homes Corp. to Kiran Kumar and Vedanvyaja Kasturi, $441,500.
Cornerstone Way, 8217-Kwan Son and Ki Sok Choe to Brendon K. Wu, $426,900.
Darby Downs, 7210, No. J-Pamela Rodgers to Dotty Waters, $235,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6362, No. 2-5-Matthew J. Moore to San N. and Rebecca L. Tran, $238,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6802, No. 29-6-Caitlin and Kenneth Lynch to Peter I. and Sarah Rangeloy, $230,000.
Elderberry Ct., 6489-Xcel Properties Corp. to Adam R. and Alycia L. Skutt, $520,000.
English Oak Cir., 7719, No. 23-Yvette Jacqueline Aine to Abraham O. and Rafiatu K. Osman Durojaiye, $295,000.
Graftons View Ct., 6218-Hans J. Phillips and Karen A. Besok to Michael Gerrity and Ashley Gross, $615,000.
Grouse Rd., 6634-Julie L. Thompson and the estate of Lois Thompson to Oscar Armando Orellana Osorio and Maria Natividad Carrillo Montes, $310,000.
Hunt Hill Dr., 5859, No. 12-05-K. Mamment and Molly Daniel to Hun Yul and Young Mee Park, $223,000.
Karas Walk, 6155-David A. and Robyn Louise Maggio to Tamara M. Barbee, $468,000.
Main St., 5852-Margaret L. Gallagher and Margaret L. Hooven to David J. and Paul D. McGarvey, $205,000.
Marioak Dr., 7861-Adam M. Portch to Yanbin Xu and Jian Wang, $250,000.
Merle Way, 6321-Syed S. and Tanveer S. Shamim to Hyeonggon Kang and Eunha Cho, $419,500.
Millstream Ct., 7971-Susanne L. Vellucci to Andrew David Hains, $314,900.
Norwood Fry., 6934, No. 72-Faran Elahi Ghumman to Michelle L., Keith L. and June A. Goddard, $349,900.
Old Washington Rd., 5975-Federal National Mortgage Association to Daniel and Susan E. Holmes, $400,000.
Pale Morning Dun Rd., 4955-Deepak and Mona Ahuja to Sajiv Kamalakaran and Anuradha Sajiv, $605,000.
Pirch Way, 6685-Diane L. Rizak Wingo to Vincent Rosario and Nicolas Hernandez, $220,000.
Red Clay Frg., 6932, No. 11-Erie T. and Rachel Blanton to Angelique Nicole and Ryan O. Creary, $375,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 5970, No. 17-Lindsey M. Mueller to Steven Penland Jr. and Kristina Valerio, $222,500.
Royal Coachman Dr., 4869-Rodney and Titia Dunn to Jacob and Keely Owens, $632,500.
Shadywood Rd., 6150, No. 405-Helen G. Warfield to Susan and Timothy Cuerdon, $295,000.
Steepridge Dr., 5868, No. 20-06-Marianne L. Blemly to Matthew J. Cummings, $235,500.
Summit Rock Rd., 7339-Joseph and Jessica Abrams to Abhishek Suresh, $331,500.
Timberview Dr., 5846-Young Teak Kong to Robert Gene and Jennifer Kussart, $340,000.
Wesley Lane, 6500-Peter L. and Cheryl E. Pupshis to Michael P. Caretti, $484,000.
Willow Glen Way, 7316-F.D. and Lise Spaller to Jamaal Foster, $295,000.
Ambrosia Dr., 5344-Danny M. and Elizabeth A. Platt to Paul E. Bassett and Jamie L. Vela, $815,000.
Bates Dr., 4723-Charles W. Zorb to Deborah Cobb, $499,900.
Blueberry Hill Lane, 7763-Stephen E. and Candace G. Krug to Joseph Koskovich and Rebecca Herfeld, $390,000.
Bonnybridge Pl., 3733-Christine M. Lorenz to Paul Zheng, $280,000.
Brauerton Rd., 8901, No. 206-Christine Debemard to Albert B. and Virginia Townsend, $311,000.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7910-Jeffrey Thompson to Pablo O. and Trixie C. Pena, $350,000.
Brittany Dr., 4106-Yun Zhou and Xianfeng Zhang to Steven A. and Freya A. Bayer, $505,000.
Burrows Lane, 2933-Seyed Koohpayeh to Ivan and Lisette Guzman, $505,000.
Chapel Hill Dr., 8741-Jonathan D. and Rebecca N. Cuda to Scott and Suzanne C. Knaub, $840,000.
Debbie Ct., 5315-Elizabeth Devereux Flickinger to Michael J. and Danielle Larash Peters, $440,000.
Dower Dr., 4701-Roger J. Lerner and Diane L. McDonald to Michael J. and Rebecca A. Price, $553,000.
Edgewood Rd., 3145-Alexander Royce Jenny to Alper Corut and Andrea Judtih Machnitz, $622,000.
Ellicott View Rd., 8540-Gail Elaine Smith to Meklit Workneh, $618,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8589, No. K-Erika Goldsmith and Erika Seth to Douglas R. Stevens Jr., $190,000.
Flagstone Ct., 7804-Michael G. and Karen W. Neff to Galen Robert and Sarah Kane, $621,000.
Harvest View Ct., 8545-Cathy Froman and estate of Lisa Marie Demmick Buleza to Xinwei Xu, $340,000.
Hickory Dr., 3410-Peter Wu and Hua Li to David Lopez Gomez and Gabriela N. Huerta Valencia, $442,000.
Hollow Ct., 3342-Elias Zambidis to Amit and Meenakshi Koul, $387,000.
Kerger Rd., 5213-Millard F. Morgan III to Gabriel Kniffin and Lisa Dykes, $358,000.
Locust Mill St., 8075-Alison Clare MacDonald to Sudhir Chowbina and Shrigauri Sudhir, $486,500.
Manahan Dr., 8644-Samir M. Joshi and Urvi J. Pandya to Steve Lepine and Siew Loon Por, $360,000.
Mayfair Cir., 7788, No. A-Thomas J. and Eleanor E. McManuels to Ryan T. Smith, $224,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8341, No. H-Annabel Donnawell to Tetiana Vagizova, $176,500.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8355, No. B-Sean M. Coleman to Gopi Dasariahgari, $205,000.
Oak Forest Dr., 2104-Chunlei Huan and Li Han to Thomas and Bigini R. Koshy, $694,000.
Oak West Dr., 3396-Cynthia J. Rogers Hoover to Il Minn and Hwan Mee Yong, $345,900.
Old Montgomery Rd., 8060-Terry L. Gates and Gwen Ruth Cates to Daniel and Christina Leach, $575,000.
Orchard Dr., 5009-Stephen C. and Karen S. Cherry to Thomas J. and Elizabeth F. Meyer, $448,000.
Red Leaf Ct., 4512-Dwight A. and Denise E. Jackson to Bo Lin, $690,000.
Rochelle Dr., 8725-Gopalakrishnan Sankaranarayanan to Monaj Kumar and Namitha Rathi, $305,000.
Rosanna Pl., 5708-Victor A. and Marianne H. Hendrickse to James G. and Tammy L. Massoels, $493,000.
Sandstone Ct., 7765-Joseph M. and Cindy S. Parsley to Joseph P. Conti and Doria A. Widel Conti, $625,000.
Springs Dr. W., 3202, No. 31-Trina Ickes to Satyanarayana R. Indukuri, $286,500.
Stone Crop Dr., 8225, No. A-Margaret Angela Mitchell to Zhao Yang, $287,500.
Stony Creek Lane, 7637-Carroll R. Lane to Kaitlin Wall, $230,000.
Sunrise Ct., 8302-Gerard T. and Eileen Malloy Reardon to Matthew and Suzanne Castner, $600,000.
Tall Trees Ct., 8205-Pratish S. Menon and Meghan E. Sackett to Joshua T. Tarini and Kelly A. Fitzpatrick, $325,000.
Walter Way, 6210-Williamsburg Group to Giatri Singh, $621,000.
Wethered Dr., 8734-Guowei Zhang and Jingling Qu to Yong Su and Mi Hee Choe, $799,000.
Yellow Pine Dr., 8125, No. N-Doris M. Von Nessen to Susan B. Murrow, $295,000.
Chase St., 11219, No. 76-Joel H. Bean to Alan H. Deutch, $475,000.
Green St., 11517-Gary Edward and Kyra A. Mitchell to Thomas E. England and Brian R. Armstrong, $945,000.
Iager Blvd., 11515-Streetscape at ML Corp. to Kahil Ali and Tianna Yvonne Johnson, $1.07 million.
Longwood St., 8817-Giman and Jin Sook Kim to Chih Wen Cheng and You Zhou, $575,000.
Martha Way, 11032-NVR Inc. to Eric C. and Erin C. Naber, $954,180.
Morris St., 7578-Luke D. Lackrone to Daniel and Margaret D. Sarezky, $580,000.
Terrace Lane, 11283-Brian M. Thomas to Srikanth Alla, $706,100.
Water St., 7736-David H. Kates and Lisa J. Hall to Maryam Fathirad and Ali Mardannia, $612,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 14024-Ryan D. and Eugene E. Estes to Mary C. Lewis and Michael S. Lorentz, $542,500.
Clear Drive Ct., 3617-Charles M. and Lisa H. Glymph to Kimberly J. Wells, $850,000.
Musgrove Farm Ct., 14306-Charles E. Maiden Jr. and Suzanne M. Haynes to Victor J. and Nicole Lin Selvaggi, $705,000.
Hanover Crossing Way, 6414-Michael S. and Cynthia A. Zedar to Aaron A. and Sherry C. Smalls, $500,000.
Winters Lane, 6378-Jessie Ann Newburn and estate of James L. Newburn to Daryl A. Sanders and Amber B. Adams, $215,000.
Highland Rd., 13185-Patricia Ann Sullivan to Peter T. Doan and Vera A. Stupina, $447,500.
Aspenwood Way, 8154-Jihye Cho and Hyun Soo Kim to Myung Kyu and Chan Ki Lee, $225,000.
Jones Rd., 8014-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Justin and Mary Myers, $433,300.
Morris Pl., 8210, No. 35-Lila Anne Goodwin to Kathleen L. Falco, $272,250.
Rosewood Way, 8935-Sheryl Snee and Garret C. Brown to Michael Hooper, $232,800.
Wye Ave., 7344-Shiqing Guan and Shaowei Kang to Gary L. and Linda K. Bendall, $309,900.
Black Velvet, 9467-Jennifer A. Bullough to Christopher Dohanich, $395,000.
Clocktower Lane, 9495-Charles F. and Susan C. Lepple to Oliver S. Kubik, $325,000.
Copperwood Way, 7004-Robert E. Young Jr. to Kevin J. Tewey, $305,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7317, No. H-704-Thackeray J. Claytor to Teri A. Arch, $225,000.
Guilford Rd., 9443-Nihal Jayasekera to Edwin J. and Cyndy C. Reyes, $335,000.
Justice Pl., 10512-Mary Therese Pfau to Michael C. and Star Larelle Bogenschutz, $565,000.
Kings Meade Way, 8480-Veronica A. Battisti to Meredith B. Conway and Brett A. Nix, $389,000.
Pine Dr., 6717-Samjes Corp. to Michael Nelson Campbell and Rachel Hill Matney, $444,900.
Quantrell Row, 10055-Jeffrey and Lisa C. Paulman Harris to Gary L. and Barbara Collins, $400,000.
Setting Sun Way, 7462-Mary Colette Sorrell to Karrinne Patterson, $302,000.
Softwater Way, 9721-Steven L. Schwartz to Heena Khawaja and Zafar Firoz, $309,900.
Vollmerhausen Dr., 9458-William Schneider and Barbara A. Moyer to Karen Munoz, $455,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7579, No. A-J. T. Homes Corp. to Gary E. Mitchell, $190,000.
Willow Brook Way, 7135-Matthew Lee Garfinkle to Christopher Yongkeun and Jennifer Michele Lee, $530,000.
Fuzzy Hollow Way, 11031-Williamsburg Group Corp. to Mark Wook Ro and Michelle Hyun Kyung Ro, $799,900.
John Gravel Rd., 2211, No. D-Julia Appleton to Sea Man Kim, $287,500.
Bahner Ct., 16654-Douglas F. and Melissa A. Zimmerman to William Gibson III, $429,700.
Lady Camarin Ct., 16013-Peter D. and Cynthia A. Ryan to Matt and Christina Sgambato, $649,990.
Nursery Ct., 17400-Michael Jeremy and Sheila Marie Rutter to Scott and Jenny M. Sandberg, $603,000.
Watersville Rd. W., 587-John Piorkowski to Leaf Star and Tracy Lee Hales, $500,000.
Woodward St., 8107-Dominic R. Frasca to Ali Ibrahim Aladeani, $270,000.
Breamore Ct., 9370-Global Property Holdings Corp. to Regina Rivers, $334,900.
Cabot Ct., 9332-Federal National Mortgage Association to Chambal Pandey and Sumita Ganguly, $255,000.
Cardinal Forest Cir., 8713-Martin A. and Brenda L. Shouse to Christopher and Judith Comer, $542,000.
Charmed Days, 8414-Joseph Baick to Mirza A., Mirza J. and Masarat A. Baig, $435,000.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9604-Atinuke and Abiola W. Ogunbiyi to Elvis A. Fuentes, $354,000.
Fall Rain Dr., 10063-Adam and Lynn Drucker to Keyur and Teja Patel, $635,000.
Gavin Way, 7958-David C. and Priscilla A. Williams to Clint and Jessica Apland, $530,000.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10771-Lynn Hacker and Charles Hoopes to Eliot M. Tarash and Allison M. Galasso, $302,900.
Hitching Post Lane, 9170, No. E-Michael H. and Deborah C. Clark to Michele F. Harris, $140,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8421, No. 87-Eunhee Kim to Elizabeth Mijin and Hongsuk Kang, $432,000.
Jamestown Ct., 11580-Kerry M. and Penelope B. Weinheimer to Shawn D. and Pooja Shawn Butani, $699,900.
Knox Ct., 9105-Aileene Mitchell Ford to Fatai D. and Ekaterina Sule, $440,500.
Love Song Ct., 10014-Eric Jacob Barger to Lian Bai and Wei Chin, $447,500.
Mckenstry Dr., 8017-John P. and Sophia D. Menard to William Christopher and Teri Lee Price, $530,000.
Pembrook Woods, 8906-Melanie Shiflet to Laura E. Wilson, $285,000.
Riverbrink Ct., 9440-Jeremy J. Dadzie to Jesse and Laura Holliday, $260,000.
Scaggsville Rd., 10676-Sandra R. Thorne to Gloria Moon, $269,000.
Snow Bird Lane, 9851-Darnell Dockett to Joel M. and Serena N. Price, $445,000.
Star Moon Lane, 9504-Timothy R. Kalaris and Sharon A. Reynolds to Damian A. and Chanel A. Garcia, $700,000.
Steeple Ct., 9395-William and Nancy L. Pabst to Sean Olof and Heather Michele Knutson, $350,000.
Twin Oaks Way, 7712-Andrea Joan Herschman to Lynn R. Hacker and Charles G. Hoopes, $560,000.
Water Fall Dr., 8627-J. Dean and Deanna M. Godbout to Michael Edward Wisnieski, $560,000.
White Ct., 10435-Frederick J. and Bonnie H. Cassels to Julie Hyunmi Chung and Christopher Yongseung Kwak, $620,000.
Wincopia Farms Way, 10105-Beazer Homes Corp. to Ahmad and Wajeeha Malik, $752,592.
Archers Glane., 1738-Brian J. and Delia Quinlan to Shengsheng Shen and Di Wu, $890,000.
Fox Valley Dr., 3125-Louis C. and Suzanne E. Lapenna to Kathleen M. and Sean V. Davies, $855,000.
Duvall Rd., 2980-Augustine L. and Sherri Collins Carky to Samantha A. and Christopher M. Logan, $685,000.
Frederick Rd., 15240-FNA Maryland Corp. to Brent Lee Rutley, $375,000.
Lorenzo Lane, 3180-Travis W. Faris to Brian O. and Kristina P. Walter, $843,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 14827-Dale and Tammy Kelley to Linh H. and Terence Kennell, $375,000.
Chambers Ct., 11110, No. F-Victor and Linda Mary Lumby to Alberta J. Dwivedi, $312,000.
Chambers Ct., 11170, No. H-Bonnie Stuart to Susanna M., Young Y., Nam Chil and Taik Soon Lee, $296,000.
Enfield Dr., 10760-Abdul and Farah Baloch to Rejaul and Rubina Karim, $516,000.
Folkestone Way, 10796-Mark R. Bostic to Thomas and Nomy Thomas Jacob, $530,000.
Popkins Ct., 10402-Eric W. and Anita P. Koehler to Kerra N. and Joseph R. Mlinac, $725,000.
Woodstock Rd., 1685-MTGLQ Investors to Shuqiong Niu, $330,500.