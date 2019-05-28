Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Carrollton Rd., 2654-Katherine S. Chrien and Harold V. Rogers to Berwyn Deroy and Linda Johnson Van Ry, $575,000.

Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 2181-Joann and Richard L. Maslana to Joyce K. and Burton H. Tapper, $1.29 million.

Creek View Ave., 603-Tracey M. Kirchoff to Daniel Phillip Bornstein and Helen Kimberly Potember, $975,000.

Enclave Ct., 31-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Jeffrey L. Hernberger, $474,990.

Gemini Dr., 1231-Teresa M. Beilstein to Alexander M. and Amanda M. Cisar, $179,900.

Harbor Rd., 1324-Ronald E. and Phillip A. Harrell to Don Alan and Bonny Bagnatori Krause, $271,500.

Hilltop Lane, 290-Olinda Morena Quintanilla Hercules to Roderick Black, $238,000.

Jackson St., 1014-Above Grade Renovations Corp. to Luis Daniel Cintron, $347,500.

Lake Heron Dr., 1121, No. 3A-514 Phase L. Corp. to Deborah R. and Fortney H. Stark Jr., $235,000.

Linden Ave., 1343-Charles B. Leckinger to Regina Little and Leslie Hollis, $540,000.

Miami Ave., 1106-Francis and Veronica A. Gambel to Kurt C. and Nancy S. Gastrock, $575,000.

President Point Dr., 3, No. A3-Ricardo Scartascini to Anthony J. Chapman and Cynthia M. Zagone, $550,000.

Quiet Waters Pl., 153-Norman A. and Jenna S. Bishop to Brianna M. Figueiras and Christopher J. Martinette, $281,000.

Rockway Ave., 3445-Patrick and Asli Carome to Lorraine D. Riley, $245,000.

Van Buren St., 1010-Aaron Freeman to Claire M. Coolidge, $385,200.

Wells Ave., 917-Keith C. and Jeanne E. Shader to Matthew C. and Lea Ann White, $430,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Academy St., 125-Jolynn M. and Robert M. Sheehan to Lauren H. and Stephen H. Ridzon, $950,000.

Ashers Farm Rd., 405-K. Hovnanian Homes to Douglas Aylward and Leslie Volkmar, $674,990.

Beech St., 1009-John C. Tillman to Peter MacGregor, $317,000.

Burtons Cove Way, 603, No. 10-Rebecca A. Somerville to Robert M. Almeida and Rachael A. Gosnell, $269,000.

Cedar Park Rd., 1604-Eric G. Shea to Bernardo and Elizabeth R. Coelho, $440,000.

Coachway, 845-Mark C. Davis to Thomas N. and Susan Hogan, $980,000.

Crisfield Way, 744-Mark N. and Leslie M. Flynn to Paul and Kathleen Dumais, $605,000.

Francis Nicholson Way, 567-Tamara I. Hypes and Tamara J. McClanahan to Amalia D. Potter, $335,000.

Halsey Rd., 317-Lenore S. Lerner to Joseph M. and Jennifer E. Keenan, $499,000.

Hideaway Ct., 2158, No. 24-Neyat Tekle to Joseph B. Fisher III, $324,000.

Howards Loop, 710-Jonathan E. and Mary A. Pasterick to James Brigowatz and Heidi Novak, $395,000.

Lanna Way, 973-Joseph W. Sullivan and estate of Daniel J. Sullivanto Paul J. and Thelma G. Bublitz, $272,000.

Marconi Cir., 1978-Charlotte K. Kearns to Gary M. and Mitzi D. Hopkins, $283,000.

Monticello Ave., 125-Douglas A. and Susheila D. Burkhardt to James F. and Pamela A. Toomey, $880,000.

Pemaquid Ct., 2663-Kenneth and Barbara Minihan to Verne T. Higman and Patricia A. O’Brien, $500,000.

Prince George St., 244-Kevin E. and Rebecca L. Johnson to Wesley S. and Elise A. Farrell, $700,000.

Ritchie Lane, 1575-Jeff R. and Kiara G. Vogel to Laura and Diana Hackett, $330,000.

Rosemary St., 31-Ona Brazinski Joyce to Thomas J. and Rebecca Jaap Alascio, $525,000.

Summerview Way, 2706, No. 3104-Linda C. Nickels to Christine T. Glynn, $245,000.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 408-Walter C. and Terri S. Lockhart to Everett Douglas and Virginia Russell Bell, $480,000.

Virginia St., 1603-Carleton Edgar and Sally Jane Mott to Michael A. and Debra F. Caldwell, $610,000.

Westminster Way, 1715-Karen Anne Vogel to Arnold S. Goettel and Nannette Livadas, $750,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Alameda Pkwy., 360-Ronald L. and Mary S. Fincham to Thomas Christopher and Heather Elizabeth Shipley, $282,000.

Basin Way, 624-Mirta C. Garcia to Jonathan Caleb and Kelly Marie Hill, $565,000.

Birchcrest Ct., 1234-Bernice M. Tonrey to Scott Arndt, $264,000.

Buena Vista Ave., 354-Andrew J. Tucker to James M. King and Megan K. Barnum, $330,000.

Colonial Ridge Lane, 493-Nicholas M. and Kristina Marie Pulido to Salvatore J. Misuraca and Madelyn F. Sherman, $330,000.

Doncaster Rd., 194-Gregory Michael and Corine R. Lapace to Peter G. and Catherine L. Hollerbach, $580,000.

Greenblades Ct., 532-Bauer Haus Investments Corp. to Alexandra and Stephen Robert Ferris, $289,989.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 610-Trevor P. and Mary L. Parsons to Nicholas E. Dean, $197,000.

Mago Vista Rd., 924-Erick Goodwin Gilbert to Brian and Nicole Galloway, $375,000.

Merrimack Way, 131-Michael V. Cardinal and Jamie M. Gross to Stefanie A. Judd, $580,000.

Oakland Hills Ct., 601D-Carlene M. Cassidy and Laura L. Robinson to Kenny E. Toro, $137,000.

Pine Valley Dr., 736-Joshua M. and Britni Day to Patricia F. Westcamp, $342,000.

Ruxshire Dr., 820-Suzanne L. Raygan to Christopher R. Townsend, $380,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 612-Robert M. Hauser and Dana R. Pecci to Diane T. Colonnello, $192,000.

Talon Ct., 602-Patrick M. and Katelyn M. Skerpon to Jordan Waterloo, $316,500.

BROOKLYN AREA

Charles St., 207-Rebecca E. Cocolin to Kathleen A. Conlon, $225,000.

Disney Ave., 5205-R. Saul McCormick and estate of Barbara J. Baggett to Donna G. Ivy, $155,000.

Hammonds Lane, 904-Wanda C. O’Keeffe to Sharon K. Auxier, $215,000.

Matthews Ct., 5610-Camile Williams and Ayanna Bailey to Daniel and Sahyli Karina Gaitan, $280,000.

Olive Wood Lane, 732-Christopher A. Arcoraci to Angie M. and Anthony Dawson, $275,000.

Shenandoah Ave., 303-Sidney Howard Drake to Adan and Madan Portillo, $199,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Almond Dr., 1350-Estate of Zitella A. Nickel to Colin Thomas and Meredith Rice Cooley, $278,000.

Bretton View Rd., 1423-Joe and Maria I. Piette to Vincent and Abbie M. Finamore, $490,000.

Carrollton Rd., 1910-Frank S. and Nicole E. Melograna to Marnie A. Oursler, $1.99 million.

Deacon Way, 1718-Douglas D. and Deeann Coe to John P. and Kathryn W. McLaughlin, $710,000.

Enyart Way, 1516-Estate of Nancy M. White to Carol J. Malkiel, $405,000.

Foxwood Ct., 1402-Todd H. Crum to Shawn Fitzmaurice, $239,900.

Highview Dr., 1198-Joseph Lilly and Heather Messerschmidt to Derek A. and Amal Houck, $385,000.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1509-Crownsville Road Corp. to Elizabeth J. Chrisner, $250,000.

Mount Holly Dr., 981-Kristin L. Davidson to John Edward and Jennifer Nicole Bates, $520,000.

Puritan Pl., 236-Sherry Buschmann and Victor L. Kerns to Scott K. and Shannon Morton, $800,000.

River Bay Rd., 1216-Douglas D. and Mary F. Milburn to Robert E. Holt Jr., $975,000.

Stonewood Ct., 1241-Crownsville Road Corp. to Amber C. and Marshall Miller, $245,000.

Sun Valley Dr., 1084-Michael Edward Mallonee and Michelle Suzanne Pinder to Thomas and Yunhye Ale, $325,000.

Windgate Dr., 792-Mary L. Churchill to Thomas Reagan and Megan M. Huckaby, $480,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Carvel St., 5536-Joseph John O’Keefe to Christopher Anderson, $340,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1014-Stephanie L. Goldenberg to Nicholas E. and Jennifer A. Passero, $410,000.

CROFTON AREA

Bains Ct., 2700-Daphne S. and Daniel S. Foreman to Gregory S. and Amanda L. Olsen, $570,000.

Blockton Ct., 1464-Gary S. Sykes to Ronald E. Mozingo Jr., $199,900.

Chapman Rd., 1542-Michael J. and Karalee Flaherty to Carlonie R. Gifford and Michael E. Squibb, $548,000.

Crossgate Dr., 2101-Teresa A. and Michael A. Campbell to Michael A. and Christina A. Hamorsky, $565,000.

Eton Way, 1556-Matthew J. Gurka to Harshit and Amanda M. Agarwal, $520,000.

Fendall Ct., 2205-Melinda Hock to Forrest T. and Rachel Toor, $229,000.

Golden Ct., 1720-Michael A. and Christina A. Hamorsky to Dexter C. Hamto, $320,000.

Mara Vista Ct., 1488-Perry Shafran to Allison Orah Constable and Christopher James Vazquez, $250,000.

Pearl Ave., 1508-Richard T. Siomporas to Raoul C. and Adrienne N. Fruto, $548,000.

Simsbury Ct., 1119-Thomas J. and Kristy L. Howell to Melissa J. Lewis and Malcolm I. Dicko, $230,000.

Tallwind Ct., 2614-Robert S. and Justyn H. MacFarland to Justin and Whitney Blair, $325,263.

Waldorf Ct., 1730-Richard and Lucille A. Truesdell to Nicole M. and Joshua L. Woolf, $290,000.

Windy Oak Ct., 2594-Arthur Collins and Michael John Heinen to Pamala Keller, $355,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Baltimore Hill Rd., 1034-Daniel M. and Kelly E. Garner to Carlos F. Luna, $354,000.

Haverford Dr., 2013-Brian P. and Marina McNamara to Frederick A. and Linda M. Fochtman, $855,000.

Maple Trail, 390-Thomas B. and Mariella Wetmore to Stephen C. and Kaley P. Jones, $287,250.

Severnview Dr., 1103-James M. Douglas to Evan C. McMullen and Dana R. Akerberg, $407,500.

Valentine Creek Dr., 1117-Charles Bradley Blackwell to W. L. Hatcher III, $525,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cox Landing Ct., 1400-Joshua P. and Amanda R. Rosenbaum to Christopher T. Barger, $265,000.

Hidden Creek Way, 7831-James Steven Emge and estate of Carole Ann Emge to Logan Jubb, $200,000.

Waterway Ct., 1312-William L. and Linda M. Boyko to Lauren Bahlman, $249,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Central Ave. W., 1330-Cara N. Cerone and Victor Porter to Kevin D. Pepe, $318,000.

Jamestown Rd., 3517-Shawn and Tina M. Smith to Ajia Holt, $430,000.

DEALE AREA

Deale Beach Rd., 5929-Leslie M.V. and Jeffrey S. Williams to Marshall and Jennifer Glenn, $700,000.

Main St., 943-Douglas D. McLennan and estate of Paula M. Everson to Anthony John Brooke, $349,900.

Whittington Pl., 607-Dale E. and Vickie A. Browning to Cheryl Ann Brady, $294,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Calhoun St., 137-Matthew J. and Brittany M. Manning to Brandon and Lauren Reider, $535,000.

Galewood Dr., 231-Matthew J. and Mindi Lynn Nader to Scott B. and Erin P. Shiller, $457,000.

Holly St., 3014-Eldora Ellison to Bradley Joseph and Janet Velleman Skorepa, $1.5 million.

Millhaven Dr., 2110-Hillary W. Frank to Amanda R. Capoen, $354,000.

Ridgely Rd., 1745-Michael J. Hinson and Piper A. Mullins to Matthew Ehrichs and Thaisi H. Da Silva, $246,000.

Rolling Rd., 3179-Gary H. and Nancy Ann Hardsty Shifler to Daniel J. and Meagan B. Yong, $665,000.

Westminister Rd., 508-Elizabeth McGeehan to Alberto A. Rojas Zayas and Janet Luna Gomez, $260,000.

Seventh Ave., 3723-Theresa A. Shaw Reshetar to Bi Yu Zheng, $365,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Autumn Valley Lane, 927-Thomas J. Pucciarella and Megan Marcucci to Jeremy Olds, $450,000.

Fall Ridge Way, 939-Matthew R. and Salome Tsereteli Stephens to Brandi and Heather Strong, $360,000.

Highland Farms Cir., 622-Samuel M. and Jessica A. Barlow to Jamie R. Chapp, $440,000.

Lanham Lane, 1117-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Archie S. and Lynn T. Israel, $529,990.

Orchid Rd., 1243-Tarrah Bellamy and Rosalyn Sherie King to Wasiq Butt, $573,000.

Springlake Ct. W., 2410-Lan L. Lun and Paul K. Lingbach to Pamela Miller, Robert F. Owens Jr. and Megan Owens, $393,900.

Wigeon Way, 1410, No. 2-Dona J. Palmer to Fernando and Viola Kortright, $325,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Skippers Row, 1737-Hull Speed Corp. to Robert B. and Haven S. Younger, $1.82 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Brighton Pl., 864-William Preston Grammer to Angela Marie Depalatis, $215,000.

Columbus Dr., 713-Allen S. and Regena T. Parrish to Glory A. Mangoba and Bryan W. Dowell, $512,000.

Cross Creek Dr., 7944-Leonard and Torrie Musta to Brandon and Nikia Triplett, $338,000.

Eleanore Dr., 7827-Matthew and Julie Albrecht to Ryan and Sabrina Seeley, $405,000.

Ferndale Hill Lane, 106-Sherry Spriggs to Sonal and Parth Patel, $385,000.

Glendale Ave., 121-John H. Cosentino to Zarin Newman, $275,000.

Ingram Ct., 442-Agathus and Betty Griffin to Letrenda S. Hall, $172,000.

Kraft Ct., 713-James C. and Ida A. Mabe to Ronald G. and Amber L. Baker, $339,900.

Linwood Ave., 48-Gustavo A. and Angelica M. Vecino to Ever Isai Castillo Esquivel, $280,000.

Mystic View Turn, 435-Zachary J. and Emily M. Covington to Wendy Rodgers, $216,500.

Oakwood Rd., 7992-Donna M. Smerdon and estate of Joyce Carfrey to Edgar Manuel Ventura Ramos, $180,000.

Parkland Pl., 645-Michael A. and Sandra M. Calo to Sydney and Cynthia Williams, $263,000.

Phylen Ct., 901-Rock A. and Tracy L. Merrill to Dena M. Moran, $300,000.

Rosedale Ave., 1103-Sharon A. Abrams and Steven Barrett to Richard G. Hare, Charles Weaver and Richard G. Hare II, $180,000.

Tieman Dr., 1622-Casey Wachter to Travis R. Cannon, $220,000.

Wilson Blvd. SW, 22-Christian M. and Marianella Y. Segovia to William P. and Heather M. Downs, $296,000.

Second Ave. SW, 511-Francis J. Taylor III and Amy R. Hartland Taylor to Minas Giorgakis and Panagiota Fotopoulos, $389,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Bell Ave., 1039-Troy M. and Marlene F. Helms to Michael D. and Amy P. Schaeffer, $415,000.

Bonnie View Rd., 130-Imzad and Aleem Mohammed to Margaret J. Cheetham, $324,900.

Castle Harbour Way, 1106, No. 1A-Damien T. and Kimberly Ann Clark to Linda S. Glenn, $151,000.

Clover Ct., 371-Maria D. Maler to Akinola Ladipo Daniel, $170,000.

Crown Rd., 7225-Michael W. and Shannon L. Shacklock to Anthony S. and Veda E. Saunders, $295,000.

Delaware Ave., 723-Theresa R. Miles to Alexander David and Theresa Ammons, $300,000.

Gatewater Ct., 358, No. C-Sean T. Holden to Thomas D. Clews Jr., $137,000.

Gunther Pl., 211-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kodjo F. and Rachel A. Noviho, $299,990.

Gunther Pl., 224-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kevin Davis, $319,978.

Kahler Way, 303-Matthew A. Guanti to Luke A. Garwood, $389,000.

Louise Terr., 102-Linda S. White to Albert R. Thompson Jr. and Sunita Khadka, $253,000.

Marley Ave., 709-Ready 4 U. Real Estate Investing Corp. to Jorge A. Suazo Giron, $279,900.

Meadowgate Cir., 8108-Michael and April Ruiz to Mavis L. Milligan, $499,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7228-Steven W. and Betsy L. Whetstone to Renecka L. Ross, $295,000.

Oakdale Rd., 1410-U.S. Bank to Scott T. Newberry and Cristy L. Taylor, $236,000.

Ralph Rd., 108-Robert A. and Chelsea R. Hurd to Scott Westley and Terri Lynn Poe, $280,000.

Rapid Water Way, 6607, No. 104-RRCAP SFR II Corp. to James R. Gilbert, $152,500.

Renfro Ct., 493-William J. and Melissa D. Beverly to George Allen, $249,900.

Saint Agnes Rd., 16A-Bobby E. Blackwell to On S. Shin and Sun O. Wang, $235,000.

Springview Ct., 502-Lakeashe M. Washington to Daniel E. and Amanda A. Shipley, $380,000.

Stonehouse Run Dr., 7530-Zachary D. and Crystal Byron to Eddie D. Harden, $330,000.

Twin Vw., 1024-Kip D. Reinheimer to Michael Renner, $265,000.

Waterwood Trail, 7671-David W. and Nancy L. Heckendorf to Penny L. and K. Dale Hall, $920,000.

Windjammer Rd., 802-Charlene E. Heimberg to Rock A. and Tracy L. Merrill, $500,000.

Yamhill Way, 7119-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kimberly Gaye and Stuart Jeffrey Cordish, $478,990.

HANOVER AREA

Acrocomia Ct., 7715-Alison Seifarth and Luke Warddell to Joel and Deanna Porcher, $349,500.

Brimstone Pl., 2239-Karin A. Schultz to Samuel A. Jackson Jr., $480,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 1713, No. 6-Stoney R. Corp. to John A. Rodriguez, $335,600.

Glendale Ave., 2907-NVR Inc. to Weixie Wu, Meichang Cen and Junping Wu, $339,885.

Hardwick Ct., 1608, No. A-Nicholas A. Purcell to Damon J. and Natalie Bennett, $292,000.

Hekla Lane, 1617-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Stacey and Tina Holmes, $504,329.

Martock Lane, 1512-Erin Elizabeth and Richard Wystan Ball to Henry Mauricio and Heidy Susana Miguel, $360,000.

Pangbourne Way, 1403-Katie Kim to Tyler S. Dallwig and Natalie Wilson, $347,000.

Patterson Way, 7872-Joe W. and Ava P. Hyman to Ik H. Kim and Kim Hae Ok Heimberger, $420,000.

Thames River Dr., 7413-Alexander Soroka and Sara Gonzalez Delgado to Boris and Skyla L. Skopovi, $470,000.

Twin Birch Rd., 2637-Pradeep Chandrasekaran and Nandini Rajendran to Maria Zhang, $349,900.

HARMANS AREA

Mill Crossing Ct., 205-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lovette Spears Lea, $449,990.

HARWOOD AREA

Smiley Lane, 3738-Betty Skipper to Brittany M. and Matthew J. Manning, $640,000.

LAUREL AREA

Cecilton S., 344-Benjamin A. Robinson to Carlos A. Canas Ramirez, $315,000.

Lindenwood Dr., 3504-John E. and Carol Ann Rooney to Serban and Nicoleta Negoita, $399,900.

Lunar Ct., 3121-James J. and Samantha Brown to Patrina Marie Simpson, $340,000.

River Bend Ct., 3107, No. E104-Tracy M. Thornton to Jaidevinder Singh and Navdeep Singh Matharoo, $170,000.

Shooting Star Lane, 8205-107 Woodduck Builders Corp. to Ibrahim Bah, $306,000.

Sudlersville S., 3307-Charles J. Elfont to Frank J. and Karol A. Lagana, $3,000.

Tribeca Trail, 3524-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Keisha Oudia Kerry Anne Bryan, $384,490.

Winding Trail, 8417-Wendy Annor and Kristina J. Owens to Henry Cruz and Julita Quilitis Robles, $410,000.

Winding Trail, 8495-Willington Chun Lin to Aku Aidoo, $355,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Catalpa Rd., 106-Robert Gary and Frederica S. Mathewes Green to Chloe E. and Bryan D. Rice, $325,000.

Jerome Ave., 307-Robert M. Wooden and Melanie J. McMullen to Kevin F. Raska and Stepanie M. Clampitt, $295,000.

Mountain Rd., 202-Zachary S. Casto and Tina P. Moore to Brandon Lee Bono, $302,500.

LOTHIAN AREA

Decesaris Dr., 904-Robert A. and Kathryn A. Domino to Raymond and Catherine Zarate, $485,000.

Southern Maryland Blvd., 6243-Martin B. Isaksen to Joshua A. and Kelly M. Atwell, $509,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Cecil Ave. S., 1008-Michael A. and Deborah A. Scalice to Daniel and Rebecca Weller, $545,000.

Elm Rd., 8365-Lola Jane Welch and estate of Conley Harmon Jr. to Timothy and McKenzie A. Cosgrove, $250,000.

Martin Dr., 477-John T. and Nissa O. Ellinwood to Trevor M. McCarthy, $375,000.

Millshire Dr., 574-Jeanne Katharina McCray to James and Megan Hawkins, $225,000.

Old Orchard Cir., 455-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Edward and Stacey Ryan, $607,000.

Pearl Point Ct., 622-Howard R. King III to Robert L. and Debra A. Tipton, $615,000.

Severn Crest Dr., 399-Scott D. Bussom to Matthew J., and Kristen Blane Arnold, $505,000.

Sycamore Rd., 8311-Terri Brennan to Matthew Richard and Sarah Katherine McDonald, $475,900.

Watermill Dr., 8315-Carol Ronette Roney to Mark Young, $390,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

California Ave., 640-Susan Denise Baugh and George Harry Bond to Thomas and Marygrace Crockett, $294,900.

ODENTON AREA

Benoli Ct., 1622-Nilesh B. and Parul N. Patel to Nataki B. Johnson, $359,900.

Bulrush Ct., 1905-Sherene M. Johnson to Steven Rodriguez Ruiz, $259,900.

Cannon Ball Way, 215-Edward L. Alexander to Damon and Wendy Dienhart, $440,000.

Chessington Dr., 354-Colton J. and Taylor A. Smith to Christopher L. Curry, $320,000.

Crawfords Ridge Rd., 602-John and Mary Anne Ryan to Leopoldine Modjo Kenmogne and Clement Sare, $560,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2723-Classic Group Corp. to Joel E. and Judith A. Daniels, $644,446.

Edge Creek Lane, 236-Andrea Nicole Smith to Nikkia Anderson, $309,000.

Forest Edge Ct., 2408, No. 204H-Margaret Mary Giddo to Elizabeth Olson, $210,000.

Grape Arbor Way, 8727-Edward L. and Rebecca Davis to Corson Pierce Fidler and Kelly Lauren Cann, $309,900.

Higgins Dr., 539-Jacob and Daniele M. Ness to Laura Miller Israel, $389,900.

Knapps Way, 2427-Julie Samuels and Julie Berger to Ayoola A. and Melinda A. Arojo, $345,500.

Meadows Ct., 2314-Timothy R. and Jamie M. Dulaney to Schuyler T. and Kenna B. Haley, $509,900.

Mount Vernon Ave., 338-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Tiffany S. Graham, $367,984.

Patuxent Rd., 1192-Paul L. and Angela F. Nowottnick to Christine Pettigerew, $370,000.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8508-James R. George IV to Catherine M. Roberds, $305,000.

Piscataway Run Dr., 2727-John D. and Ruby R. Stasiak to Dona J. Palmer, $325,000.

Realm Ct. E., 519-Cedrick D. and Candace M. Fowler to Lloyd G. Self, $236,500.

Samantha Lane, 1005, No. 101-Cynthia Hayden Day to Joan S. Sayers, $244,900.

Scaffold Way, 1888-Wesley and Darcie Daniels to Jocelyn L. Rich and Andrew Pendracki, $402,000.

Spanish Oak Way, 1278-Winchester Homes Inc. to Russell S. Himmelberger and Miriam Mangano, $706,770.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3125-NVR Inc. to Laurence F. and Sheri L. Morris, $534,678.

Trout Run Ct., 626-Jason C. Adams to Lana C. Calcara and Zachary R. Andrews, $382,500.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8609-Therese Firmin to Ida L. Johnson, $245,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Harding Blvd., 1041-Antonio and Toni Sanchez to Kelly A. Dunlap and Dena R. Craig, $240,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8046G-Amy L. Vanmourik to Deborah L. and Brian L. Jordan, $148,000.

Appalachian Dr., 8228-John C. Wright to Niranjan and Bakul Debnath, $280,000.

Bayside Beach Rd., 1679-Sue A. Foster to Robert M. Poma and Nancy L. Decesare, $637,500.

Booth Bay Harbour, 1162-Joshua E. and Bridget R. Creekmore to Silvia G. Mendez Gonzalez and Rosa M. Mendez, $245,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 328-Allen and Teresa J. Siperek to Kristin MacPherson, $420,000.

Cedar Rd., 1834-Joseph M. and Victoria Kimball Case to James Michael Christopolis Jr., $443,000.

Creek Blvd., 314-Robert S. Rikard to Carl J. and Susan D. Remery, $350,000.

Daydream Cres., 8333-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Karen Denise Carr, $327,715.

Dunlap Rd., 139-Amanda Kate Biesel to Barbara S. Holmes, $219,000.

Ferry Point Rd. N., 204-James M. and Carrie L. Weser to Christopher E. and Christina Danielle Baragas, $530,000.

Gambier Harbour, 8626-Toni J. Cheek Pehrson to Antonios C. Cornias, $250,000.

Hamburg Ave. W., 104-Leroy A. and Darlene S. Trippett to Mary Quinsler, $216,300.

Holmespun Dr., 1242-Michael Drain and Lindsey Anne Billups to Christopher Stanton, $230,000.

Johnson Rd., 54-Dreamcraft Homes Inc. to Michael R. Huff and Elaine K. Lingis, $778,000.

Lake Riviera Rd., 261-Tiffany Munger to Randy and Laura Weigman, $360,000.

Magothy Beach Rd., 186-Thomas D. and Josephine Geddings to Casey L. Smith and Zachary W. Cook, $515,000.

Mcmagan Dr., 612-Stephen Anthony and Marguriete M. Rush to Stephen Derek Ruben, $475,000.

Outing Ave., 7822-John A. and Denise J. Breen to Jessica L. and Seth K. Ewoo, $252,500.

Pendragon Way, 8074-Elwin K. and Regina R. Shumway to Joshua and Jessica F. Shumway, $275,000.

Poinsett Terr., 8144-Martin C. Stonebraker to Jenny Williams and Susan Dorsey, $315,000.

Riverside Dr., 396-Matthew J. and Jessica K. Hausknecht to Kevin E. and Leah M. Stocksdale, $635,000.

Robin Air Ct., 3629-Andrew George Morrow and Melanie Thompson to Eshawn Jamar and Courtney Nicole Jones, $233,500.

Sagamore Ct., 2816-Jeffrey F. and Lauren E. Rathmann to Chiedu Udedibie, $564,990.

Seal Harbour, 818-Norma E. Hurley to Nicole E. Higdon and Jeffrey Shanks Jr., $228,800.

Shore Rd. E., 7935-Charles and Heather Schroen to Louis William Patrick Carey, $292,000.

Tennant Harbour, 1010-David W. and Anna M. West to Brian N. Maroues, $235,000.

Watervale Ct., 1198-Stephen Douglas Spindler and Dawn Marie Baldwin to Joshua and Samantha Diffendall, $815,500.

Willowby Run, 776-Michael D. and Amanda Reynolds to Katrina Dehan and Jordan Delaney, $244,900.

11th St., 233-Lynn Mary Yockelson Thomas to Jillian C. Aranda, $225,000.

RIVA AREA

Marlin Dr., 3016-Richard J. and Sandra E. Norman to Robert Cady, $360,000.

SEVERN AREA

Braun Ave., 8508-Elsie Cathleen Gibson and estate of Harry J. Bell to Benjamin Melendez Portillo and Elsa Morena Cubias Cordova, $315,000.

Brookmead Ct., 8039-Damon M. and Susannah E. McClain to Faustinus Moiwoh and Evelyn Jemiah Musi, $305,000.

Canyon Oak Dr., 8323-Rodney and Kimberly Wotring to Kris R. and Sara J. Frederes, $555,000.

Carinoso Cir., 1169-David S. and Khrisela M. Wilson to Sabnam K. and Nitin P. Nepal, $379,500.

Carriage Lamp Ct., 1734-Thanh Kim Lam to Angela Smith, $314,900.

Crest Hill Rd., 816-James P. and Elizabeth A. Martin to Julie L. and Michael P. Howerton, $425,000.

Eason Dr., 564-Leland E. Bryton to Phillip Rodney Precht, $395,000.

Hawaii Ave., 1400-Daniel Aaron and Stephanie Haller to Vernon E. and Rachel B. Smith, $348,000.

Innkeeper Dr., 7912-Matthew S. Treskon and Teal E. Anderson to Robyn M. Johnson, $311,000.

Jasons Landing Way, 7929-Donna J. Hennessey to Marcy E. Callo and Takawira Kapikinyu, $480,000.

Larch Rd., 1416-Michael P. and Cynthia D. Bell to Thomas J. Albrecht, $255,000.

Reece Rd., 903-John C. and Emily M. Crum to Carol Norbeck Hines, $430,000.

Scatteree Rd., 7714-Lateef S. and Alicia N. Ellis to Jarell S. and Alexsandra Hackett, $250,000.

Stewarton Ct., 8228-Sherifat Salau to Yvonne Lee, $85,000.

Tower Court Rd., 7926-Martin F. and Danielle R. Wirtz to Benjamin R. Davis and Emanuela Paola De Andrade, $347,500.

WB & A Rd., 8262-Ronald J. Nicholson to Neha Niles and Nidhi Nilesh Desai, $250,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Beach Rd., 275-Anne L. Brimberg to Joseph E. and Katherine M. Ram, $495,000.

Ben Oaks Dr. E., 425-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Kevin and Amy Manner, $679,900.

Cottonwood Dr., 736-Aimee J. Giese and estate of Greta Heidi Bunch to Michael D. Grunseth, $448,000.

Dividing Rd., 751-Edgar L. and Jeanne S. Fogle to Diane S. Humphrey, $724,500.

Enclave Trail, 501-Sandra T. Petersen and the estate of Patricia R. Taylor to Mark S. and Cinthia Radowich, $490,000.

Fernwood Dr., 314-Anthony C. and Andrea S. Andrews to Sandlon K. Smack and Patricia K. Rust, $494,000.

Holly Path, 6-Eric and Melissa Danielson to Mark Peay and Danielle Tanner, $768,900.

Listman Ct., 302-Robert A. and Heather M. Gresham to Michael P. and Meredith B. Benoit, $655,000.

Maryleborn Rd., 461-Marion A. Kay to Marc E. Morris, $510,000.

Persimmon Ct., 606-David J. and Amy M. Hemmerle to Wesley and Lindsay Shifflette, $609,000.

Quinn Rd., 104-Constance R. and John M. Neale to Andrew Fornadel and Nicole D. Beddia, $490,000.

Saint Andrews Rd., 70-Thomas E. Dolsak and Leslie W. Yeransian to Glenn P. and Priscilla L. Tallon, $885,000.

Severnside Dr., 428-Chad R. and Angalina Wade to Vincent and Sara Elizabeth Scarfo, $959,000.

Trailing Ivy Lane, 104-David Michael and Carol Joan Heath to Karl A. and Susan T. Phillips, $675,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Butternut St., 1307-Secretary of Vetreans Affairs to Ish R. and Mohan L. Grover, $287,500.

Pine Ave., 1214-Andrew M. Baicar and Jessica L. Palombi to Steven F. Hanahoe, $290,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Alpine Rose Bnd., 4524-Christopher T. Fortune and Ashley A. Adams to Terry N. and Coleen Eberhardt, $655,000.

Bethany Lane, 2910-Cosntance E. Asher to Janhavi Gangaraj, $700,000.

Breconshire Rd., 10182-Suzanne S. and Rodney G. Chamberlain to Sang Minh Nguyen and Kelly Khanh Pham, $595,000.

Burton Dr., 3332-Beazer Homes Corp. to Giman and Jin Sook Kim, $893,783.

Char Lil Ct., 3504-Brian M. and Shelley J. Lombardo to Jie Jiang and Natelie Leong, $647,000.

Cheekwood Cir., 2792-Jae Myung Yoo and Sook Ja Kim to Suresh Athamakuri and Swapna Ega, $725,000.

Crestleigh Rd., 9022-David and Jennifer Matthews to Thomas Shekarchi and Lisa Foreman, $580,000.

Diversified Lane, 9771-Ronald J. and Anne R. Varlotta to Steven J. and Jenny M. Pacheco, $665,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4720-Nicholas Calleri to Daniel Hawkes Hay, $192,500.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4950, No. 11-Sean M. and Kara M. Williams to Lushen Li and Jing Wu, $243,000.

Emily Fox Ct., 10024-Dae S. and Hyun U. Hahn to Aaron L. and Christina R. Miller, $515,000.

Font Hill Dr., 3414-Mary E. Bradford to Ryan and Holly Learmouth, $477,000.

Foxspur Ct., 11711-Gary G. and Doris D. Homan to Orn Eliasson, $674,000.

Furrow Ave., 9007-Jeffrey M. and Michelle Dee Davis to Gregory G. and Katherine R. Naylor, $735,000.

Globe Dr., 10202-Joseph M. Chuisano to Samantha and Todd Norris, $653,000.

Golf Island Rd., 2636-Steven and Jean Kubisen to Andrew and Suzanne Myers, $771,500.

Hawthorne Rd., 3926-Samuel P. and Joelie D. Key Tissot to Amanda Wedekind, $465,750.

Hobsons Choice Lane, 10159-William L. and Mary M. Fallon to Maaz Aziz and Sidra Ahmed, $390,000.

Isabelles Way, 9930-Lee F. and Carolyn H. Lawler to Frederick W. and Evelyn J. Cogswell, $550,000.

Katherine Pl., 3008-Cartus Crop to Azena D. Zenebe and Hossanna A. Gebremichael, $610,000.

Kingscup Ct., 4511-Sean M. and Kara M. Williams to Winnie Wing Man Kwan, $358,000.

Liter Dr., 2610-James W. Chase to Jason Mastropaolo, $453,100.

Maisel Farm Lane, 4333-Shelly K. and Justin T. Agostine to Teddy Go and Laura Ann Tan, $705,000.

McKenzie Rd., 2521-Kurt M. and Kara S. Longo to Brian Sweet and Lindsay Millard, $550,000.

Middle Meadow Rd., 9844-Mark E. and Diane J. Fishman to Shiming Yang and Zheng Li, $665,000.

Natalies Way, 9716-Sheldon and Victoria M. Switzer to Xuefeng Liu and Hui Zeng, $770,000.

Old Willow Way, 9804-Gary L. and Sally M. Long to Sanjay and Sheela Pandey, $645,000.

Pebble Branch Rd., 4018-Dario J. and Donna J. Broccolino to Charles J. and Mary Teresa Haupt, $575,000.

Ponte Vedra Ct., 3009-William J. and Barbara J. Schmitt to Jeff Sun and Yancheng Qian, $558,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 106-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Mindy Felinton, $403,280.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 308-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Kweon Sun and Emma Mun, $394,700.

Seneca Chief Trail, 3110-Soo Kyung and Ki Young Yoon to Gunjan and Shipi Shirvastava, $1.07 million.

South Meadow Ct., 4447-Moo Ja and Chang Yong So to Zhanglin Ni and Chunsheng Zhao, $700,000.

Spruce Way, 10301-Robert J. and Brenda K. Beiter to Turgay and Sevda Unsal, $450,000.

Susies Way, 9605-Michael J. and Patrica F. Bembenek to Kamal S. Bhatia and Sneha Jadhav, $590,000.

Thornbrook Rd., 2849-Andrew S. and Megan M. Veliuona to Gautam S. Dravid and Manasi R. Shelar, $705,500.

Tuscany Rd., 10394-Paul T. McCormick to Yunlong He and Juan Zhou, $320,000.

Willowgrove Dr., 4637-Andrew John and Diane Amati Sirkowski to John B. and Sue S. Slater, $625,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Brighton Dam Rd., 13487-David B. and Alice F. Berman to Archimedes Calayag and Jennifer Lauguico Medina, $605,000.

Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 302-William and Eileen Forrestel to Wayne Po Wai, Margaret, Jeff F. and Ling Mei Lai, $340,000.

Fall Moon Ride, 5920-Catherine J. and James E. Beadel to John S. and Esther H. Kwon, $930,000.

Haviland Mill Rd., 6650-Thomas O. and Toki C. Nichols to Richard Hewitt Nichols Jr. and Deborah Jeffreys Herley, $325,000.

Lakeside Dr., 13726-John and Debby Miller to Florin M. and Iuliana K. Selaru, $1.21 million.

Moorland Dr., 7142-Nathan and Deborah A. Harris to Alisa and Benjamin Joseph, $840,000.

Summer Sky Path, 12241-Kassahun H. and Fantaye Seyoum to Ping Gu and Hongcong Qiu, $720,000.

Thompson Dr., 6113-Margaret E. Marshall to Mark Donovan and Amy Rottier, $351,500.

Vincents Way, 12531-Beazer Homes Corp. to Raihan Amin and Farkanda Haseen, $868,751.

Whitegate Rd., 6600-Jennifer D. Rabenhorst and Ryan Lance to Christopher and Beth Stiles, $495,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Basket Ring Rd., 9642-Christina P. Sommerville and Carolyn M. Estell to Sultana A. Mahmoud, $185,000.

Black Star Cir., 8529-Delano I. and Sheilah B. Tucker to Jacob Tochukwu Ikedichi, $310,000.

Broken Timber Way, 9204-CR of Maryland I. Corp. to William G. and Reagan L. Koffel, $565,000.

Burnt Mountain Path, 6369-Jerryl B. and Yolanda R. Bethea to Joseph T. and Nicole P. Dunn, $532,500.

Carriage House Lane, 9135, No. 18-Richard S. and Amy S. Lee to James W. and Nicole M. Holmes, $342,500.

Cross Hive Ct., 8985-David and Melissa Anderson to Wendall C. and Christine L. Zimmerman, $397,000.

Dawnblush Ct., 9482-Craig William and Elizabeth Coulter to Natalie M. Deming and John R. Beninghove III, $465,000.

Deep River Cyn., 6207-Matthew J. Vigliotti and Julie A. Yerkes to Ahmad Samizadeh Yazd and Anoosheh Farzam, $345,000.

Dewlit Way, 9357-Pamela Rachal and estate of Christina Mary Rachal to Curtis M. Lacy and Rebecca R. Ehrlich, $410,000.

Each Leaf Ct., 8436-Max Wolfman to Svetlana Ford, $279,000.

Farm Pond Lane, 5205-Amy Bell Millikan to Nathan W. and Kimberly A. Thompson, $360,000.

Flamepool Way, 9093-Khawar M. Bhatti to Joseph B. and Crystal Hanna Jones, $400,000.

Good Hunters Ride, 6161-Dennis F. and Sheila C. Covert to Terri L. Lopatka, $360,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8703, No. 34-Alysia Turner Cutchis to Eric R. Lang, $158,000.

Hickory Log Cir., 7386-Jomini Mercado to Amir M. Osman, $301,000.

High Tor Hill, 5523-Harvey J. Shubert to Robert Alfred and Heidi Marie Brandon, $435,000.

Humblebee Rd., 5821-Jung H. Byun to Michele Houston, $309,000.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9449-Elaine M. Thomas to Kevin and Leah Lee, $317,000.

Lapwing Ct., 9282-William and Lisa S. O’Brien to Julyssa Torres and Francisco Mendez Tinoco, $275,000.

Lightspun Lane, 5642-Veronica Grant and Winnifred B. Hibbert to Brenda M. Black, Steven M. Elbery and Amber M. Elbery, $399,950.

Loring Dr., 6316-Howard C. and Carole C. Stohr to Deena S. Altman and Jason B. Schaffer, $308,000.

Majors Lane, 6033, No. 4-Manuel P. Carones and Maria Da Conceicao De Oliveira Lopes Carones to Ronald Foit, $144,000.

Majors Lane, 6085, No. 4-Jayme Brown to Anteneh Abate, $158,900.

Majors Lane, 6097, No. 9-Yiping Helen Wang to Tetyana Tereshchenko, $101,000.

May Day Ct., 9214-John W. Eberhard to Galen Paul Carey and Delia Realmo DeSoto, $330,000.

Millrace Ct., 5951, No. C202-Jay Taejoon and Katie Heajin Kim to David Michael Sitarski, $246,900.

Night Roost Ct., 5315-A. Dennis and Catherine Gail Krupa to Robert Charles Vetters Jr. and Kathryn A. Fisher, $555,000.

Peace Chimes Ct., 7164-Elizabeth Shaw to Nam Huynh, $265,000.

Pinecone Row, 9455-Tracy Hauck to Adam J. and Robert J. Smith and Christopher R. Dubendorf, $285,000.

Red Lake Ct., 5360-Joshua Evsey and Victoria Tsitlik to Nancy M. and Randy Stratton, $397,000.

Sea Water Path, 8100-Karen Ehrhardt Lloyd to Joan D. Jones, $480,000.

Shining Oceans Way, 8820, No. 106-Lucille G. Goldsborough and Leon Dash to Joanne E. Wolinsky, $345,000.

Soft Thunder Trail, 6313-Jessica Pamer to Rajiv Patel, $560,000.

Starburn Path, 6145-Uday P. and Preety Uday Shenvi to Kayoung Kim, $299,900.

Swan Point Way, 7271, No. 16-1-Eileen M. Gallagher and Eileen M. Gallagher Revocable Trust to Michael Andrew and Samantha Pauline Brunn, $355,000.

Tamebird Ct., 8877, No. I-Robert J. and Judith L. Hannon to Kirk S. Henlon, $107,500.

Watchlight Ct., 9013-Son Dany Minh Nguyen and Mylien Thi Nguyen to Luis Benjamin Morales, $239,900.

Whiteacre Rd., 9625, No. C3-Opeolu Sanni to Michael M. Jacobs, $115,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6331, No. 204-Christina L. Nicosia to Abir Ray and Katherine Lorenz, $260,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5506, No. 4-Ryan M. and Lindsay E. Wallace to Wilmer L. Sampson Jr., $330,000.

Bare Bush Path, 12245-Patrick Vitchock and Elizabeth Yunger to Aramis H. and Teresa S. Mitzel Camacho, $336,000.

Blue February Way, 11866-Susan Baker to Craig S. and Kimberly Dickerson, $349,900.

Caravan Ct., 6870-Philip R. and Vera Grissinger to Christy John and Christina M. Rucci, $570,000.

Chase Lions Way, 5320-Hao Tang and Wenyan Guo to Kevin Cook and Kelly Parker, $355,000.

Cloudy April Way, 6046, No. I-57-Carolyn Joan Lovelace to Brian M. Schneider, $270,000.

Dovecote Dr., 6614-German R. Garcia Ulloa to Michael Ben and Taly Ben Yosef, $315,000.

Evensong Mews., 6513-Robert A. Egert to Steve J. and Melanie D. Lamar, $750,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10536, No. 10-Benjamin J. Englert to Matthew and Alicia Barker, $209,900.

Flowertuft Ct., 5160-Geoffrey Walker and Natalie Roberts Funk to Torben Bergland, $468,000.

Golden Seeds Row, 7013-Lisa M. Hines to Robert D. and Carrie V. O’Brien, $625,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5017, No. 5-John E. and Christina B. Torres to Xi Chun May Lu and Dylan B. Ray, $173,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10692, No. 17-Cecelia M. Routh to Lashelle A. Davis, $209,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 411-Ellen W. and John O. Blackwell to Leonard A. and Jacqueline M. Maisel, $85,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5153, No. 23-Reeves R. and Dena L. Taylor to Vladimir Basch and Anne Bumgarner, $495,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5707, No. B-Meredith Regina Marshall and Meredith Regina Wilson to Belinda Nava Perez and Raymund Jose M. Perez, $167,500.

High Wheels Ct., 5325-William L. Veater to Janet L. Davis, $345,000.

Jason Lane, 10536-Vladyslav Roshchyn to Edgar A. Johnson, $247,000.

Lightfoot Path, 5239-Muhammand and Samina Kazi to Ruthe and Sandy Abel, $325,000.

Loventree Rd., 6074-Marcus A. Hood and Lauren Kristen Welker Hood to Vanessa Barreto Pavezi, $515,000.

Maywind Ct., 10423-Bob M. and Betty Maier Dukes to Susan G. Michel, $318,000.

Mystic Ct., 5510-Rowland Scott and Mary Guay Kramer to Chacha Bogale Beyene and Alegneta Abdi, $267,000.

New Country Lane, 11927-Yolanda Brown to Robert Orben, $332,000.

Paul Revere Ride, 5225-Jose Estrada to Timothy L. and Brenda A. Rapp, $490,000.

Pyramid Way, 6726-Brian J. and Jacqueline D. Brewer to Opeyemi I. Idowu and Olusola O. Falodun, $405,000.

River Rock Way, 7864-Yinan Shao to Cihan and Bilge Bilim Unursal, $530,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5243, No. 102-Claude T. Strayer to Carol G. Rafkin, $196,950.

Skilift Ct., 11261, No. A-18-9-Corey Johnson to Amy Comisiak, $199,000.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5432, No. C-Angel Toledo Lopez to Joseph P. Hurley and Jennifer Weigel, $285,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11753-Rosy Ren and Mohammed Fouad Younes Mahmoud to Jennifer and Jacob Santucci, $334,900.

Sunny Spg., 6239-Martha A. and Kenneth Eugene Shafer to Richard and April Cephus, $330,000.

Tailcoat Way, 10326-Christopher H. and Michelle M. Sittig to Bryan J. and Alice D. Pax, $551,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5570, No. 2-Julie D. Steffanoff to Lisa M. Titus, $191,000.

William Tell Lane, 10509-Frederick T. Lewis Jr. to Johvanny Alonso Garmendez and Vanessa Mercado, $375,000.

Wind Way E., 10528-Department of Veterans Affairs to Sheau Yun Wang, $288,300.

Windmill Lane, 5213-Stephen D. and Sarah J. Hochbaum to Micah H. Batchelder and Souand I. Bello, $460,000.

Windstream Dr., 10271-Mary Allerton Pivar and Douglas Whitcomb to Diane M. Wunsch, $305,000.

DAYTON AREA

Green Bridge Rd., 5175-Mark S. and Marilyn J. Griffin to Victor Butera and Ann Marie Anderson, $515,000.

Kalmia Dr., 5240-Barbara M. Maloney to Maria and Roy Newcomb, $640,000.

Ten Oaks Rd., 4521-Shamin and Melissa Rae Iftikhar to Sabita Khan, Khurram S. Khan and Surita Alam, $400,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abel St., 6433-John Michael and Kim Krett Gerst to Tirtha Raj Pandey, $470,000.

Beechfield Ave., 6353-Marcelle L. Kane and Jeramy Alan Hansen to Dal Z. Khai and Neng Ceikho Haokip, $310,000.

Blue Sky, 5800-David and Jennifer Wade to Mesfin S. Abate, $401,500.

Cambria Terr., 6629-Yue Chong and Slu Nung Wong to Mark David and Jennifer Koh Smith, $335,000.

Chris Way, 6015-Jeremy D. and Leslie D. Glenn to Mohammad Rezaee, $552,000.

Cross Ivy Rd., 6320-Wells Fargo Bank to Fekadu Negassa and Beyenech T. Taye, $325,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6436, No. 9-5-Sean Dougherty to Stephanie E. Barnes, $209,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6900, No. 39-3-Eric W. and Rebecca Joy Buhlman to Yong Joon Joung, $235,000.

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7220-Ruth W. Coffie to Krystel T. Wilson and Derrick Davis, $340,000.

Green Field Rd., 6335, No. 1702-Brian G. Hartman to Kevin Toula, $160,000.

Green Field Rd., 6400, No. 908-Kelly Gibson and Kelly Muldoon to Chirag Pancholi, $150,000.

Hearthside Way, 7507-Edward C. Madden III and Courtney Byrnes to Wenshu Qian, $353,000.

Huntshire Dr., 6697-John R. and Dawn M. Martin to Gloria Moon, $280,000.

Knolls Ct., 6215-Gary Lee and Xuan Zhou to Michael J. Browne and Jane H. Lim, $360,000.

Magnolia Ave., 6963-Miguel and Amber Quiles to Asif Rauf, $426,000.

Merrymaker Way, 7512-Hubert Johnson to Paul Joseph Bertulis, $340,000.

Montgomery Rd., 6288-Joseph F. and Judith C. Wheeler to Richard and Kim T. Brewer, $402,000.

Pale Morning Dun Rd., 4916-Kim Varsalone to Peter H. and June H. Kim, $630,000.

Penny Lane, 7109-Shawn J. and Samantha B. Murphy to Sarah Ivelisse Sabastro Honore, $328,000.

Quidditch Lane, 7976-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sai Puttagunta and Gouthami Potru, $425,000.

Rockledge Ct., 6407-Danielle B. Cooper to Allen J. and Jeanette M. Snyder, $250,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 6039, No. 13-Kurt Alan Ruckelshaus to Kyle A. Nathan and Joana R. Camacho, $220,000.

Samuels Lane, 7106-Dorsey Family Homes to Maurizio Farro, $729,400.

Sedgwick St., 6464-Steven A. and Stacy A. Shaver Titus to Simona Jones, $349,000.

Singers Way, 7459-Charlotte A. O’Brien to Matthew J. and Mona P. Barteau, $387,500.

Stone Throw Way, 7129-Robin Brown Davis to Gilles Prosper Foda Mberka, $265,000.

Tall Pin Oak Dr., 7617, No. 93-Margaret Perini to Yarisa Almonte, $292,000.

Troy Ct., 6306-Jong Ho Kim to Pi Yung Liang, $355,000.

Whisper Way, 5849, No. 19-05-Nancy Lynn Snellings to Timothy Ginn, $230,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Rust Rd., 8530-Geoffrey Scott and Nina Lewis to Matthew and Jacqueline Chen, $590,000.

Beechwood Rd., 4792-Jeffery P. Budd and Kathleen Anne Lewis to Chester Oliver, $265,000.

Branch Wood Ct., 8014-Paul H. and Mary Beth Miller to Deborah Rhee, $330,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8034-Raymond J. Burgman III to Heejung and Jaeman Yang, $331,000.

Britten Lane, 5108-Esther C. Battle to Brooks E. and Jennifer A. Perry, $619,000.

Carls Ct., 8990-NVR Inc. to Regina Marie Frank, $314,990.

Crestwood Lane, 5136-James P. and Judith A. Lavardera to Tricia Ryti and Christopher Todd Dring, $700,000.

Dexter Dr., 3011, No. 1407-Ray A. and Shirley M. Beaser to Blanche J. Templeton, $415,000.

Dunteachin Dr., 5367-Rao P. and Asha R. Gullapalli to Tamara Ayesha Bhalla and John Cords, $715,000.

Edgewood Rd., 3153-Michael and Lynn M. O’Malley to Jay Seo and Joyce Seo Pi, $950,000.

Falling Leaves Ct., 7802-Patsy M. Thompson to Jessica L. Bates, $290,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8495, No. H-Paul J. Carroll to Melanie Duncan, $220,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8571, No. B-Jonathan R. and David R. Lyon to Wilson Manrique Cruz Hernandez and Jill Heather Cruz, $220,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8601, No. G-Ruxian Lin to Yagnesh Mehta, $215,000.

Font Ave., 5208-Edward and Kyong Barnett to Nicholas Joseph Fuster, $354,000.

Harvey Lane, 5259-Calvin and Charlotte Y. Thomas to Prashant J. and Meghal P. Shah, $651,501.

High Castle Rd., 8031-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Timothy D. and Alice W. Underwood, $554,500.

Ilchester Woods Way, 5113-Jeffrey L. and Kathryn C. Parks to Ryan and Katherine Quillen, $655,000.

Lauren Ct., 4833-Scott L. and Christina J. Smith to Dmitriy L. and Marina E. Kurenbin, $502,000.

Logans Way, 5980-Nakia M. Eldridge to William M. Rivera, $445,000.

Maple Hill Rd., 6035-Todd E. Bromwell to Angela Yoonghi Kim and Daniel Dongsoo Han, $500,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8352, No. A-Thomas Michael Moses to Darrell Roy and Michael Ploughman, $175,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8384, No. B-Tracy and Marketa Dove to Douglas, Vanessa C. Smith and Jennifer Ann Lang, $213,000.

Montjoy Pl., 8888-Thomas and Charlotte Johnston to Prem K. and Sharmila C. Johnson, $400,000.

Oak West Dr., 3354-Steven W. and Kimberly T. Harclerode to Ba Mei Xie, $290,000.

Orange Grove Ct., 3454-Mojtaba M. Nabavian to Rainjo Yuqing Lin, $350,000.

Papillon Dr., 8830-Eunchai Kang to Ganesh Babu Karumudi and Saraswathi Chunduri, $418,000.

River Ridge Trail, 2526-NVR Inc. to Bhavesh and Minaben N. Mistry, $760,005.

Rose Petal Ct., 4237, No. 100-Joseph S. and Donna L. Scallion to Emil and Drenee Roberson Marrero, $450,000.

Stansway Ct., 2801-Robert M. and Patricia J. Earomirski to Sagar J. and Jessica Mavadia Shukla, $590,000.

Stone Crop Dr., 8245, No. Q-Emily H. LaCivita to Miyong Nam, $307,500.

Summer Solstice Pl., 5037-Edward J. DeSantis to Gary Lee and Xuan Zhou, $652,000.

Talbots Landing., 5110-Algirdas J. and Elizabeth A. Brasauskas to Lawrence A. Pellerito and Marie A. Borsellino, $622,500.

Upper Mill Ct., 3515-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Azim Karimi and Beheshtah Toloh, $339,000.

Webbed Foot Way, 4955, No. 52-Jenny Rella Atash to Xiongshi Jin, $364,000.

Wheatfield Way, 8535-Richard A. Turner and Susan A. Surell to Jason L. and Athena S. Atoigue, $525,000.

Winter Wind Ct., 8314-Timothy A. and Susan W. Arnett to Patrick and Victoria Buchler, $575,000.

FULTON AREA

Carpenter St., 7522-American International Relocation Solutions and Kyle Labuff to Joshua and Ashleigh V. Lowery, $800,000.

Duke St., 11360-Nancy L. Brennan to Kevin Edward and Allison Elaine Salkeld, $780,000.

Huntfield Dr., 8104-Wolfram T. and Laura L. Witt to Adekemi A. and Johnathan L. Harvey, $1.02 million.

Iager Blvd., 11539-Robert and June G. Sans to Stephen L. Bacon and Harry and Stacey Heather Oken, $1.12 million.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7670, No. 56-JT Homes Corp. to Wendie Mount, $470,000.

Midtown Rd., 7630-Matthew R. and Michele L. Horowitz to William G. and Gina M. Agne, $820,000.

Scaggsville Rd., 11936-Deborah S. and Andrew D. Ellinghaus to Steve Roderick, Katherine Kundrat and Katherine Roderick, $480,000.

Tilghman St., 7868-Julian M. Jung to Jong W. and Jung S. Shin, $570,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Callaway Ct., 15232, No. 32-Mary C. Frederic to Mark J. and Susan Wilensky, $525,000.

Danmark Dr., 3364-Robert D. and Lisa C. Schultz to Simon G. and Nicole Wishnies Cortes, $650,000.

Mustang Path, 14685-Roxanne and Michael A. Moran to Christopher and Sarah Brewster, $589,900.

HANOVER AREA

Adcock Lane, 6067-Gloria Moon and Craig D. McConnell to Craig McConnell and Heather Foreman, $390,000.

Patuxent Quarter Rd., 6217-James P. and Lisa J. Faulkner to Andrew Jeremiah and Ashley R. Conley, $480,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Cortina Dr., 6744-Mark Walz and Kerstin Mahoney to Bin He and Yunjian Wang, $735,000.

Paper Pl., 6551-Kathryn A. Hoff to Rene L. and Jeanne M. Gelber, $730,000.

JESSUP AREA

Charlie Joyner Dr., 7410-Jacqueline Lynata Brown to Nhanh Van Nguyen and Thu Hong Thi Nguyen, $459,000.

Hub Garth, 8829, No. 11-Charles K. and Stephanie M. George to Christine Sandra Brunner, $250,500.

Mission Hill Pl., 8112, No. 8-Fifth Third Mortgage Co. to Prakash Sankurathri, $231,800.

Morris Pl., 8226, No. 43-Dhaval Shah to Denisha A. Watson, $255,000.

Twelve Sons Ct., 8948-Elon Brown Niles to Milton A. and Delmy E. Amaya, $297,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Allview Dr., 6725-Gary A. and Tiffany E. Holtzman to Susan Craig, $400,000.

Cape Ann Dr., 10102-Jason A. Linthicum to Denise Mary Svensson, $410,000.

Coleman Thomas Rd., 9251-Michael and Uyen Feliks to Michael J. Bernard, $245,000.

Early Spring Way, 9733-David Frank and Sarah Hayward Ortega to Jordan K. and Ashley A. Harris, $340,000.

Hatbrim Terr., 10096-Lewis Lorton to Amanda Dugre, $480,000.

Justice Pl., 10505-Mary Therese Pfau to Gerald and Fleurancia George, $549,000.

Justice Pl., 10520-James A. Pfau to Robert Paul and Sung Yon Tisdale, $565,500.

Lambeth Ct., 9640-Kellan E. Webb and Kellan Stehle to Dawn Wayman, $275,000.

Pirates Cv., 9344-Micah Douglas Mills Jr. to Kathryn P. Lally, $280,000.

Rain Flower Way, 7559-Stephanie E. Gawlinski to Servio S. Rodriguez and Nadia Carolina Ordonez, $245,000.

Softwater Way, 9871-Camillo Jerry Arcilesi to Frank L. Morgan III, $280,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7515, No. B-Aynur Pangburn to Ruel George Harriott, $191,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7591, No. D-Louis George Grimmel Jr. to Francesca Palik, $211,300.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Adam David Way, 2380-William J. Kiselburgh Jr. and Karen A. Lorditch to Clifford L. and Michelle W. Ratliff, $540,000.

Old Frederick Rd., 11267-Sang Hyun Lee to Pallavi Sinha and Rajeev Pandey, $720,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Chelsea Knolls Dr., 18348-Shane and Gayle Shrader to Leroy W. and Erinn L. Dyes, $835,000.

Long Corner Rd., 679-Judith A. Watkins Mabe and estate of Dorothy A. Watkins to Gregory Bradford Sellars, $299,000.

Penn Shop Rd., 18703-Norman Edward and Juanita E. Cline to James M. and Rachel N. Schwartzbeck, $457,500.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 8879-Richard A. Sargent and estate of Cynthia Mickley to Tuan Nguyen, $195,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Aladdin Dr., 8006-Thomas M. and Victoria M. Selvey to Gregory A. Speake and Emily E. Mintman, $468,000.

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8753-Jeffrey W. and Sharon S. Bernstein to Brian K. and Carla Harris, $550,000.

Brewington Lane, 9253-Leisa A. Keys to Christy Renee Aspinwall, $330,000.

Canterbury Riding, 9400, No. 277-Claude and Suzanne Moore to Giulianna Capurro and William Ibarra, $176,000.

Castlebury Ct., 8802-Mary L. Garcin to Natacha Rene, $288,000.

Deep Skies Dr., 10170-Richard A. and Laurie J. Burdiek to Jerome D. Morris, $630,000.

Fragrant Lilies Way, 9958-Dong Sung Kim and Yoo Jin Oh to Habtemariam G. Waktola and Hirut M. Gebresadike, $419,900.

Glen Hannah Dr., 10621-Shawn D. Butani to Theodore T. and Barbara J. Ying, $305,000.

Haven Hill Ct., 8318-William T. and Margaret M. Riley to Juan Jose Orozco Avalos, Erika Orozco and Aracely Silva Hexter, $645,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8470, No. Q-Pamela Lee to Carl and Barbara J. Bartels, $292,500.

Justin Lane, 9619-Carl J. and Barbara J. Bartels to Johnathan M. and Stacey L. Dunn, $491,500.

Light Moon Way, 8585-James G. Botsford and Daniel Sextion to Eric T. and Norma M. Stevens, $435,000.

Manorwood Rd., 9042-James K. and Ellen K. Healey to Beatrice A. Oluwabuyi, $437,500.

Northgate Rd., 9401-Kristiane Nelson to Lindsay D. and Nicholas J. Cane, $375,000.

Patuxent Ridge Way, 10517-Thomas E. and Brenda P. Palmatier to Charles Joseph and Amy Lynn Davis, $639,000.

Pineway Ct., 8552-Eric P. Coleman to Deborah S. and Andrew D. Ellinghaus, $554,000.

Running Sand Knl., 10005-Alexis Edmondo and Carla Jo Rocco to Nicole S. McCormack and Edward DeJesus, $625,000.

Sewall Ave., 9216-American International Relocation Solutions and Daniel Murtha to Muhammad Bhatti, $449,000.

Spring Branch Ct., 8258-Mustufa and Feroz K. Bahrain to Yoldy E. Dorisca, $640,000.

Steeple Ct., 9301-Douglas Edward Gasch to Warren F. and Erica J. Thompson, $342,000.

Summer Waves Way, 8620-Michael J. Kerwin to Mir Raheem Ali and Sara Nusrath, $465,000.

Tower Dr., 8662-William J. Jordan Sr. to Eduardo Castillo Del Castillo and Paola Lissette Osaki Kiyan, $650,000.

Veiled Dawn, 9941-Hai Xu and Bin Zhang to Rajinder Bhasin, $476,250.

Woodsedge Ct., 9300-Duncan E. and S. Devi Reynard to Manjula and Priyakumar Paul, $530,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Grinstead Ct., 13350-John E. and Katherine M. Showman to Frederick L. Allen Jr. and Phuong N. Dam, $589,000.

Willow Springs Dr., 1735-Jackie L. Martin Jr. to Matthew W. and Lauren E. Smith, $840,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Meadow Trail Lane, 2289-Mely and Emilio Ballocanag to C. Edgar and Nancy S. Pugh, $897,737.

WOODBINE AREA

Carriage Mill Rd., 14760-Bradley and Stephanie Alger to Matthew D. and Puthyka Sin Daugherty, $624,998.

Ed Warfield Rd., 16460-Denis K. and Patricia A. Dishman to Jason and Joy Patton, $375,000.

Jennings Chapel Rd., -Edward K. and Pierce B. Dunn to Sharps Wild Horse Meadow, $1.34 million.

McCann Farm Rd., 14717-James K. and Hyunmee Kim to Dhirendra Kumar and Pratima Sinha, $715,000.

Susan Marie Way, 14705-Brian and Christine Barnard to Gloria Moon, $527,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Ashford Way, 10604-Richa Mann and Vishal Chhikara to Jyothis Madhavan and Abhilasha Nair, $491,000.

Chambers Ct., 11130, No. J-Amos H. and Linda R. Lucas to Christine Southcomb, $285,000.

Doxberry Cir., 11027, No. 11-Diana L. and Robert W. Shields to Bernard A. and Debra E. Seneway, $502,000.

Folkestone Way, 10712-Nancy Trimble Oliver to Dapeng Liu and Xinyuan Miao, $458,000.

Hardwood Ct., 10408-Brian S. and Lisa K. Jolles to Changyi Li and Hui Guo, $766,000.