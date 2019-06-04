Home Sales

Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1128-Sean C. and Kristen M. Campbell to Kelly M. Stephenson, $407,000.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1022-Sean M. Rooney and Kiyomi Endo to Joseph Hunter, $240,000.

Blackwalnut Dr., 3212-Justin A. and Jodi L. Bosanko to Colin M. Giardini and Norma M. Ayala, $484,000.

Carrollton Rd., 2841-Joseph Turner Pilkerton IV and estate of Betty Lou Pilkerton to Ian and Kim Mattonen, $190,000.

Chester Ave., 414, No. C-Homes of America Inc. to Shirley M. O’Hare, $172,972.

Decatur Ave., 8-David W. and Gittak S. Humphreys to Todd Michael Jackson and Stephanie Lynn Lonchena, $840,625.

Gentry Ct., 53-Ann Ellen Glenn to Erin Theresa Lorenz, $280,000.

Harness Creek View Dr., 702-Mary H. and James Platt Bull to Bryn M. Krane, $340,000.

Horn Point Ct., 16-Catherine F. and Joseph W. Janssens to Robert J. and Lewellyn H. Daley, $851,000.

Jefferson St., 144-Kevin M. Macready to Brandon Patrick Korink and Susan Elizabeth Lange, $350,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1131, No. 2B-514 Phase I. Corp. to Deborah R. and Fortney H. Stark Jr., $280,000.

Magnolia Lane, 100-Hammer Home Solutions Corp. to Gavin Denis and Jessica Lynn Hickie, $505,000.

Milkshake Lane, 8-Cary H. and Russell Bly to Christopher B. and Allison Corneal, $404,000.

President Point Dr., 6, No. B2-George Robert Preas Jr. to Thomas W. and Tamera S. Casey, $628,000.

Rockwell Ct., 4-Gregory J. Porter to Ryan M. McCarty, $239,000.

Sunset Dr., 111-Mark J. and Kathleen A. Egloff to Timothy Allen and Susan Wyman Arnett, $520,000.

Van Buren St., 1018-David A. and Deborah A. Yates to Cara Vomhof, $433,000.

Windwhisper Lane, 87-Ryan B. and Anne M. White to James F. and Andrea Palumbo, $485,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Acorn Dr., 31-Jacqueline P. O’Neil to James C., Michael J. and Mary Margaret Dammeyer, $495,000.

Astern Way, 940, No. 10-W. H. Thomas and Elizabeth Fox Dell to Marian Diane Ellison, $375,000.

Berth Terr., 2811-William Hadley Allen and estate of Elizabeth J. Allen to William S., William P. and Paul M. Johnston, $339,900.

Brightwater Dr., 177-Donald C. Symonette and Bellnice Buckley to Sandraz Lea Steiner, $200,000.

Caleb Lane, 702-Ralph H. and Ava A. Tayman to Lynn A. and David W. Stephens, $775,000.

Conduit St., 159-Maureen Quinn to James E. and Margaret A. Erwin, $575,000.

Dorsey Ave., 27-Christopher Underwood and James R. Bennett III to Sandra J. Krissoff, $225,000.

Forbes St., 304, No. D-Wendy A. Owen to Linda Solarek Showalter, $199,900.

Friends Rd., 3004-Sharon K. Wallace to Christopher Scott and Jacqueline Lisa Hisey, $1.4 million.

Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2011, No. 302-Dorothy E. Sample to Wendy Owen, $265,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 13-Derek and Helen M. Frix to Adam J. Summerfelt, $274,900.

Homeland Ave. N., 16-R&N General Partnership and Robert A. Wolfe to Elizabeth Mejia Lopez, $375,000.

Howards Loop, 748-Nicholas G. and Diana J. Talios to Timothy Kaiser, $350,000.

Lejeune Way, 119-Brookfield Admiral S. Square Corp. to Maria Vallecillo Piette, $375,000.

Marengo St., 881-ML II Corp. to Brent Andrew and Christina Marcus Wagner, $549,900.

Pafel Rd., 516-El Holdings Corp. to Will P. and Carolyn P. Sheils, $546,000.

Phillips Terr., 2001, No. 8-Amado De Gutierrez Velasquez and Lucia Gutierrez to Humberto Parraga, $210,000.

Puritan Terr., 2001-Christopher Ashworth and Corrie J. Upperman to Gregory Joseph Deboy, $347,000.

Riva Rd., 2570, No. 6C-Marjorie S.D. Armi to Matthew D. Bennett, $175,000.

Severn Grove Rd., 1885-Donna S. Wilt to Kyle J., Paul J. and Kristan F. Wimbish, $399,000.

Shively Ct., 1836-Brandon C. and Jaclyn F. Carter to Clyde K. Adibi, $505,000.

Southwood Ave. S., 201-Scott Andrew and Megan Elizabeth Williams to Dustin Steven and Jaclyn Marie Wood, $805,000.

Summerview Way, 2710, No. 1302-Fereydoun and Maureen Moghtader to Shirley Herbert, $325,000.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 812-Patrick T. O’Brien and Elizabeth Dean Barefield to Richard L. and Jo Ann R. Maslana, $685,000.

Warners Terr. S., 2013, No. 345-Devan V. Gurecki to Brandon C. and Jaclyn F. Carter, $260,000.

Williams Dr., 20-Jeff Lewis to Bryant R. and Holly E. Carpenter, $554,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Andrew Hill Rd., 606-Anthony S. and Nancy R. Kapuschansky to Mary E. Dulaney, $469,000.

Bay Dale Ct., 529-Larry Innis to Deborah A. and Robert W. Stecher Jr., $315,000.

Blue Fox Way, 940-Brian C. Irvin and Kari Anne Belin to James Patrick and Jamie Ulrich Downs, $375,000.

Clifton Ave., 835-Laura Elizabeth Brino to Tiffany Jones Rouse, $340,000.

Comanche Rd., 1656-Arthur and Sara J. Gibb to Mark and Erica Dalessandro, $592,000.

Grandview Rd., 1491-Everett Douglas and Virginia Russell Bell to Douglas Edward Bellhorn, $430,000.

Harmony Ave., 786-Arnold Homes Corp. to Hadrian E. and Mary L. Parsons, $405,000.

Kinloch Cir., 1294-Jeffrey W. and Janet A. Ferguson to Kenneth L. and Pamela L. Prickett, $2.33 million.

Martingale Lane, 617-Kevin David Magnuson to Deborah R. and Fortney H. Stark Jr., $415,000.

Millchurch Rd., 251-Christine G. and Dan M. Spain to Susan D. Holle, $685,000.

Oakland Hills Ct., 607F-C. Stephanie Koval to Debra Kampsen, $159,500.

Placid Ct., 988-John D. and Susan R. Sundius to Robert W. and Deborah A. Doty, $662,500.

Severn Way, 104-Michael E. Lehr and estate of Diane Crull Benisek to Gregorio Nathaniel and Christianne Jane Cortez, $402,000.

Southern Hills Dr., 658-Allan P. and Gwyn M. Tober to Amanda M. Pollander, $199,000.

Ternwing Dr., 278-Susan Kozel to Daniel C. and David R. Smith, $238,500.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cliff Side Ct., 5616-Lynn A. Bortner to George Kamanda, $318,000.

Doris Ave., 311-Jeffrey and Jacquelyn Michael to Ernest Ennis Sr., $229,000.

Harbor Valley Dr., 5625-David Michael and Rebecca A. Higgins to Sean A. Martin, $274,000.

Olive Wood Lane, 744-Jetrice and Kitrece Carr to Jessica Cosgrove, $271,000.

Sixth Ave., 211-Nicholas R. Curran to Dannilene and Christian Marcellan, $240,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bayview Vis., 1157-Sukanya Macauley to Warren Louis Klug III, $278,350.

Broadmoor Dr., 703-David A. and Andrea F. Kulp to Timothy J. Mulvihill, $310,000.

Chesapeake Rd., 2011-Peter J. and Katherine R. Wiernicki to Jeffrey E. and Jacqueline A. Walter, $900,000.

Enyart Way, 1518-George D. and Denise L. Swanson to Theresa and William Cadell, $440,000.

Foxwood Ct., 1448-Mark Goden to Stuart R. and Ashley D. Goldberg, $253,000.

Highview Dr., 1215-Cedar Tree Corp. to Brad C. and Joanne M. Long, $576,100.

Linden Tree Dr., 1095-Vincent P. and Luann May Paige to Daniel T. Coffman and Dylan M. Baig, $340,000.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1582-Kristen M. Hopkins to Michael J. Schwartz Jr., $230,000.

Mountain Top Dr., 1029-Sherman E. and Terrie A. Moon to Olivia J. Bane, $475,000.

Woodland Cir., 955-Cheryl L. Branagan to Brady David Landon Thomas and Stephanie Chervenkov, $425,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Chesapeake Dr., 1240-Edward W. Ward and Joann E. Medved to Thomas Wiltshire, $500,000.

Tiffany Dr., 5610-Peggy K. Jackson to James M. Lytle, $400,000.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Cir., 2510D, No. 4D-John Matthew Brooke and David T. Vance to Tasia M. Joseph, $175,000.

Bancroft Lane W., 1705-Christian Thomas and Kelly Law to Monia D. Johnson, $204,000.

Cabrini Ct., 1874-Edward Colantoni to Gerald G. and Jean R. Gaes, $520,000.

Charing Cross Dr., 1147-Marcus and Corin Edwards to Brandon G. and Genevieve C. White, $550,000.

Dartmouth Lane, 2309-Todd A. Howe to Jin Chiu Lo and Qiu Qing Lu, $372,000.

Eton Way, 1559-Christopher Daniel Gress to Francis A. and Mandy S. Surlis, $453,500.

Flatwood Ct., 1430-Erica Justine Miller to Della Roderick, $247,500.

Hart Ct., 1649-Maddox Joslyn and Aubrey Mishou to Theresa A. Gross, $239,900.

Martha Greenleaf Dr., 1219-Susan Delean Botkin and Dominic Terrone to Zihui Shao and Qinqin Huang, $300,000.

Rochester St., 1795-Peter W. Coakley to Tyler Wayne and Jessica Kellner Lambert, $419,000.

Tarleton Way, 1710-Carol J. Julian to Christopher B. and Lisa L. Beck, $490,000.

Walleye Dr., 1697-Charles R. and Engelberta G. George to Joshua Adam Hughes, $296,000.

Woodview Ct., 1615-Matthias P. and Lynn K. Daue to Paul K. and Karen M. Rezk, $350,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Blue Bird Lane, 1160-Randall Craig Smith to Trevor Joseph Bryden, $316,000.

Hazel Trail, 805-Geoffrey W. and Koren E. Donnor to Hannah Pearl Findlay and Matthew William Boothe, $375,000.

Omar Dr., 1051-John T. and Mary L. Hruska to John and Julie Rosicky, $397,000.

Severnview Dr., 1213-George Christopher Kiyak to William F. Hutchison IV and Molly E. Silbert, $462,500.

Wallace Rd., 1008-Alice R. and William G. Womick to Pedro E. and Julie Hamilton Paz, $383,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Carvel Beach Rd., 149-Jeffrey G. and Mary E. Bunker to Mary M. Austin, $399,900.

Oyster Shell Ct., 7860-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Najee Thrash, $230,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Alcova Dr., 1568-Harold Gary and Sharon Lee Feerrar to Richard Allen and Hollie Marie Fleshman, $335,000.

Coronada Rd., 3750-Brian J. and Brenda A. Marston to Keith F. and Jessenia L. Marston, $362,000.

Patuxent Manor Rd., 3748-Kevin R. and Wayne L. Lambert to Lee J. and Kristina A. Burgess, $290,000.

DEALE AREA

Fourth St., 5983-William James and Kimberly A. Carroll to Matthew and Ashley Fridell, $339,900.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Dr., 305-Charles P. and Terri S. Kane to Michael Anthony Yezzi, $265,000.

Cardamon Dr., 156-Garret C. and Jenny M. Smith to Jason Michael and Teresa Lynne Lesko, $557,500.

Colony Xing., 158-Marc S. and Jane Skillman Alexander to Bronwyn B. Emmet and Robert J. David, $790,000.

Glebe Meadow Way, 3828-Matthew F. Cimino to Andrew and Jacqueline Devore, $417,500.

Havre De Grace Dr., 1736-Richard Real Estate Investments to Jaime Galinsky, $360,000.

Maryland Ave., 100-Randolph W. and Florence A. Raine to Shawn and Brenda Lynch, $390,000.

Millhaven Dr., 2122, No. 16-Catherine Wiggins to Ronald, Karen and Karissa Kralik, $302,500.

Old Point Rd., 3310-Michael Clinton and Alla A. Wilson to John and Jennifer Horrigan, $3.25 million.

Ridgeville Rd., 1921-Todd and Alice Mauck to Kathleen Elizabeth Daniels, $245,000.

Severn Ave., 908-Christopher J. Cochran and Lisanne M. Cormier to Lori A. Jackson, $273,000.

Stuart Rd., 1587-Michael A. and Cynthia L. Burke to Sonia M. Abbaspour and John P. Hoch, $725,000.

Virginia Ave., 17-Margaret P. Woody to Andrew N. and Erin M. Corn, $360,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Friendship Rd., 464-Karen L. Woodard to Heather Stanley and Justin Fiorenza, $380,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Baltimore Ave., 2009-Charles L. and Michele A. Barnett to Richard Simmons and Rebecca Wilmoth, $730,000.

Fall Ridge Way, 955-Charles H. and Patricia M. Johnson to Victor L. Hutson, $369,900.

Ice Castle Ct., 1007-Mark S. and Sharon L. Watson to Michael Osbron and Marilyn McCune Lester, $567,500.

MacmullenDr., 2414-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ramit Mathur, $462,500.

Red Harvest Rd., 1117-John P. and Linda M. Swidrak to Matthew R. and Salome Tsereteli Stephens, $505,000.

Wigeon Way, 1411, No. 205-Darlene Terry Dileone to Ismael Martinez Pena and Serena R. Martinez, $305,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Alexis Dr., 315-Hometowne Premier Properties Corp. to Leah Mattson and Tyler Flournoy, $335,000.

Bentwillow Dr., 859-Matthewe and Alicia Trust to Lawrence Bark, $225,000.

Carolyn Rd., 704-Mary Thomas and Seldon Douglas Higgins to Luisa E. Grant, $244,588.

Fleagle Rd., 353-Jeremy M. and Kelly E. Tepper to Pamela K. and Roland J. Horne, $297,000.

Foxfarm Lane, 7864-Benjamin A. and Carol J. Malkiel to Stephen H. Muiga, $275,000.

Hardmoore Ct., 435-Petru and Ludmila Turetchi to Ciara N. Ruth, $175,000.

Jay Ct., 922-Kathryn Garrett and Edward C. Burnley to Jennifer M. and Kevin N. Portillo Alvarez and Roberto C. Barillas Santos, $310,000.

Lacrosse Lane NE, 6400-Shavonta D. Gaynor to Donna L. Wells, $90,000.

Martin Rd., 106-Joshua M. Molnar to Edgar Adonis Lopez Avelar, $273,000.

Oak Lane SW, 221-Anne E. and Clarence E. Eason to David W. and Sheila A. Juba, $233,500.

Pershing Ave. SW, 314-Hilton B. Deshields to Melisia Golden and Brian Emory Cook, $247,000.

Pipers Dl., 7931-MP Green CHS 35 Corp. to Donald Willey Jr. and Mandi Lepold, $370,000.

Shetlands Lane, 325-Geoffrey H. and Kathleen C. Saunders to Kevin P. and Sol Y. Behringer, $255,000.

Westway Rd., 509-John K. Gardner to Sondra J. Stewart and Lynda L. Plonsky Carr, $225,000.

Fourth Ave. SW, 210-Art Homes Corp. to Patrick C. and Angela Campbell, $309,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Binkey Rd., 6-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Eufemia Santos De Bonilla and Jose E. Bonilla Martinez, $252,000.

Brightwater Beach Rd., 7515-Richard C. Schluter and Terri R. Bennett to Lonnie W. Allen, $75,000.

Colby Cir., 308-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Michael O. Demouy Jr., $284,900.

Curtis Ave., 1560-Michele Geoghegan to Vernon D. and Melody Holloway, $249,900.

Dumbarton Rd., 1017-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Quentin M. Bolden and Ashton McGriff, $300,000.

Forest Rd., 112-Madison Taylor and Cody Ford to Jessica and Jesse Alan Griffin, $210,000.

Gunther Pl., 215-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Afua M. Brefo, $310,000.

Harriet Dr., 1-Nicole Henderson and estate of John F. Price to Joshua Thompson, $268,000.

Hopkins Cor., 931-David and Jessica Tiscione to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $270,750.

Kahler Way, 329-Logan and Natalie Bivens to Deandra N. Vaughan, $389,900.

Marley Pointe Ct., 521-Lavetta E. Martensen and Jeffrey G. Gonzales to Nigora N. Rauf, $389,900.

Meadowvale Rd., 1309-Mary Ann and Thomas Patrick Holste to Russell Walker, $219,900.

Mockingbird Cir., 7305-Sridhar Jampana to Gabrielle Glenn and Devon M. Schlaht, $350,000.

Opel Rd., 615-Louis William Patrick Carey to Cameron R. Hess, $284,500.

Rapid Water Way, 6602, No. 202-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Denise Dilonardo, $159,415.

Rapid Water Way, 6801, No. 303-Evelyn P. Lombardi to Randall D. Riniker, $147,500.

Renfro Ct., 495-Stephen J. and Margaret E. Sloan to Liza I. Salvador, $255,000.

Stallings Dr., 7203-Eric J. and Lauren K. Tate to David Michael and Jessica Eryn Tiscione, $435,735.

Stonehouse Run Dr., 7560-Jamaal R. and Stacy D. Thompson to Barron J. and Dawn E. Parker, $350,000.

Thurston Lane, 929-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Relmane Baptiste and Amber Sherree Chapman, $399,490.

Washington Ave., 350-Cord Munroe to Gregory Mitas, $251,000.

West Dr., 7717-Borle Custom Homes Inc. to Matthew Schatz and Kara Ann Hankins, $325,000.

First St., 1029-Thomas P. Donoughe Jr. to Orlando and Doris Petini, $260,000.

HANOVER AREA

Allerford Dr., 1744-Michael L. and Julianna Moody Reilly to George Chuba and Desmond Haynes, $589,000.

Forest Ave., 7110-Nicholas James Tackett and Marcella B. Anderson to Justin D. Oliver, $376,000.

Glendale Ave., 2909-NVR Inc. to Mark Bailey and Cassandra Taylor, $354,667.

Hawthorn Dr., 1356-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Arif Ahmed and Asma Sultana Kamal, $369,990.

Helston Ct., 7517-Brandon L. and Caroah B. Cohen to Laura C. Lopez, $385,000.

Meadowood Dr., 8247-Pulte Homes Co. Corp. to Daniel Shin, $501,612.

Pangbourne Way, 1410-Prince Ejindu and Sloane R. Franklin to Grace Ntowe and Ikwan Nnanna, $330,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Windsor Farm Rd., 4439-Paul L. and Lisa Whittington to Martin Eugene Batts, $709,900.

LAUREL AREA

Cloud St., 8321-Hugo H. Harrison to Jessie R. Simmons Taylor, $265,000.

Littleleaf Pl., 3408-Samuel O. Odedina to Latifa Jeter, $270,000.

Lyndhurst St., 8308-Samantha and Kevin Paul Standring to Ifeoluwa Popoola, $385,000.

River Bridge Way, 3514-U.S. Bank to Gerson David Estrada, $265,000.

Shoreline Blvd., 3000-Sarbhpreet S. Sawhney and Meeta K. Chhabra to Alfred H. and Connie R. Watson, $475,000.

Sudlersville S., 3316-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger, $228,400.

Tribeca Trail, 3542-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Donnivis Baker, $445,000.

Winding Trail, 8428-Fozia Khan to Alsen V. Akalin, $368,280.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Andover Rd., 606-JGM Construction Inc. to Eric John Skidmore and Michelle R. Soldano, $339,900.

Catherine Ave., 408-Richard C. and Cheryl A. Williams to Michael Smith, $280,000.

Devon Ct., 200-James Pickering to Frank R. Bartee III, $278,000.

Shipley Rd., 432-Mary E. Bistrick to Samantha Elizabeth Coulson, $214,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Traveller Ct., 603-Fielding and Carolyn Yost to Oluwayemisi and Felix K. Olopade, $350,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Elvaton Rd., 8300-Wayne D. and Donna L. Vernon to William A. McMinn, $465,000.

Hila Rd., 401-Arthur R. and Joyce E. Timmons to William and Briana Pierson, $440,000.

Mesa Ct., 763-Elizabeth A. Neafsey to Russell R. and Krista M. Ziebell, $443,000.

Moncton Rd., 8224-Dana A. Smith to Zachary K. and Kristen L. Soreknsen, $359,900.

Old Orchard Cir., 466-Dennis Carleton and Rita Ann Wells to Stephan Pazulski, $825,000.

Pembrooke Ct., 539-Dale E. and Kathleen O’Roark to Ryan H. Shoemaker, $295,000.

Shadyhill Lane, 458-Mary Thelma and Earl Collins to Justin L. Pietrowski, $393,500.

Windfern Ct., 302-James E. and Allison D. Simmons to Bruce E. and Amanda J. Wallace, $560,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Walnut Ave., 745-Joe R. McCollum to Jeffrey Duane Kahuhipa Ludwig and Jennifer Elizabeth Gilbert, $248,650.

ODENTON AREA

Astilbe Way, 2014-Alexis Ganz to Cheryl R. Clark, $267,000.

Blue Water Blvd., 2563-Teresa M. Bracci to Stella O. Akinwale and Solayide F. Akinlosotu, $289,000.

Bulrush Ct., 1917-Naonesha Tesha Reddick to Marco C. Quinn, $255,500.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 1905-Ronald D. and Rose M. Finney to James R. and Ronald Fernandez, $429,900.

Chessington Dr., 366-Jack and Amanda Cox to Brandon M. Bohonek, $319,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2800-Classic Group Corp. to Melissa L. and Marian A. Corley, $415,975.

Estuary Dr., 821-Michelle McNutt to Christian J. and Kathryn L. Nicholas, $325,000.

Green Clover Ct., 8705-Daniel L. Janes to Danelle Yates, $265,000.

Higgins Dr., 549-Harold B. and Arlena D. Gibson to Gary Paul and Mary French, $475,000.

Lamoka Dr., 806-Ronald L. and Jody A. Evans to Asma Kreem, $645,000.

Militia Pl., 142-Stonetrust Corp. to Shakira Ratliff, $302,990.

Mourning Dove Dr., 2306-NVR Inc. to Robert and Sandra Mantooth, $564,990.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8604-Christopher and Christy Orlando to Ryan Scott Summers and Brooke Anne Barrett, $280,000.

Realm Ct. W., 612-Nye S. and Kiley R. Hammer to Faith Weiland and Scott Zimmerman Jr., $225,000.

Rita Dr., 571-Ramon A. Isla Segovia and Janet M. Ortiz Isla to Omar and Jacqueline V. Alvarenga, $230,000.

Samantha Lane, 1005, No. 304-James and Linda Jensen to Ji Wu Jia, $245,000.

Scott Lane, 1231-Aisha Development Corp. to Brian P. and Wendi Hamilton, $310,000.

Spring Peeper Ct., 3081-NVR Inc. to Anne Simeral, $667,613.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3134-NVR Inc. to Lawrence E. and M. Elaine Puglisi, $493,385.

Vacation Dr., 822-Jeffrey M. and Maryann C. Supko to Emily and Gustavo Pedrozo, $460,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Hawk Channel Ct., 1008-John J. Winslow to Rachel K. Crandall, $389,900.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Acorn Bank, 7825-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Michael Housley, $216,712.

Appian Way, 102-Eric Luis and Stacey Garcia to Christina Lynn and Davy Lee Herbert, $285,000.

Asbury Rd., 220-Mark E. and Jena L. Mallory to Joshua Alan Keller, $290,900.

Beachwood Rd., 250-Martin John and Wayne Paul Huebschman to Kevin J. and Danielle Vaeth, $540,000.

Brickwall Lane, 3571-Patricia J. Smith to Corey M. and Kristina A. Orlich, $245,500.

Carroll Rd., 3-Rose Ellen Johnson and Rose Ellen Johnson Revocable Trust to Robert Capezio, $350,000.

Catherine Ave., 7813-Chi Man Lam to Asiya Tahira Nieves, $260,000.

Centergate Ct., 7862-Chiedu and Jane Udedibie to Andre M. Nelson and Diedre Lorraine Badejo, $324,990.

Cottage Grove Dr., 111-Richard T. and Dorrie Virginia Saghy to Stephen Matthew Henrick, $300,000.

Devere Dr., 1508-Gordon L. and Julie A. Myers to Kimberly M. and Jerry W. Groves, $802,500.

Duvall Hwy., 824-Staphanni K. Stafford to Francis and Tamara Paulsen, $314,000.

Gibson Rd., 271-John C. and Nancy D. Mahoney to Margaret Mary Mitchell and Robert Cummings Solomon, $670,000.

Harlem Rd., 260-Bryan A. and Tabatha J. Hessler to Frederick J. and Geri L. Koch, $505,000.

Jackpine Dr., 109-Allen B. and Dorothy E. Taylor to Antonio and Mary Virginia Rosela, $349,000.

Kent Ave., 602-Katherine A. and Steven D. Fowler to Christian Patrick and Pam S. Sexton, $386,000.

Litton Dale Lane, 113-Reese W. and Joyce W. Diggs to Timothy and Nancy Bowers, $508,000.

Magothy Beach Rd., 279-Jeffrey S. and Amy D. Tillery to Nicholas and Katherine Miceli, $275,000.

Marco Dr., 1504-Jeffrey L. and Yolanda A. Hicks to Joshua Lee and Shanna Lynn Thomas, $420,000.

Meadow Wick Ct., 8224-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Brendan Roe, $198,000.

Outing Ave., 8011-Anthony E. and Bryna C. Salemi to Julio David Perez Pelico, $267,000.

Poinsett Terr., 8159-Cara L. Colon to Faye Gaskin, $315,000.

Rock Creek Way, 7524-Brian and Barbara Vandegrift to George E. and Melissa L. Bateman, $615,000.

Scorton Harbour, 8664-Jordan Moore to Logan R. Lechowicz and Lesley Truelove, $245,900.

Shady Nook Ct., 8216-Christopher M. Bush to Shawn P. Ennema, $233,500.

Summit Rd., 8509-Matthew and Amber Lukenich to Barry Alan and Victoria Lyn Hoover, $237,500.

Tidewater Rd., 972-John Wesley Nash and Sharon Diane Kroth to Ronald A. Bell, $275,000.

Wedgewood Ct., 3502B-Daniel B. and Mitchell W. Gunther to Nawarat Ngokphol, $137,500.

Willowby Run, 665-Jeanine Wilson Durilla to Richard A. Kennell III and Alexandria B. Klohr, $239,900.

Winged Foot Dr., 8906-James D. and Kristy O. Duffey to Christopher Joseph and Kristen Mary Kirk, $889,900.

11th St., 917-Ewell Dean Bowers Jr. and Haley Dianne Draper to Britton and Crystal L. Bills, $310,000.

215th St., 753-Luke B. and Melodye F. Arant to Jason E. Hamlett, $291,000.

SEVERN AREA

Briarview Ct., 1602, No. 65-Ayanna B. Ruffin to Melissa Ponciano, $215,000.

Brookstone Ct., 8015, No. 72-Nasser Alnuaimi to Selena Lowry, $196,000.

Carinoso Cir., 1110-Robert J. and Anna B. Taylor to Taghlub B. Nassar, $353,000.

Carinoso Cir., 1179-Argelio and Ana F. Chappotin to Olorunfemi Ojuri, $350,000.

Cartier Ct. N., 7896-Christopher A. Rodney to Jason Kenes and Francean Baxter, $325,000.

Derby Farms Dr., 853-Clifford and Pamela Daniels to Steven R. Boyer, $420,000.

Eason Dr., 570-John B. and Edith B. Warther to Richard J. and Nicole W. Reed, $472,000.

Gerald Dr., 122-Matthew J. and Melinda K. Rich to Orlando and Karen Techaira, $362,000.

Heather Mist Dr., 7915-Denise G. Tubaya to Nicole T. Williams, $255,000.

Jacobs Rd., 8319-John C. and Virginia Helen Beeler to Eric Adje, $447,500.

Jennifer Meadows Ct., 1706-Jessica Louise Mack to Olayele Henry Akinroyeje, $325,000.

Loring Ct., 1577-Allison Neblett to Yolanda Lori Ann and Kenny Morris, $317,999.

Pavilion Dr., 7896-Jill S. Hanchey to Michael C. and Catherine Watson Bye, $240,000.

Plowmill Ct., 8119-James M. and Dae Chul Kang to Michelle Mukyunbg Choi, $285,000.

Richard Ave., 56-Robert J. and Kathleen K. Orr to Christopher D. and Cheryl J. Shockey, $545,000.

Seaboard Ct., 1411-Michael A. and Haeng W. Raslevich to Temidayo O. and Lotty John Oyegbade, $299,900.

Sun High Terr., 1615-Shawn R. and Amanda K. Gindhart to Alexander A. and Brittany J. Moreno, $385,000.

Trafalgar Dr., 1904-2 Corp. to Bruno Silva and Danielle V. Lima Dos Santos and Daniel Lima, $379,000.

Wood Carriage Way, 1713, No. 112-Kathy O. and Ray D. Joyce to Travis M. Barber, $255,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Avondale Cir., 302-Elizabeth A. Maas to Nicholas and Elizabeth Homer, $750,000.

Benfield Rd., 438-Timothy T. and Janis E. Long to Malintha C.K. Don and Manurangani R. Hellarawa, $540,000.

Chestnut Rd., 486-Francisco and Elizabeth A. Girona to Michael E. O’Loughlin and Molly M. Cooney, $525,000.

Creek View Rd., 784-William R. and Janet H. Surrett to James and Tina Brant, $625,000.

Drexel Dr., 138-Kevin A. Ross to Brady M. and Danielle S. Stanton, $800,000.

Enclave Trail, 506-Albert E. and Kathryn S. Baldwin to Douglas M. and Diane S. Nichols, $550,000.

Hatton Dr., 116-Heidi L. Hammel to Gregory Seward and Bixia Pan, $655,000.

Idlewilde Rd., 149-Jason and Kirsten E. O’Neil to Ka Yung Ronald and Lai K. Kwok, $424,900.

Madary Rd., 10-Wellington B. and Sharron H. Wyatt to Anastasia O. Mason, $374,900.

McKinsey Park Dr., 600-Sanford M. and Susan S. Burns to Marsha Beth Leikin, $380,000.

Revell Rd., 101-Kenneth G. MacLeay to Julie Anne Potter, $560,000.

Severnside Dr., 444-Alice A. Gularte to Robert B. and Carolyn K. Broseker, $1.17 million.

Whittier Pkwy., 604-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Hasan and Tanzeela S. Khan, $235,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 4716-Sally K. Rich to Jayant V. Prabhu, $795,000.

Juniper St., 1305-Adam M. Groves to Kevin Soder, $285,000.

Snug Harbor Rd., 1565-U.S. Bank and Specialized Loan Servicing Corp. to Brad A. Lear, $320,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Ambra Ct., 3316-Won Joon and Ok Ja Kim to Pratik and Suman Ghimire, $575,000.

Bittersweet Ct., 11009-James A. and Amy K. Vicendese to Jeong Yeop Yi, $780,000.

Butterfruit Way, 11428-Andrew M. and Kelly V. Lewis to James W. Shaw and Libby Y. Liu, $960,000.

Colonial Dr., 10126-Margaret S. Fitzpatrick to William J. and Barbara J. Schmitt, $516,000.

Culverene Rd., 10016-Andrew P. and Debra W. Coleman to Suresh and Kavita Vallabhaneni, $605,000.

Diversified Lane, 9877-Craig L. and Cindy R. Seasser to Craig R. and Tracey Ann Cyr, $615,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4728, No. 809-Anna Mae Miller to Marie Dominique Lafrance, $175,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. C4-Anna Mae Miller to Deborah J. Peters, $205,000.

End Cir. W., 2716-Villages at Turf Valley Corp. to David Dzung and Donna Jean Trang, $727,784.

Fairway Dr., 10231-Paul Y. Kim and Soo Jin Hwang to David M. and Karen M. Wille, $591,000.

Font Hill Dr., 3525-John E. and Terri Lyn Coffey to Julio A. and Eva Vela, $589,000.

Fragile Sail Way, 4029-Charles Slade and Marilyn Cassizzi to Brian and Stavroula Walsh, $511,000.

Gaither Farm Rd., 11007-Ok Im Jeon to Semab Qureshi, $936,000.

Globe Dr., 10234-Zen Yow Wang and Yu Lin Tsai Wang to Melanie and Raymond O. Schlee, $555,000.

Hunt Rdg., 13309-David S. and Sarah Rosalie Spencer to Michael E. and Kristen A. Dennison, $530,000.

Jeannine Ct., 2814-Young Taeg and Kyo Man Kwon to Yan Yun and Jieru Wan, $563,000.

Katherine Pl., 3009-William and Kyung Pastino to Xiaoyan Huang, $599,900.

Kingscup Ct., 4530-House Buyers of America Inc. to Bhawna Poonia, $339,900.

Melba Rd., 2602-Louis E. and Marianne M. Prebil to Il Bong and Erica M. Kim, $450,000.

Oakview Ct., 4616-Adam D. and Kathleen G. Skolnik to Joshua M. Mueller and Caroline W. Antolik, $528,500.

Plum Meadow Dr., 3773-William L. Crouch to Sara L. Skidmore and Timothy Collins, $539,000.

Portsmouth Rd., 4806, No. 27-Justin C. Liberto and Kristen N. Meekins to Matthew K. Schaeffer, $435,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 205-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Gene P. and Melanie R. Voyce Mucci, $402,710.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 309-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Bradley H. and Barbara Dawn Smith, $462,280.

Saint Johns Lane, 3910-Richard L. and Kiok Windsor to Kathryn Elizabeth and Thomas Joseph Callahan, $516,000.

Southview Rd., 2826-Mary Etta and David L. Landis to Tuncay and Yeliz Unsal, $432,500.

Spring Meadow Dr., 3770-George L. and Gwendolyn K. Huber to Daniel P. and Alexandra M. Dougherty, $640,000.

Stafford Lane, 10208-Joel J. and Sori A. Meredith to Baljeet Singh and Pooja Manandhar, $750,000.

Tanfield Ct., 10145-Alnoor and Dilshad Hemani to Yanling Cong and Mingfei Cheng, $625,000.

Timber Trails Ct., 2915-Christopher P. and Ann Weggeman to Ankit M. Patel and Erin M. McMullen, $711,000.

Valerie Carol Ct., 3723-Edwin C. and Beverly N. Schukraft to Dong Li and Yaoping Dan, $675,000.

Whitebrook Lane, 3894-Ramesh Sabapathi to Mrinal Bhasker and Vandana Singh, $1.36 million.

Windsor Moss, 12031, No. 8-Steven and Merle Noskow to Patricia Saliga Lizzo, $579,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Autumn Wind Cir., 6562-Stephen J. and Michelle M. Kaiser to Adithya Venkatesha Rao and Mythili Chintamani, $710,000.

Chapel Chase Dr., 12700-Maurizio J. and Anna M. Fiorio to Ona Pearl Ndu, $950,000.

Clipper Lane, 5801, No. 302-Mohammad H. and Abolhassan Shahegh to Aihua Jin, $340,000.

Flamewood Dr., 7524-Janis and Susan L. Bilmanis to Lance and Amy Bergersen, $745,000.

Gentle Call, 5954-Edward S. and Marianne Takas Warner to Fasika Woreta and Agazi Gebreselassie, $530,000.

Hay Boat Ct., 5901-Frank H. and Sesselja B. Hazzard to Carrie T. Hovey, and Frank M. and Neenah M. Timlin, $850,000.

Lilac Bush Lane, 6200-Peter M. and Elizabeth N. Williams to Laurelle A. and Syvester Cascio, $669,000.

Mystic Ocean Lane, 5907, No. A4-35-Jason and Amy DeLorenzo to Pedro Ramirez, $535,000.

Sunlit Water Way, 12132-Syed Ahmed and Marium Khan to Steven and Rebecca Keller, $920,000.

Tipperary Ct., 6505-Jue Xue and Xiaonong Liu to Xianchong Zhou, $768,000.

Wayside Dr., 13813-Dorothy E. and Charles P. Schmitt to Mark J. and Margaret A. Bandera, $830,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Battler Ct., 9498-George G.H. and Claire L. Schade to Susaye Lemay and Joseph Fanella, $415,000.

Blade Green Lane, 8944-Hussain Andaleeb to Ishwori Prasad and Sita Devi Paudel Acharya, $310,000.

Broken Timber Way, 9244-Mark R. and Melissa A. Thistle to Gregory E. and Julianne P. Moss, $542,000.

Camelback Lane, 6033-Matthew M. and Valerie A. Boyle to Brian M. and Randi M. Waskis, $430,000.

Carriage House Lane, 9192, No. 39-Lincoln and Nicola Tran to Pravan N. Chitala, $330,000.

Clearsmoke Ct., 6162-Margaret M. Holly to Katelyn and Garrett N. Henderson Tjarks, $340,000.

Deep Calm, 6433-Ellen R. Rawlings to Ronetta Ann Wimbush, $350,000.

Eaglebeak Row, 5584-John D. Herron to Melissa Cahill, $469,000.

Endless Ocean Way, 8725, No. 28-John W.P. and Kathleen M. Moriarty to Dennis J. and Barbara Plouff, $485,000.

Farm Pond Lane, 5221-K2NC Corp. to Brandon Alfred Hack and Emily Rae Gorman, $380,000.

Foxcroft Way, 5617-Brenda J. McChriston Brooks to Matthew O. and Blessing O. Enekwe, $559,000.

Gentle Folk, 9339-Peter M. and Mollie M.P. Grossman to Jarnail Tucker and Hina Suri, $350,000.

Gray Sea Way, 6323-John Zachary and Stacie Michelle Howes to Bibek and Pragya Shrestha, $365,000.

Harbor Lane, 7223, No. 2-1-Richard Michael and Carole A. Working to Anthony Rodriguez and Rebecca Figueroa, $380,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8709, No. 13-Meredith G. Cope to Sylvia A. Aklikokou, $140,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8813, No. 6-8-Joseph David Patikowski Jr. to Rolando Frias Realpe and Maria Gabriela Cevallos, $226,000.

Hickory Log Cir., 7488-Brenda R. McCoy to Timothy Michael Ostermeyer, $272,000.

Humblebee Rd., 5822-Glen E. and Jecqueline W. Reynolds to Maraki Negesse and Yeshewaneh Beyene, $270,500.

Little Boots, 6963-Matthew and Erin M. Kirkpatrick to Jason Aaron and Nicole Regina Weiner, $380,000.

Loring Dr., 6355-Ruth Ann Celtnieks to Marie J. and Jean O. Rochelin, $295,000.

Mellenbrook Rd., 9405-Penny Rheingans and Terry S. Yoo to Donald C. and Chizuru M. Harrington, $468,000.

Millrace Ct., 5951, No. C302-Simona Jones to Keith R. Hubley, $235,000.

Old Line Dr., 9317-Rajesh and Sindu Shukla to Derrick and Tawanda M. Smith, $800,000.

Penfield Rd. W., 5113-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jessica Pamer, $464,900.

Pinecone Row, 9461-Adam J. and Robert J. Smith to Cody W. Fields, $370,000.

River Meadows Dr., 6017-Glen Wallace and Mamie W. Yee to Richard H. and Esly E. Marshall, $360,000.

Rustling Leaf, 9371-Sandra I. and Elsa Volmer to Tony Kasule, $4.25 million.

Second Morning Ct., 6715-Jessica C. Howard and Brandon McAfee to Magdy Megalaa, $208,000.

Shining Oceans Way, 8820, No. 301-Karen Meckler to James J. and Carolyn Henderson, $435,000.

Soft Thunder Trail, 6356-Kevin T. Hutt to Tiara F. and Richard A. McCray, $515,000.

Steamerbell Row, 7249-Lashanda Long to Norman Felisilda Retener, $369,000.

Swan Point Way, 7277, No. 15-8-Frederick R. and Erin M. Peacock to Jeffrey D. Botimer, $330,000.

Tamar Dr., 6106-James L. and Hiromi Stephens to Juan Ricardo Guansing and Lorena Mesina Esguerra, $400,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5364-Gayla D. Crockett Sessoms and Rafi Aliya Crockett to John A. Grabarek and Amanda O’Connor, $420,000.

Tidesebb Ct., 8851-Richard L. and Madeline B. Karpel to James W. and Joanne K. Harrington, $400,000.

Waning Moon Way, 6580-Jaymie and Kerry Birney to Marcia A. Chung, $303,000.

Watercress Pl., 5435-Craig A. and Rachel M. Ready to Saul Jonathan and Shayna Leigh Stoongenke, $490,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. B1-Karla K. Adams to Voroat Kong, $135,000.

Wind Dance Way, 8506-Timothy J. and Laura Fitzgerald to Donald Ramey, $468,000.

Wingflash Lane, 6515-Jerold J. and Berthine Brown to Michael and Uyen Feliks, $295,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5507, No. 122-Elizabeth M. Williams to Anna M. Altieri, $337,500.

April Journey, 5688, No. 63-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Rebecca E. Weinschenk and Mark Bamundo, $339,000.

Beech Creek Dr., 10900-Apex Investors Inc. to Kayisala Lasco and Teryl M. Nawezi, $475,000.

Bradley Lane, 10242-Christina C. Bradshaw to Joel D. and Emily L. Livelsberger, $539,000.

Brighton Ridge Way, 10205, No. 89-Lisa C. Fichman to Ahmad Samizadeh Yazd and Anoosheh Farzam, $380,000.

Cardinal Lane, 6436-En S. and Angela Y. Wu to Alexander J. Buck and Christina L. Pabon Buck, $525,000.

College Sq., 10352-Andrew and Jill E. Johnson to Banner H. Lim and Vivien M. Luu, $330,000.

Columbia Rd., 4924, No. 2-Angela Lowry to Deborah Lynn Price, $162,500.

Cottonwood Way, 10736-Lois D. Hankin to Christopher and Irina Chlumsky, $502,000.

Crossbeam Cir., 10359-David M. and Ruth A. Naftaly to Carrie and Ryan Genovese, $700,000.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5163-Brian Edward and Angela G. Walls to Seth T. and Amanda M. Moore, $435,000.

Fair Oaks, 10487-Anders F. and Penelope M. Gilbertson to Christine M. Zgrabik and Jeremy D. Armstrong, $480,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10542, No. 6-1-Milton Fiorilo to Kent A. Phillips, $172,000.

Golden Star Pl., 6305-Audrey A. and Craig L. Estrain to Alvi A. and Sabrina S. Azad, $776,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5037, No. 5-Lynn Hubert Gregg to Robert Brooks, $148,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10786, No. 20-3-Joseph S. and Jennifer E. Gilman to Darrell and Rebecca Ramey, $220,000.

Green View Way, 10825-Gregory C. and Ashleigh A. Battista to Jersun and Sarah Amos, $479,900.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5635, No. D-Amy Strahl to Cynthia and Rosa Mirian Herrera, $199,000.

Hawkeye Run, 6684-William Ramirez to Kyu Rock, Jeffrey Hyon and Mi Sook Cho, $350,000.

Hilltop Lane, 10875-Donald Scott and Gladys Prosise to Dennis D. Crowder and Demetra A. Wood, $535,000.

Jeweled Hand Cir., 7008-Thomas A. and Evan Howard to Aaron Warren Percival, $535,000.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11430, No. 808-John P. and Elena V. Byrley to Emma Kinsley, $160,000.

Loventree Rd., 6082-M. Aaron and Katherine L. Barnett to Alison P. Clarke and Russell H. Pentz IV, $530,000.

McGregor Dr., 10773, No. 31N-Tracy Young and estate of Rowilla Young to Manon E. Gurley, $524,000.

Mystic Ct., 5514-Susan Carton Brazzel to Trisha Angela Smith, $280,000.

Nodding Night Ct., 6326-Frederick A. and Linda M. Fochtman to Neenah M. and Frank M. Timlin and Lori M. Proietti, $974,900.

Owen Brown Rd., 10191-Eric N. Tallman to Waman V. and Ruddhi Wadadekar, $375,000.

Pyramid Way, 6809-William H. Johnston to Zainab and Jared Thuro, $285,000.

Rivers Edge Rd., 7135-Nichole M. Novak and Michael L. Petrolini to James P. and Kimberly A. Miller, $575,500.

Satinwood Dr., 6226-Paige R. Murphy and Erich R. Lenk to Sadie Nita Wagley, $411,300.

Slalom Lane, 11253, No. A-24-4-Ann Glasen to Susan LaRoche, $205,000.

Symphony Way, 10738, No. 207-Xinzhong Dong and Xiaojing Qi to Judith C. Todes, $305,000.

Timothy Ct., 6121-Kimberly P. Wells to Lincoln and Nicola Tran, $620,000.

Tree Swallow Ct., 6013-Anthony and Danielle Cuozzo to James Michael and Lauren Rogers, $290,000.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10572, No. E2-Thomas L. Callahan and estate of Joyce Callahan Meals Hall to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $118,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5673-Jonathan A. Azrael and estate of Clair Fisher Simpson to Randall S. Friedhoffer, $325,000.

Waving Tree Ct., 6524-Judith M. Jaquis to Preeta Ragavan and Hari Srinivasan, $650,000.

Willow Bottom Dr., 11127-Mary Frances Martin to Tania Faulkner, $440,000.

Wind Way E., 10530-Dieuwke Zolas to Laura and Edwin F. Aguilar, $347,000.

Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 407-Edward B. and Rochelle Ladin Malnick Kohn to Susan Gail Markin, $310,000.

Wood Elves Way, 11017-David and Lydia Prescott to Paul J. and Catherine G. Ling, $600,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5827, No. 102-Judith A. and Brian N. Hanrahan to Jacqueline Y. Turner, $267,000.

DAYTON AREA

Argo Dr., 13520-Xin Tao Chen to Edward Lee and Jennifer Lee Haddaway, $519,000.

Green Bridge Rd., 5261-Rong Yang and Jing Xie to Leonid A. Beresne, Galina V. Patrusheva, Pavel L. Beresnev and Shuyuan Wang, $705,000.

Linthicum Rd., 4237-Francisco and Kristen Neimiller Vega to Eric S. Palmer and Jennifer Caitlin Landis, $630,000.

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13870-Robert A. and Jacqueline L. Jenkins to Luckson N. and Rachelle R. Pierre Mathieu, $705,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5925, No. P-Hea Suk and Il Young Han to Kyong Cha Harrell, $233,000.

Autumn Spell, 5943-Jeffrey M. and Katherine R. Huber to Julie Vilnit, $355,100.

Beechfield Ave., 6372-Clint T. Apland to Gregory J. and Alyssa M. Monson, $315,000.

Blue Sky, 5830-Lori C. and Dennis Robert Wiley to Kostyantyn and Liliia Shepelevych, $400,000.

Casey Ct., 8122-John Kenneth Webster to Saji Sasidharannair, $303,000.

Claire Dr., 6045-Vasile Tutunaru and Valentina Gritsenko to Jason W. Burchell, $339,900.

Cypress Springs Rd., 6016-Michael L. Pfau to Letics D. and Alex D. Dy, $549,900.

Ducketts Lane, 6644, No. 28-5-Colleen E. Lesniewski Finecey to Lauren N. Speiser, $233,500.

Duckeys Run Rd., 6024-Joseph Duncan and Abigail Aguirre to Joseph Bilella, $389,900.

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7230-Joshua M. Bramucci and Stacie J. Ehrenfeld to Sean P. and Dawn M. Poholsky, $329,999.

Forest Ave., 6426-David K. Ford to Chancellor C. and Charlotte J. Thompson, $380,000.

Green Field Rd., 6350-Cheryl R. Shockey to Russell Clayton and Ashleigh Frazier, $242,000.

Green Field Rd., 6420, No. 802-Daniel R. Feller to Hsiuho Teng, $175,000.

Hearthside Way, 7545-Brandon Del Re Shipe to Desmond E. Graham and Tamekia A. Boucher Gunthorpe, $355,000.

Joann Khan Dr., 7015-Phoebe Liu to Harold and Catherine L. Pittenger, $399,900.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6520-Clyl Holdings Corp. to Daniel L. and Cortney Baylor, $557,237.

Maiden Point Pl., 7100, No. 390-Vinayak Y. Kulkarni to Midhi Millal, $323,000.

Margery Lane, 5914-Kevin L. and Angela T. Shuman to Peter J. and Alice A. Cocoros, $560,000.

Meadow Rose, 5936-David and Samuel Graham MacFarlane to Balasubramanian Sivakumar and Swathi Kotamraju, $387,000.

Merrymaker Way, 7592-David A. and Sarah E. Rennicker to Sambhav and Puran Prasad Shrestha, $367,500.

Montgomery Rd., 6393-Susan Ann Suchocki to Danny Thanh Vo and Quechi T. Dam, $550,000.

Old Friendship Way, 7235-Corridor I. Partnership to Shanmugasundaram Ganapathy Kanniappan, $296,000.

Pale Morning Dun Rd., 4950-Linda G. and Nathaniel D. Gilmore to Belinda Nebedum, $625,000.

Pheasant Dr., 6608-Sang Mok Lee to Marianne L. Blemly and Mark L. Esposito, $315,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 6378-Stonewall RD Corp. to Anthun and Tuoi Nguyen, $430,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6841-Ruofan Yao to Justin Monza, $321,501.

Singers Way, 7479-Kristin and Michael A. Orlando to Joshua D. Isaacson, $355,000.

Summit Rock Rd., 7336-Mishel Wilder and Earl L. Justice III to Swapna Vuppala and Raju Nune, $357,000.

Tasker Fls., 6876, No. 77-Enrique Vasquez to Andrew O. and Fadesola A. Thomas, $365,000.

Uplands Rd., 6413-James A. and Kathleen M. Baxley to Jan G. and Stacy D. Badon, $395,000.

Woodland Forest Dr., 6436-Katherine R. Jones to Ravinder Singh, $339,500.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Autumn Rust Rd., 8543-Landry and Susanne Honza to Kevin C. and Kalie E. Borries, $555,000.

Belleau Ct., 8710-Ruth R. White to Ashokkumar Sankar, $320,000.

Brauerton Rd., 8900, No. 301-Douglas W. and Jane P. Jones to Joan R. Lamoy, $293,000.

Briarstone Ct., 7731-Tejaswini Rau to Ping Chen and Michael Weaver Toledano, $648,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8069-Lisa J. Vezzi to Debra A. Kaminski, $339,100.

Britten Lane, 5132-Amy and Paul Eskew to Jacob B. and Kristen Haunani Johnson, $720,000.

Cedarcreek Ct., 8414-Benjamin J. and Aubrey L. Schmitz to Susan M. Sawyer, $500,000.

Crystal Park Lane, 5118-Lori R. and Russell C. Dunbar to Brent J. and Shauna L. Davis, $724,500.

Doncaster Dr., 4594-Anders N. and Monique B. Fetzer to Taryn Callahan and Adam Brake Mallonee, $625,500.

Eaton Sq., 2910, No. 112-Ronald L. and Patricia A. Schaum to Robert and Arlene Brown, $519,000.

Edith Ct., 3908-Kang Hyun and Won Ho Pak to Mohammed Adb El Shafy and Amany Ibrahim, $705,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8589, No. D-Anthony R. and Andrew R. Willoughby to Charles P. Daniel, $182,000.

Farmstone Ct., 7831-Lewis R. and Elizabeth S. Sumpter to Bruce and Rebecca Veenhuis, $580,000.

Golden Grain Ct., 8612-Randall S. and Olga K. Campora to Andrew C. Brownfield, $480,000.

Haycarriage Ct., 8720-Qing Feng Lin and Yu Ming Chen to Brian L. and Katherine Dicristofaro, $554,000.

Hillmont Ct., 5216-W. Norman and Fernanda Pierce to Mary Ellen Denise and Doug Brian Henderson, $646,750.

Hogg Ct., 4101-Daniel S. and Rachael D. Farkas to Anil C. and Neema A. Thakrar, $723,900.

Ilkley Moor Lane, 4719-Christopher D. Smith and Michelle L. Warshauer to David L. and Janet K. Miller, $560,000.

Kensington Gdns., 2540, No. 102-Kariem Afifi Bassiem to Mumtaz Mehboob, $237,500.

Leisure Ct. S., 4661-William H. and Laura F. Moore to Brian and Wildania Thompson, $532,500.

Lower Mill Ct., 3510-Dhirendra Kumar and Prarima Sinha to Amit and Sampurna Roy, $499,000.

Maple Hill Rd., 6040-Roberto and Laura Carannante Lopez to Michael Brian Devlin, $492,500.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8332, No. F-Sabina Elizabeth Mohan to Sergio A. Josefino, $217,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8353, No. A-Kelly Veitch Reamer to Jeremy M. and Rae L.D. Kridel, $204,900.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8388, No. A-David and Oonagh Schantz to Daniel Aaron Brown, $213,000.

New Cut Rd., 4194-Robert J. Mulroy to Linda M. and John Willing Peters, $1.85 million.

Oak West Dr., 3362-Jung Ku and Young Rye Kim to Tsing Wayne Farn, $375,000.

Old Hollow Lane, 7812-Douglas and Denise Mathias Hutchinson to Leonid Kasanzew, $392,000.

Orange Grove Ct., 3456-Tabatha and Sammy B. Saunders to Don Sang Choi, $258,000.

Phillips Ct., 5810-Sara Marschall Lopez to Yo and Hye K. Bak, $430,000.

River Ridge Trail, 2529-NVR Inc. to Rajesh Pendekanti and Anuradha Chigullapally, $837,000.

Rolling Mdws., 4470-William Edward Hairfield Jr. to Hyunho Oh and Heesoon Bartlett, $570,000.

Roundhill Rd., 4601-Jimmy Do and Diana Ly to Simon Huy Doquang, $389,000.

Sonia Trail, 3201, No. 59-Laura E. Baah to Brendon J. and Angela C. Lee, $285,000.

Stone Crop Dr., 8215, No. A-Rakesh K. and Shashi Dhingra to Christine Zito, $275,000.

Stonehouse Dr., 8758-Craig D. Gotschall and Holly A. Campbell to Manoj Kumar Varma Chekuri and Sirisha Boppana, $470,000.

Sunny Field Ct., 5305-Harold and Lori Weisinger to Jason A. and Heather E. Berger, $575,000.

Talbots Landing., 5309-Russell D. and Heather M. Poetker to Randal Scott and Christine Funderburk, $700,000.

Valley View Way, 2465-Pulte Homes Co. Corp. to Abiola O. and Kehinde Olamoyegun, $841,439.

Webbed Foot Way, 4962, No. 40-Torrie Osterholm to Lai N. Oliver, $340,000.

White Jasmine Ct., 8038, No. 89-Thomas J. and Diane A. Bronzert to Sandee Gelven, $464,900.

Woodcrest Dr., 6317-Hee C. and Hye Y. Oh to Sung and Jacklyn Yoo, $480,000.

FULTON AREA

Chase St., 11216, No. 112-Tamara Rene and Carlyn David Mattox to Nam Quang and Ashleigh Anne Allen, $405,000.

Ellington St., 11428-David J. Boyd to Ricardo A. and Ina Benn, $832,500.

Iager Blvd., 11377, No. 7-Wayne M. Jurick and Angela C. Vincent to Daniel Thomas Clifford, $395,000.

Iager Blvd., 11544-Maple Lawn Cottages Corp. to Christopher T. and Joanne Lye McKay, $869,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7686, No. 42-Suzan Wynne to Moran Choe and Seung Kyoo Lee, $455,000.

Morris St., 7544, No. 21-Julie McCarron to Elon Benaknin, $390,000.

Tawes St., 8959-Alfonso R. and Sarolinda Y. Ventoso to Kevin M. Broderick and Kamna Balhara, $600,000.

Tuckahoe Ct., 7895-Saleem O. Farooqui and Saira Ahmed to Jeneth Leath Alexander, $607,000.

GLENELG AREA

Meriwether Dr., 14828-Steven and Marcie Hanish to Vikram S. and Marpreet K. Sodhi, $1.1 million.

GLENWOOD AREA

Huntersworth, 3223-Melissa V. and Jeffrey L. Mitchell to Paul D. and Patricia S. Gloth, $880,000.

Rolling Hills Dr., 15009-Gary Rezeppa to Timothy and Monique Sophia Phelps, $1.16 million.

HANOVER AREA

Anderson Ave., 6426-Gail P. Sigel to Joshua and Nuniek Jenkins, $345,000.

Fairbourne Ct., 6249-Tad D. and Crystal G. Johnston to Steven W. and Tracy A. Seibert, $450,000.

Rackham Way, 7024-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jacob Wade and Leah Brown Stull, $456,985.

HIGHLAND AREA

Petrillo Dr., 12457-Debra Ricigliano to Peter J. and Melissa A. Haber, $810,000.

JESSUP AREA

Clemente Ct., 8716-Richard Lance and Geraldine Price to Daniel J. Hernandez and Brianna E. Moses, $319,900.

Jones Rd., 8002-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Ian Andrew and Laura Emily Leatherman, $430,000.

Mission Hill Pl., 8123, No. 28-Urban Housing Corp. to Mohamed Mansaray, $299,900.

Winterbrook Lane, 10143-Cecelia R. Ross to Nhan Thanh and Kin Vu Trang Nguyen, $529,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Allview Dr., 6838-Pamela Ann and Gary L. Claytor to Sonja W. Hunter, $410,000.

Carriage Hills Dr., 8725-Robin B. Turner to David W. and Jill L. England, $500,000.

Connell Ct., 9208-Bank of America to Basit Rauf and Hameeda Hameed, $192,682.

Early Spring Way, 9745-Sara Lou Cochran to Russell and Kimberly A. Waldron, $317,000.

Gracious End Ct., 9111, No. 302-Angela B. Uhm to Yang Soo Kim, $250,000.

Hingston Downs, 9600-Gavin A. Jenkinson to Stephanie Weaver, $255,000.

Justice Pl., 10508-Mary Therese Pfau to Karen Ni Ni Lou and Steven Cheng Chun Lou, $560,000.

Maple Ave., 10005-Michael A. and April S. Gray to Zachary and Ashley Hooker, $442,000.

Procopio Cir., 7209-Jose Luis Puga Lopez to Alejandra Beltran De Arras and Oscar Alejandro Arras, $275,000.

Red Cravat Ct., 7521-Christopher T. Martin and Amanda J. Higgins to Adam G. and Elissa M. Goehner, $440,000.

Skyrock Ct., 8929-Danielle G. Greene and Romulus E. Dobson to Benedict Akinlosotu, $305,000.

Star Hill Ct., 7107-Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael and Rian Landers Ramos, $485,000.

Thornton Woods Way, 9507- S&S Investment Corp. to Juan B. Amaya, $464,500.

Weather Worn Way, 7565, No. D-Gouranga D. Bose to Carl Everett McPherson, $199,000.

Wesleigh Dr., 10301-Joseph Edward and Michael H. Crawford to Holli Hamilton, $350,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Driver Rd., 1388-Nicole M. Gasper to David and Jacqueline Eikenberg, $612,000.

Gentle Rolling Dr., 11227-Paul D. and Michelle R. Shelton to Jeffrey A. and Nancy Weissman, $775,000.

Serenity Lane, 12116-Timothy D. Ward and Janet A. Lee to Oladipo and Yetunde Olaleye, $820,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Florence Rd., 1880-Loretta A. and Paul R. Leahy to Barry Alan and Regina Ann Mong, $670,000.

Long Corner Rd., 691-Robert Glenn Anderson to Joshua M. and Andrea K. Molnar, $435,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Belgaro Rd., 7914-Ralph Edward and Elizabeth Anne Heimlich to Serena Stafford and Benjamin Michael Auer, $400,000.

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8768-Vikash and Ameey R. Patel to Andrew J. and Vanessa E. Weyland, $625,000.

Canterbury Riding, 9436, No. 262-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to William Rabetz and Linda Wang, $151,000.

Castlerock Ct., 8738-Yoon Kyung Kim and Jae Suk Um to Debra Sue Small, $325,000.

Churchill Way, 10423-Randolph V. and Joanna S. Dove to Charles and Adelaide Manu, $650,000.

Delfield Ct., 10606-Ji Ye and Jie Wang to Ferdinand Frimpong, $305,000.

Ebb Tide Lane, 10203-Thong Ngo and Binh Huynh to Graig Benjamin and Miriam Anne Kimball, $600,000.

Glen Hannah Dr., 10697-Douglas H. and Eliza A. John to James Robert and Samantha Ann Dunbar, $320,000.

Hidden Pool Ct., 8716-Robert and Sharon Hogginbotham to Mengjun Hu, $640,000.

Horsham Dr., 9649-Christopher J. and Kristin E. Maynard to Jeneen Y. Ramos, $357,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8480, No. K-Betty Lou Bassler to Steven F. and Merle R. Noskow, $277,500.

Knowledge Dr., 9740-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Debra Ann Ricigliano, $485,307.

Light Moon Way, 8592-Sujay Inampudi and Prasanthi Jasty to Arlene Sola, $419,000.

Norfolk Ave., 9683-Carrie D. and Joshua T. Ayers to Sarah Nguyen, $475,000.

Peace Springs Rdg., 9776-Leah C. Fuchs to Nikisha Smith, $447,500.

Pineway Dr., 8553-Linda D. Harris to John Winston and Carla Sanders, $459,000.

Ridings Way, 9309-Joel Matthew and Rebecca Grace Coffman to Matthew R. and Anna E. Jones, $315,280.

Saddleback Pl., 8621-Theresa E. Yosemite Haverstock to Elizabeth R. Sapp and Tyrone P. Jones IV, $750,000.

Simplicity Ct., 9902-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Valerie Anne Mallder, $495,942.

Stansfield Rd., 10114-Eric and Ryan Pfoutz to Kimberly H. Shires, $323,000.

Steeple Ct., 9324-Olatunji Stephen Adekoya to Gathoni Kamau, $320,000.

Tumbleweed Run, 9110, No. L-Joseph D. Lee to Ariana Jordan, $175,000.

Washington Ave., 9517-Chapa and Nandlal Gupta to Dhrumil V. and Apeksha Patel, $519,000.

Whiskey Run, 9812-Daniel Barbuck and estate of Christina Barbuck to Elias Encarnacion, $190,000.

Wincopia Farms Way, 10036-Breazer Homes Corp. to Rodrigo and Michelle Mon, $789,234.

Woodstream Way, 7649-Janice T. Littlejohn to Afshin and Carolyn Orsi Parsa, $830,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Grinstead Ct., 13359-Ross A. and Lisa A. Beschner to James E. and Brittany Harrison, $598,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Buttercup Ct., 12795-Michael J. and Ruth P. Deitz to Mark S. Wah, $545,000.

Rover Mill Rd., 14134-Robin H. Evans to Miguel G. and Lisa Vilar, $710,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Daisy Rd., 1818A-Timothy William and Linda Ann Lighthiser to Andrew D. and Jennifer Hammond, $640,000.

Fairlane Rd., 1045-NVR Inc. to Mark J. and Caroline E. Horwath, $954,529.

Morgan Station Rd., 725-Joseph and Denise Sirenne to Rommel N. and Ellyn G. Zara, $650,000.

Union Chapel Rd., 15720-Ronald A. and Patricia K. Swanson to Daniel and Brittany Martin, $409,500.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11155, No. J-Davey Shin to Myung Sook Kim, $289,900.

Doxberry Cir., 11057, No. 24-George and Lois Kelly to Steven Craig and Delores Ann Wilkie, $600,000.

Folkestone Way, 10722-Susan Dawn Holle to Soo Kyung and Ki Young Yoon, $480,000.