Home Sales
August Dr., 1128-Sean C. and Kristen M. Campbell to Kelly M. Stephenson, $407,000.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1022-Sean M. Rooney and Kiyomi Endo to Joseph Hunter, $240,000.
Blackwalnut Dr., 3212-Justin A. and Jodi L. Bosanko to Colin M. Giardini and Norma M. Ayala, $484,000.
Carrollton Rd., 2841-Joseph Turner Pilkerton IV and estate of Betty Lou Pilkerton to Ian and Kim Mattonen, $190,000.
Chester Ave., 414, No. C-Homes of America Inc. to Shirley M. O’Hare, $172,972.
Decatur Ave., 8-David W. and Gittak S. Humphreys to Todd Michael Jackson and Stephanie Lynn Lonchena, $840,625.
Gentry Ct., 53-Ann Ellen Glenn to Erin Theresa Lorenz, $280,000.
Harness Creek View Dr., 702-Mary H. and James Platt Bull to Bryn M. Krane, $340,000.
Horn Point Ct., 16-Catherine F. and Joseph W. Janssens to Robert J. and Lewellyn H. Daley, $851,000.
Jefferson St., 144-Kevin M. Macready to Brandon Patrick Korink and Susan Elizabeth Lange, $350,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1131, No. 2B-514 Phase I. Corp. to Deborah R. and Fortney H. Stark Jr., $280,000.
Magnolia Lane, 100-Hammer Home Solutions Corp. to Gavin Denis and Jessica Lynn Hickie, $505,000.
Milkshake Lane, 8-Cary H. and Russell Bly to Christopher B. and Allison Corneal, $404,000.
President Point Dr., 6, No. B2-George Robert Preas Jr. to Thomas W. and Tamera S. Casey, $628,000.
Rockwell Ct., 4-Gregory J. Porter to Ryan M. McCarty, $239,000.
Sunset Dr., 111-Mark J. and Kathleen A. Egloff to Timothy Allen and Susan Wyman Arnett, $520,000.
Van Buren St., 1018-David A. and Deborah A. Yates to Cara Vomhof, $433,000.
Windwhisper Lane, 87-Ryan B. and Anne M. White to James F. and Andrea Palumbo, $485,000.
Acorn Dr., 31-Jacqueline P. O’Neil to James C., Michael J. and Mary Margaret Dammeyer, $495,000.
Astern Way, 940, No. 10-W. H. Thomas and Elizabeth Fox Dell to Marian Diane Ellison, $375,000.
Berth Terr., 2811-William Hadley Allen and estate of Elizabeth J. Allen to William S., William P. and Paul M. Johnston, $339,900.
Brightwater Dr., 177-Donald C. Symonette and Bellnice Buckley to Sandraz Lea Steiner, $200,000.
Caleb Lane, 702-Ralph H. and Ava A. Tayman to Lynn A. and David W. Stephens, $775,000.
Conduit St., 159-Maureen Quinn to James E. and Margaret A. Erwin, $575,000.
Dorsey Ave., 27-Christopher Underwood and James R. Bennett III to Sandra J. Krissoff, $225,000.
Forbes St., 304, No. D-Wendy A. Owen to Linda Solarek Showalter, $199,900.
Friends Rd., 3004-Sharon K. Wallace to Christopher Scott and Jacqueline Lisa Hisey, $1.4 million.
Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2011, No. 302-Dorothy E. Sample to Wendy Owen, $265,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 13-Derek and Helen M. Frix to Adam J. Summerfelt, $274,900.
Homeland Ave. N., 16-R&N General Partnership and Robert A. Wolfe to Elizabeth Mejia Lopez, $375,000.
Howards Loop, 748-Nicholas G. and Diana J. Talios to Timothy Kaiser, $350,000.
Lejeune Way, 119-Brookfield Admiral S. Square Corp. to Maria Vallecillo Piette, $375,000.
Marengo St., 881-ML II Corp. to Brent Andrew and Christina Marcus Wagner, $549,900.
Pafel Rd., 516-El Holdings Corp. to Will P. and Carolyn P. Sheils, $546,000.
Phillips Terr., 2001, No. 8-Amado De Gutierrez Velasquez and Lucia Gutierrez to Humberto Parraga, $210,000.
Puritan Terr., 2001-Christopher Ashworth and Corrie J. Upperman to Gregory Joseph Deboy, $347,000.
Riva Rd., 2570, No. 6C-Marjorie S.D. Armi to Matthew D. Bennett, $175,000.
Severn Grove Rd., 1885-Donna S. Wilt to Kyle J., Paul J. and Kristan F. Wimbish, $399,000.
Shively Ct., 1836-Brandon C. and Jaclyn F. Carter to Clyde K. Adibi, $505,000.
Southwood Ave. S., 201-Scott Andrew and Megan Elizabeth Williams to Dustin Steven and Jaclyn Marie Wood, $805,000.
Summerview Way, 2710, No. 1302-Fereydoun and Maureen Moghtader to Shirley Herbert, $325,000.
Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 812-Patrick T. O’Brien and Elizabeth Dean Barefield to Richard L. and Jo Ann R. Maslana, $685,000.
Warners Terr. S., 2013, No. 345-Devan V. Gurecki to Brandon C. and Jaclyn F. Carter, $260,000.
Williams Dr., 20-Jeff Lewis to Bryant R. and Holly E. Carpenter, $554,000.
Andrew Hill Rd., 606-Anthony S. and Nancy R. Kapuschansky to Mary E. Dulaney, $469,000.
Bay Dale Ct., 529-Larry Innis to Deborah A. and Robert W. Stecher Jr., $315,000.
Blue Fox Way, 940-Brian C. Irvin and Kari Anne Belin to James Patrick and Jamie Ulrich Downs, $375,000.
Clifton Ave., 835-Laura Elizabeth Brino to Tiffany Jones Rouse, $340,000.
Comanche Rd., 1656-Arthur and Sara J. Gibb to Mark and Erica Dalessandro, $592,000.
Grandview Rd., 1491-Everett Douglas and Virginia Russell Bell to Douglas Edward Bellhorn, $430,000.
Harmony Ave., 786-Arnold Homes Corp. to Hadrian E. and Mary L. Parsons, $405,000.
Kinloch Cir., 1294-Jeffrey W. and Janet A. Ferguson to Kenneth L. and Pamela L. Prickett, $2.33 million.
Martingale Lane, 617-Kevin David Magnuson to Deborah R. and Fortney H. Stark Jr., $415,000.
Millchurch Rd., 251-Christine G. and Dan M. Spain to Susan D. Holle, $685,000.
Oakland Hills Ct., 607F-C. Stephanie Koval to Debra Kampsen, $159,500.
Placid Ct., 988-John D. and Susan R. Sundius to Robert W. and Deborah A. Doty, $662,500.
Severn Way, 104-Michael E. Lehr and estate of Diane Crull Benisek to Gregorio Nathaniel and Christianne Jane Cortez, $402,000.
Southern Hills Dr., 658-Allan P. and Gwyn M. Tober to Amanda M. Pollander, $199,000.
Ternwing Dr., 278-Susan Kozel to Daniel C. and David R. Smith, $238,500.
Cliff Side Ct., 5616-Lynn A. Bortner to George Kamanda, $318,000.
Doris Ave., 311-Jeffrey and Jacquelyn Michael to Ernest Ennis Sr., $229,000.
Harbor Valley Dr., 5625-David Michael and Rebecca A. Higgins to Sean A. Martin, $274,000.
Olive Wood Lane, 744-Jetrice and Kitrece Carr to Jessica Cosgrove, $271,000.
Sixth Ave., 211-Nicholas R. Curran to Dannilene and Christian Marcellan, $240,000.
Bayview Vis., 1157-Sukanya Macauley to Warren Louis Klug III, $278,350.
Broadmoor Dr., 703-David A. and Andrea F. Kulp to Timothy J. Mulvihill, $310,000.
Chesapeake Rd., 2011-Peter J. and Katherine R. Wiernicki to Jeffrey E. and Jacqueline A. Walter, $900,000.
Enyart Way, 1518-George D. and Denise L. Swanson to Theresa and William Cadell, $440,000.
Foxwood Ct., 1448-Mark Goden to Stuart R. and Ashley D. Goldberg, $253,000.
Highview Dr., 1215-Cedar Tree Corp. to Brad C. and Joanne M. Long, $576,100.
Linden Tree Dr., 1095-Vincent P. and Luann May Paige to Daniel T. Coffman and Dylan M. Baig, $340,000.
Lodge Pole Ct., 1582-Kristen M. Hopkins to Michael J. Schwartz Jr., $230,000.
Mountain Top Dr., 1029-Sherman E. and Terrie A. Moon to Olivia J. Bane, $475,000.
Woodland Cir., 955-Cheryl L. Branagan to Brady David Landon Thomas and Stephanie Chervenkov, $425,000.
Chesapeake Dr., 1240-Edward W. Ward and Joann E. Medved to Thomas Wiltshire, $500,000.
Tiffany Dr., 5610-Peggy K. Jackson to James M. Lytle, $400,000.
Airy Hill Cir., 2510D, No. 4D-John Matthew Brooke and David T. Vance to Tasia M. Joseph, $175,000.
Bancroft Lane W., 1705-Christian Thomas and Kelly Law to Monia D. Johnson, $204,000.
Cabrini Ct., 1874-Edward Colantoni to Gerald G. and Jean R. Gaes, $520,000.
Charing Cross Dr., 1147-Marcus and Corin Edwards to Brandon G. and Genevieve C. White, $550,000.
Dartmouth Lane, 2309-Todd A. Howe to Jin Chiu Lo and Qiu Qing Lu, $372,000.
Eton Way, 1559-Christopher Daniel Gress to Francis A. and Mandy S. Surlis, $453,500.
Flatwood Ct., 1430-Erica Justine Miller to Della Roderick, $247,500.
Hart Ct., 1649-Maddox Joslyn and Aubrey Mishou to Theresa A. Gross, $239,900.
Martha Greenleaf Dr., 1219-Susan Delean Botkin and Dominic Terrone to Zihui Shao and Qinqin Huang, $300,000.
Rochester St., 1795-Peter W. Coakley to Tyler Wayne and Jessica Kellner Lambert, $419,000.
Tarleton Way, 1710-Carol J. Julian to Christopher B. and Lisa L. Beck, $490,000.
Walleye Dr., 1697-Charles R. and Engelberta G. George to Joshua Adam Hughes, $296,000.
Woodview Ct., 1615-Matthias P. and Lynn K. Daue to Paul K. and Karen M. Rezk, $350,000.
Blue Bird Lane, 1160-Randall Craig Smith to Trevor Joseph Bryden, $316,000.
Hazel Trail, 805-Geoffrey W. and Koren E. Donnor to Hannah Pearl Findlay and Matthew William Boothe, $375,000.
Omar Dr., 1051-John T. and Mary L. Hruska to John and Julie Rosicky, $397,000.
Severnview Dr., 1213-George Christopher Kiyak to William F. Hutchison IV and Molly E. Silbert, $462,500.
Wallace Rd., 1008-Alice R. and William G. Womick to Pedro E. and Julie Hamilton Paz, $383,000.
Carvel Beach Rd., 149-Jeffrey G. and Mary E. Bunker to Mary M. Austin, $399,900.
Oyster Shell Ct., 7860-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Najee Thrash, $230,000.
Alcova Dr., 1568-Harold Gary and Sharon Lee Feerrar to Richard Allen and Hollie Marie Fleshman, $335,000.
Coronada Rd., 3750-Brian J. and Brenda A. Marston to Keith F. and Jessenia L. Marston, $362,000.
Patuxent Manor Rd., 3748-Kevin R. and Wayne L. Lambert to Lee J. and Kristina A. Burgess, $290,000.
Fourth St., 5983-William James and Kimberly A. Carroll to Matthew and Ashley Fridell, $339,900.
Bayview Dr., 305-Charles P. and Terri S. Kane to Michael Anthony Yezzi, $265,000.
Cardamon Dr., 156-Garret C. and Jenny M. Smith to Jason Michael and Teresa Lynne Lesko, $557,500.
Colony Xing., 158-Marc S. and Jane Skillman Alexander to Bronwyn B. Emmet and Robert J. David, $790,000.
Glebe Meadow Way, 3828-Matthew F. Cimino to Andrew and Jacqueline Devore, $417,500.
Havre De Grace Dr., 1736-Richard Real Estate Investments to Jaime Galinsky, $360,000.
Maryland Ave., 100-Randolph W. and Florence A. Raine to Shawn and Brenda Lynch, $390,000.
Millhaven Dr., 2122, No. 16-Catherine Wiggins to Ronald, Karen and Karissa Kralik, $302,500.
Old Point Rd., 3310-Michael Clinton and Alla A. Wilson to John and Jennifer Horrigan, $3.25 million.
Ridgeville Rd., 1921-Todd and Alice Mauck to Kathleen Elizabeth Daniels, $245,000.
Severn Ave., 908-Christopher J. Cochran and Lisanne M. Cormier to Lori A. Jackson, $273,000.
Stuart Rd., 1587-Michael A. and Cynthia L. Burke to Sonia M. Abbaspour and John P. Hoch, $725,000.
Virginia Ave., 17-Margaret P. Woody to Andrew N. and Erin M. Corn, $360,000.
Friendship Rd., 464-Karen L. Woodard to Heather Stanley and Justin Fiorenza, $380,000.
Baltimore Ave., 2009-Charles L. and Michele A. Barnett to Richard Simmons and Rebecca Wilmoth, $730,000.
Fall Ridge Way, 955-Charles H. and Patricia M. Johnson to Victor L. Hutson, $369,900.
Ice Castle Ct., 1007-Mark S. and Sharon L. Watson to Michael Osbron and Marilyn McCune Lester, $567,500.
MacmullenDr., 2414-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ramit Mathur, $462,500.
Red Harvest Rd., 1117-John P. and Linda M. Swidrak to Matthew R. and Salome Tsereteli Stephens, $505,000.
Wigeon Way, 1411, No. 205-Darlene Terry Dileone to Ismael Martinez Pena and Serena R. Martinez, $305,000.
Alexis Dr., 315-Hometowne Premier Properties Corp. to Leah Mattson and Tyler Flournoy, $335,000.
Bentwillow Dr., 859-Matthewe and Alicia Trust to Lawrence Bark, $225,000.
Carolyn Rd., 704-Mary Thomas and Seldon Douglas Higgins to Luisa E. Grant, $244,588.
Fleagle Rd., 353-Jeremy M. and Kelly E. Tepper to Pamela K. and Roland J. Horne, $297,000.
Foxfarm Lane, 7864-Benjamin A. and Carol J. Malkiel to Stephen H. Muiga, $275,000.
Hardmoore Ct., 435-Petru and Ludmila Turetchi to Ciara N. Ruth, $175,000.
Jay Ct., 922-Kathryn Garrett and Edward C. Burnley to Jennifer M. and Kevin N. Portillo Alvarez and Roberto C. Barillas Santos, $310,000.
Lacrosse Lane NE, 6400-Shavonta D. Gaynor to Donna L. Wells, $90,000.
Martin Rd., 106-Joshua M. Molnar to Edgar Adonis Lopez Avelar, $273,000.
Oak Lane SW, 221-Anne E. and Clarence E. Eason to David W. and Sheila A. Juba, $233,500.
Pershing Ave. SW, 314-Hilton B. Deshields to Melisia Golden and Brian Emory Cook, $247,000.
Pipers Dl., 7931-MP Green CHS 35 Corp. to Donald Willey Jr. and Mandi Lepold, $370,000.
Shetlands Lane, 325-Geoffrey H. and Kathleen C. Saunders to Kevin P. and Sol Y. Behringer, $255,000.
Westway Rd., 509-John K. Gardner to Sondra J. Stewart and Lynda L. Plonsky Carr, $225,000.
Fourth Ave. SW, 210-Art Homes Corp. to Patrick C. and Angela Campbell, $309,000.
Binkey Rd., 6-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Eufemia Santos De Bonilla and Jose E. Bonilla Martinez, $252,000.
Brightwater Beach Rd., 7515-Richard C. Schluter and Terri R. Bennett to Lonnie W. Allen, $75,000.
Colby Cir., 308-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Michael O. Demouy Jr., $284,900.
Curtis Ave., 1560-Michele Geoghegan to Vernon D. and Melody Holloway, $249,900.
Dumbarton Rd., 1017-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Quentin M. Bolden and Ashton McGriff, $300,000.
Forest Rd., 112-Madison Taylor and Cody Ford to Jessica and Jesse Alan Griffin, $210,000.
Gunther Pl., 215-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Afua M. Brefo, $310,000.
Harriet Dr., 1-Nicole Henderson and estate of John F. Price to Joshua Thompson, $268,000.
Hopkins Cor., 931-David and Jessica Tiscione to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $270,750.
Kahler Way, 329-Logan and Natalie Bivens to Deandra N. Vaughan, $389,900.
Marley Pointe Ct., 521-Lavetta E. Martensen and Jeffrey G. Gonzales to Nigora N. Rauf, $389,900.
Meadowvale Rd., 1309-Mary Ann and Thomas Patrick Holste to Russell Walker, $219,900.
Mockingbird Cir., 7305-Sridhar Jampana to Gabrielle Glenn and Devon M. Schlaht, $350,000.
Opel Rd., 615-Louis William Patrick Carey to Cameron R. Hess, $284,500.
Rapid Water Way, 6602, No. 202-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Denise Dilonardo, $159,415.
Rapid Water Way, 6801, No. 303-Evelyn P. Lombardi to Randall D. Riniker, $147,500.
Renfro Ct., 495-Stephen J. and Margaret E. Sloan to Liza I. Salvador, $255,000.
Stallings Dr., 7203-Eric J. and Lauren K. Tate to David Michael and Jessica Eryn Tiscione, $435,735.
Stonehouse Run Dr., 7560-Jamaal R. and Stacy D. Thompson to Barron J. and Dawn E. Parker, $350,000.
Thurston Lane, 929-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Relmane Baptiste and Amber Sherree Chapman, $399,490.
Washington Ave., 350-Cord Munroe to Gregory Mitas, $251,000.
West Dr., 7717-Borle Custom Homes Inc. to Matthew Schatz and Kara Ann Hankins, $325,000.
First St., 1029-Thomas P. Donoughe Jr. to Orlando and Doris Petini, $260,000.
Allerford Dr., 1744-Michael L. and Julianna Moody Reilly to George Chuba and Desmond Haynes, $589,000.
Forest Ave., 7110-Nicholas James Tackett and Marcella B. Anderson to Justin D. Oliver, $376,000.
Glendale Ave., 2909-NVR Inc. to Mark Bailey and Cassandra Taylor, $354,667.
Hawthorn Dr., 1356-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Arif Ahmed and Asma Sultana Kamal, $369,990.
Helston Ct., 7517-Brandon L. and Caroah B. Cohen to Laura C. Lopez, $385,000.
Meadowood Dr., 8247-Pulte Homes Co. Corp. to Daniel Shin, $501,612.
Pangbourne Way, 1410-Prince Ejindu and Sloane R. Franklin to Grace Ntowe and Ikwan Nnanna, $330,000.
Windsor Farm Rd., 4439-Paul L. and Lisa Whittington to Martin Eugene Batts, $709,900.
Cloud St., 8321-Hugo H. Harrison to Jessie R. Simmons Taylor, $265,000.
Littleleaf Pl., 3408-Samuel O. Odedina to Latifa Jeter, $270,000.
Lyndhurst St., 8308-Samantha and Kevin Paul Standring to Ifeoluwa Popoola, $385,000.
River Bridge Way, 3514-U.S. Bank to Gerson David Estrada, $265,000.
Shoreline Blvd., 3000-Sarbhpreet S. Sawhney and Meeta K. Chhabra to Alfred H. and Connie R. Watson, $475,000.
Sudlersville S., 3316-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to David Kapuscinski and Joanne Jaeger, $228,400.
Tribeca Trail, 3542-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Donnivis Baker, $445,000.
Winding Trail, 8428-Fozia Khan to Alsen V. Akalin, $368,280.
Andover Rd., 606-JGM Construction Inc. to Eric John Skidmore and Michelle R. Soldano, $339,900.
Catherine Ave., 408-Richard C. and Cheryl A. Williams to Michael Smith, $280,000.
Devon Ct., 200-James Pickering to Frank R. Bartee III, $278,000.
Shipley Rd., 432-Mary E. Bistrick to Samantha Elizabeth Coulson, $214,000.
Traveller Ct., 603-Fielding and Carolyn Yost to Oluwayemisi and Felix K. Olopade, $350,000.
Elvaton Rd., 8300-Wayne D. and Donna L. Vernon to William A. McMinn, $465,000.
Hila Rd., 401-Arthur R. and Joyce E. Timmons to William and Briana Pierson, $440,000.
Mesa Ct., 763-Elizabeth A. Neafsey to Russell R. and Krista M. Ziebell, $443,000.
Moncton Rd., 8224-Dana A. Smith to Zachary K. and Kristen L. Soreknsen, $359,900.
Old Orchard Cir., 466-Dennis Carleton and Rita Ann Wells to Stephan Pazulski, $825,000.
Pembrooke Ct., 539-Dale E. and Kathleen O’Roark to Ryan H. Shoemaker, $295,000.
Shadyhill Lane, 458-Mary Thelma and Earl Collins to Justin L. Pietrowski, $393,500.
Windfern Ct., 302-James E. and Allison D. Simmons to Bruce E. and Amanda J. Wallace, $560,000.
Walnut Ave., 745-Joe R. McCollum to Jeffrey Duane Kahuhipa Ludwig and Jennifer Elizabeth Gilbert, $248,650.
Astilbe Way, 2014-Alexis Ganz to Cheryl R. Clark, $267,000.
Blue Water Blvd., 2563-Teresa M. Bracci to Stella O. Akinwale and Solayide F. Akinlosotu, $289,000.
Bulrush Ct., 1917-Naonesha Tesha Reddick to Marco C. Quinn, $255,500.
Cannon Ridge Dr., 1905-Ronald D. and Rose M. Finney to James R. and Ronald Fernandez, $429,900.
Chessington Dr., 366-Jack and Amanda Cox to Brandon M. Bohonek, $319,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2800-Classic Group Corp. to Melissa L. and Marian A. Corley, $415,975.
Estuary Dr., 821-Michelle McNutt to Christian J. and Kathryn L. Nicholas, $325,000.
Green Clover Ct., 8705-Daniel L. Janes to Danelle Yates, $265,000.
Higgins Dr., 549-Harold B. and Arlena D. Gibson to Gary Paul and Mary French, $475,000.
Lamoka Dr., 806-Ronald L. and Jody A. Evans to Asma Kreem, $645,000.
Militia Pl., 142-Stonetrust Corp. to Shakira Ratliff, $302,990.
Mourning Dove Dr., 2306-NVR Inc. to Robert and Sandra Mantooth, $564,990.
Pine Meadows Dr., 8604-Christopher and Christy Orlando to Ryan Scott Summers and Brooke Anne Barrett, $280,000.
Realm Ct. W., 612-Nye S. and Kiley R. Hammer to Faith Weiland and Scott Zimmerman Jr., $225,000.
Rita Dr., 571-Ramon A. Isla Segovia and Janet M. Ortiz Isla to Omar and Jacqueline V. Alvarenga, $230,000.
Samantha Lane, 1005, No. 304-James and Linda Jensen to Ji Wu Jia, $245,000.
Scott Lane, 1231-Aisha Development Corp. to Brian P. and Wendi Hamilton, $310,000.
Spring Peeper Ct., 3081-NVR Inc. to Anne Simeral, $667,613.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3134-NVR Inc. to Lawrence E. and M. Elaine Puglisi, $493,385.
Vacation Dr., 822-Jeffrey M. and Maryann C. Supko to Emily and Gustavo Pedrozo, $460,000.
Hawk Channel Ct., 1008-John J. Winslow to Rachel K. Crandall, $389,900.
Acorn Bank, 7825-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Michael Housley, $216,712.
Appian Way, 102-Eric Luis and Stacey Garcia to Christina Lynn and Davy Lee Herbert, $285,000.
Asbury Rd., 220-Mark E. and Jena L. Mallory to Joshua Alan Keller, $290,900.
Beachwood Rd., 250-Martin John and Wayne Paul Huebschman to Kevin J. and Danielle Vaeth, $540,000.
Brickwall Lane, 3571-Patricia J. Smith to Corey M. and Kristina A. Orlich, $245,500.
Carroll Rd., 3-Rose Ellen Johnson and Rose Ellen Johnson Revocable Trust to Robert Capezio, $350,000.
Catherine Ave., 7813-Chi Man Lam to Asiya Tahira Nieves, $260,000.
Centergate Ct., 7862-Chiedu and Jane Udedibie to Andre M. Nelson and Diedre Lorraine Badejo, $324,990.
Cottage Grove Dr., 111-Richard T. and Dorrie Virginia Saghy to Stephen Matthew Henrick, $300,000.
Devere Dr., 1508-Gordon L. and Julie A. Myers to Kimberly M. and Jerry W. Groves, $802,500.
Duvall Hwy., 824-Staphanni K. Stafford to Francis and Tamara Paulsen, $314,000.
Gibson Rd., 271-John C. and Nancy D. Mahoney to Margaret Mary Mitchell and Robert Cummings Solomon, $670,000.
Harlem Rd., 260-Bryan A. and Tabatha J. Hessler to Frederick J. and Geri L. Koch, $505,000.
Jackpine Dr., 109-Allen B. and Dorothy E. Taylor to Antonio and Mary Virginia Rosela, $349,000.
Kent Ave., 602-Katherine A. and Steven D. Fowler to Christian Patrick and Pam S. Sexton, $386,000.
Litton Dale Lane, 113-Reese W. and Joyce W. Diggs to Timothy and Nancy Bowers, $508,000.
Magothy Beach Rd., 279-Jeffrey S. and Amy D. Tillery to Nicholas and Katherine Miceli, $275,000.
Marco Dr., 1504-Jeffrey L. and Yolanda A. Hicks to Joshua Lee and Shanna Lynn Thomas, $420,000.
Meadow Wick Ct., 8224-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Brendan Roe, $198,000.
Outing Ave., 8011-Anthony E. and Bryna C. Salemi to Julio David Perez Pelico, $267,000.
Poinsett Terr., 8159-Cara L. Colon to Faye Gaskin, $315,000.
Rock Creek Way, 7524-Brian and Barbara Vandegrift to George E. and Melissa L. Bateman, $615,000.
Scorton Harbour, 8664-Jordan Moore to Logan R. Lechowicz and Lesley Truelove, $245,900.
Shady Nook Ct., 8216-Christopher M. Bush to Shawn P. Ennema, $233,500.
Summit Rd., 8509-Matthew and Amber Lukenich to Barry Alan and Victoria Lyn Hoover, $237,500.
Tidewater Rd., 972-John Wesley Nash and Sharon Diane Kroth to Ronald A. Bell, $275,000.
Wedgewood Ct., 3502B-Daniel B. and Mitchell W. Gunther to Nawarat Ngokphol, $137,500.
Willowby Run, 665-Jeanine Wilson Durilla to Richard A. Kennell III and Alexandria B. Klohr, $239,900.
Winged Foot Dr., 8906-James D. and Kristy O. Duffey to Christopher Joseph and Kristen Mary Kirk, $889,900.
11th St., 917-Ewell Dean Bowers Jr. and Haley Dianne Draper to Britton and Crystal L. Bills, $310,000.
215th St., 753-Luke B. and Melodye F. Arant to Jason E. Hamlett, $291,000.
Briarview Ct., 1602, No. 65-Ayanna B. Ruffin to Melissa Ponciano, $215,000.
Brookstone Ct., 8015, No. 72-Nasser Alnuaimi to Selena Lowry, $196,000.
Carinoso Cir., 1110-Robert J. and Anna B. Taylor to Taghlub B. Nassar, $353,000.
Carinoso Cir., 1179-Argelio and Ana F. Chappotin to Olorunfemi Ojuri, $350,000.
Cartier Ct. N., 7896-Christopher A. Rodney to Jason Kenes and Francean Baxter, $325,000.
Derby Farms Dr., 853-Clifford and Pamela Daniels to Steven R. Boyer, $420,000.
Eason Dr., 570-John B. and Edith B. Warther to Richard J. and Nicole W. Reed, $472,000.
Gerald Dr., 122-Matthew J. and Melinda K. Rich to Orlando and Karen Techaira, $362,000.
Heather Mist Dr., 7915-Denise G. Tubaya to Nicole T. Williams, $255,000.
Jacobs Rd., 8319-John C. and Virginia Helen Beeler to Eric Adje, $447,500.
Jennifer Meadows Ct., 1706-Jessica Louise Mack to Olayele Henry Akinroyeje, $325,000.
Loring Ct., 1577-Allison Neblett to Yolanda Lori Ann and Kenny Morris, $317,999.
Pavilion Dr., 7896-Jill S. Hanchey to Michael C. and Catherine Watson Bye, $240,000.
Plowmill Ct., 8119-James M. and Dae Chul Kang to Michelle Mukyunbg Choi, $285,000.
Richard Ave., 56-Robert J. and Kathleen K. Orr to Christopher D. and Cheryl J. Shockey, $545,000.
Seaboard Ct., 1411-Michael A. and Haeng W. Raslevich to Temidayo O. and Lotty John Oyegbade, $299,900.
Sun High Terr., 1615-Shawn R. and Amanda K. Gindhart to Alexander A. and Brittany J. Moreno, $385,000.
Trafalgar Dr., 1904-2 Corp. to Bruno Silva and Danielle V. Lima Dos Santos and Daniel Lima, $379,000.
Wood Carriage Way, 1713, No. 112-Kathy O. and Ray D. Joyce to Travis M. Barber, $255,000.
Avondale Cir., 302-Elizabeth A. Maas to Nicholas and Elizabeth Homer, $750,000.
Benfield Rd., 438-Timothy T. and Janis E. Long to Malintha C.K. Don and Manurangani R. Hellarawa, $540,000.
Chestnut Rd., 486-Francisco and Elizabeth A. Girona to Michael E. O’Loughlin and Molly M. Cooney, $525,000.
Creek View Rd., 784-William R. and Janet H. Surrett to James and Tina Brant, $625,000.
Drexel Dr., 138-Kevin A. Ross to Brady M. and Danielle S. Stanton, $800,000.
Enclave Trail, 506-Albert E. and Kathryn S. Baldwin to Douglas M. and Diane S. Nichols, $550,000.
Hatton Dr., 116-Heidi L. Hammel to Gregory Seward and Bixia Pan, $655,000.
Idlewilde Rd., 149-Jason and Kirsten E. O’Neil to Ka Yung Ronald and Lai K. Kwok, $424,900.
Madary Rd., 10-Wellington B. and Sharron H. Wyatt to Anastasia O. Mason, $374,900.
McKinsey Park Dr., 600-Sanford M. and Susan S. Burns to Marsha Beth Leikin, $380,000.
Revell Rd., 101-Kenneth G. MacLeay to Julie Anne Potter, $560,000.
Severnside Dr., 444-Alice A. Gularte to Robert B. and Carolyn K. Broseker, $1.17 million.
Whittier Pkwy., 604-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Hasan and Tanzeela S. Khan, $235,000.
Chesapeake Ave., 4716-Sally K. Rich to Jayant V. Prabhu, $795,000.
Juniper St., 1305-Adam M. Groves to Kevin Soder, $285,000.
Snug Harbor Rd., 1565-U.S. Bank and Specialized Loan Servicing Corp. to Brad A. Lear, $320,000.
Ambra Ct., 3316-Won Joon and Ok Ja Kim to Pratik and Suman Ghimire, $575,000.
Bittersweet Ct., 11009-James A. and Amy K. Vicendese to Jeong Yeop Yi, $780,000.
Butterfruit Way, 11428-Andrew M. and Kelly V. Lewis to James W. Shaw and Libby Y. Liu, $960,000.
Colonial Dr., 10126-Margaret S. Fitzpatrick to William J. and Barbara J. Schmitt, $516,000.
Culverene Rd., 10016-Andrew P. and Debra W. Coleman to Suresh and Kavita Vallabhaneni, $605,000.
Diversified Lane, 9877-Craig L. and Cindy R. Seasser to Craig R. and Tracey Ann Cyr, $615,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4728, No. 809-Anna Mae Miller to Marie Dominique Lafrance, $175,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4986, No. C4-Anna Mae Miller to Deborah J. Peters, $205,000.
End Cir. W., 2716-Villages at Turf Valley Corp. to David Dzung and Donna Jean Trang, $727,784.
Fairway Dr., 10231-Paul Y. Kim and Soo Jin Hwang to David M. and Karen M. Wille, $591,000.
Font Hill Dr., 3525-John E. and Terri Lyn Coffey to Julio A. and Eva Vela, $589,000.
Fragile Sail Way, 4029-Charles Slade and Marilyn Cassizzi to Brian and Stavroula Walsh, $511,000.
Gaither Farm Rd., 11007-Ok Im Jeon to Semab Qureshi, $936,000.
Globe Dr., 10234-Zen Yow Wang and Yu Lin Tsai Wang to Melanie and Raymond O. Schlee, $555,000.
Hunt Rdg., 13309-David S. and Sarah Rosalie Spencer to Michael E. and Kristen A. Dennison, $530,000.
Jeannine Ct., 2814-Young Taeg and Kyo Man Kwon to Yan Yun and Jieru Wan, $563,000.
Katherine Pl., 3009-William and Kyung Pastino to Xiaoyan Huang, $599,900.
Kingscup Ct., 4530-House Buyers of America Inc. to Bhawna Poonia, $339,900.
Melba Rd., 2602-Louis E. and Marianne M. Prebil to Il Bong and Erica M. Kim, $450,000.
Oakview Ct., 4616-Adam D. and Kathleen G. Skolnik to Joshua M. Mueller and Caroline W. Antolik, $528,500.
Plum Meadow Dr., 3773-William L. Crouch to Sara L. Skidmore and Timothy Collins, $539,000.
Portsmouth Rd., 4806, No. 27-Justin C. Liberto and Kristen N. Meekins to Matthew K. Schaeffer, $435,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 205-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Gene P. and Melanie R. Voyce Mucci, $402,710.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 309-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Bradley H. and Barbara Dawn Smith, $462,280.
Saint Johns Lane, 3910-Richard L. and Kiok Windsor to Kathryn Elizabeth and Thomas Joseph Callahan, $516,000.
Southview Rd., 2826-Mary Etta and David L. Landis to Tuncay and Yeliz Unsal, $432,500.
Spring Meadow Dr., 3770-George L. and Gwendolyn K. Huber to Daniel P. and Alexandra M. Dougherty, $640,000.
Stafford Lane, 10208-Joel J. and Sori A. Meredith to Baljeet Singh and Pooja Manandhar, $750,000.
Tanfield Ct., 10145-Alnoor and Dilshad Hemani to Yanling Cong and Mingfei Cheng, $625,000.
Timber Trails Ct., 2915-Christopher P. and Ann Weggeman to Ankit M. Patel and Erin M. McMullen, $711,000.
Valerie Carol Ct., 3723-Edwin C. and Beverly N. Schukraft to Dong Li and Yaoping Dan, $675,000.
Whitebrook Lane, 3894-Ramesh Sabapathi to Mrinal Bhasker and Vandana Singh, $1.36 million.
Windsor Moss, 12031, No. 8-Steven and Merle Noskow to Patricia Saliga Lizzo, $579,000.
Autumn Wind Cir., 6562-Stephen J. and Michelle M. Kaiser to Adithya Venkatesha Rao and Mythili Chintamani, $710,000.
Chapel Chase Dr., 12700-Maurizio J. and Anna M. Fiorio to Ona Pearl Ndu, $950,000.
Clipper Lane, 5801, No. 302-Mohammad H. and Abolhassan Shahegh to Aihua Jin, $340,000.
Flamewood Dr., 7524-Janis and Susan L. Bilmanis to Lance and Amy Bergersen, $745,000.
Gentle Call, 5954-Edward S. and Marianne Takas Warner to Fasika Woreta and Agazi Gebreselassie, $530,000.
Hay Boat Ct., 5901-Frank H. and Sesselja B. Hazzard to Carrie T. Hovey, and Frank M. and Neenah M. Timlin, $850,000.
Lilac Bush Lane, 6200-Peter M. and Elizabeth N. Williams to Laurelle A. and Syvester Cascio, $669,000.
Mystic Ocean Lane, 5907, No. A4-35-Jason and Amy DeLorenzo to Pedro Ramirez, $535,000.
Sunlit Water Way, 12132-Syed Ahmed and Marium Khan to Steven and Rebecca Keller, $920,000.
Tipperary Ct., 6505-Jue Xue and Xiaonong Liu to Xianchong Zhou, $768,000.
Wayside Dr., 13813-Dorothy E. and Charles P. Schmitt to Mark J. and Margaret A. Bandera, $830,000.
Battler Ct., 9498-George G.H. and Claire L. Schade to Susaye Lemay and Joseph Fanella, $415,000.
Blade Green Lane, 8944-Hussain Andaleeb to Ishwori Prasad and Sita Devi Paudel Acharya, $310,000.
Broken Timber Way, 9244-Mark R. and Melissa A. Thistle to Gregory E. and Julianne P. Moss, $542,000.
Camelback Lane, 6033-Matthew M. and Valerie A. Boyle to Brian M. and Randi M. Waskis, $430,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9192, No. 39-Lincoln and Nicola Tran to Pravan N. Chitala, $330,000.
Clearsmoke Ct., 6162-Margaret M. Holly to Katelyn and Garrett N. Henderson Tjarks, $340,000.
Deep Calm, 6433-Ellen R. Rawlings to Ronetta Ann Wimbush, $350,000.
Eaglebeak Row, 5584-John D. Herron to Melissa Cahill, $469,000.
Endless Ocean Way, 8725, No. 28-John W.P. and Kathleen M. Moriarty to Dennis J. and Barbara Plouff, $485,000.
Farm Pond Lane, 5221-K2NC Corp. to Brandon Alfred Hack and Emily Rae Gorman, $380,000.
Foxcroft Way, 5617-Brenda J. McChriston Brooks to Matthew O. and Blessing O. Enekwe, $559,000.
Gentle Folk, 9339-Peter M. and Mollie M.P. Grossman to Jarnail Tucker and Hina Suri, $350,000.
Gray Sea Way, 6323-John Zachary and Stacie Michelle Howes to Bibek and Pragya Shrestha, $365,000.
Harbor Lane, 7223, No. 2-1-Richard Michael and Carole A. Working to Anthony Rodriguez and Rebecca Figueroa, $380,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8709, No. 13-Meredith G. Cope to Sylvia A. Aklikokou, $140,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8813, No. 6-8-Joseph David Patikowski Jr. to Rolando Frias Realpe and Maria Gabriela Cevallos, $226,000.
Hickory Log Cir., 7488-Brenda R. McCoy to Timothy Michael Ostermeyer, $272,000.
Humblebee Rd., 5822-Glen E. and Jecqueline W. Reynolds to Maraki Negesse and Yeshewaneh Beyene, $270,500.
Little Boots, 6963-Matthew and Erin M. Kirkpatrick to Jason Aaron and Nicole Regina Weiner, $380,000.
Loring Dr., 6355-Ruth Ann Celtnieks to Marie J. and Jean O. Rochelin, $295,000.
Mellenbrook Rd., 9405-Penny Rheingans and Terry S. Yoo to Donald C. and Chizuru M. Harrington, $468,000.
Millrace Ct., 5951, No. C302-Simona Jones to Keith R. Hubley, $235,000.
Old Line Dr., 9317-Rajesh and Sindu Shukla to Derrick and Tawanda M. Smith, $800,000.
Penfield Rd. W., 5113-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jessica Pamer, $464,900.
Pinecone Row, 9461-Adam J. and Robert J. Smith to Cody W. Fields, $370,000.
River Meadows Dr., 6017-Glen Wallace and Mamie W. Yee to Richard H. and Esly E. Marshall, $360,000.
Rustling Leaf, 9371-Sandra I. and Elsa Volmer to Tony Kasule, $4.25 million.
Second Morning Ct., 6715-Jessica C. Howard and Brandon McAfee to Magdy Megalaa, $208,000.
Shining Oceans Way, 8820, No. 301-Karen Meckler to James J. and Carolyn Henderson, $435,000.
Soft Thunder Trail, 6356-Kevin T. Hutt to Tiara F. and Richard A. McCray, $515,000.
Steamerbell Row, 7249-Lashanda Long to Norman Felisilda Retener, $369,000.
Swan Point Way, 7277, No. 15-8-Frederick R. and Erin M. Peacock to Jeffrey D. Botimer, $330,000.
Tamar Dr., 6106-James L. and Hiromi Stephens to Juan Ricardo Guansing and Lorena Mesina Esguerra, $400,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5364-Gayla D. Crockett Sessoms and Rafi Aliya Crockett to John A. Grabarek and Amanda O’Connor, $420,000.
Tidesebb Ct., 8851-Richard L. and Madeline B. Karpel to James W. and Joanne K. Harrington, $400,000.
Waning Moon Way, 6580-Jaymie and Kerry Birney to Marcia A. Chung, $303,000.
Watercress Pl., 5435-Craig A. and Rachel M. Ready to Saul Jonathan and Shayna Leigh Stoongenke, $490,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9629, No. B1-Karla K. Adams to Voroat Kong, $135,000.
Wind Dance Way, 8506-Timothy J. and Laura Fitzgerald to Donald Ramey, $468,000.
Wingflash Lane, 6515-Jerold J. and Berthine Brown to Michael and Uyen Feliks, $295,000.
April Journey, 5507, No. 122-Elizabeth M. Williams to Anna M. Altieri, $337,500.
April Journey, 5688, No. 63-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Rebecca E. Weinschenk and Mark Bamundo, $339,000.
Beech Creek Dr., 10900-Apex Investors Inc. to Kayisala Lasco and Teryl M. Nawezi, $475,000.
Bradley Lane, 10242-Christina C. Bradshaw to Joel D. and Emily L. Livelsberger, $539,000.
Brighton Ridge Way, 10205, No. 89-Lisa C. Fichman to Ahmad Samizadeh Yazd and Anoosheh Farzam, $380,000.
Cardinal Lane, 6436-En S. and Angela Y. Wu to Alexander J. Buck and Christina L. Pabon Buck, $525,000.
College Sq., 10352-Andrew and Jill E. Johnson to Banner H. Lim and Vivien M. Luu, $330,000.
Columbia Rd., 4924, No. 2-Angela Lowry to Deborah Lynn Price, $162,500.
Cottonwood Way, 10736-Lois D. Hankin to Christopher and Irina Chlumsky, $502,000.
Crossbeam Cir., 10359-David M. and Ruth A. Naftaly to Carrie and Ryan Genovese, $700,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5163-Brian Edward and Angela G. Walls to Seth T. and Amanda M. Moore, $435,000.
Fair Oaks, 10487-Anders F. and Penelope M. Gilbertson to Christine M. Zgrabik and Jeremy D. Armstrong, $480,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10542, No. 6-1-Milton Fiorilo to Kent A. Phillips, $172,000.
Golden Star Pl., 6305-Audrey A. and Craig L. Estrain to Alvi A. and Sabrina S. Azad, $776,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5037, No. 5-Lynn Hubert Gregg to Robert Brooks, $148,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10786, No. 20-3-Joseph S. and Jennifer E. Gilman to Darrell and Rebecca Ramey, $220,000.
Green View Way, 10825-Gregory C. and Ashleigh A. Battista to Jersun and Sarah Amos, $479,900.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5635, No. D-Amy Strahl to Cynthia and Rosa Mirian Herrera, $199,000.
Hawkeye Run, 6684-William Ramirez to Kyu Rock, Jeffrey Hyon and Mi Sook Cho, $350,000.
Hilltop Lane, 10875-Donald Scott and Gladys Prosise to Dennis D. Crowder and Demetra A. Wood, $535,000.
Jeweled Hand Cir., 7008-Thomas A. and Evan Howard to Aaron Warren Percival, $535,000.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11430, No. 808-John P. and Elena V. Byrley to Emma Kinsley, $160,000.
Loventree Rd., 6082-M. Aaron and Katherine L. Barnett to Alison P. Clarke and Russell H. Pentz IV, $530,000.
McGregor Dr., 10773, No. 31N-Tracy Young and estate of Rowilla Young to Manon E. Gurley, $524,000.
Mystic Ct., 5514-Susan Carton Brazzel to Trisha Angela Smith, $280,000.
Nodding Night Ct., 6326-Frederick A. and Linda M. Fochtman to Neenah M. and Frank M. Timlin and Lori M. Proietti, $974,900.
Owen Brown Rd., 10191-Eric N. Tallman to Waman V. and Ruddhi Wadadekar, $375,000.
Pyramid Way, 6809-William H. Johnston to Zainab and Jared Thuro, $285,000.
Rivers Edge Rd., 7135-Nichole M. Novak and Michael L. Petrolini to James P. and Kimberly A. Miller, $575,500.
Satinwood Dr., 6226-Paige R. Murphy and Erich R. Lenk to Sadie Nita Wagley, $411,300.
Slalom Lane, 11253, No. A-24-4-Ann Glasen to Susan LaRoche, $205,000.
Symphony Way, 10738, No. 207-Xinzhong Dong and Xiaojing Qi to Judith C. Todes, $305,000.
Timothy Ct., 6121-Kimberly P. Wells to Lincoln and Nicola Tran, $620,000.
Tree Swallow Ct., 6013-Anthony and Danielle Cuozzo to James Michael and Lauren Rogers, $290,000.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10572, No. E2-Thomas L. Callahan and estate of Joyce Callahan Meals Hall to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $118,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5673-Jonathan A. Azrael and estate of Clair Fisher Simpson to Randall S. Friedhoffer, $325,000.
Waving Tree Ct., 6524-Judith M. Jaquis to Preeta Ragavan and Hari Srinivasan, $650,000.
Willow Bottom Dr., 11127-Mary Frances Martin to Tania Faulkner, $440,000.
Wind Way E., 10530-Dieuwke Zolas to Laura and Edwin F. Aguilar, $347,000.
Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 407-Edward B. and Rochelle Ladin Malnick Kohn to Susan Gail Markin, $310,000.
Wood Elves Way, 11017-David and Lydia Prescott to Paul J. and Catherine G. Ling, $600,000.
Wyndham Cir., 5827, No. 102-Judith A. and Brian N. Hanrahan to Jacqueline Y. Turner, $267,000.
Argo Dr., 13520-Xin Tao Chen to Edward Lee and Jennifer Lee Haddaway, $519,000.
Green Bridge Rd., 5261-Rong Yang and Jing Xie to Leonid A. Beresne, Galina V. Patrusheva, Pavel L. Beresnev and Shuyuan Wang, $705,000.
Linthicum Rd., 4237-Francisco and Kristen Neimiller Vega to Eric S. Palmer and Jennifer Caitlin Landis, $630,000.
Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13870-Robert A. and Jacqueline L. Jenkins to Luckson N. and Rachelle R. Pierre Mathieu, $705,000.
Abrianna Way, 5925, No. P-Hea Suk and Il Young Han to Kyong Cha Harrell, $233,000.
Autumn Spell, 5943-Jeffrey M. and Katherine R. Huber to Julie Vilnit, $355,100.
Beechfield Ave., 6372-Clint T. Apland to Gregory J. and Alyssa M. Monson, $315,000.
Blue Sky, 5830-Lori C. and Dennis Robert Wiley to Kostyantyn and Liliia Shepelevych, $400,000.
Casey Ct., 8122-John Kenneth Webster to Saji Sasidharannair, $303,000.
Claire Dr., 6045-Vasile Tutunaru and Valentina Gritsenko to Jason W. Burchell, $339,900.
Cypress Springs Rd., 6016-Michael L. Pfau to Letics D. and Alex D. Dy, $549,900.
Ducketts Lane, 6644, No. 28-5-Colleen E. Lesniewski Finecey to Lauren N. Speiser, $233,500.
Duckeys Run Rd., 6024-Joseph Duncan and Abigail Aguirre to Joseph Bilella, $389,900.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7230-Joshua M. Bramucci and Stacie J. Ehrenfeld to Sean P. and Dawn M. Poholsky, $329,999.
Forest Ave., 6426-David K. Ford to Chancellor C. and Charlotte J. Thompson, $380,000.
Green Field Rd., 6350-Cheryl R. Shockey to Russell Clayton and Ashleigh Frazier, $242,000.
Green Field Rd., 6420, No. 802-Daniel R. Feller to Hsiuho Teng, $175,000.
Hearthside Way, 7545-Brandon Del Re Shipe to Desmond E. Graham and Tamekia A. Boucher Gunthorpe, $355,000.
Joann Khan Dr., 7015-Phoebe Liu to Harold and Catherine L. Pittenger, $399,900.
Lawyers Hill Rd., 6520-Clyl Holdings Corp. to Daniel L. and Cortney Baylor, $557,237.
Maiden Point Pl., 7100, No. 390-Vinayak Y. Kulkarni to Midhi Millal, $323,000.
Margery Lane, 5914-Kevin L. and Angela T. Shuman to Peter J. and Alice A. Cocoros, $560,000.
Meadow Rose, 5936-David and Samuel Graham MacFarlane to Balasubramanian Sivakumar and Swathi Kotamraju, $387,000.
Merrymaker Way, 7592-David A. and Sarah E. Rennicker to Sambhav and Puran Prasad Shrestha, $367,500.
Montgomery Rd., 6393-Susan Ann Suchocki to Danny Thanh Vo and Quechi T. Dam, $550,000.
Old Friendship Way, 7235-Corridor I. Partnership to Shanmugasundaram Ganapathy Kanniappan, $296,000.
Pale Morning Dun Rd., 4950-Linda G. and Nathaniel D. Gilmore to Belinda Nebedum, $625,000.
Pheasant Dr., 6608-Sang Mok Lee to Marianne L. Blemly and Mark L. Esposito, $315,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 6378-Stonewall RD Corp. to Anthun and Tuoi Nguyen, $430,000.
Sanctuary Ct., 6841-Ruofan Yao to Justin Monza, $321,501.
Singers Way, 7479-Kristin and Michael A. Orlando to Joshua D. Isaacson, $355,000.
Summit Rock Rd., 7336-Mishel Wilder and Earl L. Justice III to Swapna Vuppala and Raju Nune, $357,000.
Tasker Fls., 6876, No. 77-Enrique Vasquez to Andrew O. and Fadesola A. Thomas, $365,000.
Uplands Rd., 6413-James A. and Kathleen M. Baxley to Jan G. and Stacy D. Badon, $395,000.
Woodland Forest Dr., 6436-Katherine R. Jones to Ravinder Singh, $339,500.
Autumn Rust Rd., 8543-Landry and Susanne Honza to Kevin C. and Kalie E. Borries, $555,000.
Belleau Ct., 8710-Ruth R. White to Ashokkumar Sankar, $320,000.
Brauerton Rd., 8900, No. 301-Douglas W. and Jane P. Jones to Joan R. Lamoy, $293,000.
Briarstone Ct., 7731-Tejaswini Rau to Ping Chen and Michael Weaver Toledano, $648,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8069-Lisa J. Vezzi to Debra A. Kaminski, $339,100.
Britten Lane, 5132-Amy and Paul Eskew to Jacob B. and Kristen Haunani Johnson, $720,000.
Cedarcreek Ct., 8414-Benjamin J. and Aubrey L. Schmitz to Susan M. Sawyer, $500,000.
Crystal Park Lane, 5118-Lori R. and Russell C. Dunbar to Brent J. and Shauna L. Davis, $724,500.
Doncaster Dr., 4594-Anders N. and Monique B. Fetzer to Taryn Callahan and Adam Brake Mallonee, $625,500.
Eaton Sq., 2910, No. 112-Ronald L. and Patricia A. Schaum to Robert and Arlene Brown, $519,000.
Edith Ct., 3908-Kang Hyun and Won Ho Pak to Mohammed Adb El Shafy and Amany Ibrahim, $705,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8589, No. D-Anthony R. and Andrew R. Willoughby to Charles P. Daniel, $182,000.
Farmstone Ct., 7831-Lewis R. and Elizabeth S. Sumpter to Bruce and Rebecca Veenhuis, $580,000.
Golden Grain Ct., 8612-Randall S. and Olga K. Campora to Andrew C. Brownfield, $480,000.
Haycarriage Ct., 8720-Qing Feng Lin and Yu Ming Chen to Brian L. and Katherine Dicristofaro, $554,000.
Hillmont Ct., 5216-W. Norman and Fernanda Pierce to Mary Ellen Denise and Doug Brian Henderson, $646,750.
Hogg Ct., 4101-Daniel S. and Rachael D. Farkas to Anil C. and Neema A. Thakrar, $723,900.
Ilkley Moor Lane, 4719-Christopher D. Smith and Michelle L. Warshauer to David L. and Janet K. Miller, $560,000.
Kensington Gdns., 2540, No. 102-Kariem Afifi Bassiem to Mumtaz Mehboob, $237,500.
Leisure Ct. S., 4661-William H. and Laura F. Moore to Brian and Wildania Thompson, $532,500.
Lower Mill Ct., 3510-Dhirendra Kumar and Prarima Sinha to Amit and Sampurna Roy, $499,000.
Maple Hill Rd., 6040-Roberto and Laura Carannante Lopez to Michael Brian Devlin, $492,500.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8332, No. F-Sabina Elizabeth Mohan to Sergio A. Josefino, $217,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8353, No. A-Kelly Veitch Reamer to Jeremy M. and Rae L.D. Kridel, $204,900.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8388, No. A-David and Oonagh Schantz to Daniel Aaron Brown, $213,000.
New Cut Rd., 4194-Robert J. Mulroy to Linda M. and John Willing Peters, $1.85 million.
Oak West Dr., 3362-Jung Ku and Young Rye Kim to Tsing Wayne Farn, $375,000.
Old Hollow Lane, 7812-Douglas and Denise Mathias Hutchinson to Leonid Kasanzew, $392,000.
Orange Grove Ct., 3456-Tabatha and Sammy B. Saunders to Don Sang Choi, $258,000.
Phillips Ct., 5810-Sara Marschall Lopez to Yo and Hye K. Bak, $430,000.
River Ridge Trail, 2529-NVR Inc. to Rajesh Pendekanti and Anuradha Chigullapally, $837,000.
Rolling Mdws., 4470-William Edward Hairfield Jr. to Hyunho Oh and Heesoon Bartlett, $570,000.
Roundhill Rd., 4601-Jimmy Do and Diana Ly to Simon Huy Doquang, $389,000.
Sonia Trail, 3201, No. 59-Laura E. Baah to Brendon J. and Angela C. Lee, $285,000.
Stone Crop Dr., 8215, No. A-Rakesh K. and Shashi Dhingra to Christine Zito, $275,000.
Stonehouse Dr., 8758-Craig D. Gotschall and Holly A. Campbell to Manoj Kumar Varma Chekuri and Sirisha Boppana, $470,000.
Sunny Field Ct., 5305-Harold and Lori Weisinger to Jason A. and Heather E. Berger, $575,000.
Talbots Landing., 5309-Russell D. and Heather M. Poetker to Randal Scott and Christine Funderburk, $700,000.
Valley View Way, 2465-Pulte Homes Co. Corp. to Abiola O. and Kehinde Olamoyegun, $841,439.
Webbed Foot Way, 4962, No. 40-Torrie Osterholm to Lai N. Oliver, $340,000.
White Jasmine Ct., 8038, No. 89-Thomas J. and Diane A. Bronzert to Sandee Gelven, $464,900.
Woodcrest Dr., 6317-Hee C. and Hye Y. Oh to Sung and Jacklyn Yoo, $480,000.
Chase St., 11216, No. 112-Tamara Rene and Carlyn David Mattox to Nam Quang and Ashleigh Anne Allen, $405,000.
Ellington St., 11428-David J. Boyd to Ricardo A. and Ina Benn, $832,500.
Iager Blvd., 11377, No. 7-Wayne M. Jurick and Angela C. Vincent to Daniel Thomas Clifford, $395,000.
Iager Blvd., 11544-Maple Lawn Cottages Corp. to Christopher T. and Joanne Lye McKay, $869,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7686, No. 42-Suzan Wynne to Moran Choe and Seung Kyoo Lee, $455,000.
Morris St., 7544, No. 21-Julie McCarron to Elon Benaknin, $390,000.
Tawes St., 8959-Alfonso R. and Sarolinda Y. Ventoso to Kevin M. Broderick and Kamna Balhara, $600,000.
Tuckahoe Ct., 7895-Saleem O. Farooqui and Saira Ahmed to Jeneth Leath Alexander, $607,000.
Meriwether Dr., 14828-Steven and Marcie Hanish to Vikram S. and Marpreet K. Sodhi, $1.1 million.
Huntersworth, 3223-Melissa V. and Jeffrey L. Mitchell to Paul D. and Patricia S. Gloth, $880,000.
Rolling Hills Dr., 15009-Gary Rezeppa to Timothy and Monique Sophia Phelps, $1.16 million.
Anderson Ave., 6426-Gail P. Sigel to Joshua and Nuniek Jenkins, $345,000.
Fairbourne Ct., 6249-Tad D. and Crystal G. Johnston to Steven W. and Tracy A. Seibert, $450,000.
Rackham Way, 7024-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jacob Wade and Leah Brown Stull, $456,985.
Petrillo Dr., 12457-Debra Ricigliano to Peter J. and Melissa A. Haber, $810,000.
Clemente Ct., 8716-Richard Lance and Geraldine Price to Daniel J. Hernandez and Brianna E. Moses, $319,900.
Jones Rd., 8002-Live Fearless in Christ Corp. to Ian Andrew and Laura Emily Leatherman, $430,000.
Mission Hill Pl., 8123, No. 28-Urban Housing Corp. to Mohamed Mansaray, $299,900.
Winterbrook Lane, 10143-Cecelia R. Ross to Nhan Thanh and Kin Vu Trang Nguyen, $529,000.
Allview Dr., 6838-Pamela Ann and Gary L. Claytor to Sonja W. Hunter, $410,000.
Carriage Hills Dr., 8725-Robin B. Turner to David W. and Jill L. England, $500,000.
Connell Ct., 9208-Bank of America to Basit Rauf and Hameeda Hameed, $192,682.
Early Spring Way, 9745-Sara Lou Cochran to Russell and Kimberly A. Waldron, $317,000.
Gracious End Ct., 9111, No. 302-Angela B. Uhm to Yang Soo Kim, $250,000.
Hingston Downs, 9600-Gavin A. Jenkinson to Stephanie Weaver, $255,000.
Justice Pl., 10508-Mary Therese Pfau to Karen Ni Ni Lou and Steven Cheng Chun Lou, $560,000.
Maple Ave., 10005-Michael A. and April S. Gray to Zachary and Ashley Hooker, $442,000.
Procopio Cir., 7209-Jose Luis Puga Lopez to Alejandra Beltran De Arras and Oscar Alejandro Arras, $275,000.
Red Cravat Ct., 7521-Christopher T. Martin and Amanda J. Higgins to Adam G. and Elissa M. Goehner, $440,000.
Skyrock Ct., 8929-Danielle G. Greene and Romulus E. Dobson to Benedict Akinlosotu, $305,000.
Star Hill Ct., 7107-Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael and Rian Landers Ramos, $485,000.
Thornton Woods Way, 9507- S&S Investment Corp. to Juan B. Amaya, $464,500.
Weather Worn Way, 7565, No. D-Gouranga D. Bose to Carl Everett McPherson, $199,000.
Wesleigh Dr., 10301-Joseph Edward and Michael H. Crawford to Holli Hamilton, $350,000.
Driver Rd., 1388-Nicole M. Gasper to David and Jacqueline Eikenberg, $612,000.
Gentle Rolling Dr., 11227-Paul D. and Michelle R. Shelton to Jeffrey A. and Nancy Weissman, $775,000.
Serenity Lane, 12116-Timothy D. Ward and Janet A. Lee to Oladipo and Yetunde Olaleye, $820,000.
Florence Rd., 1880-Loretta A. and Paul R. Leahy to Barry Alan and Regina Ann Mong, $670,000.
Long Corner Rd., 691-Robert Glenn Anderson to Joshua M. and Andrea K. Molnar, $435,000.
Belgaro Rd., 7914-Ralph Edward and Elizabeth Anne Heimlich to Serena Stafford and Benjamin Michael Auer, $400,000.
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8768-Vikash and Ameey R. Patel to Andrew J. and Vanessa E. Weyland, $625,000.
Canterbury Riding, 9436, No. 262-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to William Rabetz and Linda Wang, $151,000.
Castlerock Ct., 8738-Yoon Kyung Kim and Jae Suk Um to Debra Sue Small, $325,000.
Churchill Way, 10423-Randolph V. and Joanna S. Dove to Charles and Adelaide Manu, $650,000.
Delfield Ct., 10606-Ji Ye and Jie Wang to Ferdinand Frimpong, $305,000.
Ebb Tide Lane, 10203-Thong Ngo and Binh Huynh to Graig Benjamin and Miriam Anne Kimball, $600,000.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10697-Douglas H. and Eliza A. John to James Robert and Samantha Ann Dunbar, $320,000.
Hidden Pool Ct., 8716-Robert and Sharon Hogginbotham to Mengjun Hu, $640,000.
Horsham Dr., 9649-Christopher J. and Kristin E. Maynard to Jeneen Y. Ramos, $357,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8480, No. K-Betty Lou Bassler to Steven F. and Merle R. Noskow, $277,500.
Knowledge Dr., 9740-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Debra Ann Ricigliano, $485,307.
Light Moon Way, 8592-Sujay Inampudi and Prasanthi Jasty to Arlene Sola, $419,000.
Norfolk Ave., 9683-Carrie D. and Joshua T. Ayers to Sarah Nguyen, $475,000.
Peace Springs Rdg., 9776-Leah C. Fuchs to Nikisha Smith, $447,500.
Pineway Dr., 8553-Linda D. Harris to John Winston and Carla Sanders, $459,000.
Ridings Way, 9309-Joel Matthew and Rebecca Grace Coffman to Matthew R. and Anna E. Jones, $315,280.
Saddleback Pl., 8621-Theresa E. Yosemite Haverstock to Elizabeth R. Sapp and Tyrone P. Jones IV, $750,000.
Simplicity Ct., 9902-M. I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Valerie Anne Mallder, $495,942.
Stansfield Rd., 10114-Eric and Ryan Pfoutz to Kimberly H. Shires, $323,000.
Steeple Ct., 9324-Olatunji Stephen Adekoya to Gathoni Kamau, $320,000.
Tumbleweed Run, 9110, No. L-Joseph D. Lee to Ariana Jordan, $175,000.
Washington Ave., 9517-Chapa and Nandlal Gupta to Dhrumil V. and Apeksha Patel, $519,000.
Whiskey Run, 9812-Daniel Barbuck and estate of Christina Barbuck to Elias Encarnacion, $190,000.
Wincopia Farms Way, 10036-Breazer Homes Corp. to Rodrigo and Michelle Mon, $789,234.
Woodstream Way, 7649-Janice T. Littlejohn to Afshin and Carolyn Orsi Parsa, $830,000.
Grinstead Ct., 13359-Ross A. and Lisa A. Beschner to James E. and Brittany Harrison, $598,000.
Buttercup Ct., 12795-Michael J. and Ruth P. Deitz to Mark S. Wah, $545,000.
Rover Mill Rd., 14134-Robin H. Evans to Miguel G. and Lisa Vilar, $710,000.
Daisy Rd., 1818A-Timothy William and Linda Ann Lighthiser to Andrew D. and Jennifer Hammond, $640,000.
Fairlane Rd., 1045-NVR Inc. to Mark J. and Caroline E. Horwath, $954,529.
Morgan Station Rd., 725-Joseph and Denise Sirenne to Rommel N. and Ellyn G. Zara, $650,000.
Union Chapel Rd., 15720-Ronald A. and Patricia K. Swanson to Daniel and Brittany Martin, $409,500.
Chambers Ct., 11155, No. J-Davey Shin to Myung Sook Kim, $289,900.
Doxberry Cir., 11057, No. 24-George and Lois Kelly to Steven Craig and Delores Ann Wilkie, $600,000.
Folkestone Way, 10722-Susan Dawn Holle to Soo Kyung and Ki Young Yoon, $480,000.