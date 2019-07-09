Barbud Lane, 1202-Tracy L. Pace to Michael and Sherri Roxas, $402,000.
Boucher Ave., 1109-Bethany W. and Jonathan F. Phillips to Lisa S. Ausherman, $757,000.
Catrina Lane, 3165-Brough E. and Juanita D. Treffer to Michael Walter Currall and Brooke Elizabeth Daniels, $553,000.
Creek Dr., 919-James P. and Melissa M. Dooley to David R. Lewis and David R. Lewis Marital Trust, $1.18 million.
Eastern Ave., 212-James R. and Linda T. Bowersox to Michael D. and Emily H. Tomasini, $575,000.
Enclave Ct., 22-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Tania Janith Charles, $499,990.
Hillsmere Dr., 327-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Morelle E. Stewart, $492,500.
Lee Dr., 107-Lincoln V. Williams and Heather R. Channing to Dylan K. Wright and Tamra Rios, $385,000.
Quay Village Ct., 2119, No. 1-Stuart Sowers to Stuart B. Weinstein, $645,000.
Silverwood Cir., 13, No. 9-Ann S. and William M. Katcef to Christina N. Spinetta, $186,000.
Tiburon Ct., 9-Christine Ann Lovell to Michael Simanteris and Diane W. Davis, $247,500.
Washington Dr., 1350-Michele V. Hagans to Walter C. Jernigan III, $700,000.
Admiral Dr., 605, No. 307-Sandra E. Shaposky to Susan S. and Bruce V. Herrold, $275,000.
Annesley Ct., 1614-Kenneth P. and Barbara Klotz to John Francis and Monica B. Jones, $1.1 milllion.
Boom Ct., 1003-Violet F. O’Malley to Barry M. and Marjorie E. Boyd, $328,000.
Cabernet Lane, 2735-P. Michael and Linda C. Pohuski to Robert R. Bloodsworth Jr., $567,000.
Cherry Grove Ave. S., 601-John McDow to Christopher Davidson, $395,000.
Coover Rd., 519-Joseph T. Bell Jr. and estate of Joseph T. Bell Sr. to John Mark and Donna Ann Fossaceca, $428,500.
Gibson Rd., 210-Florence Garnetta and James J. Skordas to Kellie Bodensteiner, $385,000.
Hideaway Ct., 2143-Kenneth U. Blackwell to Manuel A. Jusino and Amanda Josephine Spino, $330,000.
Mansion Woods Rd., 1218-Susan M. and James F. Clements to David P. and Michele A. Maier, $735,000.
Quaker Way, 2060, No. 9-Victoria E. Jarboe to Thomas John and Ashley Nicole Fellona, $255,000.
Seasons Way, 2811-Gale Boyd Drenning to Deborah K. Daugherty, $430,000.
Summerview Way, 2700, No. 6202-Janet Mellor Rupp and Barbara Sue McKeeta to Monica Sondberg, $243,500.
Asquithpines Pl., 1210-Underwood Group Corp. to Matthew and Christine P. Gordon, $1.05 milllion.
Caddie Dr., 1260-Laurence and Katrina Blum Katz to Heather A. and Peter M. Johnson, $349,000.
Clifton Ave., 830-Danielle L. Zimmerman to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Delapaz and Justin Robert Beau, $443,000.
Gilbert Rd., 1416-Anita Carol Myers to Maximillian A. Petit, $370,000.
Hillcrest Rd., 1200-Bruce C. and Barbara M. Burns to Henry Daniel and Sara M. Sandel, $875,000.
Jupiter Hills Ct., 604-Peggy Louise Reese and estate of Charles Leroy Phillips Sr. to Teresa D. Stewart, $195,000.
Mallard Ct., 651-Kristen T. and Thomas K. Sawyer to Daniel L. Reagan and Stephanie L. Jones, $645,000.
Ridgeview Ct., 420-Caroline O. Bright Christensen to Chelsea N. Ellison and Tyler H. Ghent, $407,000.
Silver Oak Lane, 1408-D.R. Horton Inc. to Juan P. Espinosa and Mariana Restrepo, $619,990.
Cresswell Rd., 420-Maria J. Bassano and David M. Thompson III to Bryan Wholey Jr., $190,000.
Liberty Terr., 5612-William F. Crosby to Humberto Arrue Guillen, $199,000.
Southerly Rd., 217-Dimitrios and Metarxia Cossis to Christopher Ashley and Danielle V. Ennals, $150,000.
Blossom Tree Ct., 424-Young Min and Sun Kim Kwon to Joshua Patrick Koble and Alicia Maslar, $325,000.
Congress Ct., 1401-Alfonso E. and Carolina Licatao to Christopher P. and Joslyn C. Anderson, $670,000.
Elkwood Ct., 1612-Theresa Anderson and Daniel Deakins to Mark Anthony Fossett, $312,000.
Lookout Lane, 228-Gordon G. and Jane G. Piche to Bailey C. and Daniel K. McMahon, $789,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1241-Randall A. Richter to Omar Adonis Garcia and Frances Beatriz Alonso Gonzalez, $330,000.
Saint Margarets Rd., 1623-Ericka E. Markman and Barbara M. Cabot to William W. and Elizabeth A. Hill, $695,000.
Southview Dr., 1199-Catherine E. and Harry T. Sowers to Daniel Willis and Rachael Gunde Faulkner, $351,500.
Carry Pl., 1744-U.S. Bank to Gloria Yi, $235,000.
Dryden Way, 1713-Lauren Michelle Shaffer to Jacquelin P. Koenig and Zachary D. Quasny, $364,995.
Falstone Lane, 1506-Charles M. Coradetti to Jessica Tango and Sabrina M. Sanchez, $310,000.
Selkirk Ct., 2554-Janice and Patrick H. Barbaza to Juan Crenshaw and Maria Fernandez Pacheco, $360,500.
Walleye Dr., 1683-Jason R. and Stephanie A. Duncan to Joshua D. and Ganeil E. Johnson, $312,000.
Birch Trail, 864-Joseph and Catherine Sutton to Corey A. and Kathryn J. Grove, $315,000.
Wild Cranberry Dr., 1508-David and Linda Plazak to Emmanuel A. Lardis, $699,000.
Matfield Ct., 202-Joseph E. Negron and Theresa L. Harber to Donald J. and Kristen M. Hladky, $418,500.
Springhouse Lane, 7106-Robert J. Kaminski to Timothy Gerard Sansone Jr., $249,900.
Cheval Dr., 2525-Richard A. and Kae N. Newman to Adrian L. Cabrera, $542,200.
Saint George Barber Rd., 697-Penny M. Sparks and Jon H. Eugenio Jr. to Thomas A. and Aimee Fellows Merkle, $1.38 milllion.
Woods Edge Dr., 3958-William E. and Jennifer G. Pilcher to Stephen J. Mirack, $600,000.
Allensway Dr., 203-Admiral Select Properties Corp. to Nicholas A. and Chelci Chappelear, $530,000.
Braxton Way, 269-Kristine Wojciechowski Wayson to Andrew L. Turgeon and Megan P. Kelly, $342,000.
Glebe Meadow Way, 3816-Violet K. Hatfield to Martin L. and Ann M. Toftus, $405,000.
Potomac Rd., 1730-Kirstin E. Montgomery Shea to Rebecca J. Nunno, $372,000.
Shadow Point Ct., 30-John Martin Lapides to Raymond Jennings and Melanie Dawn Kimmel, $2.42 milllion.
Turkey Point Rd., 1245-Peter R. and Kristen A. Rowell to Thomas and Vanessa Moore, $465,000.
Second Ave., 3585-Harry and Virginia Gessford to Stacey L. Fink and James Heywood, $315,000.
Benning Rd., 1042-Jennifer Louis Elliott and estate of Geoffrey B. Elliott to Diane P. and Lee R. Crockett, $530,000.
Freeland Ct., 825-James and Sean C. Logan to Elizabeth L. Stone, $400,000.
Springhill Way, 1037-Chad W. and Mitzi R. Vandegrift to Justin W. and Jennifer A. Dennis, $379,000.
Broadwater Way, 731-Leroy A. and Anne R. Wilbur to Daniel and Helen Lee Sale, $1.48 milllion.
Eugenia Ave., 14-Jason J. Pratt to Heather A. Hamor, $215,000.
Foxwell Bend Rd., 83-Terry L. Catlett to Guy M. Kouao, $380,000.
Heather Stone Loop, 767, No. 46-Jonathan D. Hardin to Lindsay M. Downey, $202,500.
Lindera Ct., 339-Shonda A. and Norman I. Wake to Bisi Oyewusi, $229,000.
Manor Rd., 515-Melissa L. Murray to Gillian Wagner and Christopher Sheskin, $229,000.
Nolcrest Rd., 460-Alphonse J. Giunta and estate of Frances P. Giunta to Juan Antonio Aquino, $282,000.
Pershing Ave. SW, 306-Deptartment of Housing & Community Development to Renise K. Hicks Johnson, $241,000.
Short Curve Rd., 513-Teamrat A. Adhanom to David F. Devlin Jr. and Brittany M. Stephens, $219,900.
Towering Oak Ct., 706-William D. Gorrick Jr. to Marissa L. Rivera and Randy Ruano Del Cid, $266,000.
Wells Ave., 107-Bomin Kang and Russing Schick to Jessica Voyzey and Christopher Wagener, $280,000.
Woodbine Ct., 8103-Steven K. and Kathleen R. Pickens to Vincent A. and Lauren M. Paul, $382,000.
Archibald Dr., 6859-Rachel L. Brunner to Charles F. Young Jr., $243,000.
Clear Drop Way, 6507, No. 304-Dustin Kirkland to Aundrea C. Naylor, $175,000.
Elias Way, 733-Nicole Tasker to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $225,600.
Home Water Way, 6500, No. 202-Robert J. and Daisy L. Garrison to Anthony N. Shirk, $167,500.
Kimono Ct., 6605-Michael P. Price and Charmaine Shifflett to Robert C. McLver and Jannay Brown, $222,500.
Macon Dr., 7422-Alexander M. Wolf to Lia M. Thorn, $340,000.
Norman Ave., 502-Philip and Loretta A. Koshkin Youritzin to Ryan McGowan, $293,000.
Rain Water Way, 309, No. 303-Vanessa Papa to Charlotte Nicole and Alexander Robert Dugas, $176,000.
Fourth St., 1020-Ian Lamb to Matthew Keeney, $159,000.
Elmcrest Rd., 7680-Toll IV Corp. and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Steven M. and Kelli L. Adkins, $520,000.
Hekla Lane, 1604-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tamesha Nicole and Daniel Lemont White, $549,990.
Pangbourne Way, 1431-Sook Kyong and Sung Kyong Kim to Lemuel Gonglue Sun, $348,000.
Winding Hills Dr., 7213-Gary and Brenda G. Curry to Paul Scott Williams and Tanika L. Johnson, $393,977.
Muddy Creek Rd., 4429-Cheryl O’Brien to Steven S. Eagley, $500,000.
Pear Ave., 7702-John Stephen Chitwood to Rangie C. Samuel, $288,000.
Finchleigh St., 8346-Franck P. and Claude Dominique Ekoun Yannick Cook Ackah to Mark M. Sweet, $309,900.
Little River Rd., 34-Patricia M. and Peter P. Kennedy to Hans Carlson, $434,000.
Marganza S., 333-Maria A. Martinez to Hector B. Sepulveda Salamanca and Carla F. Salamanca Barrera, $330,000.
Wye Mills S., 3360-Marcus L. Delyons to Luis E. Samayoa and Patricia J. Samayoa Berben, $337,000.
Hampton Rd., 34-SD Investment Properties Corp. to Brian Keith Whittington Sr. and Jamie A. Grimes, $299,900.
Orchard Rd. S., 6430-Mariano and Janet Cea to Thomas Shoneff, $350,000.
Old Solomons Island Rd., 78-Regina R. and John A. Jameson to Fred H. and Karen Longfellow, $400,000.
Finnegan Dr., 252-David L. and Barbara B. Hanger to Anthony and Leidy Gargano, $675,000.
Springdale Dr., 829-Joyce R. Kosmicki to Gregory T. and Tamara Walczak, $325,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 301-Donald J. and Donna L. Morgan to Roslyn A. Pressley, $265,000.
Clarion Ct., 2602, No. 203-William C. Lambros to Mary C. Clark and Bernadette Marie Clerkin, $240,000.
Emerald Way, 715, No. 4-Edward T. Imai and estate of Marlene Tatsuno Imai to Myrtle, Barbara and Edwin Weber, $425,000.
Goldsborough Dr., 184-Matthew S. and Julie L. Hopkins to Casey and Andrew Bell, $310,000.
Horse Chestnut Ct., 718-Dorothy M. and Justin J. Orchard to Kara E. and Nathan J. Fish, $325,000.
Middle Neck Rd., 2704-Carrie L. Chargualaf Kelly to Enrique Guzman and Alma Lisseth Guandique, $282,000.
Old Waugh Chapel Rd., 654-Terrence M. Byrne and Maria Qingli Zhang to Salvador Ariel Ayala Delgado and Daysi Yamlieth Sales Campos, $224,000.
Piney Pass Way, 2540-Donald E. Gill and Jana N. Hill to Allison Wesolowski and Brent Poullard, $350,000.
Sandy Walk Way, 2313-Dale A. Littlejohn to Lisa Desjardins Williams, $345,000.
Stone Fruit Ct., 506-Andrew H. and Catherine L. Levy to Jason M. and Selima Morgan, $477,000.
Trout Run Ct., 613-Andrew and Tamara Carlson to Elida Lynch, $379,000.
Ashburn Lane, 3108-Richard L. and Jennifer Briemann to Zackery Neal and Rhiannon Meirick, $467,000.
Brickwall Lane, 3564-Jessica L. Calton to Joseph M. Harp Jr., $235,000.
De Franceaux Hbr., 809-Audrey E. Brooks and Edward B. Finch III to Thomas M. Hall and Julia M. Virtue, $282,500.
Dutch Ship Ct., 371-William R. Morris to Robert B. and Jenni A. O’Brocki, $425,000.
Firefly Run, 9182-Thomas Benjamin and Linda Lee Fickes to Samuel and Kelli Lynn Balzanna, $430,000.
Glen Rd., 207-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Emmegrace U. and Grace U. Cerbas, $299,990.
Hillside Rd., 1248-Lucette and Pierre Filipowicz to Dale S. and Jill M. Smith, $499,755.
Kings Arm Ct., 7870-Dennis Marie Sutton to Lauren C. Heckman and Ryan T. McCauley, $259,900.
Magothy Bridge Rd., 438-Ricky Cook to David Arthur and Kaitlyn G. Thompson, $345,000.
Mariners Cove Lane, 1221-Cynthia G. and Walter Schroter to Karly G. Epp, $400,000.
Old Mill Rd., 8235-Matthew Scott Fortman to James F. Smith Jr., $550,000.
Pheasant Ct., 553-James and Dorothy Hadricky to Jacob N. and Kristen M. Clark, $459,000.
Red Wing Ct., 8214-Joseph A. and Kelly A. Bodnar to Anthony and Ashley Labbate, $530,000.
Seaford Ct., 3648-Justin T. Smith to Kevin C. Kaiser, $205,000.
Solari Ct., 7804-Owen P. McEvoy to Lavonia T. Davis, $240,000.
Tick Neck Rd., 7778-Maryann Nagle Fiaschetti to Daniel Gregory and Christine Lynn Walters, $328,250.
Wedgewood Ct., 3502D-Robert L. Lundy to Lauren R. Heath, $158,700.
209th St., 684-Peggy A. Moyer and estate of Arlene D. Mangae to Josefina S. Luciano, $240,000.
Breckenridge Way, 3238-Robert W. and Kimberlee B. Couch to Kimberly Kontson and Jeffrey Vincent, $675,000.
Campbell Dr., 7414-David S. and Yvonne R. Moran to Sohail Akhter and Tayyba Gondal, $523,000.
Coolidge Ave., 1635-Rebecca M. Wilmoth and Richard Simmons to Earl David and Shannon Renee Walter, $499,900.
Dunfield Ct., 8207-Ly T. Troung to Ana Delmy and Perreira Martinez, $117,000.
Lasalle Ct., 7806-William C. and Jennifer Kirschner to Michael P., Artemia F. and Leroy A. Pittman, $350,000.
Provincial Lane, 1580-John B. and Rosemary B. Hammond to Lester R. Duncan, $389,900.
Severn Pines Way, 1114-Steven T. and Janet K. Browning to Nicole Llamas and Joseph Benavides, $465,000.
Sycamore Leaf Rd., 706-Max H. Ogles to Edwin O. Martinez, $330,000.
WB & A Rd., 8276-Douglas L. Abbott to Christopher Rice, $290,000.
Carroll Rd., 1300-Bryan A. Ashburn and Alison Lindner to Shawn Martin and Jeana M. Osborne, $353,000.
Harlequin Lane, 505-Robert Eric Thomas Lee and Amy Susannah Davis Lee to Lauren and Samuel Cowin, $710,000.
Kensington Ave., 646-Mary Evelyn Best and estate of David M. Ingalls to Colleen Finn, $408,000.
Riverside Dr., 69-George and Debra Huat to Scott and Danielle Nicole Couslin, $440,000.
Trenton Ct., 735-Mea C. Realty to David Parker, $360,000.
Butternut St., 1305-3603 Partnership to Tony J. McGuire and Richard O. Mullikin Jr., $310,000.
Maple Ave., 1191-David A. Wallace to Richard B. Pollard and Susan M. Clark, $269,900.
Bristol Channel, 10253-Gerald W. and Agnes M. Halsor to Celia D. Chevere, $559,000.
Columbia Rd., 4256-Elizabeth A. Hobby to Benjamin and Laura Scheper, $570,000.
Diversified Lane, 9860-Gregory S. and Charlotte N. Jarosinski to Michael and Leslie Keane, $634,550.
Farside Rd., 11886-Kyung Joo and Koung Joo Yoon to Randy R. and Jennifer J. Henrickson, $1.15 milllion.
Hayfield Dr., 3114-Patricia A. and Joseph D. Megary to Cheok D. Song, $430,000.
Labrador Lane, 9018-Dong G. and Eun Soon Moon Choi to Tolulope Fapohunda, $758,000.
Mount Albert Rd., 12209-Hugh H. and Debra S. Hurt to Elizabeth Lee and Joseph James Kunkoski, $670,000.
Pebble Branch Rd., 4045-William C. and Marjorie W. Winters Starr to Jason D. Levine and Chaoqun Chen, $572,500.
Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Franklin Charles Robertson, $347,110.
Starling Rd., 9714-Alison and Richard Fiasconaro to Anthony J. and Paula A. Paolini, $625,000.
Weatherstone Dr., 2736-David A. Sullivan to Grace C. and Joshua P. Wessling, $730,000.
Gilbride Lane, 13633-Jacqueline A. Sobieski and Brian J. Weber to Obibobi and Adora E. Ndu, $1.42 milllion.
Trotter Rd. S., 6451-Lamar D. and Linda H. Turner to Marjorie E. Anderson, $645,000.
Basket Ring Rd., 9766-Barry C. Overton and Stase M. Kilinskaite to Wesley O. Osakwe and Aye Brisbine, $250,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9193, No. 46-Alainia Morgan James and Maria R. Morgan to Nathan and Ning Pan Barnhardt, $345,000.
Dasher Farm Ct., 7021-Mark and Rebecca Letterman to Christian A. Cruz Santiago and Piali M. Aditya, $336,000.
Gray Sea Way, 6357-Brent and Eve Barber to Fatima Muhammad, $350,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8709, No. 31-Beverly Owens to William Ferrara and Nancy Logozzo, $126,000.
Kerry Hill Ct., 7356-Cesar E. Ortiz and Melva E. Soto to Carmen Rickman, $280,000.
Lightspun Lane, 5607-Edward Steven Connell to Islande Hawker, Naromie P. Fleury and Magalie Pierre Charlotin, $441,000.
Marsh Hawk Way, 5476-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Xiao Yun Bao, $278,000.
Rocksparkle Row, 9631-Geoffrey R. Whitaker to James C. Halterman and Hollie Caroline Lumb, $380,000.
Second Morning Ct., 6716-Jessica Yvette Supervielle Berman to Eleanor E. Duchelle Smith, $222,945.
Silver Trumpet Dr., 8325-Paul Oltchick to Antuan L. Jones, $305,000.
Talisman Lane, 7240-DTH Corp. to Golam Morshed, $280,000.
Wind Rider Way, 6326-Coren C. Point to Adepeju Awodipe, $349,500.
Cordage Walk, 10745-Donald E. Font Velasquez and Maria R. Font to Hon Kit Chau, $290,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10658-Faulkner Ridge Circle Corp. to David Jenkins and Ellen Dooley, $440,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5041, No. 5-Carolyn Grams to Mary C. and Anthony K. Glaros, $150,000.
High Beam Ct., 10654-Amber D. Walker and Thomas Davis to Nam Anh Dinh, $330,000.
Mad River Lane, 5404-U.S. Bank to Wing Lam, $290,000.
Running Brook Rd. W., 5237, No. 202-Thomas A. Cinko to Rhonda V. Walker, $175,000.
Watch Chain Way, 5914, No. 602-Deena S. Altman to Fatimah A. McKnight, $170,000.
Cemetery Rd., 14875-Paul S. and Cynthia R. Pappas to Autumn and Justin Shipley and Todd M. Smith, $575,000.
Hallowell Ct., 13922-Timothy J. and Linda C. Fenlon to Christopher J. and Taylor Kralowetz, $650,000.
Arbor Way, 6359-Ryan Michael and Ashley Elizabeth Eaker to Misti Lyn Mitchell, $357,000.
Cedar Grove Lane, 7405-Brittney E. Ziskind to Simone Rittenhouse, $289,900.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7234-Peter Edward and Jennifer Galatro to Kyra F. and Michael D. Gatt, $316,600.
Forever Green Ct., 8102-Scott and Stacey Alpers to Jamie Alpers, $410,000.
Hunt Club Rd., 6133-Christina Leach Green to Nichols Joshua and Krysta Renee Hanningan, $360,000.
Penny Lane, 7108-Rajib and Tasnova Hussain to Andrew O. Bankole, $320,000.
Sanctuary Ct., 6845-Charles P. Walls to Jacob and Kelly Soboleski, $323,000.
Stratford Ct., 6234-Robert and Sandra Neal to Shivam Kumar and Tara Chander, $355,000.
Woodvalley Rd., 5877-Slavko Nisevic to Xiong Yu Huang and Yu Qing Lao, $375,000.
Bonnie Branch Rd., 4800-Hamilton Property Associates Corp. to Christopher John and Lisa Scoles Corbett, $535,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8559, No. D-Jennifer M. Jenkins Mack to Joshua Cho, $177,000.
Fox Chapel Ct., 3031-Burkard Homes Corp. to Kalpesh and Varsha K. Makwana, $638,000.
Hill St., 8471-Michael N. Fournier to Barrett R. and Kristen C. King, $502,000.
Sonia Trail, 3389, No. 3-Hyung Mo and Jae He Ahn to Xing Du and Yan Li, $415,000.
Tall Trees Ct., 8220-Michael M. Maran to Qingzhao Zhang, $312,888.
Yellow Pine Dr., 8115, No. E-Josephine Culmone Harvey and Laura Ann Colmore to Ok Hee and Jae Hwa Choi, $255,000.
Harrison St., 11331-Byung S. Lee to Elijah J. and Kimberly A. Nemier, $655,000.
Edgewoods Way, 14516-Hyon Yong Chong and Yoon Young Kim to Amandeep Singh and Simran Dhindsa, $1.05 milllion.
Shady Lane, 3705-Wazhma Karzai to Abid Ali and Jamila L. Fakhri, $1.15 milllion.
Mink Hollow Rd., 7225-Paul L. and Leila H. Jones to Rachel W. and Aaron B. Raful, $440,000.
Fairhaven Pl., 8713-Rafael F. and Kimberly A. Richmond Rugel to Daniel and Tracy Essuah Menash, $443,000.
Mission Hill Pl., 8131, No. 24-Yolanda Knights to Mikyung Lee, $295,000.
Willowwood Way, 8836-Thorvard Leonard Jensen to Michelle Rozas Steele, $295,000.
Constant Course, 9054-Sandesh and Ojaswi Shrestha to Gregory A. and Cristiane R.C. Fitchitt, $305,000.
Guilford Rd., 9431-Roger D. and Rosa M. Livingston to Jose E. Campos and Sandra Cristina Paiz Parada, $275,000.
Quarry Bridge Ct., 9557-Ian Mark and Margaret Anna MacDougall to Gerson O. Ramirez and Amelia B. Lorenzana, $270,000.
Henryton Rd., 1070-Stephen J. and Barbara V. Bowen to Brittany E. Fields, $370,000.
Baltimore St., 8826-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Thang Bawi and Thang S. Mang, $230,000.
Baltimore Ave., 9692-Grace Grasso and Stanley E. Drezek to Lana Quoc Vo, $402,500.
Canterbury Riding, 9298, No. 48-Richard C. and Donna Marie Rau to Nancy Zhang, $124,000.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10573-Gary A. and Linda L. Corso to Emily L. Martin and Ashley J. Cole, $305,000.
Kings Post Ct., 9348-Mary T. Middledorf to Jason M. and Angela M. Pennington, $400,000.
Mirror Lake Way, 8807-John R. and Marina Brown to Mazen J. Atta Allah, $565,000.
Polished Pebble Way, 8745-Julian Clement and Jessica M. Boddy to Eugene and Wendy Lloyd, $519,000.
Scotts Landing Rd., 11038-Theodore Zeller Willard to Eric and Brighid Moret, $568,750.
Vintage Earth Path, 8640-U.S. Bank to Marwan and Sandra Hishmeh, $490,000.
Forsythe Rd., 13894-John and Andrea D. Mooney to Raymond P. and Candice R. Gerstner, $610,000.
Woodbine Morgan Rd., 15440-William R. and Suan M. Pepal to Danielle L. and Brandon C. Pinetka, $689,900.
Doxberry Cir., 11006, No. 57-James S. and Barbara J. Marks to Lisa and Gary Brelsford, $582,000.