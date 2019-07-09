Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Barbud Lane, 1202-Tracy L. Pace to Michael and Sherri Roxas, $402,000.

Boucher Ave., 1109-Bethany W. and Jonathan F. Phillips to Lisa S. Ausherman, $757,000.

Catrina Lane, 3165-Brough E. and Juanita D. Treffer to Michael Walter Currall and Brooke Elizabeth Daniels, $553,000.

Creek Dr., 919-James P. and Melissa M. Dooley to David R. Lewis and David R. Lewis Marital Trust, $1.18 million.

Eastern Ave., 212-James R. and Linda T. Bowersox to Michael D. and Emily H. Tomasini, $575,000.

Enclave Ct., 22-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland II Corp. to Tania Janith Charles, $499,990.

Hillsmere Dr., 327-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Morelle E. Stewart, $492,500.

Lee Dr., 107-Lincoln V. Williams and Heather R. Channing to Dylan K. Wright and Tamra Rios, $385,000.

Quay Village Ct., 2119, No. 1-Stuart Sowers to Stuart B. Weinstein, $645,000.

Silverwood Cir., 13, No. 9-Ann S. and William M. Katcef to Christina N. Spinetta, $186,000.

Tiburon Ct., 9-Christine Ann Lovell to Michael Simanteris and Diane W. Davis, $247,500.

Washington Dr., 1350-Michele V. Hagans to Walter C. Jernigan III, $700,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 605, No. 307-Sandra E. Shaposky to Susan S. and Bruce V. Herrold, $275,000.

Annesley Ct., 1614-Kenneth P. and Barbara Klotz to John Francis and Monica B. Jones, $1.1 milllion.

Boom Ct., 1003-Violet F. O’Malley to Barry M. and Marjorie E. Boyd, $328,000.

Cabernet Lane, 2735-P. Michael and Linda C. Pohuski to Robert R. Bloodsworth Jr., $567,000.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 601-John McDow to Christopher Davidson, $395,000.

Coover Rd., 519-Joseph T. Bell Jr. and estate of Joseph T. Bell Sr. to John Mark and Donna Ann Fossaceca, $428,500.

Gibson Rd., 210-Florence Garnetta and James J. Skordas to Kellie Bodensteiner, $385,000.

Hideaway Ct., 2143-Kenneth U. Blackwell to Manuel A. Jusino and Amanda Josephine Spino, $330,000.

Mansion Woods Rd., 1218-Susan M. and James F. Clements to David P. and Michele A. Maier, $735,000.

Quaker Way, 2060, No. 9-Victoria E. Jarboe to Thomas John and Ashley Nicole Fellona, $255,000.

Seasons Way, 2811-Gale Boyd Drenning to Deborah K. Daugherty, $430,000.

Summerview Way, 2700, No. 6202-Janet Mellor Rupp and Barbara Sue McKeeta to Monica Sondberg, $243,500.

ARNOLD AREA

Asquithpines Pl., 1210-Underwood Group Corp. to Matthew and Christine P. Gordon, $1.05 milllion.

Caddie Dr., 1260-Laurence and Katrina Blum Katz to Heather A. and Peter M. Johnson, $349,000.

Clifton Ave., 830-Danielle L. Zimmerman to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Delapaz and Justin Robert Beau, $443,000.

Gilbert Rd., 1416-Anita Carol Myers to Maximillian A. Petit, $370,000.

Hillcrest Rd., 1200-Bruce C. and Barbara M. Burns to Henry Daniel and Sara M. Sandel, $875,000.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 604-Peggy Louise Reese and estate of Charles Leroy Phillips Sr. to Teresa D. Stewart, $195,000.

Mallard Ct., 651-Kristen T. and Thomas K. Sawyer to Daniel L. Reagan and Stephanie L. Jones, $645,000.

Ridgeview Ct., 420-Caroline O. Bright Christensen to Chelsea N. Ellison and Tyler H. Ghent, $407,000.

Silver Oak Lane, 1408-D.R. Horton Inc. to Juan P. Espinosa and Mariana Restrepo, $619,990.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cresswell Rd., 420-Maria J. Bassano and David M. Thompson III to Bryan Wholey Jr., $190,000.

Liberty Terr., 5612-William F. Crosby to Humberto Arrue Guillen, $199,000.

Southerly Rd., 217-Dimitrios and Metarxia Cossis to Christopher Ashley and Danielle V. Ennals, $150,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blossom Tree Ct., 424-Young Min and Sun Kim Kwon to Joshua Patrick Koble and Alicia Maslar, $325,000.

Congress Ct., 1401-Alfonso E. and Carolina Licatao to Christopher P. and Joslyn C. Anderson, $670,000.

Elkwood Ct., 1612-Theresa Anderson and Daniel Deakins to Mark Anthony Fossett, $312,000.

Lookout Lane, 228-Gordon G. and Jane G. Piche to Bailey C. and Daniel K. McMahon, $789,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 1241-Randall A. Richter to Omar Adonis Garcia and Frances Beatriz Alonso Gonzalez, $330,000.

Saint Margarets Rd., 1623-Ericka E. Markman and Barbara M. Cabot to William W. and Elizabeth A. Hill, $695,000.

Southview Dr., 1199-Catherine E. and Harry T. Sowers to Daniel Willis and Rachael Gunde Faulkner, $351,500.

CROFTON AREA

Carry Pl., 1744-U.S. Bank to Gloria Yi, $235,000.

Dryden Way, 1713-Lauren Michelle Shaffer to Jacquelin P. Koenig and Zachary D. Quasny, $364,995.

Falstone Lane, 1506-Charles M. Coradetti to Jessica Tango and Sabrina M. Sanchez, $310,000.

Selkirk Ct., 2554-Janice and Patrick H. Barbaza to Juan Crenshaw and Maria Fernandez Pacheco, $360,500.

Walleye Dr., 1683-Jason R. and Stephanie A. Duncan to Joshua D. and Ganeil E. Johnson, $312,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Birch Trail, 864-Joseph and Catherine Sutton to Corey A. and Kathryn J. Grove, $315,000.

Wild Cranberry Dr., 1508-David and Linda Plazak to Emmanuel A. Lardis, $699,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Matfield Ct., 202-Joseph E. Negron and Theresa L. Harber to Donald J. and Kristen M. Hladky, $418,500.

Springhouse Lane, 7106-Robert J. Kaminski to Timothy Gerard Sansone Jr., $249,900.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Cheval Dr., 2525-Richard A. and Kae N. Newman to Adrian L. Cabrera, $542,200.

Saint George Barber Rd., 697-Penny M. Sparks and Jon H. Eugenio Jr. to Thomas A. and Aimee Fellows Merkle, $1.38 milllion.

Woods Edge Dr., 3958-William E. and Jennifer G. Pilcher to Stephen J. Mirack, $600,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Allensway Dr., 203-Admiral Select Properties Corp. to Nicholas A. and Chelci Chappelear, $530,000.

Braxton Way, 269-Kristine Wojciechowski Wayson to Andrew L. Turgeon and Megan P. Kelly, $342,000.

Glebe Meadow Way, 3816-Violet K. Hatfield to Martin L. and Ann M. Toftus, $405,000.

Potomac Rd., 1730-Kirstin E. Montgomery Shea to Rebecca J. Nunno, $372,000.

Shadow Point Ct., 30-John Martin Lapides to Raymond Jennings and Melanie Dawn Kimmel, $2.42 milllion.

Turkey Point Rd., 1245-Peter R. and Kristen A. Rowell to Thomas and Vanessa Moore, $465,000.

Second Ave., 3585-Harry and Virginia Gessford to Stacey L. Fink and James Heywood, $315,000.

GALESVILLE AREA

Benning Rd., 1042-Jennifer Louis Elliott and estate of Geoffrey B. Elliott to Diane P. and Lee R. Crockett, $530,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Freeland Ct., 825-James and Sean C. Logan to Elizabeth L. Stone, $400,000.

Springhill Way, 1037-Chad W. and Mitzi R. Vandegrift to Justin W. and Jennifer A. Dennis, $379,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Broadwater Way, 731-Leroy A. and Anne R. Wilbur to Daniel and Helen Lee Sale, $1.48 milllion.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Eugenia Ave., 14-Jason J. Pratt to Heather A. Hamor, $215,000.

Foxwell Bend Rd., 83-Terry L. Catlett to Guy M. Kouao, $380,000.

Heather Stone Loop, 767, No. 46-Jonathan D. Hardin to Lindsay M. Downey, $202,500.

Lindera Ct., 339-Shonda A. and Norman I. Wake to Bisi Oyewusi, $229,000.

Manor Rd., 515-Melissa L. Murray to Gillian Wagner and Christopher Sheskin, $229,000.

Nolcrest Rd., 460-Alphonse J. Giunta and estate of Frances P. Giunta to Juan Antonio Aquino, $282,000.

Pershing Ave. SW, 306-Deptartment of Housing & Community Development to Renise K. Hicks Johnson, $241,000.

Short Curve Rd., 513-Teamrat A. Adhanom to David F. Devlin Jr. and Brittany M. Stephens, $219,900.

Towering Oak Ct., 706-William D. Gorrick Jr. to Marissa L. Rivera and Randy Ruano Del Cid, $266,000.

Wells Ave., 107-Bomin Kang and Russing Schick to Jessica Voyzey and Christopher Wagener, $280,000.

Woodbine Ct., 8103-Steven K. and Kathleen R. Pickens to Vincent A. and Lauren M. Paul, $382,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Archibald Dr., 6859-Rachel L. Brunner to Charles F. Young Jr., $243,000.

Clear Drop Way, 6507, No. 304-Dustin Kirkland to Aundrea C. Naylor, $175,000.

Elias Way, 733-Nicole Tasker to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $225,600.

Home Water Way, 6500, No. 202-Robert J. and Daisy L. Garrison to Anthony N. Shirk, $167,500.

Kimono Ct., 6605-Michael P. Price and Charmaine Shifflett to Robert C. McLver and Jannay Brown, $222,500.

Macon Dr., 7422-Alexander M. Wolf to Lia M. Thorn, $340,000.

Norman Ave., 502-Philip and Loretta A. Koshkin Youritzin to Ryan McGowan, $293,000.

Rain Water Way, 309, No. 303-Vanessa Papa to Charlotte Nicole and Alexander Robert Dugas, $176,000.

Fourth St., 1020-Ian Lamb to Matthew Keeney, $159,000.

HANOVER AREA

Elmcrest Rd., 7680-Toll IV Corp. and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Steven M. and Kelli L. Adkins, $520,000.

Hekla Lane, 1604-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tamesha Nicole and Daniel Lemont White, $549,990.

Pangbourne Way, 1431-Sook Kyong and Sung Kyong Kim to Lemuel Gonglue Sun, $348,000.

Winding Hills Dr., 7213-Gary and Brenda G. Curry to Paul Scott Williams and Tanika L. Johnson, $393,977.

HARWOOD AREA

Muddy Creek Rd., 4429-Cheryl O’Brien to Steven S. Eagley, $500,000.

JESSUP AREA

Pear Ave., 7702-John Stephen Chitwood to Rangie C. Samuel, $288,000.

LAUREL AREA

Finchleigh St., 8346-Franck P. and Claude Dominique Ekoun Yannick Cook Ackah to Mark M. Sweet, $309,900.

Little River Rd., 34-Patricia M. and Peter P. Kennedy to Hans Carlson, $434,000.

Marganza S., 333-Maria A. Martinez to Hector B. Sepulveda Salamanca and Carla F. Salamanca Barrera, $330,000.

Wye Mills S., 3360-Marcus L. Delyons to Luis E. Samayoa and Patricia J. Samayoa Berben, $337,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Hampton Rd., 34-SD Investment Properties Corp. to Brian Keith Whittington Sr. and Jamie A. Grimes, $299,900.

Orchard Rd. S., 6430-Mariano and Janet Cea to Thomas Shoneff, $350,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Old Solomons Island Rd., 78-Regina R. and John A. Jameson to Fred H. and Karen Longfellow, $400,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Finnegan Dr., 252-David L. and Barbara B. Hanger to Anthony and Leidy Gargano, $675,000.

Springdale Dr., 829-Joyce R. Kosmicki to Gregory T. and Tamara Walczak, $325,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 301-Donald J. and Donna L. Morgan to Roslyn A. Pressley, $265,000.

Clarion Ct., 2602, No. 203-William C. Lambros to Mary C. Clark and Bernadette Marie Clerkin, $240,000.

Emerald Way, 715, No. 4-Edward T. Imai and estate of Marlene Tatsuno Imai to Myrtle, Barbara and Edwin Weber, $425,000.

Goldsborough Dr., 184-Matthew S. and Julie L. Hopkins to Casey and Andrew Bell, $310,000.

Horse Chestnut Ct., 718-Dorothy M. and Justin J. Orchard to Kara E. and Nathan J. Fish, $325,000.

Middle Neck Rd., 2704-Carrie L. Chargualaf Kelly to Enrique Guzman and Alma Lisseth Guandique, $282,000.

Old Waugh Chapel Rd., 654-Terrence M. Byrne and Maria Qingli Zhang to Salvador Ariel Ayala Delgado and Daysi Yamlieth Sales Campos, $224,000.

Piney Pass Way, 2540-Donald E. Gill and Jana N. Hill to Allison Wesolowski and Brent Poullard, $350,000.

Sandy Walk Way, 2313-Dale A. Littlejohn to Lisa Desjardins Williams, $345,000.

Stone Fruit Ct., 506-Andrew H. and Catherine L. Levy to Jason M. and Selima Morgan, $477,000.

Trout Run Ct., 613-Andrew and Tamara Carlson to Elida Lynch, $379,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Ashburn Lane, 3108-Richard L. and Jennifer Briemann to Zackery Neal and Rhiannon Meirick, $467,000.

Brickwall Lane, 3564-Jessica L. Calton to Joseph M. Harp Jr., $235,000.

De Franceaux Hbr., 809-Audrey E. Brooks and Edward B. Finch III to Thomas M. Hall and Julia M. Virtue, $282,500.

Dutch Ship Ct., 371-William R. Morris to Robert B. and Jenni A. O’Brocki, $425,000.

Firefly Run, 9182-Thomas Benjamin and Linda Lee Fickes to Samuel and Kelli Lynn Balzanna, $430,000.

Glen Rd., 207-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Emmegrace U. and Grace U. Cerbas, $299,990.

Hillside Rd., 1248-Lucette and Pierre Filipowicz to Dale S. and Jill M. Smith, $499,755.

Kings Arm Ct., 7870-Dennis Marie Sutton to Lauren C. Heckman and Ryan T. McCauley, $259,900.

Magothy Bridge Rd., 438-Ricky Cook to David Arthur and Kaitlyn G. Thompson, $345,000.

Mariners Cove Lane, 1221-Cynthia G. and Walter Schroter to Karly G. Epp, $400,000.

Old Mill Rd., 8235-Matthew Scott Fortman to James F. Smith Jr., $550,000.

Pheasant Ct., 553-James and Dorothy Hadricky to Jacob N. and Kristen M. Clark, $459,000.

Red Wing Ct., 8214-Joseph A. and Kelly A. Bodnar to Anthony and Ashley Labbate, $530,000.

Seaford Ct., 3648-Justin T. Smith to Kevin C. Kaiser, $205,000.

Solari Ct., 7804-Owen P. McEvoy to Lavonia T. Davis, $240,000.

Tick Neck Rd., 7778-Maryann Nagle Fiaschetti to Daniel Gregory and Christine Lynn Walters, $328,250.

Wedgewood Ct., 3502D-Robert L. Lundy to Lauren R. Heath, $158,700.

209th St., 684-Peggy A. Moyer and estate of Arlene D. Mangae to Josefina S. Luciano, $240,000.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Way, 3238-Robert W. and Kimberlee B. Couch to Kimberly Kontson and Jeffrey Vincent, $675,000.

SEVERN AREA

Campbell Dr., 7414-David S. and Yvonne R. Moran to Sohail Akhter and Tayyba Gondal, $523,000.

Coolidge Ave., 1635-Rebecca M. Wilmoth and Richard Simmons to Earl David and Shannon Renee Walter, $499,900.

Dunfield Ct., 8207-Ly T. Troung to Ana Delmy and Perreira Martinez, $117,000.

Lasalle Ct., 7806-William C. and Jennifer Kirschner to Michael P., Artemia F. and Leroy A. Pittman, $350,000.

Provincial Lane, 1580-John B. and Rosemary B. Hammond to Lester R. Duncan, $389,900.

Severn Pines Way, 1114-Steven T. and Janet K. Browning to Nicole Llamas and Joseph Benavides, $465,000.

Sycamore Leaf Rd., 706-Max H. Ogles to Edwin O. Martinez, $330,000.

WB & A Rd., 8276-Douglas L. Abbott to Christopher Rice, $290,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Carroll Rd., 1300-Bryan A. Ashburn and Alison Lindner to Shawn Martin and Jeana M. Osborne, $353,000.

Harlequin Lane, 505-Robert Eric Thomas Lee and Amy Susannah Davis Lee to Lauren and Samuel Cowin, $710,000.

Kensington Ave., 646-Mary Evelyn Best and estate of David M. Ingalls to Colleen Finn, $408,000.

Riverside Dr., 69-George and Debra Huat to Scott and Danielle Nicole Couslin, $440,000.

Trenton Ct., 735-Mea C. Realty to David Parker, $360,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Butternut St., 1305-3603 Partnership to Tony J. McGuire and Richard O. Mullikin Jr., $310,000.

Maple Ave., 1191-David A. Wallace to Richard B. Pollard and Susan M. Clark, $269,900.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Bristol Channel, 10253-Gerald W. and Agnes M. Halsor to Celia D. Chevere, $559,000.

Columbia Rd., 4256-Elizabeth A. Hobby to Benjamin and Laura Scheper, $570,000.

Diversified Lane, 9860-Gregory S. and Charlotte N. Jarosinski to Michael and Leslie Keane, $634,550.

Farside Rd., 11886-Kyung Joo and Koung Joo Yoon to Randy R. and Jennifer J. Henrickson, $1.15 milllion.

Hayfield Dr., 3114-Patricia A. and Joseph D. Megary to Cheok D. Song, $430,000.

Labrador Lane, 9018-Dong G. and Eun Soon Moon Choi to Tolulope Fapohunda, $758,000.

Mount Albert Rd., 12209-Hugh H. and Debra S. Hurt to Elizabeth Lee and Joseph James Kunkoski, $670,000.

Pebble Branch Rd., 4045-William C. and Marjorie W. Winters Starr to Jason D. Levine and Chaoqun Chen, $572,500.

Resort Rd., 10530-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Franklin Charles Robertson, $347,110.

Starling Rd., 9714-Alison and Richard Fiasconaro to Anthony J. and Paula A. Paolini, $625,000.

Weatherstone Dr., 2736-David A. Sullivan to Grace C. and Joshua P. Wessling, $730,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Gilbride Lane, 13633-Jacqueline A. Sobieski and Brian J. Weber to Obibobi and Adora E. Ndu, $1.42 milllion.

Trotter Rd. S., 6451-Lamar D. and Linda H. Turner to Marjorie E. Anderson, $645,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Basket Ring Rd., 9766-Barry C. Overton and Stase M. Kilinskaite to Wesley O. Osakwe and Aye Brisbine, $250,000.

Carriage House Lane, 9193, No. 46-Alainia Morgan James and Maria R. Morgan to Nathan and Ning Pan Barnhardt, $345,000.

Dasher Farm Ct., 7021-Mark and Rebecca Letterman to Christian A. Cruz Santiago and Piali M. Aditya, $336,000.

Gray Sea Way, 6357-Brent and Eve Barber to Fatima Muhammad, $350,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8709, No. 31-Beverly Owens to William Ferrara and Nancy Logozzo, $126,000.

Kerry Hill Ct., 7356-Cesar E. Ortiz and Melva E. Soto to Carmen Rickman, $280,000.

Lightspun Lane, 5607-Edward Steven Connell to Islande Hawker, Naromie P. Fleury and Magalie Pierre Charlotin, $441,000.

Marsh Hawk Way, 5476-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Xiao Yun Bao, $278,000.

Rocksparkle Row, 9631-Geoffrey R. Whitaker to James C. Halterman and Hollie Caroline Lumb, $380,000.

Second Morning Ct., 6716-Jessica Yvette Supervielle Berman to Eleanor E. Duchelle Smith, $222,945.

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8325-Paul Oltchick to Antuan L. Jones, $305,000.

Talisman Lane, 7240-DTH Corp. to Golam Morshed, $280,000.

Wind Rider Way, 6326-Coren C. Point to Adepeju Awodipe, $349,500.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Cordage Walk, 10745-Donald E. Font Velasquez and Maria R. Font to Hon Kit Chau, $290,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10658-Faulkner Ridge Circle Corp. to David Jenkins and Ellen Dooley, $440,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5041, No. 5-Carolyn Grams to Mary C. and Anthony K. Glaros, $150,000.

High Beam Ct., 10654-Amber D. Walker and Thomas Davis to Nam Anh Dinh, $330,000.

Mad River Lane, 5404-U.S. Bank to Wing Lam, $290,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5237, No. 202-Thomas A. Cinko to Rhonda V. Walker, $175,000.

Watch Chain Way, 5914, No. 602-Deena S. Altman to Fatimah A. McKnight, $170,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Cemetery Rd., 14875-Paul S. and Cynthia R. Pappas to Autumn and Justin Shipley and Todd M. Smith, $575,000.

DAYTON AREA

Hallowell Ct., 13922-Timothy J. and Linda C. Fenlon to Christopher J. and Taylor Kralowetz, $650,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Arbor Way, 6359-Ryan Michael and Ashley Elizabeth Eaker to Misti Lyn Mitchell, $357,000.

Cedar Grove Lane, 7405-Brittney E. Ziskind to Simone Rittenhouse, $289,900.

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7234-Peter Edward and Jennifer Galatro to Kyra F. and Michael D. Gatt, $316,600.

Forever Green Ct., 8102-Scott and Stacey Alpers to Jamie Alpers, $410,000.

Hunt Club Rd., 6133-Christina Leach Green to Nichols Joshua and Krysta Renee Hanningan, $360,000.

Penny Lane, 7108-Rajib and Tasnova Hussain to Andrew O. Bankole, $320,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6845-Charles P. Walls to Jacob and Kelly Soboleski, $323,000.

Stratford Ct., 6234-Robert and Sandra Neal to Shivam Kumar and Tara Chander, $355,000.

Woodvalley Rd., 5877-Slavko Nisevic to Xiong Yu Huang and Yu Qing Lao, $375,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bonnie Branch Rd., 4800-Hamilton Property Associates Corp. to Christopher John and Lisa Scoles Corbett, $535,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8559, No. D-Jennifer M. Jenkins Mack to Joshua Cho, $177,000.

Fox Chapel Ct., 3031-Burkard Homes Corp. to Kalpesh and Varsha K. Makwana, $638,000.

Hill St., 8471-Michael N. Fournier to Barrett R. and Kristen C. King, $502,000.

Sonia Trail, 3389, No. 3-Hyung Mo and Jae He Ahn to Xing Du and Yan Li, $415,000.

Tall Trees Ct., 8220-Michael M. Maran to Qingzhao Zhang, $312,888.

Yellow Pine Dr., 8115, No. E-Josephine Culmone Harvey and Laura Ann Colmore to Ok Hee and Jae Hwa Choi, $255,000.

FULTON AREA

Harrison St., 11331-Byung S. Lee to Elijah J. and Kimberly A. Nemier, $655,000.

GLENELG AREA

Edgewoods Way, 14516-Hyon Yong Chong and Yoon Young Kim to Amandeep Singh and Simran Dhindsa, $1.05 milllion.

GLENWOOD AREA

Shady Lane, 3705-Wazhma Karzai to Abid Ali and Jamila L. Fakhri, $1.15 milllion.

HIGHLAND AREA

Mink Hollow Rd., 7225-Paul L. and Leila H. Jones to Rachel W. and Aaron B. Raful, $440,000.

JESSUP AREA

Fairhaven Pl., 8713-Rafael F. and Kimberly A. Richmond Rugel to Daniel and Tracy Essuah Menash, $443,000.

Mission Hill Pl., 8131, No. 24-Yolanda Knights to Mikyung Lee, $295,000.

Willowwood Way, 8836-Thorvard Leonard Jensen to Michelle Rozas Steele, $295,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Constant Course, 9054-Sandesh and Ojaswi Shrestha to Gregory A. and Cristiane R.C. Fitchitt, $305,000.

Guilford Rd., 9431-Roger D. and Rosa M. Livingston to Jose E. Campos and Sandra Cristina Paiz Parada, $275,000.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9557-Ian Mark and Margaret Anna MacDougall to Gerson O. Ramirez and Amelia B. Lorenzana, $270,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Henryton Rd., 1070-Stephen J. and Barbara V. Bowen to Brittany E. Fields, $370,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 8826-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Thang Bawi and Thang S. Mang, $230,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Baltimore Ave., 9692-Grace Grasso and Stanley E. Drezek to Lana Quoc Vo, $402,500.

Canterbury Riding, 9298, No. 48-Richard C. and Donna Marie Rau to Nancy Zhang, $124,000.

Glen Hannah Dr., 10573-Gary A. and Linda L. Corso to Emily L. Martin and Ashley J. Cole, $305,000.

Kings Post Ct., 9348-Mary T. Middledorf to Jason M. and Angela M. Pennington, $400,000.

Mirror Lake Way, 8807-John R. and Marina Brown to Mazen J. Atta Allah, $565,000.

Polished Pebble Way, 8745-Julian Clement and Jessica M. Boddy to Eugene and Wendy Lloyd, $519,000.

Scotts Landing Rd., 11038-Theodore Zeller Willard to Eric and Brighid Moret, $568,750.

Vintage Earth Path, 8640-U.S. Bank to Marwan and Sandra Hishmeh, $490,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Forsythe Rd., 13894-John and Andrea D. Mooney to Raymond P. and Candice R. Gerstner, $610,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Woodbine Morgan Rd., 15440-William R. and Suan M. Pepal to Danielle L. and Brandon C. Pinetka, $689,900.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Doxberry Cir., 11006, No. 57-James S. and Barbara J. Marks to Lisa and Gary Brelsford, $582,000.