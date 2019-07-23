Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Anchorage Dr., 3137-Randy Perillo Jr. to Mark H. and Lisa G. Ham, $535,000.

Bay Ridge Ave., 934, No. 104-Timothy Manning and Carol Davis Hall to Anton Craig Ekman, $240,000.

Bridle Path Lane, 314-Gregory R. and Amanda L. Owens to Samuel L. and Wendy B. Septembre, $550,000.

Channel Village Ct., 7028, No. 202-Elizabeth A. and Kai Christian Jacobsen to Diane W. Poffel, $450,000.

Ervin Ct., 3116-Matthew J. and Kari H. Atkinson to Christine Cots, $516,000.

Hillsmere Dr., 287-Paul J. Weber and estate of Edwin C. Weber to Josephus Edmund Barnes, $450,000.

Hyde Park Dr., 1034-Jill Fraunhoffer to Ian T. Dimka and Katie J. McMichael, $350,000.

Klakring Ct., 5-James Kershaw to Kenneth D. Smith, $445,000.

Parkwood Ave., 800-Hugh and Charlotte C. Russell to Lee W. Mayer and Marcie Taylor-Thoma, $1 million.

Raven Ct., 3181-Joshua Christian and Kristen R. Rowell to Michael and Kristin Burke, $495,000.

Silverwood Cir., 15, No. 12-Randall M. Richmond to Connor Iannuzzi, $195,000.

Spa Creek Landing., 6, No. B3-Edgar H. and Jeanne B. Paglee to Ashish S. and Deborah C.D. Souza Vazirani, $420,000.

Victor Pkwy., 206-Camille Vickers to Charles E. and Lynda S. Gross, $172,900.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Amos Garrett Blvd., 49-Stuart D. Serkin and Jeffrey B. Trammell to Allison B. Porter, $785,000.

Ballast Way, 734-John Kessler and estate of Dorothy A. Kessler to Frank D. and Deanna L. Barilla, $420,000.

Brewer Ave., 16-Christopher DeLuna to John P. and Rebecca N. Morrison, $450,000.

Clay St., 211-John J. McGuire to Robert A. Herman, $220,000.

Cranes Crook Lane, 161-Eric J. Welch to Nicole C. Simmons and Nicholas G. Nikiforou Jr., $354,000.

Howards Loop, 662-Jeromy and Jessica Yetter to Katherine E. Norberg, $350,000.

Mathias Hammond Way, 502, No. 208-Teresa A. James to Aaron Holland, $289,500.

Monterey Ave., 404-Jonathan D. and Sarah E. Coe to Amol K. Narang and Stephanie Dennison, $899,000.

Rigging Dr., 2619-John M. and Patricia Phayer to Marilyn G. Healy, $345,000.

Shadewater Way, 970-William and Barbara Icenhower to Troy F. and Kathleen M. Miller, $560,000.

Ships Bell Ct., 944-Donald L. and Brenda A. Russell to Amy J. Holstein, $267,900.

Southgate Ave., 83-Leo G. and Jane T. Hruska to Todd Roy Ferguson, $745,000.

Sumner Rd., 208-Brenda L. McGee and estate of Leo T. Dworkowski to Francis Kirk Weiskopf, $400,000.

Vanguard Lane, 213-Melanie and Darren Huntley to Jeffrey H. and Anita L. Baybick, $457,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Green Dr., 616-Aaron E. McManus to Tiffany Painter, Sandra Painter and Robert E. Speaks, $539,000.

Buena Vista Ave., 829-Elaine P. Davy to Paul M. Bagley and Kristin I.M. Bakkegard, $291,000.

Century Vista Dr., 497-Marie A. Hardink to Neil Meister, $385,000.

Doubleday Dr., 1267-Janet A. Russo to Jared and Cheri Marvel, $430,000.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 708-Barbara E. Remias and Darlene J. Zepp to Thomas R. and Jodi A. Pratt, $183,000.

Marinaview Dr., 1202-Patrick and Eneida L. Green to Robert F. and Elizabeth A. Marino, $930,000.

River Rd., 423-Cheryl Sullivan and Sean Gildea to Ryan J. Faber and Elizabeth A. Vandendriessche, $574,900.

Southern Hills Dr., 646-Joann W. Martin Jerome to Shaun P. Donovan, $190,000.

Winterberry Dr., 1520-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Benjamin Mananggit, $190,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Camrose Ave., 104-Stephanie and Thomas Carey to Guillermo Alexander Ruiz and Ashley Elizabeth Pardo, $172,000.

Doris Ave., 209-George L. and John L. Reed to Timothy R. Boyer and Michele A. Hall, $181,000.

Hammonds Lane, 916-Billie H. and Patricia A. Shires to Jesse Rommel, $190,000.

Matthews Ave., 498-Aletheia SJ Corp. to Roberto A. Vargas Reyes, $260,000.

Ritchie Hwy., 4504-Chin Ming and Hsiu Lien Ho to Hugo Gilberto Montiel Elizalde, $249,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Anna Marie Ct., 1413-Charles W. Pitre to Eva M. Gillespie, $349,900.

Forest Terr., 904-John Miller Kennedy to Dana Marie and Mark Andrew Semos, $405,000.

Majestic Prince Dr., 528-Maria T. Willey Bucher to Carrie and Ryan Palmer, $349,900.

Old Mill Bottom Rd. S., 212-Steven M. Neiman and estate of Anna E. Neiman to Richard L. and Roberta M. Allen, $290,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 1148-Amy A. Thompson to Kim T. and Hun K. Tann, $295,000.

Saint Margarets Dr., 1036-Katherine M. Sosman and Jessica C. Wakefield to David R. Watt and Laura T. Ricciardelli, $390,000.

Van Camp Ct., 1264-Mary K. Howard to Cody P. and Seanna D. Tunnell, $370,000.

Woodtree Cir., 1700-Marc and Heather C. Jorgensen to Christopher Conley and Lindsay Busch, $260,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Deale Churchton Rd., 5430-Ronald H. Homer and Katherine G. Higgins to William Neal Bell, $410,000.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Ct., 1609B, No. 8B-Eric J. Carter to Karen Alaine Middleton, $180,000.

Cambridge Dr., 1980-Brandon W. Kune to Zachary A. and Meghan A. Luhman, $249,900.

Dryden Way, 1613-Joshua A. and Kelly M. Atwell to Tangie D. Newborn, $274,000.

Gaffney Ct., 1709-Lynda Brinkley to Molly R. Alongi and Nathaniel A. Lequang, $270,500.

Lizbec Ct., 2407-James W. and Christina J. Goodwin to Ashley Sharp, $270,000.

Pawlet Dr., 1921-Jordan P. Long to Allison C. Gehring, $229,900.

Shadywood Cir., 2422-Cheryl A. Brodhead and Debra S. Haddaway to Sean A. and Nicole M. Lenz, $482,500.

Whitfield Ct., 1738-JT Homes Corp. to Jessica Bragg, $270,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Algonquin Rd., 1236-Atwood B. and Marilyn P. Tate to Benjamin Buckner Bridges and Jennifer Anne Wong, $855,000.

Creek Farm Lane, 2113-Robert R. and Elizabeth P. Burris to Ken McLaughlin, $785,000.

Miller Cir., 994-Adam and Sarah Smith to Richard Chrisman and Melissa Raymond, $363,000.

Palisades Blvd., 574-David M. Sterling to Sarah Ann Sterling, $395,000.

Woodsmans Way, 607-Julann and John William Donnelly to David Anthony Mandella, $625,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Cox Point Ct., 7784-Jean Marie and Robert F. Cleckner to Johanna Kay and William A. Devine, $259,900.

Seaside Ct., 7895-Christopher A. Korzun to Andrew C. and Jessica Waltz, $240,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Antietam Dr., 803-William and Lowell Kirk to Kyle Martin and Lindsay Peery Jones, $424,900.

Danube Dr., 3761-William R. and Donna Johnson to Matthew Ryan and Maureen Sanders, $409,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bay Dr., 3730-Floretta B. and Kenneth William McFadden to John J. Inglesby, $750,000.

Chestnut Rd., 2932-Loretta R. and William R. Sheldon to Megan V. Polatty, $284,500.

Colony Point Pl., 329-Michael N. Cumberpatch and estate of James R. Cumberpatch to Timothy Ray Bowders and Joanne Carolyn Devincent, $417,500.

Hamlet Club Dr., 431, No. 102-Aleksy Szachnowicz and estate of Maria Szachnowicz to James Anthony Goff and Kevin Charles Ricks, $269,000.

Knox Dr., 3705-Ronald W. Ruppert and estate of Ernest Ruppert to Gary P. Hahn, $260,000.

River Landing Rd. S., 470-Berwyn D. and Linda Johnson Van Ry to Scott M. and Carolyn Tilden, $1.2 million.

Webster Pl., 1506-Austin Jewell to Edward Charles and Jessica Davis Walters, $435,000.

Sixth Ave., 3687-Ronald Vincent and Diana Carroll Herr to Ian P. and Erin N. Brooks, $450,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Basil Hall Ct., 2012-B. A. Williams Corp. to Ronald Chris Sroka Jr., $750,000.

Crofton Valley Dr., 948-Donald E. and Linda S. Cielewich to Theodious H.E. and Toni S. McKinnon, $650,000.

Gambrills Lane, 964-Panalytics Corp. to Dannan and Laria Jones, $335,000.

Springhill Way, 1020-Barbara Dasch to Claire E. Henderson, $390,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Broadwater Way, 527-Virginia L. Bell to William J. Haynes II, $2.85 million.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Armistead St., 1124-Janet C. Dickinson to Timothy J. Hawley, $199,900.

Bentwillow Dr., 836-Donald W. Carr to Guillermo E. Umana, $220,900.

Cromwell Ave., 9-George Arias to Joshua L. and Katherine R. Forman, $339,755.

Eleanore Dr., 1212-Nicholas and Chelsey Michelle Bedingfield to Eric S. Lewis and Sarah M. Rodey, $220,000.

Heather Stone Loop, 724, No. 72-Betty Sue Barilla to Steven E. and Dineshea M. Dates, $179,900.

Lincoln Ave., 418-Nathan and Caitlin Icart to Christy Lynn Davis, $255,000.

Lorimer Rd., 1616-Gregory T. Walczak to Herbert N. Martin Jr., $202,000.

McHenry Dr., 1105-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Karen E. Peabody and Timothy A. Smallwood, $220,000.

Oakwood Rd., 8131-David V. and Loraine L. Cupples to Carlos A. Hernandez Gonzalez, $360,000.

Poplar Ave., 107-Emma Rebecca and Joseph P. Hyla to Gary Palmieri, $198,500.

Roosevelt Ave., 314-Bank of America and Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Arian Carlyle and Faraz Mohammed, $218,004.

Sheridan Dr., 307-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Ryan M. Brocanier and Morgan A. Blazevich, $280,000.

Tieman Dr., 1539-New Penn Financial Corp. and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Ana M. Juarez-Cabrera and Mariana Lopez, $224,900.

Valiant Cir., 417-Angela D. Messineo to Maria Adibe, $185,000.

West Ct., 426-Patricia Itzel to Charles Sellman, $153,000.

First Ave. W., 3-Lenmark Corp. to Melissa Rackley, $325,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Archibald Dr., 6857-Amber Christine Bosse Lorenz to Saeeda Yasin, $252,000.

Bliss Lane, 113-Jess and Kelly Ruth to Tonya and Randy A. Jones, $215,000.

Castle Harbour Way, 1108, No. 2B-Erica L. Stevens to Michelle A. Powell, $146,000.

Country Club Dr., 116-Red Buoy Properties Corp. to Nicole E. Mantheiy and Lela R. Wedell, $254,900.

Donegal Bay Dr., 7732-Adrianna Elizabeth Cascante to Austin and Elizabeth R. Miller, $286,400.

Elias Way, 723-Janet Santiago to Erick Reynol Guajardo Garcia and Emily Lannon Guajardo, $251,000.

Forest Rd., 2-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brendan and Jennifer Jones, $266,900.

Gerard Dr., 122-Trung Huynh to Rachel D. and Brian Rogers, $310,000.

Harriet Dr., 11-Ashley A. Stuller and Terri Ellen Askew to Dorothy G. Johnson, $257,000.

Hopkins Cor., 902-Mercy Anna Brown to Kathleen M. Murphy, $325,000.

Ingrahm Dr., 7063-Ming Wang to Ashley Costa, $320,000.

New Jersey Ave. NE, 601-V. Holdings Corp. to Allison M. Vanfossen and Rocky L. Santos, $209,000.

Pond View Dr., 105-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Monica Ellis, $317,703.

Stevens Rd., 116-Brian Riley and Annette Dietrich to Steven J. and Melanie R. Campbell, $229,900.

Warfield Rd., 227-Criss E. Davis to Willie Eugene Merriweather Jr. and Ashlyn Diane Levins, $290,000.

Water Fountain Way, 112, No. 201-Agathus Griffin to Brian K. Searcy, $155,000.

Willow Bend Dr., 478-Jami N. Meirick Ambrosio to Trenescia Briggman, $295,000.

HANOVER AREA

Brimstone Pl., 2243-Jackie Lloyd Moore and estate of Brad Allen Moore to Hajarat Sulaiman, $450,000.

Elmcrest Rd., 7644-Jason T. and Jannie M. Easterly to Jung Kook Park and Mijung Yoon, $420,000.

Foxtrail Ct., 7618-David G. and Sally A. John to Darrin K. and Karen McCarty, $565,000.

Hekla Lane, 1635-Calatlantic Group Inc. to George Hugh and Najla Taherrah Wortham, $590,390.

Lindley Dr., 1622-Paul W. Mays to Monique N. and Brent L. Jones, $515,000.

Plateau Dr. E., 7518-Yichun Sun and Mitchell Yuxiang Guo to Bryant J. Austin, $335,000.

Shade Branch Rd., 2652-Simone Destin Bernard to Nathan T. Watts and Alexandra N. Ward, $375,000.

Sunningdale Lane, 1724-Kevin Elia to Alisha Currence, $365,000.

JESSUP AREA

Marion Rd., 2312-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Benneth Uzoma Nwobasi, $379,000.

LAUREL AREA

Cloud St., 8307-Kareem S. Burney to Andrea Fair, $267,000.

Fe Carter Rd., 8116-Kymmar D. Williams to Chanhsamone Arnold, $460,000.

Nile Lane, 3252-Do Jin Cho and estate of Joo Eun J. Cho to Deadre R. Johnson, $282,000.

Style Ave., 3363-Timothy J. Smith Jr. and Jennifer A. McKenzie to Stephanie Boscaglia, $190,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Eleanor Ave., 28-Grand Branch Management Corp. to Joseph T. Decoursey and Lauren E. George, $209,900.

Kingwood Rd., 407-AmeriStar Homes Inc. to Daxiang and Tong Zhang, $402,376.

Madingley Rd., 428-John D. Rose to Daniel Wagner, $270,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Marlboro Rd., 1035-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to James A. and Joan A. Ridgley, $174,500.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Jumpers Hole Rd., 8239-Kalena J. Hodges to Bryana Keggins, $410,000.

Lethbridge Rd., 8256-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Brandon W. Kunc, $339,900.

Norwood Dr., 8431-Timothy J. Sullivan Jr. to Rafatsadat Emamieh, $154,000.

Rock Elm Ct., 740-Karen Broughton and estate of Carol L. Fritz to Christopher A. and Jasmine Korzun, $510,000.

Welland Ct., 574-Eric and Elizabeth Stephens to Joseph and Madison Mills, $330,000.

ODENTON AREA

Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 203-Megan Ressler to Paige and Mary S. Green, $250,000.

Blue Water Blvd., 2547-Nathan M. and Katherine Rolfe to Raymond A. and Jessica W. Collette, $289,000.

Bright Meadow Ct., 8741-Jillian J. Johnson-Ruben to Thomas Claxton and Taylor Rapp, $270,000.

Chapelgate Dr., 722-Hampton H. Lisle to Joseph King, $220,000.

Commissary Cir., 2228-David M. Ice to Yu Hua Wang Davis, $260,000.

Falling Brook Ct., 1524-Rithy Chhay to Belinda Lee Wiltz, $295,000.

Golden Chapel Rd., 2313-Anthony W. and Holly A. Mohr to Sharon A. Jennings Rojas, $479,900.

Icy Run Terr., 518-Iyanuoluwa Odebode to Aderonke Ojaomo, $247,000.

Kingbird Ct., 3611-NVR Inc. to David Daniel and Marsha Elizabeth Montano, $562,730.

Middle Neck Rd., 2707-Department of Veterans Affairs to Martha Shannon, $250,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 322-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Christina Nicole Addison, $359,990.

Orchard Grove Rd., 8040, No. 19-Judith B. Sutcliffe to Ryan Robert Wade, $319,900.

Patuxent Run Cir., 803-Kristopher M. and Dabney Keith to Delia and Ivan Melendez, $323,000.

Roff Point Dr., 312-Derrick Clark to Annie D. Jones and Don Coleman, $238,000.

Samantha Lane, 1014, No. 203-Linda M. Brant to Karen N. Davis, $250,000.

Snow Valley Lane, 835-Thomas H. and Kimberly R. Dunn Desiena to Carl Hawk, $482,500.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2660-Michael D. and Bridget E. Roorda to Maria and James Kispert, $365,000.

Vacation Dr., 812-Federal National Mortgage Association to Diane C. Taylor, $375,000.

Willow Leaf Lane, 8603-Julie A.H. Kampschroeder to Robert F. and Helen V. Rhoades, $249,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Judge Ct. W., 1000-Gregg B. and Jill L. Goyette to Nelda W. Miller, $395,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Ballybunion Ct., 9003-Punita Sharma Tripathi to Justin L. Carpenter, $850,000.

Bodkin View Dr., 7803-Sharon Gail Burkhardt to Bryan Carr and Susanne O’Neill, $450,000.

Carolina Ave. S., 245-Christopher K. Serra to Jeffrey A. and Kendall V. Yingling, $324,900.

Chadwick Ct., 3612-Howard W. McAdams to Stephen J. Nicoli, $223,500.

Colony Rd., 1636-John A. Ferdock Jr. and Judith L. Terzi to James Guth, $210,000.

Dunlap Rd., 223-Ashley Ridings to Steven and Emma Kibbey, $250,000.

Gallatin Way, 1115-Thomas S. and Lora L. Luc to Ariel Lynette Walters and Lawrence Wayne Ford Jr., $390,000.

Grandview Rd., 1745-Frances Teresa Piedrafite and estate of James P. Piedrafite to Nathan and Karen Wright, $1 million.

Houlton Harbour, 8612-Douglas R. Woods to William Boyd and Sandra Dee Showalter, $235,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 110-Michael T. and Carol F. Ernest to Christine Durso and Richard Devincent, $285,000.

Locust Rd., 1933-Stephen J. Lamartina and estate of Ellen M. Lamartina to Ellen C. and Richard A. Siegman, $600,000.

Mayford Ave., 7811-John E. and Caitlyn Patterson to Tiffani Nicole Smith and Kyle Girard Rousselle, $209,000.

Mountain Rd., 4524-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Trung V. Huynh, $260,000.

Notley Rd., 7723-Valerie Alexander Chilla to Isaam and Ylaria Flight, $270,000.

Old Crown Dr., 3520-Anis M. Wassif and Lili Cui to Lorie Baker, $205,000.

Poinsett Terr., 8141-Zachary D. Moore and Jessica Marie Prager to Kristy Sills, $312,000.

Redgate Ct., 968-Brian A. Cocco to Alyssa Vance and Gino Pollock, $312,000.

Sundance Way, 331-Katherine A. Keilman to Michael J. and Sara M. Bouman, $294,000.

Thies Dr., 1428-Patrick K. Kegley and Lisa Winslow to Justin A. Brown, $352,000.

203rd St., 683-Amrik and Sara Crow to Jendy Olivo, $286,900.

228th St., 2199-Kimberlee A. and Nancy E. Scoles to Antonio and Tiffany Wallace, $334,990.

RIVA AREA

Escapade Cir., 3210-Douglas C. Harris to Brett J. and Julianna M. Hayes, $425,000.

SEVERN AREA

Brookstone Ct., 8007, No. 76-Giddings N2 Investments Corp. to Clark G. and Winter D. Griffith, $214,000.

Clarkson Dr., 605-Gregory Neal Spencer to Robert P. Drupp, $465,000.

Crest Rd., 8720-Joseph E. and Yvonne F. Trimble to Tiffany M. Short, $301,500.

Evesboro Dr., 7906-Tolulope Oriyomi to Ninh S. La, $319,000.

Grady Ct., 1106-Reecewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Delano Avery and April J. Skipper, $496,760.

Huguenot Pl., 1929-Pedro D. and Monica A.S. Couto to Diana Griffin, $352,000.

Jennie Dr., 793-Joshua D. and Jill Ann Kuczinski to Lidia and Michael D. Wilcox, $385,000.

Martin Ct. E., 781-William R. and Cynthia M. Setzler to John J. Trainor III, $325,000.

Parham Ct., 8243-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Matthew Joseph, $115,000.

Pumpkin Lane, 503-William T. and Anita D. Clark to Hafisat M. and Aliameen A. Oridedi, $489,900.

Regina Way, 1309-Terrence L. and Lamikka D. Armstrong to Christopher A. and Meaza Kassaye Carr, $450,000.

Roundhouse Ct., 1304-Bradley C. and Erin P. McClain to Nathan M. Downing, $392,000.

Severn Run Ct., 1627-Benjamin Bielefeld to Eva May, $320,000.

Thompson St., 8103-Janet Lynn Herman and Kevin Michael Culp to Lyndee Hacker and Joshua David Grupp, $405,000.

Wampanoag Dr., 1528-John and Brianne E. Carper to Kayla K. Hertz, $257,800.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Arundel Beach Rd., 130-Peter M. and Susan L. Zucco to Risa Lynn and Opher Ganel, $1.15 million.

Bellemeade Trail, 20-Rodry Basil and Jacqueline MacFarlane Webb to Anthony W. and Marie D. Jones, $645,000.

Brentwood Ave., 505-Joseph C. and Laura Collins McFall to George Franklin Cornell Jr., Linda Susan Cornell and Angela D. Messineo, $476,000.

Lynwood Dr., 315-James and Danielle Gibbons to Kyle J. and Amanda L. Anderson, $580,000.

North Dr., 283-Carolyn Hartman and estate of Herbert C. Gubert to John D. and Linda N. Schindler, $232,000.

Revell Rd., 102-Susanne Lynn O’Neill and estate of Steven B. O’Neill to Nicholas and Sarah Wright, $800,000.

White Cedar Lane, 474-Peter L. Shadgett to James and Juie Viera, $740,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay View Ave., 1207-Barry D. and Loretta Rose Clark to Garland W. and Robin McKelvey, $380,000.

Dogwood St., 4904-David Bert and Lisa Ann Parker to Ashley A. Eversfield, $263,500.

Lake Ave., 5189-James T. and Stephanie M. Cimino to Travis J. and Kandi Repass, $379,999.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Central Dr., 520-WML Properties of Maryland Corp. to Shari Collinson and Craig Phillippe, $335,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Argent Path, 3113-Joel S. Brunson to Tianhong Ge and Shanmu Hu, $1.17 million.

Cragsmoor Rd., 3661-Siju Shahabdeen and Sajna Rasheeda Beevi to Joyce T. and Jose S. Gomez, $493,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4800, No. 1-Kim Lehmann to Natasha C. Blount, $236,000.

Folly Quarter Rd., 12869-Charles L. and Jan A. James to Paige Kristeen Nardozzo and Christopher John Gingrich, $620,000.

Greenway Dr., 2906-Joseph Gruessing Jr. and estate of Joseph A. Gruessing Sr. to Dorothy E. Dorsey, $450,000.

Jonathan Rd., 2525-Linda Lee Hickerson and Julie Piolunek to Mya Win, $450,000.

Oak Hill Dr., 9672-William and Janel Parham to Payeman Ali Raja and Aliza Ibad, $485,000.

Plumtree Dr., 3567, No. 4-Derek W. Boening to William Clement Martin III, $160,000.

Split Rail Lane, 3541-Karen Ann Moore and Randolph W. Roby to Bishnu and Gayatri Acharya, $310,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Blue Point Ct., 6016-Philip and Amanda Kaewsowatana to Surinder Pal Singh and Sarbrinder Kaur, $495,000.

Great Star Dr., 5920, No. 104-St. Francis of Assisi Howard County to Tianyu Liang and Ke Ren, $325,000.

Meadow Vista Way, 11920-John R. and Ionnie R. Butler to Abiy Abebe Aregawi and Tigist Gebregziabher Teklemichael, $666,000.

Russell Zepp Dr., 13850-Edward J. and Jennifer R. Stark to Tarun and Riti Sardana, $913,500.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Autumn Gold Ct., 6407-Theresa Lauren Urfer to Nicole Tong and Kirk Dates, $319,900.

Broken Staff, 7368-Ruth Lyons to Julia Taylor and Mason Lee Bullock, $280,000.

Carriage House Lane, 9121, No. 11-Stevan M. and Jackie S. Harden to Richard and Alexandra Weber, $346,000.

Dawnblush Ct., 9501-Christopher W. and Ummul Khair C. Morrison to Michael A. and Janet M. Folkerts, $395,000.

Gate Sill, 6137-Chad and Christine Lothen Kline to Clive Oliver France Myrie II and Priscilla Adowa Konadu Kobi, $385,000.

Hillfall Ct., 5526-Susan Gail Markin to Susan M. and Charles W. Thompson, $450,000.

Light Point Pl., 6257-Betty L. Morris to Andrew and Zugell Jamison, $340,000.

Majors Lane, 6013, No. 5-Donald Stephen Russell to Stephen D. Munzer, $124,900.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5517-Philip James and Elizabeth Eva Lima to Marissa A. Orichowskvi and Christopher Meldrom, $263,000.

Shadowshape Pl., 6383-Richard Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jose A. Villarroel, $395,000.

Stevens Forest Rd., 6204-Jessica R. Weron and Kayla E. Vondy to Levi D. and Kimberly L. Young, $350,000.

Swan Point Way, 7391, No. 9-4-Judith Porter to Paul McMullen, $344,000.

Tamar Dr., 5923, No. 5-Wilson A. Amaya to Tryton Victor Cherniak, $138,000.

Thomas Williams Way, 8496-John Lee to Robert M. and Emily R. Warner, $417,500.

Wandering Way, 9460-Rosa Maria Castellanos-Ramierez to Quincy and Cassandra Belton, $345,000.

Whiteacre Rd., 9627, No. A2-Peter Haynes to Carlos Edber Zuniga, Joana Maritza Lucero and Sofia Martha Zuniga, $118,000.

Worn Mountain Way, 8648-Mary H. Hopkins and Jerome C. Navies to Miriam L. Acosta Duarte and Osman P. Hernandez, $425,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Battersea Lane, 10908-Edward H. and Marsha M. Meyer to Rachel Doris Dhanraj, $350,000.

Braeburn Rd., 10830-Helen Rosene and John Hazelton to Ronald Robert Salera and Alix D. Sosa, $760,000.

Cedar Lane, 5470, No. A2-Dennis Amor and Paul Mastrella to Bao Duy V. Huynh, $152,250.

Cleos Ct., 10721-Dwight F. and Adaline A. Bowler to Suraj Rajasimhan and Reshma Suraj, $625,000.

Cordage Walk, 10727-Weston Kurtis and Vicki Louise Toy Edens to Chukwukelue Monwuba and Anene Oneyabo, $325,000.

Devon Dr., 6200-Gregory W. and Ella Boutwell Chesnutt to Melissa Charny and Daniel Jean, $650,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10574, No. 5-A7-M&M Management Corp. to Pokponk Pauk Rakpongs, $191,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5025, No. 2-Sergio A. Benavides Jr. to Devendra Prasai, $165,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 101-Yerzhan Sharipov to Kelechi Okeke, $117,000.

Hesperus Dr., 5005-Charles Peter Osmond and Pamela McKusick to Cheryll A. Sweeney, $337,300.

Jason Lane, 10539-Courtney E. Bernal to Andre C. Whisenton, $215,000.

Maywind Ct., 10407-Jean I. Nebel to Mohammad Neamatollahi, $241,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5133-Nam Bhatia and Wizie Eads to Hugh and Janine Pipit Godefroy, $465,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5489, No. 26-Kathleen G. Adams to Andrew T. Wolff, $314,000.

Windstream Dr., 10077, No. 1-Catherine E. Deckard and Richard Hume Werking to Nancy Kay Carver and Daniel Eugene O. Brien, $195,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Beechfield Ave., 6366-Timothy L. and David A. Good to John Michael Teabo, $321,500.

Casey Ct., 8114-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Gabrielle and Leslie Conley, $299,900.

Darby Downs, 7210, No. Q-Paul Pinch and Beverly Grace Dayman to Julia M. Gross, $249,900.

Green Field Rd., 6362-Anthony Hurley to Alexandra Rae Weyforth, $260,000.

Hunter Rd., 6652-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tyrone Murray and Shannon Schroeder, $349,900.

Latrobe Fls., 6608, No. 106-Matthew L. Derby to Mark Vincent Y. Tolentino and Angeli Palmera O. Ferrer, $369,900.

Milkshed Pl., 7851-Barbara J. Nelson to Johnny Rocha Encinas, $292,000.

Rowanberry Dr., 6023, No. 12-Kathy L. Hurl to Maung Mang Lian Dawt, $210,000.

Troy Ct., 6316-Bryan A. and Christy Murphy to Christopher and Maria Lopez, $355,000.

Woodburn Ave., 6405-BankUnited NA to Ling Ye and Ruohong Liu, $228,003.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Avoca Ave., 4866-James F. Jones to James Z. Craig and Emily C. Magorian, $349,900.

Brightmeadow Ct., 7951-David O’Connor to Kevin William Alexander and Anna Noel Cooke, $325,000.

Chatfield Lane, 7747-Kenneth S. and Yeon Seop Kang to Wook H. Nam and Jae Y. Yoo, $315,000.

Edgewood Rd., 3102-David G. and Carolina Wilcox to Louis and Sharon Shomette, $500,000.

Fetlock Ct., 8059-Michael C. Carr to Joseph Gonzalez and Margaryta Kheirabadi, $394,900.

Hollow Ct., 3329-Jacob and Shyni Koshi to Rajendra Prasad and Sabita Neupane Bhatta, $387,000.

Leisure Ct. E., 4605-James A. and Veronica C. Payne to Jason and Marci Delaney, $440,000.

Marybeth Way, 8518-Robert C. Mulligan to Hai Feng Li and Qi Mei Wu, $380,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8354, No. E-Patricia A. Palmisano to Jae Ho Kim, $157,500.

Ridge Rd., 8705-Peiyuan Gu and Guozhen Wu to Hui Liu and Yi Cai, $346,000.

Westminster Rd., 2707, No. 4-Lee and June R. Waxman to Carol C. Rose, $490,000.

FULTON AREA

Dairy St., 11470-Edward B. Winston to Kyle and Caroline Murphy, $925,000.

Westside Blvd., 8142-Anthony F. and Nancy E. Falco to Nancy L. Brennan, $623,500.

GLENWOOD AREA

Sharp Rd., 3681-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Toni Kristin Lombardozzi Interiano and Jose Roberto Interiano Baide, $387,750.

HANOVER AREA

Winters Lane, 6242-Stephen E. and Colleen M. Varga to Sean R. Maxwell and Jessica M. Gross, $625,000.

JESSUP AREA

Birchwood Way, 8828-Teresa Ramsey to Laura J. Kuttler, $290,000.

Stickley Ct., 8332, No. 79-Marlon E. Miller to Ronald R. and Christina M. Mancini Flegel, $310,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Carlinda Ave., 6746-Dena Engineering Corp. to Teresa Anne Sokoloff, $408,000.

First League, 7406-Darnell A. Everett to Dean and Tahira Christmon, $455,000.

Kings Meade Way, 8500-John F. and Sandra C. Langenfelder to Edwin W. and Katie C. Stup, $425,300.

Shaker Dr., 10592-Michael L. Pfau to Philip A. and Stephanie J. Bright, $572,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7571, No. A-Christopher Lempke to Troy Smith, $190,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

John Gravel Rd., 2211, No. C-Charles and Deborah Brown to Edwin Garcia Perez and Penny A. Pauley De Garcia, $285,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Frederick Rd., 16721-Gerald Lee Stephens Jr. and estate of Georgene Kaspar Stephens to Ashley Lynn and Mark Eric Dykes, $339,900.

SAVAGE AREA

Ellen Way, 8114-Bruce R. and Jennifer E. Macomber to Maike Edgar Garcia Aragon and Damaris Josefina Garcia, $290,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8710-Michael Martin and estate of Michelle Moore to Frederick M. and Rachel Helen Egan, $317,000.

Burley Lane, 9216-Dennis A. and Monica Y. Williams to Quynh Anh Hoang, $323,000.

Donnan Castle Ct., 9554-David W. Mullinix and Amy Elizabeth Colvin to Kelsey Capparelli and Jonathan Ryan Diehl, $310,000.

Fulton Ave., 9209-Hussain and Fauzia Dilshad to Christopher Muriuki and Lydia Wandia Karue, $425,000.

Mary Lee Lane, 8273-Todd Bines and Shayna R. McHale to Edward N. Schinner III and Bailey E. Parater, $265,000.

Pamela Way, 8496, No. 114-Heather L. Gaynor to Smruti and Himanshubhai Patel, $450,000.

Redbridge Ct., 9207-Jeffrey S. Mueller to Richard Ayala and Madeline Santiago Feliciano, $268,000.

Rosemont Dr., 10450-Mark K. Click to Mark Anthony and Diana Frentz Knox, $492,000.

Tymat Ct., 9118-Stacey A. Ruley to Yuri Hong and Chan Young Kim, $318,000.

Whiterock Ct., 10604-Gregory P. and Sheryl A. Wood to Denarin Marquis Holmes, $262,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

New Rover Rd., 2940-Gregory F. and Sharon L. Lewandowski to John A. and Jeanna Thomas, $825,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Doxberry Cir., 11010, No. 55-Kenneth and Melinda Francisco to Christopher and Elizabeth Gibbs Romanowski, $587,000.

Hillingdon Rd., 10749-Peter G. DiMartino Jr. to Suresh and Suma Punna, $502,500.