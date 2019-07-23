Anchorage Dr., 3137-Randy Perillo Jr. to Mark H. and Lisa G. Ham, $535,000.
Bay Ridge Ave., 934, No. 104-Timothy Manning and Carol Davis Hall to Anton Craig Ekman, $240,000.
Bridle Path Lane, 314-Gregory R. and Amanda L. Owens to Samuel L. and Wendy B. Septembre, $550,000.
Channel Village Ct., 7028, No. 202-Elizabeth A. and Kai Christian Jacobsen to Diane W. Poffel, $450,000.
Ervin Ct., 3116-Matthew J. and Kari H. Atkinson to Christine Cots, $516,000.
Hillsmere Dr., 287-Paul J. Weber and estate of Edwin C. Weber to Josephus Edmund Barnes, $450,000.
Hyde Park Dr., 1034-Jill Fraunhoffer to Ian T. Dimka and Katie J. McMichael, $350,000.
Klakring Ct., 5-James Kershaw to Kenneth D. Smith, $445,000.
Parkwood Ave., 800-Hugh and Charlotte C. Russell to Lee W. Mayer and Marcie Taylor-Thoma, $1 million.
Raven Ct., 3181-Joshua Christian and Kristen R. Rowell to Michael and Kristin Burke, $495,000.
Silverwood Cir., 15, No. 12-Randall M. Richmond to Connor Iannuzzi, $195,000.
Spa Creek Landing., 6, No. B3-Edgar H. and Jeanne B. Paglee to Ashish S. and Deborah C.D. Souza Vazirani, $420,000.
Victor Pkwy., 206-Camille Vickers to Charles E. and Lynda S. Gross, $172,900.
Amos Garrett Blvd., 49-Stuart D. Serkin and Jeffrey B. Trammell to Allison B. Porter, $785,000.
Ballast Way, 734-John Kessler and estate of Dorothy A. Kessler to Frank D. and Deanna L. Barilla, $420,000.
Brewer Ave., 16-Christopher DeLuna to John P. and Rebecca N. Morrison, $450,000.
Clay St., 211-John J. McGuire to Robert A. Herman, $220,000.
Cranes Crook Lane, 161-Eric J. Welch to Nicole C. Simmons and Nicholas G. Nikiforou Jr., $354,000.
Howards Loop, 662-Jeromy and Jessica Yetter to Katherine E. Norberg, $350,000.
Mathias Hammond Way, 502, No. 208-Teresa A. James to Aaron Holland, $289,500.
Monterey Ave., 404-Jonathan D. and Sarah E. Coe to Amol K. Narang and Stephanie Dennison, $899,000.
Rigging Dr., 2619-John M. and Patricia Phayer to Marilyn G. Healy, $345,000.
Shadewater Way, 970-William and Barbara Icenhower to Troy F. and Kathleen M. Miller, $560,000.
Ships Bell Ct., 944-Donald L. and Brenda A. Russell to Amy J. Holstein, $267,900.
Southgate Ave., 83-Leo G. and Jane T. Hruska to Todd Roy Ferguson, $745,000.
Sumner Rd., 208-Brenda L. McGee and estate of Leo T. Dworkowski to Francis Kirk Weiskopf, $400,000.
Vanguard Lane, 213-Melanie and Darren Huntley to Jeffrey H. and Anita L. Baybick, $457,000.
Bay Green Dr., 616-Aaron E. McManus to Tiffany Painter, Sandra Painter and Robert E. Speaks, $539,000.
Buena Vista Ave., 829-Elaine P. Davy to Paul M. Bagley and Kristin I.M. Bakkegard, $291,000.
Century Vista Dr., 497-Marie A. Hardink to Neil Meister, $385,000.
Doubleday Dr., 1267-Janet A. Russo to Jared and Cheri Marvel, $430,000.
Jupiter Hills Ct., 708-Barbara E. Remias and Darlene J. Zepp to Thomas R. and Jodi A. Pratt, $183,000.
Marinaview Dr., 1202-Patrick and Eneida L. Green to Robert F. and Elizabeth A. Marino, $930,000.
River Rd., 423-Cheryl Sullivan and Sean Gildea to Ryan J. Faber and Elizabeth A. Vandendriessche, $574,900.
Southern Hills Dr., 646-Joann W. Martin Jerome to Shaun P. Donovan, $190,000.
Winterberry Dr., 1520-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Benjamin Mananggit, $190,000.
Camrose Ave., 104-Stephanie and Thomas Carey to Guillermo Alexander Ruiz and Ashley Elizabeth Pardo, $172,000.
Doris Ave., 209-George L. and John L. Reed to Timothy R. Boyer and Michele A. Hall, $181,000.
Hammonds Lane, 916-Billie H. and Patricia A. Shires to Jesse Rommel, $190,000.
Matthews Ave., 498-Aletheia SJ Corp. to Roberto A. Vargas Reyes, $260,000.
Ritchie Hwy., 4504-Chin Ming and Hsiu Lien Ho to Hugo Gilberto Montiel Elizalde, $249,000.
Anna Marie Ct., 1413-Charles W. Pitre to Eva M. Gillespie, $349,900.
Forest Terr., 904-John Miller Kennedy to Dana Marie and Mark Andrew Semos, $405,000.
Majestic Prince Dr., 528-Maria T. Willey Bucher to Carrie and Ryan Palmer, $349,900.
Old Mill Bottom Rd. S., 212-Steven M. Neiman and estate of Anna E. Neiman to Richard L. and Roberta M. Allen, $290,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1148-Amy A. Thompson to Kim T. and Hun K. Tann, $295,000.
Saint Margarets Dr., 1036-Katherine M. Sosman and Jessica C. Wakefield to David R. Watt and Laura T. Ricciardelli, $390,000.
Van Camp Ct., 1264-Mary K. Howard to Cody P. and Seanna D. Tunnell, $370,000.
Woodtree Cir., 1700-Marc and Heather C. Jorgensen to Christopher Conley and Lindsay Busch, $260,000.
Deale Churchton Rd., 5430-Ronald H. Homer and Katherine G. Higgins to William Neal Bell, $410,000.
Airy Hill Ct., 1609B, No. 8B-Eric J. Carter to Karen Alaine Middleton, $180,000.
Cambridge Dr., 1980-Brandon W. Kune to Zachary A. and Meghan A. Luhman, $249,900.
Dryden Way, 1613-Joshua A. and Kelly M. Atwell to Tangie D. Newborn, $274,000.
Gaffney Ct., 1709-Lynda Brinkley to Molly R. Alongi and Nathaniel A. Lequang, $270,500.
Lizbec Ct., 2407-James W. and Christina J. Goodwin to Ashley Sharp, $270,000.
Pawlet Dr., 1921-Jordan P. Long to Allison C. Gehring, $229,900.
Shadywood Cir., 2422-Cheryl A. Brodhead and Debra S. Haddaway to Sean A. and Nicole M. Lenz, $482,500.
Whitfield Ct., 1738-JT Homes Corp. to Jessica Bragg, $270,000.
Algonquin Rd., 1236-Atwood B. and Marilyn P. Tate to Benjamin Buckner Bridges and Jennifer Anne Wong, $855,000.
Creek Farm Lane, 2113-Robert R. and Elizabeth P. Burris to Ken McLaughlin, $785,000.
Miller Cir., 994-Adam and Sarah Smith to Richard Chrisman and Melissa Raymond, $363,000.
Palisades Blvd., 574-David M. Sterling to Sarah Ann Sterling, $395,000.
Woodsmans Way, 607-Julann and John William Donnelly to David Anthony Mandella, $625,000.
Cox Point Ct., 7784-Jean Marie and Robert F. Cleckner to Johanna Kay and William A. Devine, $259,900.
Seaside Ct., 7895-Christopher A. Korzun to Andrew C. and Jessica Waltz, $240,000.
Antietam Dr., 803-William and Lowell Kirk to Kyle Martin and Lindsay Peery Jones, $424,900.
Danube Dr., 3761-William R. and Donna Johnson to Matthew Ryan and Maureen Sanders, $409,000.
Bay Dr., 3730-Floretta B. and Kenneth William McFadden to John J. Inglesby, $750,000.
Chestnut Rd., 2932-Loretta R. and William R. Sheldon to Megan V. Polatty, $284,500.
Colony Point Pl., 329-Michael N. Cumberpatch and estate of James R. Cumberpatch to Timothy Ray Bowders and Joanne Carolyn Devincent, $417,500.
Hamlet Club Dr., 431, No. 102-Aleksy Szachnowicz and estate of Maria Szachnowicz to James Anthony Goff and Kevin Charles Ricks, $269,000.
Knox Dr., 3705-Ronald W. Ruppert and estate of Ernest Ruppert to Gary P. Hahn, $260,000.
River Landing Rd. S., 470-Berwyn D. and Linda Johnson Van Ry to Scott M. and Carolyn Tilden, $1.2 million.
Webster Pl., 1506-Austin Jewell to Edward Charles and Jessica Davis Walters, $435,000.
Sixth Ave., 3687-Ronald Vincent and Diana Carroll Herr to Ian P. and Erin N. Brooks, $450,000.
Basil Hall Ct., 2012-B. A. Williams Corp. to Ronald Chris Sroka Jr., $750,000.
Crofton Valley Dr., 948-Donald E. and Linda S. Cielewich to Theodious H.E. and Toni S. McKinnon, $650,000.
Gambrills Lane, 964-Panalytics Corp. to Dannan and Laria Jones, $335,000.
Springhill Way, 1020-Barbara Dasch to Claire E. Henderson, $390,000.
Broadwater Way, 527-Virginia L. Bell to William J. Haynes II, $2.85 million.
Armistead St., 1124-Janet C. Dickinson to Timothy J. Hawley, $199,900.
Bentwillow Dr., 836-Donald W. Carr to Guillermo E. Umana, $220,900.
Cromwell Ave., 9-George Arias to Joshua L. and Katherine R. Forman, $339,755.
Eleanore Dr., 1212-Nicholas and Chelsey Michelle Bedingfield to Eric S. Lewis and Sarah M. Rodey, $220,000.
Heather Stone Loop, 724, No. 72-Betty Sue Barilla to Steven E. and Dineshea M. Dates, $179,900.
Lincoln Ave., 418-Nathan and Caitlin Icart to Christy Lynn Davis, $255,000.
Lorimer Rd., 1616-Gregory T. Walczak to Herbert N. Martin Jr., $202,000.
McHenry Dr., 1105-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Karen E. Peabody and Timothy A. Smallwood, $220,000.
Oakwood Rd., 8131-David V. and Loraine L. Cupples to Carlos A. Hernandez Gonzalez, $360,000.
Poplar Ave., 107-Emma Rebecca and Joseph P. Hyla to Gary Palmieri, $198,500.
Roosevelt Ave., 314-Bank of America and Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Arian Carlyle and Faraz Mohammed, $218,004.
Sheridan Dr., 307-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Ryan M. Brocanier and Morgan A. Blazevich, $280,000.
Tieman Dr., 1539-New Penn Financial Corp. and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Ana M. Juarez-Cabrera and Mariana Lopez, $224,900.
Valiant Cir., 417-Angela D. Messineo to Maria Adibe, $185,000.
West Ct., 426-Patricia Itzel to Charles Sellman, $153,000.
First Ave. W., 3-Lenmark Corp. to Melissa Rackley, $325,000.
Archibald Dr., 6857-Amber Christine Bosse Lorenz to Saeeda Yasin, $252,000.
Bliss Lane, 113-Jess and Kelly Ruth to Tonya and Randy A. Jones, $215,000.
Castle Harbour Way, 1108, No. 2B-Erica L. Stevens to Michelle A. Powell, $146,000.
Country Club Dr., 116-Red Buoy Properties Corp. to Nicole E. Mantheiy and Lela R. Wedell, $254,900.
Donegal Bay Dr., 7732-Adrianna Elizabeth Cascante to Austin and Elizabeth R. Miller, $286,400.
Elias Way, 723-Janet Santiago to Erick Reynol Guajardo Garcia and Emily Lannon Guajardo, $251,000.
Forest Rd., 2-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brendan and Jennifer Jones, $266,900.
Gerard Dr., 122-Trung Huynh to Rachel D. and Brian Rogers, $310,000.
Harriet Dr., 11-Ashley A. Stuller and Terri Ellen Askew to Dorothy G. Johnson, $257,000.
Hopkins Cor., 902-Mercy Anna Brown to Kathleen M. Murphy, $325,000.
Ingrahm Dr., 7063-Ming Wang to Ashley Costa, $320,000.
New Jersey Ave. NE, 601-V. Holdings Corp. to Allison M. Vanfossen and Rocky L. Santos, $209,000.
Pond View Dr., 105-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Monica Ellis, $317,703.
Stevens Rd., 116-Brian Riley and Annette Dietrich to Steven J. and Melanie R. Campbell, $229,900.
Warfield Rd., 227-Criss E. Davis to Willie Eugene Merriweather Jr. and Ashlyn Diane Levins, $290,000.
Water Fountain Way, 112, No. 201-Agathus Griffin to Brian K. Searcy, $155,000.
Willow Bend Dr., 478-Jami N. Meirick Ambrosio to Trenescia Briggman, $295,000.
Brimstone Pl., 2243-Jackie Lloyd Moore and estate of Brad Allen Moore to Hajarat Sulaiman, $450,000.
Elmcrest Rd., 7644-Jason T. and Jannie M. Easterly to Jung Kook Park and Mijung Yoon, $420,000.
Foxtrail Ct., 7618-David G. and Sally A. John to Darrin K. and Karen McCarty, $565,000.
Hekla Lane, 1635-Calatlantic Group Inc. to George Hugh and Najla Taherrah Wortham, $590,390.
Lindley Dr., 1622-Paul W. Mays to Monique N. and Brent L. Jones, $515,000.
Plateau Dr. E., 7518-Yichun Sun and Mitchell Yuxiang Guo to Bryant J. Austin, $335,000.
Shade Branch Rd., 2652-Simone Destin Bernard to Nathan T. Watts and Alexandra N. Ward, $375,000.
Sunningdale Lane, 1724-Kevin Elia to Alisha Currence, $365,000.
Marion Rd., 2312-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Benneth Uzoma Nwobasi, $379,000.
Cloud St., 8307-Kareem S. Burney to Andrea Fair, $267,000.
Fe Carter Rd., 8116-Kymmar D. Williams to Chanhsamone Arnold, $460,000.
Nile Lane, 3252-Do Jin Cho and estate of Joo Eun J. Cho to Deadre R. Johnson, $282,000.
Style Ave., 3363-Timothy J. Smith Jr. and Jennifer A. McKenzie to Stephanie Boscaglia, $190,000.
Eleanor Ave., 28-Grand Branch Management Corp. to Joseph T. Decoursey and Lauren E. George, $209,900.
Kingwood Rd., 407-AmeriStar Homes Inc. to Daxiang and Tong Zhang, $402,376.
Madingley Rd., 428-John D. Rose to Daniel Wagner, $270,000.
Marlboro Rd., 1035-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to James A. and Joan A. Ridgley, $174,500.
Jumpers Hole Rd., 8239-Kalena J. Hodges to Bryana Keggins, $410,000.
Lethbridge Rd., 8256-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Brandon W. Kunc, $339,900.
Norwood Dr., 8431-Timothy J. Sullivan Jr. to Rafatsadat Emamieh, $154,000.
Rock Elm Ct., 740-Karen Broughton and estate of Carol L. Fritz to Christopher A. and Jasmine Korzun, $510,000.
Welland Ct., 574-Eric and Elizabeth Stephens to Joseph and Madison Mills, $330,000.
Amber Orchard Ct. E., 2498, No. 203-Megan Ressler to Paige and Mary S. Green, $250,000.
Blue Water Blvd., 2547-Nathan M. and Katherine Rolfe to Raymond A. and Jessica W. Collette, $289,000.
Bright Meadow Ct., 8741-Jillian J. Johnson-Ruben to Thomas Claxton and Taylor Rapp, $270,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 722-Hampton H. Lisle to Joseph King, $220,000.
Commissary Cir., 2228-David M. Ice to Yu Hua Wang Davis, $260,000.
Falling Brook Ct., 1524-Rithy Chhay to Belinda Lee Wiltz, $295,000.
Golden Chapel Rd., 2313-Anthony W. and Holly A. Mohr to Sharon A. Jennings Rojas, $479,900.
Icy Run Terr., 518-Iyanuoluwa Odebode to Aderonke Ojaomo, $247,000.
Kingbird Ct., 3611-NVR Inc. to David Daniel and Marsha Elizabeth Montano, $562,730.
Middle Neck Rd., 2707-Department of Veterans Affairs to Martha Shannon, $250,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 322-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Christina Nicole Addison, $359,990.
Orchard Grove Rd., 8040, No. 19-Judith B. Sutcliffe to Ryan Robert Wade, $319,900.
Patuxent Run Cir., 803-Kristopher M. and Dabney Keith to Delia and Ivan Melendez, $323,000.
Roff Point Dr., 312-Derrick Clark to Annie D. Jones and Don Coleman, $238,000.
Samantha Lane, 1014, No. 203-Linda M. Brant to Karen N. Davis, $250,000.
Snow Valley Lane, 835-Thomas H. and Kimberly R. Dunn Desiena to Carl Hawk, $482,500.
Summers Ridge Dr., 2660-Michael D. and Bridget E. Roorda to Maria and James Kispert, $365,000.
Vacation Dr., 812-Federal National Mortgage Association to Diane C. Taylor, $375,000.
Willow Leaf Lane, 8603-Julie A.H. Kampschroeder to Robert F. and Helen V. Rhoades, $249,000.
Judge Ct. W., 1000-Gregg B. and Jill L. Goyette to Nelda W. Miller, $395,000.
Ballybunion Ct., 9003-Punita Sharma Tripathi to Justin L. Carpenter, $850,000.
Bodkin View Dr., 7803-Sharon Gail Burkhardt to Bryan Carr and Susanne O’Neill, $450,000.
Carolina Ave. S., 245-Christopher K. Serra to Jeffrey A. and Kendall V. Yingling, $324,900.
Chadwick Ct., 3612-Howard W. McAdams to Stephen J. Nicoli, $223,500.
Colony Rd., 1636-John A. Ferdock Jr. and Judith L. Terzi to James Guth, $210,000.
Dunlap Rd., 223-Ashley Ridings to Steven and Emma Kibbey, $250,000.
Gallatin Way, 1115-Thomas S. and Lora L. Luc to Ariel Lynette Walters and Lawrence Wayne Ford Jr., $390,000.
Grandview Rd., 1745-Frances Teresa Piedrafite and estate of James P. Piedrafite to Nathan and Karen Wright, $1 million.
Houlton Harbour, 8612-Douglas R. Woods to William Boyd and Sandra Dee Showalter, $235,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 110-Michael T. and Carol F. Ernest to Christine Durso and Richard Devincent, $285,000.
Locust Rd., 1933-Stephen J. Lamartina and estate of Ellen M. Lamartina to Ellen C. and Richard A. Siegman, $600,000.
Mayford Ave., 7811-John E. and Caitlyn Patterson to Tiffani Nicole Smith and Kyle Girard Rousselle, $209,000.
Mountain Rd., 4524-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Trung V. Huynh, $260,000.
Notley Rd., 7723-Valerie Alexander Chilla to Isaam and Ylaria Flight, $270,000.
Old Crown Dr., 3520-Anis M. Wassif and Lili Cui to Lorie Baker, $205,000.
Poinsett Terr., 8141-Zachary D. Moore and Jessica Marie Prager to Kristy Sills, $312,000.
Redgate Ct., 968-Brian A. Cocco to Alyssa Vance and Gino Pollock, $312,000.
Sundance Way, 331-Katherine A. Keilman to Michael J. and Sara M. Bouman, $294,000.
Thies Dr., 1428-Patrick K. Kegley and Lisa Winslow to Justin A. Brown, $352,000.
203rd St., 683-Amrik and Sara Crow to Jendy Olivo, $286,900.
228th St., 2199-Kimberlee A. and Nancy E. Scoles to Antonio and Tiffany Wallace, $334,990.
Escapade Cir., 3210-Douglas C. Harris to Brett J. and Julianna M. Hayes, $425,000.
Brookstone Ct., 8007, No. 76-Giddings N2 Investments Corp. to Clark G. and Winter D. Griffith, $214,000.
Clarkson Dr., 605-Gregory Neal Spencer to Robert P. Drupp, $465,000.
Crest Rd., 8720-Joseph E. and Yvonne F. Trimble to Tiffany M. Short, $301,500.
Evesboro Dr., 7906-Tolulope Oriyomi to Ninh S. La, $319,000.
Grady Ct., 1106-Reecewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Delano Avery and April J. Skipper, $496,760.
Huguenot Pl., 1929-Pedro D. and Monica A.S. Couto to Diana Griffin, $352,000.
Jennie Dr., 793-Joshua D. and Jill Ann Kuczinski to Lidia and Michael D. Wilcox, $385,000.
Martin Ct. E., 781-William R. and Cynthia M. Setzler to John J. Trainor III, $325,000.
Parham Ct., 8243-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Matthew Joseph, $115,000.
Pumpkin Lane, 503-William T. and Anita D. Clark to Hafisat M. and Aliameen A. Oridedi, $489,900.
Regina Way, 1309-Terrence L. and Lamikka D. Armstrong to Christopher A. and Meaza Kassaye Carr, $450,000.
Roundhouse Ct., 1304-Bradley C. and Erin P. McClain to Nathan M. Downing, $392,000.
Severn Run Ct., 1627-Benjamin Bielefeld to Eva May, $320,000.
Thompson St., 8103-Janet Lynn Herman and Kevin Michael Culp to Lyndee Hacker and Joshua David Grupp, $405,000.
Wampanoag Dr., 1528-John and Brianne E. Carper to Kayla K. Hertz, $257,800.
Arundel Beach Rd., 130-Peter M. and Susan L. Zucco to Risa Lynn and Opher Ganel, $1.15 million.
Bellemeade Trail, 20-Rodry Basil and Jacqueline MacFarlane Webb to Anthony W. and Marie D. Jones, $645,000.
Brentwood Ave., 505-Joseph C. and Laura Collins McFall to George Franklin Cornell Jr., Linda Susan Cornell and Angela D. Messineo, $476,000.
Lynwood Dr., 315-James and Danielle Gibbons to Kyle J. and Amanda L. Anderson, $580,000.
North Dr., 283-Carolyn Hartman and estate of Herbert C. Gubert to John D. and Linda N. Schindler, $232,000.
Revell Rd., 102-Susanne Lynn O’Neill and estate of Steven B. O’Neill to Nicholas and Sarah Wright, $800,000.
White Cedar Lane, 474-Peter L. Shadgett to James and Juie Viera, $740,000.
Bay View Ave., 1207-Barry D. and Loretta Rose Clark to Garland W. and Robin McKelvey, $380,000.
Dogwood St., 4904-David Bert and Lisa Ann Parker to Ashley A. Eversfield, $263,500.
Lake Ave., 5189-James T. and Stephanie M. Cimino to Travis J. and Kandi Repass, $379,999.
Central Dr., 520-WML Properties of Maryland Corp. to Shari Collinson and Craig Phillippe, $335,000.
Argent Path, 3113-Joel S. Brunson to Tianhong Ge and Shanmu Hu, $1.17 million.
Cragsmoor Rd., 3661-Siju Shahabdeen and Sajna Rasheeda Beevi to Joyce T. and Jose S. Gomez, $493,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4800, No. 1-Kim Lehmann to Natasha C. Blount, $236,000.
Folly Quarter Rd., 12869-Charles L. and Jan A. James to Paige Kristeen Nardozzo and Christopher John Gingrich, $620,000.
Greenway Dr., 2906-Joseph Gruessing Jr. and estate of Joseph A. Gruessing Sr. to Dorothy E. Dorsey, $450,000.
Jonathan Rd., 2525-Linda Lee Hickerson and Julie Piolunek to Mya Win, $450,000.
Oak Hill Dr., 9672-William and Janel Parham to Payeman Ali Raja and Aliza Ibad, $485,000.
Plumtree Dr., 3567, No. 4-Derek W. Boening to William Clement Martin III, $160,000.
Split Rail Lane, 3541-Karen Ann Moore and Randolph W. Roby to Bishnu and Gayatri Acharya, $310,000.
Blue Point Ct., 6016-Philip and Amanda Kaewsowatana to Surinder Pal Singh and Sarbrinder Kaur, $495,000.
Great Star Dr., 5920, No. 104-St. Francis of Assisi Howard County to Tianyu Liang and Ke Ren, $325,000.
Meadow Vista Way, 11920-John R. and Ionnie R. Butler to Abiy Abebe Aregawi and Tigist Gebregziabher Teklemichael, $666,000.
Russell Zepp Dr., 13850-Edward J. and Jennifer R. Stark to Tarun and Riti Sardana, $913,500.
Autumn Gold Ct., 6407-Theresa Lauren Urfer to Nicole Tong and Kirk Dates, $319,900.
Broken Staff, 7368-Ruth Lyons to Julia Taylor and Mason Lee Bullock, $280,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9121, No. 11-Stevan M. and Jackie S. Harden to Richard and Alexandra Weber, $346,000.
Dawnblush Ct., 9501-Christopher W. and Ummul Khair C. Morrison to Michael A. and Janet M. Folkerts, $395,000.
Gate Sill, 6137-Chad and Christine Lothen Kline to Clive Oliver France Myrie II and Priscilla Adowa Konadu Kobi, $385,000.
Hillfall Ct., 5526-Susan Gail Markin to Susan M. and Charles W. Thompson, $450,000.
Light Point Pl., 6257-Betty L. Morris to Andrew and Zugell Jamison, $340,000.
Majors Lane, 6013, No. 5-Donald Stephen Russell to Stephen D. Munzer, $124,900.
Phelps Luck Dr., 5517-Philip James and Elizabeth Eva Lima to Marissa A. Orichowskvi and Christopher Meldrom, $263,000.
Shadowshape Pl., 6383-Richard Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jose A. Villarroel, $395,000.
Stevens Forest Rd., 6204-Jessica R. Weron and Kayla E. Vondy to Levi D. and Kimberly L. Young, $350,000.
Swan Point Way, 7391, No. 9-4-Judith Porter to Paul McMullen, $344,000.
Tamar Dr., 5923, No. 5-Wilson A. Amaya to Tryton Victor Cherniak, $138,000.
Thomas Williams Way, 8496-John Lee to Robert M. and Emily R. Warner, $417,500.
Wandering Way, 9460-Rosa Maria Castellanos-Ramierez to Quincy and Cassandra Belton, $345,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9627, No. A2-Peter Haynes to Carlos Edber Zuniga, Joana Maritza Lucero and Sofia Martha Zuniga, $118,000.
Worn Mountain Way, 8648-Mary H. Hopkins and Jerome C. Navies to Miriam L. Acosta Duarte and Osman P. Hernandez, $425,000.
Battersea Lane, 10908-Edward H. and Marsha M. Meyer to Rachel Doris Dhanraj, $350,000.
Braeburn Rd., 10830-Helen Rosene and John Hazelton to Ronald Robert Salera and Alix D. Sosa, $760,000.
Cedar Lane, 5470, No. A2-Dennis Amor and Paul Mastrella to Bao Duy V. Huynh, $152,250.
Cleos Ct., 10721-Dwight F. and Adaline A. Bowler to Suraj Rajasimhan and Reshma Suraj, $625,000.
Cordage Walk, 10727-Weston Kurtis and Vicki Louise Toy Edens to Chukwukelue Monwuba and Anene Oneyabo, $325,000.
Devon Dr., 6200-Gregory W. and Ella Boutwell Chesnutt to Melissa Charny and Daniel Jean, $650,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10574, No. 5-A7-M&M Management Corp. to Pokponk Pauk Rakpongs, $191,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5025, No. 2-Sergio A. Benavides Jr. to Devendra Prasai, $165,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 101-Yerzhan Sharipov to Kelechi Okeke, $117,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5005-Charles Peter Osmond and Pamela McKusick to Cheryll A. Sweeney, $337,300.
Jason Lane, 10539-Courtney E. Bernal to Andre C. Whisenton, $215,000.
Maywind Ct., 10407-Jean I. Nebel to Mohammad Neamatollahi, $241,000.
Running Brook Rd. W., 5133-Nam Bhatia and Wizie Eads to Hugh and Janine Pipit Godefroy, $465,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5489, No. 26-Kathleen G. Adams to Andrew T. Wolff, $314,000.
Windstream Dr., 10077, No. 1-Catherine E. Deckard and Richard Hume Werking to Nancy Kay Carver and Daniel Eugene O. Brien, $195,000.
Beechfield Ave., 6366-Timothy L. and David A. Good to John Michael Teabo, $321,500.
Casey Ct., 8114-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Gabrielle and Leslie Conley, $299,900.
Darby Downs, 7210, No. Q-Paul Pinch and Beverly Grace Dayman to Julia M. Gross, $249,900.
Green Field Rd., 6362-Anthony Hurley to Alexandra Rae Weyforth, $260,000.
Hunter Rd., 6652-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tyrone Murray and Shannon Schroeder, $349,900.
Latrobe Fls., 6608, No. 106-Matthew L. Derby to Mark Vincent Y. Tolentino and Angeli Palmera O. Ferrer, $369,900.
Milkshed Pl., 7851-Barbara J. Nelson to Johnny Rocha Encinas, $292,000.
Rowanberry Dr., 6023, No. 12-Kathy L. Hurl to Maung Mang Lian Dawt, $210,000.
Troy Ct., 6316-Bryan A. and Christy Murphy to Christopher and Maria Lopez, $355,000.
Woodburn Ave., 6405-BankUnited NA to Ling Ye and Ruohong Liu, $228,003.
Avoca Ave., 4866-James F. Jones to James Z. Craig and Emily C. Magorian, $349,900.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7951-David O’Connor to Kevin William Alexander and Anna Noel Cooke, $325,000.
Chatfield Lane, 7747-Kenneth S. and Yeon Seop Kang to Wook H. Nam and Jae Y. Yoo, $315,000.
Edgewood Rd., 3102-David G. and Carolina Wilcox to Louis and Sharon Shomette, $500,000.
Fetlock Ct., 8059-Michael C. Carr to Joseph Gonzalez and Margaryta Kheirabadi, $394,900.
Hollow Ct., 3329-Jacob and Shyni Koshi to Rajendra Prasad and Sabita Neupane Bhatta, $387,000.
Leisure Ct. E., 4605-James A. and Veronica C. Payne to Jason and Marci Delaney, $440,000.
Marybeth Way, 8518-Robert C. Mulligan to Hai Feng Li and Qi Mei Wu, $380,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8354, No. E-Patricia A. Palmisano to Jae Ho Kim, $157,500.
Ridge Rd., 8705-Peiyuan Gu and Guozhen Wu to Hui Liu and Yi Cai, $346,000.
Westminster Rd., 2707, No. 4-Lee and June R. Waxman to Carol C. Rose, $490,000.
Dairy St., 11470-Edward B. Winston to Kyle and Caroline Murphy, $925,000.
Westside Blvd., 8142-Anthony F. and Nancy E. Falco to Nancy L. Brennan, $623,500.
Sharp Rd., 3681-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Toni Kristin Lombardozzi Interiano and Jose Roberto Interiano Baide, $387,750.
Winters Lane, 6242-Stephen E. and Colleen M. Varga to Sean R. Maxwell and Jessica M. Gross, $625,000.
Birchwood Way, 8828-Teresa Ramsey to Laura J. Kuttler, $290,000.
Stickley Ct., 8332, No. 79-Marlon E. Miller to Ronald R. and Christina M. Mancini Flegel, $310,000.
Carlinda Ave., 6746-Dena Engineering Corp. to Teresa Anne Sokoloff, $408,000.
First League, 7406-Darnell A. Everett to Dean and Tahira Christmon, $455,000.
Kings Meade Way, 8500-John F. and Sandra C. Langenfelder to Edwin W. and Katie C. Stup, $425,300.
Shaker Dr., 10592-Michael L. Pfau to Philip A. and Stephanie J. Bright, $572,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7571, No. A-Christopher Lempke to Troy Smith, $190,000.
John Gravel Rd., 2211, No. C-Charles and Deborah Brown to Edwin Garcia Perez and Penny A. Pauley De Garcia, $285,000.
Frederick Rd., 16721-Gerald Lee Stephens Jr. and estate of Georgene Kaspar Stephens to Ashley Lynn and Mark Eric Dykes, $339,900.
Ellen Way, 8114-Bruce R. and Jennifer E. Macomber to Maike Edgar Garcia Aragon and Damaris Josefina Garcia, $290,000.
Birkenhead Ct., 8710-Michael Martin and estate of Michelle Moore to Frederick M. and Rachel Helen Egan, $317,000.
Burley Lane, 9216-Dennis A. and Monica Y. Williams to Quynh Anh Hoang, $323,000.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9554-David W. Mullinix and Amy Elizabeth Colvin to Kelsey Capparelli and Jonathan Ryan Diehl, $310,000.
Fulton Ave., 9209-Hussain and Fauzia Dilshad to Christopher Muriuki and Lydia Wandia Karue, $425,000.
Mary Lee Lane, 8273-Todd Bines and Shayna R. McHale to Edward N. Schinner III and Bailey E. Parater, $265,000.
Pamela Way, 8496, No. 114-Heather L. Gaynor to Smruti and Himanshubhai Patel, $450,000.
Redbridge Ct., 9207-Jeffrey S. Mueller to Richard Ayala and Madeline Santiago Feliciano, $268,000.
Rosemont Dr., 10450-Mark K. Click to Mark Anthony and Diana Frentz Knox, $492,000.
Tymat Ct., 9118-Stacey A. Ruley to Yuri Hong and Chan Young Kim, $318,000.
Whiterock Ct., 10604-Gregory P. and Sheryl A. Wood to Denarin Marquis Holmes, $262,000.
New Rover Rd., 2940-Gregory F. and Sharon L. Lewandowski to John A. and Jeanna Thomas, $825,000.
Doxberry Cir., 11010, No. 55-Kenneth and Melinda Francisco to Christopher and Elizabeth Gibbs Romanowski, $587,000.
Hillingdon Rd., 10749-Peter G. DiMartino Jr. to Suresh and Suma Punna, $502,500.