August Dr., 1112-Mark Daniel Henninger to Leyla Taefi and Andrew C. Rendo, $417,000.
Blackwell Rd., 1020-U. S. Bank to Kendra Bates, $325,000.
Carroll Dr., 106-Meghan Rambo and estate of Arthur J. Strickland to Matthew Riley and Clara M. Peterson, $425,000.
Edgemere Dr., 323-Robert P. and Candace J. Davis to Frank Alexander Snyder, $368,000.
Ferry Point Rd., 412-James K. and Margaret M. Don to Milton S. and Deborah W. Allen, $985,000.
Georgetown Rd., 215-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Randy G. Reese, $350,000.
Hyde Park Dr., 1040-Amber L. and Christopher A. Johnson to Michael A. Symons and Emily M. Irwin, $365,000.
Lake Dr. W., 157-Myra L. Fullerton to Joseph D. and Danielle W. Botzler, $620,000.
President St., 301-Zahi Jurdi to Christopher Deluna, $622,000.
Sandstone Ct., 20-David Pulido and estate of Gerald L. Pulido to Tracy L. Simmons, $199,000.
Silverwood Cir., 17, No. 11-Laurence E. Block and Shirley May Little to Lillian V. Smith, $190,000.
Spa Creek Landing., 11, No. A2-Bernard D. Cole and Cynthia A. Watson to Kurt C. and Nancy S. Gastrock, $325,000.
Victor Pkwy., 209A-Mbertamini Corp. to Richard Martin and Louise Dugan Weaver, $173,000.
Annapolis Ridge Ct., 2317-Tilden Partners Corp. and Gregory S. Balian to John Charles and Billie Ann Papuchis, $780,000.
Baywind Dr., 1007-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Johnelka Stafford, $255,000.
Bridgewater Way, 1490-Richard V. and Donna D. Littlefield to David M. and Mary Beth Lengyel, $865,000.
Coachway, 911-Terri Susan and Walter Cornell Lockhart to Mehrdad M. Namdar, $540,000.
Crownsville Rd., 1736-David M. Sheehan and Janet S. Owens to Walter S. Hall, $385,000.
Duke of Gloucester St., 203-Anne Gibboney Huske to Andrew and Christina Haire, $1.12 million.
Howards Loop, 745, No. 70-Hongmei Zhou to Lynne A. Margolin, $340,000.
Locust Ave., 14-David Gertz to Scott K. and Lucy S. Dehaven, $650,000.
Monterey Ave., 505-Ryan and Maggie Joy to Michael J. and Patricia O. Meinhold, $682,500.
Riversedge Cir., 940-Michael and Thomas E. Offer to William F. Schweinfurth and Karen W. Surratt, $203,500.
Shiley St., 10-Nancy Dalton and Robert L. Donaldson to Jenna G. Ashley, $659,000.
Shipwright St., 69-Margaret E. Schilder to E. Sanderson Hoe, Denise Catharine Hoe, Catharine Stacey Hoe-Bohorquez and Daniel Bohorquez, $920,000.
Spring Place Way, 120-Barney C. and Cheryl E. Parrella to Steven, Christine A. and Jessica B. Marshall, $380,000.
Vantage Cv., 2620-Brian P. and Susan B. Kyhos to Neil Francis and Kathleen Marie Tress, $485,000.
Bay Green Dr., 654-Eugene Freund Jr. and Deborah J. Hunter to Patricia A. Schult and Jeffrey C. Helferstay Jr., $517,500.
Church Rd., 61-Jeffrey G. and Mary E. Bunker to Richard G. and Faren Lohfeld, $419,900.
Gator Ct., 1183-Nick James and Scott Umberto Pitocco to Keith Pethel and April Walker, $244,000.
Jupiter Hills Ct., 718-Jacob and Richard C. Boulay to Monica K. Rehfuss, $213,950.
Mill Creek Rd., 816-Lori Dorman and estate of Ethel M. Sheridan to Scott and Donna L. Handspiker, $700,000.
River Breeze Pl., 122-Jeffrey and Lisa M. Wadsworth to Jeffrey W. Reichert, $1 million.
Springwood Ct., 1221-Angela L. Foster-Boswell to Paul Christopher Sandrock, Allison Jayne Worm and Julie Hanna Sandrock, $150,000.
Yale Ct., 278-Christopher Scott and Stephanie Tice Parks to Matthew R. and Chelsea A. Sperry, $474,900.
Harbor Valley Dr., 5622-Eugene and Margaret D. Payne to Kyle W. Vance, $255,000.
Matthews Ave., 707-Joshua E. Powell and Omar Samaha to Ivania M. Del Cid and Mario De Jesus Del Cid Hernandez, $310,000.
Park Rd., 5603-Mona L. Skaggs to Kenneth Roland Stalnaker and Kyrstin C. Elliott, $225,000.
First Ave., 8-Charles W. Brown to Juanita Evans, $204,000.
Barracuda Cove Ct., 954-Larry E. and Allison I. Young to Timothy C. Burkard and Christine M. Healy, $685,000.
Cananaro Dr., 1655-Jack G. and Christopher John Berger to Giovanni E. and Huliana Vivar, $380,000.
Destiny Cir., 1212-Michael P. and Debra M. Farrell to Frances and John Willard Keith, $475,000.
Hampton Rd., 1153-Charles Edward Faulkner Jr. to Patrick M. Ryan and Stacie Marie Long, $400,000.
Hidden Point Rd., 1890-Bryan B. Steiner to Mary Chrysa Long, $1.1 million.
Marine Dr., 927-James H. Stewart to Lee Edward and Maho Transue, $361,500.
Pendennis Dr., 1923-Frank T. and Elizabeth W. Brady to Robert and Victoria Kinsler, $790,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 1180-Jonathan T. and Jennifer Morgan Frey to George Ennis and Erin Jones, $370,000.
Skyway Dr., 1152-Michael King Kelly and estate of Leroy Upsher McCormack to Christian Fourdin and Joelle Coats, $459,000.
Winchester Beach Dr., 214-John L. and Natalie D. Doney to Allysa A. Kropp, $700,000.
Gwynne Ave., 1108-Arin R. and Ronnie A. Chandler to Katherine Beall, $310,000.
Ayr Ct., 2536-John E. and Jennifer L. Spencer to Troy and Jynease Johnson, $350,000.
Chatham Ct., 1443-Austen Mouille to Ijeoma Ezeonyebuchi, $254,000.
Encino Dr., 1917-William C. Ehemann to Amber Nicole Campbell, $180,000.
Greentree Ct., 1717-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Nebojsa V. Zimonjic, $218,000.
Lowell Ct., 1519-Davidsonville Master Realty Investment Corp. to Athena Kendall, $247,675.
Nestlewood Ct., 1458-Nicole Rae Crosby to Joseph T.E. Aiken, $250,000.
Pawlet Dr., 2000-Julianne H. McNamara to Karlie Frank, $225,000.
Tobys Ct., 1603-Robert P. and Jamie Merrill Jett to Katherine Emily and Thomas Summers Haight, $575,000.
Windy Oak Ct., 2618-Cynthia A. Straka to Nicole C. Mason, $362,900.
Pump Handle Ct., 1913-Edward J. and Sharon K. Marcil to Osaetin M. Osemwota, $590,000.
Snodgrass Rd., 778-Gerald J. and Kari L. Benoit to Matthew Rhoderick and Jessica A. Powell, $575,000.
Arborwood Pl., 1026-David H. and Billie Jean Ready to Allyson C. Luttrell and Tyler M. Stasch, $235,000.
Double Chestnut Ct., 1159-Brian S. and Cara M. Wainwright to Linda J. Fischer, $257,000.
Springhouse Lane, 7100-Patricia G. Milburn Martin to James D. Quetel, $265,607.
Elsie Barber Ct., 913-James J. and Joanne Rennie to Ricardo and Jill Elizabeth Da Silva, $755,000.
Flood Ave., 5803-Jeffrey Grierson to Jessica T. Steinberg, $420,000.
Bayview Dr., 866-Roy D. and Bonnie E. Taylor to Peter and Claire Soliman, $433,000.
Bright Light Ct., 323-D.R. Horton Inc. to Timothy Jensen Donovan and Michelle Elizabeth Kelly, $426,990.
Cliff Dr., 1638-William B. and Judith A. Cannon to Ernest and Kathryn Lawley, $640,000.
Conch Dr., 3619-Gary K. and Teresa A. Sweely to Thomas and Tricia Callender, $525,000.
Havre De Grace Dr., 1605-Richard Real Estate Investments Corp. to Rebecca A. Haughes, $360,000.
Loch Haven Dr., 3554-Rafael I. and Diane B. Rufino to Lisa Marie and Anthony John Carlo, $400,000.
Oakwood Rd., 312-Paul Andrew Thompson to Jose Arturo Serrano and Maria Elena Pineda Perlera, $230,000.
Potomac Rd., 1706-Steven M. Allen and Sarah E. Kingston to Daniel R. Flack, $272,500.
Riverton Pl., 127-Calvin F. and Elisabeth H. Frey to Nancie E. Allen, $447,000.
Welches Dr., 106-Myron J. and Donna L. Adamecz to Marty and Stephanie Sawyers, $337,500.
Sixth Ave., 3707-Norman Collins III to Kalyn D. Schneider, $355,000.
Carbondale Way, 1130-Eugenia Guardia and Michael Cocchiaro Jr. to Robener Phillips, $365,000.
Defense Hwy., 1444-David E. Bleil to Paul D. and Deborah Engler, $316,800.
Highland Farms Cir., 609-Adam M. and Dana R. Greiss to Tolulope David and Damilola Abiola Subair, $590,000.
Orchid Rd., 1247-Lynn Starkes Gresham Smith to Daniel Isaac Palliparambil and Sharlene Uday Patel, $553,000.
Thistle Ct., 1764-Karen K. Meadows to Alfred Currey and Lori Roy, $460,000.
Bangor Ct., 715-Wayne C. and Linda G. Smith to Dustin James and Jennifer Smith, $350,000.
Colonial Knolls, 6476-Christine A. Nightengale to John Bredbenner and Kayla Draughn, $150,000.
Elizabeth Rd., 612-JLK Homes Corp. to Brennan J. Smith and Kathleen M. Cullen, $329,900.
Ferndale Rd., 304-Jon Paul and Belinda Lee Davis to Christine L. and Brian R. Henry, $345,000.
Glenwood Ave., 309-Donald E. Watts and estate of Lucy Mae Watts to Wayne M. Beall, $250,000.
Hollins Ferry Rd. S., 104-Alexandra A. and Ryan M. Lay to Lorie E. Burnett, $324,900.
Lindera Ct., 328-Richard C. Meise to Tekyra Williams, $230,000.
MacKintosh Dr., 299-Eva May to Michael Lee Widener, $357,000.
Quail Dr., 709-Ashley Ann and Iain J. Densmore to Vanessa Ortiz, $295,000.
Shetlands Lane, 329-Jeffrey L. Martin and Jessica M. Knight to Jessie M. Edens, $229,900.
Trumpeter Ct., 8012-Marcus M. and Michelle L. Brown to Thaddeus W. and Alexandra M. Scruggs, $300,000.
Vista Ave., 38-Beverly A. Clark to Perry Lawrence Toskov Jr., $235,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7689-Harry W. Brady to Chinedu Alex Akporji, $282,000.
Blue Water Ct., 312, No. 201-Department of Veterans Affairs to Theodore Sines, $105,750.
Castle Harbour Way, 1110, No. 3B-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Michael Uleckas, $132,000.
Clear Drop Ct., 6524, No. 102-Dewey R. and James A. White to Diana L. McClung, $180,000.
Crown Rd., 7217-Theodore E. Sines Jr. to Steven D. Dell Angelo Jr. and Kristen E. Peel, $299,900.
Dublin Dr., 367-Rudy V. Deveaux II and Joannie Ivette Hyden to Richard and Katrina McFee, $252,399.
Elias Way, 729-Kaitlin E. Pentz to Thomas W. Abel III and Lanta M. Chase, $250,000.
Garrett Rd., 125-Robert E. Payton Jr. and estate of Florence E. McDonald to Amanda M. Delgado-Nunez, $175,000.
Glen Rd., 139-James Blakeney Sutherland III and estate of Dale L. Sutherland to Timothy B.E. Glidden, $189,900.
Harvard Rd., 18-Make Your Mark Corp. to Michelle Latham, $299,000.
Hopkins Cor., 913-Albert F. and Patrice L. Lambert to William Charles and Katherine George, $295,500.
Juniper Dr., 110-SSTT Corp. to Shane W. Clyde and Michelle S. Im, $309,500.
Mary Lou Ave., 310-Joshua A. and Kelly A. Schoeffield to Dominic Corbisello, $269,900.
Pond View Dr., 107-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jesse J. and Angela C. Starkey, $318,500.
Shady Brk., 595-Gregory L. and Rebecca L. Copley to Todd Sanders, $415,000.
Still Pond Dr., 937-Damien Baker to Lamont and Samantha Lynn White, $484,500.
Washington Ave., 703-Robert Owen Schultz III to Thomas J. Burns, $190,000.
Wynbrook Rd., 1100-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Kyle George Dodge and Lauren Belcher, $282,500.
Canonchet Ct., 1932-Kimberly A. Hankinson to Shavonney and Khalid Ahmad, $367,500.
Elmcrest Rd., 7682-Toll IV Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Nicole Massie and Mark Martin, $570,000.
Gesna Dr., 1400-Jeffrey N. and Katherine M. Campbell to John O. and Kayla K. Fondren, $337,527.
Harmans Rd., 7735-Mary M. Couturie Paulhus to James De La Fleur, $225,000.
Hekla Lane, 1636-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tanya J.W. and Andre O. McDonald, $468,375.
Moraine Dr., 7549-Miguel A. Ochoa to Kevin Roupe and Shanon Liwag Santos, $329,000.
Post Rd., 7627-Kimberly A. Matthews and estate of James Rudolphus Matthews to Yalonda E. Adams, and Alfred J. and Elaine H. Wilkins, $190,000.
Silver Oak Rd., 7934-Scott C. Thompson to John Patrick and Nicole Marie Dunn, $370,000.
Taunton Ct., 7595-Lina Torres to Jason B. and Erin Rohner, $377,500.
Marion Rd., 2321-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jamar Dwayne Adams and Cheja Jananya Lecai Tucker, $402,948.
Fisher Hill Rd., 3536-Naomi J. Grandstaff to Guy P. Thada and Nicole Kirkland, $345,000.
Londonleaf Lane, 3439-Ehsan Falsafi to Rosa Mairena Carranza and Elmer Moises Granados, $242,000.
Old Line Ave., 441-Randall R. and Georgine A. Carmichael to Luis Florentino Gomez-Saenz and Norma Alicia Rivera, $408,000.
Whispering Hills Pl., 3408-Damon A. and Carla N. Harris to Desmond E. Smith, $265,000.
Camp Meade Rd. S., 112-Mary E. Breen to Lenore L. Glover and John Paul Murn, $235,000.
Groveland Rd., 6207-Susan Zita Dinatale and estate of Robert Donald Linn Jr. to Donovan P. Grandison, $370,000.
Kingwood Rd., 415-Ashley and Joshua R. Hardy to Kurt Alan Ruckelshaus, $335,000.
Maple Rd. W., 101-James L. Wright to Jeffrey S. and Misty R. Cather, $345,000.
Sycamore Rd., 101-Jacklyn P. and Cory Churches to Karen Foreman, $222,500.
Bay Front Rd. W., 75-Tammy Jones and estate of Alice E. Spriggs to Keva Johnson, $530,000.
Ahearn Dr., 8259-Diana L. Dipeppe and Gershon A. Hoffer to James Edward Parker and Mary Rogers, $259,000.
Cool Glade Ct., 797-Barbara Ann Sery and Tim Allan Barger to Ryan C. and Lissa A. Doot, $570,000.
Oakdale Cir., 986-Daoud M. Faris and Mohamad Izzeldin Dughly to Frank Braden and Lilliane Lorraine Holden, $385,000.
Shallop Ct., 707-Robin M. Valliant to Stephen C. and Marcia J. Hall, $450,000.
Wheatfield Dr., 1009-Lonnie Olson to Cuong Van Tran and Thuy Thi Do, $460,000.
Arkblack Terr., 923-Erica M. Sansing and Desiree L. Raught to Christopher Robin and Kyla Rhiann Skinner, $372,500.
Blue Water Blvd., 2550-Karl L. Merritt Sr. to Rajiv and Rajani Bichali, $320,000.
Bunker Hill Lane, 103-Bobby W. and Reiko Knight to William P. and James F. Green, $465,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 731-Ronald D. Wyatt to Earlene M. Ball, $235,000.
Crawfords Ct., 1308-Steven E. and Jeanne E. Hirsch to Isabel A. Akaragwe and Tandong Chinje, $550,000.
Forest Edge Ct., 2405, No. 104-Jacqueline Wasson to Raymond and Joyce McDade, $210,000.
Greenwood St., 488-Stricken Properties Corp. to Christine Melchione and Paul Adams, $375,000.
Jostaberry Way, 2488-Matthew W. and Renee M. McKee to Daniel Eugene and John Andrew Moses, $361,000.
Kirbys Landing Ct., 235-Lloyd and Marcia Clarke to Ann M. Green, $295,000.
Miles River Ct., 201-Curtis N. Kinzey to Brittney Jenkins, $293,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 326-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Jaime J. Boone, $364,950.
Orchard Overlook, 700, No. 301-Fedora A. Simon to Daevonya V. Jones, $209,000.
Pine Meadows Dr., 8520-Robert A. and Jessica Lynn Moore to Kyle Bruce and Wendi Lucenda Fields, $300,000.
Riden St., 610-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Toan Dang and Diem Dao, $368,000.
Rolling Hill Walk, 606, No. 103-Stefan F. and Mark S. Cecelski to Georgia Chasen, $176,000.
Sapphire Ct., 1510, No. 3-James A. Mead and estate of Jean S. Mead to Delores Carpenter, $360,000.
Sunny Chapel Rd., 846-Kiersten C. Poss and Greg Rhoten to Sara Kay Kornetzke, $530,000.
Verdigris Way, 1000-Timothy Reed and Linda P. Yendall to James C. Webb Sr., $425,000.
Winding Stream Way, 685, No. 302-Jeremy Allen Rex Spearing to Clayton Frank, $225,000.
Sudley Rd., 4905-Derek Platt to Ryan Joseph and Molly Annabelle Musgrave, $389,000.
Alyssa Lane, 52-Cartus Corp. to Igor Sergeyev and Viktoriya Hrytsyshyna, $655,000.
Bay Front Dr., 329-Kennell Property Resources Corp. to Alvin H. and Vickie A. Pettie, $850,000.
Booth Bay Harbour, 1176-Billy J. and Linda J. Christian to Anthony Joseph Mariano, $223,000.
Chelsea Rd., 222-Todd P. and Lisa M. Dickard to John Wesley Poderis, $279,900.
Convey Harbour, 1199-Robert A. and Kara L. Sykes to Gregory T. Clemens, $241,500.
Deering Rd., 605, No. 1C-GWK Residential Corp. to Mary Kay Heath, $184,500.
Doby Lane, 8211-Kevin E. and Leah M. Stocksdale to Raymond W. Minnick II, $392,000.
Garland Rd., 8429-Chad S. and Charlene M. Smith to Cindy Thompson, $393,000.
Hadfield Ct., 8005-K2NC Corp. to Kelsie M. Fox, $227,500.
Hillside Rd., 1234-U.S. Bank to Stephen Christopher Hubbard, $253,050.
Joanie Ct., 1216-Denise L. Anderson to Daniel D. Rocker, $430,000.
Leonardo Ct., 7807-Bobby J. and Alice Herrell to Heather N. Bartlett, $223,900.
Lyman Ave., 7762-Joseph and Lindsey Goforth to David and Patricia Burleson, $350,000.
Maywood Ave., 8022-Charles Terry to Michael McVearry and Julianna Fritzinger, $230,000.
Mountain View Cir., 8119-Tim S. and Haster K. Leung to Vernon K. Conley Jr., $315,000.
Riverside Dr., 476-Herbert M. and Virginia Smith to Gregory J. and Sheryl A. Anderson, $200,000.
Rose Crown Cir., 2954-Doreen and Randy K. Noel to Christopher A. Barnes and Katelin J. Haskell, $296,000.
Sexton Rd., 8475-James M. and Cynthia D. Fries to Mark D. and Alisandra Meeks Doran, $290,000.
Skipjack Pl., 8536-AE Home Group Corp. to Brett Michael Garver, $318,150.
Sunset Cir., 2-Ashley E. Schuler Daugherty to Clifford Muchler, $287,500.
Tick Neck Rd., 7842-David P. and Rita K. Geer to Joshua and Brandi Dubroc, $256,200.
Whites Cove Rd., 7891-William H. and Kathleen M. O’Brien to Leslie and Robert Pollock, $482,500.
Ninth St., 218-Philip A. and Toni Ann Gerber to William Milleker and Brooke Lynn Steinbach, $335,000.
Park Rd., 222-Philip A. and Dian C. Gorelick to Christine L. and Henry E. Chadwick, $560,000.
Arwell Ct., 1976-Ijeoma E. Onuigbo to Victor and Aleida B. Aponte, $111,500.
Carinoso Way, 8264-Jeremy M. and Holly P. Duncan to Michael P. and Christine N. Burke, $475,000.
Clearfield Cir., 1510-Elysia K. Dobbins and Evelyn Cross to Bradley H. Chapman and Megan Ann Czako, $325,000.
Fawnelm Rd., 760-Bruce C. and Teddi A. Colkitt to Ronald D. and Diane M. Baldridge, $480,000.
Hawk Ct., 1876-Habitat for Humanity of Chesapeake Inc. to Valerie M. Thomas, $144,000.
Meadow Lark Lane, 8417-Anthony Kucan to Sara Margaret Merkin and Richard Marcus Perks, $338,000.
Pavilion Dr., 7896-Michael C. and Cathie Watson Bye to Ernest J. Halton, $397,500.
Richard Ave., 96-Edward P. and Theresa J. Gibson to Jeffrey and Hana Richardson, $345,000.
Santa Fe Dr., 8139-Stefan Edward and Anndrea Kinzli to Javier Villanueva Lopez, Cecilia D. Villanueva and Javier Villanueva, $297,000.
Sparrow Ct., 1812-Renata J. Penn to Calvin and Mynesha Rawlings, $162,000.
Thrush Meadow Pl., 7920-U.S. Bank to Jin and Eun Park, $176,662.
Watch House Cir. N., 1800-Serina and Fannie Gordon to Toni N. Egbufoama, $252,500.
Baldy Ave., 44-Irina V. Mironova and David Miles to Hazel Janelle and Edwin Alexis Coriano, $468,000.
Bendale Dr., 440-Helen R. Leitholf to John Halveston and Elizabeth Phung, $480,000.
Carlyn Dr., 304-James L. and Vickie L. Ferrari to Kevin Laughary and Ruth Roberson, $835,000.
Drexel Dr., 159-Donald L. and Martha L. McClary to Eric Harris and Annemarie Larsen, $620,000.
Jumpers Hole Rd., 577-Carl E. and Phyllis M. Peterson to Jonathan D. and Marissa L. Tighe, $476,500.
Madary Rd., 21-Rose M. Morris and Jonathan Francis to Jeffrey and Jane Williams, $315,000.
Robinson Landing Rd., 50-Darin J. Epling to Kendall Lee and Julie Christine Roberson, $453,500.
Wiltshire Lane, 221-Garland and Mary Ann Jordan to Michele E. Thompson, $1.15 million.
Lerch Dr., 4932-Rare Inc. to Edwin Freeman and Joann Hotchkiss, $265,000.
Poplar Ave., 1199-Department of Veterans Affairs to Donald Browning, Toni M. Browning, April L. Reffit and Bonnie Gibbs, $245,500.
Deale Rd., 231-Carolyn E. Austin and estate of Vincent E. Austin Jr. to Alex J. and Heidi M. Daverede, $445,000.
Sewell Dr., 6216-Morris S. and Cynthia Thames Blackstone to Daniel S. and Gwenda L. Legg, $542,000.
Blandford Way, 10209-Valerie Rohn to Manoj K. and Neeral N. Modi, $665,000.
Cross Country Dr., 4409-Andrew and Lauren Lieberman to Yvonne M. and David A. Rasko, $747,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4974, No. A5-Dennis and Jin Mi Kim to Margery G. Sayers, $230,000.
Frederick Rd., 8920-Char Mar Land Corp. to James B. Moriarty, $270,000.
Greenway Dr., 3233-Rasheda Uddin to Vladimir Isakovich and Bella Kontsevaya, $500,000.
Kingscup Ct., 4596-Mary T. O’Neil to Maureen Evans Arthurs, $358,000.
Meadowvale Rd., 3688-Philip G. and Gail L. Enstice to Timothy and Ariel Maller, $585,000.
Old Dragon Path, 4601-Reena K. and Kumas Nichani to Stephen Olatunji Adekoya, $445,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 206-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Christine Seryong Yi, $402,450.
Split Rail Lane, 3545-Himanshu and Shweta Kesar to Narayan Prasad and Bidhya Baral, $359,900.
Vixens Path, 11645-Suntrust Bank to Jason and Monica Fiegel, $1.2 million.
Clifton Oaks Dr., 5943-Richard V.C. and Farida P. Tinker to Dustin S. Kluttz, Xuemei Wang and John Q. Kluttz III, $1.02 million.
Lily Garden, -Beazer Homes Corp. to Michelle J. Barger and Jason R. Cokinos, $846,927.
Morning Time Lane, 6440-Carol E. Rudacille to Jesse J. and Melissa M. Mackey, $595,000.
Silent Sun Pl., 5813-Goshen Properties Corp. to Ekaterina Stepanova, $940,000.
Bendbough Ct., 6979-Curtis M. Lacy and Rebecca R. Ehrlich to Jeffrey P. and Alyson L. Merrill, $352,000.
Bronze Bell Cir., 9118-Alana B. Andrews and Christopher M. Gery to Katrina D. Lewis, $226,000.
Carriage House Lane, 9123, No. 12-Gwendolyn M. Thomas to Shamim and Marna Lee Metcalf Akbar, $305,000.
Encounter Row, 6124-George H. and Farrah M. Ader to Christopher Stevens, $350,000.
Good Hunters Ride, 6157-Pradeep Hariharan and Archana K. Monie to Richard Hanzelka, $345,000.
Humblebee Rd., 5805-Kenneth L. Gillus to Meredith Futernick and Kathleen Gerak, $262,100.
Lambskin Lane, 9059-Ningjun Gan and Xuemei Zhang to Seung in Hong and Ji Hyun Eum, $260,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5222-Live Well Financial Inc. and Singlesource Property Solutions Corp. to David and Debra Woods, $289,100.
Majors Lane, 6021, No. 4-Trina Snowden and estate of Mildred R. Jones to Charlotte Haskell, $130,000.
Night Roost Ct., 5325-Brian and Kathryn M. McAndrew to Brandon L. and Tremin Farrell White, $540,000.
Quiet Hours, 6737-Rebecca Almazan to Julianne O. and Christopher M. Harmon, $287,000.
Shining Oceans Way, 8844, No. 37-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Eugene Geddes, $410,000.
Stonecutter Rd., 8646-Isaac J. and Lauren A. Burrows to Thomas Hencshel and Aurora Hong, $439,000.
Swan Point Way, 7491, No. 17-5-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. and Xian Zhong Wang to Davina L. Foster, $339,000.
Tamar Dr., 6113-Solutions By Jennifer Corp. to Ian and Jordan Gemmill, $425,285.
Tinker Round, 6552-Sharon M. Williamson to Kevin N. and Jessica E. Hencke, $345,500.
Whiteacre Rd., 9641, No. A1-Southeast Property Acquisitions Corp. to David O. Chavez-Garayua, $135,000.
April Journey, 5590, No. 34-John L. and Donna L. MacIsaac to Nigel Christopher Samaroo and Kathleen Anne Hayes, $340,000.
Beech Creek Dr., 10839-Mahmoud Abdel Hady to Cristian and Bobbie J. Jimenez, $447,786.
Buckleberry Path, 11311-Robert and Eileen Dewey to Alice Christine and Kenneth J. Gestiehr, $610,000.
Cedar Lane, 5713-Safeena Investments Corp. to Tiana and Nathan Holley, $248,000.
Cloudland Ct., 6012-Daniela Arapu to Rafael and Mieko Dominguez, $430,000.
Cross Fox Lane, 10534, No. D1-Hosam Mikhaeil to Felipe Fusaro, $145,000.
Flattail Ct., 5213-Kim Bilal and Sultanah Rashada to Cassandra and Huggins Michell, $525,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5533, No. 2-Lloyd G. Knowles to Stacian Gorden, $141,500.
Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 113-Carlos and Amalia Parra to Rhonda K. Pavel and Sean Wineberg, $90,000.
Hickory Overlook, 6404, No. 81-Dorothy H. Painter to Harry G. and Ensaf Hamilton, $365,000.
Jericho Rd., 5063-Jane G. and David J. Wasser to Maria Kirts, $630,000.
Olde Woods Way, 10910-Theresa M. and Robert E. Hiller to Anouck Blaise and Cedric R. Bender, $312,000.
Rushlight Path, 5036-Jannette O’Neill Gonzalez and Javier Liceaga to Josh Weiss and Lara Pagano, $600,000.
Stonegate Lane, 11790-Bank of New York Mellon and Newrez Corp. to Mehrdad Sarlak and Seyedsadreddin Seyedan, $284,550.
Vantage Point Rd., 5600-Isaac and Lisa Williams to Harry Yeung, $310,000.
Alexander Lawson, 6810, No. 24-David J.B. Chu to Jamaal D. Gray and Miriam N. McKinney, $365,000.
Beechfield Ave., 6394-Carmen Milagros De La Cruz to John and Elaina Bellas, $350,000.
Casey Ct., 8144-Jingsheng Li and Enoch Moon to Don Sang Choi, $231,000.
Green Field Rd., 6415, No. 1309-Sophany Pen Iorizzo and Denise J. Webster to Harjrina Nallbani, $184,900.
Ivy Terr., 6524-Mahfuzur Rahman to Elvis Ricardo Joya Zepeda, Evangelina Ramos Romero and Yennis Elisa Contreras, $354,900.
Lawyers Hill Rd., 6345-Nicolas Homes Corp. to Elke R. and Benjamin P. Darling, $433,900.
Royal Coachman Dr., 4821-Roderick Cole to Jerome Mathias, $530,000.
Valley Oak Dr., 7747, No. 67-Jaquinta M. Brooks to Tonia N. Vines, $315,000.
Academy Rd., 8254, No. 8-Barbara S. Sachs to Bruce and Kathy Fried, $455,000.
Avoca Ave., 5110-Chong W. and Mi K. Yi to Choon Gum Keun, $310,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8036-Kimberly Berndt to Leena and Nilesh Malvankar, $345,000.
Coachlight Lane, 7656, No. B-U-Jayson M. and Francis Villalpando to Kayla E. Vondy, $250,000.
English Morning Lane, 4318-Robert J. and Kimberly A. Brosmer to Virgilio M. and Flavia Ferreira, $625,000.
Four Quarter Rd., 8042-Adam B. Weller and Alyson S. Wuick to Massoud and Bibi Orya, $540,000.
Hollow Fields Ct., 3617-Dong G. Jung to Julian M. Jung, $298,000.
Leisure Ct. S., 4653-Michael and Catherine Marrone to Mary Donohue, $450,000.
Montgomery Rd., 5640-Min Li and Kai Zhang to Ejas Rizvi, $375,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8369, No. L-Amanda Fischer to Shelby L. and Clinton B. Simpson, $197,500.
Phillips Ct., 5814-Stephen Chandler to Yo Seob Kim and Hyesun Min, $445,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7639-U.S. Bank Trust and RCI Master Participation Trust to Marnie Rains, $219,900.
Wheatfield Way, 8650-Raymond and Kirsten McCree to William Thomas and Jill Lauren Bush, $580,000.
Early Morning St., 7819-Allen Anthony and Mary Carter Robinson to Darrell K. and Tiffany C. Gilliard, $955,000.
Radcliff Lane, 11102-Lonnie F. and Emnet Tilahun Parker to Patryk Piotr Tararuj and Sarah Ofeibia Dimson, $703,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 14680-Carl P. and Martha G. Ashcraft to Thomas J. and Joanna M. Serra, $625,000.
Winding Path Ct., 3516-Kelly E. and George A. Corbi to Janice and John Rice, $945,000.
Mary Theresa Ct., 6307-Thomas and Maria Elkins to Kyle M. and Mariah D. Hughes, $470,000.
Cortina Dr., 6709-Beverly Allison Kramer and David Arthur Colburn to James and Heather Bullock, $510,000.
Jane Garth, 8034, No. 7-Thomas W. and Sylvia A. Cox to Veronica Robinson, $385,000.
Twelve Sons Ct., 8929-Jeffrey P. and Alyson L. Merrill to Nicole Marie Nivet, $286,000.
Carlinda Ave., 6829-Zoltan G. and Karen L. Levay to Elizabeth S. Richards, $415,000.
Hastings Dr., 9627-Linda K. Ohnoutka to Edwin Salvador Flores Jurado, $234,000.
Lambeth Ct., 9605-Sabrina Carney to Jessie Byrnes, $250,000.
Softwater Way, 9846-Pingora Loan Servicing Corp. to Zheng Yuan Dai and Li Meng, $241,160.
Old Frederick Rd., 11468-Anthony L. and Holly M. Farnella to Siddhartha P. Yerikalapudi and Tripura K. Kasisomayajula, $597,900.
Old Frederick Rd., 16377-Christopher J. and Lisa R. Carroll to Tadas Pack, $375,000.
Washington St., 8908-Robert J. and Kathryn L. O’Donnell to Charles C. Poole and Suzanne A. Nickle, $329,500.
Birkenhead Ct., 8737-Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Prisca Anderson, $334,000.
Cross Timbers Ct., 9318-Lucielle Ridlon to Theophilus and Jennifer Eunice Jonjo, $241,500.
Durant Ave., 9617-Jae H. and Hyung S. Han to Manuk and Hasmik Manukyan, $475,000.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10603-Linda J. Callaway to Paul and Rebekah Cortez, $325,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8507, No. 141-Paticia Delk and Raymond A. Mercer to Alice M. Ntambi, $434,500.
Moonshine Holw., 9060, No. D-Wells Fargo Bank to Celestine Omehia, $133,000.
Park Ave., 9610-U.S. Bank to Rania Obaid, Mary Khoury and Sami Obaid, $355,950.
Redbridge Ct., 9243-Nebolisa Roy Ugo to David Gordon and Alina Soboleva, $200,000.
Summer Glow Walk, 10132-Mohan Singh and Jasmin Dhillon to Michael and Melanie Redden, $595,000.
Waterside Ct., 8628-William L. and Mercedes M. Morris to Julie T. Hoang and Geoffrey S. Uy, $720,000.
Day Rd., 1027-Joaquim A. and Robin W. Camillo to Christina M. Dennis and Keith McCormick, $535,000.
Bushy Tail Run, 15531-Larry C. Sprecher Jr. and Katherine K. Maloney to Thomas J. and Allison M. Mueller, $690,000.
Jennings Chapel Rd., 3366-Wade J. and Rita Louise Gallagher to Jared Michael and Ashley Lynn Marsilio, $625,000.
Doxberry Cir., 11029, No. 12-Susan C. Courtney to Douglas F. and Nancy P. Hawkland, $475,000.
Quarter Horse Dr., 1824-Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Blair C. and Christine K. Fonville, $650,000.