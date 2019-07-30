Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1112-Mark Daniel Henninger to Leyla Taefi and Andrew C. Rendo, $417,000.

Blackwell Rd., 1020-U. S. Bank to Kendra Bates, $325,000.

Carroll Dr., 106-Meghan Rambo and estate of Arthur J. Strickland to Matthew Riley and Clara M. Peterson, $425,000.

Edgemere Dr., 323-Robert P. and Candace J. Davis to Frank Alexander Snyder, $368,000.

Ferry Point Rd., 412-James K. and Margaret M. Don to Milton S. and Deborah W. Allen, $985,000.

Georgetown Rd., 215-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Randy G. Reese, $350,000.

Hyde Park Dr., 1040-Amber L. and Christopher A. Johnson to Michael A. Symons and Emily M. Irwin, $365,000.

Lake Dr. W., 157-Myra L. Fullerton to Joseph D. and Danielle W. Botzler, $620,000.

President St., 301-Zahi Jurdi to Christopher Deluna, $622,000.

Sandstone Ct., 20-David Pulido and estate of Gerald L. Pulido to Tracy L. Simmons, $199,000.

Silverwood Cir., 17, No. 11-Laurence E. Block and Shirley May Little to Lillian V. Smith, $190,000.

Spa Creek Landing., 11, No. A2-Bernard D. Cole and Cynthia A. Watson to Kurt C. and Nancy S. Gastrock, $325,000.

Victor Pkwy., 209A-Mbertamini Corp. to Richard Martin and Louise Dugan Weaver, $173,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Annapolis Ridge Ct., 2317-Tilden Partners Corp. and Gregory S. Balian to John Charles and Billie Ann Papuchis, $780,000.

Baywind Dr., 1007-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Johnelka Stafford, $255,000.

Bridgewater Way, 1490-Richard V. and Donna D. Littlefield to David M. and Mary Beth Lengyel, $865,000.

Coachway, 911-Terri Susan and Walter Cornell Lockhart to Mehrdad M. Namdar, $540,000.

Crownsville Rd., 1736-David M. Sheehan and Janet S. Owens to Walter S. Hall, $385,000.

Duke of Gloucester St., 203-Anne Gibboney Huske to Andrew and Christina Haire, $1.12 million.

Howards Loop, 745, No. 70-Hongmei Zhou to Lynne A. Margolin, $340,000.

Locust Ave., 14-David Gertz to Scott K. and Lucy S. Dehaven, $650,000.

Monterey Ave., 505-Ryan and Maggie Joy to Michael J. and Patricia O. Meinhold, $682,500.

Riversedge Cir., 940-Michael and Thomas E. Offer to William F. Schweinfurth and Karen W. Surratt, $203,500.

Shiley St., 10-Nancy Dalton and Robert L. Donaldson to Jenna G. Ashley, $659,000.

Shipwright St., 69-Margaret E. Schilder to E. Sanderson Hoe, Denise Catharine Hoe, Catharine Stacey Hoe-Bohorquez and Daniel Bohorquez, $920,000.

Spring Place Way, 120-Barney C. and Cheryl E. Parrella to Steven, Christine A. and Jessica B. Marshall, $380,000.

Vantage Cv., 2620-Brian P. and Susan B. Kyhos to Neil Francis and Kathleen Marie Tress, $485,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Green Dr., 654-Eugene Freund Jr. and Deborah J. Hunter to Patricia A. Schult and Jeffrey C. Helferstay Jr., $517,500.

Church Rd., 61-Jeffrey G. and Mary E. Bunker to Richard G. and Faren Lohfeld, $419,900.

Gator Ct., 1183-Nick James and Scott Umberto Pitocco to Keith Pethel and April Walker, $244,000.

Jupiter Hills Ct., 718-Jacob and Richard C. Boulay to Monica K. Rehfuss, $213,950.

Mill Creek Rd., 816-Lori Dorman and estate of Ethel M. Sheridan to Scott and Donna L. Handspiker, $700,000.

River Breeze Pl., 122-Jeffrey and Lisa M. Wadsworth to Jeffrey W. Reichert, $1 million.

Springwood Ct., 1221-Angela L. Foster-Boswell to Paul Christopher Sandrock, Allison Jayne Worm and Julie Hanna Sandrock, $150,000.

Yale Ct., 278-Christopher Scott and Stephanie Tice Parks to Matthew R. and Chelsea A. Sperry, $474,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Harbor Valley Dr., 5622-Eugene and Margaret D. Payne to Kyle W. Vance, $255,000.

Matthews Ave., 707-Joshua E. Powell and Omar Samaha to Ivania M. Del Cid and Mario De Jesus Del Cid Hernandez, $310,000.

Park Rd., 5603-Mona L. Skaggs to Kenneth Roland Stalnaker and Kyrstin C. Elliott, $225,000.

First Ave., 8-Charles W. Brown to Juanita Evans, $204,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Barracuda Cove Ct., 954-Larry E. and Allison I. Young to Timothy C. Burkard and Christine M. Healy, $685,000.

Cananaro Dr., 1655-Jack G. and Christopher John Berger to Giovanni E. and Huliana Vivar, $380,000.

Destiny Cir., 1212-Michael P. and Debra M. Farrell to Frances and John Willard Keith, $475,000.

Hampton Rd., 1153-Charles Edward Faulkner Jr. to Patrick M. Ryan and Stacie Marie Long, $400,000.

Hidden Point Rd., 1890-Bryan B. Steiner to Mary Chrysa Long, $1.1 million.

Marine Dr., 927-James H. Stewart to Lee Edward and Maho Transue, $361,500.

Pendennis Dr., 1923-Frank T. and Elizabeth W. Brady to Robert and Victoria Kinsler, $790,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 1180-Jonathan T. and Jennifer Morgan Frey to George Ennis and Erin Jones, $370,000.

Skyway Dr., 1152-Michael King Kelly and estate of Leroy Upsher McCormack to Christian Fourdin and Joelle Coats, $459,000.

Winchester Beach Dr., 214-John L. and Natalie D. Doney to Allysa A. Kropp, $700,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Gwynne Ave., 1108-Arin R. and Ronnie A. Chandler to Katherine Beall, $310,000.

CROFTON AREA

Ayr Ct., 2536-John E. and Jennifer L. Spencer to Troy and Jynease Johnson, $350,000.

Chatham Ct., 1443-Austen Mouille to Ijeoma Ezeonyebuchi, $254,000.

Encino Dr., 1917-William C. Ehemann to Amber Nicole Campbell, $180,000.

Greentree Ct., 1717-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Nebojsa V. Zimonjic, $218,000.

Lowell Ct., 1519-Davidsonville Master Realty Investment Corp. to Athena Kendall, $247,675.

Nestlewood Ct., 1458-Nicole Rae Crosby to Joseph T.E. Aiken, $250,000.

Pawlet Dr., 2000-Julianne H. McNamara to Karlie Frank, $225,000.

Tobys Ct., 1603-Robert P. and Jamie Merrill Jett to Katherine Emily and Thomas Summers Haight, $575,000.

Windy Oak Ct., 2618-Cynthia A. Straka to Nicole C. Mason, $362,900.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Pump Handle Ct., 1913-Edward J. and Sharon K. Marcil to Osaetin M. Osemwota, $590,000.

Snodgrass Rd., 778-Gerald J. and Kari L. Benoit to Matthew Rhoderick and Jessica A. Powell, $575,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Arborwood Pl., 1026-David H. and Billie Jean Ready to Allyson C. Luttrell and Tyler M. Stasch, $235,000.

Double Chestnut Ct., 1159-Brian S. and Cara M. Wainwright to Linda J. Fischer, $257,000.

Springhouse Lane, 7100-Patricia G. Milburn Martin to James D. Quetel, $265,607.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Elsie Barber Ct., 913-James J. and Joanne Rennie to Ricardo and Jill Elizabeth Da Silva, $755,000.

DEALE AREA

Flood Ave., 5803-Jeffrey Grierson to Jessica T. Steinberg, $420,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Dr., 866-Roy D. and Bonnie E. Taylor to Peter and Claire Soliman, $433,000.

Bright Light Ct., 323-D.R. Horton Inc. to Timothy Jensen Donovan and Michelle Elizabeth Kelly, $426,990.

Cliff Dr., 1638-William B. and Judith A. Cannon to Ernest and Kathryn Lawley, $640,000.

Conch Dr., 3619-Gary K. and Teresa A. Sweely to Thomas and Tricia Callender, $525,000.

Havre De Grace Dr., 1605-Richard Real Estate Investments Corp. to Rebecca A. Haughes, $360,000.

Loch Haven Dr., 3554-Rafael I. and Diane B. Rufino to Lisa Marie and Anthony John Carlo, $400,000.

Oakwood Rd., 312-Paul Andrew Thompson to Jose Arturo Serrano and Maria Elena Pineda Perlera, $230,000.

Potomac Rd., 1706-Steven M. Allen and Sarah E. Kingston to Daniel R. Flack, $272,500.

Riverton Pl., 127-Calvin F. and Elisabeth H. Frey to Nancie E. Allen, $447,000.

Welches Dr., 106-Myron J. and Donna L. Adamecz to Marty and Stephanie Sawyers, $337,500.

Sixth Ave., 3707-Norman Collins III to Kalyn D. Schneider, $355,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1130-Eugenia Guardia and Michael Cocchiaro Jr. to Robener Phillips, $365,000.

Defense Hwy., 1444-David E. Bleil to Paul D. and Deborah Engler, $316,800.

Highland Farms Cir., 609-Adam M. and Dana R. Greiss to Tolulope David and Damilola Abiola Subair, $590,000.

Orchid Rd., 1247-Lynn Starkes Gresham Smith to Daniel Isaac Palliparambil and Sharlene Uday Patel, $553,000.

Thistle Ct., 1764-Karen K. Meadows to Alfred Currey and Lori Roy, $460,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Bangor Ct., 715-Wayne C. and Linda G. Smith to Dustin James and Jennifer Smith, $350,000.

Colonial Knolls, 6476-Christine A. Nightengale to John Bredbenner and Kayla Draughn, $150,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 612-JLK Homes Corp. to Brennan J. Smith and Kathleen M. Cullen, $329,900.

Ferndale Rd., 304-Jon Paul and Belinda Lee Davis to Christine L. and Brian R. Henry, $345,000.

Glenwood Ave., 309-Donald E. Watts and estate of Lucy Mae Watts to Wayne M. Beall, $250,000.

Hollins Ferry Rd. S., 104-Alexandra A. and Ryan M. Lay to Lorie E. Burnett, $324,900.

Lindera Ct., 328-Richard C. Meise to Tekyra Williams, $230,000.

MacKintosh Dr., 299-Eva May to Michael Lee Widener, $357,000.

Quail Dr., 709-Ashley Ann and Iain J. Densmore to Vanessa Ortiz, $295,000.

Shetlands Lane, 329-Jeffrey L. Martin and Jessica M. Knight to Jessie M. Edens, $229,900.

Trumpeter Ct., 8012-Marcus M. and Michelle L. Brown to Thaddeus W. and Alexandra M. Scruggs, $300,000.

Vista Ave., 38-Beverly A. Clark to Perry Lawrence Toskov Jr., $235,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7689-Harry W. Brady to Chinedu Alex Akporji, $282,000.

Blue Water Ct., 312, No. 201-Department of Veterans Affairs to Theodore Sines, $105,750.

Castle Harbour Way, 1110, No. 3B-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Michael Uleckas, $132,000.

Clear Drop Ct., 6524, No. 102-Dewey R. and James A. White to Diana L. McClung, $180,000.

Crown Rd., 7217-Theodore E. Sines Jr. to Steven D. Dell Angelo Jr. and Kristen E. Peel, $299,900.

Dublin Dr., 367-Rudy V. Deveaux II and Joannie Ivette Hyden to Richard and Katrina McFee, $252,399.

Elias Way, 729-Kaitlin E. Pentz to Thomas W. Abel III and Lanta M. Chase, $250,000.

Garrett Rd., 125-Robert E. Payton Jr. and estate of Florence E. McDonald to Amanda M. Delgado-Nunez, $175,000.

Glen Rd., 139-James Blakeney Sutherland III and estate of Dale L. Sutherland to Timothy B.E. Glidden, $189,900.

Harvard Rd., 18-Make Your Mark Corp. to Michelle Latham, $299,000.

Hopkins Cor., 913-Albert F. and Patrice L. Lambert to William Charles and Katherine George, $295,500.

Juniper Dr., 110-SSTT Corp. to Shane W. Clyde and Michelle S. Im, $309,500.

Mary Lou Ave., 310-Joshua A. and Kelly A. Schoeffield to Dominic Corbisello, $269,900.

Pond View Dr., 107-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jesse J. and Angela C. Starkey, $318,500.

Shady Brk., 595-Gregory L. and Rebecca L. Copley to Todd Sanders, $415,000.

Still Pond Dr., 937-Damien Baker to Lamont and Samantha Lynn White, $484,500.

Washington Ave., 703-Robert Owen Schultz III to Thomas J. Burns, $190,000.

Wynbrook Rd., 1100-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Kyle George Dodge and Lauren Belcher, $282,500.

HANOVER AREA

Canonchet Ct., 1932-Kimberly A. Hankinson to Shavonney and Khalid Ahmad, $367,500.

Elmcrest Rd., 7682-Toll IV Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Nicole Massie and Mark Martin, $570,000.

Gesna Dr., 1400-Jeffrey N. and Katherine M. Campbell to John O. and Kayla K. Fondren, $337,527.

Harmans Rd., 7735-Mary M. Couturie Paulhus to James De La Fleur, $225,000.

Hekla Lane, 1636-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tanya J.W. and Andre O. McDonald, $468,375.

Moraine Dr., 7549-Miguel A. Ochoa to Kevin Roupe and Shanon Liwag Santos, $329,000.

Post Rd., 7627-Kimberly A. Matthews and estate of James Rudolphus Matthews to Yalonda E. Adams, and Alfred J. and Elaine H. Wilkins, $190,000.

Silver Oak Rd., 7934-Scott C. Thompson to John Patrick and Nicole Marie Dunn, $370,000.

Taunton Ct., 7595-Lina Torres to Jason B. and Erin Rohner, $377,500.

JESSUP AREA

Marion Rd., 2321-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jamar Dwayne Adams and Cheja Jananya Lecai Tucker, $402,948.

LAUREL AREA

Fisher Hill Rd., 3536-Naomi J. Grandstaff to Guy P. Thada and Nicole Kirkland, $345,000.

Londonleaf Lane, 3439-Ehsan Falsafi to Rosa Mairena Carranza and Elmer Moises Granados, $242,000.

Old Line Ave., 441-Randall R. and Georgine A. Carmichael to Luis Florentino Gomez-Saenz and Norma Alicia Rivera, $408,000.

Whispering Hills Pl., 3408-Damon A. and Carla N. Harris to Desmond E. Smith, $265,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Camp Meade Rd. S., 112-Mary E. Breen to Lenore L. Glover and John Paul Murn, $235,000.

Groveland Rd., 6207-Susan Zita Dinatale and estate of Robert Donald Linn Jr. to Donovan P. Grandison, $370,000.

Kingwood Rd., 415-Ashley and Joshua R. Hardy to Kurt Alan Ruckelshaus, $335,000.

Maple Rd. W., 101-James L. Wright to Jeffrey S. and Misty R. Cather, $345,000.

Sycamore Rd., 101-Jacklyn P. and Cory Churches to Karen Foreman, $222,500.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bay Front Rd. W., 75-Tammy Jones and estate of Alice E. Spriggs to Keva Johnson, $530,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Ahearn Dr., 8259-Diana L. Dipeppe and Gershon A. Hoffer to James Edward Parker and Mary Rogers, $259,000.

Cool Glade Ct., 797-Barbara Ann Sery and Tim Allan Barger to Ryan C. and Lissa A. Doot, $570,000.

Oakdale Cir., 986-Daoud M. Faris and Mohamad Izzeldin Dughly to Frank Braden and Lilliane Lorraine Holden, $385,000.

Shallop Ct., 707-Robin M. Valliant to Stephen C. and Marcia J. Hall, $450,000.

Wheatfield Dr., 1009-Lonnie Olson to Cuong Van Tran and Thuy Thi Do, $460,000.

ODENTON AREA

Arkblack Terr., 923-Erica M. Sansing and Desiree L. Raught to Christopher Robin and Kyla Rhiann Skinner, $372,500.

Blue Water Blvd., 2550-Karl L. Merritt Sr. to Rajiv and Rajani Bichali, $320,000.

Bunker Hill Lane, 103-Bobby W. and Reiko Knight to William P. and James F. Green, $465,000.

Chapelgate Dr., 731-Ronald D. Wyatt to Earlene M. Ball, $235,000.

Crawfords Ct., 1308-Steven E. and Jeanne E. Hirsch to Isabel A. Akaragwe and Tandong Chinje, $550,000.

Forest Edge Ct., 2405, No. 104-Jacqueline Wasson to Raymond and Joyce McDade, $210,000.

Greenwood St., 488-Stricken Properties Corp. to Christine Melchione and Paul Adams, $375,000.

Jostaberry Way, 2488-Matthew W. and Renee M. McKee to Daniel Eugene and John Andrew Moses, $361,000.

Kirbys Landing Ct., 235-Lloyd and Marcia Clarke to Ann M. Green, $295,000.

Miles River Ct., 201-Curtis N. Kinzey to Brittney Jenkins, $293,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 326-Caruso Builder Pine Street Corp. to Jaime J. Boone, $364,950.

Orchard Overlook, 700, No. 301-Fedora A. Simon to Daevonya V. Jones, $209,000.

Pine Meadows Dr., 8520-Robert A. and Jessica Lynn Moore to Kyle Bruce and Wendi Lucenda Fields, $300,000.

Riden St., 610-Dominion Rental Holdings Corp. to Toan Dang and Diem Dao, $368,000.

Rolling Hill Walk, 606, No. 103-Stefan F. and Mark S. Cecelski to Georgia Chasen, $176,000.

Sapphire Ct., 1510, No. 3-James A. Mead and estate of Jean S. Mead to Delores Carpenter, $360,000.

Sunny Chapel Rd., 846-Kiersten C. Poss and Greg Rhoten to Sara Kay Kornetzke, $530,000.

Verdigris Way, 1000-Timothy Reed and Linda P. Yendall to James C. Webb Sr., $425,000.

Winding Stream Way, 685, No. 302-Jeremy Allen Rex Spearing to Clayton Frank, $225,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Sudley Rd., 4905-Derek Platt to Ryan Joseph and Molly Annabelle Musgrave, $389,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Alyssa Lane, 52-Cartus Corp. to Igor Sergeyev and Viktoriya Hrytsyshyna, $655,000.

Bay Front Dr., 329-Kennell Property Resources Corp. to Alvin H. and Vickie A. Pettie, $850,000.

Booth Bay Harbour, 1176-Billy J. and Linda J. Christian to Anthony Joseph Mariano, $223,000.

Chelsea Rd., 222-Todd P. and Lisa M. Dickard to John Wesley Poderis, $279,900.

Convey Harbour, 1199-Robert A. and Kara L. Sykes to Gregory T. Clemens, $241,500.

Deering Rd., 605, No. 1C-GWK Residential Corp. to Mary Kay Heath, $184,500.

Doby Lane, 8211-Kevin E. and Leah M. Stocksdale to Raymond W. Minnick II, $392,000.

Garland Rd., 8429-Chad S. and Charlene M. Smith to Cindy Thompson, $393,000.

Hadfield Ct., 8005-K2NC Corp. to Kelsie M. Fox, $227,500.

Hillside Rd., 1234-U.S. Bank to Stephen Christopher Hubbard, $253,050.

Joanie Ct., 1216-Denise L. Anderson to Daniel D. Rocker, $430,000.

Leonardo Ct., 7807-Bobby J. and Alice Herrell to Heather N. Bartlett, $223,900.

Lyman Ave., 7762-Joseph and Lindsey Goforth to David and Patricia Burleson, $350,000.

Maywood Ave., 8022-Charles Terry to Michael McVearry and Julianna Fritzinger, $230,000.

Mountain View Cir., 8119-Tim S. and Haster K. Leung to Vernon K. Conley Jr., $315,000.

Riverside Dr., 476-Herbert M. and Virginia Smith to Gregory J. and Sheryl A. Anderson, $200,000.

Rose Crown Cir., 2954-Doreen and Randy K. Noel to Christopher A. Barnes and Katelin J. Haskell, $296,000.

Sexton Rd., 8475-James M. and Cynthia D. Fries to Mark D. and Alisandra Meeks Doran, $290,000.

Skipjack Pl., 8536-AE Home Group Corp. to Brett Michael Garver, $318,150.

Sunset Cir., 2-Ashley E. Schuler Daugherty to Clifford Muchler, $287,500.

Tick Neck Rd., 7842-David P. and Rita K. Geer to Joshua and Brandi Dubroc, $256,200.

Whites Cove Rd., 7891-William H. and Kathleen M. O’Brien to Leslie and Robert Pollock, $482,500.

Ninth St., 218-Philip A. and Toni Ann Gerber to William Milleker and Brooke Lynn Steinbach, $335,000.

RIVA AREA

Park Rd., 222-Philip A. and Dian C. Gorelick to Christine L. and Henry E. Chadwick, $560,000.

SEVERN AREA

Arwell Ct., 1976-Ijeoma E. Onuigbo to Victor and Aleida B. Aponte, $111,500.

Carinoso Way, 8264-Jeremy M. and Holly P. Duncan to Michael P. and Christine N. Burke, $475,000.

Clearfield Cir., 1510-Elysia K. Dobbins and Evelyn Cross to Bradley H. Chapman and Megan Ann Czako, $325,000.

Fawnelm Rd., 760-Bruce C. and Teddi A. Colkitt to Ronald D. and Diane M. Baldridge, $480,000.

Hawk Ct., 1876-Habitat for Humanity of Chesapeake Inc. to Valerie M. Thomas, $144,000.

Meadow Lark Lane, 8417-Anthony Kucan to Sara Margaret Merkin and Richard Marcus Perks, $338,000.

Pavilion Dr., 7896-Michael C. and Cathie Watson Bye to Ernest J. Halton, $397,500.

Richard Ave., 96-Edward P. and Theresa J. Gibson to Jeffrey and Hana Richardson, $345,000.

Santa Fe Dr., 8139-Stefan Edward and Anndrea Kinzli to Javier Villanueva Lopez, Cecilia D. Villanueva and Javier Villanueva, $297,000.

Sparrow Ct., 1812-Renata J. Penn to Calvin and Mynesha Rawlings, $162,000.

Thrush Meadow Pl., 7920-U.S. Bank to Jin and Eun Park, $176,662.

Watch House Cir. N., 1800-Serina and Fannie Gordon to Toni N. Egbufoama, $252,500.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Baldy Ave., 44-Irina V. Mironova and David Miles to Hazel Janelle and Edwin Alexis Coriano, $468,000.

Bendale Dr., 440-Helen R. Leitholf to John Halveston and Elizabeth Phung, $480,000.

Carlyn Dr., 304-James L. and Vickie L. Ferrari to Kevin Laughary and Ruth Roberson, $835,000.

Drexel Dr., 159-Donald L. and Martha L. McClary to Eric Harris and Annemarie Larsen, $620,000.

Jumpers Hole Rd., 577-Carl E. and Phyllis M. Peterson to Jonathan D. and Marissa L. Tighe, $476,500.

Madary Rd., 21-Rose M. Morris and Jonathan Francis to Jeffrey and Jane Williams, $315,000.

Robinson Landing Rd., 50-Darin J. Epling to Kendall Lee and Julie Christine Roberson, $453,500.

Wiltshire Lane, 221-Garland and Mary Ann Jordan to Michele E. Thompson, $1.15 million.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Lerch Dr., 4932-Rare Inc. to Edwin Freeman and Joann Hotchkiss, $265,000.

Poplar Ave., 1199-Department of Veterans Affairs to Donald Browning, Toni M. Browning, April L. Reffit and Bonnie Gibbs, $245,500.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Deale Rd., 231-Carolyn E. Austin and estate of Vincent E. Austin Jr. to Alex J. and Heidi M. Daverede, $445,000.

Sewell Dr., 6216-Morris S. and Cynthia Thames Blackstone to Daniel S. and Gwenda L. Legg, $542,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Blandford Way, 10209-Valerie Rohn to Manoj K. and Neeral N. Modi, $665,000.

Cross Country Dr., 4409-Andrew and Lauren Lieberman to Yvonne M. and David A. Rasko, $747,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4974, No. A5-Dennis and Jin Mi Kim to Margery G. Sayers, $230,000.

Frederick Rd., 8920-Char Mar Land Corp. to James B. Moriarty, $270,000.

Greenway Dr., 3233-Rasheda Uddin to Vladimir Isakovich and Bella Kontsevaya, $500,000.

Kingscup Ct., 4596-Mary T. O’Neil to Maureen Evans Arthurs, $358,000.

Meadowvale Rd., 3688-Philip G. and Gail L. Enstice to Timothy and Ariel Maller, $585,000.

Old Dragon Path, 4601-Reena K. and Kumas Nichani to Stephen Olatunji Adekoya, $445,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 206-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Christine Seryong Yi, $402,450.

Split Rail Lane, 3545-Himanshu and Shweta Kesar to Narayan Prasad and Bidhya Baral, $359,900.

Vixens Path, 11645-Suntrust Bank to Jason and Monica Fiegel, $1.2 million.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Clifton Oaks Dr., 5943-Richard V.C. and Farida P. Tinker to Dustin S. Kluttz, Xuemei Wang and John Q. Kluttz III, $1.02 million.

Lily Garden, -Beazer Homes Corp. to Michelle J. Barger and Jason R. Cokinos, $846,927.

Morning Time Lane, 6440-Carol E. Rudacille to Jesse J. and Melissa M. Mackey, $595,000.

Silent Sun Pl., 5813-Goshen Properties Corp. to Ekaterina Stepanova, $940,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Bendbough Ct., 6979-Curtis M. Lacy and Rebecca R. Ehrlich to Jeffrey P. and Alyson L. Merrill, $352,000.

Bronze Bell Cir., 9118-Alana B. Andrews and Christopher M. Gery to Katrina D. Lewis, $226,000.

Carriage House Lane, 9123, No. 12-Gwendolyn M. Thomas to Shamim and Marna Lee Metcalf Akbar, $305,000.

Encounter Row, 6124-George H. and Farrah M. Ader to Christopher Stevens, $350,000.

Good Hunters Ride, 6157-Pradeep Hariharan and Archana K. Monie to Richard Hanzelka, $345,000.

Humblebee Rd., 5805-Kenneth L. Gillus to Meredith Futernick and Kathleen Gerak, $262,100.

Lambskin Lane, 9059-Ningjun Gan and Xuemei Zhang to Seung in Hong and Ji Hyun Eum, $260,000.

Lightning View Rd., 5222-Live Well Financial Inc. and Singlesource Property Solutions Corp. to David and Debra Woods, $289,100.

Majors Lane, 6021, No. 4-Trina Snowden and estate of Mildred R. Jones to Charlotte Haskell, $130,000.

Night Roost Ct., 5325-Brian and Kathryn M. McAndrew to Brandon L. and Tremin Farrell White, $540,000.

Quiet Hours, 6737-Rebecca Almazan to Julianne O. and Christopher M. Harmon, $287,000.

Shining Oceans Way, 8844, No. 37-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Eugene Geddes, $410,000.

Stonecutter Rd., 8646-Isaac J. and Lauren A. Burrows to Thomas Hencshel and Aurora Hong, $439,000.

Swan Point Way, 7491, No. 17-5-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. and Xian Zhong Wang to Davina L. Foster, $339,000.

Tamar Dr., 6113-Solutions By Jennifer Corp. to Ian and Jordan Gemmill, $425,285.

Tinker Round, 6552-Sharon M. Williamson to Kevin N. and Jessica E. Hencke, $345,500.

Whiteacre Rd., 9641, No. A1-Southeast Property Acquisitions Corp. to David O. Chavez-Garayua, $135,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5590, No. 34-John L. and Donna L. MacIsaac to Nigel Christopher Samaroo and Kathleen Anne Hayes, $340,000.

Beech Creek Dr., 10839-Mahmoud Abdel Hady to Cristian and Bobbie J. Jimenez, $447,786.

Buckleberry Path, 11311-Robert and Eileen Dewey to Alice Christine and Kenneth J. Gestiehr, $610,000.

Cedar Lane, 5713-Safeena Investments Corp. to Tiana and Nathan Holley, $248,000.

Cloudland Ct., 6012-Daniela Arapu to Rafael and Mieko Dominguez, $430,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10534, No. D1-Hosam Mikhaeil to Felipe Fusaro, $145,000.

Flattail Ct., 5213-Kim Bilal and Sultanah Rashada to Cassandra and Huggins Michell, $525,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5533, No. 2-Lloyd G. Knowles to Stacian Gorden, $141,500.

Green Mountain Cir., 10850, No. 113-Carlos and Amalia Parra to Rhonda K. Pavel and Sean Wineberg, $90,000.

Hickory Overlook, 6404, No. 81-Dorothy H. Painter to Harry G. and Ensaf Hamilton, $365,000.

Jericho Rd., 5063-Jane G. and David J. Wasser to Maria Kirts, $630,000.

Olde Woods Way, 10910-Theresa M. and Robert E. Hiller to Anouck Blaise and Cedric R. Bender, $312,000.

Rushlight Path, 5036-Jannette O’Neill Gonzalez and Javier Liceaga to Josh Weiss and Lara Pagano, $600,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11790-Bank of New York Mellon and Newrez Corp. to Mehrdad Sarlak and Seyedsadreddin Seyedan, $284,550.

Vantage Point Rd., 5600-Isaac and Lisa Williams to Harry Yeung, $310,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Alexander Lawson, 6810, No. 24-David J.B. Chu to Jamaal D. Gray and Miriam N. McKinney, $365,000.

Beechfield Ave., 6394-Carmen Milagros De La Cruz to John and Elaina Bellas, $350,000.

Casey Ct., 8144-Jingsheng Li and Enoch Moon to Don Sang Choi, $231,000.

Green Field Rd., 6415, No. 1309-Sophany Pen Iorizzo and Denise J. Webster to Harjrina Nallbani, $184,900.

Ivy Terr., 6524-Mahfuzur Rahman to Elvis Ricardo Joya Zepeda, Evangelina Ramos Romero and Yennis Elisa Contreras, $354,900.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6345-Nicolas Homes Corp. to Elke R. and Benjamin P. Darling, $433,900.

Royal Coachman Dr., 4821-Roderick Cole to Jerome Mathias, $530,000.

Valley Oak Dr., 7747, No. 67-Jaquinta M. Brooks to Tonia N. Vines, $315,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Academy Rd., 8254, No. 8-Barbara S. Sachs to Bruce and Kathy Fried, $455,000.

Avoca Ave., 5110-Chong W. and Mi K. Yi to Choon Gum Keun, $310,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8036-Kimberly Berndt to Leena and Nilesh Malvankar, $345,000.

Coachlight Lane, 7656, No. B-U-Jayson M. and Francis Villalpando to Kayla E. Vondy, $250,000.

English Morning Lane, 4318-Robert J. and Kimberly A. Brosmer to Virgilio M. and Flavia Ferreira, $625,000.

Four Quarter Rd., 8042-Adam B. Weller and Alyson S. Wuick to Massoud and Bibi Orya, $540,000.

Hollow Fields Ct., 3617-Dong G. Jung to Julian M. Jung, $298,000.

Leisure Ct. S., 4653-Michael and Catherine Marrone to Mary Donohue, $450,000.

Montgomery Rd., 5640-Min Li and Kai Zhang to Ejas Rizvi, $375,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8369, No. L-Amanda Fischer to Shelby L. and Clinton B. Simpson, $197,500.

Phillips Ct., 5814-Stephen Chandler to Yo Seob Kim and Hyesun Min, $445,000.

Stony Creek Lane, 7639-U.S. Bank Trust and RCI Master Participation Trust to Marnie Rains, $219,900.

Wheatfield Way, 8650-Raymond and Kirsten McCree to William Thomas and Jill Lauren Bush, $580,000.

FULTON AREA

Early Morning St., 7819-Allen Anthony and Mary Carter Robinson to Darrell K. and Tiffany C. Gilliard, $955,000.

Radcliff Lane, 11102-Lonnie F. and Emnet Tilahun Parker to Patryk Piotr Tararuj and Sarah Ofeibia Dimson, $703,000.

GLENELG AREA

Triadelphia Rd., 14680-Carl P. and Martha G. Ashcraft to Thomas J. and Joanna M. Serra, $625,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Winding Path Ct., 3516-Kelly E. and George A. Corbi to Janice and John Rice, $945,000.

HANOVER AREA

Mary Theresa Ct., 6307-Thomas and Maria Elkins to Kyle M. and Mariah D. Hughes, $470,000.

HIGHLAND AREA

Cortina Dr., 6709-Beverly Allison Kramer and David Arthur Colburn to James and Heather Bullock, $510,000.

JESSUP AREA

Jane Garth, 8034, No. 7-Thomas W. and Sylvia A. Cox to Veronica Robinson, $385,000.

Twelve Sons Ct., 8929-Jeffrey P. and Alyson L. Merrill to Nicole Marie Nivet, $286,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Carlinda Ave., 6829-Zoltan G. and Karen L. Levay to Elizabeth S. Richards, $415,000.

Hastings Dr., 9627-Linda K. Ohnoutka to Edwin Salvador Flores Jurado, $234,000.

Lambeth Ct., 9605-Sabrina Carney to Jessie Byrnes, $250,000.

Softwater Way, 9846-Pingora Loan Servicing Corp. to Zheng Yuan Dai and Li Meng, $241,160.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 11468-Anthony L. and Holly M. Farnella to Siddhartha P. Yerikalapudi and Tripura K. Kasisomayajula, $597,900.

MULLINIX AREA

Old Frederick Rd., 16377-Christopher J. and Lisa R. Carroll to Tadas Pack, $375,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Washington St., 8908-Robert J. and Kathryn L. O’Donnell to Charles C. Poole and Suzanne A. Nickle, $329,500.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Birkenhead Ct., 8737-Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Prisca Anderson, $334,000.

Cross Timbers Ct., 9318-Lucielle Ridlon to Theophilus and Jennifer Eunice Jonjo, $241,500.

Durant Ave., 9617-Jae H. and Hyung S. Han to Manuk and Hasmik Manukyan, $475,000.

Glen Hannah Dr., 10603-Linda J. Callaway to Paul and Rebekah Cortez, $325,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8507, No. 141-Paticia Delk and Raymond A. Mercer to Alice M. Ntambi, $434,500.

Moonshine Holw., 9060, No. D-Wells Fargo Bank to Celestine Omehia, $133,000.

Park Ave., 9610-U.S. Bank to Rania Obaid, Mary Khoury and Sami Obaid, $355,950.

Redbridge Ct., 9243-Nebolisa Roy Ugo to David Gordon and Alina Soboleva, $200,000.

Summer Glow Walk, 10132-Mohan Singh and Jasmin Dhillon to Michael and Melanie Redden, $595,000.

Waterside Ct., 8628-William L. and Mercedes M. Morris to Julie T. Hoang and Geoffrey S. Uy, $720,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Day Rd., 1027-Joaquim A. and Robin W. Camillo to Christina M. Dennis and Keith McCormick, $535,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Bushy Tail Run, 15531-Larry C. Sprecher Jr. and Katherine K. Maloney to Thomas J. and Allison M. Mueller, $690,000.

Jennings Chapel Rd., 3366-Wade J. and Rita Louise Gallagher to Jared Michael and Ashley Lynn Marsilio, $625,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Doxberry Cir., 11029, No. 12-Susan C. Courtney to Douglas F. and Nancy P. Hawkland, $475,000.

Quarter Horse Dr., 1824-Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Blair C. and Christine K. Fonville, $650,000.