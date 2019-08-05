Anne Arundel County
August Dr., 1143-Alvin J. Lorman to Benjamin Posner, $427,000.
Boucher Ave., 1224-Leslie M. Woodward to Patrick R. Denker, $1.05 million.
Carrollton Rd., 2515-Richard Craig and Sue A. Lindsay to Herman V. and Nancy P. Kling, $1.48 million.
Edgewood Green Ct., 25-Virgilio A. and Elizabeth A. Bernardino to Shannon E. Rice, $291,000.
Garden Gate Lane, 227-Residential Value Corp. to Gregory W. Wright, $355,000.
Harbour Village Ct., 7046, No. 101-Gene Gerber to Eleanor T. and E. Tracy Brown, $429,433.
Hilltop Lane, 304-Daniel Gerald Wagner to Jay M. and Wendy L. Bragga, $218,000.
Ironstone Ct., 40, No. C-Brian C. Dobbs to Robert H. Kay II, $212,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1131, No. 2A-514 Phase I. Corp. to Kaitlin M. Soderstrom, $269,900.
President Point Dr., 4, No. A2-Kenneth and Michelle Campbell to David D. and Brenda E. Shaeffer, $450,000.
Silverwood Cir., 18, No. 9-Patricia Else to Gregory Samuel Cameron and Anastasiya Shvarts, $173,000.
Sunset Dr., 125-MTGLQ Investors to Ketan Kumar, $340,000.
Washington St., 311-Gemini Home Solutions Corp. to Paul Sullivan and Leslie Koch, $725,000.
Astern Way, 930, No. 309-Katherine Mahood and estate of Margaret A. Wilmore to William Alan and Victoria Jane Walsh, $290,000.
Belle Ct., 39-Sherri S. Brown to Margaret Stella Ampofo, $199,990.
Burtons Cove Way, 603, No. 2-Lidia Jacykewycz to Andrew David, Kathryn and Timothy P. Burt, $227,000.
Charles St., 123-Michael R. and Carol K. Stewart to Claire Marie and David Michael Wagner, $585,000.
Colonial Ave., 13-Naptown Ventures Corp. to Eric W. Nordquist, $610,000.
Heritage Ct., 11-Rachel Priddy to Hugo Daniel and Ana Vilma Lemus, $160,000.
Juliana Cir. E., 55-Homes On the Glen Partnership to Tina Marie Howard, $210,000.
Locust Ave., 318-Brendan A. and Kathryn G. Bellotte to Alex J. and Anne C. Kruthaupt, $775,000.
Rosedale St., 698A, No. 68-Emily B. Neustadt to Robert H. and Patricia C. Waldman, $97,500.
Shipmaster Ct., 918-Judith A. and Alan D. Duer to Beryl M. Benjers, $281,500.
Shipwright St., 94-Andrea M. Zalom Sutter to Jeffrey Trammell and Staurt Serkin, $1.18 million.
Spring Race Ct., 205-Sara S. Mahood to James Theodore O’Farrell Sr., $570,000.
Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 612-Steven L. and Stephanie Wright to Mizetta Lorraine Wilson, $239,000.
Virginia St., 1294-Alexander Michael and Nicole Aron Berg to Philip W. Hammer and Rebecca C. Thompson, $750,000.
Admirals Ct., 204-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Omer Chavez, $459,990.
Bayberry Dr., 1000-John Edward Gillikin and estate of Orletta Jean Taylor Gillikin to Colin M. and Erin P. Robertson, $535,000.
Carronade Way, 380-Sherry Ainsworth to Sean P. and Stephanie C. Harrison, $245,000.
College Manor Dr., 275-Barbara Jean and Francis Edward Smith III to Connor Thomas and Margaret Marilyn Gray, $440,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 888-Michele M. and Willard W. Wilt to Kathleen E. Noonan, $425,000.
Shore Acres Rd., 958-John C. Lane to Esteban Rojas Ramoz and Luz Marquez Guzman, $385,000.
Viking Dr. N., 1222-Susan A. and Adrian Burke to Darwin T. Arceo and Marcelle Grace Ravello-Arceo, $515,000.
Cedar Hill Rd., 418-Crystal B. Properties Inc. to Morgan Ashley Dalrymple and David Michael Dickens, $239,500.
Patrick Henry Dr., 5601-Jonathan Tavarez to John A. Chilcote III and Caitlin M. Hauf, $245,000.
Third St., 4217-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jennifer Pham, $172,103.
Blossom Tree Ct., 417-Jessica Roessner Kontson to Shane M. and Lauren N. Jacobus, $262,500.
Cananaro Dr., 1666-U.S. Bank to Teresa Dennison, $218,580.
Dogwood Tree Dr., 959-Nancy Lawler to Blair and Ashley Sanford, $360,000.
Hillendale Dr., 1000-Christopher and Joslyn Anderson to Abigail D. Schreider and Adam S. Lambros, $442,000.
Martins Cove Rd., 309-Britton J. and Margaret G. Wanick to David P. and Jill G. Smalley, $875,000.
Pleasant Plains Rd., 1840-John J. and Carolyn J. Sabol to Joseph Samuel and Erin Kelly Ferner, $1.02 million.
Snow Goose Lane, 610-Cathy L. Handley to Heather D. Neuman, $345,000.
Wintergull Lane, 206-Christian A. and Melissa L. Lewis to Victoria D. and Matthew J. Flood, $340,000.
Bellarbor Cir., 1925-Karen P. Rawlings and estate of John M. Plater to Mamad F. Maleki, $167,000.
Dana St., 1704-Mary E. Werthmann to Katherine C. Bailey, $309,900.
Eton Way, 1649-Lisa Maria Del Gaudio to Robert Steven and Catherine Marie Warren, $565,000.
Harwell Ave., 1470-Arthur and Vickie McQuade to Devin Leem Frazier, $440,000.
New Windsor Ct., 1618-Rahim J. Williams to Dora Delois Adkins, $235,000.
Pawlet Dr., 2067-Janette M. Davidson to James Patrick Howe and Anna M. Turner, $250,000.
Vineyard Lane, 2435-Dianna C. Sell to Hao and Chen Chen, $302,500.
Yorktown Ct., 1692-Glide Path Real Estate Investors Inc. to Jeremy L. Seay, $305,000.
Hampton Dr., 1053-Nathan Thompson to Jonathan M. Puher and Ann Marie Lucas, $377,500.
Omar Dr., 1057-Gregory L. Jackson II to Ellie Milleker and Alexander Moore, $223,700.
Riverside Dr. S., 354-Jeffrey R. Hale to Loralea Sanderson, $275,000.
Valentine Vw., 836-Timothy D. and Celia C. Stickler to Ronald G. and Teresa S. Boucher, $534,000.
Carvel Beach Rd., 451-Michael A. and Joyce Hepburn to Josue Osmar Regalado and Ana B. Pelaez Aguilar, $249,900.
Highpoint Rd., 8047-Michael and Anita D. Locantore to Chase Ellis Davies, $227,500.
Timberfield Pl., 7074-Gregory A. Christy to Cody A. and Elizabeth K. Collins, $238,000.
Ashe St., 1039-Raymond L. and Dorothy M. Beauregard to April Nicole and Jonathan Lee Bryant, $550,000.
Homewood Rd., 3305-Mahmoud and Rania Malas to Charles M. Heidenberg, $1.09 million.
Third St., 5983-John W. and E. Joanna Mauck to Julie M. Soden, $280,000.
Bishop Rd., 1514-David A. and Paula M. Woodward Fish to Gregory M. and Amanda Abrams, $385,000.
Bright Light Ct., 327-D.R. Horton Inc. to Yancey and Urgakhnaran Brigham, $438,990.
Clove Lane, 2809-Neal A. and Debra A. Barber Eaton to Robert E. and Catherine S. Gleason, $775,000.
Dawson Rd., 906-David A. Nichols to Samuel and Rebecca A. Womack, $330,000.
Hawks Bill Way, 152-Grant and Sanya Kerksiek to Emilia Solak and Thomas Lyle Shankle Jr., $490,000.
Magnolia Dr., 423-Ryan T. and Gina M. Waitt to Michelle North and Christopher Fegan, $415,000.
Quantico Rd., 1700-Paul R. and Marguerite D. Hawes to Rachel E. Hubbard, Jonathan Wingard and Alexis E. Hubbard, $384,200.
Salisbury Rd., 432-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Nghiep T. Luu and Hongyan Bi, $262,500.
Spruce Ave., 219-Michael and Caroline M. Betancourt to Kent Augustine Gonzales, $360,000.
Chapel Lake Dr., 2604, No. 312-Ursula B. Schaefer to Kayla and Raymond Bell, $255,000.
Densmore Bay Ct., 921-Richard and Lisa Billings to David M. and Karen A. Gilmore, $610,000.
Huntwood Dr., 2009-John T. and Angela K. Brennan to Kaseem and Lauren Fitzpatrick, $625,000.
Pegasus Ct., 225-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Brett Stelfox, $431,000.
Vivaldi Lane, 2510-Diane L. Whaples Lee to Thomas J. and Melissa Bibaud Orme, $299,900.
Forest St., 1-George and Linda Cornell to Ian A. and Madelyn M. De Lisle, $290,000.
Gnome Ct., 715-Jaron W. Tanner to Kenita Tang, $228,000.
Houghton Rd., 1414-Dennis R. and Carmen L. Stevens to Michael Perez Ortega and Gabriela Romero, $205,000.
Little Fox Ct., 8031-Michael J. and Deanna L. Bussey to Jonathan C. and Nicole Bodine, $404,000.
Park Ct. E., 554-Michael W. and Deborah A. to Seth O. Vacek, $232,000.
Twin Ridge Dr., 8951-Rutus Corp. to Laronda White and Lavonne Brown Smith, $314,000.
Eighth Ave. SE, 304-Thuy Thi Do to Kim C. Van and Cuong Tan Do, $140,000.
Bell Ave., 1028-Steven Edwin and Jennifer Ann Jones to Lauren Evans and James B. Souders Jr., $285,000.
Briargrove Lane, 7548-Rose C. Bowman to Colin B. Simpkins, $305,000.
Clover Ct., 361-Sarah S. and Philip A. Lantz to Jacob S. and Cassandra J. Caster, $259,900.
Daffodil Rd., 202-Diane D. and James T. Watts to Christopher Genson and Megan Brand, $286,100.
Dublin Dr., 387-Michael Scott Suter to David P. and Amber L. Carnett, $363,000.
Elton St., 8044-Art Homes Corp. to Adam A. Bohn, $285,000.
Garrett Rd., 206-Kyle J. Wise to Kevin E. Sumpter Jr., $275,000.
Glenside Way, 805-Scott A. and Lisa J. Brooks to Tomeka Centrelia Holmes, $353,000.
Hollins Chapel Ct., 7728-Thomas Edward and Theresa Ann Schupbach to Nisha R. Bhardwaj, $525,000.
Hopkins Cor., 921-Palmer Young III to Marliez O. Galiano, $310,000.
Kahler Way, 330-Randy L. and Mary L. Codling to Alexandra L. Owens, $355,000.
Macon Dr., 7427-Lorin Hayes and Avis Johnson to Andrew D. Engel, $350,000.
McCray Ct., 7506-Christopher M. and Jennifer A. Zak to Bradley R. and Sara E. Keefer, $360,000.
Partridge Lane, 714-Richard F. and Charlotte Irene Crumley to Johnny R. and Patricia R. Calhoun, $380,000.
Pond View Dr., 109-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Barbara Gethers-Manley, $319,114.
Summit Ave., 112-Brian and Rachel Rogers to Steven Whiting, $250,000.
Wendover Rd., 1-Art Homes Corp. to Maya Carolina Navas Reyes, $249,000.
First Ave., 33-Janet K. Eickholt to Yessenia Zelaya and Maria Zelaya Molina, $215,000.
Fairbanks Ct., 7620-Federal National Mortgage Association to James J. Mah, $145,001.
Gesna Dr., 1473-Katherine E. Chrystal to Branden and Miranda Renee Grimm, $359,900.
Hekla Lane, 1608-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Byung Wook and Song Hui Song, $515,540.
Helston Ct., 7516-Michael Jaggard to Oladele Adetayo Odutola, $357,000.
Mount Blanc Rd., 7705-Andrea Smith and Robert Lambert to Elizabeth Jane Galloway and Ann Marie Devoles, $385,000.
Randolph Ct., 7430-Hollyanna P. Jupitz and Bridgid M. Seering to Glyn Swallows, $340,000.
Stoney Run Dr., 7512A-Michael D. Cosh to Felicia Lesyleann Verrett, $289,500.
Harmans Rd., 7510-Grace M. Novak to Bilma Yamilet Mendoza, $226,000.
Cranberry S., 3368-Innovative Building Services Corp. to Michael S. and Valerie A. Moreno, $355,000.
Green Grass Rd., 8326-Fatmata Kamara and estate of Ibrahim Kargbo to Christopher D. Jenkins, $239,900.
Orient Fishtail Rd., 3207-Nathan John Owens to Aphelia S. Wright, $379,900.
Thames Lane, 3234-Atiya Sneed to Folorunso Fagbamila, $289,999.
Camp Meade Rd. S., 712-Jeremy Keith Williams to Melissa B. Tackett, $294,000.
Laura Ave., 412-Paul W. and Robin L. Gordon to Christina G. Perry, $250,000.
Nursery Rd., 207-Carrera Homes Corp. to Marcus Christian and Jennifer Randall, $284,000.
Viewing Ave., 305-Federal National Mortgage Association to Chelsea M. Rohleder, $239,000.
Lower Pindell Rd., 1085-Russell Lancaster to Robert Peacock and Jaclyn R. Sheckells, $385,000.
Elvaton Rd., 8318-Sand Investments Corp. to Ryan P. and Caitlin L. Rubush, $585,000.
Oakwilde Way, 765-Paul T. and Natalie L. Bloom to Stephen and Kristi Epstein, $675,000.
Springbloom Dr., 761-Steven P. and Marybeth W. Viskocil to Severine F. and Frank C. Palomba, $580,000.
Windy Knolls Ct., 505-Judd L. and Rebecca L. Allender to Elias Jabbour and Caroline Nseir, $491,000.
Aspen Grove Ct., 8624-Valerie R. Andrews to Patrick A. and Catherine W. Snead, $237,500.
Bluffs Island Ct., 1724-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Ling Ye and Ruohong Liu, $265,650.
Camelia Ct., 1955-Department of Veterans Affairs to Michael L. and Stephanie M.S. Williams, $225,000.
Chestnut Terrace Ct., 2400, No. 102-Betty M. Harvey to Connie Jean and John Oliver Blackwell, $228,000.
Forest Edge Ct., 2406, No. 201-Nancy Sidoriak to Mathew McCoy, $200,000.
Greyswood Rd., 1338-Christopher H. and Michelle F. Vo to Charles, Emily Elizabeth and Adam Crowell, $279,000.
Killarney Terr., 2436-Richard S. Rehovich to Peter and Stephanie Sinclair, $357,000.
Lily Way, 1038-Lori M. Mazursky Carter to Ryan Bounds and Catherine Chen, $345,000.
Militia Pl., 118-Hong C. and Kyung S. Kim to Shawn M. and Carrie M. Fisher, $282,000.
Orchard Overlook, 702, No. 302-Anna Nickless to Joy M. Hougnon, $217,000.
Pipistrelle Ct., 1054-David Ice to Matthew Sedgwick and Christina Campano, $378,000.
Rita Dr., 490-Tandem Development Group Corp. to Ignacio Leray M. and Stephanie J. Camacho, $369,000.
Saint Michaels Cir., 232-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tiawna Moffatt, $242,000.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3010-Peter Boettcher and Michael Burch to Jeffrey Allen and Paula Cadigan Hathaway, $600,000.
Vulpe Ct., 7614-Milagros M. Mayo to Arthur J. and Corinne Dougoud Nichols, $399,900.
Winding Stream Way, 693, No. 303-Wayne J. Simmons to Abilio and Tanyaluk Andrade, $225,000.
Appian Way, 119-Tommie Swain Hopkins to Leonardo and Jacqueline Acuna, $295,000.
Beachwood Park Rd., 8329-Benjamin Cory Edwards to Lindsey M. LeMaster and Dylan J. Marucha, $286,500.
Booth Bay Harbour, 1183-David S. and Judith A. Murphy to Martin Paul Mahon and Erika Lee Aiello, $228,000.
Catherine Ave., 7756-Dean Richard Lally to Dennis Ervin Eldridge and Sadie A. McDonald, $292,500.
Chesapeake Rd., 1851-Amy K. and Neal M. Duiker to Cary J. and Nicole L. Shank, $365,000.
Deering Rd., 693, No. 4L-Kurt W. Hassel to Perry Stair, $199,950.
Dorshire Ct., 3611-Teresa M. Russ to Jasmine and John Bringuel, $225,000.
Edgewater Rd., 501-Thomas Reynolds and John R. Foard to Jeffrey Scott and Elizabeth Purvis Masom, $880,000.
Gladnor Rd., 2894-Charles and Jessalyn F. Barbour to Daniel R. and Amber L. Lawrence, $270,000.
Handel Ct., 3640-Justin M. and Laura N. Lewis to Nadia Paige Khan and Karen Ann Cordone, $239,900.
Hog Neck Rd., 8121-Jose A. Moscoso and Sandra Vielman to Allison R. Meyer, $280,000.
Leonardo Ct., 7811-Janice H. Cannon to Michael and Lakeisha D. Campbell, $220,000.
Magnolia Ave., 215-Shaun R. Stillman and Mary A. Woodhouse to Nathan J. Peachey and Caitlan N. Bryant, $219,900.
Oak Hollow Dr., 8385-Richard P. and Carie L. Johnson to Tyler David and Kirstin Nicole Gesling, $460,000.
Queen Anne Rd., 313-Jessica B. Hoffman to Jordan P. and Fernanda S. Sharlow, $360,000.
Riverside Dr. E., 7984-Lawford R. Bell and estate of Edgar A. Hart Jr. to Brooks S. Newman, $270,900.
Sauerbacker Rd., 7743-Henry I. Gonzalez and Genny K. Caceres Plata to William O. Racancoj Barrios and Sandra A. Gonzalez, $250,000.
Shady Nook Ct., 8248-Joshua and Alyssa Wilson to Marvin E. Ladipoh, $234,900.
Stone Hollow Ct., 303-Brande A. Jeffers and Erik A. Clark to Charles and Brittany E. Stack, $237,500.
Sunset Knoll Rd., 509-Cynthia A. Walter and Mark A. Nickalo to Patrick E. Howell, $285,000.
Three Sisters Dr., 4522-Brandon Michael and Emily Faye Sharp to Steven H. and Diane T. Jones, $499,900.
Tick Neck Rd., 7983-Darren George Gilbreath Jr. and Brittany Kathryn Bidinger to Joseph and Jacqueline Messenger, $295,000.
Riva Rd., 3132-Wilson McAllister to Rafael I. and Diane B. Rufino, $249,900.
Barnwood Ct., 1722-Patrick E. Band Amanda Cornelia Mariano Brooks to Gladys Omolola Bajomo, $275,000.
Carinoso Cir., 1122-Frank and Mabinty R. Kamara to Valerie Nechell Narcisse, $365,000.
Carriage Lamp Ct., 1728-Jin and Eun Park to Franklin U. and Urella Uberife Nwabueze, $305,000.
Colonial Park Dr., 1230-Carmen P. Peoples to Justin E. and Thomas J. O’Reilly, $478,500.
Eagle Ct., 1847-Eric Brock to Tam Van Pham and Anh Nam Nguyen Le, $125,500.
Fitzpatrick Dr., 1543-Bruce Jude and Kelianne Ramos to Adam L. Da Silva, $497,400.
Hollow Ct., 8112-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Patrick George, $333,000.
Jamestowne Dr., 1359-Matthew T. Jones and Nicole Gobel to Mudassar Malik, $239,000.
Kilmory Ct., 8216-McNeal and Evonne M. McCabe Brown to Eduardo A. Cortez Martinez, $108,075.
Myrtle Ave., 133-Amy L. Van Mourik to Ryan J. and Vy Nguyen Hoang Kim, $352,000.
Periwinkle Way, 7704-Nave Properties Corp. to Meli Sylviane Nguepi, $299,999.
Quebec St., 1833-Lasean and Damien L. Radway to Dana L. and John P. Ryan, $330,000.
Ridgely Loop, 8156-Tyrel Z. Richards to Alisha Lorraine Medina, $509,000.
Sea Pine Cir., 1715-Parth R. Kothari to Zachary J. and Phoebe A. Salva, $310,000.
Statesman Ct., 1846-Vinh Nguyen and Minh Thu Thi Phan to Michael C. Knatz, $343,000.
Tower Court Rd., 7915-Jeffrey Scott Kenney to Muluken Terefe Mekuriya and Hiwot Assefa Asmare, $260,000.
WB & A Rd., 7802-Theodore F. and Kristy Ann Curry to Carliss V. and Tiahnna L. Adams, $447,000.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 771-Qingyang Li and Meiqin Zhou to Teresa White Murray, $349,000.
Benfield Rd., 204-Christopher S. Boyce to Benjamin F. Petit and Jessica L. Elmore, $500,000.
Earleigh Heights Rd. W., 94-Mechelle Lyn Kerns to Heidi Fandl and William T. Remacle, $395,000.
Kimberly Ct., 14-Step By Step Homes Corp. to Richard J. and Naoko Sato Bashor, $568,503.
McKinsey Rd., 220-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Thomas J. and Elena D. Huss Allman, $365,000.
Old Station Rd., 3-Laura C. Muncks to Paul T. and Natalie Bloom, $1 million.
Round Bay Rd., 101-Kimberly A. and Thomas M. Kerr to Chad A. and Erin L. Keefer, $1.25 million.
Windward Dr., 29-Donna Kunz and Susan Kary Ford to Mark A. Tribett and Margaret Camero, $578,000.
Beech St., 4912-Lesley A. and John McConnell to Andrew Faggio, $197,000.
Lincoln Rd., 1517-Michael Richardson and Katelyn Nicole Bryan to Desiree Jackson and Randall Groves, $272,000.
Howard County
Castlefield St., 10307-Jose Gabriel Arreaga and Arlen Angelica Reyes to Stephen H. Gray and Jamie Roddy, $1.25 million.
Dancing Sunbeam Ct., 4226-Li Shu and Ruei Lan Chen to Staci S. Henderson, $508,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4990, No. B4-Steven M. Steckler to Monica Ranta, $225,000.
Hallowed Strm., 4671-Nilesh and Deeparati Bhattacharya to Julia R. Driessen, $361,000.
Lame Beaver Ct., 3511-Rabih Haj Najib and Amal Abou Sef to Eyad Alhariri and Yasemin Frantzen, $572,000.
Mount Hebron Dr., 2405-Patricia A. Bond to Lloyd and Sandra Sloan, $437,500.
Old Ellicott Cir., 10623, No. 57-Eyad Alhariri and Yasemin Franten to Subramaniam Venkatachalam and Priyah Theivanai Nagarajan, $489,900.
Palmetto Ct., 3808-George Andrew and Karah Anne Shaton to Reshma Bhattachargee and Soumyadipta Acharya, $455,900.
Seneca Chief Trail, 3021-Steve W. and Eunice Kim to Andrew Marsh, $865,000.
Vixens Path, 11651-Susheel K. and Pratibha Sharma to Farouk Dey and Amel Rais, $1.05 million.
Gilbride Lane, 13609-David and Lou Ann Heimbrook to Sahil and Anshu Goyal, $1.46 million.
Lily Garden, Beazer Homes Corp. to Keerthi Reddy Muthyala and Venkat Reddy Pasham, $963,074.
Perfect Calm Ct., 5908, No. A4-5-Stephen Lee to Salih Mirasyedi and Myrelle Cysne Frota D. Abreu, $470,000.
Westmeath Lane, 13213-Stefan H. and Beth S. Hoenicke to Samson and Hui-I Kao Tom, $856,000.
Black Star Cir., 8534-Rory F. Etherington to Tyler John Durham and Lydia Clare Fisher Gray, $295,000.
Bullring Lane, 9440-Siwan Mohammad to George Robert and Garalyn Jo Farmer, $380,000.
Chatterbird Pl., 5423-William Bum Yeon and Amanda Jane Cho to Domenic and Natalie Strano, $460,000.
Deep River Cyn., 6225-Janus Real Estate Corp. to Adrienne Jasmine Goode and Joshua Randall DeShields, $368,000.
Encounter Row, 6133-ASF Renovations Corp. to Michael Jared and Tara Lynn Carbo, $331,577.
Jacobs Ladder, 6011-Btai Corp. to Christopher and Sophia Powell, $465,000.
Lambskin Lane, 9096-Richard and Liliana Slocum to Proscovia Nannyombi and Fred Nadiwalana, $235,000.
Loring Dr., 6310-Gary R. Kuhn to Darrell Kenneth Bullock Jr. and Sydney Linnae Jones, $285,000.
Marsh Hawk Way, 5487-K & E Investments Corp. to Sharon N. Goldsmith and Daniel N. Levine, $436,000.
Night Street Hl., 6157-Natasha A. Onochie to Ryan and Leah Saliter, $342,000.
Quiet Times, 6100-Rochell Melvin and Christine Michele Brown to Sayuri Yano and Weichao Xu, $330,000.
Setting Star, 6285-Mary M. Woodfork and Lynn Patricia Matthews to Randi L. Kaltrider and Greg J. Capecci, $349,000.
Storm Drift, 5388-David J. and Barbara J. Linden to Jana Gail Acuff, $375,000.
Talisman Lane, 7162-John M. and Shelia C. McKay to Servando Lucas Jarquuin and Ma Rosa Puga Lopez, $202,000.
Tamar Dr., 8121-Emmanuel Nwala to Erinne and Bradley Michaels, $465,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5704-William B. and Brandy J. Goodnoe to Matthew Forrest Colson and Georgia Bannon Wyatt Colson, $240,000.
Transfer Row, 9550-Matthew R. and Candice Elizabeth Jurick to Tonja L. Palmer, $210,000.
Watchlight Ct., 9053-Dirk A. Avery and Debra Avery-Smith to Gaurav and Saurabh Jain, $168,000.
Whiteacre Rd., 9647, No. B4-Rita Nyambi to Kimberly Y. Morrison and James Anthony, $139,000.
Bare Bush Path, 12213-Kathleen L. Hobbs to Cassandra Lynn Chisholm and Alex Marakov, $375,000.
Berry Wood Ct., 6901-Bharat M. and Neelam Bhatia to Anupama and Abhishek Singh, $630,000.
Bushwood Way, 11010-U. S. Bank to Jamie Nguyen, $216,300.
Cloudy April Way, 6013, No. J-64-Benjamin Z. Stallings to Joseph T. Buto and Melanie M. Attiliis, $270,000.
Cross Fox Lane, 10576, No. B1-Randolph and Darienne Briana Miller to Bryony Blood, $170,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 4986-Karen L. Packard and estate of John L. Bowers to Christopher Eric and Jaquelin D. Bond, $345,000.
Grand Banks Rd., 5973-Robin Fletcher Charity to Vince L. and Ryvonne D. Harding, $265,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 5537, No. 4-Isa Garip to Kazeem Idowu and Sikiratu Akinde, $156,500.
High Beam Ct., 10669-Sarah B. Mellon to Anita and Prem Bansal, $317,000.
Reedy Brook Lane, 4961-Wesley K. and Christine R. Johnson to Zachary D. and Sarah M. Nemser, $505,000.
Three Kings Lane, 5025-Ben Westley Tschirgi and Nora Jane Long to Cindy N. Arevale and Carlos E. Gallardo, $351,000.
Hallowell Ct., 13941-Todd and Barbara Henderson Yergey to Eugene C. Green Monroe, $600,000.
Arbor Way, 6335-Alexander Adamovich to Habtom E. Woldemariam and Tiebe B. Ghebru, $355,000.
Beechfield Ave., 6404-Mohamad Temsah to Sreekanth Gopinathan and Sruthi Ushakumari Sasikumar, $324,500.
Cedar Ave., 7031-Kristin Davanzo to Kizzy Maria Tinner, $324,999.
English Oak Cir., 7721, No. 24-Fatimata Diallo to Benjamin F. Nolan and Rebecca E. Card, $287,500.
Hunt Hill Dr., 5821, No. 10-01-Shannon Harris and Shannon M. Hahn to Imran Arshad and Naima Khan, $250,000.
Ivy Spring Rd., 6408-Victor H. and Heather L. Gardner to Ryan Der, $472,500.
Loudon Ave., 6412-Jeffrey S. and Kelly Richardson to Lahai S. Kamara, $280,000.
Rock Glen Dr., 6025, No. 5-501-Elizabeth Schultz and Elizabeth Blom to Sarah C. Holst, $165,000.
Setter Dr., 5913-PJ Property Over Corp. to Richard Andrew, Patricia Ann and Dianne Patricia Zier, $329,900.
Academy Rd., 8319-Yan Mei Zheng and Hong Cheung to Jonathan C. and Alexis M. Burroughs, $775,000.
Bali Rd., 8638-John T. and Nancy S. Cooper to Jack C. Swift III and Beth L. Smilow, $526,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8041-Franklin James and Jennifer Ordelt Palmer to Christopher W. Prather, $345,000.
Coltrane Ct., 8511, No. 405-Ethel N. and David James Fleck to Nina L. Lewis, $300,000.
Ericson Rd., 4315, No. 305-Mary Edyth Rose to Joseph R. and Angie Borja, $305,000.
Jumping Field Ct., 8313-Rahul and Rachana Mandsaurwale to Mayur Ghanshyambhai and Kajal M. Lakhani, $555,000.
Logans Way, 5905, No. 2-Jae Y. and Ta Kwan Sin to Annette C. and David F. Pinter, $440,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8337, No. I-Shauna K. Gleason to Sarah Lebro, $195,925.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8399, No. E-Margaret Stavish Bosse to Mohammad Chowdhury, $185,000.
Ramsgill Ct., 4711-Annie R. Miller to Syed I., Binte A. and Syed A. Abidi, and Ume Farwah, $426,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7649-Claire Tully Williamson to Barbara Ellen Hanlon, $242,500.
Whistling Pines Ct., 7808-Benjamin and Nicolle Jones to Andrew Hall Hoffman and Kristina Sakiko Scocca, $330,000.
Longwood St., 8825-Ovetta M. Moore to Amber R. Hartman, $585,000.
Scaggsville Rd., 12031-Modernize Plus Corp. to Kimberly Dawne Kight, $485,000.
Ellerslie Ct., 3112-Paul W. and Sharon A. Partington to Aaron and Kimberly Sands, $725,000.
Elmthorpe Way, 7107-Robert Lawrence Kirby III and Jessica Lynn Zikorus to Karthika Periasamy, $412,500.
Mink Hollow Rd., 6714-Katherine K. Lieberman to Alan J. Jackoway and Sarah M. Gonzalez, $560,000.
Jones Rd., 7909-Patricia Freeman Edley to Myron N. Young, $550,000.
Clocktower Lane, 9469-Joshua and Sarah Okoniewski to Bunna Teav, $286,500.
Hingston Downs, 9610-Kelsi I. Karcher to Alexandria Blaine Shumiloff, $250,000.
Pirates Cv., 9330-MTGLQ Investors to Edgar Saavedra, $235,000.
Sweet Grass Rdg., 9502-Maryamsadat Jazayeri and Hamid Shirazi to Robert Schmid, $485,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7615, No. A-J. Allan Cohen and estate of Gwendolyn Ann Moore to Keith Steller and Michael Becker, $100,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 12139-Christopher A. and Hayley P. Turner to James D. Huelskamp Jr., $760,000.
Ridge Rd., 705-Aaron Foster to Erick Arnoldo Granados Marquez and Ana Delmy Ventura, $322,000.
Woodward St., 8138-Erica L. Woods and Ashley L. Richards to Sonya Middleton, $285,000.
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8795-Douglas S. David and Terri Nimmons to Kevin Michael and Heather Michelle Schultz, $565,000.
Early Bud Way, 8408-Paul and Soon Hee Park to Christopher and Christopher Hoyle, $504,000.
Glendower Ct., 9642-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Carmen E. Amaya and Ricardo M. Oliva, $220,000.
Kendal Cir., 9325-Pamela A. and Mark S. Woynicz to Adetayo Oluwaseun Adeleye, $333,000.
Pinenut Ct., 9209-House Buyers of America to Shamsi Rashid Ukondwa, $224,900.
Redbridge Ct., 9256-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Muhammad Ilyas, $235,000.
Stansfield Rd., 10396-Helen L. and Patrick J. McGroarty to Heather Lee Gaynor and Daniel Petersen, $559,000.
Whiskey Run, 9764-Jean Fu and Yezhong Tang to Belen Yohannes Admassu, $213,000.
Howard Lodge Dr., 12334-John A. Boender III to Judy L. Walters, $306,000.
Daisy Rd., 3220-John C. and Anne I. Andrews to Ellen Rebecca and Linn Turner, $570,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 15819-Wayne E. and Susan K. Elseth to Jack and Blair Kelly, $670,000.
Ganton Green, 2110, No. A301-Xiaofeng Bao to Shelley K. and James E. Stevenson, $262,000.
Troon Overlook, 2150, No. H-Matthew J. Toddy to Mi Kyoung Kim, $262,000.