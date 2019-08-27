Anne Arundel County
Bancroft Ave., 12-David P. and Renee Lynn Shewfelt to Josette E. and John D. Jurczak, $750,000.
Beach Dr., 425-Donnell William and Amanda M. Prince to Andrew K. Lubienski and Monica A. Mount, $320,000.
Blackwalnut Ct., 1341-Matthew D. Howard to Michael J. and Kimberly S. Lungociu, $439,000.
Canterfield Rd., 313-June Silverman and Maria Heaton to Christopher J. Mincher and Sally A. Mays, $550,000.
Catrina Lane, 3150-Jeffrey I. and Beatrice J. Way to Douglas C. and Brooke W. George, $580,000.
Devon Ct., 11-Laury P. Eberhard to Mark R. and Dianne D. Shenton, $265,000.
Edgewood Green Ct., 6-Timothy Weller to Bianca L. Fiorio, $272,500.
Ferry Point Rd., 439-Vicki G. Harrison to Shelley J. Row, $1.2 million.
Gemini Dr., 1231-Cassandra Nicole Ware to Rahul Chaudhri, $183,000.
Hidden River View Rd., 3422-Donald K. Wilkerson and Alyson L. Hall to David Jacques and Cindra Reeser Smith, $915,000.
Ironstone Ct., 20-Ian P. and Brittney Galloway to Diana S. Rojas, $233,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1136, No. 2B-514 Phase II Corp. to Kathy Morant, $290,000.
Maple Dr., 113-Quad Investments Corp. to Ian Paisley and Brittney M. Galloway, $435,000.
President St., 307-WFC Flagship Corp. to Steven E. Kongas, $310,000.
Rockway Ave., 3544-Jacqueline D. and Hostina Gerald Steward to David W. and Karen A. Richardson, $405,000.
Sixth St., 531-Shelley J. Row to John S. Burks, $1.2 million.
Spindrift Way, 23-Keith W. O’Malley to Kristen O’Neil and Shaun Erdman, $392,500.
Warren Dr., 717-Mildred Lee Finney to Frederick J. Kissel, $975,000.
Annapolitan Lane, 519-Kaushik Cidambi to Dennis M. Landaverde Torres and Ruth I. Landaverde, $280,000.
Banneker Lane, 710-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Robert L. and Jocelyn Conway Malone, $560,000.
Burtons Cove Way, 657, No. 5-Caitlyn N. Nutt to Krista Hankins, $246,000.
Compass Dr., 2622-Estate of Frances T. Siemer and Donna Frances Opilla to William L. and Teresa A. Willoughby, $340,000.
Crest Cove, 2672-Janet M. Cord to Paul and Kathleen Mueller, $369,900.
Epping Way, 314-Henry D. and Sara M. Sandel to Bradford R. and Carmen G. Johnson, $1.07 million.
Forbes St., 304, No. E-Lisa Nicole and Brian Jennings to Nick A. Stamoulis, $270,000.
Giddings Ave., 405-James E. Fitzgerald to Joseph Ray Mitchem Jr., $420,000.
Joseph Johnson Dr., 508-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Kim R. Herman, $439,900.
Mastline Dr., 1013-Charles E. and Joyce Dobson Matthews and Michael L. Kane to Susan J. Beall, $335,000.
Pemaquid Ct., 2660-Richard Smith to George Andrew and Joan Caperones, $423,000.
Powell Dr., 499-Clara M. Martone to Nicholas E. and Deirdre C. Gruendl, $904,000.
Seasons Way, 2834-Bennie F. and Priscilla H. Miles to Geoffrey D. Powers and Carol D. Gorsuch, $432,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 317-Joanna M. Webb to Michael and Debra Menocal, $197,000.
Spring Place Way, 105-Scott C. and Anne H. Dine to Crystal M. Smith, $389,900.
Summerview Way, 2708, No. 2304-Brenda L. Desjardins to Vicki Scroppo, $278,000.
Tundra Ct., 2016-Darlene M. Leach and estate of Frederick Bahrenberg Jr. to Mark F. Sylvester and Patricia H. Bender, $471,000.
Westmoreland Trail, 1722-Alex J. Bourelly and Cristina Mendoza to Mary L. Jordan and Thomas P. Donahue, $550,000.
Admirals Ct., 202-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jonathan M. and Hilse I. Collazo, $469,990.
Bay Dale Ct., 541-Joshua M. and Megan A. Offsie to Jessica A. Green, $307,500.
Canterwood Pl., 1111-Roberto and Taravadee Gomez to Ross D. Marchant, $560,000.
Deep Creek Ave., 1089-Philip J. Kueberth to Wayne W. and Georgia Fallin, $700,000.
Farley Ct. S., 1308-Chad M. and Pamela A. Moran to Austin K. Garcia, $305,000.
Hersden Lane, 317-Joel C. and Mary Elizabeth Cawthorne to Jerry D. and Nila Jean Spencer, $480,000.
Knottwood Ct., 428-Ewa Cebollero to Cisano D. Giraldo Cardona, $289,900.
Martingale Lane, 619-National Residential Nominee SVCS Inc. to Rita M. Lewis, $519,900.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 833-Chris L. Pettit and Yu Ting Pan to Tanya and Joseph Friscia, $572,500.
Pine Trail, 911-Edward Berlett and estate of Nancy L. Berlett to Brian A. and Amanda F. Tucci, $495,000.
Ruxshire Dr., 796-Roy L. and Darlene Curry to Andrew and Morgan Soares, $349,000.
Summerwood Ct., 1203-Branch Banking & Trust Co. to Marlene Zapata, $206,001.
White Swan Dr., 671-Geoffrey D. Powers and Carol D. Gorsuch to Joseph P. and Katherine M. Gallagher, $705,000.
Cedar Hill Rd. W., 611-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Francis K. and Elizabeth A. Buraczynski, $130,000.
Edgevale Rd. W., 144-Sherry R. Bice to Dakota Wendling, $110,000.
Hammonds Ct., 603-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Hector Vargas Perea, $294,000.
Holy Cross Rd., 604-William O. Dawson to Mark E. Pettaway, $237,000.
Old Riverside Rd., 322-SJ Lee Investment Group Corp. to Amanpreet Singh, $121,500.
Sunnyfield Lane, 781-Carol E. Anderson to Troy Alexander and Norlene Yvette Cash, $305,000.
Zeppelin Ave., 327-Department of Veterans Affairs to Elmer Javier Rivas Lopez and Glenda Sulema Arita Salvador, $175,000.
Fourth St., 5324-Tracy K.D. Angelo to Fagan E. Harris and Derek Bouadjemi, $79,000.
10th Ave., 112-WCT Properties Corp. to Stephen Thomas Neal, $221,500.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 1710-David E. and Renee R. Farnie to Sanford S. Richardson and Alexia S. Hawkins, $655,000.
Breezewood Ct., 1482-Teresa N. Madaras and Caterina Flood to James Michael and Tiffany Lynn Small, $375,000.
Dogwood Tree Dr., 966-Kathleen A. and Jesse O. Osborne to Justin and Natalie Whitcomb, $416,000.
Lodge Pole Ct., 1594-William James Nutter Jr. to John M. and Doreen L. Mullen, $256,000.
Mount Holly Dr., 957-Mary J. and John W. Sherbert to Erin and Gerald Alton, $295,000.
Saint Margarets Rd., 1654-Lisa A. Webb and Richard M. Curtis to Christopher and Kori Aiken, $635,000.
Stonehurst Ct., 818-Stephen England and Kimberly A. Gaidsick to Kevin John Pagulayan and Lauren Grace Rimando, $357,000.
Winchester Rd., 1519-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Maria Alejandra Del Cerro and Travis K. Ostrom, $647,000.
Woodtree Ct. W., 1615-Sean MacDougall to Carrie Burch, $212,000.
Delaware Ave., 1138-David Lee and Deborah Ann Jordan to Ryan D. Ambrose, $240,000.
Shady Side Rd., 5773-Cordie Dove to Robert Edwin and Annie Lilja, $377,000.
Albermarle Dr., 1654-Mary Ann McNamara and Elizabeth Kline to Frederick G. Snider, $382,500.
Bancroft Lane E., 1725A-Meredith L. Seeley to Holly B. Crosley, $187,500.
Copley Ct., 1754-Po Investments Group Corp. to John Thomas and Isabel Gardner, $269,900.
Danewood Ct., 1536-Lori R. Trott Greenhawk to Jacqueline Anne Elgie, $233,000.
Fallowfield Ct., 1584-Elizabeth and Daniel Choi to Michael Ryan McGreal, $239,900.
Gaffney Ct., 1711-Karen M. Daly and Mark Donaghy to Patricia E. Miller, $272,500.
Hornbeam Dr., 1534-Jeffrey L. Hornberger to Jason M. and Amanda Owens, $609,990.
Lake Grove Lane, 2095-Lauren M. Cheatham to Jenna K. Barrett, $260,000.
New Windsor Ct., 1652-Odessa S. and Jason Bryant Armstrong to Devon K. and Katelyn Marshall, $245,000.
Orleans Ct., 1486-David M. Silbiger and estate of Kathleen M. Vanscoik to Fernando T. and Aurora I. Conde, $187,000.
Rochester St., 1798-Leroy J. and Patricia A. Geyer to Suzanne M. Goodall, $405,000.
Sharwood Pl., 1835-Kelly Anne and Ryan F. Thuillier to Patty Karen Miller, $273,000.
Tallwind Ct., 2620-Kathleen M. Black to Evan E. Crawford, $357,500.
Truro Rd., 1706-Eugene P. and Cynthia L. Adcock to Matthew T. Allinger and Erin E. McMichael, $520,000.
Vineyard Ct., 1448-AGT Real Estate Investors Corp. to Tarrah A. Bellamy, $196,000.
Wilkshire Dr., 1662-Genevieve K. and Joseph G. Clagett to Justin Yankosky, $242,000.
Barger Dr., 752-Oda Co. to Veronica J. McConkey, $335,000.
Coleridge Lane, 2007-George and Marie Bolsch to Steven R. and Brenda J. Smith, $680,000.
Hickory Trail, 372-Jose S. and Fredy Cruz to Patricia A. and Roy L. Dudley, $315,000.
Redwood Trail, 811-Carl E. Aylor and Christine L. Fleming to Erin Cammarata and Carlos Sanchez, $379,900.
Spruce Trail, 833-Brian James Conwell to Danny J. Chavis, $382,000.
Wallace Rd., 1016-Sandra L. and Claude F. Tracy to Michael J. Faison and Elizabeth Dennis, $400,000.
Riverwood Way, 1350-Todd A. Stowe to Robert Ignatius Vitek, $244,000.
Coronada Rd., 3748-Kyle E. and Erin K. Madden to David M. and Saira K. Haas, $379,000.
Merrimac Rd., 3442-Kimberly Sue Marie and John Willard Keith II to Alexander Nelson and Andrea Borcz, $1.15 million.
Saint George Barber Rd., 975-Paul R. Polen and Charlene F. Kimble to Michael and Ashley D. Rossbach, $550,000.
William Meade Ct., 902-Francis H. and Chelsea Hartman Chaney to Jeffrey R. and Emanuela B. Hatcher, $865,000.
Thompson Lane, 198-Es Thompson III Corp. to Jennifer V. Hill and Alan C. Doubleday, $285,000.
Arbutus Dr., 304-Claude M. and Priscilla Wiblin to Jeffrey L. Teemley, $1.05 million.
Bishop Rd., 1513-Gregory M. and Amanda Abrams to Karen Louise Martinez, $300,000.
Cadle Creek Rd., 4072-Paul J. O’Farrell and Vivikka M. Molldrem to Donald and Deborah B. Magnuson, $954,000.
Kenmore Ave., 310-Kelly F. Bennett to Rigoberto Landaverde Reyes, $220,000.
Maryland Ave., 201-Joan D. Dolby to William Tate and Eugene Day, $315,000.
Millhaven Dr., 2121, No. 25-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Alternative Loan Trust to Justin Ryan and Catherine Stodola Villanueva, $327,000.
Oak Dr., 3518-Victoria L. Bruce to Matthew Christopher and Allison Leigh Williams, $383,000.
Ridgely Rd., 1736-Ian Christopher Davidson and Christina Michelle Simkanin to James W. Henson Jr., $295,000.
Selby Heights Dr., 815-Eric D. and Rachel A. Kunkel to Charles B. and Danielle M. Kern, $488,000.
Suffolk Ct., 3643-Terry M. and Carly A. Jones to Steven A. and Frances Kraus, $420,000.
Trent Hall Ct., 110-Ernest F. Groves to Christopher P. and Laura A. Fazekas, $700,000.
Brodick Lane, 2008-Zannatul Ferdous and S. Rahman to Ryan Jeffrey and Stephanie Alison McLaughlin, $600,000.
Dew Ct., 966-John C. and Joan M. Frykman to Ryan E. Decuir, $410,000.
Jacob Way, 2206-James and Jessica Goddard to Jason and Phouketkeo Hartman, $770,000.
Smooth Alder St. N., 2645-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin Pack and Terezia Schulze, $436,900.
Tobin Way, 308-Kelly J. O’Donnell to Jason S. and Annette C. Kiddy, $300,000.
Wigeon Way, 1403, No. 2-Suzanne M. Goodall to Raymond B. and Karleen M. Leasure, $322,000.
Witchhazel Cir., 1579-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marlon Lienell Jones, $478,990.
Baby Baer Ct., 1506-Esther Rena Guffey to Jonah L. Baron, $289,000.
Colonial Knls., 6467-Matthew C. Kazor to Yuliya V. Shapovalenko and Nataliya Vladislavovna Raymond, $155,000.
Dorking Rd., 903-Brenda L. Triggs and estate of Lester Eugene Triggs Sr. to Amber A. Gilde, $184,500.
Fleagle Rd., 359-Randall and Bihn Tran to Connor Alexander Peebles, $375,000.
Foxview Dr., 152-Stephen P. Graves to Matthew Wolnik, $257,000.
Gatewood Ct., 434-Dorothy Mae Barr to Charles T. Doering, $179,900.
Harris Heights Ave., 6202-Daryl T. White to J. Jesus Ramirez Castro and Teresa Alvarado Castaneda, $137,500.
Juneberry Way, 204, No. 1D-Joan F. and Wendy Bauer to Franklin James Frisby, $151,500.
Lamplighter Rdg., 6431-Jennifer L. Vouvoudakis and Kimberly A. Higham to Andre O. Kitching, $169,900.
Leprechaun Lane, 608-Neelima Muthyam to Meraz Hossain and Sharmin Sultana Khan, $225,000.
Lincoln Ave., 325-Alyson N. Hankins and Christopher S. Andrews to Marcus Goelz, $255,000.
Munroe Cir., 535-Caree T. Craig Ranck to Shawn and Christina Byrum, $260,000.
Nolheight Rd., 457-William J. Murphy and Christopher Vaughan to David F. Enriquez Berrios, $285,000.
Rosedale Ave., 1103-Richard G. Hare and Charles Weaver to Doris M. Myers and Margaret Liberatore, $292,000.
Truck Farm Dr., 227-Megan Lauren Jendrossek to Pamela Younes and Elias Carr Inscoe, $325,000.
Wilson Blvd. SW, 315-Merle H. Lucado and estate of Mary Jean Moffatt to Erica Shani Jerdine, $199,900.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7815-Michael Rayburn to Manuel E. and Aura E.B. De Abarca, $239,000.
Briargrove Lane, 7556-Albert F. Lambert to Jonathan A. and David A. Trent Carlson, $330,000.
Cedarcliff Dr., 1220-Alison K. Suarez to Valerie Suarez, $255,000.
Clover Ct., 371-Akinola Ladipo Daniel to Abdiel Gonzalez Tamayo and Jessennia Ivette Ruiz, $320,000.
Dale Rd., 824-Donald C. Fleshman to Robert Wayne Smith Jr. and Victoria Paige Lawson, $240,000.
Dewey Pl., 8120-NVR Inc. to Dawna Lynn Alexander Powell, $304,075.
Edenberry Way, 1018-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Christopher R. Leaman and Valarie M. Cook, $345,185.
Fern Hollow Ct., 7822-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Guigonan Serge and Marie Edith Steele Adjognon, $317,890.
Galesbury Ct., 6929-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jamaal Rashun and Stacy Danielle Thompson, $565,990.
Gerard Dr., 121-Richard Brien Williams Jr. and Calvin Christopher Rice to Chase Harrington and Amber D. Housley, $308,500.
Hargrove Ct., 7312-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Timothy Taylor and Allie Lynnette Gamble Taylor, $524,385.
Highland Rd., 16-Mpgreen Management Co. Inc. to Gerri Lynn and Karl Hayes Hoy, $275,000.
Holly Ridge Way, 535-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Anthony R. Toledo and Erin A. McGee, $385,590.
Long Cove Rd., 942-Mary Ann and Jeffrey Lamberton to David Hoff and Maria Schrum, $410,000.
Margate Dr., 320-From House to Home Inc. to William F. Garner, $299,000.
Maryland Ave. NE, 300-Brian S. Bolly to John A. and Stephanie Hagood, $250,000.
Oak Spring Dr., 112-Cynthia L. Byrd and estate of Thomas H. Caraker III to Scott J. Smith, $230,000.
Phelps Ave., 401-Jeffrey C. and Jack C. Pumphrey to Anthony L. and Stephanie J. Goddard, $281,000.
Pond View Dr., 119-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Robert Lee Sutton, $313,752.
Shana Rd., 215-E & S Future Corp. to Robert L. Fields IV and Tyler L. Foster, $271,000.
Stegman Pl., 1011-Joseph Frank Burger and Katherine Elizabeth Wilson to Neil S. and Chastity F. Dudley, $355,000.
Tanager Ave., 7131-Megan Elizabeth and Jesse James Clayton Kyper to Desean Lee and Amirra S. White, $317,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7636-Department of Veterans Affairs to DoRhonja Nichols, $267,500.
Warfield Rd., 102-Aarei Corp. to Miriam A. Gonzalez Vazquez, $212,000.
Whip Lane, 116-Justin M. and Stephanie M. Marvel to Austin Golas, $285,000.
Second St., 1007-Joel Robert and Shelby Miller to Brittany Colleen and William Zachary Wheeler, $263,000.
Cardinal Bluff Ct., 3017-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rebecca I. Newton, $380,000.
Chanceford Dr., 7809-NVR Inc. to Schendell Lindsay and Duane Goodman Sr., $413,330.
Chanceford Dr., 7821-NVR Inc. to Nicholas Ware and Tia Mendoza, $461,504.
Crystal Brook Way, 7839-Anthony Jamil and Priscilla Sekellick to Riana E. McCallum, $445,000.
Fairbanks Ct., 7668-Raul Garcia to John Paul and Santona Maria Rozario, $242,000.
Gesna Dr., 1406-Howard R. and Dorothy C. White to Lewis M. Crumb and Courtney Marie Harris, $350,000.
Hekla Lane, 1612-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Nana K. Opoku, $507,225.
Linden Dr., 1026-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Suk Nam and Kyung Mi Yoon, $379,990.
Misty Lake Ct., 1446-Leonard A. Salahud Din Jr. to Brennise De Mari Soberano Soberano, $230,000.
Richmond Way, 2646-NVR Inc. to Lakesha Nicole Morris and Kelvin Dwayne Lyons Sr., $372,560.
Stoney Run Dr., 7508B-Gregory A. and Ansley J. Sudderth to Alina K. and Maria L. Taylor, $325,000.
Strahorn Rd., 1423-NVR Inc. to Hae Song and Ok Im Chong, $333,604.
Sycamore Pl., 2312-Aleksandr and Svetlana Slobodyanik to Laura L. Bencriscutto, $652,000.
Wessex Cir., 2703-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Michael A. Towner Jr., $433,530.
River Clubhouse Rd. S., 223-Sabine R. Joyce to G.J. Devlin and L.M. Nelson, $645,000.
Hilltop Rd., 1916-Department of Veterans Affairs to Magaly Rodriguez, $402,000.
Marion Rd., 2317-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ramal X. and Tiffany Montgomery, $399,990.
Bitterwood Pl., 3402, No. B202-Patrick Spicer to Jeri M. Selinger, $209,900.
Fisher Hill Rd., 3510-George H. and Najla Rashid Wortham to Tamara J. Pinkney, $345,000.
Laurel View Ct., 3586-Amrish and Mansi Vyas to Markeith A. and Shawnnetta D. Williams, $272,000.
Old Channel Rd., 3040-Michael and Nichole Walsh Meadows to Bonnie Campbell and Richard Henry Batcheldor Jr., $470,000.
Pennington Dr., 8115-Daniel J. Allen and Sarah A. White to Kareth J. Barnaby and Geary G. Kitson, $283,000.
River Bend Ct., 3110, No. G003-Cameron James Dumas to Annette Y. Duberry and Tamille De Chell Keith, $200,000.
Spadderdock Way, 8301-Nicholas Daprato and Timothy Williamson to Renee Monica Elzie, $275,000.
Sweetbush Trail, 3628-Jonathan Carl and Tomika S. Armstead to Paul W. Hannah Jr., $412,000.
Winding Trail, 8510-Ryan Patrick and Kristen Leigh Parker to Joshua P. and Aleida K. Higginson, $399,900.
Catherine Ave., 403-Guadalupe J. Rugel to Christopher Cody Lentz, $325,000.
Hampton Rd., 41-Kelly M. Loughery to Elena M. Antunano, $239,000.
Laurel Rd., 205-John D. and Kristen R. Blalack to Benson Q. and Kelli C. Conrad, $480,000.
Claybrooke Dr., 4401-Michael and Alison Klug to Tiffany M. Lanouette, $636,000.
Rapidan Ct., 5412-Wayne M. and Debra L. Wyvill to Bard K. and Laurie A. Woltman, $1 million.
Ahearn Ct., 331-Christine F. Markut and Drew N. McKay to Christopher Dove and Sierra Diniz, $309,000.
Bernard Dr. S., 8263-William J. and Diane W. Blewett to Matthew Levine and Christina Siwiec, $313,500.
Mesa Rd. S., 758-Charlotte W. and Anthony J. Campitelli to Stephanie N. and Richard G. Taylor, $469,900.
Phenita Point Dr., 402-Haldun C. and Fer Eren to Pedro R. and Evangeline R. Ravago, $585,000.
Severn Rd., 239-Michael J. Parks to Melody E. Parks, $339,000.
Dover Ave., 7011-Vera E. and Earl L. Blenkiron to Lawrence P. Spicknall Jr., $235,000.
Barred Owl Way, 2615-Christopher Wade to Robert Patrick Mutchler II, $349,000.
Blue Spring Ct., 2445, No. 101-Lusine Aurigemma to Daphne Ayers, $190,000.
Cedar Elm Dr., 2607-David A. Aungst to Ryan A. Webster and Brianna M. Brophy, $319,900.
Clarion Ct., 2602, No. 103-Eugene B. Calmon to Helen Cook, $245,000.
Commissary Cir., 2245-Angela Esmond to Maryann P. Thomas, $308,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2757-Classic Group Corp. to Frances J. and Donna B. Clark, $646,080.
Forest Edge Ct., 2406, No. 203-Clifford Joel Moses to Amy E. Starr, $210,000.
Golden Aster Pl., 2797-Winchester Homes Inc. to Suvan Pradhan and Mamata Blon, $562,331.
Graycliff Lane, 1206-Andrei Y. and Anna M. Gavrilov to Weston C. Bethancourt, $315,000.
Harvest Run Dr., 705, No. 203-Michele Marie and Michelle M. Hershkowitz to Beth Ann Salsgiver, $240,000.
Huntover Dr., 1322-Carol P. Kerr to Mubarak and Shadia Gamal Fadl, $258,000.
Junco Ct., 2552-Kaylee and Keith Alan Bazzell to Maximilian Walter M. Balzano, $375,000.
Kingbird Ct., 3606-NVR Inc. to Jonathan Walter Charles and Tania Hendrickson, $517,190.
Meandering Way, 1032-Estate of Terry T. Takamori and Mae Masako Takamori to Michael J. and April Natasha Cajes Olson, $359,999.
Pagefield Way, 2251-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony C. Mai and Julia Nelson Abbott, $385,390.
Realm Ct. W., 653-Joel B. and Allison Persels to Xiara Torres Williams and Brian Gene Ferrick, $240,000.
Ripley Point Ct., 2007-Benjamin Figueroa to Wayne E. and Michael W. Rock, $257,000.
Rolling Hill Walk, 610, No. 204-George N. Sacclaris to Roy S. Spitalnik, $199,900.
Samantha Lane, 1005, No. 104-Robert J. Bonuccelli to Vincenza Buonocore, $235,000.
Spring Peeper Ct., 3086-Classic Group Corp. to Darlene C. Tyson, $437,999.
Sunny Chapel Rd., 817-David E. and Margaret J. Naber to Nathan Tindall, $535,000.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3056-NVR Inc. to Anna May Louie and Steve Glenn Smith, $672,720.
Timberbrook Ct., 310-Zenaida Eugenio Quiroz and estate of Kelvin E. Quiroz to Genet Bekele and Solomon Eyob, $325,000.
Warm Spring Way, 2491-Kristen Dwyer to Kevin M. and Stephanie Lynn M. Lipman, $319,900.
Winding Stream Way, 694, No. 304-Linda C. Kostic to Annamaria Schettino, $225,000.
Woodchuck Way, 3072-Robert F. and Jean T. Davis to Barbara Roberts, $412,000.
Abbey Ct., 8034L-Michael Ambuehl to Shane Crook, $151,000.
Apple Valley Dr., 8011-Michael W. Wright to Joseph A. Feeney III, $305,000.
Bay Rd., 2027-Christina Urban Serinis and Christina A. Urban to Miriam Ruffini and Robert Lewis Kulp, $290,000.
Bell Tower Crossing, 8118-Donald R. and Sandra S. Olson to Thomas A. and Melanie J. Hampton, $470,000.
Brighton Ct., 7883-Allen Kronenwetter to Glenn Leroy and Michea Dannette Millar, $300,000.
Catherine Ave., 7845-MC Hammer and Nail Investments Corp. to Michael R. and Jessica R. Loggia, $305,000.
Chadwick Ct., 3628-Timothy and Karen Simmons to Austin Pressley, $219,900.
Daydream Crescent, 8350-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Colby John Martin and Carley Lynn Campbell, $382,990.
Ferry Point Rd. N., 371-Chun Cha Haines to Charles Robert and Ann L. Christ, $1.15 million.
Guerdon Ct., 1558-William F. Garner to Andrew Wilson and John Sage, $435,000.
Jackpine Dr., 128-Brian Bird to Santiago R. Delgado, $329,900.
June Dr., 7863-Patricia Ann O’Hara and estate of James F. O’Hara to Henry E. Vernacchio III, $360,000.
Kings Bench Pl., 7858-Cynthia T. Gray Larrimore to Michael P. and Kimberly A. Gordon, $285,000.
Lockwood Rd., 8389-Albert J. and Jacqueline M. Bartlinski to Timothy Freburger, $255,000.
Manchester Rd., 22-Charles Harrison Marks to Matthew Carl Kazor and Sara Rachel Gibbons, $265,000.
Meridian Dr., 7928-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Charles Robert Goller Jr. and Olga Kuzmina, $524,990.
Meridian Dr., 7963-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Thomas Monroe Tyler Sloan and Danielle Sue Davis, $582,764.
Misty Ct., 125-Michael A. and Joanne P. Baker Pruner to Craig P. and Lucero P. Petre, $678,000.
Notley Rd., 7805-Michael C. Ronquest to Bobby L. Lutz and Tiffany D. Smith, $299,990.
Park Rd., 188-Jerry E. and Ashley N. Housand to Crystal Gayle and Albert Lamar Bond, $404,000.
Pescara Ct., 3303-Teddy Ray and Castella Kincer to Dustin J. Korb and Adrienne N. Andrews, $250,000.
Pinehurst Harbour Way, 8196-Janice G. and Wilbert C. Cook to Angela G. and Donald C. Borum, $1.29 million.
Rambling Ridge Ct., 360-Joshua J. Zimmerman to Richard G. Hare II, $185,000.
Riverside Dr. W., 7953-Charles E. and Lori Runco to Melvin R. and Amanda B. Foster, $372,000.
Sagamore Ct., 2805-John J. and Shannon M. Smiechowski to Jared Patrick and Stephany Eliz Fohs, $490,000.
Scituate Harbour, 1025-RSP Property Interests Corp. to Caitlin A. and Samuel A. Sica, $258,000.
Somerset Rd., 319-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to George E. and Mary J. Burlock, $328,000.
Thorpe Rd., 1677-Patrick A. and Michelle M. Staub to Daniel S. and Jillian M. Melnykevich, $585,000.
Weston Woods Dr., 207-Sandra L. Stoll to Jesse and Megan Kyper, $539,900.
Woodholme Cir., 8064-Kenneth D. Trawick to Joseph T. and Lauran E. Pope, $309,000.
Sixth St., 562-Grand Branch Management Corp. to Jennifer Elizabeth and Casey James Ventola, $325,000.
Breckenridge Way, 3235-Frank and Katherine M. Smollon to William Lifsey and Amy E. Carskadon, $705,000.
Hambleton Rd., 2753-Catherine L. Luzio to Kyle and Amy Colton, $840,000.
Parkview Dr., 2714-Susan Lynn Jacobsen to Michael and Lacy Kyllonen, $344,000.
Barnwood Ct., 1701-Michael J. and Ching Mei Gorman to Mohammad Abid Amiri, $280,000.
Beckman Terr., 1907-John Michael and Stefanie Thompson to Min Gie Cha, $335,000.
Chalice Ct., 7902-Jason M. and Amanda G. Owens to Johnathan Ronald Grotke and Hayley Logan, $350,000.
Cortana Ct., 1015-Beazer Homes Corp. to Dawn Elizabeth Brooks and Deanna Lynette Foster, $567,450.
Evergreen Rd., 804-House Buyers of America Inc. to Dominick Joseph and Ericka D. Constantino, $350,000.
Grainfield Rd., 8306-Matthew Cauvel to Ronnie L. Thomas and Rachel N. Wolfe, $362,000.
Janet Dale Lane, 850-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tara Burkhart and Mary Levy, $612,300.
Montgomery Mews Ct., 7791-Stylianos Bouzianis to Opeyemi A. Odumeru, $372,500.
Okeefe Dr., 8549-Greenpoint Mortgage Funding Trust and U.S. Bank to Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh, $378,262.
Ridgely Loop, 8124-John S. Wright to Tiffany Robinson, $579,900.
Saint Francis Dr., 8262-Toll VII Partnership to Darren S. and Luzminda White, $673,647.
Sappling Dr., 1211-Toll VII Partnership to David J. Blythe, $665,003.
Sibley Way, 7908-Bayland Inc. to Olaoye Ibikunle and Adenike Ibidun Odubore, $554,083.
Thompson Ave., 1120-Amy E. Meyers to Yesenia H. Rodriguez, $348,000.
Venice Lane, 7732-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darryl and Maxine L. Stewart, $369,500.
Venice Lane, 7739-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anel Amores and Miriam A. Melendez Villalta, $345,000.
Washington Ave., 1441-Jennifer Crawford Shylanski and estate of Linda S. Crawford to Ian D. and Paul M. Gancarz, $255,000.
Belleview Dr., 34-Randolph R. and Barbara L. Hemingway to R. Philip and Jane D. Giles, $780,000.
Berrywood Dr., 248-E. Bruce and Kathryn Shuman O’Neil to Noah W. El Bermani and Angel M. Martin, $655,000.
Clairedge Ct., 112-Alan F. and Gretchen C. McAllister to Christopher G. and Camila T. Wolfe, $629,000.
Cottonwood Dr., 873-Susan Jean Finlay Cline to Sarah and Kurt Sagorsky, $485,000.
Eastwood Ct., 496-Anthony J. and Sara A. Viscichini to Lynn P. Appel, $440,000.
Fernwood Ct., 416-Harry C. and Alexa Goudy to Charles Wayne Crawford Jr. and Patricia Marie Grey, $520,000.
Holly Ridge Rd., 625-Herbert J. and Jane M. Mitchell to Joanna C. and Michael S. Beaver, $1.62 million.
Kleis Rd., 46-74 Arundel Beach Corp. to Charles L. and Tonya Marie Perry, $800,000.
Lockleven Dr., 110-Chad and Erin Keefer to Jo Ann and Patrick M. Pyles, $650,000.
McBride Lane, 434-Dalphine N. Cager to Mychal Mulhall and Kelly Boggiano, $480,000.
Old County Rd., 307-Lee and Katherine C. Watkins to Linda G. Hutchinson, $659,900.
Robinson Rd., 45-David J. and Samantha Keri Walden to John J. and Tiffany S. Kang Hoffner, $660,000.
Snellings Ct., 45-Michael J. and Ann P. Farrell to Demetris P. and Jennifer A. Christophi, $589,900.
Sycamore Rd., 100-Valerie M. Daugherty to Cheryl Joy A. Guadalupe, $420,000.
White Oak Dr., 505-Andrew C. and Carrie L. Bickel to Camden Ellsworth and Nicole H. Belinko, $475,000.
Wilderness Rd., 281-Scott and Annmarie Truver to Glenn J. and Dana S. Merkel, $985,000.
Cedar Ave., 1184-Katrina L. Ranum to Austen and Melissa Hellerick, $274,500.
Howard County
Aston Villa, 9407, No. 52-Sridhar and Ankita Chandupatla to Suhas and Joni Prasad, $435,400.
Boones Lane, 3029-Jae Sung and Myung Sook Juhn to Eunyoung Yang and Taejoon Won, $668,000.
Cabery Rd., 10221-Mildred Jane Doyle and Suzanne L. Schneider to Jesus and Cristina Mirabal, $425,000.
Cheekwood Cir., 2716-Fiona E. Gambino to Christine Kajubi D. Arbela, $617,000.
Crape Myrtle Ct., 5026-W. Creek Corp. to Sundeep S. Patel and Nidhi Goel, $1.3 million.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4732, No. 9-908-Yoo Kyung Choi to the Diane B. and Dwight Mikulis, $206,000.
Evergreen Way, 2898-Peter V. Anania Jr. and estate of Nancy L. Anania to Meghan A. and Vladimir Y. Monpremier, $465,000.
Frost Way, 10135-Joan A. and Ann F. McFarland to Rasheda Uddin, $650,000.
Garratt Ct., 3538-Manda Z. and Edwin W. Ervin to Pengnian Jin, $675,000.
Greenway Dr., 3034-June E. Watson to Michael Orlando Sr., $360,000.
Hearthstone Rd., 3204-Stanley T. Clark Jr. to Kristin Faye Miller, $390,000.
Knobs End Ct., 4263-William W. and Mary L. Reinhard to Eric and Jacqueline Steinberg, $620,125.
Manor Lane, 4515-Megan L. Reuwer to Russell P. Howey, $1.6 million.
Open Run Rd., 12057-Trevor W. and Sonya L. Pryce to Jerome R. Jaffe, $1.45 million.
Rams Horn Row, 4742-Kevin and Lisa Link to Kishan Ellepola and Minuri Amarasuriya, $370,000.
Riverside Cir., 9715-Paul F. Hastall to Craig Edward and Lesley Janet Harriman, $360,000.
South Meadow Ct., 4443-Marcey Karen Max and Martin Pozoulakis to Zhi Yang and Xiaoyan Zhang, $628,000.
Vardon Lane, 2735-NVR Inc. to John E. and Marlene M.L. Day, $784,169.
Victoria Dr., 9159-Kai Yi and Jin Sun to Tyrone and Tiffany B. Smith, $555,000.
Crabbury Ct., 7116-Karl B. and Sandra L. Fielhauer to Anthony Joseph and Caitlin Ervin Rossi, $775,000.
Linden Linthicum Lane, 12184-Kevin and Jeanna Mikailova to Can and Chen Li, $765,000.
Mystic Ocean Lane, 5903, No. A4-37-Asai Properties Corp. to Guy Thomas Bernal and Jessica Min Ju Deng, $493,750.
Turtle Creek Ct., 6812-Paresh K. Sanghavi to Wondwossen A. Bekele and Rahel Yirefu, $850,000.
Basket Ring Rd., 9622-Joseph T. Phaneuf and Michaela A. Conley to Rony Ottoniel Alvarez Carcamo and Mercy Stefany Cruz De Alvarez, $275,000.
Brinton Ct., 5120-Jule and Melissa Bordas to Mark Ronald Boivin, $349,900.
Cameldriver Ct., 9487-Paula J. Holbrook to Cristina Godoy and Hannah Rebecca Menendez, $345,000.
Deepage Dr., 7030-Elaine M. Diggs to William G. Morris, $399,900.
Eaglebeak Row, 5592-Paul F. Pechacek to Ryan R. and Laura B. Decamp, $485,000.
Frietchie Row, 6522-Marc David and Alisha Lindsey Sacharoff to John F. Chau, $257,000.
Goose Landing Cir., 8861-Julie Jang to Leo Jiryun Kim, $337,000.
Kerry Hill Ct., 7362-Anna MacCartney to Wilfredo E. Pena and Madeline L. Escobar, $275,000.
Lightning View Rd., 5210-Bobby B. Joyner to William A. Cooper Jr. and Felice Dalashawn Essex, $320,000.
Majors Lane, 6085, No. 10-Ryker Dodge to Sean Gobourne, $147,500.
Merryrest Rd., 9457-Penelope A. and Dell E. Simmons to Diana Vogel and Paul Brandenburger, $262,000.
Old Montgomery Rd., 8898-Adrian and Sumi Pokharel to Pierre N. and Marinet A. Kamga, $500,000.
Prophecy Pl., 6184-Gary C. and Shawna Pryor to Charles and Camille Hodanics, $410,000.
Riverark Rd., 9459-David and Valerie Smith to Alice Ashton, $289,000.
Shining Oceans Way, 8897, No. 13-Edmund Kin Sing Liu to Patricia M. and Richard L. White, $435,000.
Sleep Soft Cir., 7207-Charles and Camile Hodanics to Ferhat and Angela N. Doganci, $255,000.
Tamar Dr., 5923, No. 1-Shawn P. Murphy to Deborah S. Axelrod, $134,900.
Twelvemonth Ct., 5737-Mathew E. and Kathleen E. Mathai to Lizbeth Portalatin Perez, $297,000.
Warm Granite Dr., 8865, No. 32-Jae J. and Sun S. Yang to Seongbok and Hyeyoung Lee, $294,433.
Wind Rider Way, 6356-Hyeon Joo Lee to Sung K. Choi and Min Suk Choi Yu, $342,000.
April Journey, 5515, No. 118-Linda M. Daniels Horst to Ronald L. and Tyreen C. Maddox, $340,000.
Cedar Lane, 5718-Brian J. Beebe to Jim Wallace and Karen Campbell, $299,900.
Cloudburst Hill, 5026-Brandon David and Rachel Babyak to Timothy A. Murdock and Jessica W. Choi Murdock, $450,000.
Covington Rd., 6117-Mark E. and Teresa J. Devault to Brian and Jacqueline Brewer, $525,000.
El Camino, 5428, No. 1-RMCC Inc. to Vladimir Leonardo Rodriguez, $209,000.
Fair Oaks, 10435-Philip N. and Michelle Lynn J. Tracy to James and Larisa Strawbridge, $480,000.
Freshaire Lane, 5606-Uchenna Nwanna to Sergio A. and Diana E. Benavides, $250,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10709-Dianne Mary Connelly to Regina Dorsett and Adetayo Oshadiya, $307,500.
Harmel Dr., 10960-Mark A. Riddle and Emily J. Frosch to Jasmine P. Guansing and Paolo Encarnacion, $585,000.
Hickory Crest Lane, 10618, No. 38-Estate of Carol C. Cantelo and Amy E. White to Robert D. McGillicuddy and Deborah A. King, $385,000.
Mad River Lane, 5404-Wing Lam to Peter William Barfknecht and Ninfa A. Constante Perez, $450,000.
Misty Arch Run, 6045-Eric W. Ohnstad to Thanh Q. Truong and Ut T. Nguyen, $454,900.
Olde Woods Way, 10843-Matthew E. Dowling to Michael J. Thomas, $300,000.
Pembroke Green Pl., 10207, No. 81-Robert Garvey to Sarah C. Lyon, $387,000.
Ripe Apple Lane, 6413-Thrity Avari Prabhu to Abdelrahmman and Ruba Abukhdeir, $725,000.
Rushlight Path, 5001-Bridget M. and Leonard A. Pettiford to Denise C. Barclay and David M. Thompson, $545,000.
Springing Step, 6760-Susan Homes Corp. to Kathleen B. Gradwell, $320,000.
Summer Sunrise Dr., 6404-Robert William and Carol Ann Davis to Tatiana and William Ronald Ormond, $685,000.
Symphony Way, 10723, No. 102-Da Wei and Rueih Ying Chu to Robert Eugene Rhinehart III, $305,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5570, No. 3-Mohammad T. Hosseini to Angela Eunha Ryu, $167,500.
Watch Chain Way, 5930, No. 806-Jason J. Morrissey to Ojo Oludare Oyebisi, $161,000.
Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 207-James McMahon to Manda Zand Ervin, $285,000.
Arbor Way, 6327-Ashley V. Hall to Ryan Scirrotto and Chelsea Rafaloff, $365,000.
Avalon Dr., 5972-Andrew G. and Maureen McCawley Sagi to Daniyal A. Gheba and Kimya Davani, $700,000.
Blue Sky, 5808-Ramzi and Rita Namek to Sean K. Powley and Noreen I. Qureshi Powley, $408,000.
Brookview Rd., 7325, No. 202-Michael H. Levinson to Sharon Malcom, $380,000.
Calvert Dr., 7047-Keith A. and Jeanann L. Perkins to Wing H. Chung and Qi Sun, $640,000.
Dagny Way, 7752-Beazer Homes Corp. to Tae Min Kwak and Anna Jungmi Moon, $395,990.
Darby Downs, 7207-Bradley Weeber to Lisa Michelle Trova, $295,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6610, No. 19-6-Holly K. Prehn to Pedro and Thaiza Carvalho, $235,000.
Euclid Ave., 6414B, No. B-Intercon Investment Corp. to Abiodun T. Aduroja, $349,900.
Green Tree Ct., 8033-Heather C. and Shawn R. Fickes to Anthony Lee, $282,500.
Rigby Pl., 7432-Jennifer and Jung Gu Kim to Joy S. Park, $390,000.
Rockledge Ct., 6411-Vanessa Hughes to Adrienne Bell and Kandiss Long, $275,000.
Shadywood Rd., 6150, No. 304-Dorothy B. Redmond to Thomas A. and Susan Thompson, $300,000.
Sutton Ct., 6219-Hirsh and Deborah Goldberg to Sanjaya and Soniya Gurung, $370,000.
Woodburn Ave., 6403-Victor O. Ishola and Adejoke Adeyemo to Yilmaz and Gonul Goktepe, $335,000.
Brightlight Pl., 7976-Gregory S. Murach to Jamie Marie Wood and Daniel Josef Schindler, $362,000.
Charles Crossing, 5948-NVR Inc. to Madhu S. Baral and Kalpana Pandey, $310,862.
Chatfield Lane, 7722-Daniel J. and Elisabeth E. Baumwald to Nishesh Bhakta and Amrita Shrestha, $352,000.
Coachlight Lane, 7631, No. A-L-Harvinder S. Saini to Christine and Steven E. Weathersbee, $227,000.
Cyprus Cedar Lane, 8145, No. A-Diane B. Rush to Michael and Belinda Evans, $275,000.
Elko Dr., 8198-Charles A. Dixon to Joseph A. and Rachel E. Farah, $632,500.
Falls Run Rd., 8573, No. I-Michael A. Orlando to Mark Surendra, $215,000.
Frederick Rd., 8727-Robert M. Knudsen to Lesley Ryan, $295,000.
Harvey Lane, 5200-Samuel J. and Anne T. Hollenbach to Sameer and Rubina Jain, $760,000.
Kensington Gardens, 2530, No. 202-Juanita M. Bryden to Nancy L. Trussel, $286,000.
Mayfair Cir., 7796-Kelly Boggiano to David Joseph and Barbara Joan Linden, $232,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8371, No. H-Wei Lie and Dong Xia Luo to Jingyuan Wang, $183,000.
Old Woodstock Lane, 7733-Timothy McGinnis to Glenn and Melissa Meininger, $316,000.
Richards Valley Rd., 5753-Douglas R. Steinbaum to Thuya Aung and Aung Kyi, $418,000.
Rollingtop Rd., 4834-Martin F. and Marjorie A. Malarkey to Mubashir H. Butt, $480,000.
Rustling Bark Ct., 7901-Brad J. and Emily R. Haley to Tracy and Shawn Smith, $335,000.
Sonia Trail, 3237, No. 75-Anantha N. Subramanian to Rajesh and Sangeetha Voona, $315,000.
Stonecrest Dr., 4374-Nadeem Qaisar and Naseem Akhtar to Nagarajan Chandran and Minubharathi Jayakumar Kala, $745,000.
Stony Creek Lane, 7645-Dorothy Joan and Daniel A. Parvis to Devin J. Lee, $227,500.
Webbed Foot Way, 4932, No. 32-Matthew D. and Katherine Ann Thomas to Dheeraj Mendiratta and Sakshi Goel, $365,101.
Cherry Tree Dr., 7529-James H. Bettendorf Jr. and estate of Patricia R. Bettendorf to Benjamin M. and Britney Smith, $440,000.
Martha Way, 11057-NVR Inc. to Omar Ahmed Hashmi and Farah Jamal Syed, $976,864.
Scaggsville Rd., 12251-Fulton Woods Corp. to Donald W. and Debra M. Carter, $325,000.
Tuckahoe Ct., 7837-Rebecca M. Barton to Danilo and Angelica Divljan, $574,900.
Glenwood Springs Dr., 2857-Kevin J. and Megan Titherington to Timothy and Stephanie Scott, $475,000.
Shady Lane, 3700-Antonia Colvin to Molsen Haghighat, $590,000.
Harlow Way, -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Otis Lee and Pamela Denise Fields, $350,240.
Rackham Way, 7034-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Sampath Mugada, $414,610.
Winter Crest Lane, 6414-Heather Nicole and Ryan Michael Gow to Joseph and Jennifer Kimani, $615,000.
Prestwick Dr., 6570-Bernard Anthony and Debra Eileen Seneway to Simona Suciu and Omar Palos Raymundo, $630,000.
Aspenwood Way, 8177-Michael L. Escalante and Amanda N. Collins to Modupe O. Adepoju, $285,000.
Good Harvest Ct., 8971-Kimberly M. Plaskowitz and estate of Joan Marie Howard to John C. Dunn, $299,000.
Morris Pl., 8250, No. 52-Department of Veterans Affairs to Therese Sarkis, $266,500.
Savage Guilford Rd., 7876-Thomas C. Corcoran to Bruce E. Kummer, $319,000.
Wellington Pl., 8244-Cwabs Inc. and Bank of New York to Jason and Kelly Clawson, $207,500.
Allview Dr., 6926-Nathan J. and Rebecca L. Barton to Michael Lombardo and Marla Sherman, $439,000.
Clocktower Lane, 9502-Hoosamuddin S. and Farahnaz H. Bandukwala to Suzanne Kovalsky, $278,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7317, No. H-602-Devi Koung to Mark A. and Deborah Ireland Farris, $208,000.
Hingston Downs, 9606-Jenny C. Hakun to Xiaoxin Hu, $289,900.
Lilac Sea, 7518-Leonard R. and Joyce M. Thompson to Miles Jadwin and Sarah Jane Vonderheid, $539,900.
Rocky Creek Dr., 7323, No. 15-Charles P. Friedman and Patricia Abbott to Lee Ann Pazulski, $420,000.
Skyrock Ct., 8940-Venkata Reetesh Yelamanchili to Shamira Duree Purifoy, $310,000.
Summer Park Ct., 9729-Gregory W. Brunn to Tamara and Sergiy Zubko, $305,000.
Anderson Hill St., 2427-James K. and Jeffri L. Gilman to Leonard and Adela Buettner, $719,900.
Patapsco Ridge Rd., 12047-Robert H. Pickholtz to Vincent Michael and Christina May Cassino, $328,000.
Long Corner Rd., 1834-Teresa E. and Kenneth M. Payne to Daniel S. and Dionne L. Walsman, $698,000.
Watersville Rd. W., 689-Richard M. and Diana R. Perry to Robert A. and Amanda K. Whitley, $682,500.
Washington St., 8938-Jeffrey K. and Yuliya T. Brown to Francisco Hernandez and Gilma Guevara Guenara, $325,000.
Bishops Gate Lane, 11305-Mukul and Kavita B. Kaira to Kunal and Radhika Chitalia, $649,000.
Canterbury Riding, 9364, No. 5-Pamela D. Green to Janakray Mansukhbhai Patel, $105,000.
Cherrybrook Ct., 8308-Alan R. and Katherine W. Heintzelman to James Won and Jennifer Hyekyoung Kwon, $610,000.
Eddy Line Lane, 9413-Christopher Johnson to Kathleen B. Mottern, $399,900.
Glendower Ct., 9625-Stephanie C. Smith to Todd H. Stanley, $305,000.
Horsham Dr., 9631-Michael Lester McFail and Jacqueline Soenneker to Elizabeth R. and Samuel J. Nixon, $349,900.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8427, No. 84-Eric S. Cawthon to Muhammed Usman, $425,000.
Kings Grant Rd., 9587-Foad Alvandi to Salvi Puthussery and Mariamma Salvi, $430,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9731-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Davita Crystal Alford and Dennis Ray Cooper, $491,373.
Mary Lee Lane, 8286-Mark J. and Tara L. Bizokas to Tagide Decarvalho, $310,000.
Patuxent Overlook Dr., 9610-Development Partners Corp. and Cornerstone Homes Corp. to Lakisha Ann and Timothy Ruffin Woods, $574,200.
Sand Cherry Lane, 8438-Thomas H. and Joan M. Klein to Cristina G. and Michael Schwan, $600,000.
Steeple Ct., 9314-Christopher E. and Emileigh Lucas to Sung J. Park and Xiaoyan Zheng, $350,000.
Tumbleweed Run, 9110, No. E-Oluwaseun O. and Marquisa Latia Williams to Itsik Alfasi, $170,000.
Wild Cherry Ct., 8319-James P. and Darla L. Trigger to Mark R. and Susanna B. Needham, $608,000.
Rover Mill Rd., 13885-James F. and Susanna M. Coffey to Sammy Eldin, $715,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 1043-NVR Inc. to Michael John and Allison Marie Murray, $996,504.
Chambers Ct., 11185, No. J-Paul C. Lee and Edward S. Ahn to Thomas S. and Kathy J. Hahm, $285,000.
Ganton Grn., 2115, No. G-202-Richard and Ruth Wysocki to Akshay Kumar Sreeramoju, $285,000.
My Girl Pl., 10540-NVR Inc. to Tokunbo Ronke and Adegoke Adeyemo, $563,254.
Troon Overlook, 2120, No. J-Christopher McKenna to Autumn C. and Qasim Mehmood, $260,000.