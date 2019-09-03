Anne Arundel County
Amberstone Ct., 40, No. C-Chanele N. Cunningham to Charles H. Littlejohn II, $225,000.
Beach Dr., 617-Peter J. McKenna and Catherine M. De Peuter to Diane C. and Robert R. Mantoni, $805,000.
Blackwalnut Dr., 3226-Jennifer M. and Troy P. Dionne to Bradley P. and Heather L. Lewis, $439,000.
Carrollton Rd., 2804-Dylan C. and Elise R. Powell to Cory D. Matson and Margaret B. White, $490,000.
Channel Village Ct., 7000, No. 101-Kathleen M. Locke to David Sobeck, $325,000.
Dorchester Dr., 5-Michael O. and Sharon L. McAnnany to Alexandra M. Himes, $219,500.
Fairview Ave., 780, No. C-Charles B. and Barbara Reid Norris Buckley to Barbara Thomas, $300,000.
Gordon Cove Dr., 1518-Chesapeake Acquisitions and Development Corp. to Charles Scheeler and Mary Ellen Pease, $2.74 million.
Hidden River View Rd., 3424-Peter C. Cassat to Marian Murphy and James Albert Colimore, $940,000.
Janwall Ct., 13-Bryan J. and Mary S. Flynn to Vincent Michael Alexander, $253,850.
Lake Heron Dr., 1144, No. 2B-Amanda and Ryan J. Sassano to Colin B. Stodd, $290,000.
McKinley St., 1211-Liesl A. McEwan to Thomas X. and Thomas M. Devlin, $220,000.
President Point Dr., 5, No. A2-Blake P. Sell to James M. Helfer, $475,000.
Severn Ave., 312, No. E302-Thomas and Terri R. Boddorff to Mary C. and Paul E. Nelson, $535,000.
Skippers Ct., 15-Dorothy L. Pullo to Seth P. Mackin and Kimberly G. Fetsko, $349,900.
Sterling Dr., 1204-Rosa D. Guevara De Serrano to Mark D. Veerman and Logan Miller Hunt, $315,000.
Van Buren St., 989-Robin Reed Bisland to Michael Kenneth Litschewski and Melissa Rhiannon King, $415,000.
Washington Ave., 3239-Marcus Edward and Brigitte Marie Lyles to David Michael Quante Jr. and Ana M. Cubillo Centeno, $489,999.
Archwood Ave., 133-Mitchell and Howard Marc Swerbilow to Grant T. Maxwell, $500,000.
Beacon Way, 920-Randolph W. Raine to Susan L. Montfort, $308,000.
Bridgeport Ct., 902-Thelma F. Eves to Carol F. and Matthew Charles Kelley Baker, $460,000.
Burtons Cove Way, 657, No. 6-James R. Allen to Brooke E. Sneeuwjagt, $229,000.
Conley Dr., 730-Michael R. and Barbara C. Koegel to David Amerson, $536,500.
Dean St., 3-Christine F. Corbin to Nicholas A. Trombetta, $693,000.
Epping Way, 316-John Keith and Kathryn F. Strother to Patrick J. Welch and Jennifer R. Ramsey, $689,000.
Foremast Aly., 2642-Avedis N. and Olga E. Zarikian to Christina M. Page, $431,500.
Gingerview Lane, 2730-James T. O’Farrell Sr. to Vicki G. Harrison, $549,900.
Granada Ave., 115-N.M.V. LTD to Eric and Amy Weichel, $1.55 million.
Heritage Ct., 9, No. C-Zachary J. and Theresa A. McGuire to Lena M. Sutch, $146,000.
Joseph Johnson Dr., 512-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Daniel J. and Susan A. Brenner, $428,014.
Pinedale Dr., 556-Erin J. Berry to Ricardo D. Arevalo and Nicola Jayne Aymes, $545,000.
Rosemary St., 11-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Robert Bontempo, $240,000.
Severn Grove Rd., 1802-Martha L. Myers to Daniel C. and Mary L. Coffman, $640,000.
Skippers Lane, 705-James T. Mai to Martin and Angel Fajardo, $475,000.
Steele Ave., 5-Joyce H. Hartnett to Katherine B. and Stephen L. Hilbert, $837,500.
Summerview Way, 2709, No. 8301-Lori J. Goodin Mackenzie to Gail A. Carter, $325,000.
Vanguard Lane, 120-Thomas E. and Meghan D. Skomba to Emma Sofie Skalka, $450,000.
Westwood Rd., 230-John W. and Marilyn M. Lowe to Francis Hall and Chelsea H. Chaney, $1.55 million.
Andrew Hill Rd., 607, No. 35-Charles W. and Deborah T. Long to Mandie L. and Keith P. Jarvis, $408,000.
Bay Green Dr., 557-William Mark and Kathryn Walker Liscinsky to Timothy A. and Lindsay B. Hoopes, $585,000.
Deer Creek Run, 958-Tracy J. and Virginia M. Harasti to Claudia and Orlando Nunez, $365,000.
Fox Run Way, 57-Vineyard Property Investments Corp. to Richard James and Dana Schwartz Marron, $399,900.
Hickory Hill Cir., 1240-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Joshua D. Alexander, $499,990.
Knottwood Ct., 454-Bryan M. and Suzanna Emmerich to Jeremy and Meghan Anderson, $275,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 853-Timothy M. and Jamie M. Fougnie to Monique R. Tinnivlioglou, $615,000.
Ridgeway E., 1406-Matthew P. Reed and Jennifer L. Sapp to Bernice A. and David John Hauth, $885,000.
Schoolers Pond Way, 426-Andrew S. and Rebecca K. Lomax to Erin E. and Richard W. Stringer, $609,000.
Yale Ct., 297-Brian and Debra K. McGarvey to Cetin Savkli, $465,000.
Gischel St., 5708-Jason D. and Elizabeth M. Welsh to Heather Whittaker, $215,000.
Kramme Ave., 5005-Stoney Creek Capital Corp. to Natalie M. Murray, $214,900.
15th Ave., 302-Worthwhile Ventures Corp. to Edward Patrick Carey Jr., $235,000.
Bay Dr., 2110-Jeffrey H. and Annette Burgess to Daniel Benjamin and Jessica Michele Sadaka, $465,000.
Brenwoode Rd., 1408-Lisa A. Tenshaw to Charles E. Miller Jr., $369,000.
Chesapeake Rd., 2042-Estate of Joyce A. Jones and Tracey L. Mitchell to Nicholas P. Peditto and Kelly A. Sammons, $380,000.
Enyart Way, 1523-Richard and Lois Brien to Theresa G. Bruner, $385,000.
Green Holly Dr., 1189-Geoffrey P. and Bettina V. Grambo to Morgan C. McCleve, $330,000.
Lodge Pole Ct., 1596-Stephen L. Nery to Andrew Hall, $258,000.
Samantha Ct., 611-Jason A. and Michelle L. Fedash to Michael Jeffrey and Jeffrey Q. Palombo, $650,000.
Stonewood Ct., 1219-Harrison and Anna Smith to Laura E. and Stephen J. Personale, $277,000.
Windgate Dr., 793-Ryan M. and Mary C. Keane to Martin J. and Laurie A. Gallagher, $443,900.
Ellicott Ave., 1206-Jacob A. and Mary E. Boyer to Peter A. Hartmann and Patricia McSweeney, $238,500.
Vancouver Ct., 5602-Edward C. and Gail M. Hanigan to John R. and Janet L. Busick, $345,000.
Albermarle Dr., 1672-Carl and Katherine Zacarias to Timothy Patrick and Christine Nicole Coyle, $336,000.
Bromley Ct., 2103-Sreenivasa R. Pamidala and Anitha Potluri to Susu Chen, $585,000.
Crofton Pkwy., 1523-William O. Wesley Jr. and estate of William O. Wesley Sr. to Paul Michael Darby, $451,000.
Dryden Way, 1630-Alison D. Richter to Sara M. Megahed, $221,000.
Fallowfield Ct., 1636-Jason Carle to Christina M. Stoutsenberger, $244,000.
Grason Lane, 1636-Mary Ann Godwin to Wanetta Ingrid Kirby, $220,000.
Hyman Lane, 1809-Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. and M & T Bank to Salahudin Ferrell and Constance Ervin, $439,900.
Meghan Ct., 2102-Martin and Roberta Leuper Renkiewicz to Colin W. and Teri D. Chinn, $550,000.
New Windsor Ct., 1675-Christopher P. Brown to Benjamin J. Martucci, $229,950.
Pawlet Dr., 1968-Ryan Myett to William Anthony Lewis, $212,000.
Soho Ct., 1122-Ashlee and Steven Dominguez to Alexandra C. Snyder and Bartel D. Williams III, $330,000.
Tilghman Dr., 1903-Jacqueline A. Elgie to Joseph and Kristin Moravec McNees, $489,900.
Turnbridge Ct., 2330-Amit Rahman and Rochelle E. Brimmer to Sarah and Lloyd Russ, $357,500.
Wentworth Dr., 2439-Connie E. Schutz to Edward Shomock Jr., $210,000.
Bell Tower Dr., 2105-Peter E. and Jessica A. Fant to Kennon Carl Bauman and Tameka Bates Oberman, $599,999.
Diggs Rd., 925-Jordan B. and Megan Roberts Satinsky to Carissa G. and Matthew L. Surber, $369,000.
Joyce Dr., 1026-Kathleen M. McLaughlin to Daniel L. Straight Jr. and Cindy M. Koene, $265,000.
Sweet Pea Path, 1358-Joseph P. and Jane C. Lefavor to Katie Anne Sekardi and Shawn Orologio, $650,000.
Waterbury Rd., 1513-Lenetta A. McCampbell to Laura Ann Davis, $675,000.
Chestnut Brook Rd., 7024-Paramount Investments Corp. to Phillip Holtzclaw and Harlee Amigh, $268,000.
Stoney Beach Way, 1558-Michael J. and Jamie K. Stearns to Amy N. Gillespie and Jonathan D. Wilson, $275,000.
Mount Airy Rd., 1072-Linda Willer Gray and James W. Hutchinson to Robert J. and Kelsey R. Chenault, $650,000.
Spring Lakes Dr., 2886-Francisco and Claritza Ortiz to Caitrin Anne Martin and Darwin Ponnusamy, $520,000.
Arundel Rd., 1615-Kevin and Debra Hoffman to Andrew Beckham and Kelly Simpkin, $470,000.
Braxton Way, 229-Rory S. and Rachel E. Spangler to Joshua and Amy Barkley, $374,000.
Carroll Dr., 3722-Michael L. and Linda E. Kasper to David P. Heroux, $580,000.
Forestville Rd., 1720-Lindsey Paquin Kane and Christopher G. Pence to Jennifer L. Buchanan, $237,600.
Millhaven Dr., 2123, No. 25-Glenn D. Counihan to Dana Marie Carpenter and Steven Paul DiGangi, $345,000.
Oakwood Rd., 306-Anthony P.J. and Jennifer L. Sparta to Janet Cord, $285,000.
Shore Dr. W., 3910-William A. and Sandra J. Scheiderich to William and Janice Neudorfer, $560,000.
Welches Dr., 104-Linwood Ray Morris Jr. to Daniel Burke and Christina L. Brown, $250,000.
Wilson Rd., 6514-Louis and Zwanda Helmick and Melinda Hollander to Kimberly F. Rader, $380,000.
Carbondale Way, 1025-John P. and Heather C. Cerra to Michael Andrew Hinger, $355,000.
Duckett Farm Way, 1010-Seyed Y. Khadem Djahaghi and Katie Khadem to Charles Francis and Fern Magorian Kucinski, $860,000.
Smooth Alder St. N., 2649-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin Vincent and Callece Vellita Gresham, $436,985.
Vernal St., 1105-Scott and Kelly Rollison to Jonathan W. and Amber A. Bierbach, $415,000.
Wigeon Way, 1411, No. 202-Daniel W. Macquilliam to Adrienne Cohen, $279,000.
Witchhazel Cir., 1581-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mariah I. Merritt, $475,000.
Baylor Rd., 202-Cynthia G. and Douglas E. Schafer to Carl F. Miller Living Trust Jr. and Carl F. Miller Jr., $320,000.
Casual Ct., 807-Michael and Pamela Clayton to Joseph T. Neubauer and Gabrielle C. Tambaoan, $240,000.
Cornell Ct., 470-Priti Kandhari and Neha Seth to Austin C.W. and Mikayla C. Peelman, $223,000.
Foxchase Dr., 135-Jonathan Nehring to Laura G. Gregory, $275,000.
Fruitful Ct., 8101-Nabiha Khan to Kara E. Fowler, $255,000.
Glaser Lane, 7604-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Jason D. Anderson, $338,000.
Lamplighter Ridge, 6449-James Heffernan to Matthew and Kelley Leeds, $150,000.
Lexington Ct., 7709-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Olaoluwa and Olasumbo Bello, $307,500.
Longwood Ave., 200-Richard R. Epple to Ana D. and Jonathan E. Garcia Cardoza, $250,000.
Munroe Cir., 547-Jose Salvador Orellana to James N. and Casey R. Jenkins, $250,000.
Norwich Rd., 1920-Lee Squires to Stuart R. Pritchett, $255,000.
Orchard Rd., 305-Arlene F. Boster to Justin Charles and Cassidy Marie Love, $205,000.
Saint James Dr., 226-Moca Properties Corp. to Alyssa Jessie, $264,900.
Sophia Ct., 108-U.S. Bank to Ruohong Liu and Ling Ye, $211,500.
Turnwood Dr., 234-Lola C. Martel to Michelle M. and Gavin S. Gunn, $260,000.
West Ct., 578-Timothy R. and Mary F. Crump to Jason L. Greenwald, $120,000.
Wisdom Ct., 1060-Bryan M. Wilson to Judith Osikpemi Ekhelar, $290,000.
Biddle Rd., 726-Frank Wines Jr. to Wilmer Rangel Hernandez Garcia and Elder Arildo Hernandez Garcia, $200,000.
Brightwater Beach Rd., 7528-HD Home Corp. to Gurmail Singh, $232,000.
Cork Rd., 377-Clyde and Janine A. Heyliger to Yauel and Jessica L. Alston, $379,900.
Daleview Dr., 323-Andrew Douglas Bignell to Anthony B. Lewis, $535,000.
Eagle St., 8328-NVR Inc. to Daryl S. Henry, $370,947.
Edenberry Way, 1020-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Jaime David and Ivon Catalina Rodriguez, $372,746.
Garrett Rd., 205-Christopher R. Bowker and Michelle N. Asbury to Michael W. and Sandra D. Asbury, $160,000.
Henson Rd., 104-Zakery Ray and Samantha Jo Null to Alex M. and Aycee Nash, $291,500.
Hodges Ave., 1545-Rita A. Smith to Robert and Cynthia Bury, $310,000.
Holly Ridge Way, 537-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Patricia A. and James Randolph Brooks, $370,040.
Langley Rd., 922-Lena Commander to Stacy Barton, $220,000.
Marie Ave., 400-S & J Pollard Homes Corp. to Steven M. Axtell Jr., $295,000.
Meadowvale Rd., 1330-Joseph Paul and Lori Jo Allegar to Walter J. Balladares, $268,000.
Nabbs Creek Rd., 1010-Brian P. Harman to Christopher O. Bryant and Araminta Delin, $535,000.
Oakdale Rd., 1418-S.J. Homes Corp. to Cullen and Nikolas Rowan Hoffmann, $305,000.
Overhill Rd., 7706-Geraldine Steen to Brittany A. and Chad D. Pamplin, $235,000.
Pond View Dr., 103-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Charles Richard Cohen, $325,037.
Rain Water Way, 305, No. 304-Douglas Murphy Jr. to Kyle Johnson, $180,000.
Shore Dr. S., 885-James and Susan M. Martyn to Elizabeth A. Seaton and Clark R. Burbee, $575,000.
Stonebriar Dr., 7818-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Cedric T. and Britany S. Barkley, $436,000.
Thompson Ave., 294-Linda Lesbeth Castro to Natasha I. Mackenzie, $330,000.
Timbercross Lane, 7654-Adamm Houck to Chelsea Marie and Antonio Levon Jones, $307,000.
Water Fountain Ct., 206, No. 101-Chong Sok Lee to Kevin Charles Lamb, $169,900.
Whitlow Lane, 7108-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Rivka Williams, $375,000.
Fifth St., 1040-Scott M. and Samantha Barnes to Ngoc Bich T. Tran and Andy Abraham Santana Hache, $339,900.
Allerford Dr., 1708-Julian and Marcella Wilson to Monica Guilarte, $545,000.
Cardinal Bluff Ct., 3019-D.R. Horton Inc. to Raymond M. and Holly E. Jansen, $403,165.
Chanceford Dr., 7811-NVR Inc. to Eboni Watkins, $416,648.
Cherry Tree Rd., 2554-John R. Hayes to Denis M. and Emaculate V. Tebit, $374,000.
Elmcrest Rd., 7610-Joshua J. and Denise Lubin to Andrew Jacob and Amanda Koeller Colton, $505,000.
Gesna Dr., 1413-Jason Andrew Lewis to Amanda C. Jenks and Frederick C. Illg III, $372,000.
Hekla Lane, 1637-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Chaz R. and Valerie A. Atherley, $545,543.
Loblolly Way, 7805-Denroy Billings to Joshua and James E. Karanouh Schuler, $455,000.
Mulberry Rd., 7415-Donna M. Capizzi to Sarah L. Fisher, $330,000.
Penzance Way, 1574-Anna N. Boardman to Jill Way, $395,000.
Richmond Way, 2648-NVR Inc. to Omobonike Fawehinmi and Bernice Fapohunda, $393,880.
Stoney Run Dr., 7542-Michelle T. Brighthaupt to Joshua J. Morris and Aniese Mahogany M. Morris, $310,000.
Strahorn Rd., 1425-NVR Inc. to Lavonda Blount, $328,495.
Wessex Cir., 2705-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Lance G. Hellman, $356,735.
Winsford Ct., 1764-Mi Martin Puyang and Catherine P. Martin to Michelle Owusu and Steward Owusu Antwi, $375,000.
Sigma Dr., 281-Joseph A. Cossentino to Diane J. and Stephen P. Hedlund, $439,000.
Hilltop Rd., 1920-Maria E. and Victor R. Ibanez to Jennifer A. and Jonathan Benson, $440,000.
Marion Rd., 2323-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Matthew Tyler Brewer, $369,990.
Cloud St., 8326-Serengeti Corp. to Steven Davis, $299,999.
Floating Leaf Lane, 3553, No. D101-Christopher A. Mills to Elizabeth Lawan Rhodes, $210,000.
Henryton S., 446-April S. Ballenger to Rafael A. Ruano and Rosa Dejesus Gonzales Chavarria, $345,000.
Laurel View Ct., 3587-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Celeste M. Burgos Lewis, $197,000.
Old Line Ave., 227-Joseph R. and Sheila M. Robertson to Samuel E. Sandoval Rivera and Ruth Adalila Sandoval, $360,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 3515-Kathleen Makinen to Herman Hodges III, $225,000.
River Bend Ct., 3110, No. G304-Jose A. Canals Lozada to Kathleen and Kathleen Burch Hunt, $195,000.
Spring Rd., 3524-Feargal and Pamela Lynch to Patricia Hernandez and Dalia Hernandez Parra, $350,000.
Sweetbush Trail, 3640-Sophia Victoria and John Brian French to Joyce Asante and Benjamin A. Kotei, $420,000.
Charles Rd., 301-Anthony C. McLane to Michael B. and Megan Marie Rose Safko, $239,900.
Cleveland Rd., 522-Frederick J. and Cathy Stegmaier to Jack and Michelle Bettin, $273,000.
Greenwood Rd., 201-Thomas D. Warehime and estate of Paul S. Warehime to Martin R. and Lauren Maier, $300,000.
Homewood Rd., 6316-Bryan A. and Julie A. Snyder to Sarah and John French, $372,000.
Longcross Rd. S., 110-Alicia and Debra De La Garza to Jennifer A. Johnson, $261,000.
Shipley Rd., 508-Art Homes Corp. to Dylan N. Emmart, $280,000.
Twin Oaks Rd., 1-Kimberly Schaefer to Stephanie and Victor Colon, $325,000.
Fiorenza Dr., 917-Kevin M. and Ashley E. Kauffman to Brian Reynolds, $469,500.
Anna Lane, 815-Cortez T. and Janette A. Duncan to Sukhbir Singh Bhurji and Hardeep Kaur Bhogal, $470,000.
Brandon Dr., 8205-Matthew Adam Norin to Dashawn Kareem Furqan and Valeria Maria Morales, $320,000.
Chardonay Dr., 8206-Douglas and Nicole Plunkett to Jeffrey Thomas and Jennifer Anne Maglowski, $445,000.
Elvaton Rd., 8419-Charles and Amy Ledford to Jagjit S. Khuman, $160,000.
Moncton Ct., 308-Nathaniel and Jennifer Doty to Brian F. Massey, $370,000.
Powers Dr., 8234-Southern Oaks Corp. to Kishan and Cassandra E. Gajera, $598,863.
Severn Chapel Rd., 1706-James Dewey Maxey III and estate of James Dewey Maxey Jr. to George Wilder Jr., $369,000.
Apple Blossom Lane, 2452, No. 303-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Adjustable Rate MTG Loan Trust to Gloria Cliff Byerly, $207,000.
Bramble Cir., 1312-NVR Inc. to Felix and Pollyann Rodriguez, $598,954.
Chapelgate Dr., 751-Francis Carter Lewis II and estate of Francis C. Lewis Sr. to Logan W. Gilliam, $240,000.
Found Artifact Dr., 7621-Henry Joseph and Ruby Adair Kowal to Anita Donavon, $461,500.
Golden Chapel Rd., 2305-Joseph Caruso II to Tara Dillon, $449,900.
Hinshaw Dr., 2070-D.R. Horton Inc. to Nicholas Michael and Camille Michelle Camp, $398,990.
Imperial Sq., 524-Leslie Ann Alvarez to Chelsea E. Stern, $247,000.
Kelston Pl., 2269-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tasha Somerville and Derek Mapp, $429,990.
Middle Neck Rd., 2715-Christopher J. McCormick to Lucas Derek and Elizabeth Michelle Jarmin, $317,500.
Pagefield Way, 2253-D.R. Horton Inc. to Nathan P. and Amy D. French, $381,990.
Reecewood Dr., 8215-Recewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Merritt Woods Burnett and Cynthia Marie Pamon, $526,176.
Rita Dr., 496-Tuyet Hahn and Randall Tran to Anne Lebrun, $350,000.
Rosanna Dr., 1359-Thomas N. and Sandra L. Hare to Juan and Rachel Penafiel, $379,000.
Sandy Walk Way, 2389-Amanda Michele Brinkofski to Gabriel Bernard Robidart, $405,000.
Sour Dock Dr., 2621-Susanna Henderson to Miaoling Qian, $393,000.
Spring Peeper Ct., 3087-NVR Inc. to Richard L. and Ruth Ann Porter, $619,694.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3013-NVR Inc. to Derek William and Jeanette Hope Brown, $560,900.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3060-NVR Inc. to Patricia Ann and George Edward Brooks, $517,985.
Topaz Ct., 1205, No. 2-Myrtle M. and Barbara L. Weber to Aaron M. and Wanda B. Montague, $385,000.
Welby Ct., 2205-D.R. Horton Inc. to Jordan M. and Jordyn N. Akles, $399,755.
Winding Stream Way, 695, No. 302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Patrick Hoover, $170,000.
Yellow Sand Lane, 1532-Winchester Homes Inc. to Pamela K. Murphy, $531,008.
Abbey Ct., 8042G-William A. Hendricks Sr. to Carol B. Barrett, $152,000.
Arbutus Rd., 8434-Christy D. Rush Jones to Dawn M. and Thomas W. Myer, $295,000.
Bay St., 7627-James P. and Jacqueline S. Cassidy to Allison Sullivan, $500,000.
Black Diamond Ct., 8207-Laura A. Jordan to Clifford Robert and Kimberly Buck, $429,900.
Brookhaven Rd., 3432-Adam J. and Frances L. Trial to Carly Rose and Andrew Simpson, $303,500.
Catherine Ave., 7970-Michael P. and Melinda R. Rathbun to Ashley Ridings, $335,000.
Chadwick Ct., 3637-Tara Murphy and Tara Witmer to Joshua R. Baker, $241,000.
Croydon Way, 8054-Kristen M. Dunn Kerr to Emily Marie Pettus, $231,500.
Deering Rd., 613, No. 1G-GWK Residential Corp. to Ashley R. Klaiss, $194,500.
Forest Glen Dr., 8077-JH Design Corp. to Gabriel Lamptey and Joann Rosario, $399,500.
Handel Ct., 3654-Larry J. Spence to Iris Jean Fitzgerald, $235,000.
Jersey Bronze Way, 506-Farmington Village Partnership to Culon T. Dashiell, $609,936.
Kenwood Rd., 250-Chris and Debbie Peterson to Sarah Halpern, $300,000.
Kingsley Ct., 3502-Peter Scott and Sarah J. Malosh to Justin William and Lacey Melton, $165,000.
Locust Rd., 1927-Robert DiMartino to David C. and Patricia I. Miller, $475,000.
Marco Dr., 1528-Matthew J. and Kristen M. Duffy to Albert Joseph and Jacqueline Marie Bartlinski, $400,000.
Meridian Dr., 7931-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Michael Paul and Lauren Ann Grulke, $497,919.
Meridian Dr., 7965-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Katrina Michelle and Nathanael Brown, $561,096.
Nancys Pond Ct., 8040-Salvador Flores to Douglas J. and Logan A. West, $309,000.
Pescara Ct., 3318-Chad T. and Jessica Wenger to Abigail Colebrook, $244,000.
Poinsett Terr., 8155-David M. and Bridget C. Heiskell to Timothy J. Mone, $295,000.
Red Wing Ct., 8204-Barry M. and Mary Jo L. Schreiber to Jose Alberto and Susan Elaine Goncalves, $424,000.
Sagamore Way, 8121-Joseph Feeney III and Stacey Phillips to Stephen L. and Allison L. Horrigan, $425,000.
Scorton Harbour, 8686-Patricia Miller to Tyler Andrew Sigley, $245,000.
Tick Neck Rd., 7837-Matthew T. and Brittney L. Watkins to Joshua Scholl and Sara Young, $330,000.
Whites Cove Rd., 7880-Nicholas L. and Terri A. Guy Witherspoon to Raymond M. and Stacie M. Kinstler, $485,000.
Woodland Beach Rd., 1411-Karie L. and Michael D. Bohn to Keegan Tozaki, $235,000.
Eighth St., 937-Charlene Wroten to Lisa Fecteau, $247,500.
Derbyshire Lane, 351-William Arthur Cooper Jr. and estate of Shirley Jeanette Cooper to Thomas Daniel Hannon and Dolly M. Friend Gomez, $586,500.
Hoot Owl Rd., 502-Scott Mackenzie and Amanda King Mason to Keith G. Hedger and Beth Nowak, $395,000.
Pinecrest Dr., 2753-Kathleen Harjess to Adam G. and Mary Anne Smith, $416,000.
Barrington Ct., 8209, No. 35-Ninh La to Thu Huynh, $215,000.
Beckman Terr., 1915-MD Rental Homes Corp. to Aisha A. Ellis, $345,000.
Clark Station Rd., 8007-Janee L. and Renee Potts to Anthony and Monica T. Sweeney, $462,000.
Cypress Landing Rd., 7858-David James Blythe to Kayleigh and Nicole Shaffer, $369,000.
Foxhound Ct., 1910-House Buyers of America to Ashley Benson, $319,900.
Grassland Rd., 8210-Joseph Ronald and Dianna M. Menoche to Christopher R. and Michelle N. Bowker, $405,000.
Manet Ct., 1804-Tyrone and Willie M. Moton to Van Hongthi Dang and Luong Huynh, $415,000.
Montreal Rd., 1802-Jerry A. and Brenda S. Beck to Ashish and Prasamsha Shrestha, $323,000.
Otis Dr., 207-Timothy Andrew Mallicote to Marcin Sobiewski, $310,000.
Quarterfield Rd., 8008-Albert Retowsky III to Stacey Beall and John Maloney, $529,900.
Rutledge Ct., 1889-Mark D. and Louise A. Batchelor to Ryan V. and Laura L. Johnson, $349,900.
Saint Francis Dr., 8267-Toll VII Partnership to Stephanie M. and Anthony L. Reliford, $708,566.
Somerset Rd., 1303-Sharon Woodruff to Shelley and Christian Ziegler, $388,000.
Thurston Terr., 1714-Jeffrey L. Boatwright to Travis and Lisel M. Collins, $408,000.
Venice Lane, 7733-D.R. Horton Inc. to Justin Charles Norton, $333,000.
Venice Lane, 7740-D.R. Horton Inc. to Giavante and Maurice D. Hawkins, $359,700.
Westgate Lane, 8037-Alicia Chappell and estate of Daniel C. Tressler to Folasade Folakemi Omolola, $412,000.
Ambleside Dr., 213-Nancy S. Thomas to Jeremy L. Davis, $507,500.
Bellevista Ct., 1109-Hans M. and Katie M. Daniels to Jonathan Matthew and Anne Marie Tipa, $925,000.
Bowline Ct., 319-Billy Joseph and Katelyn D. Leblanc to Frank R. and Melissa M. Campbell, $1.5 million.
Cloverdale Cir., 441-Raymond B. and Karleen M. Leasure to Meghan N. Housel, $400,000.
Creek Rd., 668-Stephen J. and Sue A. Challis to Ronald R. and Katherine M. Kaylor, $600,000.
Emerson Ct., 6-Scott and Jennifer Kinder to Douglas Eugene and Caitriona Massengale, $525,000.
Hawick Ct., 362-James and Sarah Webster to David B. and Page E. Menefee, $612,500.
Karp Ct., 502-Jason Paul and Diane Barnett Mallare to Christoph J. and Jennifer A. Flaherty, $750,000.
McKinley Rd., 129-Joseph E. and Gloria A. Long to Cari Lynn Sallady, $330,000.
Old County Rd., 807-Deborah K. Marsh to Aaron D. and Christina M. Cubbage, $665,900.
Revell Rd., 6-Francis W. and Pamela M. Hilton to Elizabeth K. Zehe, $622,000.
Robinson Landing Rd., 65-Justin G. and Tara D. Fiore to James L. and Vanessa Marie Miante, $469,000.
South Dr., 344-Satre and Elizabeth Stuelke to Tathagata Dasgupta and Soumitri Sarkar, $535,000.
Thomas Way, 621-Edwin A. and Nancy H. Shuman to Jared D. and Brittany Saul, $465,000.
White Oak Dr., 521-Jeffrey Mark Peaper to Kerry K. and Daniel P. Bolen, $475,000.
Willow Lane, 921-CL Payne and Associates Inc. to Shannon and John Holland Breen, $581,500.
Spring Ave., 5177-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Kimberly A. Flynn, $177,000.
Traceys Landing Rd., 6013-John F. and Ruane L. Langton to Peter T. and Elizabeth T. Burr, $650,000.
Howard County
Arcadia Dr., 3454-William E. and Wilma S. Hadlock to Ramchandra Adhikari and Sushma Pokharel, $576,000.
Benson Branch Rd., 12327-Viking Development Corp to Keli Parody and Adam Douglas Wilson, $350,000.
Breconshire Rd., 10333-Otis L. and Pamela D. Fields to Melissa L. Major, $775,000.
Catalpa Ct., 5324-BV Business Trust to Kapil Vishnu and Neha Sheth Pandit, $485,000.
Cheekwood Cir., 2780-Richard Parker and Kathryn Boyer Rockefeller to Hassan Rayaz and Huda Ali, $720,000.
Crape Myrtle Ct., 5047-W. Creek Corp. to Sapan and Anvi Mehta, $1.63 million.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4870, No. 3-Michael James and Danielle Leigh Stackus to Adam Joffe, $228,000.
Farside Rd., 11694-Vinod and Bina Lakhanpal to Michelle Townsend Watts and Darryl K. Day, $865,000.
Furrow Ave., 9217-O. Donald, Hazel H. and Robert Scrivener to Tabassum Sarfraz and Mohammad Tahir Ayub, $430,000.
German Rd., 10017-David Spence and estate of Ann C. Spence to Denroy G. Billings, $451,000.
Greenway Dr., 3110-Daniel V. and Kristi L. Ryan to Ashok K. Ray and Sharabanti Biswas, $470,000.
Knoll Stone Ct., 9300-Doris A. and Margaret J. Kramer to Timothy and Jamie Corrick, $470,000.
Manor Lane, 4611-Terry Fischbach and Linda Zepp to Reodulo Garcia Reyes, $289,500.
Morton Lane, 3323-Beazer Homes Corp. to Satish Kumar and Sangeetha Gajam, $840,000.
Ordway Dr., 2890-Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association to Innocent Monya Tambi and Ayodeji Jarrett, $598,500.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 101-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Amie Yoon, $347,880.
Rosemary Lane, 3534-Murat Omay to Kevin I. and Laura S. Lutts, $335,000.
South Meadow Ct., 4463-Edward E. and Mary E. Hennemann to Andrew L. Bronstein, $730,000.
Tuscany Rd., 10390-Yunhu Han to Athar Shariff and Azeeza Begam Shaik, $332,600.
Vardon Lane, 2741-NVR Inc. to Katie Khadem, $650,565.
Wood Stream Lane, 3216-Huang Wen and Shaolin Wang to Stuart M. Waskey, $540,000.
Erin Dr., 6468-Timothy W. and Karen Elizabeth Althouse to Jignesh Narendra and Ashaka Jignesh Sheth, $749,000.
Grace Marie Dr., 6218-Estates at River Hill Corp. to Manvinder Singh, $855,000.
Red Clover Lane, 6034-Robert E. and Dora K. Johnson to Konstantinos I. and Megan P. Kostibas, $810,000.
Vincents Way, 12635-Beazer Homes Corp. to Yuanzhen Zhang, $955,998.
Better Hours Ct., 7326-Stephen G. Moxey and Emily K. McMullan to Mohammad Shoaib Adil and Munnazah Shoaib, $275,000.
Broken Timber Way, 9228-Donald E. and Jeanette M. Loren to Rebecca Elias, $360,000.
Carved Stone, 7307-James E. and Joanne E. Ehle to Qais Roshan, $220,000.
Deep Cup, 6993-Timothy and Stephanie Siemens to Grace S. Colonell, $399,900.
Delphinium Ct., 5466-Arundhati G. Sankar to Julian Andres and Sarah Nichole Valencia, $395,000.
Early Red Ct., 6337-John A. Pinnock to Hanna and Joon Song, $300,000.
Fruitgift Pl., 6565-Randall and Jennifer Mayrovitz to John McNamee, $260,000.
Gray Sea Way, 6304-Mark B. Stromer and Jasleen K. Modi to Taddele Negash Hailemichael and Atsede Brhane Weldu, $349,000.
Hayshed Lane, 8721, No. 22-Eva Adelle Johnson to Pamela D. and Otis L. Fields, $140,000.
Majors Lane, 6091, No. 9-Lowell Alan Stine to Saini Yang, $146,000.
Millrace Ct., 5911, No. J304-Mark F. Evans to Scott E. Green, $200,000.
Orchard Grn., 5198-Konstantinos I. and Megan P. Kostibas to Thomas J. Newton and Carrie J. Dodd, $425,000.
Queen Maria Ct., 8971-Robert W. and Ruby C. Racine to Erin M. Arnold, $300,000.
Saddlebag Row, 9547-Louis E. and Sharon L. Shomette to Frederick and Stephanie Scensny, $330,000.
Silver Arrows Way, 6144-Latasha and Marcy Murphy to Sunhee and June Yoo, $350,000.
Sleep Soft Cir., 7228-Beta Brothers Corp. to Sarah M. Sullivan, $314,900.
Standon Pl., 9570-Amanda Sparks to Chengpeng Chen, $240,000.
Tamebird Ct., 8856, No. E-Blue Water Properties Inc. to Kevin Roe, $159,000.
Warm Waves Way, 8741, No. 16-Salvatore A. and Sue E. Cefalu to Patricia H. Alexander and James R. Brown, $550,000.
Windharp Way, 6425-John P. and Barbara A. Harrigan to Paul and Kayla Phillips, $430,000.
Barcan Cir., 10383-Kevin Michael and Heather Schultz to Anthony Chambers, $350,000.
Bridlerein Terr., 10745-David A. Muncy and Rebecca M. Griffin to Irfan Umer Khan and Huma Zakir Husain, $335,000.
Cloudland Ct., 6008-Ernest A. and Mary Ann Capelle to Andrew Ryan and Kristen Collar, $480,000.
Cross Fox Lane, 10536, No. B1-William Byrd Hafer and estate of Charles E. Hafer Sr. to Kimberly Y. Moore, $139,000.
Distant Melody Pl., 6421-Leonard H. and Lee A. Pazulski to Randall H. and Stephanie M. Shore, $825,000.
El Camino, 5449, No. 5-Value Plus Realty Corp. to Telana L. Jackson and Eric Allen Desanjorge, $234,000.
Fallriver Row Ct., 5386-Brian T. Russin to Carlos Diaz Arrieta and Viridiana Manriquez Hernandez, $208,000.
Green Dory Lane, 5546-Stephen Gary and Roxana Faith Sinex to John Wallace, $250,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10810, No. 19-1-David Bazell and Lynn Gallagher to Tejasvi Ayyala Somayajula, $175,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5155, No. 24-Richard H. and Kathleen M. Abrams to Craig Hawkes and Elise Moscati, $300,000.
High Beam Ct., 10688-Allison B. Fishbein to Kathryn Melissa Shippee, $329,000.
Manorstone Lane, 11553-Kevin and Cestaine Glover to Stephen R. and Zainab I. Chandler, $1 million.
Misty Top Pass., 6417-Gregory and Tatyana Baytler to Latoya Michelle Callahan, $745,000.
Olde Woods Way, 10856-Paul Edward Koenig to Ryan and Carli Engelbretson, $287,500.
Plaited Reed, 6239-Donald and Ann S. Klein to Trisha Fumiko and Colin Gregory Doyle, $460,000.
River Run, 6448-Charles J. and Vicki I. Kupec to Sung Yoon Park, $730,000.
Rutland Round Rd., 10268, No. 9-Syed Wahaj and Zehra Baig Asad to Charles Wesley and Jean Arlene Johnson, $424,000.
Still Cors., 5002-Dream Makers Property Solutions Corp. to Reesa R. and Robert R. Jacobs, $575,000.
Tarkington Pl., 5373-Eric Andrew and Clara Alexandra Valdez to Kenneth Joseph and Karen Jo Visco, $395,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5590, No. 4-Anita L. Fox to Benjamin Lee Mathews, $200,000.
Weekend Way, 6054, No. G-37-John E. Orbegoso to Tessy Ofunne and Dennis Peters, $280,000.
Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 404-Peter L. and Deborah S. Axelrod to Dorothea M. Baity, $285,000.
Fox Creek Ct., 14312-Carlotta G. and Sterling Winn to Hassan Wariach and Shirin Imtiaz, $830,000.
Avalon Dr., 6012-Shawn and Deborah Flynn to Kevin J. and Heather L. Federici, $700,000.
Bluff Point Lane, 7633-Oseyemi O. Adeyemi to Susan Cairnes, $259,500.
Brookview Rd., 7325, No. 308-Michael C. Juba to James A. McMahon, $270,000.
Cedar Grove Lane, 7412-John Christopher Kenworthy to John Theodore and Lalena Denise Lancaster, $284,900.
Dagny Way, 7760-Beazer Homes Corp. to Amal Sinnokrot and Bilal Atiya, $425,000.
Darby Downs, 7250, No. G-Petra Jones to Kangmei Xu, $235,000.
Ducketts Lane, 6638, No. 28-2-Stephen D. Gross to Tanisha R. Wright, $213,000.
Forever Green Ct., 8122-Jeffrey M. Miller to Barbara J. Hillebrecht and Katelynd Elisabeth Bucher, $349,900.
Hearthside Way, 7519-Deniz Baycin and Alpay Hizal to Joshua J. Lee, $345,000.
Linden Ave., 6975-Tara E. Schlichtig to Rochelle Gamble Quander, $450,000.
Merle Way, 6357-Todd Harrison and Kristine McLaren to Basem Victor Shawky and Marim Faiez Hanna, $472,000.
Rigby Pl., 7435-Gary M. and Kathleen A. Ciany to Joshua Katzen, $340,000.
Somerville Lane, 8000-Krushanu H. and Deeti K. Majmundar to Ernest Kwong, $529,000.
Toomey Lane, 6057-Lamont W. Flanagan and Desiree L. Watkins to Ripson Georgy and Christalla Susan Thomas, $611,000.
Bali Rd., 8649-Maryann and John L. Taneyhill to Rong Lan Liang and Jin Lai Su, $450,000.
Briar Oak Ct., 5317-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Loc H. Nguyen and Jennie Dang, $325,000.
Brightridge Ct., 8100-Kimberly Nicole Silberberg to Joel Daniel and Jessica L. Spangenthal, $330,000.
Cedar Post, 8728-Zeng Ming Ye and Xiu Jin Chen to Gerardo Gonzalez Martinez and Mayra Elizabeth Garcia Gonzalez, $525,000.
Charles Xing., 5950-NVR Inc. to Maureen L. McBeth and Kristin A. Sagun, $526,570.
Chestnut Farm Lane, 8326-Daud Ahmad and Falak Naz Akhtar to Sameera Peddada and Vamsidhar Bhagavathula, $515,000.
College Ave., 4363-RM1 Enterprises Corp. to Russell and Heather Poetker, $465,000.
Dexter Dr., 3011, No. 1404-Evelyn M. Kellner to Stephen C., Dorothy Eileen and Stephen Carl Garry, $310,000.
Ellicott View Rd., 8552-Indrashekhar and Smita Bhonsale to James P. and Mai Y. Luc Gauthier, $575,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8607, No. G-Michael P. and Leslie S. Magruder to Jeremy Bonewitz, $202,500.
Gawain Pl., 4733-Christine Sandra Brunner and Christine S. Dietz to Sean J. and Ashley L. McCurdy, $440,000.
High Castle Rd., 8067-Raymond Jeffrey Buktaw to Jonathan and Stacie Tversky, $660,000.
Limestone Ct., 7804-David and Amber Anderson to Hoang Chuong and Francesca Nguyen, $580,000.
Mayfair Cir., 7912-Elke and Benjamin Darling to Edward C. Stauffer, $245,000.
Montjoy Pl., 8819-Robert J. and Esther Martin to Hae Choo, $450,000.
Oldfield Lane, 7620-Channa N. Bambaradeniya and Deepthi N. Ambanwala Bambaradeniya to Jina E. Han, $349,900.
Rome Red Way, 5014-Michael J. and Allison Murray to Nicholas C. Fung and Namita Kothary, $765,000.
Rusty Rim, 3626-William C. and Tamara McGlade to Chong B. Kim and Youn Jung Jung, $451,000.
Sonia Trail, 3305, No. 11-Mimi Wang and Henry Yonky to Ramesh J. and Ashwini Devare, $420,000.
Stonehouse Dr., 8706-Michele K. Bykowski to Bo Feng and Di Fu, $480,000.
Tall Poplar Ct., 2518-NVR Inc. to Terrence Johnson and Morgan Leigh Minyard, $744,705.
Early Morning St., 7804-Brad L. and Victoria W. Leblanc to Erica Lin Carter, $860,000.
Martha Way, 11064-NVR Inc. to Abhinav and Arushi Bhatia, $856,659.
Terrace Lane, 11262-Hosai N. Hesham and Ricardo R. Todd to Andrew and Stephanie Geltman, $735,000.
Kennard Dr., 13915-Phillip E. Hinkle to Mark J. and Ann M. Nicholson, $745,000.
Players Way, 15136, No. 12-Anthony R. and Jill G. Amato to James G. and Lois A. Palmer, $500,000.
Willow Birch Dr., 3606-Ryan C. and Krista R. Frederic to Kenneth M. and Teresa E. Payne, $915,000.
Harlow Way, 7302, No. B-U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shenika Latasha Marshall and Bill Hill Jr., $433,790.
Starwort Way, 7029, No. B-Ju Sung and Young Hee Yoon to Theresa Jackson, $249,088.
All Daughters Lane, 12407-MB Browns Bridge Court Corp. to Syed W. Asad and Zehra H. Baig Asad, $390,000.
Route 108, 14085-Aaron Bard to Jakson and Beth D. Cabido, $485,000.
Concord Dr., 8676-John E. and Mary T. Lewis to Ronald K. and Jurma M. Goines, $364,900.
Guilford Rd., 10047-Albert and Tracey Young to Ovidio Perez Sandoval and Veronica Torres Diaz, $373,000.
Oak Meade Way, 8442-Anthony A. and Claudette Lenore Joyner to Eric Raul Perez and Yany Vanderhorst Martinez, $310,000.
Sheffield Ct., 8122-Robert K. Rickenbrode and Christina A. Thomas to Tue Hoang and Trong Khuong Huo Bui, $239,000.
Wild Grass Ct., 9335-Edward Joseph Labenz and Linda Louise Duncan to Gregory Crawford Jr., $425,000.
Birdhouse Cir., 9418, No. 5-Michael W. Hall to Michael Paul Mitchell and Jessica Gallagher, $365,000.
Clocktower Lane, 9545-Rayna Glucksman to Mohammad Vohra, $290,000.
Footprint Pl., 9509-Eric Adler to Matthew and Arianna Berkowitz, $450,000.
Hingston Downs, 9637-Adam P. Dickerson to Stepan Koroza, $289,000.
Nightsong Lane, 9505-Avolon H. Moses and Herbert M. Joseph to Walter L. and Stephanie Jasek, $485,000.
Sea Shadow, 9535-Raymond H. and Lisa M. Wright to Drew and Allyson Myers, $339,000.
Softwater Way, 9816-Frances M. and James W. O’Connor to Frederick A. and Dawn M. Najmy, $329,900.
Emma Stone Dr., 2618-Deborah Cobb to James M. and Denise M. O’Connor, $582,000.
Sophia Chase Dr., 2453-Brian L. Lee and estate of Delphine Mabel Lee to John H. and Kimberly S. Brandt, $525,000.
Long Corner Rd., 1890-Karin Wuertz and Robert J. Schaefer to Peibing Qin and Xinli Ji, $396,000.
Weller Dr., 685-Brent David and Judy Lee Kopp to Jeffrey M. and Molly N. Shultz, $630,000.
Woodward St., 8120-Greg L. Fagula to Ryker and Alexandra Dodge, $295,000.
Bridle Path Lane, 9200, No. G-Jacquelyn D. Carbone Murray to Alicia Jane Auckland, $190,000.
Champions Way, 10347-Eliza Anna and Douglas Hunter John to Simon C. Jones and Katherine P. Vilardo, $665,000.
Cherrybrook Ct., 8328-Alon A. Wakefield to Ronie G. Loberto and Erica Cristina Brambilla, $525,000.
Grant Ave., 9206-Davino Properties Corp. to Jorge Enrique Cadenas, $485,000.
Horsham Dr., 9643-Omid Land Group Corp. to Imani H. Asher, $329,900.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8460, No. G-John and Kerry C. Upman to Maryann E. Taneyhill, $286,000.
Kings Post Ct., 9315-Joseph Mulligan to Robert G. and Jennifer R. Winkler, $415,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9733-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Gordon David Kieffer, $535,165.
Merlot Lane, 8309, No. 133-Matthew L. Boyle to Joseph Youssef, $408,500.
Pembrook Woods, 8902-Santos F. and Maira R. Amaya to Cristian Xavier Lemus Aleman, $280,000.
Rock Ripple Lane, 9344-Felix A. Rodriguez to Derk W. and Krisztina E. Lion, $438,000.
Scaggsville Rd., 10516-Dennis M. and Darla L. Sweeney to Brian J. Ringer and Jessica Thieme, $375,000.
Sydney Way, 9303-D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian C. Smith, $628,398.
Ulster Dr., 9404-Jamie L. Carrick to Matthew D. and Angela P. McGhie, $460,000.
Howard Lodge Dr., 12492-Andris and Dace Incis Freivalds to Tarek R. Kronfli and Elizabeth F. Matesa, $549,000.
Wellworth Way, 2603-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America Funding Corp. to Trongkhuong Huu Bui, $598,400.
Bushy Park Rd., 15031-Kathryn Griffin Leef to Dalia R. and Frank E. Thornton, $815,000.
Huntmaster Ct., 17706-Gordon Dwight Mueller and Lori E. Lavoie to Roger L. and Jennifer L. Carter, $860,000.
Torino Way, 15208-NVR Inc. to Melissa Hersh, $850,805.
Chesham Way, 10537-Charalampos and Elizabeth Shannon Pastras to Abraham Gebreyesus Kidane and Semira Meharena, $750,000.
Hillingdon Rd., 10666-Edgar A. and Shara Patty Darden to Iain J. and Cynthia Maclean, $570,000.
My Girl Pl., 10542-NVR Inc. to Prashant and Varsha Kajvey, $533,109.