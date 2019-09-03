Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Amberstone Ct., 40, No. C-Chanele N. Cunningham to Charles H. Littlejohn II, $225,000.

Beach Dr., 617-Peter J. McKenna and Catherine M. De Peuter to Diane C. and Robert R. Mantoni, $805,000.

Blackwalnut Dr., 3226-Jennifer M. and Troy P. Dionne to Bradley P. and Heather L. Lewis, $439,000.

Carrollton Rd., 2804-Dylan C. and Elise R. Powell to Cory D. Matson and Margaret B. White, $490,000.

Channel Village Ct., 7000, No. 101-Kathleen M. Locke to David Sobeck, $325,000.

Dorchester Dr., 5-Michael O. and Sharon L. McAnnany to Alexandra M. Himes, $219,500.

Fairview Ave., 780, No. C-Charles B. and Barbara Reid Norris Buckley to Barbara Thomas, $300,000.

Gordon Cove Dr., 1518-Chesapeake Acquisitions and Development Corp. to Charles Scheeler and Mary Ellen Pease, $2.74 million.

Hidden River View Rd., 3424-Peter C. Cassat to Marian Murphy and James Albert Colimore, $940,000.

Janwall Ct., 13-Bryan J. and Mary S. Flynn to Vincent Michael Alexander, $253,850.

Lake Heron Dr., 1144, No. 2B-Amanda and Ryan J. Sassano to Colin B. Stodd, $290,000.

McKinley St., 1211-Liesl A. McEwan to Thomas X. and Thomas M. Devlin, $220,000.

President Point Dr., 5, No. A2-Blake P. Sell to James M. Helfer, $475,000.

Severn Ave., 312, No. E302-Thomas and Terri R. Boddorff to Mary C. and Paul E. Nelson, $535,000.

Skippers Ct., 15-Dorothy L. Pullo to Seth P. Mackin and Kimberly G. Fetsko, $349,900.

Sterling Dr., 1204-Rosa D. Guevara De Serrano to Mark D. Veerman and Logan Miller Hunt, $315,000.

Van Buren St., 989-Robin Reed Bisland to Michael Kenneth Litschewski and Melissa Rhiannon King, $415,000.

Washington Ave., 3239-Marcus Edward and Brigitte Marie Lyles to David Michael Quante Jr. and Ana M. Cubillo Centeno, $489,999.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Archwood Ave., 133-Mitchell and Howard Marc Swerbilow to Grant T. Maxwell, $500,000.

Beacon Way, 920-Randolph W. Raine to Susan L. Montfort, $308,000.

Bridgeport Ct., 902-Thelma F. Eves to Carol F. and Matthew Charles Kelley Baker, $460,000.

Burtons Cove Way, 657, No. 6-James R. Allen to Brooke E. Sneeuwjagt, $229,000.

Conley Dr., 730-Michael R. and Barbara C. Koegel to David Amerson, $536,500.

Dean St., 3-Christine F. Corbin to Nicholas A. Trombetta, $693,000.

Epping Way, 316-John Keith and Kathryn F. Strother to Patrick J. Welch and Jennifer R. Ramsey, $689,000.

Foremast Aly., 2642-Avedis N. and Olga E. Zarikian to Christina M. Page, $431,500.

Gingerview Lane, 2730-James T. O’Farrell Sr. to Vicki G. Harrison, $549,900.

Granada Ave., 115-N.M.V. LTD to Eric and Amy Weichel, $1.55 million.

Heritage Ct., 9, No. C-Zachary J. and Theresa A. McGuire to Lena M. Sutch, $146,000.

Joseph Johnson Dr., 512-ATNF Corp. and Williamsburg Group Corp. to Daniel J. and Susan A. Brenner, $428,014.

Pinedale Dr., 556-Erin J. Berry to Ricardo D. Arevalo and Nicola Jayne Aymes, $545,000.

Rosemary St., 11-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Robert Bontempo, $240,000.

Severn Grove Rd., 1802-Martha L. Myers to Daniel C. and Mary L. Coffman, $640,000.

Skippers Lane, 705-James T. Mai to Martin and Angel Fajardo, $475,000.

Steele Ave., 5-Joyce H. Hartnett to Katherine B. and Stephen L. Hilbert, $837,500.

Summerview Way, 2709, No. 8301-Lori J. Goodin Mackenzie to Gail A. Carter, $325,000.

Vanguard Lane, 120-Thomas E. and Meghan D. Skomba to Emma Sofie Skalka, $450,000.

Westwood Rd., 230-John W. and Marilyn M. Lowe to Francis Hall and Chelsea H. Chaney, $1.55 million.

ARNOLD AREA

Andrew Hill Rd., 607, No. 35-Charles W. and Deborah T. Long to Mandie L. and Keith P. Jarvis, $408,000.

Bay Green Dr., 557-William Mark and Kathryn Walker Liscinsky to Timothy A. and Lindsay B. Hoopes, $585,000.

Deer Creek Run, 958-Tracy J. and Virginia M. Harasti to Claudia and Orlando Nunez, $365,000.

Fox Run Way, 57-Vineyard Property Investments Corp. to Richard James and Dana Schwartz Marron, $399,900.

Hickory Hill Cir., 1240-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Joshua D. Alexander, $499,990.

Knottwood Ct., 454-Bryan M. and Suzanna Emmerich to Jeremy and Meghan Anderson, $275,000.

Nancy Lynn Lane, 853-Timothy M. and Jamie M. Fougnie to Monique R. Tinnivlioglou, $615,000.

Ridgeway E., 1406-Matthew P. Reed and Jennifer L. Sapp to Bernice A. and David John Hauth, $885,000.

Schoolers Pond Way, 426-Andrew S. and Rebecca K. Lomax to Erin E. and Richard W. Stringer, $609,000.

Yale Ct., 297-Brian and Debra K. McGarvey to Cetin Savkli, $465,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Gischel St., 5708-Jason D. and Elizabeth M. Welsh to Heather Whittaker, $215,000.

Kramme Ave., 5005-Stoney Creek Capital Corp. to Natalie M. Murray, $214,900.

15th Ave., 302-Worthwhile Ventures Corp. to Edward Patrick Carey Jr., $235,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bay Dr., 2110-Jeffrey H. and Annette Burgess to Daniel Benjamin and Jessica Michele Sadaka, $465,000.

Brenwoode Rd., 1408-Lisa A. Tenshaw to Charles E. Miller Jr., $369,000.

Chesapeake Rd., 2042-Estate of Joyce A. Jones and Tracey L. Mitchell to Nicholas P. Peditto and Kelly A. Sammons, $380,000.

Enyart Way, 1523-Richard and Lois Brien to Theresa G. Bruner, $385,000.

Green Holly Dr., 1189-Geoffrey P. and Bettina V. Grambo to Morgan C. McCleve, $330,000.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1596-Stephen L. Nery to Andrew Hall, $258,000.

Samantha Ct., 611-Jason A. and Michelle L. Fedash to Michael Jeffrey and Jeffrey Q. Palombo, $650,000.

Stonewood Ct., 1219-Harrison and Anna Smith to Laura E. and Stephen J. Personale, $277,000.

Windgate Dr., 793-Ryan M. and Mary C. Keane to Martin J. and Laurie A. Gallagher, $443,900.

CHURCHTON AREA

Ellicott Ave., 1206-Jacob A. and Mary E. Boyer to Peter A. Hartmann and Patricia McSweeney, $238,500.

Vancouver Ct., 5602-Edward C. and Gail M. Hanigan to John R. and Janet L. Busick, $345,000.

CROFTON AREA

Albermarle Dr., 1672-Carl and Katherine Zacarias to Timothy Patrick and Christine Nicole Coyle, $336,000.

Bromley Ct., 2103-Sreenivasa R. Pamidala and Anitha Potluri to Susu Chen, $585,000.

Crofton Pkwy., 1523-William O. Wesley Jr. and estate of William O. Wesley Sr. to Paul Michael Darby, $451,000.

Dryden Way, 1630-Alison D. Richter to Sara M. Megahed, $221,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1636-Jason Carle to Christina M. Stoutsenberger, $244,000.

Grason Lane, 1636-Mary Ann Godwin to Wanetta Ingrid Kirby, $220,000.

Hyman Lane, 1809-Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. and M & T Bank to Salahudin Ferrell and Constance Ervin, $439,900.

Meghan Ct., 2102-Martin and Roberta Leuper Renkiewicz to Colin W. and Teri D. Chinn, $550,000.

New Windsor Ct., 1675-Christopher P. Brown to Benjamin J. Martucci, $229,950.

Pawlet Dr., 1968-Ryan Myett to William Anthony Lewis, $212,000.

Soho Ct., 1122-Ashlee and Steven Dominguez to Alexandra C. Snyder and Bartel D. Williams III, $330,000.

Tilghman Dr., 1903-Jacqueline A. Elgie to Joseph and Kristin Moravec McNees, $489,900.

Turnbridge Ct., 2330-Amit Rahman and Rochelle E. Brimmer to Sarah and Lloyd Russ, $357,500.

Wentworth Dr., 2439-Connie E. Schutz to Edward Shomock Jr., $210,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Bell Tower Dr., 2105-Peter E. and Jessica A. Fant to Kennon Carl Bauman and Tameka Bates Oberman, $599,999.

Diggs Rd., 925-Jordan B. and Megan Roberts Satinsky to Carissa G. and Matthew L. Surber, $369,000.

Joyce Dr., 1026-Kathleen M. McLaughlin to Daniel L. Straight Jr. and Cindy M. Koene, $265,000.

Sweet Pea Path, 1358-Joseph P. and Jane C. Lefavor to Katie Anne Sekardi and Shawn Orologio, $650,000.

Waterbury Rd., 1513-Lenetta A. McCampbell to Laura Ann Davis, $675,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnut Brook Rd., 7024-Paramount Investments Corp. to Phillip Holtzclaw and Harlee Amigh, $268,000.

Stoney Beach Way, 1558-Michael J. and Jamie K. Stearns to Amy N. Gillespie and Jonathan D. Wilson, $275,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Mount Airy Rd., 1072-Linda Willer Gray and James W. Hutchinson to Robert J. and Kelsey R. Chenault, $650,000.

Spring Lakes Dr., 2886-Francisco and Claritza Ortiz to Caitrin Anne Martin and Darwin Ponnusamy, $520,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Arundel Rd., 1615-Kevin and Debra Hoffman to Andrew Beckham and Kelly Simpkin, $470,000.

Braxton Way, 229-Rory S. and Rachel E. Spangler to Joshua and Amy Barkley, $374,000.

Carroll Dr., 3722-Michael L. and Linda E. Kasper to David P. Heroux, $580,000.

Forestville Rd., 1720-Lindsey Paquin Kane and Christopher G. Pence to Jennifer L. Buchanan, $237,600.

Millhaven Dr., 2123, No. 25-Glenn D. Counihan to Dana Marie Carpenter and Steven Paul DiGangi, $345,000.

Oakwood Rd., 306-Anthony P.J. and Jennifer L. Sparta to Janet Cord, $285,000.

Shore Dr. W., 3910-William A. and Sandra J. Scheiderich to William and Janice Neudorfer, $560,000.

Welches Dr., 104-Linwood Ray Morris Jr. to Daniel Burke and Christina L. Brown, $250,000.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Wilson Rd., 6514-Louis and Zwanda Helmick and Melinda Hollander to Kimberly F. Rader, $380,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1025-John P. and Heather C. Cerra to Michael Andrew Hinger, $355,000.

Duckett Farm Way, 1010-Seyed Y. Khadem Djahaghi and Katie Khadem to Charles Francis and Fern Magorian Kucinski, $860,000.

Smooth Alder St. N., 2649-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin Vincent and Callece Vellita Gresham, $436,985.

Vernal St., 1105-Scott and Kelly Rollison to Jonathan W. and Amber A. Bierbach, $415,000.

Wigeon Way, 1411, No. 202-Daniel W. Macquilliam to Adrienne Cohen, $279,000.

Witchhazel Cir., 1581-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mariah I. Merritt, $475,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Baylor Rd., 202-Cynthia G. and Douglas E. Schafer to Carl F. Miller Living Trust Jr. and Carl F. Miller Jr., $320,000.

Casual Ct., 807-Michael and Pamela Clayton to Joseph T. Neubauer and Gabrielle C. Tambaoan, $240,000.

Cornell Ct., 470-Priti Kandhari and Neha Seth to Austin C.W. and Mikayla C. Peelman, $223,000.

Foxchase Dr., 135-Jonathan Nehring to Laura G. Gregory, $275,000.

Fruitful Ct., 8101-Nabiha Khan to Kara E. Fowler, $255,000.

Glaser Lane, 7604-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Jason D. Anderson, $338,000.

Lamplighter Ridge, 6449-James Heffernan to Matthew and Kelley Leeds, $150,000.

Lexington Ct., 7709-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Olaoluwa and Olasumbo Bello, $307,500.

Longwood Ave., 200-Richard R. Epple to Ana D. and Jonathan E. Garcia Cardoza, $250,000.

Munroe Cir., 547-Jose Salvador Orellana to James N. and Casey R. Jenkins, $250,000.

Norwich Rd., 1920-Lee Squires to Stuart R. Pritchett, $255,000.

Orchard Rd., 305-Arlene F. Boster to Justin Charles and Cassidy Marie Love, $205,000.

Saint James Dr., 226-Moca Properties Corp. to Alyssa Jessie, $264,900.

Sophia Ct., 108-U.S. Bank to Ruohong Liu and Ling Ye, $211,500.

Turnwood Dr., 234-Lola C. Martel to Michelle M. and Gavin S. Gunn, $260,000.

West Ct., 578-Timothy R. and Mary F. Crump to Jason L. Greenwald, $120,000.

Wisdom Ct., 1060-Bryan M. Wilson to Judith Osikpemi Ekhelar, $290,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Biddle Rd., 726-Frank Wines Jr. to Wilmer Rangel Hernandez Garcia and Elder Arildo Hernandez Garcia, $200,000.

Brightwater Beach Rd., 7528-HD Home Corp. to Gurmail Singh, $232,000.

Cork Rd., 377-Clyde and Janine A. Heyliger to Yauel and Jessica L. Alston, $379,900.

Daleview Dr., 323-Andrew Douglas Bignell to Anthony B. Lewis, $535,000.

Eagle St., 8328-NVR Inc. to Daryl S. Henry, $370,947.

Edenberry Way, 1020-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Jaime David and Ivon Catalina Rodriguez, $372,746.

Garrett Rd., 205-Christopher R. Bowker and Michelle N. Asbury to Michael W. and Sandra D. Asbury, $160,000.

Henson Rd., 104-Zakery Ray and Samantha Jo Null to Alex M. and Aycee Nash, $291,500.

Hodges Ave., 1545-Rita A. Smith to Robert and Cynthia Bury, $310,000.

Holly Ridge Way, 537-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Patricia A. and James Randolph Brooks, $370,040.

Langley Rd., 922-Lena Commander to Stacy Barton, $220,000.

Marie Ave., 400-S & J Pollard Homes Corp. to Steven M. Axtell Jr., $295,000.

Meadowvale Rd., 1330-Joseph Paul and Lori Jo Allegar to Walter J. Balladares, $268,000.

Nabbs Creek Rd., 1010-Brian P. Harman to Christopher O. Bryant and Araminta Delin, $535,000.

Oakdale Rd., 1418-S.J. Homes Corp. to Cullen and Nikolas Rowan Hoffmann, $305,000.

Overhill Rd., 7706-Geraldine Steen to Brittany A. and Chad D. Pamplin, $235,000.

Pond View Dr., 103-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Charles Richard Cohen, $325,037.

Rain Water Way, 305, No. 304-Douglas Murphy Jr. to Kyle Johnson, $180,000.

Shore Dr. S., 885-James and Susan M. Martyn to Elizabeth A. Seaton and Clark R. Burbee, $575,000.

Stonebriar Dr., 7818-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Cedric T. and Britany S. Barkley, $436,000.

Thompson Ave., 294-Linda Lesbeth Castro to Natasha I. Mackenzie, $330,000.

Timbercross Lane, 7654-Adamm Houck to Chelsea Marie and Antonio Levon Jones, $307,000.

Water Fountain Ct., 206, No. 101-Chong Sok Lee to Kevin Charles Lamb, $169,900.

Whitlow Lane, 7108-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Rivka Williams, $375,000.

Fifth St., 1040-Scott M. and Samantha Barnes to Ngoc Bich T. Tran and Andy Abraham Santana Hache, $339,900.

HANOVER AREA

Allerford Dr., 1708-Julian and Marcella Wilson to Monica Guilarte, $545,000.

Cardinal Bluff Ct., 3019-D.R. Horton Inc. to Raymond M. and Holly E. Jansen, $403,165.

Chanceford Dr., 7811-NVR Inc. to Eboni Watkins, $416,648.

Cherry Tree Rd., 2554-John R. Hayes to Denis M. and Emaculate V. Tebit, $374,000.

Elmcrest Rd., 7610-Joshua J. and Denise Lubin to Andrew Jacob and Amanda Koeller Colton, $505,000.

Gesna Dr., 1413-Jason Andrew Lewis to Amanda C. Jenks and Frederick C. Illg III, $372,000.

Hekla Lane, 1637-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Chaz R. and Valerie A. Atherley, $545,543.

Loblolly Way, 7805-Denroy Billings to Joshua and James E. Karanouh Schuler, $455,000.

Mulberry Rd., 7415-Donna M. Capizzi to Sarah L. Fisher, $330,000.

Penzance Way, 1574-Anna N. Boardman to Jill Way, $395,000.

Richmond Way, 2648-NVR Inc. to Omobonike Fawehinmi and Bernice Fapohunda, $393,880.

Stoney Run Dr., 7542-Michelle T. Brighthaupt to Joshua J. Morris and Aniese Mahogany M. Morris, $310,000.

Strahorn Rd., 1425-NVR Inc. to Lavonda Blount, $328,495.

Wessex Cir., 2705-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Lance G. Hellman, $356,735.

Winsford Ct., 1764-Mi Martin Puyang and Catherine P. Martin to Michelle Owusu and Steward Owusu Antwi, $375,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Sigma Dr., 281-Joseph A. Cossentino to Diane J. and Stephen P. Hedlund, $439,000.

JESSUP AREA

Hilltop Rd., 1920-Maria E. and Victor R. Ibanez to Jennifer A. and Jonathan Benson, $440,000.

Marion Rd., 2323-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Matthew Tyler Brewer, $369,990.

LAUREL AREA

Cloud St., 8326-Serengeti Corp. to Steven Davis, $299,999.

Floating Leaf Lane, 3553, No. D101-Christopher A. Mills to Elizabeth Lawan Rhodes, $210,000.

Henryton S., 446-April S. Ballenger to Rafael A. Ruano and Rosa Dejesus Gonzales Chavarria, $345,000.

Laurel View Ct., 3587-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Celeste M. Burgos Lewis, $197,000.

Old Line Ave., 227-Joseph R. and Sheila M. Robertson to Samuel E. Sandoval Rivera and Ruth Adalila Sandoval, $360,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3515-Kathleen Makinen to Herman Hodges III, $225,000.

River Bend Ct., 3110, No. G304-Jose A. Canals Lozada to Kathleen and Kathleen Burch Hunt, $195,000.

Spring Rd., 3524-Feargal and Pamela Lynch to Patricia Hernandez and Dalia Hernandez Parra, $350,000.

Sweetbush Trail, 3640-Sophia Victoria and John Brian French to Joyce Asante and Benjamin A. Kotei, $420,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Charles Rd., 301-Anthony C. McLane to Michael B. and Megan Marie Rose Safko, $239,900.

Cleveland Rd., 522-Frederick J. and Cathy Stegmaier to Jack and Michelle Bettin, $273,000.

Greenwood Rd., 201-Thomas D. Warehime and estate of Paul S. Warehime to Martin R. and Lauren Maier, $300,000.

Homewood Rd., 6316-Bryan A. and Julie A. Snyder to Sarah and John French, $372,000.

Longcross Rd. S., 110-Alicia and Debra De La Garza to Jennifer A. Johnson, $261,000.

Shipley Rd., 508-Art Homes Corp. to Dylan N. Emmart, $280,000.

Twin Oaks Rd., 1-Kimberly Schaefer to Stephanie and Victor Colon, $325,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Fiorenza Dr., 917-Kevin M. and Ashley E. Kauffman to Brian Reynolds, $469,500.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Anna Lane, 815-Cortez T. and Janette A. Duncan to Sukhbir Singh Bhurji and Hardeep Kaur Bhogal, $470,000.

Brandon Dr., 8205-Matthew Adam Norin to Dashawn Kareem Furqan and Valeria Maria Morales, $320,000.

Chardonay Dr., 8206-Douglas and Nicole Plunkett to Jeffrey Thomas and Jennifer Anne Maglowski, $445,000.

Elvaton Rd., 8419-Charles and Amy Ledford to Jagjit S. Khuman, $160,000.

Moncton Ct., 308-Nathaniel and Jennifer Doty to Brian F. Massey, $370,000.

Powers Dr., 8234-Southern Oaks Corp. to Kishan and Cassandra E. Gajera, $598,863.

Severn Chapel Rd., 1706-James Dewey Maxey III and estate of James Dewey Maxey Jr. to George Wilder Jr., $369,000.

ODENTON AREA

Apple Blossom Lane, 2452, No. 303-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Adjustable Rate MTG Loan Trust to Gloria Cliff Byerly, $207,000.

Bramble Cir., 1312-NVR Inc. to Felix and Pollyann Rodriguez, $598,954.

Chapelgate Dr., 751-Francis Carter Lewis II and estate of Francis C. Lewis Sr. to Logan W. Gilliam, $240,000.

Found Artifact Dr., 7621-Henry Joseph and Ruby Adair Kowal to Anita Donavon, $461,500.

Golden Chapel Rd., 2305-Joseph Caruso II to Tara Dillon, $449,900.

Hinshaw Dr., 2070-D.R. Horton Inc. to Nicholas Michael and Camille Michelle Camp, $398,990.

Imperial Sq., 524-Leslie Ann Alvarez to Chelsea E. Stern, $247,000.

Kelston Pl., 2269-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tasha Somerville and Derek Mapp, $429,990.

Middle Neck Rd., 2715-Christopher J. McCormick to Lucas Derek and Elizabeth Michelle Jarmin, $317,500.

Pagefield Way, 2253-D.R. Horton Inc. to Nathan P. and Amy D. French, $381,990.

Reecewood Dr., 8215-Recewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Merritt Woods Burnett and Cynthia Marie Pamon, $526,176.

Rita Dr., 496-Tuyet Hahn and Randall Tran to Anne Lebrun, $350,000.

Rosanna Dr., 1359-Thomas N. and Sandra L. Hare to Juan and Rachel Penafiel, $379,000.

Sandy Walk Way, 2389-Amanda Michele Brinkofski to Gabriel Bernard Robidart, $405,000.

Sour Dock Dr., 2621-Susanna Henderson to Miaoling Qian, $393,000.

Spring Peeper Ct., 3087-NVR Inc. to Richard L. and Ruth Ann Porter, $619,694.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3013-NVR Inc. to Derek William and Jeanette Hope Brown, $560,900.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3060-NVR Inc. to Patricia Ann and George Edward Brooks, $517,985.

Topaz Ct., 1205, No. 2-Myrtle M. and Barbara L. Weber to Aaron M. and Wanda B. Montague, $385,000.

Welby Ct., 2205-D.R. Horton Inc. to Jordan M. and Jordyn N. Akles, $399,755.

Winding Stream Way, 695, No. 302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Patrick Hoover, $170,000.

Yellow Sand Lane, 1532-Winchester Homes Inc. to Pamela K. Murphy, $531,008.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Abbey Ct., 8042G-William A. Hendricks Sr. to Carol B. Barrett, $152,000.

Arbutus Rd., 8434-Christy D. Rush Jones to Dawn M. and Thomas W. Myer, $295,000.

Bay St., 7627-James P. and Jacqueline S. Cassidy to Allison Sullivan, $500,000.

Black Diamond Ct., 8207-Laura A. Jordan to Clifford Robert and Kimberly Buck, $429,900.

Brookhaven Rd., 3432-Adam J. and Frances L. Trial to Carly Rose and Andrew Simpson, $303,500.

Catherine Ave., 7970-Michael P. and Melinda R. Rathbun to Ashley Ridings, $335,000.

Chadwick Ct., 3637-Tara Murphy and Tara Witmer to Joshua R. Baker, $241,000.

Croydon Way, 8054-Kristen M. Dunn Kerr to Emily Marie Pettus, $231,500.

Deering Rd., 613, No. 1G-GWK Residential Corp. to Ashley R. Klaiss, $194,500.

Forest Glen Dr., 8077-JH Design Corp. to Gabriel Lamptey and Joann Rosario, $399,500.

Handel Ct., 3654-Larry J. Spence to Iris Jean Fitzgerald, $235,000.

Jersey Bronze Way, 506-Farmington Village Partnership to Culon T. Dashiell, $609,936.

Kenwood Rd., 250-Chris and Debbie Peterson to Sarah Halpern, $300,000.

Kingsley Ct., 3502-Peter Scott and Sarah J. Malosh to Justin William and Lacey Melton, $165,000.

Locust Rd., 1927-Robert DiMartino to David C. and Patricia I. Miller, $475,000.

Marco Dr., 1528-Matthew J. and Kristen M. Duffy to Albert Joseph and Jacqueline Marie Bartlinski, $400,000.

Meridian Dr., 7931-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Michael Paul and Lauren Ann Grulke, $497,919.

Meridian Dr., 7965-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Katrina Michelle and Nathanael Brown, $561,096.

Nancys Pond Ct., 8040-Salvador Flores to Douglas J. and Logan A. West, $309,000.

Pescara Ct., 3318-Chad T. and Jessica Wenger to Abigail Colebrook, $244,000.

Poinsett Terr., 8155-David M. and Bridget C. Heiskell to Timothy J. Mone, $295,000.

Red Wing Ct., 8204-Barry M. and Mary Jo L. Schreiber to Jose Alberto and Susan Elaine Goncalves, $424,000.

Sagamore Way, 8121-Joseph Feeney III and Stacey Phillips to Stephen L. and Allison L. Horrigan, $425,000.

Scorton Harbour, 8686-Patricia Miller to Tyler Andrew Sigley, $245,000.

Tick Neck Rd., 7837-Matthew T. and Brittney L. Watkins to Joshua Scholl and Sara Young, $330,000.

Whites Cove Rd., 7880-Nicholas L. and Terri A. Guy Witherspoon to Raymond M. and Stacie M. Kinstler, $485,000.

Woodland Beach Rd., 1411-Karie L. and Michael D. Bohn to Keegan Tozaki, $235,000.

Eighth St., 937-Charlene Wroten to Lisa Fecteau, $247,500.

RIVA AREA

Derbyshire Lane, 351-William Arthur Cooper Jr. and estate of Shirley Jeanette Cooper to Thomas Daniel Hannon and Dolly M. Friend Gomez, $586,500.

Hoot Owl Rd., 502-Scott Mackenzie and Amanda King Mason to Keith G. Hedger and Beth Nowak, $395,000.

Pinecrest Dr., 2753-Kathleen Harjess to Adam G. and Mary Anne Smith, $416,000.

SEVERN AREA

Barrington Ct., 8209, No. 35-Ninh La to Thu Huynh, $215,000.

Beckman Terr., 1915-MD Rental Homes Corp. to Aisha A. Ellis, $345,000.

Clark Station Rd., 8007-Janee L. and Renee Potts to Anthony and Monica T. Sweeney, $462,000.

Cypress Landing Rd., 7858-David James Blythe to Kayleigh and Nicole Shaffer, $369,000.

Foxhound Ct., 1910-House Buyers of America to Ashley Benson, $319,900.

Grassland Rd., 8210-Joseph Ronald and Dianna M. Menoche to Christopher R. and Michelle N. Bowker, $405,000.

Manet Ct., 1804-Tyrone and Willie M. Moton to Van Hongthi Dang and Luong Huynh, $415,000.

Montreal Rd., 1802-Jerry A. and Brenda S. Beck to Ashish and Prasamsha Shrestha, $323,000.

Otis Dr., 207-Timothy Andrew Mallicote to Marcin Sobiewski, $310,000.

Quarterfield Rd., 8008-Albert Retowsky III to Stacey Beall and John Maloney, $529,900.

Rutledge Ct., 1889-Mark D. and Louise A. Batchelor to Ryan V. and Laura L. Johnson, $349,900.

Saint Francis Dr., 8267-Toll VII Partnership to Stephanie M. and Anthony L. Reliford, $708,566.

Somerset Rd., 1303-Sharon Woodruff to Shelley and Christian Ziegler, $388,000.

Thurston Terr., 1714-Jeffrey L. Boatwright to Travis and Lisel M. Collins, $408,000.

Venice Lane, 7733-D.R. Horton Inc. to Justin Charles Norton, $333,000.

Venice Lane, 7740-D.R. Horton Inc. to Giavante and Maurice D. Hawkins, $359,700.

Westgate Lane, 8037-Alicia Chappell and estate of Daniel C. Tressler to Folasade Folakemi Omolola, $412,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Ambleside Dr., 213-Nancy S. Thomas to Jeremy L. Davis, $507,500.

Bellevista Ct., 1109-Hans M. and Katie M. Daniels to Jonathan Matthew and Anne Marie Tipa, $925,000.

Bowline Ct., 319-Billy Joseph and Katelyn D. Leblanc to Frank R. and Melissa M. Campbell, $1.5 million.

Cloverdale Cir., 441-Raymond B. and Karleen M. Leasure to Meghan N. Housel, $400,000.

Creek Rd., 668-Stephen J. and Sue A. Challis to Ronald R. and Katherine M. Kaylor, $600,000.

Emerson Ct., 6-Scott and Jennifer Kinder to Douglas Eugene and Caitriona Massengale, $525,000.

Hawick Ct., 362-James and Sarah Webster to David B. and Page E. Menefee, $612,500.

Karp Ct., 502-Jason Paul and Diane Barnett Mallare to Christoph J. and Jennifer A. Flaherty, $750,000.

McKinley Rd., 129-Joseph E. and Gloria A. Long to Cari Lynn Sallady, $330,000.

Old County Rd., 807-Deborah K. Marsh to Aaron D. and Christina M. Cubbage, $665,900.

Revell Rd., 6-Francis W. and Pamela M. Hilton to Elizabeth K. Zehe, $622,000.

Robinson Landing Rd., 65-Justin G. and Tara D. Fiore to James L. and Vanessa Marie Miante, $469,000.

South Dr., 344-Satre and Elizabeth Stuelke to Tathagata Dasgupta and Soumitri Sarkar, $535,000.

Thomas Way, 621-Edwin A. and Nancy H. Shuman to Jared D. and Brittany Saul, $465,000.

White Oak Dr., 521-Jeffrey Mark Peaper to Kerry K. and Daniel P. Bolen, $475,000.

Willow Lane, 921-CL Payne and Associates Inc. to Shannon and John Holland Breen, $581,500.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Spring Ave., 5177-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Kimberly A. Flynn, $177,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Traceys Landing Rd., 6013-John F. and Ruane L. Langton to Peter T. and Elizabeth T. Burr, $650,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Arcadia Dr., 3454-William E. and Wilma S. Hadlock to Ramchandra Adhikari and Sushma Pokharel, $576,000.

Benson Branch Rd., 12327-Viking Development Corp to Keli Parody and Adam Douglas Wilson, $350,000.

Breconshire Rd., 10333-Otis L. and Pamela D. Fields to Melissa L. Major, $775,000.

Catalpa Ct., 5324-BV Business Trust to Kapil Vishnu and Neha Sheth Pandit, $485,000.

Cheekwood Cir., 2780-Richard Parker and Kathryn Boyer Rockefeller to Hassan Rayaz and Huda Ali, $720,000.

Crape Myrtle Ct., 5047-W. Creek Corp. to Sapan and Anvi Mehta, $1.63 million.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4870, No. 3-Michael James and Danielle Leigh Stackus to Adam Joffe, $228,000.

Farside Rd., 11694-Vinod and Bina Lakhanpal to Michelle Townsend Watts and Darryl K. Day, $865,000.

Furrow Ave., 9217-O. Donald, Hazel H. and Robert Scrivener to Tabassum Sarfraz and Mohammad Tahir Ayub, $430,000.

German Rd., 10017-David Spence and estate of Ann C. Spence to Denroy G. Billings, $451,000.

Greenway Dr., 3110-Daniel V. and Kristi L. Ryan to Ashok K. Ray and Sharabanti Biswas, $470,000.

Knoll Stone Ct., 9300-Doris A. and Margaret J. Kramer to Timothy and Jamie Corrick, $470,000.

Manor Lane, 4611-Terry Fischbach and Linda Zepp to Reodulo Garcia Reyes, $289,500.

Morton Lane, 3323-Beazer Homes Corp. to Satish Kumar and Sangeetha Gajam, $840,000.

Ordway Dr., 2890-Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association to Innocent Monya Tambi and Ayodeji Jarrett, $598,500.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 101-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Amie Yoon, $347,880.

Rosemary Lane, 3534-Murat Omay to Kevin I. and Laura S. Lutts, $335,000.

South Meadow Ct., 4463-Edward E. and Mary E. Hennemann to Andrew L. Bronstein, $730,000.

Tuscany Rd., 10390-Yunhu Han to Athar Shariff and Azeeza Begam Shaik, $332,600.

Vardon Lane, 2741-NVR Inc. to Katie Khadem, $650,565.

Wood Stream Lane, 3216-Huang Wen and Shaolin Wang to Stuart M. Waskey, $540,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Erin Dr., 6468-Timothy W. and Karen Elizabeth Althouse to Jignesh Narendra and Ashaka Jignesh Sheth, $749,000.

Grace Marie Dr., 6218-Estates at River Hill Corp. to Manvinder Singh, $855,000.

Red Clover Lane, 6034-Robert E. and Dora K. Johnson to Konstantinos I. and Megan P. Kostibas, $810,000.

Vincents Way, 12635-Beazer Homes Corp. to Yuanzhen Zhang, $955,998.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Better Hours Ct., 7326-Stephen G. Moxey and Emily K. McMullan to Mohammad Shoaib Adil and Munnazah Shoaib, $275,000.

Broken Timber Way, 9228-Donald E. and Jeanette M. Loren to Rebecca Elias, $360,000.

Carved Stone, 7307-James E. and Joanne E. Ehle to Qais Roshan, $220,000.

Deep Cup, 6993-Timothy and Stephanie Siemens to Grace S. Colonell, $399,900.

Delphinium Ct., 5466-Arundhati G. Sankar to Julian Andres and Sarah Nichole Valencia, $395,000.

Early Red Ct., 6337-John A. Pinnock to Hanna and Joon Song, $300,000.

Fruitgift Pl., 6565-Randall and Jennifer Mayrovitz to John McNamee, $260,000.

Gray Sea Way, 6304-Mark B. Stromer and Jasleen K. Modi to Taddele Negash Hailemichael and Atsede Brhane Weldu, $349,000.

Hayshed Lane, 8721, No. 22-Eva Adelle Johnson to Pamela D. and Otis L. Fields, $140,000.

Majors Lane, 6091, No. 9-Lowell Alan Stine to Saini Yang, $146,000.

Millrace Ct., 5911, No. J304-Mark F. Evans to Scott E. Green, $200,000.

Orchard Grn., 5198-Konstantinos I. and Megan P. Kostibas to Thomas J. Newton and Carrie J. Dodd, $425,000.

Queen Maria Ct., 8971-Robert W. and Ruby C. Racine to Erin M. Arnold, $300,000.

Saddlebag Row, 9547-Louis E. and Sharon L. Shomette to Frederick and Stephanie Scensny, $330,000.

Silver Arrows Way, 6144-Latasha and Marcy Murphy to Sunhee and June Yoo, $350,000.

Sleep Soft Cir., 7228-Beta Brothers Corp. to Sarah M. Sullivan, $314,900.

Standon Pl., 9570-Amanda Sparks to Chengpeng Chen, $240,000.

Tamebird Ct., 8856, No. E-Blue Water Properties Inc. to Kevin Roe, $159,000.

Warm Waves Way, 8741, No. 16-Salvatore A. and Sue E. Cefalu to Patricia H. Alexander and James R. Brown, $550,000.

Windharp Way, 6425-John P. and Barbara A. Harrigan to Paul and Kayla Phillips, $430,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Barcan Cir., 10383-Kevin Michael and Heather Schultz to Anthony Chambers, $350,000.

Bridlerein Terr., 10745-David A. Muncy and Rebecca M. Griffin to Irfan Umer Khan and Huma Zakir Husain, $335,000.

Cloudland Ct., 6008-Ernest A. and Mary Ann Capelle to Andrew Ryan and Kristen Collar, $480,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10536, No. B1-William Byrd Hafer and estate of Charles E. Hafer Sr. to Kimberly Y. Moore, $139,000.

Distant Melody Pl., 6421-Leonard H. and Lee A. Pazulski to Randall H. and Stephanie M. Shore, $825,000.

El Camino, 5449, No. 5-Value Plus Realty Corp. to Telana L. Jackson and Eric Allen Desanjorge, $234,000.

Fallriver Row Ct., 5386-Brian T. Russin to Carlos Diaz Arrieta and Viridiana Manriquez Hernandez, $208,000.

Green Dory Lane, 5546-Stephen Gary and Roxana Faith Sinex to John Wallace, $250,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10810, No. 19-1-David Bazell and Lynn Gallagher to Tejasvi Ayyala Somayajula, $175,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5155, No. 24-Richard H. and Kathleen M. Abrams to Craig Hawkes and Elise Moscati, $300,000.

High Beam Ct., 10688-Allison B. Fishbein to Kathryn Melissa Shippee, $329,000.

Manorstone Lane, 11553-Kevin and Cestaine Glover to Stephen R. and Zainab I. Chandler, $1 million.

Misty Top Pass., 6417-Gregory and Tatyana Baytler to Latoya Michelle Callahan, $745,000.

Olde Woods Way, 10856-Paul Edward Koenig to Ryan and Carli Engelbretson, $287,500.

Plaited Reed, 6239-Donald and Ann S. Klein to Trisha Fumiko and Colin Gregory Doyle, $460,000.

River Run, 6448-Charles J. and Vicki I. Kupec to Sung Yoon Park, $730,000.

Rutland Round Rd., 10268, No. 9-Syed Wahaj and Zehra Baig Asad to Charles Wesley and Jean Arlene Johnson, $424,000.

Still Cors., 5002-Dream Makers Property Solutions Corp. to Reesa R. and Robert R. Jacobs, $575,000.

Tarkington Pl., 5373-Eric Andrew and Clara Alexandra Valdez to Kenneth Joseph and Karen Jo Visco, $395,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5590, No. 4-Anita L. Fox to Benjamin Lee Mathews, $200,000.

Weekend Way, 6054, No. G-37-John E. Orbegoso to Tessy Ofunne and Dennis Peters, $280,000.

Windstream Dr., 10001, No. 404-Peter L. and Deborah S. Axelrod to Dorothea M. Baity, $285,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Fox Creek Ct., 14312-Carlotta G. and Sterling Winn to Hassan Wariach and Shirin Imtiaz, $830,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Avalon Dr., 6012-Shawn and Deborah Flynn to Kevin J. and Heather L. Federici, $700,000.

Bluff Point Lane, 7633-Oseyemi O. Adeyemi to Susan Cairnes, $259,500.

Brookview Rd., 7325, No. 308-Michael C. Juba to James A. McMahon, $270,000.

Cedar Grove Lane, 7412-John Christopher Kenworthy to John Theodore and Lalena Denise Lancaster, $284,900.

Dagny Way, 7760-Beazer Homes Corp. to Amal Sinnokrot and Bilal Atiya, $425,000.

Darby Downs, 7250, No. G-Petra Jones to Kangmei Xu, $235,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6638, No. 28-2-Stephen D. Gross to Tanisha R. Wright, $213,000.

Forever Green Ct., 8122-Jeffrey M. Miller to Barbara J. Hillebrecht and Katelynd Elisabeth Bucher, $349,900.

Hearthside Way, 7519-Deniz Baycin and Alpay Hizal to Joshua J. Lee, $345,000.

Linden Ave., 6975-Tara E. Schlichtig to Rochelle Gamble Quander, $450,000.

Merle Way, 6357-Todd Harrison and Kristine McLaren to Basem Victor Shawky and Marim Faiez Hanna, $472,000.

Rigby Pl., 7435-Gary M. and Kathleen A. Ciany to Joshua Katzen, $340,000.

Somerville Lane, 8000-Krushanu H. and Deeti K. Majmundar to Ernest Kwong, $529,000.

Toomey Lane, 6057-Lamont W. Flanagan and Desiree L. Watkins to Ripson Georgy and Christalla Susan Thomas, $611,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bali Rd., 8649-Maryann and John L. Taneyhill to Rong Lan Liang and Jin Lai Su, $450,000.

Briar Oak Ct., 5317-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Loc H. Nguyen and Jennie Dang, $325,000.

Brightridge Ct., 8100-Kimberly Nicole Silberberg to Joel Daniel and Jessica L. Spangenthal, $330,000.

Cedar Post, 8728-Zeng Ming Ye and Xiu Jin Chen to Gerardo Gonzalez Martinez and Mayra Elizabeth Garcia Gonzalez, $525,000.

Charles Xing., 5950-NVR Inc. to Maureen L. McBeth and Kristin A. Sagun, $526,570.

Chestnut Farm Lane, 8326-Daud Ahmad and Falak Naz Akhtar to Sameera Peddada and Vamsidhar Bhagavathula, $515,000.

College Ave., 4363-RM1 Enterprises Corp. to Russell and Heather Poetker, $465,000.

Dexter Dr., 3011, No. 1404-Evelyn M. Kellner to Stephen C., Dorothy Eileen and Stephen Carl Garry, $310,000.

Ellicott View Rd., 8552-Indrashekhar and Smita Bhonsale to James P. and Mai Y. Luc Gauthier, $575,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8607, No. G-Michael P. and Leslie S. Magruder to Jeremy Bonewitz, $202,500.

Gawain Pl., 4733-Christine Sandra Brunner and Christine S. Dietz to Sean J. and Ashley L. McCurdy, $440,000.

High Castle Rd., 8067-Raymond Jeffrey Buktaw to Jonathan and Stacie Tversky, $660,000.

Limestone Ct., 7804-David and Amber Anderson to Hoang Chuong and Francesca Nguyen, $580,000.

Mayfair Cir., 7912-Elke and Benjamin Darling to Edward C. Stauffer, $245,000.

Montjoy Pl., 8819-Robert J. and Esther Martin to Hae Choo, $450,000.

Oldfield Lane, 7620-Channa N. Bambaradeniya and Deepthi N. Ambanwala Bambaradeniya to Jina E. Han, $349,900.

Rome Red Way, 5014-Michael J. and Allison Murray to Nicholas C. Fung and Namita Kothary, $765,000.

Rusty Rim, 3626-William C. and Tamara McGlade to Chong B. Kim and Youn Jung Jung, $451,000.

Sonia Trail, 3305, No. 11-Mimi Wang and Henry Yonky to Ramesh J. and Ashwini Devare, $420,000.

Stonehouse Dr., 8706-Michele K. Bykowski to Bo Feng and Di Fu, $480,000.

Tall Poplar Ct., 2518-NVR Inc. to Terrence Johnson and Morgan Leigh Minyard, $744,705.

FULTON AREA

Early Morning St., 7804-Brad L. and Victoria W. Leblanc to Erica Lin Carter, $860,000.

Martha Way, 11064-NVR Inc. to Abhinav and Arushi Bhatia, $856,659.

Terrace Lane, 11262-Hosai N. Hesham and Ricardo R. Todd to Andrew and Stephanie Geltman, $735,000.

GLENELG AREA

Kennard Dr., 13915-Phillip E. Hinkle to Mark J. and Ann M. Nicholson, $745,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Players Way, 15136, No. 12-Anthony R. and Jill G. Amato to James G. and Lois A. Palmer, $500,000.

Willow Birch Dr., 3606-Ryan C. and Krista R. Frederic to Kenneth M. and Teresa E. Payne, $915,000.

HANOVER AREA

Harlow Way, 7302, No. B-U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shenika Latasha Marshall and Bill Hill Jr., $433,790.

Starwort Way, 7029, No. B-Ju Sung and Young Hee Yoon to Theresa Jackson, $249,088.

HIGHLAND AREA

All Daughters Lane, 12407-MB Browns Bridge Court Corp. to Syed W. Asad and Zehra H. Baig Asad, $390,000.

Route 108, 14085-Aaron Bard to Jakson and Beth D. Cabido, $485,000.

JESSUP AREA

Concord Dr., 8676-John E. and Mary T. Lewis to Ronald K. and Jurma M. Goines, $364,900.

Guilford Rd., 10047-Albert and Tracey Young to Ovidio Perez Sandoval and Veronica Torres Diaz, $373,000.

Oak Meade Way, 8442-Anthony A. and Claudette Lenore Joyner to Eric Raul Perez and Yany Vanderhorst Martinez, $310,000.

Sheffield Ct., 8122-Robert K. Rickenbrode and Christina A. Thomas to Tue Hoang and Trong Khuong Huo Bui, $239,000.

Wild Grass Ct., 9335-Edward Joseph Labenz and Linda Louise Duncan to Gregory Crawford Jr., $425,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Birdhouse Cir., 9418, No. 5-Michael W. Hall to Michael Paul Mitchell and Jessica Gallagher, $365,000.

Clocktower Lane, 9545-Rayna Glucksman to Mohammad Vohra, $290,000.

Footprint Pl., 9509-Eric Adler to Matthew and Arianna Berkowitz, $450,000.

Hingston Downs, 9637-Adam P. Dickerson to Stepan Koroza, $289,000.

Nightsong Lane, 9505-Avolon H. Moses and Herbert M. Joseph to Walter L. and Stephanie Jasek, $485,000.

Sea Shadow, 9535-Raymond H. and Lisa M. Wright to Drew and Allyson Myers, $339,000.

Softwater Way, 9816-Frances M. and James W. O’Connor to Frederick A. and Dawn M. Najmy, $329,900.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Emma Stone Dr., 2618-Deborah Cobb to James M. and Denise M. O’Connor, $582,000.

Sophia Chase Dr., 2453-Brian L. Lee and estate of Delphine Mabel Lee to John H. and Kimberly S. Brandt, $525,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Long Corner Rd., 1890-Karin Wuertz and Robert J. Schaefer to Peibing Qin and Xinli Ji, $396,000.

Weller Dr., 685-Brent David and Judy Lee Kopp to Jeffrey M. and Molly N. Shultz, $630,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Woodward St., 8120-Greg L. Fagula to Ryker and Alexandra Dodge, $295,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Bridle Path Lane, 9200, No. G-Jacquelyn D. Carbone Murray to Alicia Jane Auckland, $190,000.

Champions Way, 10347-Eliza Anna and Douglas Hunter John to Simon C. Jones and Katherine P. Vilardo, $665,000.

Cherrybrook Ct., 8328-Alon A. Wakefield to Ronie G. Loberto and Erica Cristina Brambilla, $525,000.

Grant Ave., 9206-Davino Properties Corp. to Jorge Enrique Cadenas, $485,000.

Horsham Dr., 9643-Omid Land Group Corp. to Imani H. Asher, $329,900.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8460, No. G-John and Kerry C. Upman to Maryann E. Taneyhill, $286,000.

Kings Post Ct., 9315-Joseph Mulligan to Robert G. and Jennifer R. Winkler, $415,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9733-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Gordon David Kieffer, $535,165.

Merlot Lane, 8309, No. 133-Matthew L. Boyle to Joseph Youssef, $408,500.

Pembrook Woods, 8902-Santos F. and Maira R. Amaya to Cristian Xavier Lemus Aleman, $280,000.

Rock Ripple Lane, 9344-Felix A. Rodriguez to Derk W. and Krisztina E. Lion, $438,000.

Scaggsville Rd., 10516-Dennis M. and Darla L. Sweeney to Brian J. Ringer and Jessica Thieme, $375,000.

Sydney Way, 9303-D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian C. Smith, $628,398.

Ulster Dr., 9404-Jamie L. Carrick to Matthew D. and Angela P. McGhie, $460,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Howard Lodge Dr., 12492-Andris and Dace Incis Freivalds to Tarek R. Kronfli and Elizabeth F. Matesa, $549,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Wellworth Way, 2603-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America Funding Corp. to Trongkhuong Huu Bui, $598,400.

WOODBINE AREA

Bushy Park Rd., 15031-Kathryn Griffin Leef to Dalia R. and Frank E. Thornton, $815,000.

Huntmaster Ct., 17706-Gordon Dwight Mueller and Lori E. Lavoie to Roger L. and Jennifer L. Carter, $860,000.

Torino Way, 15208-NVR Inc. to Melissa Hersh, $850,805.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chesham Way, 10537-Charalampos and Elizabeth Shannon Pastras to Abraham Gebreyesus Kidane and Semira Meharena, $750,000.

Hillingdon Rd., 10666-Edgar A. and Shara Patty Darden to Iain J. and Cynthia Maclean, $570,000.

My Girl Pl., 10542-NVR Inc. to Prashant and Varsha Kajvey, $533,109.