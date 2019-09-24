Anne Arundel County
August Dr., 1117-William J. and Sally D. Dowling to Sandra Moodispaw, $410,000.
Bay View Dr. E., 150-John T. Cookson Jr. to Adam A. and Sharon J. Blugis, $675,000.
Berwick Dr., 907-Brandon H. and Natalie A. McDowell to Hannah M. Legler, $420,000.
Canterfield Rd., 301-Wayne P. and Pamela S. Jackson to Shannon L. and James E. Miller, $573,000.
Cornerstone Dr., 5-Robert C. and June C. Davis to Thomas E. and Meghan D. Skomba, $667,500.
Eastern Ave., 35-Ellen Moyer to Jeffrey W. Eckel, $1.54 million.
Farragut Rd., 101-Finance of America Structured Securities and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Kathleen Smiley Jacob, $350,000.
Harness Creek View Dr., 796-Thomas J. and Allison M. Deters to Timothy K. and Meaghan H. Gallagher, $660,000.
Lake Dr. E., 139-George Fredrick and Beth Ann Moeri to Nabil Ali and Elizabeth Howell Hanano, $1.41 million.
Maple Dr., 112-Kim N. Klein Doan to Stephen T. Knight, $442,000.
Parkwood Ave., 818-Jutta P. Ledu to Susan Stroup and Stephen Thomas Graham, $525,000.
Quiet Waters Pl., 160-James C. and Brooke E. Smith to Jake Andrew Lynes, $299,000.
Spa Creek Landing., 14, No. A3-John O. and Lisa A. Barker to Mark and M. Kimberly Schuler, $535,000.
Woodward Ct., 18-Michael T. and Eugenia R. Smith to Micah Quivers, $224,900.
Astern Way, 940, No. 11-Roseann Middleton to Theodore J. Berger, $330,000.
Bollard Rd., 2513-Deirdre S. Burrell and estate of Frederick G. Smithson to John Hugh Macmillan, $385,000.
Cove of Cork Lane, 6-Mark G. and Cassandra C. Hamernick to Kimball S. and Susheila K. Dhillon, $515,000.
Ebling Trail, 1757-Bradford R. and Carmen G. Johnson to Peter D. and Melissa J. Weisberg, $620,000.
Forbes St., 300, No. J-Linda Troiano and Charles W. Engel to Maureen Delaney, $251,000.
Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2011, No. 103-Patricia A. Fairall and Robin K. Pavlick to Diane Y. Beliveau, $240,000.
Harbour Heights Dr., 85-Kurt J. Sagorsky and Sarah E. Bonerigo to Kylie Marinzel, $295,000.
Jigger Way, 2555-Pamela Barrett and estate of William R. Moore to Jane L. Schmidt, $325,000.
Market St., 126-Chester W. Burke to Edwin R. and Kim W. Piasecki, $642,500.
Painter Ct., 2506-Francis D. and Denise L. Groboski to Joyce A. Dare and Janice Beal, $280,000.
Poplar Ave., 1413-Susan J. Beall to Stephen J. and Barbara E. Jackson, $549,900.
Ritchie Ct., 1401-Theresa M. Covington to Jon F. and Irene C. Easton, $565,000.
Scotts Crossing Way, 1980, No. 103-Nicholas Carso III to Lauren Taylor Moffatt, $215,000.
Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 214-Estate of Ott H. Davis and Richard O. Davis to Mary Jane Dawson, $227,000.
Southwood Ave. N., 6-Maia Hurley to Peter and Stephanie Wilson, $588,000.
Summerview Way, 2707, No. 7304-Mildred J. Kosheba to Gary Darrell and Marianne Konschnik Poe, $284,990.
Taylor Ave., 306-Maria Sasso Taylor to Ann M. Welhaf and Curtis A. Larkin, $410,000.
Bay Dale Ct., 531-Michael Alan Boone Jr. to William and Rosemary Chesshire, $319,900.
Camden Ct., 1691-Janice S. Christensen to Richard J. and Christine Marie Berwanger, $585,000.
College Manor Dr., 295-Adam E. and Sarah B. Williams to Russell James and Jennifer Peacock, $400,000.
Driftwood Ct., 1218-Melinda R. Torres to Fausto Manuel Rivera and Milder Rodriguez, $276,000.
Greendale Ct., 1414-Laurie E. Atherholt to Bryce Dickey and Nydia S. Shenton, $199,500.
Kimwood Rd., 404-Trevor M. Mathieson and Erin M. Huller to William D. and Belinda V. Anthony, $275,000.
Mago Vista Rd., 749-Robert J. and Ann T. Heid to Michael J. and Ashley N. Dilernia, $510,000.
Mill Creek Rd., 821-Ivan R. Barnes Jr. to Travis and Vicki Lewis, $335,000.
Ruth Rd., 432-Vincent A. Glorioso and Karen Glorioso Chase to Michael A. Boone, $365,000.
Spot Club Rd., 117-Donna M. and Jerome Paul Fath to Daniel and Erin Paluchowski, $296,100.
Twin Harbor Dr., 864-Matthew Charles and Billie Renee Barnett to Margaret Louise Oehlmann, $509,900.
Haile Ave., 304-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Rosa B. Guevara De Serrano, $249,000.
Holy Cross Rd., 516-Justin A. Wilkinson to Tenley Diaz, $255,000.
Fourth Ave., 111-DNB Homes Corp. to Fernando Siguenza, $250,000.
10th Ave., 107-Annalee P. Merritt and Andrew J. Michael to Maurice Edison Scott Jr. and Angela Carter, $275,000.
Blue Ridge Pl., 1226-Ryan and Leslie Salvail to James Jordan, $405,000.
Canonade Ct., 1659-Christine M. Johnson to Kishore Katta, $355,000.
Darlow Dr., 712-Frederick A. Williams III to Susan C. and Christine Susan Ostrowski, $515,000.
Fawns Walk, 496-Karen B. Madsen to Aaron M. and Kristy M. Littlejohn, $395,000.
Little Magothy View, 1111-Vivienne F. Thompson and Wesley Wubbenhorst to Timothy and Shannon Reed, $445,000.
Mount Alban Dr., 716-Andrew Francis and Kimberly Anne Carr MacDonald to Andrew Champagne, $319,000.
Saint Margarets Dr., 1005-Russell Owen Rucks III to Pedro and Heather Lanier Mendoza, $450,000.
Star Pine Dr., 1550-Valerie F. and Joseph G. Bossle to Jason S. and Katie Allender, $268,000.
Westway, 986-Garrett Long to David M. and Challen Grossman, $385,500.
Carvel St., 5530-Jennifer M. Gagnon and Jennifer M. Friel to Shawn Welsh, $280,000.
Gwynne Ave., 1125-Jason Seaton to Kyle T. Wilson, $315,000.
Airy Hill Ct., 1607F, No. 7F-Estate of Bradford H. Chapman and Keith B. Chapman to Jennifer C. Hallman, $225,000.
Augusta Way, 1503-Alexander D. and Anna S. Hall to Adam Wesley Pitney and Megan Leigh Winslow, $519,900.
Chelmsford Dr., 2489-Kelly Suddith to Harold and Brooke Barber, $530,000.
Danewood Ct., 1514-Marianne O. and Robert D. Wheaton to Jillian L. Ferguson, $237,000.
Fairhaven Lane, 2308-Scott Keller and Morgan Donaldson to Faye T. Coles, $389,000.
Fendall Ct., 1638-Andrea H. Stone to John Lesniewski, $165,900.
Lowell Ct., 1517-Michael B. and Robyn E. Long to Jenna Dyer Platte, $219,000.
Murdoch Ct., 1035-Margaret A. Allison Johns to Emily J. Ward, $223,000.
Orleans Ct., 1438-Joseph P. Hall Sr. to David Howell, $205,000.
Rochester St., 1775-Albert J. and Kristin A. Krotz to Andrew Reed and Caitlin Ann Bacha, $600,000.
Shadywood Ct., 1501-Mercury Corp. to Kuande Lamonte Hall, $517,500.
Tallwind Ct., 2606-Trodville and Milagros French to Pamela P. and Mark E. Wallace, $372,500.
Troys Ct., 1607-David Gilmore to Nicholas and Susannah Sowells, $545,000.
Urby Dr., 1736-Robert C. and Melissa Peirce to Melissa A. and Mark S. Flagg, $455,000.
Wickford Ct., 1148-Andrew P. and Morgan Soares to Heather G. White and Richard E. Rydelek, $220,000.
Arundel Blvd., 515-Linda F. Rosato and estate of Donna Lynn Fisher to William Day and Katherine Ann Carr, $775,000.
Brookstone Dr., 625-Alexander S. and Sophia Zdravkovich to Lynda Goodman Cipriano, $900,000.
Hickory Trail, 366-Vintage Homes Corp. to Amanda R. Ragula, $430,000.
Lake Rd., 399-Elizabeth A. Rinaldo to Matthew J. Wilson and Meredith Johnson, $398,000.
Plum Creek Dr., 1210-Penderbrooke Partnership to Roger L. and Christina M. Baldwin, $1.18 million.
Valentine Creek Dr., 1134-Linda P.M. Dennison to Zachary A. Kennedy, $455,000.
Woodsmans Way, 622-Christopher S. and Elizabeth Y. Conlon to Alan D. Dennison Jr. and Marsha Long, $608,000.
Greenland Beach Rd., 220-Glenn H. and Denise Y. Goins to Ashley and Eric Wellein, $510,000.
Anglesey Dr., 1304-Christopher L. Tengwall to Francisco A. and Maria C. Matiella, $700,000.
Maple Creek Lane, 200-Dwayne L. and Tina M. Garrett to Michael and Michelle C. Breslin, $735,000.
Russell Thomas Lane, 3523-Robert F. Nolan to Ryan G. and Kimberly B. Vanpelt, $683,800.
Wayson Rd., 3857-Perry T. and Marcella Bonner to Paul M. Liverette, $625,000.
Abby Rd., 2303-Justin G. and Brenna R. Raines to James R. and Melissa S. Mocello, $410,000.
Beach Drive Blvd., 3757-Rochelle Foster and estate of Linda Lou McQuay to Anna Isaienko, $252,000.
Cadle Ave., 224-Steven and Jane Jean Barnard to Brian and Jodi Fish, $399,999.
Colliers Dr., 3764-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Kevin J. and Stephanie S. Kreider, $700,000.
Fairhill Dr., 1716-Toby J. Olson to Alexandra M. Lampe, $320,000.
Holly Rd., 301-James D. and Jennifer T. Skolochenko Platt to Eric D. and Rachel A. Kunkel, $655,000.
Larkington Dr., 3451-K. Hovnanian at Southpointe Corp. to Brett A. and Olga S. Chatfield, $680,000.
Millhaven Dr., 2115, No. 25-Lance and Jamie L. Baird to Alexander C. and Terry C. Tetreault, $385,000.
Mulberry St., 3296-Michael J. Drew to Glenn David and Colleen Counihan, $600,000.
Ridgely Rd., 1733-Glenn A. Lapierre to George A. Meiklejohn Jr., $200,000.
Sixth Ave., 3726-Kevin and Jodi Knarr to Ryan T. and Gina M.C. Waitt, $499,000.
Arabian Ct., 207-JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to David L. and Sasha L. Morgan, $457,500.
Cheyenne Dr., 2518-Michael F. and Chelsy S. Gentry to John and Brittany Moffitt, $349,900.
Huntwood Dr., 2054-Mark C. and Amy M. Hanners Dick to Elionex Rodriguez and Roxanna Dau, $600,000.
Symphony Lane, 2531-Daniel Sidwell and Megan K. Whitmore to Rory D. and Amanda L. O’Connor, $360,000.
Witchhazel Cir., 1565-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Duy Hoang Nguyen and Thu A. Le, $478,990.
Aster Dr., 1240-Timothy Leahey to Kristin Nicole Belessis and Virginia Caroline Anderson, $310,000.
Braden Loop, 1421-Tony R. and Chandra A. Winters to Nakya Nesta and Teakpoo Richmond Harding, $294,500.
Chalmers Ave., 17-Mary C. Bloom to Charlita Hearn, $315,000.
Falcon Crest Dr., 8117-Robert Pearce to Keia D. and Telly S. Allen, $305,000.
Foxtree Dr., 123-Atlantic Loan Co. Inc. to Valencia Lanea Oliver, $269,000.
Gael Ct., 702-Anne M. and Bruce D. Parmiter to Rachel A. Dwyer, $240,000.
Grafton Garth Ct., 6431-Lester and Margie L. Warby to Rebecca Leonard, $193,850.
John St., 1414-Wills Real Estate Investments Corp. to Paul L. Martin Malone, $360,000.
Lamplighter Ridge, 6423-Phyllis Rushbrook and estate of Paulette Roeder to Joseph J. and Suellen H. Phelan, $134,000.
Lexington Ct., 7733-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Tahnee Jaleesa Fields, $314,000.
McHenry Dr., 1103-James C. Carmean and Taylor Mackenzie Lynne to Rocelle R. Feria, $259,000.
Newfield Rd., 307-Dawn L. Grosshandler and Charles R. Holmes to Son Phuc Nguyen and Trang Hong Quach, $220,000.
Oakwood Rd., 7931-Leona U. Puglia to Shenese Latrayne Armstrong, $280,500.
Resch Loop, 7525-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Sharnia Ann Murray, $386,055.
Tranton Rd., 609-Nena L. Farber to Steven J. Martel, $249,000.
Vista Ave., 105-Clifton E. and Vickie A. Bradley to Rachel N. Santiago and David W. Kirby, $250,000.
First Ave. W., 118-Patricia A. Carter to Mark E. Bargas and Ben A. Sircus, $335,000.
Archibald Dr., 6847-Kaitlyn R. Clookie to Kevin Genna, $250,000.
Bracey Dr., 630-Jerrod A. White and Nicki L. Polk to Gabriel E. and Stephanie Bjorkman, $430,000.
Clint St., 7605-Kenneth H. MacDonald to Kunle Owoyokun and Mary Alabi, $405,000.
Croggan Cres, 801-Kelvin Harris to Abdul H. and Sidrah Siddiqui, $259,900.
Dewey Pl., 8118-NVR Inc. to Richard William and Alisha Yvette Thomas, $290,785.
Edenberry Way, 1016-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Jacob Taylor and Emily Kay Timm, $351,805.
Encore Dr., 8335-NVR Inc. to Chuckie McGuire Jr., $489,889.
Galesbury Ct., 6925-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to George Richard Leiben, $594,795.
Georgia Ave. NE, 308-Megan A. Brand and Kyong C. Lee to Joel D. and Camile R. Gilliland, $193,000.
Glenside Way, 812-Deborah and Michael Crawford to Joy C. Ahanonu, $345,000.
Hidden Oak Lane, 726-Frederick A. and Stacy A. Kimble to Tony E. and Paris S. Roberts, $347,000.
Holly Ridge Way, 533-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Steve M. and Lydia G.B. Hilaire, $403,530.
Kent Rd., 103-David R. Patterson and Lori Bogle to Justin Meyer, $175,000.
Margate Dr., 136-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Georgina Brown, $404,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7273-Ku O. Williams to Hochul Choi and Hui Won Lee, $300,000.
Opel Rd., 647-Wayne Brumwell to Kathleen Sauerhoff, $214,000.
Partridge Lane, 711-Anne M. Aloi and estate of Edward H. Schartner to Gary Collett, $315,000.
Pond View Dr., 117-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Octavia I. Little and Andrea Smith Ames, $347,361.
Saltgrass Dr., 225-Eugene E. and Deborah L. Lloyd to Joseph I. and Judith A. Larosa, $415,000.
Sunny Brook Dr., 1106-Travis J. and Samantha C. Finnerty to Randy P. Meehan, $210,000.
Thurston Lane, 935-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gary Wayne and Alora Lynn Tash, $392,490.
Seventh St., 1048-Dueward Scott Patrick to Justin List, $195,000.
Cardinal Bluff Ct., 3003-D.R. Horton Inc. to Christopher and Jessica Bell, $394,990.
Chanceford Dr., 7807-NVR Inc. to Daniel and Jessica Kim, $402,075.
Chanceford Dr., 7817-NVR Inc. to Robert Carmelo and Allison Michele Jackson, $409,625.
Crystal Brook Way, 7813-Toll MD Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Glenn A. and Heather E. Rose, $467,301.
Fairbanks Ct., 7642-Michael J. Dooley and estate of Joseph E. Dooley to Mellisa Smith, $224,000.
Frayser Farm Rd., 3019-NVR Inc. to Jason Uriah Ayer, $348,405.
Hekla Lane, 1606-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Robert Earl Gibbs and Sheila Renee Gamble, $525,800.
Kidwell Ct., 7764-Duane R. Goodman and Schendell A. Lindsay to Brandon Lee Harvey, $241,500.
Meadowood Dr., 8249-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Su Hyon So, $433,000.
Nottoway Dr., 2157-NVR Inc. to Jacquelyn and Willie Rodney, $560,312.
Richmond Way, 2644-NVR Inc. to Deonta Fei and Britni Nicole Matila, $361,175.
Silver Oak Rd., 7907-Matthew Edward Majoros to Samuel C. Everett and Jasmine M. Cross, $399,900.
Strahorn Rd., 1421-NVR Inc. to Monique Mason, $310,245.
Strahorn Rd., 1431-NVR Inc. to Cassandre B. and Douglas Bolton, $327,610.
Twin Birch Rd., 2636-Toll IV Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Jonathan K. and Ginevra R. Smith, $558,032.
Wessex Cir., 2715-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Steven Scott and Kristin Dubose, $358,436.
Owensville Sudley Rd., 4571-Katherine Pratt to Philip Gregory and Dorothy Susan Beierl, $900,000.
Marion Rd., 2315-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Joshua Tolulope and Cynthia Adetoun Adetayo, $375,754.
Fe Carter Rd., 8103-Christopher Mark and Jennifer Whelan to Anthony C. and Corinne M. Siciliano, $495,000.
Forests Edge Pl., 108-Nicholas Carl Austin to Ruth Battles and Magnus Sarbah, $269,995.
Jacks Reef Rd., 8617-Liane M. Piercy to Gilbert N. Attuquayefio and Angela N. Bandoh, $312,000.
Old Channel Rd., 3039-Jerome and Lesley T. White to Renee A. Cort Sutton and Virgil Wallace, $434,000.
Pennington Dr., 8008-Christie R. and Jeffrey P. Boutte to Yema Thomas and Oscar Ayala Zavala, $305,000.
River Bend Ct., 3103-Eun Jin Choi to Lauren T. McColl, $195,000.
Shoreline Blvd., 3034-Christopher Charles and Jessica Haritos to Steven G. and Jennifer Z. Smith, $469,000.
Style Ave., 3383-Nazir and Farooq I. Ahmad to Osama M. Ibrahim, $185,000.
Whispering Hills Pl., 3432-Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Donald J. Chappell, $190,000.
Camp Meade Rd. S., 200-Rebecca K. and Michael A. Quade to David and Susan Evans, $360,000.
Double Eagle Dr., 326-Louis R. and Betty Twigg to Peter Scolaro and Margaret Turner, $309,900.
Hammonds Ferry Rd. S., 719-Jefton Homes Inc. to Matthew Joseph and Jamie Lynn Riley, $480,000.
La Claire Ave., 405-Erik M. Rueppel to Timothy Allen Dittman and Kelly Nicole Granger, $310,000.
Pritchard Dr., 539-Jerry and Jessica Price to Ernesto Uribe and Lianne S. Delgado, $285,000.
Sycamore Rd., 223-Cynthia Lynn Hare and estate of Sandra N. Cardinale to Jeffrey E. and Melissa A. Sines, $337,000.
Brooks Woods Rd., 5560-Henry R. and Margaret Perkoski to Mark Lynn and Barbara Mary Hayes, $655,000.
Mullen Lane, 29-Wayne and Georgia Fallin to Nathan M. and Melissa R. Teitelbaum, $1.1 million.
Adare Ct., 8406-NVR Inc. to John Elliott and Jennifer Spencer, $553,305.
Belmawr Pl., 571-Virginia White Holt to Tran D. and Richard Nguyen, $164,000.
Drexel Dr., 134-Robert J. and Regina Ross to William and Shanel Lauchman, $430,000.
Oakdale Cir., 878-William J. Spake to Elena Prisekin, $335,000.
Rock Elm Ct., 746-Eric J. and Angela F. Bernholz to Matthew E. and Katherine Anne Majoros, $625,000.
Birch Ave., 814-Holland Point Enterprises Corp. to Daniela Schneider and Jaime Hernandez Jr., $475,000.
Aspen Grove Ct., 8734-Michael Trumbo to Alexandra Aguirre Giraldo, $251,000.
Blue Spring Ct., 2442, No. 102-Christina M. Dent to Oscar Zander, $210,000.
Cadbury Dr., 647-Redge A. Mahaffey to Thomas M. and Cynthia Baker, $205,000.
Commissary Cir., 2204-Katie H. and Jay T. Kim to Andrew and Stefanie Simmons, $305,000.
Dragon Fly Way, 2747-Classic Group Corp. to Jeffrey F. and Rose M. Stevenson, $643,493.
Falling Brook Ct., 1510-Renard Anderson to Larry D. Conner Jr., $305,000.
Golden Aster Pl., 2789-Winchester Homes Inc. to Bryan Clifton and Anne Elizabeth Liles, $668,340.
Grape Arbor Way, 8715-Paul M. Hoffman and Deann S. Robbins to Nicholas Delre, $288,000.
Harvest Run Dr., 703, No. 303-Earl W. and Marjorie T. Cole to Kevin Beaver and Concetta Capoen, $245,000.
Hinshaw Dr., 2078-D.R. Horton Inc. to Whitney and Sabrina Taylor, $404,990.
Jostaberry Way, 2413-Ryan J. and Stephanie McLaughlin to Joetta R. McDowney, $390,000.
Killarney Terr., 2423-Tiffany M. Black and A. Darryl K. Faulkner to Susan S. Dixon, $360,000.
Little Patuxent Ct., 8704-Jesse L. and Julie K. Falk to Courtney Ainsworth and Jeffrey William Ivess, $380,000.
Pagefield Way, 2241-D.R. Horton Inc. to Deirdria A. Roberson, $407,945.
Patuxent Run Cir., 841-Sandra K. Burch to Jummy Sanni, $380,000.
Riden St., 634-Jingxin Han to Mario D. Fenyo, $389,900.
Saint Michaels Cir., 282-Jonathan N. and Jennifer Benson to Errol O. and Charmaine E. Brown, $305,000.
Silent Ct., 8727-Anil and Seema Phull to Charles F. and Leslie Y. Stubbs, $375,000.
Spring Peeper Ct., 3084-Classic Group Corp. to Barbara C. Engh and Bryan P. Linn Sr., $416,514.
Spring Pepper Ct., 3053-NVR Inc. to Robert Goldrick and Kathryn Shaffer, $685,110.
Sunny Ridge Dr., 3055-NVR Inc. to Robin Jae Stern, $533,875.
Thornbrook Dr., 8741-Teresa C. Blake Lawson to Francesco Mazziotti and Renee Pyles, $359,900.
Wandering Fox Trail, 8604, No. 203-Eleanor C. Pearson to Stacy J. and William A. Ihrig, $280,000.
Welby Ct., 2211-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lakisha Hickman, $368,990.
Woodchuck Way, 3037-Winchester Homes Inc. to John A. Stewart, $517,283.
Appalachian Dr., 8227-Elm Five Corp. to Clyde Heyliger, $275,000.
Belhaven Ave., 8078-Robert and Melissa Young to David Wilkerson, $415,000.
Booth Bay Harbour, 1166-Lisa D.D. Urso to Lisa J. and Edna E. Grant, $255,000.
Castine Ct., 1250-Ife Thompson to Stephanie L. Chrismer and William C. Hagin, $240,500.
Chadwick Ct., 3602-Brian E. and Gloria D. Haas to Stephen J. Baguley and Britney N. Lookingbill, $237,900.
Creekview Ct., 89-Estate of Mary Michie and David Gunning to Kip Waite and Jessica Bangel, $239,990.
Daydream Cres., 8317-U.S. Home Corp. to Charles Edward Oxendine, $317,800.
Dorshire Ct., 3614-David Michael Clark to Albert Retowsky III, $207,000.
Englishman Harbour, 1075-Stephanie Elaine Mahaffy to Terrell and Alesia L. Corbin, $245,000.
Forsythia Lane, 4401-Saman Sinai to Burnett E. and Mindy M. Fleetwood, $368,550.
Glencrest Terr., 1225-Scott F. and Donna M. Kiddoo to Timothy R. and Lindsey Terestre George, $459,000.
Houlton Harbour, 8645-Mark P. Killorin to Kelly M. Barron, $230,000.
Johnson Rd., 52-Dreamcraft Homes Inc. to John P. Muth Sr. and Grace S. Bowman, $770,000.
Kings Rd., 1073-Michael J. and Kelly L. Versak to Renee Melissa Filetto and Mark W. Tipton, $215,000.
Lake Rd., 229-Derek J. Bristow and Kristen M. Mackowick to Amanda Morgan Barnwell and Mackenzie Barrett, $340,000.
Manchester Rd., 21-Lisa Alonso to Charles and Jennifer Marks, $366,000.
Meridian Dr., 7927-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Kevin Sutherland and Kirtana Kalavapudi, $526,931.
Meridian Dr., 7962-Pro Stone Mill Corp. to Jeffrey S. and Meghan L. Shaver, $225,000.
Milburn Cir., 17-Jared Patrick and Stephany Eliz Fohs to Kathleen A. and Donald J. Melnykevich, $450,000.
North Ave., 1908-Margaret P. Lesniewski to Chester Arthur Taplette, $268,000.
Old Water Oak Point Rd., 1361-William H. and Mary K. Rufenacht to Eric M. Diblasi, $420,000.
Pine Dr., 664-Timothy E. Hardy Sr. to Lee Donald Anarino and Kristen Costagliola, $375,000.
Riverside Dr., 368-Sharon C. Bennett and estate of Shirley E. Cloud to Nora C. and Thomas C. Simon, $425,000.
Roland Rd., 161-Robert E. Parks III and Ashley E. Comproni to Sydney Jo Grimaud and Bryan Michael Lenz, $310,000.
Saybrooke Ct., 1406-Washington Mutual and Bank of America to Matthew Aaron and Anne Elizabeth Bombard, $516,000.
Somerset Rd., 315-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Justin C. McCurdy and Xiao Zhou, $355,000.
Tennant Harbour, 1020-Pomycala Properties Corp. to Miranda N. Batze, $255,000.
Wedgewood Ct., 3503B-Alicia M. Brandenburg to Blanche E. and Wilbur F. Garde, $150,000.
Woodholme Cir., 8007-BW Homebuyers Corp. to Sergio H. Spinelli and Perla Guadalupe Palacios Nevarez, $282,000.
Zena Marie Lane, 7715-Timothy Wayne Knight to Vincent and Erin Moczulski, $360,000.
Breckenridge Cir., 1286-Darcy J. Bowie to Michael Werre, $370,600.
Grisdale Hill, 210-Ashleigh Korves and Julian G.E. Murphy to Quinn and Steven Lobato, $550,000.
Paradise Rd., 401-Sarah B. Morris to Elizabeth M. Cobb, $257,500.
Beach Plum Lane, 7927-Cornel and Tiffany Robinson to Michael Damien and Jessica Jamie Canales, $288,000.
Brasswood Lane, 7707-Edward J. and Christine Casinover to Gary T. Sadowski and Elizabeth A. McCart, $575,000.
Carinoso Way, 8236-Residential Value Corp. to Adam Bodmer, $352,500.
Cortana Ct., 1012-Beazer Homes Corp. to Brandon Lee and Arielle Nannette Carlson, $540,000.
Edelton Ave., 113-B. Patrick Goss to Jay D. Marsh, $527,000.
Golden Eagle Lane, 8543-David M. and Laureen A. Vance to Ikechukwu O. Udoka, $340,000.
McCamish Ct., 208-David R. and Maria Izquierdo Whitaker to Robert Harvell, $484,000.
O’Keefe Dr., 8504-Hyacinth Perrault to Trinhtuyet Ngo and John Tapia, $486,000.
Pioneer Dr., 8521-Bhagwan and Nirmala B. Wadhwani to Nicole J. and Derek Hardin, $112,142.
Regina Way, 1310-Bharat Baral and Sunita Dhakal to Conrad and Cassandra Astorga, $420,000.
Saint Francis Dr., 8221-Toll VII Partnership to Nataliya Lutsiv, $778,375.
Sappling Dr., 1208-Toll VII Partnership to Mohammed Tameem Zafer and Mohamed Peer, $1.16 million.
Shelby Ct., 1705-Timothy Richard and Robin Carol Lang to Jackson Reams and Kourtni McClain, $450,000.
Telegraph Rd., 8094-Ralph Joseph Johnson to Reina E. Sandoval, $184,000.
Venice Lane, 7728-D.R. Horton Inc. to Adetoun A. Adewole, $369,860.
Venice Lane, 7737-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dhiraj R. Ranjit and Anu Maharjan, $337,800.
Wampanoag Dr., 1518-Steven C. and Constance A. King to Jeffrey W. and Tara J. Marquard, $387,000.
Belleview Dr., 27-Todd A. and Laure S. Fisher to Kellen and Megan Labelle, $800,000.
Benfield Rd. W., 800-Michael F. and Jean M. Fresty to John Joseph and Cynthia R. Connolly, $415,000.
Cheshire Rd., 221-Thomas P. and China M. Campbell to Timothy and Sandra Kamas, $530,000.
Cottonwood Dr., 829-Virgil Joseph Keith to Maria Victoria Abreu and James R. Lugar Jr., $528,000.
Dividing Rd., 764-Mark L. and Diana H. Hess Fisher to Lawrence D. Hill and Cara L. McNamee, $494,000.
Holland Rd., 403-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jason P. and Diane B. Mallare, $545,000.
Kensington Ave., 678-James W. Jeffcoat to Sharon M. and Jared E. Ahern, $360,500.
Lakeview Cir., 537-Hazel J. Heeren and Stanley Milesky to Jonathan and Stephanie Swain, $875,000.
Marie Ave., 210-Jeffrey M. Zimmerman and Amy S. Basta to Christopher Snyder and Tina Dipaola, $390,000.
Norwich Rd., 523-Mehdi Razmjou and Masoumeh Nasrin Samadnejad to Patricia K. and David W. Freitag, $725,000.
Owens Way, 511-Christopher W. and Lisa M. Blanchet to Reid C. and Carole L. Simmerman, $505,000.
Stratford Dr., 83-Scott W. Marsh and Kaitlyn M. Wisniewski to Holly Hopkins, $360,000.
Whistling Pine Rd., 285-Jerry L. and Sandra Aiken to Tyler J. and Laura B. Frantz, $515,000.
Whittier Pkwy., 41-William F. and Kristine F. Ganley to Leonor F. Molina and Manuel Ventura, $453,550.
Bay View Ave., 1195-Noel S. White and Jennifer M. Vanmeter to Terry Batten, $369,000.
Idlewilde Rd., 4732-Amanda Marie and Ray Lovell Mackall to Paul Anthony Nelson Jr. and Jacqueline A. Romero, $259,900.
Robinson Rd., 1535-Charles W. and Mildred W. Hall to Norman Bernard Greenleaf, $200,000.
Leitch Rd., 220-Lyla A. Baumann to Graham M. and Esther Plaster, $700,000.
Howard County
Arlington Ct., 3316-NVR Inc. to Chandrakant Mohanlal and Truptiben Chandrakant Patel, $855,158.
Birchmede Dr., 3217-Rmac Trust and U.S. Bank to Millicent Holcomb, $439,900.
Cabery Rd., 10212-Theresa M. De Rubertis to Vladimir Isakovich and Bella Kontsevaya, $520,000.
Chatham Rd., 3926-Regina L. and James W. Wilkerson to Brian Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Wysocki, $631,000.
Conchita Dr., 3569-David F. and Emily L. Duncheskie to Kimberly Nicole Silberberg and Adam Wade Haines, $515,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4700, No. 1-108-Bijo and Karuna C. Skariah to Garni and Geghard Mirzakhani, $200,000.
Etchison Rd., 12233-Alfonso M. and Shannon M. Hernandez to Andrew S. and Erin C. Nichols, $610,000.
Frederick Rd., 12255-Richard B. and Tara Perry to Nitin and Meena Kumar, $1.19 million.
Garnett Lane, 9454-Lucy M. and Gregory A. Wilson to Kevin M. and Lisa J. Link, $650,000.
Grayton Run, 12001, No. 58-Jerry M. and Marsha D. Bank to Eugene P. and Cynthia L. Adcock, $595,000.
Hallowed Stream, 4709-Eva M. Von Bernstorff to Vidyasagar Gutha, $360,000.
Kings Ct., 3106-Sean Christopher and Jaime Elizabeth Lennon to Chi Hua Huang and Yang Li, $614,000.
Maxine St., 10189-Mohan and Meena Khare to Golshan Javadian and Pooyan Noori, $690,000.
Old Frederick Rd., 9920-Burkard Homes Corp. to Arun and Naga Dhana Lakshmi Kallepalli, $780,000.
Rams Horn Row, 4711-Soumyadipta Acharya and Reshma Bhattacharjee to Hye Jin Park and Dae Kyu Lee, $367,000.
Seneca Chief Trail, 3021-Steve W. and Eunice Kim to Andrew Marsh, $865,000.
State Route 99, 9214-Mumtaz Mehboob to Matthew A. Cisna, $420,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 12850-Brenda L. Riley to Harry J. and Delaine E. Heinlein Mayden, $460,000.
Vardon Lane, 2719-NVR Inc. to Sri Jagadeswar Velumuri and Padmaja Maturu, $664,208.
Vardon Lane, 2766-NVR Inc. to Andrew Ian and June G. Kessler, $753,095.
Willowgrove Dr., 4662-Gary W. and Ellen J. Sutton to Matthew J. and Nancy Narrett, $729,000.
Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 301-Vicky C. Yang and Robert C. Chen to Kamran Kamal and Shazia Abro, $318,000.
Drum Taps Ct., 6014, No. A3-49-Barry V. Morton to Yijie Zhang, $520,000.
Gentle Call, 5918-Aman N. and Tejal R. Gambhir to Shasahan Pohardeenshahib and Parveen Banu Mohammed Hussain, $535,000.
Lily Garden, 6103-Beazer Homes Corp. to Khoy Calvert and Tanisha Brown Caines, $853,989.
Moonsails Lane, 6020-Shizhong Han and Yingdi Xu to Kimberly Baldwin and James Russell Linderman, $690,000.
April Wind Ct., 5410-Rosalie Consiglio to Emily J. Yanisko and Patrick J. Maloney, $350,000.
Brett Lane, 9455-Keyvan V. and Sahar Nemati to Ryan J. Knopp and Rose Heltsley, $345,000.
Burnt Mountain Path, 6305-Thomas and Donna Davis to Paul Dorweiler, $525,000.
Clearsmoke Ct., 6174-Ian M. and Lena K. Kennedy to Michael C. Fenn, $330,500.
Each Leaf Ct., 8412-Carl W. and Claire H. Smith to Wei Wang and Xiangyi Li, $350,000.
Forty Winks Way, 6163-Yung S. Kim to Fredis N. Cruz Benitez and Sulma Y. Chub Salazar, $246,000.
Good Lion Rd., 9510-Richard E. and Jill B. Hilldenbrand to Joshua and Caitlin Townshend, $430,000.
Greco Garth, 9490-Datis Properties Corp. to Xi Lu, $349,000.
Lambskin Lane, 9093-Lindsay and David Young to Christian Qijun Bi, $235,000.
Majors Lane, 6051, No. 6-Diego A. and Alejandro Barraza to Jennifer A. Ciarapica, $146,000.
Melting Shadows Lane, 7069-Sylvia Chavez Diaz to Craig G. and Samira Mathew, $280,000.
Owen Wood Rd., 9604-Singaravel Ramanathan to Nilesh and Valerie Patel, $650,000.
Ripplestir Pl., 9336-Young J. Song to Rachel A. Jackson, $385,000.
Sewells Orchard Dr., 6742-Paul E. and Rosanne Boehm to Dawn A. and Robert F. Mueller, $447,500.
Silver Trumpet Dr., 8304-Sandra M. Gomez to Caitlin Greaney, $309,000.
Spiral Cut, 8870, No. B-Kerrie Smith to Oseyemi O. Adeyemi, $122,500.
Sweet Fern, 6583-Rita and Grigory Shevtsov to Gurpreet Singh, $212,500.
Treefrog Pl., 5469-Patryk J. and Jacqueline E. Cholewczynski to Victor H. and Heather M. Gardner, $425,000.
Warm Granite Dr., 8822, No. 54-Douglas L. and Janet F. Wood to Vinod Lakhanpal, $615,000.
Wild Lilac, 5452-Lawrence Joseph Quigley to Jaison Kalampnayil, $202,000.
Berrypick Lane, 11072-Wells Fargo Bank to Frank Heinrich Schwager, $208,100.
Chell Rd., 6409-Mary B. Sipe to Michael and Meredith Coon, $415,000.
Cottonwood Way, 10700-Ronald J. and Theresa Lee Wojdyla to Juanqing Chen, $478,000.
Crystal Run, 11236, No. A-21-2-Christopher Golding to Selma Siddig, $215,000.
El Camino, 5421, No. 7-M&T Bank to Ehsan Falsafi, $119,500.
Evangeline Way, 5165-Christopher G. and Kelly S. Merkel to Carri L. Wist and Robert P. Michel, $475,000.
Folded Leaf Sq., 6516-National Residential Nominee SVCS Inc. to David M. and Jodi B. Dalpe, $835,000.
Green Mountain Cir., 10671-Arthur S. and Doris L. Rochee to Gabrielle C. Denmead, $390,000.
Green Shoot Ct., 12211-Marcia Weider and Tanya Williams to Seyedmohammadmehdi Fakhrfatemi and Rachylle M. McGee, $360,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5344-Samuel F. and Jasmine S. Dean to Nabeel Joel Dean and Sarah Naz, $345,000.
Killingworth Way, 5409-James F. Adair and Kathryn B. Smith to Elizabeth A. and Bryan D. Utter, $386,000.
Millbank Row, 10974-Raymond P. and Candice R. Gerstner to Christian Andrew and Elizabeth Oi Lin Stoneburner, $430,000.
Pembroke Green Pl., 10203, No. 79-Department of Veterans Affairs to Samuel A. Mills, $353,500.
Ridermark Row, 11297-Owen and Debra Jean Rossi to Richard Rigoberto and Claire Elizabeth Duarte, $760,000.
Running Brook Rd. W., 5248, No. 102-OWB REO Corp. to Jessica Gardner, $119,000.
Stonegate Lane, 11783-Adrian H. Kaufman to Daniel Wade and Hailey Orndorff, $335,000.
Swansfield Rd., 11065-Michael Brest and Rebecca Drayer to Zachary Lynn and Kerry Leigh Diehl, $454,000.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10580-Karen A. Lowrey to Jose I. Maltez Sanchez, $235,000.
Watch Chain Way, 5904, No. 706-Louis and Chiquita R. Favali to Florence I. Saibu, $182,000.
Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 208-Christopher Y. Kim to Hea Ock Do, $315,000.
Windstream Dr., 10105, No. 1-Kenneth W. and Jacqueline Marlette Boras to Andrea Katherine Del Rosario, $205,000.
Oak Ridge Ct., 15017-Kathryn M. and Richard H. Hoffman to Luiz Antonio Santos Sr. and Leah Michelle Mauriello, $850,000.
Abrianna Way, 5925, No. D-Gloria Mauter to Deborah A. Dwyer, $240,000.
Austin Way, 6215-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Ian and Dionne Mayers, $300,000.
Blue Sky, 5806-Kyle Easton and Evelyn Calamari to Steven Browne and Eunkyoung Lee, $390,000.
Brookview Rd., 7325, No. 105-Patricia H. Peeples to Claude and R. Meredith Braxton, $275,000.
Butterfield Dr., 7932-Sandra S. Royster to Kevin Paul and Holly Eileen Redemann, $400,000.
Dagny Way, 7766-Beazer Homes Corp. to Nishitha Devi Lavu and Sailesh Babu Doppalapudi, $405,500.
Ducketts Lane, 6512, No. 11-2-Edward G. Aldaco to Chi Hun Park, $242,000.
Euclid Ave., 6414-Intercon Investment Corp. to Odessa O. Adebayo, $352,000.
Green Field Rd., 6415, No. 1305-David B. Cundiff Jr. to Kwang Soon Lee, $187,000.
Koffel Ct., 6412, No. 2-Dorothy M. Bobart to Stephen E. and Valerie D. Pospisil, $419,900.
Maiden Point Pl., 7086, No. 26-Rajesh Varma and Mridula Gupta to Neeraj Jain, $292,900.
Norwood Ferry, 6908, No. 60-Sonia P. Swancy to Patrick A. and Tricia Richards, $369,000.
Purple Iris Lane, 8882, No. 7-David P. and Erin P. Crowley to Carrie Thompson, $405,000.
Rock Glen Dr., 6090-Catherine M. Lynn to Cristina Calin, $270,000.
Setter Dr., 5977-Absolute Improvement Corp. to Paul Rosales Diaz, $349,900.
Sun King Lane, 7210-John M. O’Brien and Jessica S. Krauss to Christen Elisabeth Vanyur and Nicholas Ryan Bleil, $355,000.
Wimbledon Ct., 6307-Ryan Mitchell and Lauren McPartland to Leonor S. Quispe, $315,000.
Bonnie Branch Rd., 5121-Michael A. and Jennifer M. Brozic to Zachary and Chelsea Salzberg, $472,000.
Brightlight Pl., 7961-William Charles Barron to Shiva P. and Gita S. Poudel, $350,000.
Burrows Lane, 2937-Kihwan and Michelle M. Yun to Sridhar Thumma and Ramyasree Vurugonda, $505,000.
Charles Crossing, 5946-NVR Inc. to Paul Francis Lynch and Anna Marie Gonzaga, $576,199.
Charles Crossing, 5960-NVR Inc. to Hee Jung Pyun, $515,667.
Coachlight Lane, 7600, No. H-U-Yousuf Niaz Ahmad and Zainab Khan to Zijun Tong and Wenjing Jin, $255,000.
Columbia Hills Ct., 4718-Jennifer E. and Bradley W. Peters to Srikant and Ratnanjali Yerram, $638,000.
Elberta Dr., 8194-Rebecca G. and Michael J. Ankrom to Michael A. and Jennifer M. Brozic, $675,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8571, No. C-Karyn Heaton to Jacqueline Victoria Shea, $206,000.
Fox Chapel Ct., 3019-Burkard Homes Corp. to Shiv Shankar and Chandra Kiran Patel, $606,270.
Hale Ct., 4623-Muhammad W. Athar and Joveria Q. Baloch to Jung R. Baik, $590,000.
James Ave., 7897-George N. and Janice K. Buxton to Ian M. and Elizabeth Schroen, $650,000.
Manahan Dr., 8696-Ian and Elizabeth Schroen to Dinup Gnyawali and Anu Aryal, $365,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8349, No. I-S. and Esther J. Park to Reza and Mojgan Golgoon, $223,500.
Old Woodstock Lane, 7709-David Andrew Gloyd to Seth R. Fawcett, $342,000.
Papillon Dr., 8897-Xiaoquan Rao and Jixin Zhong to Rammohan and Kavitha Bandakunta, $375,000.
Rolling Ridge Ct., 8448-Robert Lee and Sue Ann Palmer to David D. and Stephanie M. Osborne, $467,500.
Sawmill Branch Trail, 9844-NVR Inc. to Daniel and Melinda Dechert, $920,499.
Stone Crop Dr., 8225, No. R-Joan M. Burns to Joseph Walrath and F. Michael Grace, $307,500.
Stony Creek Lane, 7610, No. A-Dorothy Mae Tapscott to Amir Kheradmand, $220,000.
Waterloo Rd., 5595-Juan Rico Patino and Saul Cervantes to Marvin Noe Marquina Ramos and Claudia Albertina Mendez Nunez, $324,000.
Chase St., 11246, No. 141-Kevin Salkeld and Allison Fisher to Matthew Schubert, $390,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7841-Michael A. and Tami L. Osheroff to Tony J.B. and Esther H. Park, $775,000.
Scaggsville Rd., 11885-Stephen J. and Ana Catalina Kalasky to Phillip Graham and Timisha Porcher, $445,000.
Trappe St., 7409-Bryan J. and Andrea Moore Burkert to Kirsten Pfeiffer and Rebecca Roth, $800,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 14330-Nathaniel and Ray Jordan to Charles M. and Jeannine M. Remines, $827,000.
Shadow Roll Ct., 2821-Mary Jowina and Earl B. Crehan to Paul and Jennifer Maloni, $675,000.
Tilbury Way, 7106-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shewaye Mamo, $283,950.
Isle of Mann Way, 13111-Mark and Eleanor Humphrey to Brandon and Lisa Massie, $860,000.
Aspenwood Way, 8175-Jeanne L. Wohlleb to Rhonda M. Holmes, $265,000.
Glenrobbin Pl., 8822-Howard County Housing Commission to Thawng Uk and Dar Vang, $265,274.
Prelude Lane, 8065-Ronald M. Beck to Kevin Bruce and Rita Elaine Alexander, $385,000.
Wellington Pl., 8202-Jamie L. and Timothy J. Corrick to Corey A. Kruemmel, $290,000.
Wright Pl., 8038, No. 101-Andrew F. Kovach to Rupesh Kumar Gondle and Divya Mohan Tambre, $309,000.
Eden Brook Dr., 7317, No. H-506-Frank J. and Robin L. Caruso to Martha Gwengi, $223,000.
Hidden Cove, 7355-Anne C. Towne to Rodrigue Toussaint, $379,000.
Lambeth Ct., 9635-Kawanda Ivy to Amanda L. Creekmore, $259,400.
Ridgeview Dr., 9535-Maureen J. and Thomas M. Weschler to Alden Jay and Natalie Natasha Gibbs, $450,000.
Single Wheel Path, 7241-Michael J. Borsi and Barbara Hiban to Meredith Cathleen and Oliver Elijah Wood, $490,000.
Stonebrook Lane, 8861-Jatin and Rashmikant Patel to Jeffrey and Stacy Pie, $310,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7615, No. A-Keith Steller and Michael Becker to Michael J. and Barbara J. Borsi, $213,000.
Mount View Rd., 2025-Ronald C. and Dorl J. Jones to Donald Douglas and Lisa Byrum Grantham, $515,000.
Hardy Rd., 16820-Robin L. and Richard A. Grasso Jr. to Matthew and Amelia Dymek, $680,000.
Watersville Rd. W., 654-Rodney C. and Diane Dorsey to Matthew Thomas and Kristin Cilento Carter, $700,000.
Baltimore St., 9056-Elizabeth Ann Brady Bawol to Linyi Liao, $225,000.
Canterbury Riding, 9138, No. 115-Brittany Nicole Martin to Amber Lynn Mitcheltree, $201,000.
Chelsea Way, 11025, No. 22-Kenneth Lam and Jane Choi to Syed and Saira Sherazi, $437,000.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9607-Hao Pan and Zhou Xiaomei to Bereket Tesfaldet and Rahwa S. Ghebregiorgis, $310,000.
Glendower Ct., 9612-Adam D. and Keli P. Wilson to Nana Abena Kyrea Wordie, $315,000.
High Ridge Rd., 10119-Ronald M. Cornish to John M. and Katherine Geisler Busch, $290,000.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8410, No. R-Elinor H. MacFarlane to Suzannah Mussrat and Susheila P. Mark, $285,000.
June Flowers Way, 9808-Scott T. and Courtney D. Schoenborn to Desiree Smith, $479,000.
Knowledge Dr., 9727-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Kevin Howard and Cathleen Evans Miller, $512,309.
Lily Lane, 8408, No. 11-Rachel Tempchin and Joshua A. Brunner to Clifford Harris Brown, $440,000.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9741-Jojo P. and Isha S. John to Tamara Maria Jackson, $465,000.
Park Ave., 9626-Vinh David and Loann Jacqueline Bui to Butro V. Nguyen, $361,000.
Ridings Way, 9375-Gerald W. and Bryn Potts to Yaw Yeboah Asuamah and Edna Kwakye, $346,000.
Sand Cherry Lane, 8338-Joyce Ann King to Joseph M. and Lauren T. Moskie, $631,000.
Slippery Rock Way, 8215-Ellen Wilson and estate of Kathleen M. Wilson to William Thomas and Virginia Marie Prevas Beckett, $509,900.
Whiterock Ct., 10640-Robert Maslar to Lea S. McFarlane, $319,900.
Meadow Trail Lane, 2289-C. Edgar and Nancy S. Pugh to Guillermo Antonio and Delia Celina Corea, $950,000.
Bushy Park Rd., 14816-GP Developers Corp. to Larry S. Hencshel, $520,000.
Daisy Rd., 3133-Daniel and Carrie Beren to Jonathan M. and Alison L. Pruziner, $700,000.
Susan Marie Way, 14713-Seok J. and Yeon S. Koh to Solomon and Pearl Henderson, $800,000.
Chambers Ct., 11150, No. C-Robert Daniel and Deborah Kay Rosier to Drew J. and Loretta L. Mayforth, $315,000.
Ganton Green, 2111, No. E-Nathan R. Dewalt to Paul J. and Susan D. Wineke, $275,000.
My Girl Pl., 10536-NVR Inc. to Sudhakar and Sireesha Ganipineni, $592,338.
Taylor Farm Rd., 10770-Catherine M. and Charles E. Faughnan III to Toby W. and Laurie S. Obitz, $875,000.