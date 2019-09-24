Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

August Dr., 1117-William J. and Sally D. Dowling to Sandra Moodispaw, $410,000.

Bay View Dr. E., 150-John T. Cookson Jr. to Adam A. and Sharon J. Blugis, $675,000.

Berwick Dr., 907-Brandon H. and Natalie A. McDowell to Hannah M. Legler, $420,000.

Canterfield Rd., 301-Wayne P. and Pamela S. Jackson to Shannon L. and James E. Miller, $573,000.

Cornerstone Dr., 5-Robert C. and June C. Davis to Thomas E. and Meghan D. Skomba, $667,500.

Eastern Ave., 35-Ellen Moyer to Jeffrey W. Eckel, $1.54 million.

Farragut Rd., 101-Finance of America Structured Securities and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Kathleen Smiley Jacob, $350,000.

Harness Creek View Dr., 796-Thomas J. and Allison M. Deters to Timothy K. and Meaghan H. Gallagher, $660,000.

Lake Dr. E., 139-George Fredrick and Beth Ann Moeri to Nabil Ali and Elizabeth Howell Hanano, $1.41 million.

Maple Dr., 112-Kim N. Klein Doan to Stephen T. Knight, $442,000.

Parkwood Ave., 818-Jutta P. Ledu to Susan Stroup and Stephen Thomas Graham, $525,000.

Quiet Waters Pl., 160-James C. and Brooke E. Smith to Jake Andrew Lynes, $299,000.

Spa Creek Landing., 14, No. A3-John O. and Lisa A. Barker to Mark and M. Kimberly Schuler, $535,000.

Woodward Ct., 18-Michael T. and Eugenia R. Smith to Micah Quivers, $224,900.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Astern Way, 940, No. 11-Roseann Middleton to Theodore J. Berger, $330,000.

Bollard Rd., 2513-Deirdre S. Burrell and estate of Frederick G. Smithson to John Hugh Macmillan, $385,000.

Cove of Cork Lane, 6-Mark G. and Cassandra C. Hamernick to Kimball S. and Susheila K. Dhillon, $515,000.

Ebling Trail, 1757-Bradford R. and Carmen G. Johnson to Peter D. and Melissa J. Weisberg, $620,000.

Forbes St., 300, No. J-Linda Troiano and Charles W. Engel to Maureen Delaney, $251,000.

Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2011, No. 103-Patricia A. Fairall and Robin K. Pavlick to Diane Y. Beliveau, $240,000.

Harbour Heights Dr., 85-Kurt J. Sagorsky and Sarah E. Bonerigo to Kylie Marinzel, $295,000.

Jigger Way, 2555-Pamela Barrett and estate of William R. Moore to Jane L. Schmidt, $325,000.

Market St., 126-Chester W. Burke to Edwin R. and Kim W. Piasecki, $642,500.

Painter Ct., 2506-Francis D. and Denise L. Groboski to Joyce A. Dare and Janice Beal, $280,000.

Poplar Ave., 1413-Susan J. Beall to Stephen J. and Barbara E. Jackson, $549,900.

Ritchie Ct., 1401-Theresa M. Covington to Jon F. and Irene C. Easton, $565,000.

Scotts Crossing Way, 1980, No. 103-Nicholas Carso III to Lauren Taylor Moffatt, $215,000.

Shipmaster Way, 2900, No. 214-Estate of Ott H. Davis and Richard O. Davis to Mary Jane Dawson, $227,000.

Southwood Ave. N., 6-Maia Hurley to Peter and Stephanie Wilson, $588,000.

Summerview Way, 2707, No. 7304-Mildred J. Kosheba to Gary Darrell and Marianne Konschnik Poe, $284,990.

Taylor Ave., 306-Maria Sasso Taylor to Ann M. Welhaf and Curtis A. Larkin, $410,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Dale Ct., 531-Michael Alan Boone Jr. to William and Rosemary Chesshire, $319,900.

Camden Ct., 1691-Janice S. Christensen to Richard J. and Christine Marie Berwanger, $585,000.

College Manor Dr., 295-Adam E. and Sarah B. Williams to Russell James and Jennifer Peacock, $400,000.

Driftwood Ct., 1218-Melinda R. Torres to Fausto Manuel Rivera and Milder Rodriguez, $276,000.

Greendale Ct., 1414-Laurie E. Atherholt to Bryce Dickey and Nydia S. Shenton, $199,500.

Kimwood Rd., 404-Trevor M. Mathieson and Erin M. Huller to William D. and Belinda V. Anthony, $275,000.

Mago Vista Rd., 749-Robert J. and Ann T. Heid to Michael J. and Ashley N. Dilernia, $510,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 821-Ivan R. Barnes Jr. to Travis and Vicki Lewis, $335,000.

Ruth Rd., 432-Vincent A. Glorioso and Karen Glorioso Chase to Michael A. Boone, $365,000.

Spot Club Rd., 117-Donna M. and Jerome Paul Fath to Daniel and Erin Paluchowski, $296,100.

Twin Harbor Dr., 864-Matthew Charles and Billie Renee Barnett to Margaret Louise Oehlmann, $509,900.

BROOKLYN AREA

Haile Ave., 304-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Rosa B. Guevara De Serrano, $249,000.

Holy Cross Rd., 516-Justin A. Wilkinson to Tenley Diaz, $255,000.

Fourth Ave., 111-DNB Homes Corp. to Fernando Siguenza, $250,000.

10th Ave., 107-Annalee P. Merritt and Andrew J. Michael to Maurice Edison Scott Jr. and Angela Carter, $275,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Blue Ridge Pl., 1226-Ryan and Leslie Salvail to James Jordan, $405,000.

Canonade Ct., 1659-Christine M. Johnson to Kishore Katta, $355,000.

Darlow Dr., 712-Frederick A. Williams III to Susan C. and Christine Susan Ostrowski, $515,000.

Fawns Walk, 496-Karen B. Madsen to Aaron M. and Kristy M. Littlejohn, $395,000.

Little Magothy View, 1111-Vivienne F. Thompson and Wesley Wubbenhorst to Timothy and Shannon Reed, $445,000.

Mount Alban Dr., 716-Andrew Francis and Kimberly Anne Carr MacDonald to Andrew Champagne, $319,000.

Saint Margarets Dr., 1005-Russell Owen Rucks III to Pedro and Heather Lanier Mendoza, $450,000.

Star Pine Dr., 1550-Valerie F. and Joseph G. Bossle to Jason S. and Katie Allender, $268,000.

Westway, 986-Garrett Long to David M. and Challen Grossman, $385,500.

CHURCHTON AREA

Carvel St., 5530-Jennifer M. Gagnon and Jennifer M. Friel to Shawn Welsh, $280,000.

Gwynne Ave., 1125-Jason Seaton to Kyle T. Wilson, $315,000.

CROFTON AREA

Airy Hill Ct., 1607F, No. 7F-Estate of Bradford H. Chapman and Keith B. Chapman to Jennifer C. Hallman, $225,000.

Augusta Way, 1503-Alexander D. and Anna S. Hall to Adam Wesley Pitney and Megan Leigh Winslow, $519,900.

Chelmsford Dr., 2489-Kelly Suddith to Harold and Brooke Barber, $530,000.

Danewood Ct., 1514-Marianne O. and Robert D. Wheaton to Jillian L. Ferguson, $237,000.

Fairhaven Lane, 2308-Scott Keller and Morgan Donaldson to Faye T. Coles, $389,000.

Fendall Ct., 1638-Andrea H. Stone to John Lesniewski, $165,900.

Lowell Ct., 1517-Michael B. and Robyn E. Long to Jenna Dyer Platte, $219,000.

Murdoch Ct., 1035-Margaret A. Allison Johns to Emily J. Ward, $223,000.

Orleans Ct., 1438-Joseph P. Hall Sr. to David Howell, $205,000.

Rochester St., 1775-Albert J. and Kristin A. Krotz to Andrew Reed and Caitlin Ann Bacha, $600,000.

Shadywood Ct., 1501-Mercury Corp. to Kuande Lamonte Hall, $517,500.

Tallwind Ct., 2606-Trodville and Milagros French to Pamela P. and Mark E. Wallace, $372,500.

Troys Ct., 1607-David Gilmore to Nicholas and Susannah Sowells, $545,000.

Urby Dr., 1736-Robert C. and Melissa Peirce to Melissa A. and Mark S. Flagg, $455,000.

Wickford Ct., 1148-Andrew P. and Morgan Soares to Heather G. White and Richard E. Rydelek, $220,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Arundel Blvd., 515-Linda F. Rosato and estate of Donna Lynn Fisher to William Day and Katherine Ann Carr, $775,000.

Brookstone Dr., 625-Alexander S. and Sophia Zdravkovich to Lynda Goodman Cipriano, $900,000.

Hickory Trail, 366-Vintage Homes Corp. to Amanda R. Ragula, $430,000.

Lake Rd., 399-Elizabeth A. Rinaldo to Matthew J. Wilson and Meredith Johnson, $398,000.

Plum Creek Dr., 1210-Penderbrooke Partnership to Roger L. and Christina M. Baldwin, $1.18 million.

Valentine Creek Dr., 1134-Linda P.M. Dennison to Zachary A. Kennedy, $455,000.

Woodsmans Way, 622-Christopher S. and Elizabeth Y. Conlon to Alan D. Dennison Jr. and Marsha Long, $608,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Greenland Beach Rd., 220-Glenn H. and Denise Y. Goins to Ashley and Eric Wellein, $510,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Anglesey Dr., 1304-Christopher L. Tengwall to Francisco A. and Maria C. Matiella, $700,000.

Maple Creek Lane, 200-Dwayne L. and Tina M. Garrett to Michael and Michelle C. Breslin, $735,000.

Russell Thomas Lane, 3523-Robert F. Nolan to Ryan G. and Kimberly B. Vanpelt, $683,800.

Wayson Rd., 3857-Perry T. and Marcella Bonner to Paul M. Liverette, $625,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Abby Rd., 2303-Justin G. and Brenna R. Raines to James R. and Melissa S. Mocello, $410,000.

Beach Drive Blvd., 3757-Rochelle Foster and estate of Linda Lou McQuay to Anna Isaienko, $252,000.

Cadle Ave., 224-Steven and Jane Jean Barnard to Brian and Jodi Fish, $399,999.

Colliers Dr., 3764-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Kevin J. and Stephanie S. Kreider, $700,000.

Fairhill Dr., 1716-Toby J. Olson to Alexandra M. Lampe, $320,000.

Holly Rd., 301-James D. and Jennifer T. Skolochenko Platt to Eric D. and Rachel A. Kunkel, $655,000.

Larkington Dr., 3451-K. Hovnanian at Southpointe Corp. to Brett A. and Olga S. Chatfield, $680,000.

Millhaven Dr., 2115, No. 25-Lance and Jamie L. Baird to Alexander C. and Terry C. Tetreault, $385,000.

Mulberry St., 3296-Michael J. Drew to Glenn David and Colleen Counihan, $600,000.

Ridgely Rd., 1733-Glenn A. Lapierre to George A. Meiklejohn Jr., $200,000.

Sixth Ave., 3726-Kevin and Jodi Knarr to Ryan T. and Gina M.C. Waitt, $499,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Arabian Ct., 207-JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to David L. and Sasha L. Morgan, $457,500.

Cheyenne Dr., 2518-Michael F. and Chelsy S. Gentry to John and Brittany Moffitt, $349,900.

Huntwood Dr., 2054-Mark C. and Amy M. Hanners Dick to Elionex Rodriguez and Roxanna Dau, $600,000.

Symphony Lane, 2531-Daniel Sidwell and Megan K. Whitmore to Rory D. and Amanda L. O’Connor, $360,000.

Witchhazel Cir., 1565-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Duy Hoang Nguyen and Thu A. Le, $478,990.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Aster Dr., 1240-Timothy Leahey to Kristin Nicole Belessis and Virginia Caroline Anderson, $310,000.

Braden Loop, 1421-Tony R. and Chandra A. Winters to Nakya Nesta and Teakpoo Richmond Harding, $294,500.

Chalmers Ave., 17-Mary C. Bloom to Charlita Hearn, $315,000.

Falcon Crest Dr., 8117-Robert Pearce to Keia D. and Telly S. Allen, $305,000.

Foxtree Dr., 123-Atlantic Loan Co. Inc. to Valencia Lanea Oliver, $269,000.

Gael Ct., 702-Anne M. and Bruce D. Parmiter to Rachel A. Dwyer, $240,000.

Grafton Garth Ct., 6431-Lester and Margie L. Warby to Rebecca Leonard, $193,850.

John St., 1414-Wills Real Estate Investments Corp. to Paul L. Martin Malone, $360,000.

Lamplighter Ridge, 6423-Phyllis Rushbrook and estate of Paulette Roeder to Joseph J. and Suellen H. Phelan, $134,000.

Lexington Ct., 7733-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Tahnee Jaleesa Fields, $314,000.

McHenry Dr., 1103-James C. Carmean and Taylor Mackenzie Lynne to Rocelle R. Feria, $259,000.

Newfield Rd., 307-Dawn L. Grosshandler and Charles R. Holmes to Son Phuc Nguyen and Trang Hong Quach, $220,000.

Oakwood Rd., 7931-Leona U. Puglia to Shenese Latrayne Armstrong, $280,500.

Resch Loop, 7525-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Sharnia Ann Murray, $386,055.

Tranton Rd., 609-Nena L. Farber to Steven J. Martel, $249,000.

Vista Ave., 105-Clifton E. and Vickie A. Bradley to Rachel N. Santiago and David W. Kirby, $250,000.

First Ave. W., 118-Patricia A. Carter to Mark E. Bargas and Ben A. Sircus, $335,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Archibald Dr., 6847-Kaitlyn R. Clookie to Kevin Genna, $250,000.

Bracey Dr., 630-Jerrod A. White and Nicki L. Polk to Gabriel E. and Stephanie Bjorkman, $430,000.

Clint St., 7605-Kenneth H. MacDonald to Kunle Owoyokun and Mary Alabi, $405,000.

Croggan Cres, 801-Kelvin Harris to Abdul H. and Sidrah Siddiqui, $259,900.

Dewey Pl., 8118-NVR Inc. to Richard William and Alisha Yvette Thomas, $290,785.

Edenberry Way, 1016-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Jacob Taylor and Emily Kay Timm, $351,805.

Encore Dr., 8335-NVR Inc. to Chuckie McGuire Jr., $489,889.

Galesbury Ct., 6925-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to George Richard Leiben, $594,795.

Georgia Ave. NE, 308-Megan A. Brand and Kyong C. Lee to Joel D. and Camile R. Gilliland, $193,000.

Glenside Way, 812-Deborah and Michael Crawford to Joy C. Ahanonu, $345,000.

Hidden Oak Lane, 726-Frederick A. and Stacy A. Kimble to Tony E. and Paris S. Roberts, $347,000.

Holly Ridge Way, 533-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Steve M. and Lydia G.B. Hilaire, $403,530.

Kent Rd., 103-David R. Patterson and Lori Bogle to Justin Meyer, $175,000.

Margate Dr., 136-Hogar Community Reinvestment Corp. to Georgina Brown, $404,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 7273-Ku O. Williams to Hochul Choi and Hui Won Lee, $300,000.

Opel Rd., 647-Wayne Brumwell to Kathleen Sauerhoff, $214,000.

Partridge Lane, 711-Anne M. Aloi and estate of Edward H. Schartner to Gary Collett, $315,000.

Pond View Dr., 117-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Octavia I. Little and Andrea Smith Ames, $347,361.

Saltgrass Dr., 225-Eugene E. and Deborah L. Lloyd to Joseph I. and Judith A. Larosa, $415,000.

Sunny Brook Dr., 1106-Travis J. and Samantha C. Finnerty to Randy P. Meehan, $210,000.

Thurston Lane, 935-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gary Wayne and Alora Lynn Tash, $392,490.

Seventh St., 1048-Dueward Scott Patrick to Justin List, $195,000.

HANOVER AREA

Cardinal Bluff Ct., 3003-D.R. Horton Inc. to Christopher and Jessica Bell, $394,990.

Chanceford Dr., 7807-NVR Inc. to Daniel and Jessica Kim, $402,075.

Chanceford Dr., 7817-NVR Inc. to Robert Carmelo and Allison Michele Jackson, $409,625.

Crystal Brook Way, 7813-Toll MD Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Glenn A. and Heather E. Rose, $467,301.

Fairbanks Ct., 7642-Michael J. Dooley and estate of Joseph E. Dooley to Mellisa Smith, $224,000.

Frayser Farm Rd., 3019-NVR Inc. to Jason Uriah Ayer, $348,405.

Hekla Lane, 1606-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Robert Earl Gibbs and Sheila Renee Gamble, $525,800.

Kidwell Ct., 7764-Duane R. Goodman and Schendell A. Lindsay to Brandon Lee Harvey, $241,500.

Meadowood Dr., 8249-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Su Hyon So, $433,000.

Nottoway Dr., 2157-NVR Inc. to Jacquelyn and Willie Rodney, $560,312.

Richmond Way, 2644-NVR Inc. to Deonta Fei and Britni Nicole Matila, $361,175.

Silver Oak Rd., 7907-Matthew Edward Majoros to Samuel C. Everett and Jasmine M. Cross, $399,900.

Strahorn Rd., 1421-NVR Inc. to Monique Mason, $310,245.

Strahorn Rd., 1431-NVR Inc. to Cassandre B. and Douglas Bolton, $327,610.

Twin Birch Rd., 2636-Toll IV Partnership and Arundel Preserve 10a Corp. to Jonathan K. and Ginevra R. Smith, $558,032.

Wessex Cir., 2715-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Steven Scott and Kristin Dubose, $358,436.

HARWOOD AREA

Owensville Sudley Rd., 4571-Katherine Pratt to Philip Gregory and Dorothy Susan Beierl, $900,000.

JESSUP AREA

Marion Rd., 2315-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Joshua Tolulope and Cynthia Adetoun Adetayo, $375,754.

LAUREL AREA

Fe Carter Rd., 8103-Christopher Mark and Jennifer Whelan to Anthony C. and Corinne M. Siciliano, $495,000.

Forests Edge Pl., 108-Nicholas Carl Austin to Ruth Battles and Magnus Sarbah, $269,995.

Jacks Reef Rd., 8617-Liane M. Piercy to Gilbert N. Attuquayefio and Angela N. Bandoh, $312,000.

Old Channel Rd., 3039-Jerome and Lesley T. White to Renee A. Cort Sutton and Virgil Wallace, $434,000.

Pennington Dr., 8008-Christie R. and Jeffrey P. Boutte to Yema Thomas and Oscar Ayala Zavala, $305,000.

River Bend Ct., 3103-Eun Jin Choi to Lauren T. McColl, $195,000.

Shoreline Blvd., 3034-Christopher Charles and Jessica Haritos to Steven G. and Jennifer Z. Smith, $469,000.

Style Ave., 3383-Nazir and Farooq I. Ahmad to Osama M. Ibrahim, $185,000.

Whispering Hills Pl., 3432-Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Donald J. Chappell, $190,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Camp Meade Rd. S., 200-Rebecca K. and Michael A. Quade to David and Susan Evans, $360,000.

Double Eagle Dr., 326-Louis R. and Betty Twigg to Peter Scolaro and Margaret Turner, $309,900.

Hammonds Ferry Rd. S., 719-Jefton Homes Inc. to Matthew Joseph and Jamie Lynn Riley, $480,000.

La Claire Ave., 405-Erik M. Rueppel to Timothy Allen Dittman and Kelly Nicole Granger, $310,000.

Pritchard Dr., 539-Jerry and Jessica Price to Ernesto Uribe and Lianne S. Delgado, $285,000.

Sycamore Rd., 223-Cynthia Lynn Hare and estate of Sandra N. Cardinale to Jeffrey E. and Melissa A. Sines, $337,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Brooks Woods Rd., 5560-Henry R. and Margaret Perkoski to Mark Lynn and Barbara Mary Hayes, $655,000.

Mullen Lane, 29-Wayne and Georgia Fallin to Nathan M. and Melissa R. Teitelbaum, $1.1 million.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Adare Ct., 8406-NVR Inc. to John Elliott and Jennifer Spencer, $553,305.

Belmawr Pl., 571-Virginia White Holt to Tran D. and Richard Nguyen, $164,000.

Drexel Dr., 134-Robert J. and Regina Ross to William and Shanel Lauchman, $430,000.

Oakdale Cir., 878-William J. Spake to Elena Prisekin, $335,000.

Rock Elm Ct., 746-Eric J. and Angela F. Bernholz to Matthew E. and Katherine Anne Majoros, $625,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Birch Ave., 814-Holland Point Enterprises Corp. to Daniela Schneider and Jaime Hernandez Jr., $475,000.

ODENTON AREA

Aspen Grove Ct., 8734-Michael Trumbo to Alexandra Aguirre Giraldo, $251,000.

Blue Spring Ct., 2442, No. 102-Christina M. Dent to Oscar Zander, $210,000.

Cadbury Dr., 647-Redge A. Mahaffey to Thomas M. and Cynthia Baker, $205,000.

Commissary Cir., 2204-Katie H. and Jay T. Kim to Andrew and Stefanie Simmons, $305,000.

Dragon Fly Way, 2747-Classic Group Corp. to Jeffrey F. and Rose M. Stevenson, $643,493.

Falling Brook Ct., 1510-Renard Anderson to Larry D. Conner Jr., $305,000.

Golden Aster Pl., 2789-Winchester Homes Inc. to Bryan Clifton and Anne Elizabeth Liles, $668,340.

Grape Arbor Way, 8715-Paul M. Hoffman and Deann S. Robbins to Nicholas Delre, $288,000.

Harvest Run Dr., 703, No. 303-Earl W. and Marjorie T. Cole to Kevin Beaver and Concetta Capoen, $245,000.

Hinshaw Dr., 2078-D.R. Horton Inc. to Whitney and Sabrina Taylor, $404,990.

Jostaberry Way, 2413-Ryan J. and Stephanie McLaughlin to Joetta R. McDowney, $390,000.

Killarney Terr., 2423-Tiffany M. Black and A. Darryl K. Faulkner to Susan S. Dixon, $360,000.

Little Patuxent Ct., 8704-Jesse L. and Julie K. Falk to Courtney Ainsworth and Jeffrey William Ivess, $380,000.

Pagefield Way, 2241-D.R. Horton Inc. to Deirdria A. Roberson, $407,945.

Patuxent Run Cir., 841-Sandra K. Burch to Jummy Sanni, $380,000.

Riden St., 634-Jingxin Han to Mario D. Fenyo, $389,900.

Saint Michaels Cir., 282-Jonathan N. and Jennifer Benson to Errol O. and Charmaine E. Brown, $305,000.

Silent Ct., 8727-Anil and Seema Phull to Charles F. and Leslie Y. Stubbs, $375,000.

Spring Peeper Ct., 3084-Classic Group Corp. to Barbara C. Engh and Bryan P. Linn Sr., $416,514.

Spring Pepper Ct., 3053-NVR Inc. to Robert Goldrick and Kathryn Shaffer, $685,110.

Sunny Ridge Dr., 3055-NVR Inc. to Robin Jae Stern, $533,875.

Thornbrook Dr., 8741-Teresa C. Blake Lawson to Francesco Mazziotti and Renee Pyles, $359,900.

Wandering Fox Trail, 8604, No. 203-Eleanor C. Pearson to Stacy J. and William A. Ihrig, $280,000.

Welby Ct., 2211-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lakisha Hickman, $368,990.

Woodchuck Way, 3037-Winchester Homes Inc. to John A. Stewart, $517,283.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Appalachian Dr., 8227-Elm Five Corp. to Clyde Heyliger, $275,000.

Belhaven Ave., 8078-Robert and Melissa Young to David Wilkerson, $415,000.

Booth Bay Harbour, 1166-Lisa D.D. Urso to Lisa J. and Edna E. Grant, $255,000.

Castine Ct., 1250-Ife Thompson to Stephanie L. Chrismer and William C. Hagin, $240,500.

Chadwick Ct., 3602-Brian E. and Gloria D. Haas to Stephen J. Baguley and Britney N. Lookingbill, $237,900.

Creekview Ct., 89-Estate of Mary Michie and David Gunning to Kip Waite and Jessica Bangel, $239,990.

Daydream Cres., 8317-U.S. Home Corp. to Charles Edward Oxendine, $317,800.

Dorshire Ct., 3614-David Michael Clark to Albert Retowsky III, $207,000.

Englishman Harbour, 1075-Stephanie Elaine Mahaffy to Terrell and Alesia L. Corbin, $245,000.

Forsythia Lane, 4401-Saman Sinai to Burnett E. and Mindy M. Fleetwood, $368,550.

Glencrest Terr., 1225-Scott F. and Donna M. Kiddoo to Timothy R. and Lindsey Terestre George, $459,000.

Houlton Harbour, 8645-Mark P. Killorin to Kelly M. Barron, $230,000.

Johnson Rd., 52-Dreamcraft Homes Inc. to John P. Muth Sr. and Grace S. Bowman, $770,000.

Kings Rd., 1073-Michael J. and Kelly L. Versak to Renee Melissa Filetto and Mark W. Tipton, $215,000.

Lake Rd., 229-Derek J. Bristow and Kristen M. Mackowick to Amanda Morgan Barnwell and Mackenzie Barrett, $340,000.

Manchester Rd., 21-Lisa Alonso to Charles and Jennifer Marks, $366,000.

Meridian Dr., 7927-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Kevin Sutherland and Kirtana Kalavapudi, $526,931.

Meridian Dr., 7962-Pro Stone Mill Corp. to Jeffrey S. and Meghan L. Shaver, $225,000.

Milburn Cir., 17-Jared Patrick and Stephany Eliz Fohs to Kathleen A. and Donald J. Melnykevich, $450,000.

North Ave., 1908-Margaret P. Lesniewski to Chester Arthur Taplette, $268,000.

Old Water Oak Point Rd., 1361-William H. and Mary K. Rufenacht to Eric M. Diblasi, $420,000.

Pine Dr., 664-Timothy E. Hardy Sr. to Lee Donald Anarino and Kristen Costagliola, $375,000.

Riverside Dr., 368-Sharon C. Bennett and estate of Shirley E. Cloud to Nora C. and Thomas C. Simon, $425,000.

Roland Rd., 161-Robert E. Parks III and Ashley E. Comproni to Sydney Jo Grimaud and Bryan Michael Lenz, $310,000.

Saybrooke Ct., 1406-Washington Mutual and Bank of America to Matthew Aaron and Anne Elizabeth Bombard, $516,000.

Somerset Rd., 315-GWK Residential Properties Corp. to Justin C. McCurdy and Xiao Zhou, $355,000.

Tennant Harbour, 1020-Pomycala Properties Corp. to Miranda N. Batze, $255,000.

Wedgewood Ct., 3503B-Alicia M. Brandenburg to Blanche E. and Wilbur F. Garde, $150,000.

Woodholme Cir., 8007-BW Homebuyers Corp. to Sergio H. Spinelli and Perla Guadalupe Palacios Nevarez, $282,000.

Zena Marie Lane, 7715-Timothy Wayne Knight to Vincent and Erin Moczulski, $360,000.

RIVA AREA

Breckenridge Cir., 1286-Darcy J. Bowie to Michael Werre, $370,600.

Grisdale Hill, 210-Ashleigh Korves and Julian G.E. Murphy to Quinn and Steven Lobato, $550,000.

Paradise Rd., 401-Sarah B. Morris to Elizabeth M. Cobb, $257,500.

SEVERN AREA

Beach Plum Lane, 7927-Cornel and Tiffany Robinson to Michael Damien and Jessica Jamie Canales, $288,000.

Brasswood Lane, 7707-Edward J. and Christine Casinover to Gary T. Sadowski and Elizabeth A. McCart, $575,000.

Carinoso Way, 8236-Residential Value Corp. to Adam Bodmer, $352,500.

Cortana Ct., 1012-Beazer Homes Corp. to Brandon Lee and Arielle Nannette Carlson, $540,000.

Edelton Ave., 113-B. Patrick Goss to Jay D. Marsh, $527,000.

Golden Eagle Lane, 8543-David M. and Laureen A. Vance to Ikechukwu O. Udoka, $340,000.

McCamish Ct., 208-David R. and Maria Izquierdo Whitaker to Robert Harvell, $484,000.

O’Keefe Dr., 8504-Hyacinth Perrault to Trinhtuyet Ngo and John Tapia, $486,000.

Pioneer Dr., 8521-Bhagwan and Nirmala B. Wadhwani to Nicole J. and Derek Hardin, $112,142.

Regina Way, 1310-Bharat Baral and Sunita Dhakal to Conrad and Cassandra Astorga, $420,000.

Saint Francis Dr., 8221-Toll VII Partnership to Nataliya Lutsiv, $778,375.

Sappling Dr., 1208-Toll VII Partnership to Mohammed Tameem Zafer and Mohamed Peer, $1.16 million.

Shelby Ct., 1705-Timothy Richard and Robin Carol Lang to Jackson Reams and Kourtni McClain, $450,000.

Telegraph Rd., 8094-Ralph Joseph Johnson to Reina E. Sandoval, $184,000.

Venice Lane, 7728-D.R. Horton Inc. to Adetoun A. Adewole, $369,860.

Venice Lane, 7737-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dhiraj R. Ranjit and Anu Maharjan, $337,800.

Wampanoag Dr., 1518-Steven C. and Constance A. King to Jeffrey W. and Tara J. Marquard, $387,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Belleview Dr., 27-Todd A. and Laure S. Fisher to Kellen and Megan Labelle, $800,000.

Benfield Rd. W., 800-Michael F. and Jean M. Fresty to John Joseph and Cynthia R. Connolly, $415,000.

Cheshire Rd., 221-Thomas P. and China M. Campbell to Timothy and Sandra Kamas, $530,000.

Cottonwood Dr., 829-Virgil Joseph Keith to Maria Victoria Abreu and James R. Lugar Jr., $528,000.

Dividing Rd., 764-Mark L. and Diana H. Hess Fisher to Lawrence D. Hill and Cara L. McNamee, $494,000.

Holland Rd., 403-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jason P. and Diane B. Mallare, $545,000.

Kensington Ave., 678-James W. Jeffcoat to Sharon M. and Jared E. Ahern, $360,500.

Lakeview Cir., 537-Hazel J. Heeren and Stanley Milesky to Jonathan and Stephanie Swain, $875,000.

Marie Ave., 210-Jeffrey M. Zimmerman and Amy S. Basta to Christopher Snyder and Tina Dipaola, $390,000.

Norwich Rd., 523-Mehdi Razmjou and Masoumeh Nasrin Samadnejad to Patricia K. and David W. Freitag, $725,000.

Owens Way, 511-Christopher W. and Lisa M. Blanchet to Reid C. and Carole L. Simmerman, $505,000.

Stratford Dr., 83-Scott W. Marsh and Kaitlyn M. Wisniewski to Holly Hopkins, $360,000.

Whistling Pine Rd., 285-Jerry L. and Sandra Aiken to Tyler J. and Laura B. Frantz, $515,000.

Whittier Pkwy., 41-William F. and Kristine F. Ganley to Leonor F. Molina and Manuel Ventura, $453,550.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay View Ave., 1195-Noel S. White and Jennifer M. Vanmeter to Terry Batten, $369,000.

Idlewilde Rd., 4732-Amanda Marie and Ray Lovell Mackall to Paul Anthony Nelson Jr. and Jacqueline A. Romero, $259,900.

Robinson Rd., 1535-Charles W. and Mildred W. Hall to Norman Bernard Greenleaf, $200,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Leitch Rd., 220-Lyla A. Baumann to Graham M. and Esther Plaster, $700,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Arlington Ct., 3316-NVR Inc. to Chandrakant Mohanlal and Truptiben Chandrakant Patel, $855,158.

Birchmede Dr., 3217-Rmac Trust and U.S. Bank to Millicent Holcomb, $439,900.

Cabery Rd., 10212-Theresa M. De Rubertis to Vladimir Isakovich and Bella Kontsevaya, $520,000.

Chatham Rd., 3926-Regina L. and James W. Wilkerson to Brian Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Wysocki, $631,000.

Conchita Dr., 3569-David F. and Emily L. Duncheskie to Kimberly Nicole Silberberg and Adam Wade Haines, $515,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4700, No. 1-108-Bijo and Karuna C. Skariah to Garni and Geghard Mirzakhani, $200,000.

Etchison Rd., 12233-Alfonso M. and Shannon M. Hernandez to Andrew S. and Erin C. Nichols, $610,000.

Frederick Rd., 12255-Richard B. and Tara Perry to Nitin and Meena Kumar, $1.19 million.

Garnett Lane, 9454-Lucy M. and Gregory A. Wilson to Kevin M. and Lisa J. Link, $650,000.

Grayton Run, 12001, No. 58-Jerry M. and Marsha D. Bank to Eugene P. and Cynthia L. Adcock, $595,000.

Hallowed Stream, 4709-Eva M. Von Bernstorff to Vidyasagar Gutha, $360,000.

Kings Ct., 3106-Sean Christopher and Jaime Elizabeth Lennon to Chi Hua Huang and Yang Li, $614,000.

Maxine St., 10189-Mohan and Meena Khare to Golshan Javadian and Pooyan Noori, $690,000.

Old Frederick Rd., 9920-Burkard Homes Corp. to Arun and Naga Dhana Lakshmi Kallepalli, $780,000.

Rams Horn Row, 4711-Soumyadipta Acharya and Reshma Bhattacharjee to Hye Jin Park and Dae Kyu Lee, $367,000.

Seneca Chief Trail, 3021-Steve W. and Eunice Kim to Andrew Marsh, $865,000.

State Route 99, 9214-Mumtaz Mehboob to Matthew A. Cisna, $420,000.

Triadelphia Rd., 12850-Brenda L. Riley to Harry J. and Delaine E. Heinlein Mayden, $460,000.

Vardon Lane, 2719-NVR Inc. to Sri Jagadeswar Velumuri and Padmaja Maturu, $664,208.

Vardon Lane, 2766-NVR Inc. to Andrew Ian and June G. Kessler, $753,095.

Willowgrove Dr., 4662-Gary W. and Ellen J. Sutton to Matthew J. and Nancy Narrett, $729,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Clipper Lane, 5800, No. 301-Vicky C. Yang and Robert C. Chen to Kamran Kamal and Shazia Abro, $318,000.

Drum Taps Ct., 6014, No. A3-49-Barry V. Morton to Yijie Zhang, $520,000.

Gentle Call, 5918-Aman N. and Tejal R. Gambhir to Shasahan Pohardeenshahib and Parveen Banu Mohammed Hussain, $535,000.

Lily Garden, 6103-Beazer Homes Corp. to Khoy Calvert and Tanisha Brown Caines, $853,989.

Moonsails Lane, 6020-Shizhong Han and Yingdi Xu to Kimberly Baldwin and James Russell Linderman, $690,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

April Wind Ct., 5410-Rosalie Consiglio to Emily J. Yanisko and Patrick J. Maloney, $350,000.

Brett Lane, 9455-Keyvan V. and Sahar Nemati to Ryan J. Knopp and Rose Heltsley, $345,000.

Burnt Mountain Path, 6305-Thomas and Donna Davis to Paul Dorweiler, $525,000.

Clearsmoke Ct., 6174-Ian M. and Lena K. Kennedy to Michael C. Fenn, $330,500.

Each Leaf Ct., 8412-Carl W. and Claire H. Smith to Wei Wang and Xiangyi Li, $350,000.

Forty Winks Way, 6163-Yung S. Kim to Fredis N. Cruz Benitez and Sulma Y. Chub Salazar, $246,000.

Good Lion Rd., 9510-Richard E. and Jill B. Hilldenbrand to Joshua and Caitlin Townshend, $430,000.

Greco Garth, 9490-Datis Properties Corp. to Xi Lu, $349,000.

Lambskin Lane, 9093-Lindsay and David Young to Christian Qijun Bi, $235,000.

Majors Lane, 6051, No. 6-Diego A. and Alejandro Barraza to Jennifer A. Ciarapica, $146,000.

Melting Shadows Lane, 7069-Sylvia Chavez Diaz to Craig G. and Samira Mathew, $280,000.

Owen Wood Rd., 9604-Singaravel Ramanathan to Nilesh and Valerie Patel, $650,000.

Ripplestir Pl., 9336-Young J. Song to Rachel A. Jackson, $385,000.

Sewells Orchard Dr., 6742-Paul E. and Rosanne Boehm to Dawn A. and Robert F. Mueller, $447,500.

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8304-Sandra M. Gomez to Caitlin Greaney, $309,000.

Spiral Cut, 8870, No. B-Kerrie Smith to Oseyemi O. Adeyemi, $122,500.

Sweet Fern, 6583-Rita and Grigory Shevtsov to Gurpreet Singh, $212,500.

Treefrog Pl., 5469-Patryk J. and Jacqueline E. Cholewczynski to Victor H. and Heather M. Gardner, $425,000.

Warm Granite Dr., 8822, No. 54-Douglas L. and Janet F. Wood to Vinod Lakhanpal, $615,000.

Wild Lilac, 5452-Lawrence Joseph Quigley to Jaison Kalampnayil, $202,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Berrypick Lane, 11072-Wells Fargo Bank to Frank Heinrich Schwager, $208,100.

Chell Rd., 6409-Mary B. Sipe to Michael and Meredith Coon, $415,000.

Cottonwood Way, 10700-Ronald J. and Theresa Lee Wojdyla to Juanqing Chen, $478,000.

Crystal Run, 11236, No. A-21-2-Christopher Golding to Selma Siddig, $215,000.

El Camino, 5421, No. 7-M&T Bank to Ehsan Falsafi, $119,500.

Evangeline Way, 5165-Christopher G. and Kelly S. Merkel to Carri L. Wist and Robert P. Michel, $475,000.

Folded Leaf Sq., 6516-National Residential Nominee SVCS Inc. to David M. and Jodi B. Dalpe, $835,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 10671-Arthur S. and Doris L. Rochee to Gabrielle C. Denmead, $390,000.

Green Shoot Ct., 12211-Marcia Weider and Tanya Williams to Seyedmohammadmehdi Fakhrfatemi and Rachylle M. McGee, $360,000.

Hesperus Dr., 5344-Samuel F. and Jasmine S. Dean to Nabeel Joel Dean and Sarah Naz, $345,000.

Killingworth Way, 5409-James F. Adair and Kathryn B. Smith to Elizabeth A. and Bryan D. Utter, $386,000.

Millbank Row, 10974-Raymond P. and Candice R. Gerstner to Christian Andrew and Elizabeth Oi Lin Stoneburner, $430,000.

Pembroke Green Pl., 10203, No. 79-Department of Veterans Affairs to Samuel A. Mills, $353,500.

Ridermark Row, 11297-Owen and Debra Jean Rossi to Richard Rigoberto and Claire Elizabeth Duarte, $760,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5248, No. 102-OWB REO Corp. to Jessica Gardner, $119,000.

Stonegate Lane, 11783-Adrian H. Kaufman to Daniel Wade and Hailey Orndorff, $335,000.

Swansfield Rd., 11065-Michael Brest and Rebecca Drayer to Zachary Lynn and Kerry Leigh Diehl, $454,000.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10580-Karen A. Lowrey to Jose I. Maltez Sanchez, $235,000.

Watch Chain Way, 5904, No. 706-Louis and Chiquita R. Favali to Florence I. Saibu, $182,000.

Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 208-Christopher Y. Kim to Hea Ock Do, $315,000.

Windstream Dr., 10105, No. 1-Kenneth W. and Jacqueline Marlette Boras to Andrea Katherine Del Rosario, $205,000.

DAYTON AREA

Oak Ridge Ct., 15017-Kathryn M. and Richard H. Hoffman to Luiz Antonio Santos Sr. and Leah Michelle Mauriello, $850,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5925, No. D-Gloria Mauter to Deborah A. Dwyer, $240,000.

Austin Way, 6215-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Ian and Dionne Mayers, $300,000.

Blue Sky, 5806-Kyle Easton and Evelyn Calamari to Steven Browne and Eunkyoung Lee, $390,000.

Brookview Rd., 7325, No. 105-Patricia H. Peeples to Claude and R. Meredith Braxton, $275,000.

Butterfield Dr., 7932-Sandra S. Royster to Kevin Paul and Holly Eileen Redemann, $400,000.

Dagny Way, 7766-Beazer Homes Corp. to Nishitha Devi Lavu and Sailesh Babu Doppalapudi, $405,500.

Ducketts Lane, 6512, No. 11-2-Edward G. Aldaco to Chi Hun Park, $242,000.

Euclid Ave., 6414-Intercon Investment Corp. to Odessa O. Adebayo, $352,000.

Green Field Rd., 6415, No. 1305-David B. Cundiff Jr. to Kwang Soon Lee, $187,000.

Koffel Ct., 6412, No. 2-Dorothy M. Bobart to Stephen E. and Valerie D. Pospisil, $419,900.

Maiden Point Pl., 7086, No. 26-Rajesh Varma and Mridula Gupta to Neeraj Jain, $292,900.

Norwood Ferry, 6908, No. 60-Sonia P. Swancy to Patrick A. and Tricia Richards, $369,000.

Purple Iris Lane, 8882, No. 7-David P. and Erin P. Crowley to Carrie Thompson, $405,000.

Rock Glen Dr., 6090-Catherine M. Lynn to Cristina Calin, $270,000.

Setter Dr., 5977-Absolute Improvement Corp. to Paul Rosales Diaz, $349,900.

Sun King Lane, 7210-John M. O’Brien and Jessica S. Krauss to Christen Elisabeth Vanyur and Nicholas Ryan Bleil, $355,000.

Wimbledon Ct., 6307-Ryan Mitchell and Lauren McPartland to Leonor S. Quispe, $315,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Bonnie Branch Rd., 5121-Michael A. and Jennifer M. Brozic to Zachary and Chelsea Salzberg, $472,000.

Brightlight Pl., 7961-William Charles Barron to Shiva P. and Gita S. Poudel, $350,000.

Burrows Lane, 2937-Kihwan and Michelle M. Yun to Sridhar Thumma and Ramyasree Vurugonda, $505,000.

Charles Crossing, 5946-NVR Inc. to Paul Francis Lynch and Anna Marie Gonzaga, $576,199.

Charles Crossing, 5960-NVR Inc. to Hee Jung Pyun, $515,667.

Coachlight Lane, 7600, No. H-U-Yousuf Niaz Ahmad and Zainab Khan to Zijun Tong and Wenjing Jin, $255,000.

Columbia Hills Ct., 4718-Jennifer E. and Bradley W. Peters to Srikant and Ratnanjali Yerram, $638,000.

Elberta Dr., 8194-Rebecca G. and Michael J. Ankrom to Michael A. and Jennifer M. Brozic, $675,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8571, No. C-Karyn Heaton to Jacqueline Victoria Shea, $206,000.

Fox Chapel Ct., 3019-Burkard Homes Corp. to Shiv Shankar and Chandra Kiran Patel, $606,270.

Hale Ct., 4623-Muhammad W. Athar and Joveria Q. Baloch to Jung R. Baik, $590,000.

James Ave., 7897-George N. and Janice K. Buxton to Ian M. and Elizabeth Schroen, $650,000.

Manahan Dr., 8696-Ian and Elizabeth Schroen to Dinup Gnyawali and Anu Aryal, $365,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8349, No. I-S. and Esther J. Park to Reza and Mojgan Golgoon, $223,500.

Old Woodstock Lane, 7709-David Andrew Gloyd to Seth R. Fawcett, $342,000.

Papillon Dr., 8897-Xiaoquan Rao and Jixin Zhong to Rammohan and Kavitha Bandakunta, $375,000.

Rolling Ridge Ct., 8448-Robert Lee and Sue Ann Palmer to David D. and Stephanie M. Osborne, $467,500.

Sawmill Branch Trail, 9844-NVR Inc. to Daniel and Melinda Dechert, $920,499.

Stone Crop Dr., 8225, No. R-Joan M. Burns to Joseph Walrath and F. Michael Grace, $307,500.

Stony Creek Lane, 7610, No. A-Dorothy Mae Tapscott to Amir Kheradmand, $220,000.

Waterloo Rd., 5595-Juan Rico Patino and Saul Cervantes to Marvin Noe Marquina Ramos and Claudia Albertina Mendez Nunez, $324,000.

FULTON AREA

Chase St., 11246, No. 141-Kevin Salkeld and Allison Fisher to Matthew Schubert, $390,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7841-Michael A. and Tami L. Osheroff to Tony J.B. and Esther H. Park, $775,000.

Scaggsville Rd., 11885-Stephen J. and Ana Catalina Kalasky to Phillip Graham and Timisha Porcher, $445,000.

Trappe St., 7409-Bryan J. and Andrea Moore Burkert to Kirsten Pfeiffer and Rebecca Roth, $800,000.

GLENELG AREA

Triadelphia Rd., 14330-Nathaniel and Ray Jordan to Charles M. and Jeannine M. Remines, $827,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Shadow Roll Ct., 2821-Mary Jowina and Earl B. Crehan to Paul and Jennifer Maloni, $675,000.

HANOVER AREA

Tilbury Way, 7106-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shewaye Mamo, $283,950.

HIGHLAND AREA

Isle of Mann Way, 13111-Mark and Eleanor Humphrey to Brandon and Lisa Massie, $860,000.

JESSUP AREA

Aspenwood Way, 8175-Jeanne L. Wohlleb to Rhonda M. Holmes, $265,000.

Glenrobbin Pl., 8822-Howard County Housing Commission to Thawng Uk and Dar Vang, $265,274.

Prelude Lane, 8065-Ronald M. Beck to Kevin Bruce and Rita Elaine Alexander, $385,000.

Wellington Pl., 8202-Jamie L. and Timothy J. Corrick to Corey A. Kruemmel, $290,000.

Wright Pl., 8038, No. 101-Andrew F. Kovach to Rupesh Kumar Gondle and Divya Mohan Tambre, $309,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Eden Brook Dr., 7317, No. H-506-Frank J. and Robin L. Caruso to Martha Gwengi, $223,000.

Hidden Cove, 7355-Anne C. Towne to Rodrigue Toussaint, $379,000.

Lambeth Ct., 9635-Kawanda Ivy to Amanda L. Creekmore, $259,400.

Ridgeview Dr., 9535-Maureen J. and Thomas M. Weschler to Alden Jay and Natalie Natasha Gibbs, $450,000.

Single Wheel Path, 7241-Michael J. Borsi and Barbara Hiban to Meredith Cathleen and Oliver Elijah Wood, $490,000.

Stonebrook Lane, 8861-Jatin and Rashmikant Patel to Jeffrey and Stacy Pie, $310,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7615, No. A-Keith Steller and Michael Becker to Michael J. and Barbara J. Borsi, $213,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Mount View Rd., 2025-Ronald C. and Dorl J. Jones to Donald Douglas and Lisa Byrum Grantham, $515,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Hardy Rd., 16820-Robin L. and Richard A. Grasso Jr. to Matthew and Amelia Dymek, $680,000.

Watersville Rd. W., 654-Rodney C. and Diane Dorsey to Matthew Thomas and Kristin Cilento Carter, $700,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 9056-Elizabeth Ann Brady Bawol to Linyi Liao, $225,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9138, No. 115-Brittany Nicole Martin to Amber Lynn Mitcheltree, $201,000.

Chelsea Way, 11025, No. 22-Kenneth Lam and Jane Choi to Syed and Saira Sherazi, $437,000.

Donnan Castle Ct., 9607-Hao Pan and Zhou Xiaomei to Bereket Tesfaldet and Rahwa S. Ghebregiorgis, $310,000.

Glendower Ct., 9612-Adam D. and Keli P. Wilson to Nana Abena Kyrea Wordie, $315,000.

High Ridge Rd., 10119-Ronald M. Cornish to John M. and Katherine Geisler Busch, $290,000.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8410, No. R-Elinor H. MacFarlane to Suzannah Mussrat and Susheila P. Mark, $285,000.

June Flowers Way, 9808-Scott T. and Courtney D. Schoenborn to Desiree Smith, $479,000.

Knowledge Dr., 9727-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Kevin Howard and Cathleen Evans Miller, $512,309.

Lily Lane, 8408, No. 11-Rachel Tempchin and Joshua A. Brunner to Clifford Harris Brown, $440,000.

Northern Lakes Lane, 9741-Jojo P. and Isha S. John to Tamara Maria Jackson, $465,000.

Park Ave., 9626-Vinh David and Loann Jacqueline Bui to Butro V. Nguyen, $361,000.

Ridings Way, 9375-Gerald W. and Bryn Potts to Yaw Yeboah Asuamah and Edna Kwakye, $346,000.

Sand Cherry Lane, 8338-Joyce Ann King to Joseph M. and Lauren T. Moskie, $631,000.

Slippery Rock Way, 8215-Ellen Wilson and estate of Kathleen M. Wilson to William Thomas and Virginia Marie Prevas Beckett, $509,900.

Whiterock Ct., 10640-Robert Maslar to Lea S. McFarlane, $319,900.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Meadow Trail Lane, 2289-C. Edgar and Nancy S. Pugh to Guillermo Antonio and Delia Celina Corea, $950,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Bushy Park Rd., 14816-GP Developers Corp. to Larry S. Hencshel, $520,000.

Daisy Rd., 3133-Daniel and Carrie Beren to Jonathan M. and Alison L. Pruziner, $700,000.

Susan Marie Way, 14713-Seok J. and Yeon S. Koh to Solomon and Pearl Henderson, $800,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11150, No. C-Robert Daniel and Deborah Kay Rosier to Drew J. and Loretta L. Mayforth, $315,000.

Ganton Green, 2111, No. E-Nathan R. Dewalt to Paul J. and Susan D. Wineke, $275,000.

My Girl Pl., 10536-NVR Inc. to Sudhakar and Sireesha Ganipineni, $592,338.

Taylor Farm Rd., 10770-Catherine M. and Charles E. Faughnan III to Toby W. and Laurie S. Obitz, $875,000.