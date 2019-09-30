Anne Arundel County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

Chesapeake Landing, 2-Herman V. and Nancy P. Kling to David J. and Rene Butta, $1.56 million.

Douglass Ave., 1324-Gregory and Belinda Nixon to Kim Rene Leftwich, $473,000.

Fairview Ave., 759, No. B-Russell L. Snyder and estate of Margaret H. Schmidt to Elisa Sileoni, $190,000.

Harness Creek Rd., 3220-Anthony Short to Dennis C. and Catherine J. Brady Copertino, $780,000.

Kuethe Dr., 123-David M. Wilson and estate of Barbara Wilson Morse to Sotirios and Brenna Tsiopanos, $497,000.

Little Harbor Way, 8-John S. and Katherine E. Burks to Carole B. and Nicholas A. Samios, $1.3 million.

Ramsgate Dr., 3714-Jon M. Grant to Frank and Julia M. Sokola, $1.2 million.

Severn Ave., 312, No. W102-Robert Cantwell Jr. to Paul C. and Janet P. Oakley, $410,000.

Third St., 413-Robert H. and Melodie H. Peahl to Thomas J. and Judith E. Mulrenin, $1.03 million.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Astern Way, 940, No. 302-Carmelo Salvatore Tornatore and Ellen M. Whitaker to Josephine A. Lynch, $500,000.

Berth Terr., 2805-Jean Lutkefedder and estate of Loretta A. Golabowski to Jessica A. Dax, $385,000.

Carriage Hill Pkwy., 1084-David and Jessica McDermott to Barry and Ruth M. White, $609,000.

Coover Rd., 545-Anne M. and Steven C. Simeral to Brian P. and Marina McNamara, $659,000.

Dreams Landing Way, 801-Debra D. Padgett to James A. Chance, $322,500.

Gibson Rd., 231-Edmond J. Murphy Jr. to Karen Sparks and Torrey T. Thomas, $455,000.

Granville Ave., 120-Shirley and Donzel S. Loker to Julie M. and Devin J. Langguth, $1.1 million.

Jefferson Pl., 20-Howell J. and Juanita F. Parry to Robert P. and Christine A. Ross, $699,500.

Juliana Cir. W., 17-Trevor and Kendra Bethel to Jiabin Zhu, $215,000.

Murray Ave., 34-Debra Lane to Steven Mark and Carolyn Tracey Bourg, $847,500.

Quiet Water Cv., 2634-Nancy Jane Maradie to Penny L. Cantwell, $375,000.

Wainwright Dr., 100-Amy L. Webb to Michael J. and Ronda A. Mulvey, $484,000.

Williams Dr., 152-John Vandendriessche and Kaitlin Scanlin to Stephen P. and Allison M. Wood, $505,000.

ANNAPOLIS-SHERWOOD FOREST AREA

Maid Marion Rd., 657-Peter S. and Margaret B. McChesney to Brooke Murphy and Douglas Vincent Poindexter, $765,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Carlisle Dr., 736-Gregg R. Moore and Emily V. Spicer to John Randall Vandendriessche and Kaitlin Alison Scanlin, $620,000.

Falcon Nest Ct., 1407-Patricia R. Saylor to Frank A. and Linda L. Lanasa, $305,000.

Kevins Dr., 567-Robert C. and Ann M. Pennington to Ryan T. and Leslie Salvail, $460,000.

Lakeview Dr. N., 780-Michael B. and Sandra Carolina Seldes to Derek Shane and Ashley M. Arnold, $449,000.

Nancy Lynn Lane, 869-Christopher B. and Donna L. Hemminger to Garrett P. and Allison M. Feiner, $600,000.

Pocono Dr., 33-Lauren G. and Ryan P. Jackson to Jennifer L. Sapp, $500,000.

Severn Way, 162A-Carlyn Lowery to Maria Gomez and Jason M. Lokke, $349,900.

Ternwing Dr., 317-John and Klara Collins to Brice L. and Erin L. Alexander, $417,000.

Via Dante, 200-William Ignatius Scrivens and Jennifer Ann Wright to Jeanette and Eric Alexander Fabi, $385,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Belle Grove Rd., 5904A-Oscar Blanco Monterroso to Kevin W. and Evelyn C. Mullinix, $164,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 5307-Brad M. and Maranda F. Schultz to Gwendolyn L. Monroe, $149,900.

Sunnyfield Lane, 813-Konstantinos and Panagiota Vavaroutsos to Joseph M. Sapp, $301,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Anna Marie Ct., 1431-Bradford Bettencourt to Cara Colon, $369,000.

Cape St Claire Rd., 1303-David G. and Ann M. Cirillo to Margaret Delphine and Robert Eugene Kuzak, $520,000.

Enyart Way, 1515, No. 14-304-Marion P. Keane and Herbert D. Otto to Peter G. and Sheila R. Gillin, $395,000.

Lake Claire Dr., 1034-James M. and Elena M. Keller to Paul W. Schurke and Melanie E. Carson, $421,000.

Mt Oak Pl., 212-David F. and Paige L. Fuller to Justin and Monica Burton, $810,000.

Revell Downs Dr., 1628-Lee Barry Craft to Donald R. and Donna L. Preul, $227,000.

Sham Ct., 1669-Enrico G. and Nancy K. Ciccarone to Arthur Z. Nietiedt and Alice A. Stanford, $375,000.

Wood Hollow Ct., 323-Dominion Properties Corp. to Charlene Wroten, $265,000.

CROFTON AREA

Ambling Cir., 2555-Brian H. Estes and Shelia Dennehy to Mayna Ahdi, $284,550.

Castleford Sq., 1756-Michael Riley and Gloria Mishou to Rhonda Faith Parker, $279,000.

Dog Leg Ct., 2503-Steven A. and Kimberley R. Waidelich to Huss Ali Ezzat and Marwa D. Sami, $335,000.

Fernham Ct., 1701-Kevin Karpinski to Jonathan D. and Courtney White, $239,500.

Foxdale Ct., 1847-Thomas Michael and Aimee Joyelle Looney to Lucille Hazel Rermgosakul, $290,000.

Jeffrey Dr., 1146-Matthew L. and Lisa D. Larson to Jeffrey Meyer, $320,000.

Nestlewood Ct., 1456-Jennifer J. Cato to Danielle Calhoun, $219,000.

Pawlet Dr., 1935-James and Cynthia Roudebush to Emily C. Roth, $220,000.

Ridgely Ct., 1682-Peggy J. Smith to Myka D. Fantroy, $237,500.

Vineyard Ct., 1470-Michael R. Goodison to Brandon R. Steir and Marissa A. Sherman, $260,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Dogwood Trail, 847-William D. and Katherine A. Carr to Michael B. and Stephanie V. Wedley, $472,000.

Haverford Cir., 2004-Patricia A. Oertli to Abul M. and Suraiya Hashem, $685,000.

Omar Dr., 1050-Jeremy P. and Madelaine R. Burger to Richard Kevin Pooler, $377,500.

Shore View Cir., 1029-Laurie Kiser to Samuel D. and Katie M. Kinch, $645,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Double Chestnut Ct., 1177-Justin Erik and Elena Kim Maenner to Chelsey Kammerer, $238,000.

Stoneleigh Ct., 1383-Blake S. and Veletia N. Eldridge to Theodore P. Speier, $260,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Homewood Rd., 3202-John M. and Cynthia L. McFarland to Stephen A. Smith and Laurel A. Weiskopf, $630,000.

Overlook Glane., 2531-Gerald P. and Lou Anne Deosaran to Robin Fortune and Lawrence F. Wachter, $495,000.

DEALE AREA

Bay Dr., 949-Julia and Malek Rohman to Paul A. and Mercedes A. Kline, $915,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Beach Drive Blvd., 3735-Deborah A. Gurley to Luke K. Schubert and Aristoniki Matheos, $510,000.

Carvel Cir., 10-Arthur J. and Ligita Cerasani to Alicia A. and Nicholas R. Bell, $450,000.

Galewood Dr., 239-Alden R. and Elizabeth F. Sanborn to Andrew G. Fuller Jr. and Catherine L. Henry, $499,900.

Holly Rd., 305-Roy Colt Foster to Cody B. Nickell and Kathleen S. Norris, $310,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 432-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kenneth and Gwendolyn Turner, $449,990.

Millhaven Dr., 2113-Cheryl B. and Jeffrey Whitaker to Brianna Nicole and Joseph Eller, $385,000.

Penwood Dr., 437-Thomas J. Mahlik to Jessica Lewis Jones, $440,000.

Tack Ct., 27-Christopher and Deborah Landon to Robert Holland and Tiffany Schummer Hoffman, $1.15 million.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

Prout Rd., 7013-Michael W. and Patricia M. Wood to Robert W. and Erin Gladwell, $559,900.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Chapel Centre Dr., 1326-Thomas Gerard and Amanda Nichole Vick to Aslesh Kumar Vejandla, $453,000.

Eden Wood Lane, 2106-Robert B. and Anne D. Ostrom to Darren R. Makela, $755,000.

Mount Tabor Rd., 2221-James J. King to Jason D. and Emily Worden, $700,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Allen Rd., 122-Kristine and Ray Breault to Robert Francis Ferguson, $255,000.

Chalmers Ave., 25-Daniel P. and Veronica S. Smith to Olmer and Jessica Sorto, $271,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 513-Ramon and Erika Hart to John D. and Taylor Stout, $335,000.

Heather Stone Way, 101-Marybeth Roguski to Daniel Robert Vassar, $205,000.

Lexington Ct., 7723-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Calvin Holman, $330,000.

Mackintosh Dr., 236-Robert Pfannenstiel and estate of Patricia W. Pfannenstiel to Steven and Stephanie Bonnefond, $215,000.

Newfield Rd., 313-Denise L. Busby and Darlene J. Martin to Joan F. Eisenhardt and Nicholas M. Briggs, $215,000.

Old Stage Rd., 618-Glenn R. Scott to Gary William and Cathy Louise Hanneken, $328,000.

Shetlands Sq., 358-Michael Brian Zeltakalns to Bernetta Scott, $229,900.

Wharfinger Ct., 7534-Saralee and Jared Anthony Mucciarone to Jennifer R. and Johnny L. Chaney, $232,500.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Bambrooke Ct., 104-Shaunteria V. and Mark A. Scott to Mary A. Hopkins, $389,999.

Castle Harbour Way, 1106, No. 3C-Tatianna Lorraine Clarke Neidhamer to Ying Yang, $153,000.

Croggan Cres., 825-Jasmine P. Guansing to Amy and Chris Gonzales, $248,000.

Hickory Hollow Dr., 8190-NVR Inc. to Spencer Patrick and Nantip Crum, $458,885.

Hopkins Cor., 919-Tiffani Dickerson to Ryan and Amanda Truitt, $310,000.

Leymar Rd., 7859-David A. and Jennifer A. Myers to Dominic T. and Lucy S. Young, $405,000.

Ravenwood Dr., 640-Residential Value Corp. to Leanna and Andrew Schindling, $285,500.

Stane Rd., 1001-Thomas M. Frome to Tyler W. Hughes, $258,500.

Water Fountain Ct., 208, No. 304-Bruce Douglas and Shenae M. Conway to Robert John Baker, $133,416.

Willow Bend Dr., 409-Heather Rogers and Christopher Kain to Angelique M. and Matthew R. Smith, $300,000.

HANOVER AREA

Cornfield Ave., 2954-NVR Inc. to Margaret A. Abaandou and Cyril A. Ngole, $419,160.

Hawthorn Dr., 1339-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to William Tamba and Meron Solomon Mayah, $369,140.

Katla Ct., 1516-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Remylus Losius and Ishana Jendays Racine, $498,435.

Mordor Lane, 1460-James D. and Liliam Y. Whitfill to Timothy Von and Genesis Ann Hoyt, $374,900.

Raccoon Run Ct., 216-Denise A. Gerland to Oscar Rolando Perdomo Melendez and Claudia Jacquelin Perdomo Zelaya, $484,000.

Winsford Ct., 1762-Tracee M. Burroughs Gardner to Terrell D. Lewis, $379,900.

LAUREL AREA

Accokeek St., 8625-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Amber Martin, $300,000.

Lyndhurst St., 8330-Michael S. and Claudine T. Baker to Fatima S. Barrie, $385,000.

Spadderdock Way, 8210-Christine A. Larsen to Timothy Dante Green Jr., $275,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Cleveland Rd., 421-Roberta L. Pritt and Debra L. Wilson to Shawn Patrick Kane, $435,000.

Jerome Ave., 405-Larry E. and Rosemary S. Taylor to Phillip J. and Amanda Holland, $429,900.

LOTHIAN AREA

Courtney Dr., 5716-John G. and Heidi L. Lestyan Alsbrooks to Greg and Fabiele Nagurka, $600,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Bramblewood Ct., 509-Edward J. and Janet E. Hryn to Nicole and Chad E. O’Brien, $575,000.

Coleus Dr., 1351-Jack C. and Donna K. Pumphrey to Daniel F. and Samme S. Johnson, $835,000.

Hamella Ct., 572-Philip C. and Valerie A. Fleischmann to Joanne T. Lee Tyson, $399,900.

Melchior Rd., 108-Douglas E. Hannum and estate of David Lawrence Hannum to Colin M. and Monica Harvey, $750,000.

Serenade Ct., 205-Wayne and Marisa Pollock to Bryan John and Raegan Marian Vaughan, $920,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Charleston Ave., 7017-Christopher and Paige Bagot to Katherine M. Danno and Zachary Roman, $379,900.

ODENTON AREA

Bell Point Ct., 2011-Jesse E. and Kandy Nattagarn Baumgartner to Tanner D. Belden, $260,000.

Bramble Cir., 1310-NVR Inc. to Richard Andrew and Megan Seymar Mugerwa, $671,450.

Catbriar Way, 1447-Classic Group Corp. to Richard R. Swenton, $405,432.

Chapel Hill Blvd., 2327-S. Brian and Ulanda M. Glenn to Sarah S. and Mario C. Coleman, $508,000.

Colonel Way, 2108-Justin A. and Raquel C. Small to George A. and Jennifer Arhin, $330,000.

Crosslanes Way, 2315-Russell A. and Elizabeth E. Austin to Jennifer Lynn Hall and Aubrey Nicole Masino, $565,000.

Edge Creek Lane, 211-Angela Winslow to Francis Ayodeji Oyedele, $306,000.

Grand Ct., 2255-Cory and Jessica Armstrong to Kaitlin Williams and Andrew Joseph Eckstein, $320,000.

Lions Gate Lane, 616-Wendy and Donald Wesley Williams to Nicholas Chapa, $256,000.

Orchard Oriole Way, 2609-NVR Inc. to Harish Vellala and Geetha Priya Akkiraju, $702,038.

Peach Leaf Ct., 494-Peter and Tricia Schatz to Tyler Andrew and Kelley J. Jackson, $474,999.

QuartzFlake Ct., 809-Robert Gary Jenkins to Sacared A. Bodison, $400,000.

Roaming Ridge Way, 8600, No. 304-Jayashree B. Gokhale to Nancy L. Williams, $239,900.

Streamview Dr., 2670-Curtis E. Johnson to Cameron Charles and Jessica A. Unterberger, $395,000.

Thornbrook Dr., 8725-Daniel J. Rzepecki and Jennifer M. McLaughlin to Bryan Harmat, $360,000.

Wickell Rd., 1314-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Katelyn Hernandez and Juventino Hernandez Martinez, $235,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Dunnington Pl., 1021-Joanne M. Matullo Porter to Sara Kaye Macleod, $282,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

A St., 608-John Bartholomew and Salina M. Reidell to Heather and Jonathan Griffis, $315,000.

Asbury Rd., 250-Earl A. Wisenauer Jr. to Michael Anthony Housley, $205,000.

Bush Ave., 7619-Gary O. Olson to Donald T. Tepper and Jessica D. Luber, $275,000.

Catherine Ave., 7839-Gary and Laura McDonald to Adam J. Fye, $287,500.

Daydream Crescent, 8344-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to David Paul Weaver III, $415,000.

Deering Rd., 831-Gary M. Wells and estate of Barbara Ann Hartranft to Cynthia L. Hackmann, $185,000.

Edgewater Rd., 474-Margaret C. Diamond to Frank and Hedy Marie Decampo, $468,000.

Hadfield Ct., 8000-Corey Kepner to Keegan Fisher, $225,000.

Laico Ct., 8302-Laura A. Hostelley to Stefan Stone, $505,000.

Marble Arch Dr., 3439-Thomas J. and Veronica L. Coale to Amanda M. Aisquith, $230,000.

New Freetown Rd., 7918-Darren and Tracy Disque to Rija Tofeeq, $360,000.

Old Crown Dr., 3490-Christina M. Rogers to Kenneth O. and Theresa A. Rossback, $125,000.

Palm Dr., 8342-Emily Jeanette McCarra to Matthew Phillip and Lindsey Kate Edwards, $469,000.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 2016-Matthew K. and Erin B. Fox to William M. Johns, $431,500.

Riverside Dr. W., 7864-Jonathan Bryant and Brianne A. Miller to Andrew O. and Kimberly K. Benjamin, $385,000.

Will O Brook Dr., 86-Dennis Ray and Brenda J. Bates to Ryan J. Ryder and Jessica M. York, $260,000.

Wolsey Ct., 8089-Alyssa and Zachary Spellman to Alexandra Nickels, $217,500.

208th St., 717-Terence D. Sutton Jr. to Ryan D. and Megan N. Ribb, $365,000.

RIVA AREA

Milthorn Ct., 251-Maria E. and Todd D. Lochner to Ashton and Carrie Ball, $680,000.

SEVERN AREA

Arwell Ct., 1847-Sung W. and Stella Y. Seo to Stephanie M. Gould and Insook Choy, $117,500.

Carinoso Way, 8232-Jonathan N. and Denise P. Greth to Jonathan Edward and Haley N. Cope, $350,000.

Cortina Way, 1202-STK Real Estate Corp. to Mauricio S. Maranho, $650,000.

Evergreen Rd., 1453-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ruth M. and Christopher D. Franks, $340,000.

Highmeadow Dr., 517-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Gregory Allen Harrington, $529,051.

Jennel Ct., 8315-Gerard C. and Ashley J. Russell to Ama Abban Spence, $325,000.

Manet Way, 7848-German B. and Paola W. Agustin to Juan Carlos Aguilar Jimenez and Mirna M. Jimenez Reyes, $408,000.

Ridgely Loop, 8154-Jonathan E. and Marquelle W. Wallace to Nathaniel and Deidra Lazard, $574,400.

Stanley Lane, 7825-Gary B. and Valerie D. Tilkens to Eberhardt and Hoa L. Kuhn, $590,000.

Triple Feather Rd., 1800-Leon D. and Nadja V. Pray to Elizabeth Ayotunde Adeyefa Olasupo, $275,000.

Venice Lane, 7746-D.R. Horton Inc. to Chad Yearwood, $378,190.

Willard Way, 1712-Bayland Inc. to Mei Yuk Chung and Ka Cheung Ng, $552,205.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Bowline Rd., 545-Anthony P. and Christine S. Langello to Kelly and Andrew Parsons, $619,900.

Evergreen Rd., 513-Edward W. and Mary E. Rogers to Charles D. Mandeville, $421,500.

Inverness Rd., 189-Wendy Lynne Good to Kenneth J. and Ilene Oken, $770,000.

Lynngate Rd., 703-Harvey Wayne Burton to Michael Paul and Jennifer Jones, $499,900.

Sunset Dr., 45-James T. Blejski Jr. to Matthew Layne and Kara Marie Wilkinson, $509,000.

Whittier Ct., 7-James D. and Susan B. Morris to Mary M. and Andrew R. Jacobs, $575,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chestnut St., 4955-Jennifer Sayles and Somchai Phaengklom to Joan Eubanks, $257,500.

Juniper St., 1200-Jennifer V. Hill to Chate and Emily A. Kunda, $390,000.

Howard County

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Aston Villa, 9404, No. 54-Trisha G. Tayan to William R. and Julie C. Wentz, $365,000.

Cornus Lane, 3626-Ali Francisco Rodriguez to Shawn A. and Kimberly Andes, $487,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 5006, No. C2-Judy Ellen Gordon to Patricia R. Simmons, $222,500.

Evergreen Way, 3113-Alice L. and David F. Cohen to Eric Scott Grosskopf and Jessica Lynn Reikowsky, $505,000.

Font Hill Dr., 3429-Gregory F. and Lisa Brown Malveaux to Yan Hong Li, $460,000.

Greenbriar Ct., 10313-Kyle Alston and Sara Wiggins to Reena Duseja, $758,500.

Lamott Ct., 9904-Joan D. and Gary C. Stanton to Xinye Chai and Wenbing Song, $519,900.

Maplewood Dr., 10137-Hinrich and Christine Kaiser to Jonathan Cesar and Archana Varma Caballero, $482,547.

Patuxent Overlook Ct., 3029-Robert Lee and Debra Ann Wood to Deepthi P. Abraham and Sardha M. Kulasinghe, $655,000.

Portsmouth Rd., 4810, No. 29-Janice and Jeffrey Burnett to Shahriar Lahimi, $415,000.

Resort Rd., 10530-Melody M. Morris Whitaker to Richard and Kyong S. Lam, $375,000.

Still Leaf Lane, 2813-Stephan H. and Ellen C. Burgess to Michael T. and Meghan N. Bennett, $642,500.

Wetherburn Rd., 10240-Brian M. and Susan C. Smith to Emmanuel Kanyi, $721,000.

Woodland Rd., 4706-Robert E. and Julie R. Barney to Isabel Najera and Jaime Merced Orta, $465,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Floating Clouds Path, 12029-Nisha A. Patel to Sandeep and Rupan Pandove, $860,000.

Harris Farm Lane, 5460-Donna A. Wells and Anthony L. Richards to Marie and Brian Maguire, $700,000.

Linden Chapel Rd., 11812-Charles W. and Lynda M. Anderson to David G. and Nancy B. Kocher, $950,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

African Hill Ct., 9485-Tricia Owsley to Claunella D. Richardson, $322,500.

Candy Root Ct., 5252-Richard H. and Linda V. Barnes to Jesse A. Thompson, $469,500.

Early Glow Ct., 6306-Beta Brothers Corp. to Kenneth D. Smith, $360,000.

Feathered Head, 9235-Prosalva Corp. to Kristal M. Gordils and Ciro M. Martinez, $380,000.

Granite Knoll, 6075-Frances Ann Jett and Danny J. Henderson to Carlington W. and Ogechi B. Wallace, $425,000.

Lasting Light Way, 7200-J.P.C. Associates Corp. to Vinay Kumar Sharma and Nooresha Munawar Zariwala, $335,000.

Majors Lane, 6003, No. 6-Tae Wook Kang to Simon M. Lourenco, $121,000.

Peace Chimes Ct., 7160-Robert J. Braine Jr. to Jessica Tais Korbes, $275,000.

Roan Stallion Lane, 6306-Peter M. and Amy Bulcavage to Anthony J. and Keri D. Esposito, $549,000.

Steamerbell Row, 7275-Christopher R. and Rani Chohan Gran to Katura Margaret Harvey, $385,000.

Sylvan Dell, 9497-Courtney Lynn Kehoe and Jonathan Matthew Huntoon to Adam Travers and Lena Yim, $485,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5714-Janet M. and Jung Hoon S. Kim to Kara V. and Candice Pal, $245,000.

Watercress Pl., 5467-Peter J. Zebrowski to Joshua S. Linn and Maria Cristina Santizo Alonzo, $410,000.

Yellowrose Ct., 5743-Sondra M. Mandell and Alan B. Feinstein to Rohan Marshall and Ashley Castillo, $290,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Beatrice Way, 5060-John P. and Allison B. Kehoe to Aaron S. and Melissa S. Balogh, $425,900.

Cloudburst Hill, 5025-Lorelei S. Hernandez and Adele N. Haddix to Thrity B. Avari, $515,000.

Cordage Walk, 10755-James S. and Laura E. Duncan to Tony D. and Doris N. Foxx, $340,000.

Cullen Terr., 10363-Sankuratri Corp. to Jason and Natasha C. Harrison Booms, $429,000.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5222-Jennifer Hallyburton and estate of Penelope Ashcraft to Okeleke and Catherine Nzeogwu, $400,000.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10502, No. 11-Kasey Ann Dement to Christopher Sese, $190,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5657, No. D-Patris Xega to Maggie Marie Hustead, $215,000.

Jason Lane, 10548-Kim M. and Terry L. Kuhn to Kourtney M. Harrison, $305,000.

Lone Tree Ct., 11763-Richard A. and Dorothy L. Frank to Tanya B. and Michael Eugene Horne, $340,000.

Owen Brown Rd., 10479-Sandra J. McAllister to Niranjan N. and Sushma N. Jani, $625,000.

Sleepy Horse Lane, 12218-Chris Hyungmin Lee to Judine J. Berlus, $400,000.

Tarkington Pl., 5365-Ferner Cilloniz Bicchi to John K. Kostibas, $395,000.

Wellinghall Way, 5117-Jeffrey and Michelle M. Rivest to Miguel M. and Priscilla A. Goya, $770,000.

COOKSVILLE AREA

Fox Creek Ct., 14301-Sanjay and Uma Dua to Gregory and Natalie Kingsbury, $929,000.

DAYTON AREA

Ten Oaks Rd., 4963-Thomas A. and Cathy L. Frederick Bittner to Corban Gregory Rivera and Caroline Kimmy Nguyen, $705,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Beechfield Ave., 6364-Sara Louise Goldman Shapiro to John D. and Marita L. Teabo, $297,000.

Dagny Way, 7774-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sasirekha Nallamothu and Chandra Babu Jonnakuti, $425,000.

Green Field Rd., 6346-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Raj K. and Yauvan Gurung, $245,000.

Highbanks Ct., 6432-Ademuyiwa and Adekemi Adetunji to Alpha and Admire Korngor, $350,000.

Maiden Point Pl., 7112, No. 395C-Darrell John Holston to Visitacion and Felix Fontelo Calingacion, $310,000.

Montgomery Rd., 6042-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Marrissa Baker and Jason Gaynor, $753,144.

Old Friendship Way, 7204-Batoul Amir Ahmady to Susan L. Clagett, $285,000.

Setter Dr., 5917-Damon and Stephanie Vermillion to Bryant and Alisha Mae Hannie, $490,000.

Stipa Ct., 6628-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Courtney E. Fletcher, $422,000.

Windrow Ct., 7806-Mary D. Rogers to Beth Pural and David Melvin Moore, $360,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Blueberry Hill Lane, 7674-Anita R. and William M. Collins to Jonathan and Irina Thiel, $355,000.

Brightmeadow Ct., 7946-Adam and Amanda Radtke to Margaret A. Main, $355,000.

Brittany Dr., 4405-Zimmerman Properties III Corp. to William and Michelle Keen, $430,000.

Dina Lane, 8537, No. 37-Duane Newton to Frank and Joann Quillen, $395,000.

Dunteachin Dr., 5340-Clearview Property Holdings Corp. to Brendon O. and Susan Elizabeth Behan, $665,000.

Fox Chapel Ct., 3023-Burkard Homes Corp. to Keshav Vasanthrao and Vijayashree Ashtaputre, $619,980.

Hickory High Ct., 8100, No. K-Karen S. Wray to Judith G. Horsey, $294,900.

Mitzy Lane, 8375-John A. Boender III and Lori M. Kelly to Chun Sok and Hee Y. Kim, $595,000.

Orange Grove Ct., 3437-Kimberly A. and Zenas B. Sykes to Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Kaur, $370,000.

Pemberton Ct., 4123-Rishi and Aditi S. Thakur to Rodrigo De Castro and Licia Pacheco Luna, $565,000.

Sawmill Branch Trail, 9829-NVR Inc. to Jianyun Li and Jinghua Han, $741,335.

Stonecrest Dr., 4426-Steven L. and Frederica D. Gettmann to John M. and Taemi Cho, $770,000.

Vineyard Springs Way, 2486-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Sri Hari Prasad and Sirisha Anne, $835,516.

FULTON AREA

Gunston St., 8820-Jason D. Latendresse and Shonyel L. Lyons to William J. and Lisa D. Egan, $730,000.

Midtown Rd., 7631-David M. and Melinda D. Campbell to Waheed and Anita Ayesha Zaman, $975,000.

Terrace Lane, 11217-William Washington and Ann Canter Nickels to Steve Hyungseok and Suhyun Han, $645,000.

GLENELG AREA

Linthicum Rd., 3949-Nancy S. and Charles D. White to Michele R.K. Correll, $432,500.

GLENWOOD AREA

Longfield Rd., 3100-James and Michelle Haran to Iain Miller and Anna Strongin, $975,000.

HANOVER AREA

Hanover Rd., 6075-Andrew I. and Mimi V. Schwarz to Nadeem Aslam, $485,000.

Patuxent Quarter Rd., 6323-Lino J. and Stella M. Vescovich to Brian Mitchell and Ashley Jones, $499,000.

JESSUP AREA

Fairhaven Pl., 8746-Arc of Howard County Inc. to Andrew and Zin Vum Man Khai, $340,000.

Wellington Pl., 8220-Tanganika and Wei Yu Chen to Joseph L. Rende, $250,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Bushranger Path, 6715-Thomas M. and Heidi Kirsch to Peter G. Korfiatis and Melissa Camargo, $455,000.

Early Spring Way, 9714-June and Ellen Bokyung Suh to Jung Bum Park and Insoon Kim, $330,000.

Hastings Dr., 9619-David M. Tran to Lisa and Stephanie Cascone, $288,000.

Procopio Cir., 7252-Nathaniel D. Hynson and Donald E. Gosnell to Timothy Mathew Scott and Neha Mistry, $280,000.

Summer Park Ct., 9721-William Li to Jifeng Wang and Lina Guo, $350,100.

Weather Worn Way, 7593, No. E-Tatyana and Violetta Velichko to Michelle Levin, $212,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Sand Hill Rd., 2172-Robert Anderson and Gina Ann Radcliff to Victor and Maria E. Cabrera, $535,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Hardy Rd., 17767-Michael J. Creaghan to Neilsen and William P. Webster, $408,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Woodward St., 8122-Ronald E. and Olive M. Baker to Elliot and Theresa Pearlman, $286,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boulder Ridge Rd., 8749-Lelin Chao to John J. and Rhonda S. Lah, $575,000.

Castlebury Ct., 8815-Paulo David Acosta and Juliana Savoy to Ebenezer Jesulolu and Grace Amankwaa, $290,000.

Kings Grant Rd., 9324-Frederick Charles and Catherine Michele Ruff to Philip Lovell, $423,000.

Light Moon Way, 8578-Hyun Chul Kim to Young Sook and Jean Jeanju Ra, $410,000.

Northern Lakes Lane, 9755-Jonathan and Yizel Little to Valerie Perkins, $460,000.

Rockland Dr., 10801-Uzma Hasan to Anuj and Nira Patel, $942,000.

Sweet Cherry Lane, 8344-Kimberle R. Bobinski to Vy Mai Truc Thai, $638,000.

Whiskey Run, 9735-John and Lucy Paulson to Oscar G. Tejada, $225,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Howard Lodge Dr., 12635-Robert D. and Lisa Sala to Derek and Sara Hammer, $511,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Ae Mullinix Rd., 15905-Essent Solutions Corp. to Sandra Wolfford, $549,900.

Frederick Rd., 16483-Carlos and Norma Marques to Deborah Hilse Romano, $625,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Chambers Ct., 11090, No. 111-William Ron and Nancy Louise Dehaven to Andrew A. and Gregory V. Altman, $595,000.

Doxberry Cir., 11063, No. 26-William P. Harback to David Paul and Teri Mattera, $565,000.

Merion Pond, 2262, No. 39-Gurminder Singh Mohil and Bipandeep Kaur to Christopher Melvin and Maria De Jesus Eaton, $485,000.

Woodstock Rd., 1555-Cecil Dennis and James Douglas Williams to James Q. Truong and Jongmin Park, $225,000.