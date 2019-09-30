Anne Arundel County
Chesapeake Landing, 2-Herman V. and Nancy P. Kling to David J. and Rene Butta, $1.56 million.
Douglass Ave., 1324-Gregory and Belinda Nixon to Kim Rene Leftwich, $473,000.
Fairview Ave., 759, No. B-Russell L. Snyder and estate of Margaret H. Schmidt to Elisa Sileoni, $190,000.
Harness Creek Rd., 3220-Anthony Short to Dennis C. and Catherine J. Brady Copertino, $780,000.
Kuethe Dr., 123-David M. Wilson and estate of Barbara Wilson Morse to Sotirios and Brenna Tsiopanos, $497,000.
Little Harbor Way, 8-John S. and Katherine E. Burks to Carole B. and Nicholas A. Samios, $1.3 million.
Ramsgate Dr., 3714-Jon M. Grant to Frank and Julia M. Sokola, $1.2 million.
Severn Ave., 312, No. W102-Robert Cantwell Jr. to Paul C. and Janet P. Oakley, $410,000.
Third St., 413-Robert H. and Melodie H. Peahl to Thomas J. and Judith E. Mulrenin, $1.03 million.
Astern Way, 940, No. 302-Carmelo Salvatore Tornatore and Ellen M. Whitaker to Josephine A. Lynch, $500,000.
Berth Terr., 2805-Jean Lutkefedder and estate of Loretta A. Golabowski to Jessica A. Dax, $385,000.
Carriage Hill Pkwy., 1084-David and Jessica McDermott to Barry and Ruth M. White, $609,000.
Coover Rd., 545-Anne M. and Steven C. Simeral to Brian P. and Marina McNamara, $659,000.
Dreams Landing Way, 801-Debra D. Padgett to James A. Chance, $322,500.
Gibson Rd., 231-Edmond J. Murphy Jr. to Karen Sparks and Torrey T. Thomas, $455,000.
Granville Ave., 120-Shirley and Donzel S. Loker to Julie M. and Devin J. Langguth, $1.1 million.
Jefferson Pl., 20-Howell J. and Juanita F. Parry to Robert P. and Christine A. Ross, $699,500.
Juliana Cir. W., 17-Trevor and Kendra Bethel to Jiabin Zhu, $215,000.
Murray Ave., 34-Debra Lane to Steven Mark and Carolyn Tracey Bourg, $847,500.
Quiet Water Cv., 2634-Nancy Jane Maradie to Penny L. Cantwell, $375,000.
Wainwright Dr., 100-Amy L. Webb to Michael J. and Ronda A. Mulvey, $484,000.
Williams Dr., 152-John Vandendriessche and Kaitlin Scanlin to Stephen P. and Allison M. Wood, $505,000.
Maid Marion Rd., 657-Peter S. and Margaret B. McChesney to Brooke Murphy and Douglas Vincent Poindexter, $765,000.
Carlisle Dr., 736-Gregg R. Moore and Emily V. Spicer to John Randall Vandendriessche and Kaitlin Alison Scanlin, $620,000.
Falcon Nest Ct., 1407-Patricia R. Saylor to Frank A. and Linda L. Lanasa, $305,000.
Kevins Dr., 567-Robert C. and Ann M. Pennington to Ryan T. and Leslie Salvail, $460,000.
Lakeview Dr. N., 780-Michael B. and Sandra Carolina Seldes to Derek Shane and Ashley M. Arnold, $449,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 869-Christopher B. and Donna L. Hemminger to Garrett P. and Allison M. Feiner, $600,000.
Pocono Dr., 33-Lauren G. and Ryan P. Jackson to Jennifer L. Sapp, $500,000.
Severn Way, 162A-Carlyn Lowery to Maria Gomez and Jason M. Lokke, $349,900.
Ternwing Dr., 317-John and Klara Collins to Brice L. and Erin L. Alexander, $417,000.
Via Dante, 200-William Ignatius Scrivens and Jennifer Ann Wright to Jeanette and Eric Alexander Fabi, $385,000.
Belle Grove Rd., 5904A-Oscar Blanco Monterroso to Kevin W. and Evelyn C. Mullinix, $164,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 5307-Brad M. and Maranda F. Schultz to Gwendolyn L. Monroe, $149,900.
Sunnyfield Lane, 813-Konstantinos and Panagiota Vavaroutsos to Joseph M. Sapp, $301,000.
Anna Marie Ct., 1431-Bradford Bettencourt to Cara Colon, $369,000.
Cape St Claire Rd., 1303-David G. and Ann M. Cirillo to Margaret Delphine and Robert Eugene Kuzak, $520,000.
Enyart Way, 1515, No. 14-304-Marion P. Keane and Herbert D. Otto to Peter G. and Sheila R. Gillin, $395,000.
Lake Claire Dr., 1034-James M. and Elena M. Keller to Paul W. Schurke and Melanie E. Carson, $421,000.
Mt Oak Pl., 212-David F. and Paige L. Fuller to Justin and Monica Burton, $810,000.
Revell Downs Dr., 1628-Lee Barry Craft to Donald R. and Donna L. Preul, $227,000.
Sham Ct., 1669-Enrico G. and Nancy K. Ciccarone to Arthur Z. Nietiedt and Alice A. Stanford, $375,000.
Wood Hollow Ct., 323-Dominion Properties Corp. to Charlene Wroten, $265,000.
Ambling Cir., 2555-Brian H. Estes and Shelia Dennehy to Mayna Ahdi, $284,550.
Castleford Sq., 1756-Michael Riley and Gloria Mishou to Rhonda Faith Parker, $279,000.
Dog Leg Ct., 2503-Steven A. and Kimberley R. Waidelich to Huss Ali Ezzat and Marwa D. Sami, $335,000.
Fernham Ct., 1701-Kevin Karpinski to Jonathan D. and Courtney White, $239,500.
Foxdale Ct., 1847-Thomas Michael and Aimee Joyelle Looney to Lucille Hazel Rermgosakul, $290,000.
Jeffrey Dr., 1146-Matthew L. and Lisa D. Larson to Jeffrey Meyer, $320,000.
Nestlewood Ct., 1456-Jennifer J. Cato to Danielle Calhoun, $219,000.
Pawlet Dr., 1935-James and Cynthia Roudebush to Emily C. Roth, $220,000.
Ridgely Ct., 1682-Peggy J. Smith to Myka D. Fantroy, $237,500.
Vineyard Ct., 1470-Michael R. Goodison to Brandon R. Steir and Marissa A. Sherman, $260,000.
Dogwood Trail, 847-William D. and Katherine A. Carr to Michael B. and Stephanie V. Wedley, $472,000.
Haverford Cir., 2004-Patricia A. Oertli to Abul M. and Suraiya Hashem, $685,000.
Omar Dr., 1050-Jeremy P. and Madelaine R. Burger to Richard Kevin Pooler, $377,500.
Shore View Cir., 1029-Laurie Kiser to Samuel D. and Katie M. Kinch, $645,000.
Double Chestnut Ct., 1177-Justin Erik and Elena Kim Maenner to Chelsey Kammerer, $238,000.
Stoneleigh Ct., 1383-Blake S. and Veletia N. Eldridge to Theodore P. Speier, $260,000.
Homewood Rd., 3202-John M. and Cynthia L. McFarland to Stephen A. Smith and Laurel A. Weiskopf, $630,000.
Overlook Glane., 2531-Gerald P. and Lou Anne Deosaran to Robin Fortune and Lawrence F. Wachter, $495,000.
Bay Dr., 949-Julia and Malek Rohman to Paul A. and Mercedes A. Kline, $915,000.
Beach Drive Blvd., 3735-Deborah A. Gurley to Luke K. Schubert and Aristoniki Matheos, $510,000.
Carvel Cir., 10-Arthur J. and Ligita Cerasani to Alicia A. and Nicholas R. Bell, $450,000.
Galewood Dr., 239-Alden R. and Elizabeth F. Sanborn to Andrew G. Fuller Jr. and Catherine L. Henry, $499,900.
Holly Rd., 305-Roy Colt Foster to Cody B. Nickell and Kathleen S. Norris, $310,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 432-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kenneth and Gwendolyn Turner, $449,990.
Millhaven Dr., 2113-Cheryl B. and Jeffrey Whitaker to Brianna Nicole and Joseph Eller, $385,000.
Penwood Dr., 437-Thomas J. Mahlik to Jessica Lewis Jones, $440,000.
Tack Ct., 27-Christopher and Deborah Landon to Robert Holland and Tiffany Schummer Hoffman, $1.15 million.
Prout Rd., 7013-Michael W. and Patricia M. Wood to Robert W. and Erin Gladwell, $559,900.
Chapel Centre Dr., 1326-Thomas Gerard and Amanda Nichole Vick to Aslesh Kumar Vejandla, $453,000.
Eden Wood Lane, 2106-Robert B. and Anne D. Ostrom to Darren R. Makela, $755,000.
Mount Tabor Rd., 2221-James J. King to Jason D. and Emily Worden, $700,000.
Allen Rd., 122-Kristine and Ray Breault to Robert Francis Ferguson, $255,000.
Chalmers Ave., 25-Daniel P. and Veronica S. Smith to Olmer and Jessica Sorto, $271,000.
Elizabeth Rd., 513-Ramon and Erika Hart to John D. and Taylor Stout, $335,000.
Heather Stone Way, 101-Marybeth Roguski to Daniel Robert Vassar, $205,000.
Lexington Ct., 7723-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Calvin Holman, $330,000.
Mackintosh Dr., 236-Robert Pfannenstiel and estate of Patricia W. Pfannenstiel to Steven and Stephanie Bonnefond, $215,000.
Newfield Rd., 313-Denise L. Busby and Darlene J. Martin to Joan F. Eisenhardt and Nicholas M. Briggs, $215,000.
Old Stage Rd., 618-Glenn R. Scott to Gary William and Cathy Louise Hanneken, $328,000.
Shetlands Sq., 358-Michael Brian Zeltakalns to Bernetta Scott, $229,900.
Wharfinger Ct., 7534-Saralee and Jared Anthony Mucciarone to Jennifer R. and Johnny L. Chaney, $232,500.
Bambrooke Ct., 104-Shaunteria V. and Mark A. Scott to Mary A. Hopkins, $389,999.
Castle Harbour Way, 1106, No. 3C-Tatianna Lorraine Clarke Neidhamer to Ying Yang, $153,000.
Croggan Cres., 825-Jasmine P. Guansing to Amy and Chris Gonzales, $248,000.
Hickory Hollow Dr., 8190-NVR Inc. to Spencer Patrick and Nantip Crum, $458,885.
Hopkins Cor., 919-Tiffani Dickerson to Ryan and Amanda Truitt, $310,000.
Leymar Rd., 7859-David A. and Jennifer A. Myers to Dominic T. and Lucy S. Young, $405,000.
Ravenwood Dr., 640-Residential Value Corp. to Leanna and Andrew Schindling, $285,500.
Stane Rd., 1001-Thomas M. Frome to Tyler W. Hughes, $258,500.
Water Fountain Ct., 208, No. 304-Bruce Douglas and Shenae M. Conway to Robert John Baker, $133,416.
Willow Bend Dr., 409-Heather Rogers and Christopher Kain to Angelique M. and Matthew R. Smith, $300,000.
Cornfield Ave., 2954-NVR Inc. to Margaret A. Abaandou and Cyril A. Ngole, $419,160.
Hawthorn Dr., 1339-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to William Tamba and Meron Solomon Mayah, $369,140.
Katla Ct., 1516-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Remylus Losius and Ishana Jendays Racine, $498,435.
Mordor Lane, 1460-James D. and Liliam Y. Whitfill to Timothy Von and Genesis Ann Hoyt, $374,900.
Raccoon Run Ct., 216-Denise A. Gerland to Oscar Rolando Perdomo Melendez and Claudia Jacquelin Perdomo Zelaya, $484,000.
Winsford Ct., 1762-Tracee M. Burroughs Gardner to Terrell D. Lewis, $379,900.
Accokeek St., 8625-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Amber Martin, $300,000.
Lyndhurst St., 8330-Michael S. and Claudine T. Baker to Fatima S. Barrie, $385,000.
Spadderdock Way, 8210-Christine A. Larsen to Timothy Dante Green Jr., $275,000.
Cleveland Rd., 421-Roberta L. Pritt and Debra L. Wilson to Shawn Patrick Kane, $435,000.
Jerome Ave., 405-Larry E. and Rosemary S. Taylor to Phillip J. and Amanda Holland, $429,900.
Courtney Dr., 5716-John G. and Heidi L. Lestyan Alsbrooks to Greg and Fabiele Nagurka, $600,000.
Bramblewood Ct., 509-Edward J. and Janet E. Hryn to Nicole and Chad E. O’Brien, $575,000.
Coleus Dr., 1351-Jack C. and Donna K. Pumphrey to Daniel F. and Samme S. Johnson, $835,000.
Hamella Ct., 572-Philip C. and Valerie A. Fleischmann to Joanne T. Lee Tyson, $399,900.
Melchior Rd., 108-Douglas E. Hannum and estate of David Lawrence Hannum to Colin M. and Monica Harvey, $750,000.
Serenade Ct., 205-Wayne and Marisa Pollock to Bryan John and Raegan Marian Vaughan, $920,000.
Charleston Ave., 7017-Christopher and Paige Bagot to Katherine M. Danno and Zachary Roman, $379,900.
Bell Point Ct., 2011-Jesse E. and Kandy Nattagarn Baumgartner to Tanner D. Belden, $260,000.
Bramble Cir., 1310-NVR Inc. to Richard Andrew and Megan Seymar Mugerwa, $671,450.
Catbriar Way, 1447-Classic Group Corp. to Richard R. Swenton, $405,432.
Chapel Hill Blvd., 2327-S. Brian and Ulanda M. Glenn to Sarah S. and Mario C. Coleman, $508,000.
Colonel Way, 2108-Justin A. and Raquel C. Small to George A. and Jennifer Arhin, $330,000.
Crosslanes Way, 2315-Russell A. and Elizabeth E. Austin to Jennifer Lynn Hall and Aubrey Nicole Masino, $565,000.
Edge Creek Lane, 211-Angela Winslow to Francis Ayodeji Oyedele, $306,000.
Grand Ct., 2255-Cory and Jessica Armstrong to Kaitlin Williams and Andrew Joseph Eckstein, $320,000.
Lions Gate Lane, 616-Wendy and Donald Wesley Williams to Nicholas Chapa, $256,000.
Orchard Oriole Way, 2609-NVR Inc. to Harish Vellala and Geetha Priya Akkiraju, $702,038.
Peach Leaf Ct., 494-Peter and Tricia Schatz to Tyler Andrew and Kelley J. Jackson, $474,999.
QuartzFlake Ct., 809-Robert Gary Jenkins to Sacared A. Bodison, $400,000.
Roaming Ridge Way, 8600, No. 304-Jayashree B. Gokhale to Nancy L. Williams, $239,900.
Streamview Dr., 2670-Curtis E. Johnson to Cameron Charles and Jessica A. Unterberger, $395,000.
Thornbrook Dr., 8725-Daniel J. Rzepecki and Jennifer M. McLaughlin to Bryan Harmat, $360,000.
Wickell Rd., 1314-Dreamquest Properties Inc. to Katelyn Hernandez and Juventino Hernandez Martinez, $235,000.
Dunnington Pl., 1021-Joanne M. Matullo Porter to Sara Kaye Macleod, $282,000.
A St., 608-John Bartholomew and Salina M. Reidell to Heather and Jonathan Griffis, $315,000.
Asbury Rd., 250-Earl A. Wisenauer Jr. to Michael Anthony Housley, $205,000.
Bush Ave., 7619-Gary O. Olson to Donald T. Tepper and Jessica D. Luber, $275,000.
Catherine Ave., 7839-Gary and Laura McDonald to Adam J. Fye, $287,500.
Daydream Crescent, 8344-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to David Paul Weaver III, $415,000.
Deering Rd., 831-Gary M. Wells and estate of Barbara Ann Hartranft to Cynthia L. Hackmann, $185,000.
Edgewater Rd., 474-Margaret C. Diamond to Frank and Hedy Marie Decampo, $468,000.
Hadfield Ct., 8000-Corey Kepner to Keegan Fisher, $225,000.
Laico Ct., 8302-Laura A. Hostelley to Stefan Stone, $505,000.
Marble Arch Dr., 3439-Thomas J. and Veronica L. Coale to Amanda M. Aisquith, $230,000.
New Freetown Rd., 7918-Darren and Tracy Disque to Rija Tofeeq, $360,000.
Old Crown Dr., 3490-Christina M. Rogers to Kenneth O. and Theresa A. Rossback, $125,000.
Palm Dr., 8342-Emily Jeanette McCarra to Matthew Phillip and Lindsey Kate Edwards, $469,000.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 2016-Matthew K. and Erin B. Fox to William M. Johns, $431,500.
Riverside Dr. W., 7864-Jonathan Bryant and Brianne A. Miller to Andrew O. and Kimberly K. Benjamin, $385,000.
Will O Brook Dr., 86-Dennis Ray and Brenda J. Bates to Ryan J. Ryder and Jessica M. York, $260,000.
Wolsey Ct., 8089-Alyssa and Zachary Spellman to Alexandra Nickels, $217,500.
208th St., 717-Terence D. Sutton Jr. to Ryan D. and Megan N. Ribb, $365,000.
Milthorn Ct., 251-Maria E. and Todd D. Lochner to Ashton and Carrie Ball, $680,000.
Arwell Ct., 1847-Sung W. and Stella Y. Seo to Stephanie M. Gould and Insook Choy, $117,500.
Carinoso Way, 8232-Jonathan N. and Denise P. Greth to Jonathan Edward and Haley N. Cope, $350,000.
Cortina Way, 1202-STK Real Estate Corp. to Mauricio S. Maranho, $650,000.
Evergreen Rd., 1453-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ruth M. and Christopher D. Franks, $340,000.
Highmeadow Dr., 517-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Gregory Allen Harrington, $529,051.
Jennel Ct., 8315-Gerard C. and Ashley J. Russell to Ama Abban Spence, $325,000.
Manet Way, 7848-German B. and Paola W. Agustin to Juan Carlos Aguilar Jimenez and Mirna M. Jimenez Reyes, $408,000.
Ridgely Loop, 8154-Jonathan E. and Marquelle W. Wallace to Nathaniel and Deidra Lazard, $574,400.
Stanley Lane, 7825-Gary B. and Valerie D. Tilkens to Eberhardt and Hoa L. Kuhn, $590,000.
Triple Feather Rd., 1800-Leon D. and Nadja V. Pray to Elizabeth Ayotunde Adeyefa Olasupo, $275,000.
Venice Lane, 7746-D.R. Horton Inc. to Chad Yearwood, $378,190.
Willard Way, 1712-Bayland Inc. to Mei Yuk Chung and Ka Cheung Ng, $552,205.
Bowline Rd., 545-Anthony P. and Christine S. Langello to Kelly and Andrew Parsons, $619,900.
Evergreen Rd., 513-Edward W. and Mary E. Rogers to Charles D. Mandeville, $421,500.
Inverness Rd., 189-Wendy Lynne Good to Kenneth J. and Ilene Oken, $770,000.
Lynngate Rd., 703-Harvey Wayne Burton to Michael Paul and Jennifer Jones, $499,900.
Sunset Dr., 45-James T. Blejski Jr. to Matthew Layne and Kara Marie Wilkinson, $509,000.
Whittier Ct., 7-James D. and Susan B. Morris to Mary M. and Andrew R. Jacobs, $575,000.
Chestnut St., 4955-Jennifer Sayles and Somchai Phaengklom to Joan Eubanks, $257,500.
Juniper St., 1200-Jennifer V. Hill to Chate and Emily A. Kunda, $390,000.
Howard County
Aston Villa, 9404, No. 54-Trisha G. Tayan to William R. and Julie C. Wentz, $365,000.
Cornus Lane, 3626-Ali Francisco Rodriguez to Shawn A. and Kimberly Andes, $487,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 5006, No. C2-Judy Ellen Gordon to Patricia R. Simmons, $222,500.
Evergreen Way, 3113-Alice L. and David F. Cohen to Eric Scott Grosskopf and Jessica Lynn Reikowsky, $505,000.
Font Hill Dr., 3429-Gregory F. and Lisa Brown Malveaux to Yan Hong Li, $460,000.
Greenbriar Ct., 10313-Kyle Alston and Sara Wiggins to Reena Duseja, $758,500.
Lamott Ct., 9904-Joan D. and Gary C. Stanton to Xinye Chai and Wenbing Song, $519,900.
Maplewood Dr., 10137-Hinrich and Christine Kaiser to Jonathan Cesar and Archana Varma Caballero, $482,547.
Patuxent Overlook Ct., 3029-Robert Lee and Debra Ann Wood to Deepthi P. Abraham and Sardha M. Kulasinghe, $655,000.
Portsmouth Rd., 4810, No. 29-Janice and Jeffrey Burnett to Shahriar Lahimi, $415,000.
Resort Rd., 10530-Melody M. Morris Whitaker to Richard and Kyong S. Lam, $375,000.
Still Leaf Lane, 2813-Stephan H. and Ellen C. Burgess to Michael T. and Meghan N. Bennett, $642,500.
Wetherburn Rd., 10240-Brian M. and Susan C. Smith to Emmanuel Kanyi, $721,000.
Woodland Rd., 4706-Robert E. and Julie R. Barney to Isabel Najera and Jaime Merced Orta, $465,000.
Floating Clouds Path, 12029-Nisha A. Patel to Sandeep and Rupan Pandove, $860,000.
Harris Farm Lane, 5460-Donna A. Wells and Anthony L. Richards to Marie and Brian Maguire, $700,000.
Linden Chapel Rd., 11812-Charles W. and Lynda M. Anderson to David G. and Nancy B. Kocher, $950,000.
African Hill Ct., 9485-Tricia Owsley to Claunella D. Richardson, $322,500.
Candy Root Ct., 5252-Richard H. and Linda V. Barnes to Jesse A. Thompson, $469,500.
Early Glow Ct., 6306-Beta Brothers Corp. to Kenneth D. Smith, $360,000.
Feathered Head, 9235-Prosalva Corp. to Kristal M. Gordils and Ciro M. Martinez, $380,000.
Granite Knoll, 6075-Frances Ann Jett and Danny J. Henderson to Carlington W. and Ogechi B. Wallace, $425,000.
Lasting Light Way, 7200-J.P.C. Associates Corp. to Vinay Kumar Sharma and Nooresha Munawar Zariwala, $335,000.
Majors Lane, 6003, No. 6-Tae Wook Kang to Simon M. Lourenco, $121,000.
Peace Chimes Ct., 7160-Robert J. Braine Jr. to Jessica Tais Korbes, $275,000.
Roan Stallion Lane, 6306-Peter M. and Amy Bulcavage to Anthony J. and Keri D. Esposito, $549,000.
Steamerbell Row, 7275-Christopher R. and Rani Chohan Gran to Katura Margaret Harvey, $385,000.
Sylvan Dell, 9497-Courtney Lynn Kehoe and Jonathan Matthew Huntoon to Adam Travers and Lena Yim, $485,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5714-Janet M. and Jung Hoon S. Kim to Kara V. and Candice Pal, $245,000.
Watercress Pl., 5467-Peter J. Zebrowski to Joshua S. Linn and Maria Cristina Santizo Alonzo, $410,000.
Yellowrose Ct., 5743-Sondra M. Mandell and Alan B. Feinstein to Rohan Marshall and Ashley Castillo, $290,000.
Beatrice Way, 5060-John P. and Allison B. Kehoe to Aaron S. and Melissa S. Balogh, $425,900.
Cloudburst Hill, 5025-Lorelei S. Hernandez and Adele N. Haddix to Thrity B. Avari, $515,000.
Cordage Walk, 10755-James S. and Laura E. Duncan to Tony D. and Doris N. Foxx, $340,000.
Cullen Terr., 10363-Sankuratri Corp. to Jason and Natasha C. Harrison Booms, $429,000.
Eliots Oak Rd., 5222-Jennifer Hallyburton and estate of Penelope Ashcraft to Okeleke and Catherine Nzeogwu, $400,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10502, No. 11-Kasey Ann Dement to Christopher Sese, $190,000.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5657, No. D-Patris Xega to Maggie Marie Hustead, $215,000.
Jason Lane, 10548-Kim M. and Terry L. Kuhn to Kourtney M. Harrison, $305,000.
Lone Tree Ct., 11763-Richard A. and Dorothy L. Frank to Tanya B. and Michael Eugene Horne, $340,000.
Owen Brown Rd., 10479-Sandra J. McAllister to Niranjan N. and Sushma N. Jani, $625,000.
Sleepy Horse Lane, 12218-Chris Hyungmin Lee to Judine J. Berlus, $400,000.
Tarkington Pl., 5365-Ferner Cilloniz Bicchi to John K. Kostibas, $395,000.
Wellinghall Way, 5117-Jeffrey and Michelle M. Rivest to Miguel M. and Priscilla A. Goya, $770,000.
Fox Creek Ct., 14301-Sanjay and Uma Dua to Gregory and Natalie Kingsbury, $929,000.
Ten Oaks Rd., 4963-Thomas A. and Cathy L. Frederick Bittner to Corban Gregory Rivera and Caroline Kimmy Nguyen, $705,000.
Beechfield Ave., 6364-Sara Louise Goldman Shapiro to John D. and Marita L. Teabo, $297,000.
Dagny Way, 7774-Beazer Homes Corp. to Sasirekha Nallamothu and Chandra Babu Jonnakuti, $425,000.
Green Field Rd., 6346-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Raj K. and Yauvan Gurung, $245,000.
Highbanks Ct., 6432-Ademuyiwa and Adekemi Adetunji to Alpha and Admire Korngor, $350,000.
Maiden Point Pl., 7112, No. 395C-Darrell John Holston to Visitacion and Felix Fontelo Calingacion, $310,000.
Montgomery Rd., 6042-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Marrissa Baker and Jason Gaynor, $753,144.
Old Friendship Way, 7204-Batoul Amir Ahmady to Susan L. Clagett, $285,000.
Setter Dr., 5917-Damon and Stephanie Vermillion to Bryant and Alisha Mae Hannie, $490,000.
Stipa Ct., 6628-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Courtney E. Fletcher, $422,000.
Windrow Ct., 7806-Mary D. Rogers to Beth Pural and David Melvin Moore, $360,000.
Blueberry Hill Lane, 7674-Anita R. and William M. Collins to Jonathan and Irina Thiel, $355,000.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7946-Adam and Amanda Radtke to Margaret A. Main, $355,000.
Brittany Dr., 4405-Zimmerman Properties III Corp. to William and Michelle Keen, $430,000.
Dina Lane, 8537, No. 37-Duane Newton to Frank and Joann Quillen, $395,000.
Dunteachin Dr., 5340-Clearview Property Holdings Corp. to Brendon O. and Susan Elizabeth Behan, $665,000.
Fox Chapel Ct., 3023-Burkard Homes Corp. to Keshav Vasanthrao and Vijayashree Ashtaputre, $619,980.
Hickory High Ct., 8100, No. K-Karen S. Wray to Judith G. Horsey, $294,900.
Mitzy Lane, 8375-John A. Boender III and Lori M. Kelly to Chun Sok and Hee Y. Kim, $595,000.
Orange Grove Ct., 3437-Kimberly A. and Zenas B. Sykes to Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Kaur, $370,000.
Pemberton Ct., 4123-Rishi and Aditi S. Thakur to Rodrigo De Castro and Licia Pacheco Luna, $565,000.
Sawmill Branch Trail, 9829-NVR Inc. to Jianyun Li and Jinghua Han, $741,335.
Stonecrest Dr., 4426-Steven L. and Frederica D. Gettmann to John M. and Taemi Cho, $770,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2486-Pulte Home Co. Corp. and Pulte Home Corp. to Sri Hari Prasad and Sirisha Anne, $835,516.
Gunston St., 8820-Jason D. Latendresse and Shonyel L. Lyons to William J. and Lisa D. Egan, $730,000.
Midtown Rd., 7631-David M. and Melinda D. Campbell to Waheed and Anita Ayesha Zaman, $975,000.
Terrace Lane, 11217-William Washington and Ann Canter Nickels to Steve Hyungseok and Suhyun Han, $645,000.
Linthicum Rd., 3949-Nancy S. and Charles D. White to Michele R.K. Correll, $432,500.
Longfield Rd., 3100-James and Michelle Haran to Iain Miller and Anna Strongin, $975,000.
Hanover Rd., 6075-Andrew I. and Mimi V. Schwarz to Nadeem Aslam, $485,000.
Patuxent Quarter Rd., 6323-Lino J. and Stella M. Vescovich to Brian Mitchell and Ashley Jones, $499,000.
Fairhaven Pl., 8746-Arc of Howard County Inc. to Andrew and Zin Vum Man Khai, $340,000.
Wellington Pl., 8220-Tanganika and Wei Yu Chen to Joseph L. Rende, $250,000.
Bushranger Path, 6715-Thomas M. and Heidi Kirsch to Peter G. Korfiatis and Melissa Camargo, $455,000.
Early Spring Way, 9714-June and Ellen Bokyung Suh to Jung Bum Park and Insoon Kim, $330,000.
Hastings Dr., 9619-David M. Tran to Lisa and Stephanie Cascone, $288,000.
Procopio Cir., 7252-Nathaniel D. Hynson and Donald E. Gosnell to Timothy Mathew Scott and Neha Mistry, $280,000.
Summer Park Ct., 9721-William Li to Jifeng Wang and Lina Guo, $350,100.
Weather Worn Way, 7593, No. E-Tatyana and Violetta Velichko to Michelle Levin, $212,000.
Sand Hill Rd., 2172-Robert Anderson and Gina Ann Radcliff to Victor and Maria E. Cabrera, $535,000.
Hardy Rd., 17767-Michael J. Creaghan to Neilsen and William P. Webster, $408,000.
Woodward St., 8122-Ronald E. and Olive M. Baker to Elliot and Theresa Pearlman, $286,000.
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8749-Lelin Chao to John J. and Rhonda S. Lah, $575,000.
Castlebury Ct., 8815-Paulo David Acosta and Juliana Savoy to Ebenezer Jesulolu and Grace Amankwaa, $290,000.
Kings Grant Rd., 9324-Frederick Charles and Catherine Michele Ruff to Philip Lovell, $423,000.
Light Moon Way, 8578-Hyun Chul Kim to Young Sook and Jean Jeanju Ra, $410,000.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9755-Jonathan and Yizel Little to Valerie Perkins, $460,000.
Rockland Dr., 10801-Uzma Hasan to Anuj and Nira Patel, $942,000.
Sweet Cherry Lane, 8344-Kimberle R. Bobinski to Vy Mai Truc Thai, $638,000.
Whiskey Run, 9735-John and Lucy Paulson to Oscar G. Tejada, $225,000.
Howard Lodge Dr., 12635-Robert D. and Lisa Sala to Derek and Sara Hammer, $511,000.
Ae Mullinix Rd., 15905-Essent Solutions Corp. to Sandra Wolfford, $549,900.
Frederick Rd., 16483-Carlos and Norma Marques to Deborah Hilse Romano, $625,000.
Chambers Ct., 11090, No. 111-William Ron and Nancy Louise Dehaven to Andrew A. and Gregory V. Altman, $595,000.
Doxberry Cir., 11063, No. 26-William P. Harback to David Paul and Teri Mattera, $565,000.
Merion Pond, 2262, No. 39-Gurminder Singh Mohil and Bipandeep Kaur to Christopher Melvin and Maria De Jesus Eaton, $485,000.
Woodstock Rd., 1555-Cecil Dennis and James Douglas Williams to James Q. Truong and Jongmin Park, $225,000.