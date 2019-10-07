Anne Arundel County
Breakwater Dr., 941-Connor and Laura A. Barnes to Kayleigh Anne Deacon and Darek Junior Davis, $285,000.
Chesapeake Harbour Dr., 2188-Christopher Santos and estate of Barbara S. Santos to Jerry T. and Janice Ice, $799,000.
Hearthstone Ct., 20C-Jason Michael Brown to Yvonne T. Armstrong, $160,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1117, No. 3A-514 Phase I. Corp. to Kevin and Maureen S. Dempsey, $309,900.
Mainsail Dr., 1137-Sandra Shaposky to Robert R. Turnblacer and Darcy L. McDonald, $550,000.
River Dr., 2-Donald J. and Alpine C. Bird to Douglas M. Irvin and Jennifer J. Kulynych, $1.51 million.
Windwhisper Lane, 971-Daniel P. Martz to Nancy O’Brien, $300,000.
Autumn Chase Dr., 243-Jinke and Qian Song to Christa Lynn Stowe Hill and Joshua Ryan Hill, $485,000.
Cathedral St., 3-Frances Ann Marcus and estate of Audrey G. Marcus to Cathy M.D. Adamo, $390,000.
Cumberland Ct., 3-Stephen W. and Karen J. Ritterbush to Leonard J. Pick II and Anne Marie M. Pick, $950,000.
Dreams Landing Way, 904-Robert R. and Theodore C. Turnblacer to Lionel Richard and Sharon Ann Whately, $425,000.
Giddings Ave., 505-John and Janice Tapajcik to Kearny L. Raver, $500,000.
Greenbriar Lane, 626-Department of Veterans Affairs to Zhi Mei Li, $155,500.
Jefferson Pl., 35-Helen Haefner to James Rohland Geasling, $110,000.
Kansala Dr., 501-Larry J. and Alicia V. Pulcher to Joshua O. and Reyna A. Stewart, $632,900.
Madison Pl., 54-Richard A. and Margaret J. Trott to Eric John and Elizabeth McAvoy Gabriel, $677,500.
Parker Dr., 2041-Victoria L. Shea to Hamilton A. Martinez Reynoso, $185,000.
Poplar Ave., 1309-William P. and Monica M. Barry to Jonathan Davis and Erin Lee McCopp, $585,000.
Quiet Water Cove, 2650-Timothy G. Brosnahan to David H. Tower, $330,000.
Shipmaster Ct., 930-Catherine R. Curtin and estate of Rosalie F. Curtin to Todd and Jennifer Pratt, $354,000.
Summerview Way, 2707, No. 7202-Mary Frances Berger to Kevin D. Washington, $247,000.
Wardour Dr., 226-Michael H. Cook to Mary Jane and James A. Evans, $3.25 million.
Woodlawn Ave., 30-Estates of Helen Ilene Marple and Laura D. Sheldon to David and Laura Weaver, $220,000.
Alameda Pkwy., 361-James R. and Christine M. Sykes to Katie L. Russell and Christopher M. Kungis, $274,900.
Chocataw Rd., 1599-Joseph A. Gioseffi to Liam J. Butler, $500,000.
Farley Ct. S., 1323-Krisphan Chumsri to Nusinyo A. Kakrada, $305,000.
Kevins Dr., 596-Andrew C. and Rolane B. Petenbrink to Roger N. and Sofia Sexauer, $560,000.
Locust Cir., 800-Estate of Johanna Y. Myers to Frank Benz, $730,000.
Mosswood Ct., 1154-William Roop to Kevin D. and Douglas H. Purcell, $283,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 874-Ryan and Katelyn Calabrese to Donna Lynn Hemminger, $430,000.
Quaker Ridge Ct., 602-Karen M. Forney and Karen M. McKeen to Nicole Saini, $299,500.
Sheridan Rd., 18-Richard F. and Nicole D. Marshall to Bradford J. and Kristen Elaine Bettencourt, $590,000.
Summerwood Ct., 1204-Connie H. Walker to Rosalind Renee Bailey Odeyale and Adedoyin Taiwo Odeyale, $274,900.
Ternwing Dr., 336-Marc F. and Cathy M. Sanders to Jorge Arturo Paucar, $412,000.
Whitstable Blvd., 921-Errol A. and Jamie R. Watson to Erik Carlson and Christina Enloe, $419,900.
Berlin Ave., 206-Precision Properties Group Corp. to Zaw Latt, $185,000.
Franklin St., 5724-Jessica A. Csitar to Gabriel T. Saavedra and Carl R. Lafferty Jr., $180,000.
Aqua Ct., 946-Laurel L. Altman and Gary Habicht to Robert C. and Shannon E. Shea, $520,000.
Blue Ridge Dr., 938-Ryan Wagner to Brendan M. Curran and Carrie M. Arnold, $448,000.
Chester Town Cir., 1512-George J. McCloskey Jr. to Eric David and Geralyn Desalvo, $364,900.
Harbor Dr., 2109-Timothy Grisius and Charis Zuchowski to Martha and Lois McConnell, $925,000.
Little Magothy View., 1126-Frederick John and Christine Marie Stroop to Margaret M. and Richard J. Berwanger, $1.17 million.
Neptune Pl., 1181-Tiffany L. Shields to Franklin J. and Shannon M. Bessette, $473,000.
Snow Goose Lane, 600-Marybeth M. Morris to Dawn E. Hughes, $410,000.
Fairfax Ave., 1286-Richard B. and Linda S. Williamson to Erika Lynn Johnson, $350,000.
Andy Ct., 2813-Frederick G. and Jill A. Ferares to Holly Finberg, $569,500.
Chatham Ct., 1481-Cesar A. Payano to Joseline F. Rizo and Luis A. Solla Ortiz, $200,000.
Crofton Colony Ct., 6822-Daniel Joseph Werner and William L. Corbin to Scott A. King and Mary Elisa Kilian King, $520,000.
Eton Way, 1627-James D. Heathcote and Kathi Heathcote Malechek to Mark and Camey Turpin, $480,000.
Friendly Pl., 2045-Timothy P. and Lelani R. McGrath to Crystal D. Littlejohn, $195,000.
Medford Ct., 2447-Sarah E. Freburger and Sarah E. Searing to Shatawn L. Payano, $273,000.
Neumann Way, 1864-Teudis and Ariana Nazario to Jeremy and Melissa Schroeder, $565,000.
Pear Hill Ct., 2084-William J. and Tammy Richelle Bergbauer to Dexter and Amelia Phillip, $413,000.
Walleye Dr., 1705-Monica J. Goodman and Monica J. Skinner to Adrian Giovanni and Michele Gutierrez, $315,000.
Evergreen Rd., 619-Michael A. Baldwin and Christina B. O’Meara to Carine Lynn and Richard D. Davis, $308,897.
Hoppa Rd., 1444-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Daniel and Jamie Kirschner, $375,000.
Pump Handle Ct., 1916-Donald Joseph and Jo Ann Cridge to Emily F. Gamelin and Michael R. Goodison, $525,000.
Sinclair Rd., 1705-Steven Jay and Denise S. Banks to Josephine Cullina and Bryan Montross, $810,000.
Gardenview Ct., 7120-Glenn M. Wright to Aisha Almond, $275,000.
Ashland Dr., 3570-Brian J. Carruthers to Ryan and Whitney Principi, $850,000.
Lake Dr. S., 2905-David A. and Sonna Z. Gusky to Ross M. and Sarah J. Mills, $700,000.
Patuxent River Rd., 3650-Rachel Anne Lagos to Nicholas C. and Colleen H. Neidig, $775,000.
Grazing Field Way, 820-Thomas B. and Rebecca N. Shoemaker to Dennis and Taren Bokman, $451,990.
Braxton Way, 258-Eva Irene Thurston and Eva Knapp Payne to Ryan and Alexandra J. Garvis, $357,000.
Clove Lane, 2803-Elizabeth K. Rutkowski and Elizabeth O’Malley to Martha Catherine Alto, $585,000.
Great Heron Ct., 3502-Craig R. and Carole C. McClure to Philip Mulford, $660,000.
Linden Ave., 111-3603 Partnership LLP and Real Estate General LTD to Peter J. and Amanda L. Brown, $480,000.
Mulberry St., 3285-Daniel Andrew Bailey to Matthew and Miki Harmon, $600,000.
River Club Dr., 3922-Michael Hresko and estate of Alex Lawrence to Camilla Veronica and Anthony Tyrrell, $300,000.
Tacoma Rd., 1711-Jonathan Wright to Shad and Melanie Montague, $100,000.
Arrowhead Farms Rd., 3103-Kenneth P. and Mary Fregeolle to John Vincent and Suzanne M. Tobin, $730,000.
Chapel Centre Dr., 1346-Cleff M. and Kristine T. Saladino to Arjun R. and Ashwin R. Nalla, $453,000.
Higgins Dr., 483-Ralph R. and Sofia Campbell to Cory Daniel and Jessica Armstrong, $432,500.
Percheron Ct., 222-Richard A. and Patricia R. Robuck to Lamont J. Hall and Elizabeth Duvall, $713,000.
Witchhazel Cir., 1583-U.S. Bank and Lennar Corp. to Justina Yvette Williams, $435,000.
Allen Wood Ct., 7713-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Ryan Evan and Sonia Barlongo, $297,930.
Braden Loop, 1419-Ozzie L. Davis to Chan Woo Jang, $254,900.
Dahlgreen Rd., 546-Department of Veterans Affairs to Shemeek L. Spearman, $155,000.
Ferndale Ave., 112-Mark I. and Joan Marie Wade to Xu Zai Dong and Cai Hong Zou, $342,000.
Jeff Mar Dr., 8921-Justin and Karlene Hibbard to Melvin L. Brown and Crystal A. Johnson Brown, $410,000.
Lexington Ct., 7729-Cohansey Overlook Corp. to Rodney M. Wellington, $312,000.
Newfield Rd., 611-Jennifer M. Annis to Jake Kolodiej, $220,000.
Resch Loop, 7505-Brookfield Oakview Village Corp. to Keith Adams, $333,095.
Sprite Way, 672-Glide Path Real Estate Investors Inc. to Tavon Bridges, $245,000.
Whitman Dr., 1340-Steve Berger and estate of George W. Massing to Paulette Richardson, $257,800.
Second Ave. N., 10-Stephen R. and Kate E. Veasel to Marco E. Castillo and Christine A. Knudson, $259,900.
Beth Rd., 108-James Ricketts to Marvin W. Gallardo and Dilma G. Duran Gomez, $250,000.
Chester Cir., 35-Gary D. and Darlene T. Hartsock to Heidi J. Wieland, $275,000.
Daffodil Rd., 214-Joseph Charles Crocken to Lindsey S. Alt, $295,000.
Highland Rd., 8-Carl A. Endres to Steven L. Smith, $220,000.
Lyndon Ct., 7623-Norman Edward Moulton to Douglas Murphy Jr., $345,000.
Mockingbird Cir., 7229-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Levik and Marina Yousefian, $252,300.
Overhill Rd., 7715C-Chessie Homes Corp. to Olumide Ademola, $309,990.
Renfro Ct., 475-David E. McGuire to Francisco Lucio Acosta, $253,000.
Water Fountain Way, 103-Richard D. and Jennifer L. Harris to Maegan Gwyn, $149,900.
Woodvale Dr., 7712-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Ono Mbi Asu Achale, $435,000.
Cornfield Ave., 2958-NVR Inc. to Hema Palanivelu, $399,170.
Farmbrook Lane, 128-Sukhbir Singh and Kulbir Singh Johar to Timothy Edward and Alicia Winnifred Hartnett, $467,000.
Hawthorn Dr., 1415-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Giselle Claudette Allen, $456,390.
Koens Ct., 2916-Pulte Home Corp. to Bobby and Dolores Maldonado, $397,990.
Oakley Lane, 1545-Lynette Alise Khan Parker and Jason Parker to Gene Burch and Jennifer Robertson, $390,000.
Rotherham Dr., 7737-Bok Sung and Moo Hee Choi to Sheona Attukadavil and Gijo Jose, $465,000.
Wright Rd., 7246-Sturbridge Embark Homes Corp. to Anthony Christopher Cocco and Emily Charlotte Fusting, $485,000.
Little River Rd., 18-William C. and Maria Wickett to Enea and Samira Ndrenika, $460,000.
Old Line Ave., 427-Guillermo R. Chaparro to Jose E. Vargas Aldana, $255,000.
Darlene Ave., 311-Carolyn E. Walker to Robert T. and Chelsey K. Simonds, $150,000.
Kingwood Rd., 407A-Ameri Star Homes Inc. to Twana L. Thomas, $399,990.
Sycamore Rd., 112-Sukanya O’Connor to Tyson Heck and Emily Soaper, $312,450.
Grenock Dr., 5219-Christopher R. and Gina M. Knapp to Evan Henderson and Rossalyn Morgan, $375,000.
Brookwood Rd., 8391-Brian A. and Nancy A. Huntzinger to Carolyn N. Mburu, $392,900.
Daniels Purchase Way, 8236-Brian C. and Amy L. Holstege to Darren M. and Tracy L. Disque, $450,000.
Helmwood Ct., 793-Brian Daniel and Jolly Blum Simmons to Brian Edwin and Debra Caler O’Shea, $615,000.
Michele Cir., 206-An Pero Corp. to Trevor J. and Madison Black, $255,000.
Paddle Wheel Ct. W., 657-Dan G. and Susan B. Fefferman to Yinghui Yang and Sylvia Poon, $250,000.
Springdale Dr., 817-Pumphrey Brothers Corp. to Lewis Thomas Hader Jr., $300,000.
3 Sirens Ct., 313-Shane J. Gilbert to Candice A. Nelson, $247,500.
Benoli Ct., 1626-Stephen M. Kantz to Sade A. Plumpter, $343,000.
Bramble Cir., 1324-NVR Inc. to Jillian Bennett, $579,142.
Cedar Elm Dr., 2660-Joshua D. and Samantha Megli to Robert and Susan C. Urick, $315,000.
Chapelgate Dr., 605-Timothy W. Shipley to Brandon and Pamela Alane Glock, $248,500.
Commissary Cir., 2180-Markonette A. Richardson to Randall Whitmore, $270,000.
Crosslanes Way, 2325-Aibek Allakhunov and Dinara Iunusalieva to Roger K. Mallery and Chelsea E. Grieco, $489,990.
Farrara Dr., 1312-Deborah K. and Clarence F. Degroat to Jose L. Lopez Ardon, $217,900.
Grape Arbor Way, 8717-Peter J. and Monique Ellis to Ishmael Jambai and Risikat Grace Adamson Olaotan, $295,000.
Kelston Pl., 2271-D.R. Horton Inc. to Jessica A. and Dylan P. Sullivan, $396,667.
Meadows Ct., 2307-Michael and Victoria G. Schwarz to Brian Thackston and Christine N. Boluda, $560,000.
Orchard Overlook, 702, No. 204-Felix A. Mercado and estate of Felix L. Mercado Rivera to Kevin L. Eckart and Brianna K. Freeman, $199,990.
Peach Tree Ct., 496-William and Tatiana Ormond to Kurtis J. and Sara L. Ingersoll, $485,000.
Raptor Dr., 2630-David S. and Rayna P. Wendkos to Kelly Ann Kienle and Timothy James Spillane, $384,900.
Summer Hill Dr., 1002-Raymond W. and Lori L. Jones to Joseph E. O’Hanlon III and Angela M. O’Hanlon, $570,000.
Tin Roof Ct., 725-Daniel and Tatiana Rand to Shaun and Bethany Blaydoe, $380,000.
Willow Leaf Ct., 2608-Leslie M. McDonald to Grace A. Goddard, $256,900.
Abbey Ct., 8030C-Ronald Clinton Dorr Jr. to David Matthew and Nicholas Joseph Hahner, $160,000.
Appalachian Dr., 8226-Erika H. and Joseph W. Johnson to Ina Osborne, $285,000.
Bar Harbor Rd., 13-Phillip and Amanda Holland to Ralph and Rebecca Kuehne, $296,400.
Birch Ave., 719-James Paul Noctor Jr. to Alan and Kaylin Rose Platt, $285,000.
Capel Dr., 8327-Patrick A. and Catherine W. Snead to Keith and Stacy Zolman, $630,000.
Central Ave., 7728-Elizabeth Anne Fanske Mcquay to Mark D. Clookie Jr., $235,000.
Dayton Dr., 53-Erich J. and Dawn M. Wagner to Linda and Billy Christian, $700,000.
Deering Rd., 859-Estate of Norma T. Slade to Teresa N. Janezeck, $188,000.
Friendly Rd., 1516-Jean E. Heckhaus to Neil E. and Katelyn M. Mallon, $340,000.
Handel Ct., 3627-Abdeljalil and Tracey Mathias Ameur to Rachael L. Hoppe and Shelby S. Witles, $214,900.
Hotel Dr., 1116-Alvin A. and Venus M. Deregla to Charles L. and Vicki M. Burrell, $341,000.
Littleton Way, 3391, No. 3D-MTGLQ Investors LP to Mary G. Buettner, $140,000.
Marco Dr., 1508-Sandra C. Dunmyer to Stephen R. and Kate E. Veasel, $395,000.
Notley Rd., 7755-Stephen J. and Angela C. Harper to Melissa Brielle Leaf, $225,000.
Old House Rd., 7771-Jason R. and Megan A. Bourdette to Brandon Dean Campbell and Taylor Marie Cobb, $309,000.
Park Dr., 2003-Jacalyn Carol Detrich to James R. Hyatt Jr., $600,000.
Rambling Ridge Ct., 343-Brittany E. Jones and George McKenzie Jr. to Brandon James Kuhl, $238,000.
Robin Air Ct., 3604-Crestway Property Management Corp. to Eric and Dominique Tate, $239,000.
Senate Dr., 4-Keith and Stacy Zolman to Glenn M. and Stephanie I. Wright, $439,000.
Topsail Ct., 1204-Courtney E. Maus to Melissa Louise Sumpter, $349,000.
Will O Brook Dr., 89-Barbara A. and Eugene H. St. Pierre to Alaina J. and Jason K. Booker, $255,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 1107-Gail E. and Roy W. Lyons to Karen Lynn Carre, $215,000.
209th St., 649-Bridjett Autum Maisttison to Brandon and Jessica Jeffers, $339,900.
Parkview Dr., 2708-Carol B. Sisco to Gary S. Brown and Lecates S. Blyth, $312,000.
Cedar Dr., 1876-Debora A. Khoury to Garrett Ernest and Ernest George Therkorn, $262,000.
Driver Lane, 8142-Charles G. and Tamara R. Hambrick to Courtney and David Greeley, $540,000.
Evesboro Dr., 7920-Steven and Sherri Little Queen to Jennifer Rock, $370,000.
Highmeadow Dr., 521-Sturbridge Embark Homes II Corp. to Ronald Tuttle and Michelle Selecman, $471,393.
Jennifer Meadows Ct., 1724-Xenon Investments Corp. to Richard M. and Emily R. Hodgdon, $330,000.
McKinan Ct., 1518-Kevin and Kristin Weedn to Jonathan and Amanda Cook, $497,900.
Owney Ct., 1212-Reecewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Michael Brandon and Tiffanie Leann Krogh, $479,184.
Sage Brush Ct., 1606-Nathanael and Ellen Quay to Erica Dawn Butler, $406,000.
Severn Run Ct., 1621-Thomas A. and Judith I. Rundle to Matthew E. and Sharon E. Behum, $452,000.
Starfire Way, 7802-Bayland Inc. to Oluseyi and Afolake Kolawole, $563,493.
Twin Oaks Rd., 7746-GDL Properties Corp. to Tiana R. Jackson, $455,000.
Virginia Ave., 1435-Raymond P. and Marcia T. Bussey to Dustyn Kujawa and Brandon Johnson, $469,000.
Willow Branch Way, 1510-Toll MD VII Partnership to Lisa M. Robinson, $583,065.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 913-Guardian Property Solutions Corp. to Jose U. Rodriguez and Gerber L. Quintanilla Lopez, $280,000.
Brownstone Dr., 611-Judith A. Oberist and Lawrence Jasmann to Jonathon M. and Sherry Pentecost and Margaret Swigart, $540,000.
Faircastle Ave., 708-Jonathan A. and Justine W. McKnight to Robert and Brittany A. Symonds, $690,027.
Isaiah Dr., 605-Robert J. and Rosemarie Kosydar to Erin E. and Mark C. Talty, $735,000.
Lynwood Lane, 810-Trevillian Enterprises Inc. to Brett D. Kiah and Heather L. Kotula, $685,000.
Smith Ave., 302-Ryan Joseph Paquin and Lawrence A. Burnett to Jordan S. and Natalie H. Mazur, $463,000.
Sycamore Rd., 213-BW Homebuyers Corp. to Rory Snyder, $535,000.
Whittier Pkwy., 613-Helen C. and Robert W. Gunther to Casey Lynn Davis Weaver and Kenneth J. Davis, $369,900.
Depriest Dr., 1600-Sajid and Robina Niazi to Yihong and Jiarui Zhou, $484,000.
Howard County
Bracken Dr., 10136-Robert L. and Karen M. Henderson to Hyunchul Kim and Younsun Bae, $615,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4750, No. 8-Inae Kang to Jun Yu, $249,000.
Elmmede Rd., 3118-Ingrid M. and Frederick C. Jurgens to Kai Zhang and Min Li, $416,000.
Evergreen Way, 3114-Edward Frederick Buxton Jr. to Kevin O. and Courtney Douglass, $530,000.
Font Hill Dr., 3712-Katherine L. Curran to Jennifer S. and Michael D. Boe, $599,900.
Greenbriar Ct., 10316-David Velazquez Maqueo and Vanessa Guevara to Grant M. and Lymor R. Barnhard, $769,900.
Larchmede Ct., 9648-John J. and Klare A. Markotic to Daniel and Natasha Becker, $639,000.
Marydell Rd., 9227-John R. and Margaret P. Collins to Justin P. and Blaire Zeitler Andes, $633,000.
Paulskirk Dr., 3141-Diane S. and Mark H. Waitsman to Colin E. and Karin L. Boteler, $464,000.
Ramblewood Rd., 3118-Stephen S. and Colette M. Newton to Francis and Kelly Hepner, $465,000.
Rollingview Ct., 3437-Richard Wayne Ayres to Todd G. Buckman, $100,000.
Triadelphia Rd., 11814-Allyson Hawkins and Jose A. Ward to Daniel J. Gardner, $815,000.
Wickwood Ct., 10711-Jung I. Choi to Prasad V. Namagiri and Arundhathi Machani, $630,000.
Ascending Moon Path, 6032-Marc R. Schulman and Mary Lynn Krolczyk to Neil Raj Aggarwal and Seema Madhu Kakade, $828,500.
Flowing Water Trail, 12145-David S. and Ella K. Tossman to Zhongying Xu and Tianzhou Ma, $660,000.
Hidden Waters Way, 12116-Robert J. and Patricia A. Mills to Junye Chen and Heng Zhang, $890,000.
Mill Creek Ct., 13835-NVR Inc. to Erhiuvie and Muritala B. Abu, $1.46 million.
Timber Creek Ct., 6933-Lanh Dang Ha and My T. Nguyen to Shanti and Sairam Balasubramanian, $774,900.
Dartmouth Rd., 9410-Hengcheng Alvis Hu and Meiwen Joanne Ting to Camilla Johnson, $500,000.
Harvest Rise Ct., 6247-Justin S. and Michelle Little to Jon Paul Rios Velez and Vanessa Rios, $289,900.
Ironwood Way, 6222-Zaheer Abbas Bhayani to Sabrina R. and Robert G. Sinclair, $495,000.
Latchkey Row, 9478-Angela N. and Brian T. Funderburk to Tamberlee Williams and Robert Alphonso Parrish, $355,000.
Majors Lane, 6079, No. 12-Jeffrey E. and Andrea S. Ingram to Monika and Alok Banga, $138,000.
Morningbird Lane, 5916-Rivero Dreams Corp. to Benjamin C. Ertter, $265,000.
Perfect Hour, 9206-Edward Priola and Larisa Cioaca to Evelyn Melissa Valentin Reyes, $350,000.
Roundtree Lane, 5634-Cheryl Boehler to Kristen S. and Lee Baker Adolph, $490,000.
Stevens Forest Rd., 6144-Nilesh Patel to Miles and Taylor M. Harris, $360,000.
Tamar Dr., 6220-Timothy I. McKindles to Julio and Roxana P. Celedon, $309,900.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5734-Asf Renovations Corp. to Nancy Lucero, $250,000.
Waterloo Rd., 5472-Edna M. Chism to Riery Caballero Penarrieta and Madelin G. Caballero, $515,000.
Bridlerein Terr., 10706-Federal National Mortgage Association to Melissa and Andrew Donelson, $275,000.
Columbia Rd., 4922, No. 89-Jami L. and Lia Williams to Brandine Maffo, $200,000.
Covington Rd., 6082-Zewditu T. and Girma Retta to Elisabeth Arevalo Guerrero and David Eric Rosen, $525,000.
Darting Bird Lane, 5121-Darryl K. Day to Scott Gibbons and Erin Pfeltz, $540,000.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10558, No. 5-B-4-Donna and Kyle Davis to Minhduc Phan, $190,000.
Hesperus Dr., 5025-Justin and Kristin Dearing to Robert and Diane Germano, $360,000.
Maypole Way, 10353-Maureen Foley to Jared and Nelisbeth Ball, $480,000.
Pyramid Way, 6733-Katharina M. Hartig and Jeremy Cooper to Steven Cale, $250,000.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5364, No. 4-Michelle Yates to Keith Devonte Williams, $160,000.
Thicket Lane, 5677-Justin Lavis to Christian Peche, $321,500.
Whetstone Rd., 5039-Robert Arnold and Janet Marie McMurrer to Jose D. Miranda Rojas and Jose Douglas Miranda Chicas, $510,000.
Millers Mill Rd., 2232-Gregory W. and Margaret A. Peters to Dawn Crupi and Randolph Martin McKenzie, $775,000.
Daniel John Dr., 7116-Susan Lynn Clagett to Deborah Owolabi Adeola, $330,500.
Ducketts Lane, 6854, No. 36-7-T.J. Swiney and Kathleen Harold to Mercedes Castro Vega, $250,000.
Green Field Rd., 6460, No. 2-204-Scott A. and Amy M. Sears to Meghan B. Lynch and Josephine O’Donoghue, $140,000.
Hunt Club Rd., 5800-Richard A. Weatherholt to Kimberly Jones, $460,000.
Maplecrest Rd., 7305, No. 406-James F. and Pamela S. Ehrenfried to Kellye M. Beaman, $350,000.
Morning Breeze Dr., 8145-Jacen P. and Jacqueline R. Killebrew to Churg A. Chan and Thomas Rigolage, $480,000.
Shady Oak Lane, 5830-Ryan S. and Alice L. Altenburg to Joey Luen, $420,000.
Summit Rock Rd., 7308-Gordon and Melissa Lin to Phani Durga Nanda Kishore Kommisetty, $360,000.
Woodland Forest Dr., 6367-Jeromy and Maria Cozad to Enoch Moon, $248,000.
Blueberry Hill Lane, 7750-Mithun Ashwathappa and Diane Golla to Min Xing Lin, $360,000.
Bordeaux Cove., 5200-Danny Liang and Stefanie Lin to Babak Sharafeddin and Kathleen O’Malley, $820,000.
Brightmeadow Ct., 7993-Eric A. and Daina L. Seale to Amy Tyler, $330,000.
Britten Lane, 5182-John C. and Ladonna J. Norjen to Tyler and Hoi Yee Tom, $800,000.
Doncaster Dr., 4340-Edward D. Chickanis to Hampson and Elizabeth Mary Fields, $630,000.
Edgewood Rd., 3148-John H. and Susan B. Borchers to Scott M. and Evelyn M. Henderson, $648,000.
Hollow Ct., 3337-Xin Juan Pan to Xiuzhi Sun and Jin Mei Pan, $358,000.
Logans Way, 5934-Melissa A. Hersh to Andrew and Christine Yunjae Wang, $457,000.
Montclair Dr., 2808-Barbara Leigh and Barry Michael Moynihan to Sang M. Pak, $450,000.
Montjoy Pl., 8807-John Peter and Minhee Kim to Venkat Thirumalai and Srilatha Subramaniam, $445,000.
Orange Grove Ct., 3441-Jack O. and Mariko Sheffrin to Xiang and Jianan Li, $348,000.
Prancing Deer Dr., 4412-Jonathan S. and Margaret T. Weinstein to Bonnie Agnew, $685,000.
Serena Dylan Way, 7527-Veera Venkata Satay Kanithi and Vidya Ryall to Rosemary and Clement Uzana, $674,990.
Talbot Dr., 6026-Daniel S. Harris Jr. to Brooke and Kevin Zichos, $425,000.
Vineyard Springs Way, 2533-Pulte Home Corp. to Oluwafemi Shodipe, $840,775.
Carpenter St., 7507-Susan Damschroder to Rahul S. Barge and Sneha Dhapare, $710,000.
Iager Blvd., 11433-Cheryl L. and Thomas P. Hannan to Shonyel L. Lyons and Jason D. Latendresse, $870,000.
Morris St., 7575-Pamela E. Purcell to Huanqing Qi, $605,000.
Trappe St., 7311-Mitchell Guo and Yichun Sun to Max and Diane Peterson, $635,000.
Roscommon Dr., 3295-Jeffrey Allan Shenot and Kathryn Lynn Chetelat to Staci and John Christopher Bradley, $500,000.
Harlow Way, -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Linda Marie West, $426,290.
Starwort Way, 7015, No. B-Yolanda Fogg to Mebaa H. Braha, $315,775.
Bucks Haven Lane, 7404-Francis M. and Marcia L. Duffy to Kenneth Lam and Jane E. Choi, $720,000.
Granville Rd., 8312-Efrain Rivera to Boris Francisco Arevalo, $371,140.
Winterbrook Lane, 10139-Gloria D. Scaggs to Ronald E. and Olive M. Baker, $490,000.
Carriage Hills Dr., 8750-Helen L. Salter to Oluyomi and Jennifer Adewale, $520,000.
Early Spring Way, 9736-Kay Il Kwon and Il Kwon Lee to Mavlyn J. Bazil, $305,000.
Hidden Cove, 7328-Michael L. Miller to Patrice Akakpo Montcho and Nancie Alexandra Garcia Flores, $292,500.
Rainleaf Ct., 9826-Corrie Boulay to Mark A. Heikell Jr., $349,900.
Vollmerhausen Dr., 9486-Henry D. Biemann IV and Katherine E. Gehrke to Stephen and Michelle Martin Rahn, $442,000.
Sand Hill Manor Dr., 12032-Robert A. and Karyn R. Littlejohn to Nicholas and Lacey Caesar, $760,000.
Anfred Dr., 7918-John W. and Joyce A. Bishop to William and Rebecca Eng, $430,000.
Boulder Ridge Rd., 8798-Eung Kwon and Jane Bohman Kim to Dwayne C. Dennis and Lesley A. Carpenter Dennis, $595,000.
Crest Rd., 8005-Judith C. Shreve to Cory R. and Amy Lynne Anna, $393,000.
Glen Ridge Dr., 9477-Tonito Investments Corp. to William E. Melgar Lopez and Wendy Carolina Zuniga Lopez, $387,000.
Kings Grant Rd., 9518-Gregory E. and Judy Ann Moy to Erin B. McComb and Thomas L. Keens, $430,000.
Love Song Ct., 10025-Clifford R. Caines and Ellen L.C. Van Pelt to Jiawei Bai and Shuang Yin, $469,500.
Northern Lakes Lane, 9775-Kuljeet Bhangra and Vandana Saidha to Mohib Anvari and Fahima Rafiq, $448,000.
Sand Cherry Lane, 8303-Jason C. Boockholdt and estate of Kathy L. Boockholdt to Seblewongel Nega Shone and Neway Getachew Wolde, $590,000.
Sydney Way, 9314-D.R. Horton Inc. to Navanita Tuladhar and Pukar Man Amatya, $549,990.
Whiskey Run, 9862-Eric and Amy Mendzela to Christopher Gabriel Morales and Michele R. Lugiai, $225,000.
Indian Hill Dr., 12570-Roger and Tara Sterling to Robert A. Wojtanek, $665,000.
Emmaus Rd., 1243-Jeff and Mary Ann Brister to Michael and Teresa Para, $660,000.
Frederick Rd., 16489-Jesse J. and Judy L. Miller to William G. and Claire N. Pothier, $475,000.
Chambers Ct., 11110, No. M-Warren K. and Mary O. Winker to Edward R. and Linda F. Meredith, $309,900.
Ganton Green, 2115, No. G-303-Herbert H. and Margaret S. Sprankle to Me K. Yi, $285,000.
Quarter Horse Dr., 1829-Gerald and Mary A. Livingston to Melissa and Daniel Metz, $705,500.
Woodstock Rd., 1660-Robert Douglas Hradsky and James Allen Slayton to Amir Sarlak and Sharareh Honar, $840,000.