Creek Dr., 944-Harriett F. and Alan W. Bernstein to Lesley A. Sutherland and Clayton Alexander, $1.6 million.
Edelmar Dr., 112-Navy Federal Credit Union to David Remberto Pena Tejada and Gladys Perlera Pena, $295,500.
Garden Gate Lane, 207-Timothy D. Shaeffer to Zulma Y. Turcios and Kenia H. Mejia Bonilla, $295,000.
Jefferson St., 398-Paul T. Jantzen and Kathleen D. Madden to Peyton Thomas and Treloar A. Price, $475,000.
Lake Heron Dr., 1136, No. 1B-514 Phase II Corp. to Haley Johnson and Miriam Howard, $279,000.
Newport Ave., 3444-Brendan Dowd and Christina Ridgely to Peter B. and Sallie S. Sarelas, $415,000.
Severn Ave., 100, No. 301-Erin Elaine Connor to Edward and Ellen Simek, $600,000.
Summerfield Dr., 99-Deborah Ribis Zelepsky and Justin A. Pacheco to Nicholas D. Papaleonti, $367,000.
ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA
Admiral Dr., 607, No. 103-Aditya Chopra to Catherine M. Rochelle Thomas, $242,500.
Beacon Way, 924-William C. Lambros to Angela J. Lemon, $350,000.
Boatswain Way, 839-Edward A. and Betty S. Myers to Pearl M. Fier, $390,000.
Charles St., 106-Andrew Irvine to Thomas Krieck and Nina Reburn, $525,000.
Drake Way, 700-William and Patricia A. Barrett to Robert A. and Tanya R. Dews, $590,000.
Forbes St., 304, No. H-David L. and Nanette E. Strauss to Devin Kathleen Noone, $190,700.
Genessee St., 686-Thomas A. Bunting to Andrew D. and Neil S. Mengel, $340,000.
Glencrest Lane, 1978-Kathryn S. and John W. Tauber to Shawna M. and Craig McQueen, $425,000.
Hideaway Ct., 2148-Jerry A. Hampton to Michael A. Asero, $285,000.
Juliana Cir. E., 39-Homes On the Glen Partnership to Marlise Payne, $205,000.
Lafayette Ave., 139-George G. Sass to Robert H. and Barbara J. Marchbank, $2.15 million.
Market St., 100-James Andrew Frodsham and Stacey L. Permenter to Ronald S. Ryba Jr., $1 million.
Peggy Stewart Way, 2004, No. 209-Stefen R. Smallwood to Tatiana Vinogradov, $294,900.
Prince George St., 203-Frederick W. Celce Jr. to Tara Ashmore and John Sweeney, $960,000.
Sampson Pl., 11-Christopher and Deborah Landon to Matthew Sabol, $465,000.
Southgate Ave., 11-Douglas M. Irvin and Jennifer J. Kulynych to David R. Lewis, $2.02 million.
Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 702-Richard L. Hunt to Tanya Ravinski and Sergei Petukhov, $475,000.
Wesley Brown Lane, 216-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Thomas B. Shoemaker, $481,805.
Woodlore Rd., 1700-Christine F. Chaisson and Rose F. Smith to Gavin L. and Carolyn E. Waters, $515,000.
ARNOLD AREA
Bay Green Dr., 643-Kevin P. and Anne K. McGill to Benjamin and Danielle Becker, $539,900.
Capri Rd., 706-Loretta J. Davis to John P. and Mary B. Miller, $501,000.
Cove Terr., 625-James and Denise Zucco to John and Jessica G. Moran, $860,000.
Gloria Harris Ct., 1233-D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas L. and Margaret A. Murphy, $524,990.
Knottwood Ct., 444-Brice L. and Erin L. Alexander to Andrew Allen Evans, $275,000.
Martingale Lane, 609-Ryland G. and Karyn Bristow to Jodi R. Rennert, $515,000.
Nancy Lynn Lane, 840-Shaun E. and Lindsey M. Hall to Kelly and Shaoqing Zhou, $485,000.
Oak Dr., 364-Stanley E. and Julie K. Fisher to Janet S. Steele, $1.58 million.
Ridgeway, 1449-Donald R. and Michele J. Yeatman to Stephen and Joseph Berchielli, $265,000.
Silver Oak Lane, 1424-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan D. and Jennifer L. Brown, $560,000.
Talon Ct., 614-Dana Marie and Mark Andrew Semos to Christopher D. Trew, $350,000.
Treyburn Way, 220-John P. and Mary B. Miller to James Patrick and Meaghan Lorraine Lazak, $587,000.
BROOKLYN AREA
Arden Rd. W., 320-Benita M. Johnson Fleming to Shanique R. Turnbull, $128,000.
Doris Ave., 215-Lilliane Lorraine Holden Burcker to Traci A. Morgan, $240,000.
Meadow Rd. W., 161-Raymond and Michele J. Privette to Martir Velasquez Marconi, $124,000.
Short St., 14-Art Homes Corp. to Eric Plant, $205,000.
Waverly Ave., 419-Donald L. and Janice J. Stevens to Tarrence Hairston, $215,000.
15th Ave., 303-Leslie A. Brager Rogers to Paul A. Best, $247,000.
CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA
Broadview Dr., 1106-Brian W. and Suzanne J. Saxman to Daniel J. and Anne Haas, $545,000.
Deep Creek Vw., 552-Christopher G. and Lauren E. Burrows to George Marneris, $459,000.
Hickory Wood Dr., 1516-Eric A. and Carrie L. Connor to Rebekah D. Hicks, $338,600.
Lodge Pole Ct., 1573-Hazel C. and James D. Katz to Jenna N. Lesko, $275,000.
Pine Hill Dr., 1267-Matthew C. and Tina M. Thompson to Miguel Angel and Vanessa Rae Carrasco, $427,500.
Severn Dr., 1612-Prescott B. Winter and Lynn M. Carlson to Andi and Christopher Robert Gendell, and Shirley Palmieri, $785,000.
Stonewood Ct., 1229-Chad E. and Stephanie M. Phillips to Jonathan D. Maher, $279,000.
CHURCHTON AREA
Wildwood Lane, 1111-Nahbb Holdings Corp. to Rowena Conway, $294,000.
CROFTON AREA
Broderick Ct., 1000-Alise R. Furlong and estate of Ann S. Rinck to Tara J. and Ryan Haupt, $332,500.
Crofton Pkwy., 1715-Cyril R. and Mary A. Pruszko to Karen Christine and John Murray Deming, $439,000.
Danewood Ct., 1522-Roderic Carlton Eugene Butler to Casey S. Morey, $224,000.
Fallowfield Ct., 1666-Aubrey N. and Eric P. Patterson to L. Tosha and Ali Condah, $240,000.
Forest Hill Ct., 1686-Gary C. Biedenkapp to Renee L. Cosgrove, $289,900.
Grason Lane, 1620-Marcia Lewis to Kevin Dominguez, $174,500.
Lang Dr., 2102-Marcus James and Shelley Flom to Andrew J. Cencarik, $365,000.
Murdoch Ct., 1004-Larry B. and Krista M. Wenz to Zachary Conrad, $270,000.
Notely Lane, 2222-From House to Home Inc. to Vanessa and Kwaku Fordjour, $219,900.
Putnam Lane, 2326-Daniel R. and Stacy B. Mitchell to Brian Keith Simpson Jr. and Tina Tzuting Chang Simpson, $555,000.
Swinburne Ave., 1715-Ann Josoff Kane to Richard H. and Jodi M. Distad, $360,000.
CROWNSVILLE AREA
Blue Bird Lane, 1153-Michael and Jessica Guyton Barnes to Dean J. and Shannon E. Perticone, $385,000.
Tall Timbers Dr., 1322-John and Lisa Pickett to Kristopher W. and Allison M. Wrieden, $538,500.
CURTIS BAY AREA
Hidden Creek Way, 7821-Joseph C. Denning III to Erin Cook, $225,000.
DAVIDSONVILLE AREA
Cheval Dr., 2519-Linda C. Mechak and estate of Bruce W. Rager to Gregory J. and Denise C. Stup, $375,000.
EDGEWATER AREA
Havenwood Ct., 3210-Robert W. and Jane B. Klotz to Amy L. and James Kilpatrick McGee, $550,000.
Lightship Landing Way, 428-D.R. Horton Inc. to Frank R. Webb Jr. and Milissa Alonso, $429,990.
Londontown Rd., 714-MRE Corp. to Mary Alyce Weakley, $352,000.
Shore Dr., 817-Bruce B. and Barbara W. Redding to Jillian M. Cook, $250,000.
Valley View Ave., 114-Kevin and Stephanie Harper to Megan E. and Algirdas J. Brasauskas, $389,900.
GAMBRILLS AREA
Bluegrass Way, 1312-Bank of America to Neal Howard and Lisa Marie Tipton, $528,209.
Colleen Ave., 629-Charles L. and Lewis B. Barnett to Bret A. Lewis and Amy E. Walker, $560,000.
Ice Castle Ct., 1004-Brian T. and Claire L. Hudson to Billy E. and Amanda R. Pope, $525,000.
Red Harvest Rd., 1113-Steven B. and Maureen Murphy Dustin to Audrey and Justin Hillman, $525,000.
GIBSON ISLAND AREA
Banbury Rd., 1745-Richard D. and Valerie A. Donley to Herbert and Stacie Aman, $750,000.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
Archwood Ave., 117-Philip T. and Beverly J. Schwarzenberg to Bryan E. and Lisa M. Miller, $289,000.
Broadway Ave., 106-Eugene F. and Paula E. Hannon to Jason M. and Laurice L. Lafayette, $274,900.
Elizabeth Lane, 530-Gail L. Kirby Swecker to Brandon L. Ramirez, $293,000.
Glenview Ave., 707-Melissa D. and Christopher B. Shepard to Kenneth C. Cleary, $275,000.
Leprechaun Lane, 614-Bhoj Raj Dahal to David and Halima Edge, $246,000.
Oakwood Rd., 1206-Kyle L. and Kristal B. Gaines to Ellen Fuss and Ryan Scott Goodrich, $249,900.
Valiant Cir., 413-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Darya Belousova, $175,100.
Wisdom Ct., 1034-Richard D. and Crystal D. Jackson to Delong Liu and Xinhua Qu, $285,000.
Third Ave. SW, 313-Michael J. and Jennifer C. Brostek to Kevin and Desiree Fuller, $250,000.
GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA
Family Cir., 904-Joseph D. and Theresa M. Haycock to James J. and Amity J. Norton, $410,845.
Hammarlee Rd., 229-Art Homes Corp. to Deltlev T. Kaltenbach and Darlene F. Coulbourn, $579,000.
Hillcrest Way, 919-NVR Inc. to Dale and Melissa Johnson Warner, $514,999.
Kahler Way, 317-Allison M. and Adam S. Foust to Kevin Fernando Culver, $397,000.
Marie Ave., 312-Russell Howell to Kimberly Curnutte, $277,700.
Norman Rd., 2008-Matthew Cole Lisko and Devyn Michelle Collins to Joseph R. Gebrosky II and Sarah Brown, $260,000.
Shore Forest Dr., 630-Scott A. and Audrey Roe to Jeremy Bishop, $320,000.
Thomas Rd., 1030-Christopher A. and Brandy L. Smith to Gregory Scott Witt, $205,000.
White Water Way, 6803, No. 303-Resha H. Desai to Petrina A. and Anna Leid, $178,500.
HANOVER AREA
Aragorn Ct., 7706-D.B. and Gitaben D. Patel to Carolina Guerra, $335,000.
Fieldstone Ct., 1706-Munaf Nasser and Nadia Kadri to Alauna Jackson, $325,000.
Macedonia Dr., 1402-Phrizilia and Ronald E. Thompson to Melanio B. and Marianne K. Barroga, $309,900.
Penzance Way, 1578-Seokwoo Jang and Heejung Kim to Jong Han and Ki S. Lee, $390,000.
Tuckerman Dr., 7673-Ryan L. and Kayla M. Lee to Shawn Padraic Murphy and Marcella H. Kim, $385,000.
HARWOOD AREA
Harwood Rd., 138-Melissa L. Medick and Karen L. Crump to James Matthew Lloyd, $423,000.
LAUREL AREA
Londonleaf Lane, 3401-Manj P. Kevitigala to Paul Gray, $265,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 3521-Derek Crosby to Shaakirah Lee, $235,000.
Water Lily Ct., 3209-James Rowell to Aziz and Farhana Lakhani, $246,000.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA
Camp Meade Rd. N., 109-WFC Flagship Corp. to Lisa Megan and Fernando Josue Maymi, $324,900.
Hawthorne Rd., 763-Frank L. and Christa L. Wallace to Gilbert Louis and Colleen Teresa Schaefer, $342,000.
Maple Rd. W., 702-Christine Elizabeth Ward Mogenhan to Anthony and Christina McLane, $355,000.
LOTHIAN AREA
Southern Maryland Blvd., 6153-Brian G. and Cynthia R. Gifford to Steven D. and Alexandra G. Beringer, $475,000.
MILLERSVILLE AREA
Elvaton Rd., 8250-JLK Homes Corp. to George E. Hubbard Jr., $235,000.
Keith Ct., 276-Lasonia Baden to Brian Neal, $229,900.
Rustling Oaks Dr., 934-Michael J. and Lisa L. Stanley to Brian K. and Leigh Ann Vidrine, $580,000.
Sycamore Rd., 8363-Elizabeth Lee Bouler to Diane Christine and Miguel A. Pelayo, $400,000.
ODENTON AREA
Blue Water Blvd., 2579-Jung Hun Cho to Melanie Phillips, $297,000.
Broken Twig Ct., 810-Gabriel L. Morris to Christa E. Martin, $446,000.
Chessington Dr., 350-Marcia A. Gardner to Lorie Ann and Mark Samuel Bounds, $315,000.
Court Revere, 1120-Domenica M. and Ezio M. Tozzi to Chioneso T. Howard, $325,000.
Deerberry Ct., 904-Justin and Audrey Hillman to Keaton and Alison Hake, $355,000.
Forest Walk Lane, 601, No. 204-Deborah G. Brooks and Mark B. Ferguson to Amy Ratzburg, $190,000.
Hale St., 1435-Mark and Susan Carr Dow to Darrin Joshua and Lisa Ann Harmon, $465,000.
Kirbys Landing Ct., 218-Vincredius Ruffin to Joy Williams and Charles P. Nah, $309,000.
Natures Trail Ct., 8706, No. 303-Jeffrey D. Abbott to Timothy L. White, $242,000.
Orchard Overlook, 704, No. 301-Heather Kobin to Alessia O. Sciullo, $215,000.
Riverscape Ct., 8707-Stephen and Sharon Jensen to Michael Shayne and Lois Marie Peyton, $375,000.
Spikerush Dr., 1527-Michael Harris at Two Rivers Corp. to Patrick Clary, $600,000.
Summers Ridge Dr., 2724-Eric M. and Jody A. Sergienko to Albert Leung and Keiyin Cheng, $352,500.
Vacation Dr., 819-Bonnie L. Wetzel Arpin to Nathanael Aaron and Ellen Elizabeth Quay, $485,000.
OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA
Chalk Point Rd. E., 4925-Thomas Francis Miller to David Warren and Christine Adams D’Amato, $925,000.
Sudley Rd., 4966-Ingrid Gladwell to Cassie N. Campbell and Joseph O. Rawlings Jr., $399,990.
PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA
Alfred Dr., 896-Christina M. Hessler to Susan Shannon, $275,000.
Armiger Dr., 8080-MWH Properties to Jose E. Salvador Orellana and Krissia E. Garcia Maldonado, $330,000.
Beach Dr., 7628-Paul Gordon Clark to Lisa L. Kaufman, $385,000.
Bridge Dr., 745-Walther F. and Donna Lee Nehrenz to John C. and Lisa M. Schmidt, $330,000.
Carroll Rd., 175-Theresa Liberatori to Kyle Thompson and Victoria Findeisen, $230,000.
Colonial Beach Rd., 7677-Harold L. and Jeanne M. Padgett to James D. and Amy M. Bladel, $1.1 million.
Deering Rd., 625-Brittany L. Dunphy to Marc and Sandra Cruise, $192,500.
Dunlap Rd., 138-Wendi L. and Bryan R. O’Dea to Ronald Cardarelli, $215,000.
Geneva Rd., 8459-Sandra Lynn Weller to Kellie Goforth and Dimitri Noplos, $299,900.
Hickory Point Rd., 236-Michael K. Pirrone and Anne Marie Duff to Kevin E. and Laura N. Walls, $340,000.
Jeannine Ave., 7641-Joseph Michael and Sharon Elaine Breen to Allen R. and Marian C. Trott, $630,000.
Longview Ave., 947-Robert and Felicia Tremblay to Timothy and Jenna Cator, $310,000.
Montrose Rd., 114-Zachary J. Vito to Christopher Scott Crosby and Haley Jaye Pickeral, $312,000.
Oakdale Rd., 2140-C. L. Payne & Associates Inc. to Eric and Stephanie Ray, $565,000.
Outing Ave., 7792-John Wayne and Holli Marie Westfaul to Smiley Sweitzer, $284,000.
Passamaquody Harbour, 1002-Stephen J. McKenzie and G. Michael Dufour to Shaun McConkey, $230,000.
Ripple Ct., 1208-Harry and Linda Brookes to Michael Patrick Collins Jr., $329,500.
Sahalee Ct., 8941-Charles P. Venanzi to Devendra and Sejal Patolia, $800,000.
Sundance Way, 324-Thomas and Marita Rey to Nicholas S. Hall and Jacqueline Nicole Carbone, $314,000.
Watercress Ct., 1371-Timothy A. and Dawn M. Hargett to Joseph E. and Linda Michalski, $460,000.
Eighth St., 903-Benjamin E. Martin to Rachel L. and Dylan M. Breton, $350,000.
RIVA AREA
Escapade Cir., 3231-Gordon O. and Lori A. Driver to Julian D. Beverly and Jazmin T. Doss, $387,500.
SEVERN AREA
Anna Ct., 374-Patriot Real Estate Enterprises MD Corp. to Jessica and Eric J. Tremblay, $437,500.
Brasswood Lane, 7711-William C. and Rebecca S. Trevillian to Jonathan D. and Melissa L. Fuson, $535,000.
Elbridge Way, 1010-Manuel Alejandro Tirado to Ryuichi Ikegami, $469,000.
Graham Farm Cir., 1409-Mark J. and Maria P. Bieberich to Candelario and Alicia E. Polendo, $412,000.
Jacobs Rd., 8425-Marc A. Micciche and Beverly J. Ford to Jeremy Ford, $213,000.
Lasalle Pl., 1791-Patrecia A. and Joseph L. Butts to Yvonne B. Nde Abegley, $400,000.
Montreal Rd., 1879-Kevin and Laura Fittz to Sky A. and Rosemary P. Stephanopoulos, $359,000.
Scatteree Rd., 7705-Jonathan R. and Tamara A. Cook to Ian M. and Rollyn Gonzales, $297,000.
Silo Ct., 8139-Jacqueline A. and Caitlin R. Sica to Sarah Joyce Nees and Clifton Wayne Johnson, $410,000.
Stonehearth Rd., 7929-John R. Ogden Jr. to Catherine Michele and Frederick Charles Ruff III, $335,000.
Venice Lane, 7729-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ruth and Ishmeal Boakye Baawuah, $359,990.
Whitebark Lane, 8207-Linda and Edward R. Meredith to Steven A. and Rosemary Eisemann, $578,000.
Winter Pine Trail, 1400-William Scott Sanz and Chelsey Day Cohen Sanz to Quadri and Halima Oridedi, $550,000.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
Benfield Rd., 207-Brandon and Holly Mancuso Wood to Douglas and Emily Kohlenstein, $575,000.
Crandell Rd., 300-Christina M. Yinger to Peter and Dawn Smith, $415,000.
Hatton Dr., 36-Julia M. and Steven K. Bylkas to Jon and Erica Lunglhofer, $665,000.
Kennedy Dr., 245-Brian John and Emiliean Haralson Kemper to David G. and Sarah Reinke, $550,000.
Ritchie Hwy., 323-Reese Properties Corp. to David E. McGuire, $429,900.
Southway, 109-Larry and Lorie Strawn Payne to Daniel Dexter and Whitney Sophia Stanford, $561,000.
SHADY SIDE AREA
Bay Breeze Rd., 6063-Heco Properies Corp. to James A. Severn, $225,000.
Holly Ave., 1175-Crystal Lynne Collins to Zachary Bernhard and Kelsilyn Harris Kemp, $289,990.
Maryland Ave., 1715-Gregory and Jenny Edger to Michael Shayne Carroll and Karen Elizabeth Stacy, $253,000.
Howard County
CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA
Cezanne Cir., 4252-Jonghun Baek and Kyeongjin Kim to Arthur and Melanie Ann Nall, $562,000.
Dorsey Hall Dr., 4950, No. 7-Donald C. Eastridge and estate of Sandra L. Eastridge to Casey Ryan Smith, $220,000.
Evergreen Way, 2876-Toby and Laurie Obitz to Erin C. and Ramon L. Bonzon, $570,000.
Gaither Farm Rd., 11024-Bankole A. Johnson to Erik and Rebecca Shipley, $1.4 million.
High Point Rd., 4025-Joseph A. and Nina M. Marchowsky to William Douglas and Janine Andrea Bacchus Nottage, $505,000.
Manordale Lane, 9020-Louis Albert and Scott Charles Spittel to Chris and Isabelle Boosalis, $500,000.
New Forest Ct., 10237-Stephen Lanham and Felicia Lanham Tarason to Xian and Yongchao Zhang, $830,000.
Plumtree Dr., 3446, No. A-1-Neil J. and Maria W. Malloy to Weihong Zhang and William Xuehui Wei, $310,000.
Resort Rd., 10520, No. 301-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Venkata Satya Ravi Kiran Balusu, $365,610.
South Meadow Ct., 4439-Jed D. and Susan Castelbaum to Philip R. and Stephanie A. Jurkovic, $750,000.
Vardon Lane, 2607-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Harshavardhan Damalacheruvu and Bramaramba Sruthi Paimagham, $756,100.
Windsor Moss, 12037, No. 10-Susan Park to William A. and Mary C. Kiehl, $523,000.
CLARKSVILLE AREA
Chapel Estates Dr., 11758-Richard S. and Camille M. Behrman to Ninghai Sun and Li Bi, $1.03 million.
Great Star Dr., 5910, No. 106-Helen Yi to Ram Kishan and Sushma Singhal, $366,000.
Lily Gdarden, 6107-Beazer Homes Corp. to Gordon and Melissa Lin, $825,125.
Mystic Ocean Lane, 5917, No. A4-31-Hyung Suk and Mok Choe to Julie and Timothy Day, $505,000.
Whistling Winds Walk, 5748-Hermanus J. and Dianne K. Schumacher to Sachin Singhal and Ankita Mishra, $708,000.
COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA
Broken Staff, 7471-John and Thordis Boron to Alexandra Provost and Adam A. Wilson, $325,000.
Copper Sky Ct., 6224-Adam G. Nielson to Jennifer Tillery, $420,000.
Deep River Cyn., 6221-Thomas Iype to Nageen Ovais, $327,500.
Endless Ocean Way, 8729, No. 30-Gilbert R. and Susan P. Bannister to Nathan Baum and Diane Eidelman, $445,900.
Hayshed Lane, 8751, No. 2-1-Marita and John D. Teabo to Victor Manuel Quijano and Adela Rivas, $272,000.
Majors Lane, 6099, No. 2-Dong Van Ha and Ngoc Diep Thi Le to Biswanath T. Roy and Papia Singha, $160,000.
Oak Bush Terr., 8441-Morgan C. Rock to Lissan Yared, $344,000.
Queen Maria Ct., 9051-Aron J. Guzowski and Allison M. Jessing to Tracey C. Jamison, $285,000.
Sleeping Dog Lane, 5507-Allison K. and Marcus Stroebele to Christopher R. and Michelle Kathryn Ellis, $415,000.
Swan Point Way, 7503, No. 18-6-Pamela Shannon to Stephen Michael Ashtianie, $340,000.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5047-Department of Veterans Affairs to Mary Keats, $262,000.
Waning Moon Way, 6564-Arthur Herbert and Joyce Linda Holmes to Andrew Stephen Freese and Matthew Hopson Reuter, $318,000.
Wedding Ring Way, 7230-Marcia Collins McMurry and Ashley Rosenthal to Joseph M. Schoenborn and Elizabeth Salas Viaux, $385,000.
COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA
April Journey, 5652, No. 53-Steven Z. and Suzanne J. Lenowitz to Alana Robyn Harris, $324,000.
Bright Plume, 6396-Kenneth C. and Cynthia D. Haus to Roberto A. Reyes Zelaya and Carolina Moran De Reyes, $399,000.
Columbia Rd., 5035, No. 20-Kenneth R. Ader to Kevin and Rachael Farrell, $330,000.
Cross Fox Lane, 10534, No. B1-Sako Anbarchian to Louis Fritz, $170,000.
Fallriver Row Ct., 5425-Kraig Jackson to Edward M. Thomas and Jacqueline M. Casazza, $231,000.
Green Dory Lane, 5534-Emily Yanisko to Sharmia Edusei, $240,000.
High Beam Ct., 10640-Peter F. and Elizabeth F. Bennett to Edwin Aguilar, $327,000.
Laurel Wreath Way, 6012, No. B-4-David M. and Jessica R. Ayers to Bradley I. Routh, $270,000.
Mid Summer Lane, 10734-Estate of Francis A. Hart Jr. to Marla R. Von Stein, $375,000.
Running Brook Rd. W., 5043-Earl Slater and estate of Patricia Mae Johenning to Mildred Lynne Cooper and Philip E. Grauel Jr., $415,000.
Sunny Spring, 6285-Edward and Jill M. Tayter to Zachary Daniel Kurtz, $430,000.
Vantage Point Rd., 5557, No. 22-Hamid Kayhan to Shahriar Etemadi, $148,000.
DAYTON AREA
Howard Rd., 14106-Carl F. and Cynthia M. Hood to David and Theo Filanowicz, $565,000.
ELKRIDGE AREA
Abrianna Way, 5925, No. J-Jay B. Morrow and estate of Lois M. Hamilton to John J. and Judith A. Backiel, $240,000.
Darby Downs, 7213-Gina D. Derose to Pin Chen and Yan Xu, $327,000.
Golden Fern Ct., 7316-Joseph E. Burris to Kaladhar Bejjanki, $595,000.
Hampton Pl., 6309-David J. Smith to Bhushan P. Shinkar, $367,500.
Marioak Dr., 7868-Kevin P. and Lisa A. Bush to Emily Hutchinson, $259,000.
Nightrose Ct., 6113-Wendy Davis and C. Stephen Heaps to Joseph Thomas Luceri and Amanda Morgan Flebotte, $725,000.
Rockledge Ct., 6421-Michael Raffael to Dhruba and Kalpana Malla, $274,999.
Shadywood Rd., 6155, No. 304-Jennifer Lee Soh to Ilene H. Briskin, $310,000.
Watermill Ct., 8042-Timothy M. and Frances M. Pendell to Luis Roberto Rodriguez Jr. and Fatima L. Wilcome, $320,000.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
Avoca Ave., 5022-Donna J. Burkholder and John Larry Miller to Anita Renee and William Matthew Collins, $432,600.
Blueberry Hill Lane, 7766-Lora A. Wallenstein and Mark C. Ambrose to Christopher Michael and Kristina Gene Raabe, $389,900.
Brightfield Rd., 8022-David S. Riley and Kelly M. Patterson to Michael and Casey Sites, $335,000.
Brightwood Ct., 8057-Patrick E. and Kelly B. Gemmill to Charles Woo, $345,000.
Coltrane Ct., 8542, No. 15-Maria T. Diguardo to Joonuh and Meeyoung Lee, $475,000.
Doncaster Dr., 4550-James P. Grieshaber to Nicklaus and Juliet Shoultz, $580,000.
Falls Run Rd., 8555, No. H-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to James B. Williams, $163,000.
Halcyon Ct., 3253-Anand T. and Sushama A. Jain to Deepa Sundaram, $414,000.
Kensington Gardens, 2500, No. 104-Steve N. and Jill F. Schatken to James Euisang and Eun Yui Lee, $275,000.
Manahan Dr., 8847-Donald James Enright II to Ahmad B. Tabana, $385,000.
Montgomery Run Rd., 8352, No. E-Glen and Deborah Hux to Yungran Choi, $162,500.
Old Columbia Pike, 3959-Marr Construction Corp. to Jefferson and Karen Gill, $690,000.
Papillon Dr., 8863-Younah Pee Choi to Shivaji Tata and Deepthi Nelluri, $425,000.
Rogers Ave., 2938-Charles V. Lewis Jr. and Leslie M. Ryan to Stephen John and Christine Marie Keppler, $762,500.
Sicklebar Way, 8736-John H. and Darlene A. Rehmert to Justin and Amiee Winchester, $490,000.
Tall Maple Ct., 4612-Denise J. and Stephen J. Alexander to Frank and Francesca Graham, $605,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 6336-Christopher M. and Donna J. Tafuri to Fang Liu, $560,500.
FULTON AREA
Cherry Tree Dr., 7526-Jennifer Lynn Carter Rau to Reydecel Reyes and Maria L. Garcia, $650,000.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 7682, No. 45-Faisal Pias and Kashfi Kalam to Melissa L. Burian, $410,000.
GLENELG AREA
Bold Venture Dr., 13705-Majid A. and Soudabeh Banankhah to Ryan L. and Tracy H. Cogdill, $890,000.
GLENWOOD AREA
Callaway Ct., 15291-James W. and Judith A. Wilkerson to Joseph A. and Christine P. Long, $575,000.
HANOVER AREA
Dakota Dr. N., 5906-Matthew T. and Sherry Supernavage Bohn to Thomas M. and Amy Christovich, $520,000.
Islip Way, 7204, No. B-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Christina Nichole Brown, $229,204.
Whitson Way, 7015-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jamie Jean and Glen Albert Waldow, $432,240.
JESSUP AREA
Aspenwood Way, 8114-Xiaofeng Lin to Hazel Dory T. Marcelino, $296,000.
Red Jacket Way, 8021-Amanda Michalski Scanlon to Kelsi Inez and Robert James Karcher, $395,000.
KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA
Belleview Dr., 6425-Laurence D. and Gabrielle H. Wilson to Rani and Christopher Gran, $520,000.
Copperwood Way, 7073-Michael S. and Meredith A. Coon to Amanda M. and Daniel R. Huchla, $330,000.
First League, 7410-General Conference Corp. of Seventh Day Adventists to Nicholas Grant Lemmon and Laurie Graham, $445,000.
Natures Rd., 7139-John F. and Jessica Fisher to Montero Hardy, $315,000.
Sea Shadow, 9585-Hamid Ahmadpour to Marcos A. and Joyce M. Huertas, $337,000.
Weather Worn Way, 7505, No. C-Maurice Rand to Erin R. Branigan, $168,500.
MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA
Marriottsville Rd., 1425-Thomas Patrick Curtis Jr. to Ryan Steidl and Aymee Fenwick, $295,000.
Willow Green Way, 11143-Kathleen and Michael Corcoran to Jaime E. and Sean C. Lennon, $720,000.
SAVAGE AREA
Bethel Lane, 8111-Eric C. and Sheree L. Myers to Bankole O. Viatonu, $439,950.
SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA
Brewington Lane, 9281-Kia V. Hill Ore to Mariam Kiourkees, $330,000.
Decatur Rd., 9301-James D. and Nancy E. Lilly to Randy Lee Snodgrass, $290,000.
Hammond Branch Way, 8293-Brian W. Burgess to Chelsea and Gordon Davidson, $477,500.
Ice Crystal Dr., 8470, No. D-Terry Gilmore to Saurabh and Shraddha Naik, $277,000.
Knights Ct., 9313-Joan A. Jenkins to Aaron and Olethia L. Howard, $389,900.
Mossy Bark Lane, 9709-Meijun Ye and Zhihua Li to Usen Gregory Etim and Idara Paul Udo, $469,000.
Pineway Dr., 8508-Donald A. and Hazel H. Stewart to Justin Lavis, $600,000.
Spring Branch Ct., 8207-Francis Crotty and estate of Michael F. Crotty to Daniel J. and April R. Tepe, $630,000.
Waterside Ct., 8600-Pazhayannur and Shobha Subramanian to Avadheshkumar Ramchandra and Varsha Patel, $885,000.
WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA
Pfefferkorn Rd., 2810-Ebbie Sarmadi and Azita Davanlou to Muhammed Munir Khatana and Ambreen Ramzan, $849,900.
WOODBINE AREA
Florence Rd., 2779-Jason Mueller to Corey J. and Sara R. Swickle, $740,000.
Sobrina Farms Ct., 610-John Edwin Hartner and Catherine L. Peacock to Mark E. and Tressa B. Springmann, $725,000.
WOODSTOCK AREA
Crescent Moon Ct., 2055, No. 9-Sang Hun and Sun H. Ahn to Charles Andrew and Ebonie C. Bergman, $525,000.
Hillingdon Rd., 10618-Stephen D. Yoo to Young Wook Chun and Tae Young Ju, $560,000.
Turnberry Way, 2118, No. 43-Margaret E. Putman Merillat to Glenn and Kimberly Bedell, $477,000.