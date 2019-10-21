Creek Dr., 944-Harriett F. and Alan W. Bernstein to Lesley A. Sutherland and Clayton Alexander, $1.6 million.

Edelmar Dr., 112-Navy Federal Credit Union to David Remberto Pena Tejada and Gladys Perlera Pena, $295,500.

Garden Gate Lane, 207-Timothy D. Shaeffer to Zulma Y. Turcios and Kenia H. Mejia Bonilla, $295,000.

Jefferson St., 398-Paul T. Jantzen and Kathleen D. Madden to Peyton Thomas and Treloar A. Price, $475,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1136, No. 1B-514 Phase II Corp. to Haley Johnson and Miriam Howard, $279,000.

Newport Ave., 3444-Brendan Dowd and Christina Ridgely to Peter B. and Sallie S. Sarelas, $415,000.

Severn Ave., 100, No. 301-Erin Elaine Connor to Edward and Ellen Simek, $600,000.

Summerfield Dr., 99-Deborah Ribis Zelepsky and Justin A. Pacheco to Nicholas D. Papaleonti, $367,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 607, No. 103-Aditya Chopra to Catherine M. Rochelle Thomas, $242,500.

Beacon Way, 924-William C. Lambros to Angela J. Lemon, $350,000.

Boatswain Way, 839-Edward A. and Betty S. Myers to Pearl M. Fier, $390,000.

Charles St., 106-Andrew Irvine to Thomas Krieck and Nina Reburn, $525,000.

Drake Way, 700-William and Patricia A. Barrett to Robert A. and Tanya R. Dews, $590,000.

Forbes St., 304, No. H-David L. and Nanette E. Strauss to Devin Kathleen Noone, $190,700.

Genessee St., 686-Thomas A. Bunting to Andrew D. and Neil S. Mengel, $340,000.

Glencrest Lane, 1978-Kathryn S. and John W. Tauber to Shawna M. and Craig McQueen, $425,000.

Hideaway Ct., 2148-Jerry A. Hampton to Michael A. Asero, $285,000.

Juliana Cir. E., 39-Homes On the Glen Partnership to Marlise Payne, $205,000.

Lafayette Ave., 139-George G. Sass to Robert H. and Barbara J. Marchbank, $2.15 million.

Market St., 100-James Andrew Frodsham and Stacey L. Permenter to Ronald S. Ryba Jr., $1 million.

Peggy Stewart Way, 2004, No. 209-Stefen R. Smallwood to Tatiana Vinogradov, $294,900.

Prince George St., 203-Frederick W. Celce Jr. to Tara Ashmore and John Sweeney, $960,000.

Sampson Pl., 11-Christopher and Deborah Landon to Matthew Sabol, $465,000.

Southgate Ave., 11-Douglas M. Irvin and Jennifer J. Kulynych to David R. Lewis, $2.02 million.

Towne Centre Blvd., 1915, No. 702-Richard L. Hunt to Tanya Ravinski and Sergei Petukhov, $475,000.

Wesley Brown Lane, 216-Brookfield Admirals Square Corp. to Thomas B. Shoemaker, $481,805.

Woodlore Rd., 1700-Christine F. Chaisson and Rose F. Smith to Gavin L. and Carolyn E. Waters, $515,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Bay Green Dr., 643-Kevin P. and Anne K. McGill to Benjamin and Danielle Becker, $539,900.

Capri Rd., 706-Loretta J. Davis to John P. and Mary B. Miller, $501,000.

Cove Terr., 625-James and Denise Zucco to John and Jessica G. Moran, $860,000.

Gloria Harris Ct., 1233-D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas L. and Margaret A. Murphy, $524,990.

Knottwood Ct., 444-Brice L. and Erin L. Alexander to Andrew Allen Evans, $275,000.

Martingale Lane, 609-Ryland G. and Karyn Bristow to Jodi R. Rennert, $515,000.

Nancy Lynn Lane, 840-Shaun E. and Lindsey M. Hall to Kelly and Shaoqing Zhou, $485,000.

Oak Dr., 364-Stanley E. and Julie K. Fisher to Janet S. Steele, $1.58 million.

Ridgeway, 1449-Donald R. and Michele J. Yeatman to Stephen and Joseph Berchielli, $265,000.

Silver Oak Lane, 1424-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan D. and Jennifer L. Brown, $560,000.

Talon Ct., 614-Dana Marie and Mark Andrew Semos to Christopher D. Trew, $350,000.

Treyburn Way, 220-John P. and Mary B. Miller to James Patrick and Meaghan Lorraine Lazak, $587,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Arden Rd. W., 320-Benita M. Johnson Fleming to Shanique R. Turnbull, $128,000.

Doris Ave., 215-Lilliane Lorraine Holden Burcker to Traci A. Morgan, $240,000.

Meadow Rd. W., 161-Raymond and Michele J. Privette to Martir Velasquez Marconi, $124,000.

Short St., 14-Art Homes Corp. to Eric Plant, $205,000.

Waverly Ave., 419-Donald L. and Janice J. Stevens to Tarrence Hairston, $215,000.

15th Ave., 303-Leslie A. Brager Rogers to Paul A. Best, $247,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Broadview Dr., 1106-Brian W. and Suzanne J. Saxman to Daniel J. and Anne Haas, $545,000.

Deep Creek Vw., 552-Christopher G. and Lauren E. Burrows to George Marneris, $459,000.

Hickory Wood Dr., 1516-Eric A. and Carrie L. Connor to Rebekah D. Hicks, $338,600.

Lodge Pole Ct., 1573-Hazel C. and James D. Katz to Jenna N. Lesko, $275,000.

Pine Hill Dr., 1267-Matthew C. and Tina M. Thompson to Miguel Angel and Vanessa Rae Carrasco, $427,500.

Severn Dr., 1612-Prescott B. Winter and Lynn M. Carlson to Andi and Christopher Robert Gendell, and Shirley Palmieri, $785,000.

Stonewood Ct., 1229-Chad E. and Stephanie M. Phillips to Jonathan D. Maher, $279,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Wildwood Lane, 1111-Nahbb Holdings Corp. to Rowena Conway, $294,000.

CROFTON AREA

Broderick Ct., 1000-Alise R. Furlong and estate of Ann S. Rinck to Tara J. and Ryan Haupt, $332,500.

Crofton Pkwy., 1715-Cyril R. and Mary A. Pruszko to Karen Christine and John Murray Deming, $439,000.

Danewood Ct., 1522-Roderic Carlton Eugene Butler to Casey S. Morey, $224,000.

Fallowfield Ct., 1666-Aubrey N. and Eric P. Patterson to L. Tosha and Ali Condah, $240,000.

Forest Hill Ct., 1686-Gary C. Biedenkapp to Renee L. Cosgrove, $289,900.

Grason Lane, 1620-Marcia Lewis to Kevin Dominguez, $174,500.

Lang Dr., 2102-Marcus James and Shelley Flom to Andrew J. Cencarik, $365,000.

Murdoch Ct., 1004-Larry B. and Krista M. Wenz to Zachary Conrad, $270,000.

Notely Lane, 2222-From House to Home Inc. to Vanessa and Kwaku Fordjour, $219,900.

Putnam Lane, 2326-Daniel R. and Stacy B. Mitchell to Brian Keith Simpson Jr. and Tina Tzuting Chang Simpson, $555,000.

Swinburne Ave., 1715-Ann Josoff Kane to Richard H. and Jodi M. Distad, $360,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Blue Bird Lane, 1153-Michael and Jessica Guyton Barnes to Dean J. and Shannon E. Perticone, $385,000.

Tall Timbers Dr., 1322-John and Lisa Pickett to Kristopher W. and Allison M. Wrieden, $538,500.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Hidden Creek Way, 7821-Joseph C. Denning III to Erin Cook, $225,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Cheval Dr., 2519-Linda C. Mechak and estate of Bruce W. Rager to Gregory J. and Denise C. Stup, $375,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Havenwood Ct., 3210-Robert W. and Jane B. Klotz to Amy L. and James Kilpatrick McGee, $550,000.

Lightship Landing Way, 428-D.R. Horton Inc. to Frank R. Webb Jr. and Milissa Alonso, $429,990.

Londontown Rd., 714-MRE Corp. to Mary Alyce Weakley, $352,000.

Shore Dr., 817-Bruce B. and Barbara W. Redding to Jillian M. Cook, $250,000.

Valley View Ave., 114-Kevin and Stephanie Harper to Megan E. and Algirdas J. Brasauskas, $389,900.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Bluegrass Way, 1312-Bank of America to Neal Howard and Lisa Marie Tipton, $528,209.

Colleen Ave., 629-Charles L. and Lewis B. Barnett to Bret A. Lewis and Amy E. Walker, $560,000.

Ice Castle Ct., 1004-Brian T. and Claire L. Hudson to Billy E. and Amanda R. Pope, $525,000.

Red Harvest Rd., 1113-Steven B. and Maureen Murphy Dustin to Audrey and Justin Hillman, $525,000.

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Banbury Rd., 1745-Richard D. and Valerie A. Donley to Herbert and Stacie Aman, $750,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Archwood Ave., 117-Philip T. and Beverly J. Schwarzenberg to Bryan E. and Lisa M. Miller, $289,000.

Broadway Ave., 106-Eugene F. and Paula E. Hannon to Jason M. and Laurice L. Lafayette, $274,900.

Elizabeth Lane, 530-Gail L. Kirby Swecker to Brandon L. Ramirez, $293,000.

Glenview Ave., 707-Melissa D. and Christopher B. Shepard to Kenneth C. Cleary, $275,000.

Leprechaun Lane, 614-Bhoj Raj Dahal to David and Halima Edge, $246,000.

Oakwood Rd., 1206-Kyle L. and Kristal B. Gaines to Ellen Fuss and Ryan Scott Goodrich, $249,900.

Valiant Cir., 413-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Darya Belousova, $175,100.

Wisdom Ct., 1034-Richard D. and Crystal D. Jackson to Delong Liu and Xinhua Qu, $285,000.

Third Ave. SW, 313-Michael J. and Jennifer C. Brostek to Kevin and Desiree Fuller, $250,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Family Cir., 904-Joseph D. and Theresa M. Haycock to James J. and Amity J. Norton, $410,845.

Hammarlee Rd., 229-Art Homes Corp. to Deltlev T. Kaltenbach and Darlene F. Coulbourn, $579,000.

Hillcrest Way, 919-NVR Inc. to Dale and Melissa Johnson Warner, $514,999.

Kahler Way, 317-Allison M. and Adam S. Foust to Kevin Fernando Culver, $397,000.

Marie Ave., 312-Russell Howell to Kimberly Curnutte, $277,700.

Norman Rd., 2008-Matthew Cole Lisko and Devyn Michelle Collins to Joseph R. Gebrosky II and Sarah Brown, $260,000.

Shore Forest Dr., 630-Scott A. and Audrey Roe to Jeremy Bishop, $320,000.

Thomas Rd., 1030-Christopher A. and Brandy L. Smith to Gregory Scott Witt, $205,000.

White Water Way, 6803, No. 303-Resha H. Desai to Petrina A. and Anna Leid, $178,500.

HANOVER AREA

Aragorn Ct., 7706-D.B. and Gitaben D. Patel to Carolina Guerra, $335,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 1706-Munaf Nasser and Nadia Kadri to Alauna Jackson, $325,000.

Macedonia Dr., 1402-Phrizilia and Ronald E. Thompson to Melanio B. and Marianne K. Barroga, $309,900.

Penzance Way, 1578-Seokwoo Jang and Heejung Kim to Jong Han and Ki S. Lee, $390,000.

Tuckerman Dr., 7673-Ryan L. and Kayla M. Lee to Shawn Padraic Murphy and Marcella H. Kim, $385,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Harwood Rd., 138-Melissa L. Medick and Karen L. Crump to James Matthew Lloyd, $423,000.

LAUREL AREA

Londonleaf Lane, 3401-Manj P. Kevitigala to Paul Gray, $265,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 3521-Derek Crosby to Shaakirah Lee, $235,000.

Water Lily Ct., 3209-James Rowell to Aziz and Farhana Lakhani, $246,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Camp Meade Rd. N., 109-WFC Flagship Corp. to Lisa Megan and Fernando Josue Maymi, $324,900.

Hawthorne Rd., 763-Frank L. and Christa L. Wallace to Gilbert Louis and Colleen Teresa Schaefer, $342,000.

Maple Rd. W., 702-Christine Elizabeth Ward Mogenhan to Anthony and Christina McLane, $355,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Southern Maryland Blvd., 6153-Brian G. and Cynthia R. Gifford to Steven D. and Alexandra G. Beringer, $475,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Elvaton Rd., 8250-JLK Homes Corp. to George E. Hubbard Jr., $235,000.

Keith Ct., 276-Lasonia Baden to Brian Neal, $229,900.

Rustling Oaks Dr., 934-Michael J. and Lisa L. Stanley to Brian K. and Leigh Ann Vidrine, $580,000.

Sycamore Rd., 8363-Elizabeth Lee Bouler to Diane Christine and Miguel A. Pelayo, $400,000.

ODENTON AREA

Blue Water Blvd., 2579-Jung Hun Cho to Melanie Phillips, $297,000.

Broken Twig Ct., 810-Gabriel L. Morris to Christa E. Martin, $446,000.

Chessington Dr., 350-Marcia A. Gardner to Lorie Ann and Mark Samuel Bounds, $315,000.

Court Revere, 1120-Domenica M. and Ezio M. Tozzi to Chioneso T. Howard, $325,000.

Deerberry Ct., 904-Justin and Audrey Hillman to Keaton and Alison Hake, $355,000.

Forest Walk Lane, 601, No. 204-Deborah G. Brooks and Mark B. Ferguson to Amy Ratzburg, $190,000.

Hale St., 1435-Mark and Susan Carr Dow to Darrin Joshua and Lisa Ann Harmon, $465,000.

Kirbys Landing Ct., 218-Vincredius Ruffin to Joy Williams and Charles P. Nah, $309,000.

Natures Trail Ct., 8706, No. 303-Jeffrey D. Abbott to Timothy L. White, $242,000.

Orchard Overlook, 704, No. 301-Heather Kobin to Alessia O. Sciullo, $215,000.

Riverscape Ct., 8707-Stephen and Sharon Jensen to Michael Shayne and Lois Marie Peyton, $375,000.

Spikerush Dr., 1527-Michael Harris at Two Rivers Corp. to Patrick Clary, $600,000.

Summers Ridge Dr., 2724-Eric M. and Jody A. Sergienko to Albert Leung and Keiyin Cheng, $352,500.

Vacation Dr., 819-Bonnie L. Wetzel Arpin to Nathanael Aaron and Ellen Elizabeth Quay, $485,000.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Chalk Point Rd. E., 4925-Thomas Francis Miller to David Warren and Christine Adams D’Amato, $925,000.

Sudley Rd., 4966-Ingrid Gladwell to Cassie N. Campbell and Joseph O. Rawlings Jr., $399,990.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 896-Christina M. Hessler to Susan Shannon, $275,000.

Armiger Dr., 8080-MWH Properties to Jose E. Salvador Orellana and Krissia E. Garcia Maldonado, $330,000.

Beach Dr., 7628-Paul Gordon Clark to Lisa L. Kaufman, $385,000.

Bridge Dr., 745-Walther F. and Donna Lee Nehrenz to John C. and Lisa M. Schmidt, $330,000.

Carroll Rd., 175-Theresa Liberatori to Kyle Thompson and Victoria Findeisen, $230,000.

Colonial Beach Rd., 7677-Harold L. and Jeanne M. Padgett to James D. and Amy M. Bladel, $1.1 million.

Deering Rd., 625-Brittany L. Dunphy to Marc and Sandra Cruise, $192,500.

Dunlap Rd., 138-Wendi L. and Bryan R. O’Dea to Ronald Cardarelli, $215,000.

Geneva Rd., 8459-Sandra Lynn Weller to Kellie Goforth and Dimitri Noplos, $299,900.

Hickory Point Rd., 236-Michael K. Pirrone and Anne Marie Duff to Kevin E. and Laura N. Walls, $340,000.

Jeannine Ave., 7641-Joseph Michael and Sharon Elaine Breen to Allen R. and Marian C. Trott, $630,000.

Longview Ave., 947-Robert and Felicia Tremblay to Timothy and Jenna Cator, $310,000.

Montrose Rd., 114-Zachary J. Vito to Christopher Scott Crosby and Haley Jaye Pickeral, $312,000.

Oakdale Rd., 2140-C. L. Payne & Associates Inc. to Eric and Stephanie Ray, $565,000.

Outing Ave., 7792-John Wayne and Holli Marie Westfaul to Smiley Sweitzer, $284,000.

Passamaquody Harbour, 1002-Stephen J. McKenzie and G. Michael Dufour to Shaun McConkey, $230,000.

Ripple Ct., 1208-Harry and Linda Brookes to Michael Patrick Collins Jr., $329,500.

Sahalee Ct., 8941-Charles P. Venanzi to Devendra and Sejal Patolia, $800,000.

Sundance Way, 324-Thomas and Marita Rey to Nicholas S. Hall and Jacqueline Nicole Carbone, $314,000.

Watercress Ct., 1371-Timothy A. and Dawn M. Hargett to Joseph E. and Linda Michalski, $460,000.

Eighth St., 903-Benjamin E. Martin to Rachel L. and Dylan M. Breton, $350,000.

RIVA AREA

Escapade Cir., 3231-Gordon O. and Lori A. Driver to Julian D. Beverly and Jazmin T. Doss, $387,500.

SEVERN AREA

Anna Ct., 374-Patriot Real Estate Enterprises MD Corp. to Jessica and Eric J. Tremblay, $437,500.

Brasswood Lane, 7711-William C. and Rebecca S. Trevillian to Jonathan D. and Melissa L. Fuson, $535,000.

Elbridge Way, 1010-Manuel Alejandro Tirado to Ryuichi Ikegami, $469,000.

Graham Farm Cir., 1409-Mark J. and Maria P. Bieberich to Candelario and Alicia E. Polendo, $412,000.

Jacobs Rd., 8425-Marc A. Micciche and Beverly J. Ford to Jeremy Ford, $213,000.

Lasalle Pl., 1791-Patrecia A. and Joseph L. Butts to Yvonne B. Nde Abegley, $400,000.

Montreal Rd., 1879-Kevin and Laura Fittz to Sky A. and Rosemary P. Stephanopoulos, $359,000.

Scatteree Rd., 7705-Jonathan R. and Tamara A. Cook to Ian M. and Rollyn Gonzales, $297,000.

Silo Ct., 8139-Jacqueline A. and Caitlin R. Sica to Sarah Joyce Nees and Clifton Wayne Johnson, $410,000.

Stonehearth Rd., 7929-John R. Ogden Jr. to Catherine Michele and Frederick Charles Ruff III, $335,000.

Venice Lane, 7729-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ruth and Ishmeal Boakye Baawuah, $359,990.

Whitebark Lane, 8207-Linda and Edward R. Meredith to Steven A. and Rosemary Eisemann, $578,000.

Winter Pine Trail, 1400-William Scott Sanz and Chelsey Day Cohen Sanz to Quadri and Halima Oridedi, $550,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Benfield Rd., 207-Brandon and Holly Mancuso Wood to Douglas and Emily Kohlenstein, $575,000.

Crandell Rd., 300-Christina M. Yinger to Peter and Dawn Smith, $415,000.

Hatton Dr., 36-Julia M. and Steven K. Bylkas to Jon and Erica Lunglhofer, $665,000.

Kennedy Dr., 245-Brian John and Emiliean Haralson Kemper to David G. and Sarah Reinke, $550,000.

Ritchie Hwy., 323-Reese Properties Corp. to David E. McGuire, $429,900.

Southway, 109-Larry and Lorie Strawn Payne to Daniel Dexter and Whitney Sophia Stanford, $561,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Bay Breeze Rd., 6063-Heco Properies Corp. to James A. Severn, $225,000.

Holly Ave., 1175-Crystal Lynne Collins to Zachary Bernhard and Kelsilyn Harris Kemp, $289,990.

Maryland Ave., 1715-Gregory and Jenny Edger to Michael Shayne Carroll and Karen Elizabeth Stacy, $253,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Cezanne Cir., 4252-Jonghun Baek and Kyeongjin Kim to Arthur and Melanie Ann Nall, $562,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4950, No. 7-Donald C. Eastridge and estate of Sandra L. Eastridge to Casey Ryan Smith, $220,000.

Evergreen Way, 2876-Toby and Laurie Obitz to Erin C. and Ramon L. Bonzon, $570,000.

Gaither Farm Rd., 11024-Bankole A. Johnson to Erik and Rebecca Shipley, $1.4 million.

High Point Rd., 4025-Joseph A. and Nina M. Marchowsky to William Douglas and Janine Andrea Bacchus Nottage, $505,000.

Manordale Lane, 9020-Louis Albert and Scott Charles Spittel to Chris and Isabelle Boosalis, $500,000.

New Forest Ct., 10237-Stephen Lanham and Felicia Lanham Tarason to Xian and Yongchao Zhang, $830,000.

Plumtree Dr., 3446, No. A-1-Neil J. and Maria W. Malloy to Weihong Zhang and William Xuehui Wei, $310,000.

Resort Rd., 10520, No. 301-Vantage Condominium Corp. to Venkata Satya Ravi Kiran Balusu, $365,610.

South Meadow Ct., 4439-Jed D. and Susan Castelbaum to Philip R. and Stephanie A. Jurkovic, $750,000.

Vardon Lane, 2607-Fairways at Turf Valley Corp. to Harshavardhan Damalacheruvu and Bramaramba Sruthi Paimagham, $756,100.

Windsor Moss, 12037, No. 10-Susan Park to William A. and Mary C. Kiehl, $523,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Chapel Estates Dr., 11758-Richard S. and Camille M. Behrman to Ninghai Sun and Li Bi, $1.03 million.

Great Star Dr., 5910, No. 106-Helen Yi to Ram Kishan and Sushma Singhal, $366,000.

Lily Gdarden, 6107-Beazer Homes Corp. to Gordon and Melissa Lin, $825,125.

Mystic Ocean Lane, 5917, No. A4-31-Hyung Suk and Mok Choe to Julie and Timothy Day, $505,000.

Whistling Winds Walk, 5748-Hermanus J. and Dianne K. Schumacher to Sachin Singhal and Ankita Mishra, $708,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Broken Staff, 7471-John and Thordis Boron to Alexandra Provost and Adam A. Wilson, $325,000.

Copper Sky Ct., 6224-Adam G. Nielson to Jennifer Tillery, $420,000.

Deep River Cyn., 6221-Thomas Iype to Nageen Ovais, $327,500.

Endless Ocean Way, 8729, No. 30-Gilbert R. and Susan P. Bannister to Nathan Baum and Diane Eidelman, $445,900.

Hayshed Lane, 8751, No. 2-1-Marita and John D. Teabo to Victor Manuel Quijano and Adela Rivas, $272,000.

Majors Lane, 6099, No. 2-Dong Van Ha and Ngoc Diep Thi Le to Biswanath T. Roy and Papia Singha, $160,000.

Oak Bush Terr., 8441-Morgan C. Rock to Lissan Yared, $344,000.

Queen Maria Ct., 9051-Aron J. Guzowski and Allison M. Jessing to Tracey C. Jamison, $285,000.

Sleeping Dog Lane, 5507-Allison K. and Marcus Stroebele to Christopher R. and Michelle Kathryn Ellis, $415,000.

Swan Point Way, 7503, No. 18-6-Pamela Shannon to Stephen Michael Ashtianie, $340,000.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5047-Department of Veterans Affairs to Mary Keats, $262,000.

Waning Moon Way, 6564-Arthur Herbert and Joyce Linda Holmes to Andrew Stephen Freese and Matthew Hopson Reuter, $318,000.

Wedding Ring Way, 7230-Marcia Collins McMurry and Ashley Rosenthal to Joseph M. Schoenborn and Elizabeth Salas Viaux, $385,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5652, No. 53-Steven Z. and Suzanne J. Lenowitz to Alana Robyn Harris, $324,000.

Bright Plume, 6396-Kenneth C. and Cynthia D. Haus to Roberto A. Reyes Zelaya and Carolina Moran De Reyes, $399,000.

Columbia Rd., 5035, No. 20-Kenneth R. Ader to Kevin and Rachael Farrell, $330,000.

Cross Fox Lane, 10534, No. B1-Sako Anbarchian to Louis Fritz, $170,000.

Fallriver Row Ct., 5425-Kraig Jackson to Edward M. Thomas and Jacqueline M. Casazza, $231,000.

Green Dory Lane, 5534-Emily Yanisko to Sharmia Edusei, $240,000.

High Beam Ct., 10640-Peter F. and Elizabeth F. Bennett to Edwin Aguilar, $327,000.

Laurel Wreath Way, 6012, No. B-4-David M. and Jessica R. Ayers to Bradley I. Routh, $270,000.

Mid Summer Lane, 10734-Estate of Francis A. Hart Jr. to Marla R. Von Stein, $375,000.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5043-Earl Slater and estate of Patricia Mae Johenning to Mildred Lynne Cooper and Philip E. Grauel Jr., $415,000.

Sunny Spring, 6285-Edward and Jill M. Tayter to Zachary Daniel Kurtz, $430,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5557, No. 22-Hamid Kayhan to Shahriar Etemadi, $148,000.

DAYTON AREA

Howard Rd., 14106-Carl F. and Cynthia M. Hood to David and Theo Filanowicz, $565,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Abrianna Way, 5925, No. J-Jay B. Morrow and estate of Lois M. Hamilton to John J. and Judith A. Backiel, $240,000.

Darby Downs, 7213-Gina D. Derose to Pin Chen and Yan Xu, $327,000.

Golden Fern Ct., 7316-Joseph E. Burris to Kaladhar Bejjanki, $595,000.

Hampton Pl., 6309-David J. Smith to Bhushan P. Shinkar, $367,500.

Marioak Dr., 7868-Kevin P. and Lisa A. Bush to Emily Hutchinson, $259,000.

Nightrose Ct., 6113-Wendy Davis and C. Stephen Heaps to Joseph Thomas Luceri and Amanda Morgan Flebotte, $725,000.

Rockledge Ct., 6421-Michael Raffael to Dhruba and Kalpana Malla, $274,999.

Shadywood Rd., 6155, No. 304-Jennifer Lee Soh to Ilene H. Briskin, $310,000.

Watermill Ct., 8042-Timothy M. and Frances M. Pendell to Luis Roberto Rodriguez Jr. and Fatima L. Wilcome, $320,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Avoca Ave., 5022-Donna J. Burkholder and John Larry Miller to Anita Renee and William Matthew Collins, $432,600.

Blueberry Hill Lane, 7766-Lora A. Wallenstein and Mark C. Ambrose to Christopher Michael and Kristina Gene Raabe, $389,900.

Brightfield Rd., 8022-David S. Riley and Kelly M. Patterson to Michael and Casey Sites, $335,000.

Brightwood Ct., 8057-Patrick E. and Kelly B. Gemmill to Charles Woo, $345,000.

Coltrane Ct., 8542, No. 15-Maria T. Diguardo to Joonuh and Meeyoung Lee, $475,000.

Doncaster Dr., 4550-James P. Grieshaber to Nicklaus and Juliet Shoultz, $580,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8555, No. H-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to James B. Williams, $163,000.

Halcyon Ct., 3253-Anand T. and Sushama A. Jain to Deepa Sundaram, $414,000.

Kensington Gardens, 2500, No. 104-Steve N. and Jill F. Schatken to James Euisang and Eun Yui Lee, $275,000.

Manahan Dr., 8847-Donald James Enright II to Ahmad B. Tabana, $385,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8352, No. E-Glen and Deborah Hux to Yungran Choi, $162,500.

Old Columbia Pike, 3959-Marr Construction Corp. to Jefferson and Karen Gill, $690,000.

Papillon Dr., 8863-Younah Pee Choi to Shivaji Tata and Deepthi Nelluri, $425,000.

Rogers Ave., 2938-Charles V. Lewis Jr. and Leslie M. Ryan to Stephen John and Christine Marie Keppler, $762,500.

Sicklebar Way, 8736-John H. and Darlene A. Rehmert to Justin and Amiee Winchester, $490,000.

Tall Maple Ct., 4612-Denise J. and Stephen J. Alexander to Frank and Francesca Graham, $605,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 6336-Christopher M. and Donna J. Tafuri to Fang Liu, $560,500.

FULTON AREA

Cherry Tree Dr., 7526-Jennifer Lynn Carter Rau to Reydecel Reyes and Maria L. Garcia, $650,000.

Maple Lawn Blvd., 7682, No. 45-Faisal Pias and Kashfi Kalam to Melissa L. Burian, $410,000.

GLENELG AREA

Bold Venture Dr., 13705-Majid A. and Soudabeh Banankhah to Ryan L. and Tracy H. Cogdill, $890,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Callaway Ct., 15291-James W. and Judith A. Wilkerson to Joseph A. and Christine P. Long, $575,000.

HANOVER AREA

Dakota Dr. N., 5906-Matthew T. and Sherry Supernavage Bohn to Thomas M. and Amy Christovich, $520,000.

Islip Way, 7204, No. B-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Christina Nichole Brown, $229,204.

Whitson Way, 7015-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jamie Jean and Glen Albert Waldow, $432,240.

JESSUP AREA

Aspenwood Way, 8114-Xiaofeng Lin to Hazel Dory T. Marcelino, $296,000.

Red Jacket Way, 8021-Amanda Michalski Scanlon to Kelsi Inez and Robert James Karcher, $395,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Belleview Dr., 6425-Laurence D. and Gabrielle H. Wilson to Rani and Christopher Gran, $520,000.

Copperwood Way, 7073-Michael S. and Meredith A. Coon to Amanda M. and Daniel R. Huchla, $330,000.

First League, 7410-General Conference Corp. of Seventh Day Adventists to Nicholas Grant Lemmon and Laurie Graham, $445,000.

Natures Rd., 7139-John F. and Jessica Fisher to Montero Hardy, $315,000.

Sea Shadow, 9585-Hamid Ahmadpour to Marcos A. and Joyce M. Huertas, $337,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7505, No. C-Maurice Rand to Erin R. Branigan, $168,500.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Marriottsville Rd., 1425-Thomas Patrick Curtis Jr. to Ryan Steidl and Aymee Fenwick, $295,000.

Willow Green Way, 11143-Kathleen and Michael Corcoran to Jaime E. and Sean C. Lennon, $720,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Bethel Lane, 8111-Eric C. and Sheree L. Myers to Bankole O. Viatonu, $439,950.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Brewington Lane, 9281-Kia V. Hill Ore to Mariam Kiourkees, $330,000.

Decatur Rd., 9301-James D. and Nancy E. Lilly to Randy Lee Snodgrass, $290,000.

Hammond Branch Way, 8293-Brian W. Burgess to Chelsea and Gordon Davidson, $477,500.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8470, No. D-Terry Gilmore to Saurabh and Shraddha Naik, $277,000.

Knights Ct., 9313-Joan A. Jenkins to Aaron and Olethia L. Howard, $389,900.

Mossy Bark Lane, 9709-Meijun Ye and Zhihua Li to Usen Gregory Etim and Idara Paul Udo, $469,000.

Pineway Dr., 8508-Donald A. and Hazel H. Stewart to Justin Lavis, $600,000.

Spring Branch Ct., 8207-Francis Crotty and estate of Michael F. Crotty to Daniel J. and April R. Tepe, $630,000.

Waterside Ct., 8600-Pazhayannur and Shobha Subramanian to Avadheshkumar Ramchandra and Varsha Patel, $885,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Pfefferkorn Rd., 2810-Ebbie Sarmadi and Azita Davanlou to Muhammed Munir Khatana and Ambreen Ramzan, $849,900.

WOODBINE AREA

Florence Rd., 2779-Jason Mueller to Corey J. and Sara R. Swickle, $740,000.

Sobrina Farms Ct., 610-John Edwin Hartner and Catherine L. Peacock to Mark E. and Tressa B. Springmann, $725,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Crescent Moon Ct., 2055, No. 9-Sang Hun and Sun H. Ahn to Charles Andrew and Ebonie C. Bergman, $525,000.

Hillingdon Rd., 10618-Stephen D. Yoo to Young Wook Chun and Tae Young Ju, $560,000.